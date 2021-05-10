New coffee shop in Myrtle Beach’s Market Common neighborhood giving away free coffee

A new Dunkin’ location opens this Wednesday in Myrtle Beach’s Market Common neighborhood.

To celebrate its opening day, the first 50 guests at the Farrow Parkway location’s drive-thru will be given free coffee for a year (four free medium drinks per month for 14 months).

The store will have designated mobile order and curbside pickup areas, a new feature among Dunkin’ locations.

“We are thrilled to be a part of Dunkin’s next generation store initiative and can’t wait to bring this innovative new restaurant to the community,” said franchisee George Ross, who is also the CEO of Coastal Franchising. “The new menu offerings and approachable atmosphere will grab the attention of Dunkin’ fans and help keep Myrtle Beach running on Dunkin’ for years to come.”

Dunkin’ has at least 10 other locations in the Grand Strand, according to its website.

The store also plans to participate in Coastal Franchising’s efforts this month to raise money for the Special Olympics in North and South Carolina.

The new location is open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is located at 3635 Walton Drive in Myrtle Beach.