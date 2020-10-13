Coronavirus live updates for Oct. 13: More than 75 cases added to Horry’s count

Tidelands Health medical professionals conduct a drive-through COVID-19 testing site Friday morning at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Ballpark. At least 63,880 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 1,053 have died, according to state health officials. Public health officials reported 1,842 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 69 new confirmed deaths from the virus Thursday, the highest single-day death total DHEC has recorded since the pandemic began. jbell@thesunnews.com

Horry County added 79 new coronavirus cases to its total count Tuesday, continuing a trend of reporting dozens of cases daily, health officials announced. One more person in the county died of the virus.

The latest numbers bring the county’s total positive cases to 10,710 since mid-March and total deaths to 190, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC’s daily news release shows 85 new cases, but the department’s map indicates a jump of 79 from Monday’s numbers. Officials have said the map is the most accurate depiction of the cases in the area.

With the recent increase in daily cases, Tuesday’s Myrtle Beach City Council meeting included a look at the latest Horry County and South Carolina numbers. The city’s public information staff reminded residents the city’s mask mandate is still in place.

“These numbers may seem boring to some but they help us get a grasp of direction and I think the city’s done an outstanding job with their preventative measures,” Councilman Philip Render said at the meeting.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Oct. 13:

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Georgetown County has recorded 1,801 cases and 34 deaths, DHEC reports.

Across South Carolina, the number of coronavirus positive tests has grown to 152,963 and 3,371 people have died of COVID-19, according to DHEC data. More than 1,600,000 tests have been administered in the state throughout the pandemic. On Monday, DHEC recorded 6,149 tests and the positivity rate was 10.2 percent.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in certain public areas in unincorporated Horry County, the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.

Health officials say washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds can help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.