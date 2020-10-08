Coronavirus live updates for Oct. 8: Horry again among top SC counties with new cases

Horry County added 89 coronavirus cases to its count Thursday as the area sees an uptick in positive tests, health officials announced.

Thursday’s numbers bring total COVID-19 cases in the county to 10,302 and total deaths of the virus to 188, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. This week’s daily numbers dwarf last week’s, when the weekly total stayed below 200 for the first time in months.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Oct. 8:

Georgetown County cases have grown to 1,737 since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC reports.

Across South Carolina, 149,219 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and the virus has killed 3,311 people in the state since mid-March, according to DHEC data.

Wash your hands & wear a mask

This is your daily reminder to wash your hands often, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in certain public areas in unincorporated Horry County, the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.