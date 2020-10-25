Coronavirus live updates Oct. 25: Horry County sees 85 more cases

Health officials on Sunday confirmed 85 more coronavirus cases but no new deaths caused by COVID-19 in Horry County.

The county has 11,408 confirmed cases and 201 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Horry County Council voted this week to let its mask mandate expire after Oct. 30. The change only affects unincorporated Horry County; municipalities within the county, including Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach, still have requirements in place.

Cases spiked in North Myrtle Beach after a shag dancing event in the area. So far it has been linked to five deaths and 20 positive cases.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area on Oct. 25:

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Georgetown County has seen 1,933 cases of the coronavirus since mid-March. The county has also recorded 39 deaths, according to DHEC.

Wash your hands and wear a mask

This is your daily reminder to wash your hands often, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.