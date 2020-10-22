From trick-or-treating to candy, how to celebrate Halloween in Horry Co. during COVID-19

With Halloween around the corner, this year’s excitement is tainted by a bit of worry as coronavirus cases in Horry County rise.

The county’s spread slowed significantly late this summer as masks were required and the once-steady flow of tourists slowed. But new daily caseloads are increasing again. The county has typically reported more than 50 cases per day in recent weeks.

As the virus continues to wreak havoc on normal life, parents and kids are wondering how to enjoy Halloween traditions safely. Here’s what experts have to say.

How can I safely participate in trick-or-treating?

The CDC has identified traditional trick-or-treating as a “higher risk activity.” If certain precautions are taken, like following a one-way route and using individually wrapped candy, trick-or-treating has moderate risk, according to the CDC.

Trick-or-treaters should be sure to keep their distance from each other, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control recommends (DHEC). For example, if one group of children is still gathered at the door, wait until they’ve dispersed to go to that house. DHEC also advises skipping houses that don’t have precautions in place.

Social distancing is that much more important in situations where people may yell or scream. The greater the distance, the safer you are, the agencies say.

Masks that are a part of a costume don’t necessarily replace a cloth mask intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the CDC. Experts suggest being creative and integrating a cloth mask into a Halloween costume.

“Don’t use a costume mask as a substitute for a cloth mask unless it’s made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers your mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around your face,” DHEC’s guidelines read.

Even though much of trick-or-treating takes place outside, DHEC advises wearing masks at all times.

Before the night of Halloween, consider communicating with others in your community and agreeing to adhere to face covering and social distancing guidelines, DHEC recommends.

Message seeking comment were let with Myrtle Beach Emergency Manager Bruce Arnel. But at a recent city council meeting, officials urged residents to adhere to DHEC and CDC guidelines when celebrating Halloween. City and state restrictions and regulations are outlined on the city’s website, though guidelines for Halloween celebrations aren’t explicitly mentioned.

How do I mitigate the virus spread while handing out candy?

People looking to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters should have hand sanitizer outside their door and remain outside, if possible, according to DHEC.

“The safest approach would be to offer bundled packages of candy that each trick-or-treater can collect for themselves,” DHEC’s guidelines read.

In order to avoid dozens of hands reaching into the same bowl and possibly spreading the coronavirus, DHEC suggests using tongs to hand out the treats, which would also increase distance between people if done properly.

Anyone handing out candy should also wear a mask and be sure to wash their hands often.

What if I don’t feel comfortable trick-or-treating?

For some, non-traditional Halloween activities may be the best option this year. Instead of trick-or-treating, consider carving pumpkins with those in your household or creating an outdoor “costume parade” where social distancing is enforced, the CDC says.

Pumpkin patches and orchards, so long as precautions are taken, have a moderate risk level, according to the CDC. In Horry County, Southern Palmetto Farms in Aynor and Conway’s Thompson Farm and Nursery at Brickyard Plantation offer different events. Safety protocols can be found on their websites.

What about Halloween parties?

Both the CDC and DHEC discourage Halloween parties with people outside your household. Halloween parties, specifically indoor without social distancing, have been identified as higher risk by the CDC. To make your gathering safer, consider hosting it outdoors and minimizing contact with others.

At parties, masks should be worn at all times and replaced immediately after eating or drinking, DHEC recommends. Avoid buffet-style eating and have separate tables for each family.

Haunted houses are listed in the CDC’s higher risk category, specifically when people are crowded together and could be screaming.

“Screaming and shouting can propel more virus and may increase risk of transmission to those close by and extend to those beyond six feet,” DHEC guidelines read.

Are there seasonal events in the area?

Two local restaurants are hosting mixed martial arts fights — with some festive Halloween flair — after getting approval from the state’s Department of Commerce. Suck Bang Blow in Murrells Inlet will have its event Oct. 30 and Crab Catcher’s in Little River will follow suit on Oct. 31.

Outdoor movie nights are another option with moderate risks, as long as people are spaced six feet apart or more. Among other events, Market Common is hosting Friday movie nights through the end of October, with the 2019 rendition of “The Addams Family” showing on Oct. 23 and “Hocus Pocus” showing on Oct. 30. Hand sanitizer will be available and staff will draw circles around families to encourage social distancing.

Downtown Myrtle Beach, the annual Boardwalk Fright Nights event is still taking place each Friday, Saturday and Sunday until November 1. The event’s website doesn’t outline coronavirus restrictions, but the City of Myrtle Beach Government shared the event on its Facebook page, adding that social distancing and mask wearing are encouraged even though the event is outside.