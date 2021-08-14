Tourism

The best places to surf in Myrtle Beach SC, according to local surfers

Volunteers with Take A Kid Surfing Day took Giovanni Butler, 9, and dozens of other children out to help him learn to surf on Aug. 7, 2021.
Volunteers with Take A Kid Surfing Day took Giovanni Butler, 9, and dozens of other children out to help him learn to surf on Aug. 7, 2021. Chase Karacostas
Myrtle Beach, S.C.

The summer might be nearing its end, but the water will stay warm for a few more months, so there’s plenty of reason to get out there into the waves.

And what better way to enjoy the waves in Myrtle Beach than with surfing?

The Grand Strand might not be the first place many people think of when it comes to surfing. It’s not Hawaii or Australia, or Japan, the host of the first-ever surfing competition at the Olympics.

But local surfers say that Myrtle Beach can be a great place to learn to surf. The waves are more forgiving, and the water is a lot warmer than much of the Pacific, which is known for being chilly. And since the waves are smaller than in other regions, the skills learned here make for much better surfing later on.

“We’ve had a lot of talent come out of it here,” said Chal Lester, owner of Surf City Surf Shop in Myrtle Beach. “We have to really read the ocean. What I mean, here we have to kind of figure out how to manufacture a decent ride. “

So where are the best places to surf? The Sun News spoke to Lester as well as Tyler Watkins and Phil Jackson of the Surf Dreams Foundation, a nonprofit that teaches kids to learn to surf, to find out.

Chase Karacostas
Chase Karacostas writes about tourism in Myrtle Beach and across South Carolina for McClatchy. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Communication. He began working for McClatchy in 2020 after growing up in Texas, where he has bylines in three of the state’s largest print media outlets as well as the Texas Tribune covering state politics, the environment, housing and the LGBTQ+ community.
