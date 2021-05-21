Myrtle Beach teen opens Spencer’s Snowballs, serving snow cones and ice cream

Trent Spencer can’t contain his excitement about being able to start his own business. His locally-viral Facebook post announcing his new frozen treat shop is bursting at the seams with emotion.

“Hi! My name is Trent Spencer and I am SIXTEEN. I am the owner of Spencer’s SnowBalls & Ice Cream with my parents help on the paper work side!” he wrote in a post on Monday. “I work at the stand full time and attend high school. It has always been my dream to start up my own business. I am so thankful for this opportunity and appreciate all of the time my family and friends have put in to make my dreams come true. Please come out and support my dream!!”

The Carolina Forest 16-year-old opened Spencer’s Snowballs & Ice Cream on Tuesday and has already seen dozens of people come by to try his more than 40 flavors of “snowballs.” He also sells pre-packaged ice cream.

Spencer’s Snowballs has flavors ranging from from the more standard strawberry, vanilla and mango to “egg custard,” a popular flavor where he grew up in the northeast, and “dill pickle,” a recommendation from his sister. And, yes, someone has already come by and purchased a dill pickle flavored snowball.

“I personally don’t like it, but I had someone come up yesterday and get it and they said the best flavor they ever had in their life,” he said.

In the past, Trent has had dog-walking and gardening businesses. He’s also worked as a host and server at restaurants around town. His mother and sister work in the restaurant industry, as well, so opening a frozen dessert shop seemed like the perfect fit.

Trent has wanted to own a business for years, so when a bright blue shack came up for sale on Facebook Marketplace, he jumped at the chance to buy it with savings from previous jobs.

“He found it on Marketplace, and we came out and looked at it, and I told him, ‘if that’s what you want to do, that’s fine, we’ll give it a whirl and see what happens,’” his father Keith Spencer said.

Trent’s shop sits on the backside of Big Belly Grille (formerly Fenway Grill, for those who know) off Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach.

It’s open six days a week, a feat he manages mostly by himself, with help from his parents and sister when they have time. He’s also still in school, taking online classes as a sophomore at Carolina Forest High School.

“It’s definitely a lot running around: long hours, coming home at 10:00 or 11:00 from this, doing online school or getting up at 7:00 a.m. to do it until 12:00 and then come here,” he said.





Trent acknowledges that a lot of his friends looking to make some money take the more typical route of getting a summer job. Some were shocked that he was able to make it happen, which just made him even more motivated.

“Now my goal is to show the community that you can be 80 or you can be a teenager and start your own business,” he said. “There’s no time frame or limit on what you want to do.”

It took Trent and his family about three months to get everything set up, and he’s invested about $10,000 so far in the business. Trent just got his business license Monday with the help of his dad, who downplays how much involvement he had in getting the business going.

“He loves it,” Keith Spencer said. “I just come up here and help him out a little bit here and there, just be like a little maintenance man. He don’t mind working long hours or anything. He’s always been like that.”

Trent’s not in it for the money, though. He just loves getting to meet people and share something that he loves.

“I love giving back to the community, and I feel like ice cream and snowballs put smiles on people’s faces,” he said.

This won’t be his final stop. Trent hopes to study business in college and use his profit from Spencer’s Snowballs & Ice Cream to open a restaurant in the Grand Strand someday.

“Definitely was challenging, but it’s definitely worth it 110%,” he said. “It’s been my dream for my whole life. I finally achieved it and I just feel awesome.”

Spencer’s SnowBalls & Ice Cream is located at 1417 Hwy 17 S., North Myrtle Beach. It’s open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Overflow parking is available next door at the Grumpy Monk.