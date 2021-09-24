Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
July 18-24
Tabor City, N.C. 28463
Land
709 E 5th St., $5,000
Home
605 Hickman Rd., $390,000
462 Cox Town Rd., $44,000
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
1408 Fence Post Lane, $367,975
1358 Fence Post Lane, $334,260
1477 Fence Post Lane, $271,226
2114 Stonecrest Dr. NW, $352,000
334 Snowdrop Ct., $319,900
1022 Palm Ct., $194,900
Condo/townhouse
1940 Coleman Lake Dr., $245,000
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
906 Bourne Dr., $291,046
Condo/townhouse
1 Via Dolorosa Dr., $495,000
Shallotte, N.C. 28470
Land
1559 Saint Lucia Dr., $44,500
Georgetown 29440
Home
517 Antebellum Ln., $339,990
2819 Grassland Ln., $314,840
2510 South Bay St., $189,900
Condo/townhouse
117 Finch Dr., $267,500
40 Bamboo Loop, $173,500
Andrews 29510
Land
LOT #4 Cantley Landing Rd., $15,000
Lot 2 Brantly Rd., $14,000
Home
12583 Saints Delight Rd., $171,000
101 N Farr Ave., $104,000
Aynor 29511
Land
7182 Cartrette Rd., $68,000
Conway 29526
Land
3655 Highway 19, $410,000
1252 Wood Stork Dr., $185,000
1033 Muscovy Pl., $162,500
TBD Yawnoc Dr., $80,000
Lot 17 Rowe Pond Dr., $10,500
Home
1133 Spoonbill Dr., $454,000
294 Rivers Edge Dr., $386,500
857 Windsor Rose Dr., $355,000
1004 7th Ave., $350,000
301 Barlow Ct., $349,000
541 Hillsborough Dr., $300,000
215 Pine Forest Dr., $285,610
409 Rowells Ct., $281,380
390 Lenox Dr., $255,000
3128 Ivy Lea Dr., $250,000
1225 Midtown Village Dr., $245,100
319 Borrowdale Dr., $244,500
106 Citadel Dr., $225,000
1101 Oak St., $220,000
1622 Carsens Ferry Dr., $202,200
1610 Carsens Ferry Dr., $189,980
1604 Carsens Ferry Dr., $189,364
1700 Carsens Ferry Dr., $185,510
1502 Oak St., $180,000
2604 9th Ave., $139,900
1200 Lakeside Dr., $120,000
875 Meadowbrook Dr., $119,000
1980 Lees Landing Circle, $112,500
958 Jamestown Rd., $104,000
878 Highway 544, $67,500
Condo/townhouse
300-F Myrtle Greens Dr., $81,000
260-J Myrtle Greens Dr., $79,900
Conway 29527
Land
7170 Highway 701 South, $215,000
Lot B T J Sod Ln., $200,000
Home
1460 Pitch Landing Rd., $435,000
7032 Highway 134, $397,900
124 Ole Nobleman Ct., $389,000
978 Knotty Branch Rd., $340,000
462 Riverfront South, $335,000
2107 Kara Dr., $316,939
3120 Merganser Dr., $274,990
1508 Churchill Dr., $251,500
505 Paul St., $247,490
327 Georgia Mae Loop, $232,000
3306 Holly Loop, $230,000
172 Springtide Dr., $202,000
1017 Augustus Dr., $195,000
1828 9th Ave., $184,900
2504 Spain Ln., $175,000
2204 Fourth Ave., $170,500
6576 Shawn Ln., $115,000
Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544
Land
TBD Louisville Rd., $38,000
Lot 4 Saint John Rd., $12,900
Home
213 Baylee Circle, $190,110
221 Baylee Circle, $175,050
Green Sea 29545
Land
TBD Bertie Rd., $222,500
TBD Mount Olive Church Rd., $63,000
Little River 29566
Land
Lot 18 Golf Ave., $95,000
1 Old Tram Rd., $45,000
28 Old Tram Rd., $38,500
4396 Baldwin Ave., $14,000
Home
278 Juniata Loop, $371,895
3900 On Deck Circle, $336,392
3527 Cedar Creek Run, $322,000
3929 On Deck Circle, $319,904
3724 Line Dr., $298,358
600 Twinflower St., $285,000
3025 Viceroy Loop, $279,181
1412 Jardine Loop, $276,000
2108 Georgetown Circle, $203,000
192 Nature Trail, $200,000
254 Captains Dr., $175,000
3628 N Pointe Blvd., $130,000
Condo/townhouse
4417 Eastport Blvd., $195,000
108 Scotch Broom Dr., $129,000
4251 Hibiscus Dr., $92,000
Longs 29568
Land
6989 Highway 90, $190,000
Bombing Range Rd., $120,000
126 AP Thompson Rd., $99,000
120 AP Thompson Rd., $99,000
Home
1035 Snowberry Dr., $265,000
495 Weymouth Ct., $265,000
145 Cypress Tree Loop, $250,000
308 Red Maple Loop, $240,883
164 Tomoka Trail, $212,189
199 Heath Dr., $185,000
Condo/townhouse
830 Foxtail Dr., $244,900
619 Tupelo Ln., $113,500
Loris 29569
Land
TBD Whispering Hills Rd., $71,000
TBD Bullard Rd., $53,000
TBD Highway 66, $38,500
Home
671 W G Rd., $306,000
675 Liberty Church Rd., $185,000
2621 Southern Crest Dr., $166,200
3486 Bethel Chapel Rd., $159,795
4320 Rose St., $130,000
3222 Lake Pond Rd., $92,000
3113 Clemmons Rd., $82,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
9406 Lake Dr., $1,500,000
7019 Belancino Blvd., $844,632
7117 Spoleto Dr., $570,965
67 Cypress Ln., $560,000
6731 Ocean Breeze Loop, $499,000
6578 Sabbioni St., $467,240
697 Providence Dr., $450,000
956 Briarwood Dr., $313,500
Condo/townhouse
9840 Queensway Blvd., $590,000
8420-B Sandlapper Way, $445,482
8420-A Sandlapper Way, $426,818
7401 N Ocean Blvd., $400,000
8560 Queensway Blvd., $349,900
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $255,000
7603 N Ocean Blvd., $230,000
9501 Shore Dr., $205,000
201 74th Ave. N, $200,000
9400 Shore Dr., $190,000
9550 Shore Dr., $187,500
9550 Shore Dr., $185,000
311 N 69th Ave. N, $180,000
250 Maison Dr., $179,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $162,500
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $155,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $152,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $148,000
513 65th Ave. N, $140,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $139,000
1100 Commons Blvd., $138,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $104,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $101,500
7000 N Ocean Blvd., $89,900
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $79,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
214 Melody Ln., $851,000
121-B 14th Ave. S, $736,000
111 S Pinewood Dr., $650,000
1510 Dizzy Ct., $429,900
345 Mikita Dr., $403,710
1462 Berkshire Ct., $374,900
1486 Southwood Dr., $335,000
523 Rycola Circle, $327,735
708 Yokley Ct., $313,138
550 Rycola Circle, $303,420
1767 Starbridge Dr., $285,000
555 Rycola Circle, $272,240
177 Palladium Dr., $250,000
1729 Ibis Dr., $205,000
1736 Egret Dr., $152,900
4931 Woodview Ln., $515,000
1288 Strathmill Ct., $440,000
809 Abalone Ct., $295,000
6001-1077 S Kings Hwy., $283,500
6001 S Kings Hwy., $265,000
6001-5405 S Kings Hwy., $145,000
Condo/townhouse
416 N Ocean Blvd., $355,000
1833 Crooked Pine Dr., $150,000
1925 Bent Grass Dr., $134,900
1200 N 5th Ave. N, $123,000
207 Double Eagle Dr., $113,500
1500 Deer Creek Rd., $89,500
5905 S Kings Hwy., $200,000
5905 South Kings Hwy., $165,500
2275 Essex Dr., $142,500
5905 S Kings Hwy., $139,000
1849 Crooked Pine Dr., $132,000
Garden City Beach, N.C./Murrells Inlet 29576
Home
201 Wood Cut Ct., $811,000
40 Knotty Pine Way, $635,000
4558 Carriage Run Circle, $570,000
1311 North Waccamaw Dr., $450,000
3894 Cow House Ct., $440,000
337 Green Creek Bay Circle, $420,000
1150 Kiawah Loop, $400,000
629 Chatman Ct., $372,000
826 Riven Oak Dr., $345,000
236 Pin Oak Dr., $338,180
308 Emery Oak Dr., $337,295
388 Emery Oak Dr., $336,310
352 Emery Oak Dr., $330,110
1497 Canterbury Ct., $325,000
561 Martinsville Dr., $315,000
801 Planters Trace Loop, $305,000
1802 Rawlings Ct., $267,000
2490 Oriole Dr., $255,000
9671 Holladay Dr., $246,500
817 Jensen Dr. S, $135,000
1559 Park Ln., $124,900
8 Poolside Dr., $72,000
144 Offshore Dr., $55,000
2104 S Waccamaw Dr., $2,300,000
212 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,450,000
744 S Waccamaw Dr., $706,000
734 Ashley Ct., $285,000
Condo/townhouse
720 N Waccamaw Dr., $325,000
901 Knoll Shores Ct., $247,500
140 Madrid Dr., $235,000
448 Mahogany Dr., $205,000
4448 Ladybanks Ln., $195,000
128 Wimbledon Way, $195,000
1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $194,500
621 Sailbrooke Ct., $159,900
416 Cambridge Circle, $59,000
1990 North Waccamaw Dr., $390,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
503 Chester St., $115,000
Home
4004 N Ocean Blvd., $2,535,000
6407 N Ocean Blvd., $728,000
3014 Old Bryan Dr., $450,000
5626 Woodside Ave., $380,000
914 Culbertson Ave., $345,000
2542 Orion Loop, $335,000
2260 Blue Crane Circle, $299,515
100 Ebb Tide Harbour, $272,000
100 Dorman Circle, $237,500
1856 Jacqueline Ct., $224,000
119 Whitehaven Ct., $140,000
Condo/townhouse
5200 N Ocean Blvd., $420,000
959 Hendrick Ave., $340,000
2701 Ocean Blvd. N, $330,000
2000 N Ocean Blvd. N, $305,000
798 Shine Ave., $290,000
2592 Heritage Loop, $276,000
2007 S Ocean Blvd., $275,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd. N, $230,000
2504 N Ocean Blvd., $227,500
2504 N Ocean Blvd., $225,000
3527 Crepe Myrtle Ct., $195,000
5523 N Ocean Blvd., $184,900
4073 Fairway Lakes Dr., $177,000
4879 Luster Leaf Circle, $170,000
4655 Wild Iris Dr., $170,000
1605 Ocean Blvd. S, $150,500
2006 N Ocean Blvd., $146,000
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $145,000
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $142,500
3761 Citation Dr., $139,900
1701 Yaupon Dr., $134,000
1200 Ocean Blvd. N, $129,000
2970 Old Bryan Dr., $128,000
400 20th Ave. N, $127,000
1200 N Ocean Blvd., $115,000
1702 North Ocean Blvd., $111,000
2001 Ocean Blvd. S, $105,000
2000 Greens Blvd., $100,000
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $95,000
4715 47th Ave. N, $90,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $85,500
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $83,500
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $83,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $75,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
205 West Isle of Palms Ave., $82,000
873 Crystal Water Way, $79,900
927 Henry James Dr., $68,000
Home
8032 Bird Key Ct., $675,000
1119 East Isle of Palms Ave., $659,000
1305 East Isle of Palms Ave., $617,500
966 Crystal Water Way, $534,713
528 Starlit Way, $512,631
3901 Riley-Hampton Dr., $499,999
808 Gammon Dr., $466,138
570 Carnaby Loop, $460,000
264 Walnut Grove Ct., $425,045
451 Seabury Ln., $423,475
5433 Sunset Lake Ln., $399,000
2475 Windmill Way, $390,000
2543 Brescia St., $384,994
5245 Casentino Ct., $383,750
3019 Hannon Dr., $382,190
1144 Harbison Circle, $348,775
1180 Harbison Circle, $345,165
567 Hay Hill Ln., $330,000
184 Barclay Dr., $289,900
3060 Ellesmere Circle, $281,415
200 Chickasaw Ln., $275,000
1847 Berkley Village Loop, $260,550
444 Dandelion Ln., $248,000
3857 Deer Run Dr., $229,000
4351 Dew N. Ct., $211,500
426 Terrace View Ct., $199,900
Condo/townhouse
805 Arezzo Way, $287,450
932 British Ln., $259,000
900 Barn Owl Ct., $215,000
243 Connemara Dr., $190,000
1210 Harvester Circle, $180,000
152 Sardis Dr., $180,000
462 Swanson Dr., $165,000
1230 Harvester Circle, $164,000
5080 Windsor Green Way, $162,500
4850 Meadowsweet Dr., $142,000
485 White River Dr., $140,000
208 Castle Dr., $140,000
628 River Oaks Dr., $139,900
4810 Innisbrook Ct., $135,000
628 River Oaks Dr., $130,000
109 Ashley Park Dr., $125,000
1302 River Oaks Dr., $104,900
597 Blue River Ct., $99,000
755 Burcale Rd., $80,100
801 Burcale Rd., $55,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
1312 Marina Bay Dr., $220,000
Home
1303 S Ocean Blvd., $1,250,000
1016 Marsh View Dr., $950,000
1002 S Ocean Blvd., $820,000
1701 Summer Bay Dr., $523,500
5300 Sea Coral Way, $440,000
509 14th Ave. S, $435,000
5220 Sea Coral Way, $405,000
Condo/townhouse
5404 N Ocean Blvd., $550,000
507 S Ocean Blvd., $525,000
102 N Ocean Blvd., $465,000
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $425,000
1625 S Ocean Blvd., $374,900
2212 Tidewatch Way, $350,000
4605 Ocean Blvd. S, $342,000
3500 N Ocean Blvd., $340,000
2500 N Ocean Blvd., $335,000
202 N Ocean Blvd., $325,000
1401 Lighthouse Dr., $305,101
105 S S Ocean Blvd., $304,999
2801 S Ocean Blvd., $298,000
715 Shell Creek Circle, $295,000
4719 S Ocean Blvd., $290,000
3513 S Ocean Blvd., $285,000
6203 Catalina Dr., $272,500
3500 N Ocean Blvd., $269,900
3500 N Ocean Blvd., $260,000
4800 N Ocean Blvd., $247,000
5200 N Ocean Blvd., $234,900
6253 Catalina Dr., $224,900
1709 S Ocean Blvd., $214,900
201 N Hillside Dr., $211,000
613 2nd Ave. S, $185,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $180,000
4003 N Ocean Blvd., $180,000
6203 Catalina Dr., $176,000
6253 Catalina Dr., $175,000
2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $162,950
211 N Hillside Dr., $129,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Lot 41 Hunters Oak Ct., $158,000
Lot 8 Tuckers Rd., $128,000
87 Seagrass Ct., $125,000
Home
107 Atlantic Ave., $1,225,000
522 Lakeshore Dr., $720,000
101 Commons Ct., $635,000
11 Gray Man’s Loop, $560,000
47 Federation Loop, $485,000
104 Great Egret Ct., $478,300
388 Linden Circle, $478,000
14 Ludlow Ct., $459,000
1200 Heritage Dr., $444,000
226 Natures View Circle, $420,000
82 Castaway Key Dr., $411,125
94 Grace Bay Ct., $393,200
196 Clamdigger Loop, $339,900
371 - D23 South Dunes Dr., $675,000
Condo/townhouse
29 Maritime Circle, $650,000
741 Retreat Beach Circle, $615,000
429B Tuckers Rd., $510,000
23 Red Skiff Ln., $433,693
19 Red Skiff Ln., $411,800
203 Lumbee Circle, $400,000
14 Lumbee Circle, $381,500
9 Lumbee Circle, $332,900
971 Blue Stem Dr., $245,000
215 Pembroke Ln., $225,000
478 Pinehurst Ln., $164,000
14290 Ocean Hwy., $135,000
14290 Ocean Hwy., $132,500
14290 Ocean Hwy., $130,000
24 Beaver Pond Loop, $129,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Home
9449 Freewoods Rd., $524,000
11349 Freewoods Rd., $430,000
3339 Prioloe Dr., $380,000
5191 Stockyard Loop, $365,878
756 Oyster Bluff Dr., $348,472
912 Blue Point Dr., $343,765
161 Hampton Park Circle, $320,872
5426 Longhorn Dr., $315,000
924 Blue Point Dr., $303,730
224 Black Pearl Way, $301,778
220 Black Pearl Way, $296,640
801 Clarion Ct., $295,000
911 Blue Point Dr., $292,980
309 Foxridge Dr., $292,900
709 Oyster Bluff Dr., $291,750
743 Oyster Bluff Dr., $291,390
1443 Brighton Ave., $290,000
505 Affinity Dr., $282,000
522 Running Deer Trail, $279,000
648 Ruthin Ln., $261,612
1387 Brighton Ave., $255,000
361 Winslow Ave., $249,900
927 Green Side Dr., $245,070
1506 St. George Ln., $235,000
157 Hampton Park Circle, $226,915
149 Red Cedar Ave., $219,000
285 La Patos Dr., $194,500
6642 E Sweetbriar Trail, $146,000
4413 Misty Ln., $130,000
101 Intracoastal Village Ct., $115,000
7574 Lacey Dr., $99,900
Condo/townhouse
701 Sovereign Ct., $261,540
701 Sovereign Ct., $257,470
701 Sovereign Ct., $252,900
701 Sovereign Ct., $243,000
186 Ella Kinley Circle, $176,000
172 Olde Towne Way, $175,000
165 Olde Towne Way, $163,500
118 Ella Kinley Circle, $156,500
181 Olde Towne Way, $154,900
500 Fairway Village Dr., $115,000
923 Fairwood Dr., $81,150
510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $60,900
6850 Blue Heron Blvd., $47,000
6850 Blue Heron Blvd., $45,000
6850 Blue Heron Blvd., $42,700
