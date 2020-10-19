Coronavirus live updates Oct. 19: Horry County adds 4 COVID-19 deaths

Horry County coronavirus cases grew by 50 Monday and four more people in the county have died of the virus, health officials announced.

The latest numbers bring the county’s total to 11,073 since the beginning of the pandemic in mid-March, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. All four deaths were in elderly people, according to DHEC.

DHEC’s daily news release includes 49 new cases Monday, but the department’s map says 50 cases were reported since Sunday. Officials have said the map is most accurate.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Oct. 19:

Georgetown County’s positive tests have grown to 1,875 since the pandemic began. COVID-19 has been linked to 35 deaths in the county, according to DHEC data.

South Carolina has recorded 157,970 cases of the coronavirus and 3,449 deaths so far in the pandemic. DHEC reported 4,762 tests Sunday, with a positive rate of 11.3%.

Wash your hands & wear a mask

This is your daily reminder to wash your hands often, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in certain public areas in unincorporated Horry County, the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.