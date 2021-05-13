Myrtle Beach’s SkyWheel has a date set for its reopening. Here’s the latest.

The Myrtle Beach skyline will no longer feel incomplete as of next week.

The SkyWheel officially reopens on the boardwalk May 20.

The locally-famous Ferris wheel has been closed since January, when it was dismantled and shipped to Kansas for renovations. The first few pieces of the 10-year-old attraction began arriving last month.

“We have been anticipating this event for months, and excited to finally commemorate SkyWheel Myrtle Beach’s reopening with both locals and visitors,” SkyWheel spokeswoman Rachel Beckerman said in a statement. “Not only will the revamped SkyWheel include some cool new features like additional light shows, we will also be offering some creative packages and other offers to mark the occasion.”

Local “heroes” get the first ride on the SkyWheel on May 19. The company hosted a contest for people to nominate first responders, military, law enforcement, healthcare workers, educators, front line employees and “everyday heroes who help make their communities a better place” for that first ride.

“The past year tested all of us in so many ways and our everyday heroes and first responders are no exception to that statement,” Beckerman said in a statement in April. “We’re thrilled to offer this special experience for these community heroes as a small token of our gratitude and to show our support for these brave (people).”

Here’s what changed.

New paint

New flooring and seat coverings inside the gondolas

Decorative exterior light-up center globe, main structure, spokes and ring beam





The new lights will allow the SkyWheel to conduct daily light shows at dusk and every hour after until closing, including for special events like baby gender reveals. Nearly 1 million LEDs make up the new light system.

On May 20, there will also be a series of freebies and special offers to celebrate the reopening.

Giveaways throughout the day, randomly given to guests by SkyWheel greeters – including “birthday surprise” coupons for LandShark Bar & Grill

$10 SkyWheel tickets for Myrtle Beach locals, in honor of the SkyWheel’s 10 th birthday

birthday Food and drink specials at LandShark Bar & Grill, including a “birthday combo” for $10

Free “birthday treat” from LandShark Bar & Grill during opening weekend (while supplies last)

Special offer of an extra 100 days for an Annual Pass (if purchased prior to June 1)