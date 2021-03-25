Everything is yellow. When will all this pollen in Myrtle Beach go away?

This bumblee is in pollen ecstasy on the new Prima Ruby coneflower.

Pollen, pollen, pollen, pollen, pollen, pollen: it seems that the arrival of spring has brought with it Myrtle Beach’s first wave of flowery dust.

Every outdoor surface — cars, patio tables, your dog — seems to be covered in pollen. Some areas even saw “walls” of pollen forming a fog like haze.

Remember when I told you the pollen was getting really bad with the warm weather this week? Here's proof. A wall of pollen near River Oaks in Myrtle Beach. Photo via Patti Petry. #scwx #ncwx pic.twitter.com/aSwyiXhDNZ — Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) March 24, 2021

Not a great time for anyone who suffers from bad seasonal allergies. Allergy tracker Pollen.com reports that pollen levels are currently high with juniper, elm and oak being the worst culprits in the air. Grass and ragweed pollen are also filling the coastal air, too.

Hoping for relief? The air conditions won’t be getting any better soon. The Weather Channel says that pollen levels will remain high until at least April 4.

Friday will be one of the worst days for pollen over the next week, so those susceptible to seasonal allergies should probably avoid going outside if possible.