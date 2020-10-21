Coronavirus live updates Oct. 21: More than 50 cases added to Horry’s count

Horry County coronavirus cases increased by 54 Wednesday and one more person has died of the virus, health officials announced.

The total number of cases has grown to 11,216 since the beginning of the pandemic and 198 people have died of COVID-19, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Only 39 cases were reported in DHEC’s daily news release, but the department’s map shows 54 new cases Wednesday. Officials have said the map is more accurate. The person whose death was reported Wednesday was in the “elderly” category, according to DHEC.

Despite the recent uptick in daily caseloads, Horry County council voted Tuesday to end the mask mandate, meaning residents and visitors are now “strongly encouraged” instead of “required” to wear face coverings inside grocery stores and other businesses. The mandate applied to unincorporated areas of the county, but municipalities within the county, like Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach, still have mask requirements in place.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Oct. 21:

In Georgetown County, cases have reached 1,907 since mid-March and 36 virus-related deaths have been reported, DHEC data shows.

Statewide, 159,433 cases and 3,487 deaths have been reported thus far in the pandemic, DHEC reports.. The positivity rate was 11.9% Tuesday, with 5,787 tests reported to DHEC across the state.

Wash your hands & wear a mask

This is your daily reminder to wash your hands often, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.