Live COVID-19 updates for Horry County: 81 new cases reverse last week’s low numbers

After recording some of the lowest coronavirus case counts last week, Horry County reported 81 cases Wednesday and one more person has died, health officials announced.

The area reported just 129 cases all of last week, but Wednesday’s numbers bring the total COVID-19 cases to 10,213 across the county since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. In the county, 187 people have died of the coronavirus since mid-March.

DHEC’s daily news release lists 86 new cases Wednesday, but officials said the department’s map, which indicates 81 new cases, is more accurate.

Horry County Schools officials are considering spending millions on plexiglass barriers to help curb the spread of the virus as students returned to brick-and-mortar style classes last month.

The economic fallout of the virus and subsequent shutdowns didn’t spare the city of Myrtle Beach, which is losing 53 city employees due to budget cuts brought on by the recession.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Oct. 7:

Georgetown County cases reached 1,727 since mid-March, according to DHEC data. In the county, 34 people have died of COVID-19.

South Carolina as a whole has seen 148,334 cases of the coronavirus and 3,300 deaths, DHEC reports. DHEC, which is now recommending monthly coronavirus tests for people who are regularly leaving their house, recorded 4,309 tests Tuesday, 12.9 percent of which were positive.

Wash your hands & wear a mask

This is your daily reminder to wash your hands often, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in certain public areas in unincorporated Horry County, the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.