Myrtle Beach BBQ competition canceled by COVID-19 last year returns Easter weekend

The annual Smoke on the Beach barbecue competition returns next weekend after a coronavirus-induced hiatus last year.

The April 2-3 competition is hosted by the nonprofit Myrtle Beach Shrine Club, a chapter of the organization that funds the Shriners Hospitals for Children around the country.

The event includes the Anything Butt Competition on April 2 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the BBQ Competition on April 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local musicians, the band Southern Kind and DJ James Moore, will be performing.

“We are excited to bring back our annual Smoke on the Beach event after having to cancel last year,” said Rusty Watson, chairman of the event. “This competition will comply with COVID-19 regulations and will be a fun, outdoor event that everyone has been anxiously waiting to experience.”

People wanting to register for either competition can do so online at mbscsmokeonthebeach.com. Entries are limited to the first 50 teams.

