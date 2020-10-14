Coronavirus live updates for Oct. 14: Horry among top 2 SC counties with new cases

Coronavirus cases grew by 76 in Horry County Wednesday, health officials announced.

The county has reported more than 70 cases two days in a row, bringing the total number of positive tests to 10,786 since the pandemic began in mid-March, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC’s daily news release shows 79 new cases in Horry County, but the department’s map lists 76. Officials have said the map contains the most accurate information. The release shows only one county topping Horry in today’s cases. After reporting 91 cases Wednesday, Aiken County has confirmed 4,295 cases and 75 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to DHEC.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Oct. 14:

Georgetown County cases have reached 1,811 and 35 people have died of COVID-19, DHEC reports.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

South Carolina as a whole has seen 153,729 cases and 3,387 deaths since the start of the pandemic. DHEC received tests from 6,310 people Tuesday, 11.1% of which were positive, the department’s release says.

Wash your hands & wear a mask

This is your daily reminder to wash your hands often, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in certain public areas in unincorporated Horry County, the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.

Health officials say washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds can help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER