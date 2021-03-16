A saloon, a boat, a ‘Crabby Paddy’: 10 delightfully odd vacation stays in Myrtle Beach

The Myrtle Beach area has thousands of vacation rentals to pick from for your next coastal visit. Many offer similarly idyllic experiences: oceanfront views or houses on stilts with second-floor balconies.

But what about something more unique? What about staying in say, a saloon? Or on a boat? (The latter is probably better for those, well, without motion sickness sensitivity.)

For visitors who want to make their visits a little more exciting, or those who want to get out of town to stare at a different set of four walls but not necessarily fight the beach traffic, check out these unique — and weird — vacation rentals around the Grand Strand.

Nightly rates for vacations rentals change week to week, and season to season, in our lovely beach town, so be sure to check AirBnB or VRBO for the latest prices on each of these hidden gems.

This list is in no way of exhaustive. If you own a delightfully odd vacation rental in the Myrtle Beach area, email ckaracostas@thesunnews.com and let us know.

Got your sea legs? Then considering staying on Plenty of Fish, a 39-foot Bayliner 3870 Motor Yacht situated right behind Boardwalk Billy’s Raw Bar and Grill. Next to the Intracoastal Waterway, the boat is also just two blocks away from 11th Avenue North, which is a straight shot to the beach. Plus, you don’t have to sacrifice internet service to stay on the vessel. It includes WiFi!

The boat is also on a private dock, so you won’t have to deal with as much noise as there might be in other marinas.

The VRBO host says this vacation rental is a “hidden GEM of the South.” On the South Strand, its central location puts Myrtle Beach, Huntington State Park and Brookgreen Gardens all nearby.

A VRBO vacation rental in Murrells Inlet, SC. VRBO VRBO

Crabby Paddy — Calabash, NC

Picture it: You’re lounging at the Crabby Paddy, watching old episodes of Spongebob Squarepants eating crabby patties, while chowing down on your own version of a crabby patty (hamburger). You post about it on social media. It’s everything you could want in a vacation house, no?

“The platform beds, adorable bathroom and living area give you the feel of being on a Dr. Seuss houseboat! Whimsical and magical is the way I would describe Crabby Paddy!” the AirBnB host listing says.

An AirBnB vacation rental in Calabash, NC. AirBnB AirBnB

Glamping at Laurel Oaks Estate — Conway

It’s a very fancy looking tent. The estate backs up to the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge, which has miles of walking trails. Guests can also set up extra tents since the original fancy tent only has one queen bed. You know what that means: No need to share with the kids.

An AirBnB vacation rental in Conway, SC. AirBnB AirBnB

Gram’s Palace — Myrtle Beach

This AirBnB is more colorful than a double rainbow. Visitors stay in a 17-foot RV but have access to an outdoor grilling area and gazebo. There’s also a Tiki bar with painted tile featuring an undersea scene of fish and snorkeling. It’s an image that won’t leave our minds and won’t leave yours after you leave.

One of the photos on the listing features three dogs and a “beware of dog” sign. They don’t look very scary, though. Maybe visitors get to pet them. One can only hope.

An AirBnB vacation rental in Myrtle Beach, SC. AirBnB AirBnB

Hunting Lodge Cabin — Aynor

Cabin in the woods, anyone? The hosts say deer frequently walk around the property that this one-bedroom lodge sits on.

An AirBnB vacation rental in Aynor, SC. AirBnB AirBnB

Million Dollar View — Murrells Inlet

This waterfront apartment offers a view overlooking the Murrells Inlet salt marsh. It’s close to the Waccamaw Neck bike trail and the Marshwalk, which has more than a dozen restaurants. For those looking to cook, it’s also close to seafood shacks selling the fresh catch of the day at some of the cheapest prices in the region.

A VRBO vacation rental in Murrells Inlet, SC. VRBO VRBO

Located about 30 minutes from the beach, this cabin on the outskirts of town offers a “quiet country setting,” according to its AirBnB host. True to its name, it looks exactly like what (a city dweller imagines) a saloon should be, all the way down to the wooden rocking chairs on the front porch.

It offers the usual amenities (kitchen, bed, bathroom) but also has an outdoor shower for those who “want to rough it.” Outside, the rental also has three swings — one of which is decorated with giant iron wheels — surrounding a gas fire pit.

An AirBnB vacation rental in Aynor, SC. AirBnB AirBnB

The Taylor Barn — Calabash, NC

Yes, it’s a barn. However, it’s only five minutes away from Calabash, the “seafood capital” and 15 minutes away from North Myrtle Beach. You won’t be in the middle of nowhere, but you might still feel like it! The farm the barn sits on grows pears and visitors can pick and eat them in the summer months.

There are also horses and cats; say hello to them for us. Oh, and the barn isn’t very barn-like on the inside, for those worried about sleeping on hay.

An AirBnB vacation rental in Calabash, NC. AirBnB AirBnB

Tiny Cottage — Murrells Inlet

It’s tiny! It’s teal! The door is bright orange! Therefore, it is the definition of the Myrtle Beach aesthetic. It has a TV with access to Netflix for those rainy days (which have been all too common in recent months).

A VRBO vacation rental in Murrells Inlet, SC. VRBO VRBO