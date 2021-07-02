Tourism

Heading out on the water for the Fourth in Myrtle Beach? Get a free boat inspection

This weekend, there’s one place many people want to be — on the water.

To help you get ready for the holiday weekend, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is offering free boat inspections at public landings around the state. Myrtle Beach boaters will have two chances to get their raft checked out:

The Fourth tends to be one of the worst days of the year for boating accidents. The heat of summer, alcohol and a rush to get home after fireworks shows often combine to create a perfect storm that results in numerous accidents and deaths, boating experts say.

“After a fireworks display, make sure you proceed in a very slow pace, safe pace, and have multiple lookouts. Everybody that’s on the boat should be considered a lookout,” Water Sports Foundation Executive Director Jim Emmons said. “One of the things the Coast Guard reports every year in fatal accidents is the improper lookout is one of the leading known causes of fatalities.”

While it may sound fun to watch fireworks from the water, Emmons said it is much safer to spend the day on the water but return to land for the show. After the fireworks end, people are often rushing toward the few boat landings available, a rush that can easily result in harmful accidents.

“I remind my family and my friends that nothing good comes at night boating, especially at night while boating and drinking. That is just a completely deadly mixture,” Emmons said. “Night boating can be safe, if people practice safe boating. But the problem is you can’t control what other people do.”

Boating at night isn’t like driving a car. A lot more can go wrong, Emmons said.

“Cars have headlights and street lights in most cities. We don’t we don’t have those sort of things on the water,” he said. “It just makes it that much more difficult.”

Here are some more tips about boating and the Fourth of July, from the Water Sports Foundation.

