Strip club ordered to close for violating COVID-19 guidelines, Arizona officials say

A strip club in Scottsdale is shuttered for violating COVID-19 guidelines, Arizona officials said.

Skin Cabaret was ordered to close on Monday for “jeopardizing the health, safety and welfare of the public,” 12 News reported, citing the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The department told McClatchy News that the club “failed to enforce physical distancing” implemented by the state. The closure resulted from an investigation by the Department of Liquor Licenses and Control.

The club will have to go through a reopening process in phases and can’t reopen until the Department of Health Services grants permission, AZFamily reported.

Another strip club, Dirty’s Topless Sports Bar & Grill in Phoenix, has also been ordered to close “based on failure to require the use of masks by customers and staff,” the department told McClatchy News.

The Arizona Department of Health Services has requirements for bars, restaurants and nightclubs during the pandemic. For businesses that have been converted to restaurant service, 50% occupancy is allowed until there is less than 3% positive COVID-19 cases. If the business is operating as a bar, 50% occupancy will be allowed once the community spread level reaches less than 3% positivity.

There are more than 8.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and more than 226,000 people have died as of Oct. 27, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 5,800 people have died in Arizona so far.

Arizona has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases, reporting nearly 1,400 on Sunday, which is the most in roughly a month, AZCentral reported.

The state had 1,753 new daily cases on Sept. 17, but that was attributed to using a different test, according to the publication.