Prominent coffee chain opens at Myrtle Beach International Airport

You’re running through the airport trying to make a flight, coffee in hand, only to realize with sheer horror — you have to throw the coffee out at TSA.

What can be done now? It’s much too early to survive without another cup. But not to worry — Myrtle Beach International Airport now has a Starbucks.

After months of waiting, Starbucks opened at the airport on July 26, and the airport is hosting the coffee shop’s grand opening Thursday afternoon.

The coffee shop’s arrival at the airport was years in the making. The initial agreement for its possible expansion to MYR came in 2019, but the pandemic stalled those efforts.

Nothing can stand in the way of America’s need for coffee, however, and the plans for bringing a Starbucks to the airport started back up earlier this year.

