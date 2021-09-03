Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
June 27-July 3
Supply, N.C. 28462
Home
720 Deer Dr. SW, $46,000
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Land
8731 Nottaway Ave., $16,000
Home
689 Landmark Cove Rd., $232,350
Condo/townhouse
10174 Beach Dr. SW, $126,000
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Land
1004 SW Crosby Circle SW, $10,000
Home
8991 E Calabash Dr. SW, $144,000
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Land
6409 Ocean Hwy., $1,050,000
Home
6795 E Lindley Lane, $323,594
6779 E Lindley Lane, $323,543
Shallotte, N.C. 28470
Home
3916 Marsh Hen Dr., $280,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 126 Calais Ave., $159,000
LOT 1 Collins Meadow Dr., $145,000
Home
201 Freeman Dr., $916,500
542 Mawtwo Dr., $275,000
38 Craftsman Ln., $272,000
10254 Browns Ferry Rd., $269,000
616 Marshview Ln., $262,000
391 Rolling Oak Dr., $225,000
174 Antwine Dr., $180,000
1902 Oak St., $175,000
404 Glenwood St., $175,000
514 Palm St., $83,000
Condo/townhouse
228 Collins Meadow Dr., $575,000
Aynor 29511
Land
4082 Salem Rd., $88,000
Home
127 Old English Rd., $407,500
3809 Goff Rd., $345,400
618 Sunny Pond Ln., $285,000
578 Sunny Pond Ln., $284,900
3620 Horse Pen Bay Rd., $284,350
Conway 29526
Land
TBD Myrtle Ridge Rd., $500,000
TBD Highway 19, $300,000
4054 Girvan Dr., $170,000
TBD Old Reaves Ferry Rd., $70,000
108 Lure Ct., $55,000
NE Sellers Rd., $54,000
856 Tilly Lake Rd., $40,000
Home
1801 Wood Stork Dr., $490,000
365 River Rd., $465,000
118 University Dr., $369,000
627 Belmont Dr., $354,900
302 Astoria Park Loop, $349,030
132 Furman Circle, $345,900
221 Rivers Edge Dr., $345,000
628 Belmont Dr., $337,478
5757 Bear Bluff Rd., $330,456
647 Belmont Dr., $318,100
433 Rowells Ct., $309,265
601 Tattlesbury Dr., $309,000
307 Milledge Dr., $308,430
855 Helms Way, $287,500
401 Rowells Ct., $279,960
191 Pine Forest Dr., $278,110
604 Ninth Ave., $275,000
777 Lalton Dr., $270,995
408 Stevia Ct., $270,309
2241 Blackthorn Dr., $258,570
142 Pine Forest Dr., $249,000
145 Citadel Dr., $240,000
423 Archer Ct., $236,567
524 Whiddy Loop, $227,265
1444 Tiger Grand Dr., $227,000
157 Grier Crossing Dr., $221,900
330 Borrowdale Dr., $209,315
714 12th Ave., $208,000
511 Whiddy Loop, $202,775
390 Sean River Rd., $190,000
1040 Cadbury Ct., $190,000
1603 Carsens Ferry Dr., $188,324
1881 Athens Dr., $176,000
574 Woodholme Dr., $152,000
700 16th Ave., $149,000
252 Wellspring Dr., $139,900
710 Willard Rd., $99,900
164 Williamson Park Dr., $34,000
Condo/townhouse
130 Cart Crossing Dr., $190,000
1025 Carolina Rd., $92,000
1015 Elm St., $85,400
240-C Myrtle Greens Dr., $78,000
3555 Highway 544, $66,000
Conway 29527
Land
386 Keysfield Circle, $170,000
Home
3744 Faith Dr., $433,000
112 Pottery Landing Dr., $370,000
305 Jasmine Dr., $300,000
109 Riverwatch Dr., $286,000
1865 Ackerrose Dr., $259,900
3132 Merganser Dr., $251,840
604 Elsies Ct., $250,000
3158 Merganser Dr., $249,085
7000 Oak Grove Rd., $240,000
1540 Heirloom Dr., $231,500
3200 Merganser Dr., $231,000
1791 Highway 548, $221,000
1009 Pecan Grove Blvd., $217,000
1320 Red Head Ct., $213,000
149 Windsor Springs Rd., $212,000
424 Warren Springs Dr., $210,000
2856 Green Pond Circle, $180,000
Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544
Land
TBD Dog Bluff Rd., $68,500
Home
1043 7th Ave., $435,000
2165 Highway 129, $429,000
1284 Pinetucky Dr., $265,500
190 Penn Circle, $262,050
1123 White Oak Ln., $185,000
137 Baylee Circle, $187,375
133 Baylee Circle, $186,330
Green Sea 29545
Land
1475 Olive Dr., $120,000
Home
2715 Southfork Rd., $525,000
2930 Little Bethel Rd., $245,000
2580 Church Rd., $172,000
Little River 29566
Land
T.B.D. Highway 17 North, $160,000
1250 Highway 17 North, $140,000
Home
2382 Island Way, $563,000
216 Waterfall Circle, $550,000
425 Waterfall Circle, $459,900
495 Cascade Loop, $455,693
323 Galleon Dr., $451,312
3036 Calusa Dr., $376,378
138 Marblehead Dr., $359,900
311 Goldenrod Circle, $356,556
223 Goldenrod Circle, $352,943
664 Lafayette Park Dr., $345,000
542 Kapalua Loop, $335,961
315 Goldenrod Circle, $332,287
3154 Viceroy Loop, $328,243
2021 Great Blue Heron Dr., $325,391
653 Wailea Circle, $315,157
389 Vermillion Dr., $312,000
307 Goldenrod Circle, $311,604
3712 Line Dr., $304,030
3744 Cypress Dr., $292,900
935 Callant Dr., $279,900
1815 Melville Ct., $276,180
1843 Melville Ct., $272,570
1844 Melville Ct., $266,056
1856 Melville Ct., $264,570
1860 Melville Ct., $264,570
144 Sage Circle, $205,124
3769 Woodridge Circle, $77,500
Condo/townhouse
4390 Bimini Ct., $299,000
4396 Baldwin Ave., $260,500
2012-D Willow Run Dr., $236,460
4153 McLamb Ave., $231,702
2012-A Willow Run Dr., $230,613
131 Waypoint Ridge Ave., $210,000
4522 North Plantation Harbour Dr., $190,000
4139 Hibiscus Dr., $150,000
4265 Villas Dr., $129,900
1095 Plantation Dr., $125,000
4222 Pinehurst Circle, $103,500
4150 Horseshoe Rd. N, $80,000
4350 Intercoastal Ln., $63,000
Longs 29568
Home
130 Cox Ln., $435,000
225 Moulton Dr., $390,000
4065 Comfort Valley Dr., $329,900
201 Craigflower Ct., $323,070
1813 Fairwinds Dr., $322,445
3028 Honey Clover Ct., $298,955
689 Sun Colony Blvd., $295,798
1639 Sapphire Dr., $295,000
104 Emerald Rush Ct., $292,260
1824 Sapphire Dr., $289,740
204 Craigflower Ct., $287,660
643 Bucks Trail, $285,000
724 Hackberry Way, $281,276
216 Moulton Dr., $270,000
488 Craigflower Ct., $269,310
523 Royal Jay Ln., $267,225
809 Twickenham Loop, $263,490
883 Snowberry Dr., $260,900
683 Watercliff Dr., $253,065
455 Charter Dr., $238,000
166 Balsa Dr., $232,000
712 Downing Ct., $225,000
181 Cypress Tree Loop, $220,000
856 Twickenham Loop, $212,000
153 Clover leaf Dr., $210,000
2205 Wedgewood Dr., $160,000
Condo/townhouse
750 Charter Dr., $140,000
890 Fairway Dr., $115,000
Loris 29569
Land
TBD Wilderness Ln., $53,000
300 Russ Rd., $41,000
3121 Deer Dr., $33,500
Home
1830 Gateway Dr., $454,900
1527 Highway 66, $350,000
1448 Wilderness Ln., $320,000
330 Sunshine Rd., $311,000
3208 Main St., $290,000
869 Highway 348, $259,000
861 Highway 348, $254,000
959 Suggs St., $179,935
2629 Southern Crest Dr., $168,900
1104 N Main St., $171,900
238 Center Dr., $1,475,000
9243 Marina Pkwy., $1,050,000
8342 Cape Dutch Loop, $649,000
8444 Cape Dutch Loop, $569,407
7127 Sarteano Dr., $558,640
6756 Ocean Breeze Loop, $511,000
9335 Park St., $506,000
7892 Porcher Dr., $485,000
7116 Sarteano Dr., $482,790
6024 Tramonto St., $362,365
Condo/townhouse
9994 Beach Club Dr., $550,000
8560 Queensway Blvd., $437,500
9840 Queensway Blvd., $385,000
9994 Beach Club Dr., $352,500
400 Melrose Pl., $337,000
9530 Shore Dr., $275,000
9581 Shore Dr., $245,000
180 Rothbury Circle, $237,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $188,000
1100 Commons Blvd., $186,000
201 74th Ave. N, $179,500
145 Hartland Dr., $168,000
191 Maison Dr., $164,900
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $155,500
6707 N Ocean Blvd., $155,000
404 75th Ave N, $139,900
10301 N Kings Hwy., $108,500
10301 N Kings Hwy., $99,999
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $99,900
9550 Shore Dr., $70,000
7000 Ocean Blvd. N, $67,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
816 17th Ave. N, $152,000
Home
220-B Melody Ln., $799,000
116-A 13th Ave. S, $760,000
1739 Longleaf Dr., $530,000
712 Cedar Dr. N, $449,900
1111 N Poplar Dr., $440,000
612 Hickman St., $432,166
1010 Selma Loop, $410,742
1024 Dizzy Ct., $350,000
1810 Wexford Ct., $299,000
473 Rycola Circle, $279,180
1323 Bermuda Ct., $275,000
542 Rycola Circle, $261,440
453 Rycola Circle, $254,802
140 Dusty Trail Ln., $235,000
525 Oceanside Dr., $199,900
6001-1450 S Kings Hwy., $95,000
6001 - MH-95 S Kings Hwy., $420,000
6001-303 S Kings Hwy., $359,500
6001-1829A S Kings Hwy., $141,000
6001-1572 S Kings Hwy., $132,000
6001 - 1225 S Kings Hwy., $100,000
6001-1540 S Kings Hwy., $99,000
6001-1623 S Kings Hwy., $93,000
6001-1330 S Kings Hwy., $90,000
6001 S Kings Hwy., $85,000
1573 Crystal Lake Dr., $70,000
Condo/townhouse
1931 Bent Grass Dr., $155,000
1356 Glenns Bay Rd., $145,000
1880 Auburn Ln., $140,500
5905 S Kings Hwy., $154,900
5905 S Kings Hwy., $125,000
5905 S Kings Highway, $115,000
1890 Colony Dr., $113,000
5905 South Kings Hwy., $79,900
5905 S Kings Hwy., $79,900
720 N Waccamaw Dr., $256,000
1818 N Highway 17 Business,
Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
517 Woodland Dr., $160,000
Lot 58 Low Country Loop, $105,000
1950 Wachesaw Rd., $40,000
1105 N Dogwood Dr., $250,000
Home
4517 Wagon Run Circle, $680,000
5613 Rosehall Dr., $660,000
414 Rum Gully Rd., $650,000
10 Damon Loop, $632,000
352 Sea Marsh Rd., $630,000
191 Graytwig Circle, $452,000
4573 Firethorne Dr., $439,000
334 Cypress Creek Dr., $424,900
6231 Longwood Dr., $420,000
4323 Old Kings Hwy., $410,000
23 Killian Ct., $395,000
64 Saltwind Loop, $385,000
284 Sherwood Dr., $375,000
5224 Highway 17 Business, $345,000
609 Grand Cypress Way, $345,000
137 Tidal Dr., $343,410
47 Bear Creek Loop, $340,000
5087 Spanish Oaks Ct., $337,500
220 Waties Dr., $336,000
286 Waties Dr., $333,000
9643 Indigo Creek Blvd., $320,000
9645 Indigo Creek Blvd., $315,000
4527 Fringetree Dr., $315,000
4760 New River Rd., $315,000
204 Heron Lake Ct., $294,000
368 Emery Oak Dr., $293,800
325 Grove Park Loop, $292,000
2060 Silver Island Way, $285,000
110 Woodlake Dr., $277,500
1028 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $268,185
9211 Serenity Pl., $249,000
817 Yellowfin Ct., $195,000
9664 Sullivan Dr., $195,000
3236 Pecan Trail, $105,000
59 Saxon Ct., $43,000
43 Ravenel Ct., $25,900
2273 S Waccamaw Dr., $3,101,000
348 South Waccamaw Dr., $1,295,000
208 Dogwood Dr. S, $536,000
844 King James Ct., $177,500
Condo/townhouse
32 Shady Moss Loop, $339,000
912 N Waccamaw Dr., $315,000
5048 Forsythia Circle, $270,000
124 Sea Shell Dr., $264,050
916 Jackline Dr., $252,500
730 Pickering Dr., $229,000
1620 N Waccamaw Dr., $210,000
4382 Daphne Ln., $165,100
4273 Santolina Way, $165,000
400 Cambridge Circle, $95,000
404 Cambridge Circle, $87,500
1530 N Waccamaw Dr., $429,000
912 N Waccamaw Dr., $349,900
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
1940 Arundel Rd., $230,000
404 6th Ave. N, $130,000
Home
401 52nd Ave. N, $995,000
1561 Brookgreen Dr., $950,000
872 Curtis Brown Ln., $607,500
1392 Suncrest Dr., $485,000
1391 Suncrest Dr., $480,000
1518 Buckingham Ave., $430,000
1395 Culbertson Ave., $430,000
1426 Peterson St., $380,000
3811 Pine Lake Dr., $367,500
2235 Blue Crane Circle, $356,610
2238 Blue Crane Circle, $354,145
2211 Blue Crane Circle, $342,035
22 Pioneer Ln., $320,000
1811 High St., $308,000
2538 Orion Loop, $301,790
2528 Orion Loop, $299,175
2556 Orion Loop, $295,670
2588 Orion Loop, $287,875
34 Longleaf Circle, $209,000
105 Galley Harbor Dr., $207,000
1221 Rosehaven Dr., $125,000
1624 Stuart Square Circle, $110,500
Condo/townhouse
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $525,000
2709 S Ocean Blvd., $475,000
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $425,000
3000 N North Ocean Blvd., $410,000
9650 Shore Dr., $395,000
5515 N Ocean Blvd., $350,000
2651 Blue Crane Circle, $296,160
2643 Blue Crane Circle, $275,190
2643 Blue Crane Circle, $270,195
5200 N Ocean Blvd., $262,000
2643 Blue Crane Circle, $259,985
780 Gabreski Ln., $225,000
400 20th Ave. N, $210,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $200,000
624 Bonaventure Dr., $196,900
2701 N Ocean Blvd., $194,000
3745 Sweetgum St., $191,000
1708 N Ocean Blvd., $187,900
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $180,000
5200 N Ocean Blvd., $180,000
4833 Luster Leaf Circle, $177,500
3575 Evergreen Way, $174,900
1700 Ocean Blvd. N, $173,000
4687 Wild Iris Dr., $171,300
4785 Wild Iris Dr., $166,000
215 77th Ave. N, $160,000
2504 N Ocean Blvd., $145,000
600 36th Ave. N, $145,000
2710 N Ocean Blvd., $144,910
2501 S Ocean Blvd., $138,000
601 Mitchell Dr., $137,500
2710 N Ocean Blvd., $135,000
2000 North Ocean Blvd., $135,000
600 N 37th Ave. N, $130,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $128,000
2001 Ocean Blvd. S, $125,000
2501 S Ocean Blvd., $125,000
4761 Wild Iris Dr., $120,000
2311 Ocean Blvd. S, $120,000
3761 Citation Way, $108,000
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $105,000
3015 Old Bryan Dr., $100,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $100,000
2310 N Ocean Blvd., $99,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $92,500
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $90,000
504 N Ocean Blvd., $90,000
201 77th Ave. N, $89,900
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $89,900
2001 South Ocean Blvd., $89,000
2611 S Ocean Blvd., $85,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd. S, $85,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $84,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $82,500
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $80,500
1501 Ocean Blvd. S, $79,900
1501 Ocean Blvd. S, $79,900
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $77,000
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $72,500
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $70,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd. S, $67,500
2005 Greens Blvd., $67,000
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $66,000
2611 S Ocean Blvd., $65,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $64,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $63,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $59,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $59,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $59,000
5001 Little River Rd., $55,000
5001 Little River Rd., $23,500
5001 Little River Rd., $22,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
814 Waterton Ave., $275,000
Lot 2 Surgeons Dr., $199,000
327 Shoreward Dr., $179,900
4389 Parkland Dr., $150,000
195 W Palm Dr., $77,500
1256 Fiddlehead Way, $75,000
958 Shipmaster Ave., $68,900
2075 Summer Rose Ln., $67,500
4478 Port Rush Trail, $67,000
Home
1005 Fiddlehead Way, $750,000
1558 Malaga Circle, $730,000
2021 Hideaway Point, $708,000
4377 Parkland Dr., $629,000
408 Mingo Creek Ct., $600,000
998 Bluff View Dr., $595,000
1001 Bluffview Dr., $577,000
732 Greta Loop, $524,865
470 Noah Ave., $483,265
8124 Moonstruck Ct., $470,001
847 Gammon Dr., $428,221
1185 Harbison Circle, $398,005
401 Caretta Ct., $375,000
321 Casena St., $375,000
239 Walnut Grove Ct., $365,050
652 Barona Dr., $363,298
1192 Harbison Circle, $361,135
1195 Harbison Circle, $361,125
967 Laurens Mill Dr., $360,000
4341 Hawkins Dr., $352,900
635 Summerhill Ct., $349,000
5597 Plantersville Pl., $340,000
5530 Redleaf Rose Dr., $339,900
5401 Merrywind Ct., $335,000
8024 Brogdon Dr, $334,490
814 Indianola Ct., $331,000
1027 Harbison Circle, $311,705
3492 Arrowhead Dr., $310,500
1184 Harbison Circle, $306,675
2174 Haystack Way, $297,500
342 Casena St., $295,000
5260 Walnutwood Trail, $282,190
8059 Brogdon Dr, $281,980
1200 Harbison Circle, $272,735
1827 Berkley Village Loop, $264,980
502 Bayberry Pl., $255,000
2174 Seneca Ridge Dr., $255,000
378 Thistle Ln., $246,500
2016 Copper Creek Ct., $245,000
424 McKendree Ln., $236,000
1547 Harlow Ct., $233,000
398 Red Fox Rd., $230,200
432 Bellegrove Dr., $226,450
3047 Hollybrooke Dr., $225,000
1208 Mackie Circle, $195,000
Condo/townhouse
773 Salerno Circle, $254,000
105 Villa Mar Dr., $250,000
105 Villa Mar Dr., $239,000
310 Lockerbie Ct., $234,900
1353 Harvester Circle, $195,500
1505 Lanterns Rest Rd., $189,900
383 Seabert Rd., $177,000
1184 River Oaks Dr., $170,000
1250 River Oaks Dr., $165,000
632 Waterway Village Blvd., $162,001
4921 Pond Shoals Ct., $161,000
4918 Twin Pond Ct., $155,000
5060 Windsor Green Way, $152,500
573 Blue River Ct., $145,000
702 Riverwalk Dr., $145,000
2073 Silvercrest Dr., $145,000
440 Red River Ct., $142,000
2029 Silvercrest Dr., $140,000
670 Riverwalk Dr., $134,900
492 River Oaks Dr., $132,000
505 Wickham Dr., $130,250
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
3207 S Ocean Blvd., $625,000
2705 Ships Wheel Dr., $425,000
1712 S Holly Dr., $195,000
1127 Doubloon Dr., $134,900
906 James Island Ave., $84,900
1319 James Island Ave., $82,000
1316 James Island Ave., $79,500
Home
1404 Marina Bay Dr., $1,545,000
4618 Surf St., $895,000
306 49th Ave. N, $600,000
306 N 51st Ave. N, $595,000
4507 Grovecrest Circle, $505,000
522 7th Ave. S, $488,500
213 N 1st Ave. N, $487,500
2201 Nixon St., $475,000
1009 Clubhouse Dr., $470,000
5811 Spinetail Dr., $392,000
705 23rd Ave. S, $392,000
670 2nd Ave. N, $387,000
1005 Thomas Ave., $379,900
1004 Oak Marsh Ln., $299,900
915 Charles St., $244,900
3609 Poinsett St., $200,000
Condo/townhouse
100 North Beach Blvd., $960,000
100 North Beach Blvd., $640,000
100 North Beach Blvd., $620,000
100 North Beach Blvd., $510,000
100 North Beach Blvd., $412,000
1625 S Ocean Blvd., $410,000
2507 S Ocean Blvd., $410,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $378,900
6244 Catalina Dr., $375,000
1625 S Ocean Blvd., $350,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $334,900
2801 S Ocean Blvd., $310,000
4915 Market St., $265,000
810 Sea Mountain Hwy., $255,000
5200 N Ocean Blvd., $255,000
6309 N Ocean Blvd., $252,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd. S, $245,000
3601 N Ocean Blvd., $195,000
4500 S Ocean Blvd., $195,000
1709 S Ocean Blvd., $189,900
2241 Waterview Dr., $185,000
5709 N Ocean Blvd., $185,000
610 3rd Ave. S, $184,900
4000 N Ocean Blvd., $182,000
405 21st Ave. S, $179,900
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $173,000
1221 Tidewater Dr., $172,000
212 Landing Rd., $162,999
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $160,900
2711 S Ocean Blvd., $160,000
4801 N Ocean Blvd., $155,000
2701 Ocean Blvd. S, $153,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $150,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $149,900
706 28th Ave. S, $70,000
720 Main St.,
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
186 Myrtle Ave., $570,000
Lot 2 Winding Creek Dr., $394,000
3429 Vanderbilt Blvd., $300,000
Lot 2 102 Surf Song Ln., $290,000
Lot 1 102 Surf Song Ln., $225,000
99 DeLoach Trail, $87,250
Lot # 36 Crooked Oak Dr., $63,500
Home
528 Myrtle Ave., $2,475,000
732 Springs Ave., $2,310,000
694 Springs Ave., $2,000,000
230 A Atlantic Ave., $1,744,122
752 Springs Ave., $1,400,000
166 Sundial Dr., $949,000
4071 Vanderbilt Blvd., $849,000
59 Running Oak Ct., $705,000
362 Golden Bear Dr., $650,000
245 Cottage Ct., $599,900
139 Harbourreef Dr., $575,000
37 Natures View Circle, $535,000
74 Pipedown Way, $525,000
99 Berry Tree Dr., $520,000
15 Great Egret Ct., $480,820
21 Northwoods Ct., $468,500
683 Aspen Loop, $467,500
102 Rain Tree Ln., $464,900
78 Grace Bay Ct., $386,129
27 Renty Tucker Ct., $380,000
103 Porch Ln., $343,320
34 Porch Ln., $298,570
Condo/townhouse
125 S Dunes Dr., $995,000
320 Myrtle Ave., $695,000
145 S Dunes Dr., $555,000
139 S Dunes Dr., $475,000
135 Chapel Creek Rd., $469,000
104 Landing Rd., $450,000
601 Retreat Beach Circle, $385,000
601 Retreat Beach Circle, $331,000
601 Retreat Beach Circle, $280,000
1135 Blue Stem Dr., $259,900
601 Retreat Beach Circle, $255,000
601 Retreat Beach Circle, $229,500
601 Retreat Beach Circle, $219,000
601 Retreat Beach Circle, $205,000
195 Egret Run Ln., $140,000
1 Norris Dr., $112,000
128 Beaver Pond Dr., $78,000
1 Norris Dr., $77,500
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
8211 Muldrow Ct., $74,500
Home
5000 Hagood Ln., $565,000
403 Lumber River Rd., $430,000
154 Chapel Ridge Circle, $407,000
3758 Kingsley Dr., $390,000
252 Southbury Dr., $364,900
1024 Saluda River Rd., $346,030
723 Oyster Bluff Dr., $339,185
220 Whipple Run Loop, $338,000
3700 Atwood Place, $333,420
2748 Canvas Back Trail, $331,250
3979 Grousewood Dr., $325,000
289 Wateree River Rd., $300,000
7445 Springside Dr., $281,087
301 Hidden Ct., $262,000
7722 Butler Rd., $260,000
1424 Brighton Ave., $255,000
312 Hampton Park Circle, $250,282
105 St. Andrews Ln., $250,000
250 Seagrass Loop, $248,000
605 Towhee Ct., $243,000
662 Norwich Ln., $236,570
98 Plantation Rd., $215,000
276 Palm Cove Circle, $210,000
4334 Pine Ln., $185,000
6624 Royal Fern Crescent, $130,000
Condo/townhouse
441 Rustic Ct., $232,500
1594 Palmina Loop, $225,000
125 Olde Towne Way, $215,000
133 Ella Kinley Circle, $178,000
105 Butkus Dr., $147,200
210 Portsmith Dr., $135,000
6850 King Arthur Dr., $114,900
6737 Blue Heron Blvd., $105,000
1440 Blue Tree Ct., $98,000
510 Fairwood Lakes Ln., $79,900
1280 D White Tree Ln., $78,000
Comments