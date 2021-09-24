Myrtle Beach brewery introduces a beer garden at the Tanger Outlets just in time for fall

Need a beer while you shop? Tanger Outlets just welcomed an outpost of one of Myrtle Beach’s most popular breweries.

The Tidal Creek Beer Garden opened at Tanger Sept. 9 near the Sketchers store but was officially announced Thursday. Tidal Creek Brewhouse first opened in the Market Common in summer 2020. It has spent the last year expanding and sells its beers in local restaurants across the Grand Strand.

“We are excited to work with Tanger and a local Myrle Beach food and beverage team to expand our presence in the Grand Strand with our innovative, licensed Beer Garden concept, serving both our core brands as well as seasonal specials,” Tidal Creek’s President Dara Liberatore Sawczuk said in a press release.

Tidal Creek makes its beer locally, with limited-time offerings as well as mainstays it has year-around. It also serves coffee and food and roasts its own coffee beans.

“The Tidal Creek Beer Garden will surely be a hit for Myrtle Beach’s many tourists throughout the year as well as year-round residents,” Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach marketing manager Carlee Dewey said in a press release. “We continuously look for ways to enhance shopper experiences and with this addition, we’ll be able to offer the community a chance to enjoy their visit with the finest local craft brews.”

The beer garden opens at 11:30 daily.