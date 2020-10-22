Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Coronavirus

Coronavirus live updates Oct. 22: Horry County reports 58 additional cases, 2 deaths

Officials confirmed 58 more coronavirus cases and two more deaths of the virus in Horry County Thursday, health officials announced.

The county has 11,274 confirmed cases and 200 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Horry County Council voted this week to let its mask mandate expire after Oct. 30. The change only affects unincorporated Horry County; municipalities within the county, like Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach, still have requirements in place.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Oct. 22:

Georgetown County has seen 1,915 cases of the coronavirus since mid-March. The county has also recorded 37 deaths, according to DHEC.

Coronavirus: Latest news

In South Carolina, DHEC’s daily news release lists 921 new cases Thursday. The department’s map, which officials have said is the most accurate, shows a jump of 951 from Wednesday’s total number. Forty people have died, according to the release, while the map shows 39 deaths. Across the state, 7,160 tests were reported Wednesday with a positivity rate of 12.9%, according to DHEC’s daily news release.

Wash your hands & wear a mask

This is your daily reminder to wash your hands often, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.

