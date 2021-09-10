Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By Staff reports

July 4-10

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

1373 Fence Post Lane, $313,010

9282 Oldfield Rd., $595,000

Top stories

Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

6770 E Lindley Lane, $344,851

6790 E Lindley Lane, $343,154

6766 E Lindley Lane, $284,168

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 1 Ocean Green Dr., $449,000

Lot 36 George Washington Trail, $32,000

157 Bridge View Rd., $15,000

Home

213 Greenwich Dr., $675,000

492 Francis Parker Rd., $301,000

600 Antebellum Ln., $299,207

41 Retreat Ln., $239,000

1833 Marion St., $225,000

1105 Palmetto St., $218,000

1014 Whitton St., $190,000

Andrews 29510

Land

20 AC Aimwell Rd., $60,000

Aynor 29511

Home

5323 Valley Forge Rd., $512,000

3618 Edwards Rd., $252,895

2794 Willowdale Rd., $185,000

Conway 29526

Home

1212 Wood Stork Dr., $675,000

1016 Black Skimmer Dr., $464,000

1250 Riverside Dr., $440,000

200 Hillsborough Dr., $350,000

2072 Hazlette Loop, $314,363

2233 Blackthorn Dr., $306,428

2218 Blackthorn Dr., $297,295

429 Gully Store Ct., $289,000

7300 Old Reaves Ferry Rd., $285,000

733 Shaftesbury Ln., $275,000

1054 Kennington Ct., $271,900

2222 Blackthorn Dr., $250,570

304 Spruce Pine Way, $250,570

272 Jessica Lakes Dr., $249,900

615 Trawler Bay Ct., $249,000

294 Lenox Dr., $248,000

541 Whiddy Loop, $241,675

508 Whiddy Loop, $225,930

1439 Corbett Dr., $224,900

544 Whiddy Loop, $220,600

268 Maple Oak Dr., $219,000

561 Whiddy Loop, $188,200

4104 Rockwood Dr., $180,500

1897 Athens Dr., $170,000

319 Walden Lake Rd., $164,900

8364 Huntington Ct., $89,900

Condo/townhouse

1119 Fairway Ln., $198,000

322 Kiskadee Loop, $150,000

1025 Carolina Rd., $112,000

Conway 29527

Home

1617 Norris Rd., $809,500

1527 Heirloom Dr., $214,180

5601 Cates Bay Rd., $207,000

3138 Merganser Dr., $203,797

1803 Magnolia Ave., $198,000

1550 Heirloom Dr., $194,900

1321 Leatherman Rd., $190,000

1329 Valor Rd., $185,500

3343 New Rd., $179,900

277 Cottage Creek Circle, $168,000

1846 Westridge Blvd., $164,900

856 Lynch Rd., $126,000

Little River 29566

Land

4805 Williams Island Dr., $175,000

Home

499 Cascade Loop, $452,578

264 Sage Circle, $334,900

3379 Cypress Dr., $324,750

315 Juniata Loop, $318,895

492 Mattamushkeet Dr., $310,000

1177 Brandy Wine Dr., $295,999

155 Northside Dr., $280,000

132 Sage Circle, $277,000

1819 Melville Ct., $276,940

1831 Melville Ct., $274,570

3011 Hogans Alley, $265,500

1880 Melville Ct., $264,570

1864 Melville Ct., $262,976

1848 Melville Ct., $262,570

1811 Melville Ct., $261,070

139 Retreat Pl., $191,900

199 Nature Trail, $190,000

321 Opal Ave., $160,000

Condo/townhouse

4622 Greenbriar Dr., $199,900

951 Plantation Dr., $135,000

1095 W Plantation Dr. W, $130,000

1095 Plantation Dr. W, $126,000

4101 Pinehurst Circle, $118,900

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $93,000

4202 Pinehurst Circle, $68,500

Longs 29568

Land

1338 Foxtail Dr., $43,000

Home

121 Mesa Raven Dr., $412,000

791 Bear Lake Dr., $349,000

521 Joy Way Ct., $320,000

732 Hackberry Way, $291,058

748 Hackberry Way, $280,822

516 Hyacinth Dr., $260,000

515 Covewood Ct., $259,085

720 Sun Colony Blvd., $254,900

451 Shellbank Dr., $245,000

232 Silverbelle Blvd., $240,000

422 Quinta St., $230,000

868 Twickenham Loop, $226,070

176 Balsa Dr., $205,000

613 Crestview Ct., $193,000

Condo/townhouse

125 S Shore Blvd., $149,900

696 Tupelo Dr., $85,000

Loris 29569

Land

SW Watts Rd., $38,000

TBD Colorado Ranch Rd., $32,000

Home

348 Fox Bay Rd., $278,500

323 Dixielane Rd., $225,000

2878 Hardee Ave., $187,000

1507 Highway 646, $175,000

4218 Holly St., $128,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

201 N 79th Ave. N, $625,000

Home

8051 Cortona Dr., $885,950

8167 Wood Pass Lane, $600,228

924 Carrerra St., $590,000

112 Green Lake Dr., $575,000

1201 Arezzo Ave., $571,540

6730 Ocean Breeze Loop, $515,000

6430 Cascata Dr., $455,000

6020 Tramonto St., $379,815

5 San Marks Ct., $335,000

9510 Knights Ct., $285,000

Condo/townhouse

726 Windermere by the Sea Circle, $480,000

9650 Shore Dr., $375,000

9994 Beach Club Dr., $359,000

424 Appledore Circle, $357,000

205 74th Ave. N, $254,900

306 Westbury Ct., $247,000

311 69th Ave. N, $205,000

9400 Shore Dr., $193,000

757 Sycamore Ave., $185,000

180 Rothbury Ct., $170,000

9768 Leyland Dr., $165,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $138,500

7509 Ocean Blvd. N, $113,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $109,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd. N, $105,000

6312 Wedgewood St., $75,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

116B 13th Ave. S, $700,000

1015 Selma Loop, $399,535

1010-B Willow Dr. S, $385,000

449 Rycola Circle, $285,246

538 Rycola Circle, $277,680

1565 Crystal Lake Dr., $84,000

6001 South Kings Hwy., $324,900

2066 Ayershire Ln., $249,900

6001 - 1700 S Kings Hwy., $135,000

6001 S Kings Hwy., $115,500

6001-L45B S Kings Hwy., $95,000

6001-D12 S Kings Hwy., $82,000

Condo/townhouse

5905 S Kings Hwy., $156,000

8830 Cloister Dr., $117,500

1890 Colony Dr., $65,000

Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

4562 Murrells Inlet Rd., $119,000

Home

816 Sawmill Rd., $620,000

62 Knotty Pine Way, $595,100

129 Holiday Dr., $515,000

99 Hyacinth Loop, $461,000

109 Splendor Circle, $349,900

337 Waties Dr., $312,000

3305 Bowen Place, $308,355

4925 First St., $275,000

224 Whitchurch St., $265,000

9607 Kings Grant Dr., $210,000

702 Oliver Dr., $168,500

57 Saxon Ct., $56,000

2016 N Waccamaw Dr., $1,075,000

726 S Waccamaw Dr., $995,000

Condo/townhouse

84 Shady Oak Ln., $338,900

650 Misty Hammock Dr., $314,900

97 Sea Shell Dr., $278,050

850 Sail Ln., $260,000

1100 Louise Costin Way, $240,000

701 Pickering Dr., $235,000

916 Jackline Dr., $206,000

712-B Painted Bunting Dr., $202,500

9 Pistachio Loop, $200,000

916 Jackline Dr., $186,900

126 Brentwood Dr., $180,000

611 Woodmoor Dr., $164,900

428 Whinstone Dr., $162,500

50 Turning Stone Blvd., $160,000

441 Old South Circle, $132,500

11054 Highway 707,

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

5012 Wynfield Ct., $975,000

7060 Belancino Blvd., $676,000

1997 Windrose Way, $540,000

1021 Means Circle, $540,000

1546 Buckingham Ave., $490,000

1259 Berkshire Ave., $405,000

415 Pompano Court, $398,842

2534 Goldfinch Dr., $385,000

731 Berkshire Ave., $372,000

637 11th Ave. S, $279,000

1147 Monticello Dr., $252,500

4115 Little River Rd., $220,000

109 Whitehaven Ct., $151,900

1679 Perry Circle, $137,900

414 2nd Ave. S, $55,000

3200 S Ocean Blvd., $34,000

Condo/townhouse

5200 N Ocean Blvd., $542,000

3460E Pampas Dr., $390,000

3786 Sweetgum St., $289,500

765 Walnut Ave., $255,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $250,000

4837 Luster Leaf Circle, $194,000

4820 Magnolia Lake Dr., $181,000

5300 N Ocean Blvd., $174,900

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $167,000

1604 N Ocean Blvd., $166,000

1012 Palisades Circle, $165,000

2007 S Ocean Blvd., $165,000

4679 Wild Iris Dr., $160,000

830 44th Ave. N, $155,000

2501 S Ocean Blvd. S, $148,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $143,700

3795 Hitchcock Way, $143,000

2710 N Ocean Blvd., $130,000

4785 Wild Iris Dr., $127,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $121,900

1301 Pridgen Rd., $111,000

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $110,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $99,900

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $93,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $89,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd. S, $87,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd. S, $82,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $78,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $65,000

1205 S Ocean Blvd., $55,000

2000 Greens Blvd., $42,000

Luster Leaf Circle, $35,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

2059 Summer Rose Ln., $127,000

143 Sago Palm Dr., $77,000

895 Waterbridge Blvd., $72,000

Home

9421 Venezia Circle, $999,900

7911 San Marcello Dr., $930,000

469 Saint Julian Ln., $915,000

9017 Loggerhead Ct., $753,750

310 Avenue of the Palms, $699,900

924 Waterbridge Blvd., $695,000

601 Edgecreek Dr., $600,000

1113 Bluffton Ct., $530,000

1221 Bentcreek Ln., $510,000

727 Greta Loop, $487,690

912 Crystal Water Way, $485,000

100 Planters Creek Dr., $465,000

2004 Potomac Ct., $405,650

6440 Chadderton Circle, $376,523

190 Viareggio Rd., $375,000

4893 Westwind Dr., $375,000

3217 Fieldstone St., $360,000

1187 Coinbow Ln., $350,000

4633 Marshwood Dr., $342,000

508 Holland Willow Dr., $324,900

4489 Farm Lake Dr., $315,000

806 Indianola Ct., $300,000

1064 Balmore Dr., $299,950

4601 Marshwood Dr., $299,900

673 Old Castle Loop, $299,000

3017 Corn Pickers Ln., $284,500

9035 Gatewick Ct., $275,000

1835 Berkley Village Loop, $266,515

1822 Berkley Village Loop, $256,550

1052 Burcale Rd., $219,900

327 Botany Bay Pl., $206,450

166 Bellegrove Dr., $205,000

Condo/townhouse

256 Connemara Dr., $199,900

5050 Windsor Green Way, $170,000

2069 Silvercrest Dr., $145,000

224 Castle Dr., $140,000

1290 River Oaks Blvd., $136,000

585 Blue River Ct., $132,000

129 Ashley Park Dr., $129,000

1234 River Oaks Dr., $115,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

1705 Seawinds Pl., $230,000

600 17th Ave. S, $184,900

1008 James Island Ave., $124,900

938 Morrall Dr., $95,000

123 Dogwood Pl., $85,000

1405 Hunters Rest Dr., $85,000

1423 Hunters Rest Dr., $82,000

LT 9 Bryan St., $75,000

1750 Cenith Dr., $65,000

Lot 80 30th Ave. S, $52,000

Home

926 Strand Ave., $856,500

204 N 28th Ave. N, $810,000

904 Marsh View Dr., $676,512

305 Rice Circle, $575,000

1312 Hunters Rest Dr., $560,000

1229 Clipper Rd., $555,000

304 44th Ave. N, $550,000

506 16th Ave. S, $525,000

2506 Pointe Marsh Ln., $480,000

1103 Swan Lake Dr., $465,000

1404 Waterway Dr., $449,500

Condo/townhouse

100 North Beach Blvd., $1,160,000

707 S Ocean Blvd., $475,000

1521 Havens Dr., $470,000

1521 Havens Dr., $460,000

1401 S S Ocean Blvd., $445,900

212 4th Ave. N, $409,900

2411 Thoroughfare Dr., $399,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $325,000

4601 N Ocean Blvd. N, $302,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $300,000

6095 Catalina Dr., $270,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $268,500

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $260,000

2711 S Ocean Blvd., $252,000

2001 N Ocean Blvd., $220,000

1058 Sea Mountain Hwy., $207,000

1900 N Duffy St., $184,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $180,000

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $175,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $170,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $169,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $165,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $154,000

203-I Landing Rd., $153,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

347 Hunters Oak Ct., $202,000

Home

96 Grackle Ln., $725,000

214 Spreading Oak Dr., $634,297

85 Windy Ln., $575,000

122 Aspen Loop, $500,000

25 Great Egret Ct., $453,604

604 Linden Circle, $430,000

162 Grey Fox Loop, $430,000

280 Shore Line Dr., $395,000

96 Castaway Key Dr., $330,160

Condo/townhouse

709 - D3F Retreat Beach Circle, $655,000

1135 Blue Stem Dr., $270,000

45 Pinehurst Dr., $163,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

167 Prather Park Dr., $115,000

3001 Dooks Ct., $80,199

Home

2704 Henagan Ln., $549,000

401 Highland Ridge Dr., $360,000

165 Powder Springs Loop, $355,000

923 Blue Point Dr., $351,109

1713 Boyne Dr., $324,900

3519 Queens Harbour Blvd., $315,000

750 Oyster Bluff Dr., $304,000

652 Black Pearl Way, $301,600

4122 Steeple Chase Dr., $289,900

204 Black Pearl Way, $289,550

915 Blue Point Dr., $285,630

300 Hampton Park Circle, $282,118

268 Whipple Run Loop, $275,000

7313 Guinevere Circle, $275,000

7362 Guinevere Circle, $267,500

713 Bonnie Dr., $265,000

303 Troon Ln., $257,500

948 Dunrobin Ln., $255,000

100 Split Oak Ct., $225,000

452 Carolina Woods Dr., $225,000

414 Colin Claire Ct., $225,000

452 Carolina Woods Dr., $225,000

330 Fairwood Terrace, $184,000

151 Nollie Rd., $83,000

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service