Coronavirus live updates Oct. 18: Horry County sees more than 30 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus numbers continued to grow in Horry County with 33 additional cases Sunday.

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials say the Myrtle Beach area has seen a total of 11,027 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started in mid-March.

There have been 192 deaths in Horry County from coronavirus. There was one new death of an elderly person announced Sunday.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Oct. 18:

In Georgetown County, the total number of coronavirus cases sits at 1,862. There have also been 35 deaths.

South Carolina has a total of 157,394 coronavirus cases since the pandemic started. There have also been 3,439 deaths across the state.

This is your daily reminder to wash your hands often, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in certain public areas in unincorporated Horry County, the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.