Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Oct. 29

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases pass 165,000

At least 165,477 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 3,634 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday reported 636 new COVID-19 cases, down from 755 the day before.

Greenville County had the most newly reported cases Wednesday, with 90. Richland County followed with 54.

Thirty-two coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests was 15.5% as of Wednesday. Health officials have said that number should be 5% or lower.

On Wednesday, 810 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with coronavirus-related symptoms, up from 746 the day before.

Lancaster High School shuts down over COVID-19

Following a COVID-19 outbreak that left the school understaffed, Lancaster High School has shut down in-person classes and canceled activities, the Lancaster County school district said in a statement Wednesday.

“Lancaster High School is experiencing a severe shortage of staff,” the statement said, adding that five employees have tested positive for coronavirus and another 30 are quarantined.

Lancaster High is the first school in York, Chester and Lancaster counties to close due to a COVID-19 outbreak since the school year began, the Rock Hill Herald reported.

All classes will be held online only until Nov. 9, the district said.

How many COVID-19 vaccines will there be for SC?

Whenever an effective coronavirus vaccine becomes available, health experts agree it will be scarce at first and should be distributed to those deemed to need it most. So how many vaccines will be available in each South Carolina county?

The Vaccine Allocation Planner for COVID-19, a new tool designed by epidemiologists and data scientists at Harvard University, gives an early glimpse at the numbers.

According to the planner, if 10 million vaccines are produced, South Carolina would receive about 153,000. If the vaccine takes two doses to work, as some experts predict, there would be 76,518 courses available for the 800,709 people deemed high-priority under phase one in the state.

The number of vaccines shipped to each county will be proportional to population, with Greenville, Richland, Charleston, Horry and Spartanburg counties receiving the most — but fewer than than 10% of qualifying residents in any county would be able to get vaccinated, according to those figures.

Richland teachers angered by remote work refusal

Richland 2 teachers angered by the district’s decision to resume some in-person classes voiced their concerns at a public meeting Tuesday.

Some who spoke at the meeting who said they have pre-existing health conditions requested to continue teaching virtually for their own safety, but their requests were denied, The State reported.

Melissa Gilbert, a teacher at Kelly Mill Med Pro Middle, said her condition makes her particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. She said she’s being forced to choose between her job and her life, and she has filed for medical leave.

“If my request for leave is denied I will have no choice but to resign,” Gilbert said.