Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
June 6-19
Tabor City, N.C. 28463
Land
TBD Dothan Rd., $68,000
503 Green Sea Rd., $18,000
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 29467
Home
1369 Fence Post Lane, $267,000
39 Swamp Fox Dr., $240,089
705 Landmark Cove Rd., $224,000
701 Landmark Cove Rd., $217,900
65 Cedar Tree Ln., $250,000
Condo/townhouse
1987 Coleman Lake Dr., $220,000
8978 Smithfield Dr. NW, $260,000
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28467
Land
325 E Second St., $235,000
Home
56 Fairmont St., $742,000
6586 Summerfield Pl., $501,800
6786 E Lindley Lane, $326,380
Shallotte, N.C. 28470
Land
4748 Gum Tree Hole Rd. SW, $1,600,000
Georgetown 29440
Home
8 Leeward Ct., $525,000
LOT 39 Lantana Circle, $155,000
Lot 113 Collins Meadow Dr., $137,000
320 Wallace Pate Dr., $122,500
Lot 258 Bonnyneck Dr., $115,000
Lot 49 Wallace Pate Dr., $110,000
1006 Pyatt St., $70,000
2 Blueberry Ln., $62,500
Lot 74 Michau Rd., $34,500
38 Ballard Pl., $32,500
673 Wedgefield Rd., $32,500
1084 Francis Parker Rd., $32,500
580 Buck Dr., $23,000
229 Mohican Dr., $18,000
Home
55 Beachwalker Ct., $1,500,000
175 Sanderling Ave., $887,000
90 Ricefield Pl., $785,000
623 DeBordieu Blvd., $681,000
965 Second Ave., $400,000
480 Golf Dr., $389,000
148 Pinewood St., $367,500
378 Belle Isle Rd., $340,000
312 Cleland St., $275,000
103 Joanna Gillard Ln., $265,000
1735 Rice St., $231,000
483 Summit Ave., $208,000
119 Bragdon Ave., $180,000
1954 Hampton Dr., $146,990
Condo/townhouse
77 Pheasant Loop, $280,000
18 Canvasback Ct., $159,900
Andrews 29510
Home
81 Gamble Ave., $40,000
7841 Louisville Rd., $194,950
168 Rosedale Dr., $179,900
191 Rosedale Dr., $153,000
7193 Cartrette Rd., $150,000
Land
TBD Highway 905, $233,325
1321 Whooping Crane Dr., $99,900
1115 Wigeon Dr., $95,000
TBD W Cox Ferry Rd., $50,000
6 Ave Gene Dr., $19,000
Conway 29526
Home
3127 Wildhorse Dr., $605,000
550 Highway 905, $550,000
1118 Wigeon Dr., $490,310
1017 Black Skimmer Dr., $464,000
1013 Hill Ct., $449,000
1009 Dowitcher Dr., $449,000
1000 Whimbrel Ct., $419,632
130 Wofford Rd., $407,000
1400 Whooping Crane Dr., $383,432
125 Astoria Park Loop, $357,000
2257 Blackthorn Dr., $332,645
1001 Spruce Dr., $322,070
1055 Rowe Pond Rd., $315,000
603 Heritage Downs Dr., $310,690
606 Merrywood Rd., $297,000
212 Marley Ct., $295,000
504 Riviera Ct., $295,000
2008 Hazlette Loop, $292,150
1933 Lees Landing Circle, $290,000
177 Astoria Park Loop, $287,000
760 St. Albans Loop, $284,229
408 Windermere Lake Circle, $282,488
2249 Blackthorn Dr., $280,183
911 Wild Leaf Loop, $279,165
112 Barons Bluff Dr., $278,000
404 Stevia Ct., $273,403
2234 Blackthorn Dr., $270,200
144 Dunbarton Ln., $270,000
2252 Blackthorn Dr., $270,000
409 Stevia Ct., $268,321
2268 Blackthorn Dr., $266,050
888 Wild Leaf Loop, $265,915
415 River Rd., $260,000
4632 Highway 65, $260,000
906 St. Albans Loop, $254,155
506 Wynford Dr., $253,800
1105 Raven Cliff Ct., $250,900
171 Pine Forest Dr., $250,070
168 Palm Terrace Loop, $250,000
1229 Midtown Village Dr., $250,000
156 Sherwood Dr., $250,000
955 Nottingham Lakes Ct., $245,000
147 Pine Forest Dr., $244,500
904 Wild Leaf Loop, $239,340
212 Glenwood Dr., $234,000
4968 Highway 472, $231,100
383 Dunbarton Ln., $226,175
271 Jessica Lakes Dr., $226,101
1038 Kennington Ct., $225,500
127 Pine Forest Dr., $224,410
319 Palm Terrace Loop, $224,163
1012 Morning Dale St., $221,021
704 Adeline Ct., $211,000
1002 Laurel St., $210,000
2506 Reta St., $190,000
380 Copperwood Loop, $189,065
1501 Grainger Rd., $180,000
1323 Heather Ln., $180,000
379 Cherry Buck Trail, $168,000
1965 Athens Dr., $163,500
231 Walden Lake Rd., $155,900
1280 Four Mile Rd., $140,000
1871 Willow Oak Dr., $125,201
1853 Athens Dr., $119,000
810 Rowe Pond Rd., $105,000
986 Cobblestone Ln., $70,000
Condo/townhouse
1010 Fairway Ln., $199,005
1036 Fairway Ln., $184,900
3100 Mercer Dr., $142,000
316 Kiskadee Loop, $140,000
312 Kiskadee Loop, $135,000
336 Kiskadee Loop, $129,000
1025 Carolina Rd., $95,000
320 Myrtle Greens Dr., $85,000
1432 Highway 544, $85,000
Conway 29527
Land
TBD Highway 378, $1,522,206
TBD Highway 701 South, $480,000
24.5 acres Cane Branch Church Rd., $140,000
TBD Highway 378, $136,999
TBD Juniper Bay Rd., $74,000
TBD Ivy Creek Ct., $58,000
Home
9287 Pee Dee Hwy., $385,000
5085 Pitch Landing Dr., $372,000
997 Grace Dr., $365,000
4401 Willow Springs Rd., $350,000
2117 Kara Dr., $305,050
171 Street Rod Ln., $302,000
942 Grace Dr., $294,000
1501 Oconee Ave., $280,500
6620 Highway 981, $259,700
2787 Allen Dew Rd., $257,880
1000 Dunraven Ct., $245,000
170 Booth Circle, $233,000
3065 Dewberry Dr., $229,900
295 Georgia Mae Loop, $224,900
1317 Iron Ct., $218,214
1817 Heirloom Dr., $215,000
1580 Heirloom Dr., $212,000
3126 Merganser Dr., $211,496
1779 Highway 548, $206,200
2811 Allen Dew Rd., $203,370
1714 Magnolia Ave., $200,000
2779 Allen Dew Rd., $199,120
3212 Merganser Dr., $198,990
3150 Merganser Dr., $187,701
1574 Heirloom Dr., $186,190
2005 Belladora Rd., $175,000
387 MacArthur Dr., $172,160
5552 Fern Ridge Rd., $171,000
2419 Farmwood Circle, $161,000
124 Ivy Creek Ct., $160,408
3449 Kates Bay Hwy., $155,000
705 15th Court, $49,500
Galivants Ferry 29544
Land
Lot 1 Vaught Rd., $250,000
TBD Floyd Page Rd., $30,000
TBD Muddy Creek Rd., $85,000
TBD Tomahawk Rd., $65,000
Home
104 Anderson Blvd., $149,000
24 Carver St., $40,000
Little River 29566
Land
TBD Nixon Circle, $75,000
TBD 2 Pecan St., $40,000
2620 Jasper St., $32,000
4396 Baldwin Ave., $15,000
4396 Baldwin Ave., $14,000
Home
1512 Salt Marsh Trail, $525,000
2390 Island Way, $500,750
3175 Hermitage Dr., $405,000
3012 Calusa Dr., $384,300
3201 Goldenrain Ln., $381,484
138 Juniata Loop, $369,685
3801 On Deck Circle, $368,437
224 Gloucester Way, $357,869
205 Kerriwake Ct., $354,421
3724 Pitchers Pl., $350,637
108 Fincham Dr., $349,900
146 Carriage Lake Dr., $349,000
236 Gloucester Way, $344,900
146 Marblehead Dr., $343,400
208 Davis Ct., $339,900
180 Juniata Loop, $338,080
247 Juniata Loop, $336,445
562 Vermillion Dr., $335,000
382 Flowering Branch Ave., $330,000
119 Juniata Loop, $323,140
3090 Kings Ct., $320,000
392 Vermillion Dr., $315,000
284 Goldenrod Circle, $314,127
554 Kapalua Loop, $313,718
3808 Park Pointe Ave., $312,277
4406 Lakeside Dr., $308,500
4379 Bayshore Dr., $306,880
176 Juniata Loop, $305,410
541 Tourmaline Dr., $295,000
3152 River Bluff Dr., $275,000
1872 Melville Ct., $263,820
1876 Melville Ct., $263,660
1832 Melville Ct., $262,570
1824 Melville Ct., $262,570
1816 Melville Ct., $260,440
1812 Melville Ct., $258,070
1873 Melville Ct., $254,270
460 Mattamushkeet Dr., $250,000
3601 Golf Ave., $246,000
500 Cedar Lakes Dr., $243,000
115 Retreat Pl., $224,900
414 Cordgrass Ln., $210,000
3909 Pinebrook Circle, $175,000
3890 Pinebrook Circle, $159,900
3946 Pinebrook Circle, $149,900
64 Laurel Dr., $149,000
Condo/townhouse
4390 Bimini Ct., $301,000
4760 Lightkeepers Way, $285,000
4396 Baldwin Ave., $255,000
4636 Lightkeepers Way, $237,000
4133 McLamb Ave., $235,008
4449 Turtle Ln., $229,500
4440 Nassau Ct., $200,000
4613 Lightkeepers Way, $195,000
4139 Hibiscus Dr., $175,000
4502 West Harbour Ct., $171,000
4241 Hibiscus Dr., $150,000
136 Barnacle Ln., $137,000
4246 Pinehurst Circle, $131,000
1095 W Plantation Dr. W, $129,900
1095 Plantation Dr. W, $129,900
4345 Spa Dr., $123,000
4015 Fairway Dr., $114,750
4350 Intercoastal Dr., $105,000
4191 Hibiscus Dr., $99,900
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $92,000
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $80,000
4282 Pinehurst Circle, $75,500
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $65,000
Longs 29568
Land
912 W Pelican Rd., $125,000
lot 29 Bear Lake Dr., $45,500
3401 Dewitt Rd., $26,000
Home
1060 Yellow Jasmine Dr., $389,900
737 Ashley Manor Dr., $325,000
720 Hackberry Way, $275,039
848 Twickenham Loop, $265,570
212 Golden Bear Circle, $263,070
938 Snowberry Dr., $255,300
518 Grass Fern Ct., $252,070
94 Palmetto Green Dr., $252,000
704 Sun Colony Blvd., $250,468
812 Twickenham Loop, $241,070
876 Twickenham Loop, $239,570
280 Red Maple Loop, $236,900
716 Sun Colony Blvd., $236,050
665 Sun Colony Blvd., $231,900
872 Twickenham Loop, $217,570
710 Wintercreeper Dr., $217,500
704 Trap Shooter Circle, $210,000
120 Balsa Dr., $210,000
571 Mossbank Loop, $203,000
143 Balsa Dr., $202,000
154 Heath Dr., $190,000
481 Irees Way, $178,500
417 Andorra St., $177,400
Condo/townhouse
125 S Shore Blvd., $156,900
820 Fairway Dr., $133,550
242 Sun Colony Blvd., $120,000
790 Charter Dr., $116,500
696 Tupelo Ln., $108,000
181 Charter Dr., $95,000
657 Tupelo Dr., $92,000
660 Tupelo Ln., $83,000
Loris 29569
Land
30 Acres Daisy Rd., $170,000
TBD Highway 66, $65,000
TBD Highway 66, $60,000
Lot 8 Fries Bay Rd., $49,000
3310 Highway 777, $45,000
TBD Rainbow Dr., $38,000
Lot 5 Pleasant Grove Rd., $30,000
Lot 4 Pleasant Grove Rd., $30,000
Lots 8 and 9 Dinkler Ave., $18,500
TBD Clio Rd., $13,000
Home
4541 Woodyard Bay Rd., $289,900
1065 Heritage Rd., $260,000
3305 South Bend St., $218,000
808 McNabb Short Cut Rd., $179,000
116 Adelphia Rd., $177,000
4353 McQueen St., $164,900
2615 Southern Crest Dr., $159,900
11125 W Highway 19, $149,900
1801 Watts Rd., $47,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Land
7450 N Kings Hwy., $865,000
6944 Belancino Blvd., $149,000
Home
6606 N Ocean Blvd., $1,697,000
7083 Belancino Blvd., $1,248,000
7849 N Ocean Blvd., $795,000
1030 Old Bridge Rd., $575,000
6529 Anterselva Dr., $553,340
218 Green Lake Dr., $519,000
6553 Anterselva Dr., $518,890
6360 Torino Lane, $479,900
6789 Remo Ct., $383,000
961 Cedarwood Circle, $260,000
Condo/townhouse
8500 Margate Circle, $625,000
8500 Margate Circle, $618,500
9820 Queensway Blvd., $425,000
9994 Beach Club Dr., $362,000
709 Appleby Way, $327,500
306 Westbury Ct., $319,000
9540 Shore Dr., $297,500
9820 Queensway Blvd., $279,000
205 74th Ave. N, $240,000
311 N 69th Ave. N, $238,000
491 Ocean Creek Dr., $235,000
9660 Shore Dr., $230,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $230,000
201 76th Ave. N, $230,000
410 Melrose Pl., $210,000
307 74th Ave. N, $210,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $207,500
112 Westhill Circle, $206,000
223 Maison Dr., $205,000
202 N 74th Ave., $201,000
9661 Shore Dr., $200,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $200,000
1100 Commons Blvd., $197,000
501 Maison Dr., $195,500
9400 Shore Dr., $186,000
9621 Shore Dr., $180,000
215 77th Ave. N, $179,900
9553 Edgerton Dr., $175,000
116 Westhill Circle, $173,900
302 Westbury Ct., $172,000
215 77th Ave. N, $170,000
212 Maison Dr., $169,900
9754 Leyland Dr., $169,900
205 Westleton Dr., $167,000
9550 Shore Dr., $163,000
309 Westbury Ct., $160,000
6813 Porcher Ave., $155,000
9550 Shore Dr., $150,000
158 Seawatch Dr., $135,000
402 75th Ave N, $123,000
7509 N Ocean Blvd., $121,500
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $119,500
7500 N Ocean Blvd., $110,000
6900 Ocean Blvd. N, $108,900
200 76th Ave. N, $100,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $89,000
6900 North Ocean Blvd., $84,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $83,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $82,500
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
710 N Ocean Blvd., $792,135
112 7th Ave. N, $419,365
5722 S Kings Hwy., $900,000
Home
212 S. Dogwood Dr., $1,250,000
213 A Dogwood Dr. S, $675,000
115 N Yaupon Dr., $650,000
215A 13th Ave. S, $605,000
110 8th Ave. N, $555,000
413 Ocean Palms Dr., $508,000
705 Evers Loop, $490,000
1020 10th Ave. N, $480,000
1014 Selma Loop, $453,423
712 5th Ave. N, $410,000
1960 Deerfield Ave., $405,000
1505 Mordecai Ct., $395,000
127 S Reindeer Rd., $315,775
343 S 13th Ave. S, $298,000
465 Rycola Circle, $295,583
481 Rycola Circle, $292,790
115 S Reindeer Rd., $291,310
131 S Reindeer Rd., $287,280
123 S Reindeer Rd., $279,225
277 Palladium Dr., $275,000
501 Rycola Circle, $272,453
497 Rycola Circle, $271,738
534 Rycola Circle, $266,400
493 Rycola Circle, $256,676
485 Rycola Circle, $241,491
626 S 4th Ave. S, $236,000
422 Hazelwood Dr., $229,000
359 Meadowlark Dr., $205,000
403 Meadowlark Dr., $185,000
1790 Egret St., $82,000
1691 Falcon, $75,000
1332 Royal Devon Dr., $679,000
1445 Southwood Dr., $370,000
6001-Q6 S Kings Hwy., $315,000
6001-1060 S Kings Hwy., $300,000
2068 Ayershire Ln., $290,000
6001-T33 S Kings Hwy., $251,000
1118 Plantation Dr., $237,000
6001-1406 S Kings Hwy., $143,900
6001 - 1614 S Kings Hwy., $129,900
6001-1180 S Kings Hwy., $110,000
6001-5520 S Kings Hwy., $110,000
6001-1525A S Kings Hwy., $110,000
6001-1637 S Kings Hwy., $105,000
6001 - 1410 S Kings Hwy., $100,000
6001-1834 S Kings Hwy., $90,000
Condo/townhouse
1113 North Ocean Blvd., $321,000
329 A Lakeside Dr., $300,000
1861 Fairway Ridge Dr., $164,000
2266 Huntingdon Dr., $152,100
1980 Bent Grass Dr., $144,900
8658 Southbridge Dr., $142,500
1940 Bentgrass Dr., $139,900
8550 Hopkins Circle, $137,500
1361 Turkey Ridge Rd., $135,000
1861 Fairway Ridge Dr., $135,000
2040 Cross Gate Blvd., $132,000
2070 Cross Gate Blvd., $128,000
8875 Grove Park Dr., $127,500
1356 Glenns Bay Rd., $124,900
209 Double Eagle Dr., $115,000
1100 Deer Creek Dr., $79,000
2012 Rimsdale Dr., $230,000
2151 Clearwater Dr., $155,000
5905 Souths Kings Highway, $141,000
2269 Essex Dr., $138,500
1949 Bent Grass Dr., $125,000
5905 South Kings Hwy., $85,000
5905 Hwy 17 S, $82,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $80,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $78,000
5905 South Kings Hwy., $67,500
Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
124 Gillette Pl., $215,000
TBD Vereen Rd., $200,000
878 Berkeley Ct., $150,000
LOT 7 Gator Ln., $100,000
Lot 4B Horry Dr., $90,000
531 S Waccamaw Dr., $499,500
Home
1658 S Waccamaw Dr., $980,000
1311 N Dogwood Dr., $760,000
127-A Sunset Dr., $537,000
47 Long Creek Dr., $499,900
141 Summerlight Dr., $470,000
713 Dreamland Dr., $470,000
29 Ruth St., $460,000
928 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $450,000
1846 Groveway Ct., $424,900
6371 Longwood Dr., $419,900
3565 Cottage Ct., $399,900
136 Lake Pointe Dr., $397,790
130 Sugar Loaf Ln., $396,900
161 Sugar Loaf Ln., $392,000
6478 Somersby Dr., $381,500
745 Cherry Blossom Dr., $376,777
347 Simplicity Dr., $365,000
749 Harbor Bay Dr., $360,000
1165 Kiawah Loop, $353,500
203 Fox Den Dr., $340,000
1030 Nittany Ct., $339,000
312 Emery Oak Dr., $336,310
324 Emery Oak Dr., $332,810
332 Waties Dr., $332,000
392 Emery Oak Dr., $331,190
404 Emery Oak Dr., $330,440
154 Tidal Dr., $328,620
331 Emery Oak Dr., $327,000
1138 Lampwick Ln., $325,000
409 Westmore Ct., $320,000
1135 N Blackmoor Dr., $312,000
425 Westmore Ct., $309,000
537 Martinsville Dr., $305,000
1142 Lampwick Ln., $301,000
220 Pin Oak Dr., $298,770
220 Castle Pines Ln., $297,000
24 Grove Park Loop, $296,786
103 Grove Park Dr., $291,000
37 Bear Creek Loop, $285,000
1807 Bunting Ct., $281,500
1020 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $253,900
216 Golden Oaks Dr., $250,000
671 Bluebird Ln., $249,000
5123 Pee Dee Ln., $140,000
6 Offshore Dr., $138,184
195 Hawks Nest Hawks Nest Circle, $130,000
26 Spinnaker Ln., $75,000
16 Burr Circle, $69,999
162 Offshore Dr., $45,000
1340 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,400,000
1061 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,000,000
322 S Dogwood Dr., $655,000
570 Vista Dr., $550,000
514 Bay Drive Ext., $391,721
1521 N Waccamaw Dr., $340,000
139 Seabreeze Dr., $306,000
Condo/townhouse
226 N Waccamaw Dr., $504,303
814 N Waccamaw Dr., $315,000
104 Sea Shell Dr., $284,925
110 Sea Shell Dr., $283,000
134 Sea Shell Dr., $283,000
129 Parmelee Dr., $279,900
116 Sea Shell Dr., $269,550
300 Nut Hatch Ln., $265,000
233 Madrid Dr., $201,000
5137 Highway 17 Business, $197,000
976 Williston Loop, $195,000
309 Wembley Way, $195,000
17 Pistachio Loop, $194,900
719 Shearwater Ct., $192,500
124 Wimbledon Way, $188,000
116 Brentwood Dr., $173,000
647 Woodmoor Dr., $167,700
4388 Daphne Ln., $165,000
5888 Longwood Dr., $162,000
4273 Santolina Way, $161,500
4276A Santolina Way, $157,500
601 Sailbrooke Ct., $154,500
1108 Sweetwater Blvd., $152,500
147 Chenoa Dr., $146,991
424 Whinstone Dr., $138,000
4203 Sweetwater Blvd., $123,500
400 Cambridge Circle, $80,000
1990 N Waccamaw Dr., $575,000
1310 N Waccamaw Dr., $364,000
1582 S Waccamaw Dr., $250,000
1582 S Waccamaw Dr., $224,900
625 N Waccamaw Dr., $115,000
111 Cambridge Circle, $83,900
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
4801 South Kings Hwy., $1,675,000
105 Dorman Circle, $60,000
Home
1440 Brookgreen Dr., $760,000
5625 Pinckney Ave., $575,000
2094 Silver Spring Ln., $509,000
1703 Suncrest Dr., $467,500
2002 Suncrest Dr., $450,000
5501 N Kings Hwy., $437,000
3396 Pampas Dr., $433,000
409 Pompano Court, $409,571
1138 Prescott Circle, $400,000
1808 Parish Way, $390,000
2763 Stellar Loop, $378,005
2862 Stellar Loop, $375,024
2199 Birchwood Circle, $372,500
2796 Stellar Loop, $370,655
2890 Stellar Loop, $370,540
2890 Mashie Dr., $370,000
1739 Suncrest Dr., $370,000
2785 Stellar Loop, $366,330
1811 Bluff Dr., $360,000
1516 Legacy Loop, $349,900
2524 Orion Loop, $349,495
5806 N Kings Hwy., $329,900
1801-B High St., $325,000
2747 Stellar Loop, $323,430
2559 Orion Loop, $289,316
2653 Orion Loop, $287,560
633 11th Ave. S, $284,900
2521 Orion Loop, $279,000
1429 Shoreline Dr., $275,000
1212 Lexi Ln., $177,000
1218 Lexi Ln., $174,900
658 Jennings Rd., $168,000
1651 Perry Circle, $125,000
Condo/townhouse
730-H Farrow Pkwy., $405,000
926 Iris St., $378,000
257 Venice Way, $377,500
830 A Howard Ave., $345,000
2600 N Ocean Blvd., $325,000
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $289,900
504 N Ocean Blvd., $279,000
704 S Ocean Blvd., $277,500
2504 N Ocean Blvd., $275,000
3676 Spruce Dr., $275,000
2301 S Ocean Blvd., $265,000
205 74th Ave. N, $259,900
4018 Fairway Lakes Dr., $255,224
2301 S Ocean Blvd., $255,000
5601 N Ocean Blvd., $250,000
2600 N Ocean Blvd., $247,500
5200 N Ocean Blvd., $245,000
2701 N Ocean Blvd., $244,900
5200 N Ocean Blvd., $242,500
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $240,000
2600 N Ocean Blvd., $234,900
4843 Luster Leaf Circle, $229,000
4811 Magnolia Lake Dr., $225,000
2504 N Ocean Blvd., $223,000
4833 Magnolia Lake Dr., $219,899
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $215,000
720 Walnut Ave., $210,000
4891 Luster Leaf Circle, $209,900
4843 Luster Leaf Circle, $208,500
5200 N Ocean Blvd., $193,600
5200 N Ocean Blvd., $192,900
7603 Ocean Blvd. N, $180,000
5523 N Ocean Blvd., $175,000
5523 N Ocean Blvd., $172,500
4879 Luster Leaf Circle, $169,900
5300 N Ocean Blvd., $169,000
2504 N Ocean Blvd. N, $163,250
4631 Wild Iris Dr., $159,000
2504 Ocean Blvd., $155,100
201 S Ocean Blvd., $155,000
4657 Wild Iris Dr., $155,000
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $154,500
2504 N Ocean Blvd., $147,500
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $146,100
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $145,888
2710 N Ocean Blvd., $141,000
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $139,900
1200 N Ocean Blvd., $139,390
1200 Ocean Blvd. N, $133,000
1200 N Ocean Blvd., $127,000
2710 N Ocean Blvd., $125,000
5523 N Ocean Blvd., $125,000
1216 Pinegrove Dr., $125,000
2401 S Ocean Blvd., $124,500
2000 North Ocean Blvd., $124,000
5523 #901 N Ocean Blvd., $122,900
4843 Carnation Circle, $122,000
4823 Orchid Way, $122,000
2710 N N Ocean Blvd., $118,500
5511 N Ocean Blvd., $116,500
4643 Wild Iris Dr., $112,900
5511 N Ocean Blvd., $112,000
2207 S Ocean Blvd., $109,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $107,000
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $104,000
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $100,000
3015 Old Bryan Dr., $100,000
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $95,972
2207 S Ocean Blvd., $94,500
2310 Ocean Blvd. N, $93,000
2401 S Ocean Blvd., $92,900
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $92,000
3761 Citation Way, $90,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $88,500
1202 Benna Dr., $88,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $80,000
1500 S Ocean Blvd., $78,000
2000 S Ocean Blvd., $77,000
1105 S Ocean Blvd. S, $75,000
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $67,000
2207 S Ocean Blvd., $67,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $65,500
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $65,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $62,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $57,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $57,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $55,000
2600 S Ocean Blvd., $49,999
5001 Little River Rd., $40,000
Magnolia Lake Dr., $35,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
TBD Carolina Forest Blvd., $10,135,000
TBD Carolina Forest Blvd., $4,500,000
1513 Cadiz Dr., $365,000
272 West Palms Dr., $286,000
321 Saint Julian Ln., $245,000
373 St. Julian Ln., $239,500
LOT 415 Waterbridge Blvd., $129,900
792 Waterbridge Blvd., $121,000
696 Waterbridge Blvd., $120,000
123 West Isle of Palms Ave., $115,000
5138 Middleton View Dr., $89,000
948 Waterbridge Blvd., $80,000
9019 Belvidere Dr., $72,000
712 Chisholm Rd., $70,000
320 Saint Julian Ln., $70,000
316 Saint Julian Ln., $70,000
953 Crystal Water Way, $70,000
458 Harbour View Dr., $66,000
Home
9553 Bellasera Circle, $2,500,000
341 Harbour View Dr., $789,900
9006 Bella Verde Ct., $785,000
1215 Fiddlehead Way, $780,000
811 Waterton Ave., $715,000
8348 Juxa Dr., $660,000
8423 Juxa Dr., $605,000
793 Waterbridge Blvd., $585,000
8035 Bird Key Ct., $562,500
8472 Juxa Dr., $550,000
332 Capers Creek Dr., $540,000
3014 Barre Ct., $539,900
392 St. Julian Ln., $499,000
1009 Planters Pl., $494,245
1025 East Isle of Palms Ave., $485,000
401 West Palms Dr., $485,000
680 Indigo Bay Circle, $475,000
5135 Alwoodley Ln., $470,000
221 Deep Blue Dr., $460,000
1015 Okatie Creek Ct., $455,000
798 Oxbow Dr., $440,000
3608 Marica Ct., $426,999
259 Walnut Grove Ct., $423,405
6443 Chadderton Circle, $420,000
9151 Abingdon Dr., $419,000
9301 Pond Cypress Ln., $410,000
251 Walnut Grove Ct., $407,867
2528 Brescia St., $405,703
4397 Marshwood Dr., $399,000
252 Walnut Grove Ct., $394,725
729 Churchhill Downs Dr., $390,000
3232 Saddlewood Circle, $389,900
133 Lac Courte, $389,000
2450 Windmill Way, $386,000
211 Walnut Grove Ct., $385,535
1045 Safe Haven Dr., $377,250
248 Walnut Grove Ct., $375,629
601 Barona Dr., $375,000
401 Newburgh Ct., $374,990
240 Walnut Grove Ct., $372,270
235 Walnut Grove Ct., $367,260
5256 Walnutwood Trail, $365,840
244 Walnut Grove Ct., $363,475
5252 Walnutwood Trail, $359,265
582 Summerhill Dr., $349,900
4630 Planters Row Way, $340,000
4429 Marshwood Dr., $338,000
4081 Alvina Way, $326,000
299 Harbison Circle, $322,500
4269 Livorn Loop, $320,000
3608 Angel Ct., $315,000
528 Wildflower Trail, $304,000
5804 Empoli Ct., $300,000
4501 Farm Lake Dr., $295,000
4544 Farm Lake Dr., $290,000
165 Zinnia Dr., $274,900
5562 Plantersville Pl., $266,000
2095 Haystack Way, $265,500
495 Carolina Farms Blvd., $265,000
3909 Bergeron Ct., $263,500
122 Herrmann Ridge Ct., $261,940
1836 Berkley Village Loop, $261,550
1817 Berkley Village Loop, $259,645
1808 Berkley Village Loop, $259,325
1794 Berkley Village Loop, $255,550
607 Hay Hill Ln., $245,000
2149 Buxton Dr., $240,000
237 Vesta Dr., $239,000
2195 Haystack Way, $235,000
123 Fountain Pointe Ln., $235,000
713 W Perry Rd., $234,900
312 McKendree Ln., $228,900
804 Cherry Bark Ct., $222,000
529 Foxglove Ct., $220,000
5005 Wickalow Way, $217,000
3602 Farmington Pl., $210,000
308 Weyburn St., $185,000
Condo/townhouse
128-B Queens Cove Place, $262,000
784 Salerno Circle, $255,000
4660 Livorn Loop, $225,000
1126 Stanton Pl., $196,007
297-C Connemara Dr., $180,000
5063 Glenbrook Dr., $165,000
1009 World Tour Blvd., $165,000
5014 Belleglen Ct., $157,000
2073 Silvercrest Dr., $155,000
611 Waterway Village Blvd., $155,000
674 Riverwalk Dr., $153,000
4933 Crab Pond Ct., $152,900
2158 Longwood Lakes Dr., $150,000
585 Blue River Ct., $148,000
4915 Twin Pond Ct., $143,000
616 River Oaks Dr., $141,000
2081 Silvercrest Dr., $140,100
4532 Girvan Dr., $140,000
801 Crumpet Ct., $140,000
453 Red River Ct., $139,900
5030 Windsor Green Way, $138,900
631 Waterway Village Blvd, $136,500
101 Westhaven Dr., $135,744
488 River Oaks Dr., $135,000
2081 Silver Crest Dr., $130,000
1220 River Oaks Dr., $130,000
801 Crumpet Ct., $130,000
484 River Oaks Dr., $127,450
2005 Silvercrest Dr., $125,000
111 Fountain Pointe Ln., $121,000
804 Crumpet Ct., $120,000
607 Waterway Village Blvd., $115,000
585 Blue River Ct., $93,500
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
209/211 57th Ave. N, $610,000
1005 N Ocean Blvd., $400,000
331 54th Ave. N, $290,000
1700 Seawind Ct., $245,000
1007 Surf Pointe Dr., $230,000
901 Hillside Dr. S, $199,900
606 6th Ave. S, $175,000
804 Bentley Ln., $74,500
1400 Mariners Rest Dr., $70,000
4957 S Island Dr., $42,000
2810 1st Ave. S, $250,000
506 30th Ave. S, $170,000
Home
4501 S Ocean Blvd., $1,385,000
4009 North Ocean Blvd., $939,000
4604 S Island Dr., $899,000
1603 N Ocean Blvd., $860,000
1501 Surf Pointe Dr., $742,832
303 61st Ave. N, $675,000
4982 Salt Creek Ct., $652,500
710 A S Ocean Blvd., $613,500
404 Sea Vista Ln., $605,000
1509 E Island Dr., $579,900
5300 Stonegate Dr., $550,000
305 10th Ave. N, $525,000
308 45th Ave. N, $525,000
305 Spartina Ct., $506,000
1119 Doubloon Dr., $495,000
900 20th Ave. N, $450,000
710 Creek Front Rd., $420,000
1615 James Island Dr., $410,000
98 Ash St., $405,000
2405 Little River Neck Rd., $400,000
1413 Brigantine Rd., $391,000
874 Cardinal Pl., $360,000
1024 Cherry Tree Ln., $349,900
805 Bellamy Rd., $349,000
701 Gayle St., $340,000
3602 Turner St., $340,000
1005 Oak Marsh Ln., $324,900
108 Cedar Ave., $300,000
918 B Perrin Dr., $295,000
3407 Poinsett St., $260,000
902 Charles St., $239,900
1106 Tanglewood Cove, $192,500
5405 Heritage Dr., $930,000
Condo/townhouse
100 N Beach Blvd., $919,900
3805 S Ocean Blvd., $904,000
603 S Ocean Blvd., $679,000
100 North Beach Blvd., $675,000
100 North Beach Blvd., $530,000
102 N Ocean Blvd., $525,000
2001 Ocean Blvd. S, $515,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $500,000
601 N Hillside Dr., $499,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $460,000
102 N Ocean Blvd., $440,000
1321 S Ocean Blvd. S, $429,900
200 N 53rd Ave. N, $429,000
4702 Blackwater Circle, $405,000
5310 North Ocean Blvd., $399,900
208 N Ocean Blvd., $395,000
200 53rd Ave. N, $390,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $385,000
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $365,000
4103 N Ocean Blvd., $365,000
6244 Catalina Dr., $350,000
4311 S Ocean Blvd., $350,000
304 N Ocean Blvd., $349,900
5014 Old Appleton Way, $347,500
601 Hillside Dr., $340,000
6244 Catalina Dr., $340,000
502 48th Ave. S, $335,000
2200 North Ocean Blvd., $327,500
6302 Ocean Blvd. N, $314,900
6095 Catalina Dr., $310,000
2908 N Ocean Blvd., $305,000
1903 S Ocean Blvd., $300,000
2151 Bridgeview Ct., $290,000
304 N Ocean Blvd., $275,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $275,000
1401 S Perrin Dr., $270,000
503 20th Ave. N, $265,000
2241 Waterview Dr., $262,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $260,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $260,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $260,000
3217 S Ocean Boulevard W, $250,000
300 Shorehaven Dr., $246,000
1401 Lighthouse Dr., $243,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $230,000
6203 Catalina Dr., $227,000
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $225,000
4915 Market St., $224,000
612 3rd Ave. S, $210,000
616 3rd Ave. S, $210,000
206 2nd Ave. N, $209,900
6001 N Ocean Blvd., $205,000
206 60th Ave. N, $205,000
1000 11th Ave. N, $205,000
214 30th Ave. N, $204,900
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $203,000
200 Landing Rd., $199,999
2301 S Ocean Blvd., $199,900
1551 Spinnaker Dr., $199,900
1551 Spinnaker Dr., $190,000
901 West Port Dr., $189,900
5709 N Ocean Blvd., $185,000
6309 N N Ocean Blvd., $182,000
1221 Tidewater Dr., $179,000
2500 North Ocean Blvd., $175,000
207 3rd Ave. N, $174,900
600 S Ocean Blvd., $173,000
5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $172,900
1221 Tidewater Dr., $169,900
6253 Catalina Dr., $167,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $158,000
1900 Duffy St., $148,500
2701 S Ocean Blvd. S, $148,000
4800 Ocean Blvd. S, $147,000
501 S Ocean Blvd., $143,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $139,900
2801 S Ocean Blvd., $130,000
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $90,000
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $58,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
945 Norris Dr., $1,025,000
54 Hunter Oak Ct., $165,000
15 Old Pointe Rd., $152,450
Lot 6 Emerson Loop, $90,000
Lot 18 Red Maple Dr., $57,000
Lot 1262 Brown Pelican Loop, $55,000
141 Carr Rd., $52,000
TBD Blackgum Rd., $25,000
Home
611 Norris Dr., $2,200,000
138 Comfort Ln., $1,700,000
214 Myrtle Ave., $900,000
163 Emerson Loop, $899,500
358 N Boyle Dr., $870,000
300 Widgeon Dr., $805,000
89 Cameron Ct., $734,500
588 Myrtle Ave., $720,000
620 Doyle Ave., $689,000
318 Lakeshore Dr., $669,000
74 Greenbriar Ave., $549,900
62 Byers Trail, $535,000
37 Caulder Ln., $467,000
119 Northwoods Ct., $444,390
38 Catawba Ct., $359,400
107 Clearwater Dr., $350,000
68 Channel Bluff Ave., $325,000
112 Porch Ln., $320,395
54 Porch Ln., $319,900
90 Porch Ln., $315,270
147 Parish Rd., $315,000
111 Porch Ln., $308,570
220 Clamdigger Loop, $305,325
24 Porch Ln., $300,570
102 Porch Ln., $297,890
224 Captiva Cove Loop, $295,000
92 Costa Ct., $287,900
Condo/townhouse
145 S Dunes Dr., $682,500
145 S Dunes Dr., $645,000
320 Myrtle Ave., $630,000
669 Retreat Beach Circle, $505,000
50 Billfish Ct., $470,000
601 Retreat Beach Circle, $415,000
41 Old Mast Ln., $363,000
34-B Sea Eagle Ct., $359,000
39 Old Mast Ln., $350,000
57 Lakeside Dr., $325,000
776 Pinehurst Ln., $285,000
573 Blue Stem Dr., $255,800
601 Retreat Beach Circle, $255,000
423 - 330 Parker Dr., $244,000
145 Golden Bear Dr., $235,000
1125 Blue Stem Dr., $234,500
316 Salt Marsh Circle, $230,000
159-2 Weehawka Way, $219,900
601 Retreat Beach Circle, $210,000
598 Blue Stem Dr., $164,000
1 Norris Dr., $137,500
14290 Ocean Hwy., $118,000
1 Norris Dr., $81,300
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
2636 Henagan Ln., $95,000
809 Edisto River Rd., $75,000
745 McDuffie Dr., $72,500
160 Harbor Oaks Dr., $39,999
Home
5869 Creekside Dr., $659,900
635 Chamberlin Rd., $650,000
2136 Timmerman Rd., $535,000
3288 Plattmoor Dr., $385,000
3633 Kingsley Dr., $370,000
6000 Maplecrest Dr., $330,000
241 Camrose Way, $313,000
630 Black Pearl Way, $311,310
735 Smith Blvd., $310,000
643 Norwich Ln., $309,095
639 Norwich Ln., $305,000
677 Black Pearl Way, $300,000
8431 Highway 814, $300,000
228 Whipple Run Loop, $300,000
272 Fox Catcher Dr., $295,613
7 Cheyenne Rd., $290,499
409 Three Rivers Rd., $290,000
904 Blue Point Dr., $288,750
149 Harmony Ln., $280,000
161 Red Cedar Ave., $275,000
218 Cabo Loop, $274,000
433 Bridleford Dr., $271,000
795 Riverward Dr., $266,770
900 Blue Point Dr., $265,550
175 Governors Loop, $260,800
2636 Corn Pile Rd., $259,000
1330 Brighton Ave., $259,000
205 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $256,000
346 Sea Turtle Dr., $255,000
608 Old Fox Ct., $255,000
149 Belmonte Dr., $251,500
112 Kenzgar Dr., $250,000
8268 Tartan Ln., $249,900
401 Colin Claire Ct., $245,000
335 Ashwood Ln., $242,000
5759 Creekside Dr., $235,000
218 Fox Catcher Dr., $235,000
7393 Springside Dr., $231,300
614 Six Lakes Dr., $228,500
129 Shady View Ln., $218,000
704 Bonnie Dr., $206,110
309 Flagstone Dr., $188,000
6633 East Sweetbriar Trail, $180,000
5786 Dogwood Circle, $89,000
546 Folly Estates Dr., $65,000
Condo/townhouse
216 JE Edward Dr., $278,710
132-A Machrie Loop, $224,623
132-D Machrie Loop, $224,423
132-B Machrie Loop, $208,515
132-C Machrie Loop, $206,915
1505 C Palmina Loop, $200,000
1009 Dinger Dr., $177,000
101 Ella Kinley Circle, $174,900
101 Ella Kinley Circle, $160,500
220 Portsmith Dr., $133,000
133 Ella Kinley Circle, $130,000
6725 Blue Heron Blvd., $103,500
1450-A Blue Tree Ct., $94,500
6010 Dick Pond Rd., $86,000
510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $82,000
418 Tree Top Ct., $74,000
500 Fairway Village Dr., $72,000
Comments