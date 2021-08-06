Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By Staff reports

May 30-June 5

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Land

405 Green Sea Rd., $15,000

401 Green Sea Rd., $15,000

100 Carter St., $8,000

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

128 Windsor Circle SW, $607,500

Georgetown 29440

Land

2330 Wallace Pate Dr., $160,000

Lot 129 Calais Ave., $145,000

Lot 321 Wallace Pate Dr., $125,000

TBT Warham Dr., $39,900

142 Sarah Dr., $31,100

Friendfield Marina, $20,000

167 Bridge View Rd., $15,000

Home

229 East Bay St., $670,000

220 Duke St., $479,000

11444 S Fraser St., $365,000

602 Antebellum Ln., $282,370

502 Antebellum Ln., $228,091

19 Bragdon Ave., $151,000

Condo/townhouse

40 Collins Meadow Dr., $530,000

80 Bamboo Loop, $197,500

Georgetown 29442

Home

312 Whites Creek Rd., $160,000

Aynor 29511

Home

3530 Horse Pen Bay Rd., $261,600

3630 Edwards Rd., $244,980

244 Rosedale Dr., $174,900

617 10th Ave., $168,000

Conway 29526

Land

bear bluff rd Highway 90, $1,395,000

TBD Oakmont Ln., $75,000

1404 Whooping Crane Dr., $65,000

1120 Maccoa Dr., $50,000

908 Gully Ct., $45,000

762 Embassy Ln., $17,000

Home

143 Piperridge Dr., $330,000

120 Rialto Dr., $320,000

643 Belmont Dr., $317,006

4217 Ridgewood Dr., $315,000

4596 Long Avenue Ext., $310,440

5538 Old Highway 472, $300,000

220 Tilly Ct., $299,900

1204 Wake Forest Rd., $297,500

1305 Forest View Rd., $275,000

2253 Blackthorn Dr., $272,719

2229 Blackthorn Dr., $267,000

1044 Chateau Dr., $265,000

2237 Blackthorn Dr., $249,790

175 Pine Forest Dr., $244,570

163 Pine Forest Dr., $244,070

277 White Water Loop, $230,000

323 Palm Terrace Loop, $220,789

897 Castlewood Dr., $209,000

102 Birchwood Ln., $190,000

2423 Satellite Circle, $178,000

407 Gatehouse Ct., $160,000

307 Walden Lake Rd., $151,500

900 11th Ave., $135,000

Condo/townhouse

1008 Tee Shot Dr., $191,000

615 Carter Ln., $55,000

3045 Highway 501 E,

Conway 29527

Land

1140 Marley St., $49,900

TBD Gilbert Rd., $45,000

1137 Pecan Grove Blvd., $25,050

1141 Pecan Grove Blvd., $25,050

Home

4455 Willow Springs Rd., $605,000

1201 Alcazar Ct., $233,500

3114 Merganser Dr., $226,990

2803 Allen Dew Rd., $222,665

424 South Oaks Dr., $220,000

1561 Heirloom Dr., $217,100

1796 Heirloom Dr., $214,900

2941 Green Pond Circle, $198,000

1837 Heirloom Dr., $195,000

120 Emily Springs Dr., $194,900

1131 Crocus Ln., $177,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

1040 Tolar Rd., $565,000

6684 Joyner Swamp Rd., $166,000

Little River 29566

Land

TBD Old Crane Rd., $150,000

Home

417 Cascade Loop, $449,452

215 Kerriwake Ct., $412,166

502 Cascade Loop, $411,118

470 Cascade Loop, $407,040

474 Cascade Loop, $391,321

3713 Park Pointe Ave., $350,500

557 Kapalua Loop, $333,888

704 Crescent Lake Ct., $315,000

285 Juniata Loop, $313,600

501 Patapsco St., $299,210

553 Vermillion Dr., $295,000

661 Vermillion Dr., $295,000

472 Mattamushkeet Dr., $279,900

3995 Spruce St., $275,000

2760 Desert Rose St., $265,119

909 Witherbee Way, $265,000

1820 Melville Ct., $260,070

1867 Melville Ct., $259,890

708 Excelsior Dr., $255,000

818 Sultana Dr., $245,000

268 Sage Circle, $244,290

256 Sage Circle, $240,012

290 Nature Trail, $215,000

4084 Pine Dr., $215,000

425 Cordgrass Ln., $209,000

4295 Rivergate Ln., $189,900

622 Highway 57 N, $179,500

Condo/townhouse

4396 Baldwin Ave., $311,500

4440 Nassau Ct., $274,000

131 Waypoint Ridge Ave., $220,000

3935 Tybre Downs Circle, $177,000

3975 Tybre Downs Circle, $171,000

4150 Horseshoe Rd. N, $84,000

4357 Spa Dr., $84,000

Longs 29568

Land

TBD Highway 90, $190,000

Meadowood Ln., $70,000

Home

1828 Sapphire Dr., $320,000

232 Craigflower Ct., $292,790

627 Watercliff Dr., $271,074

212 Craigflower Ct., $259,126

728 Hackberry Way, $254,842

852 Twickenham Loop, $248,070

224 Craigflower Ct., $247,066

273 Blue Rock Dr., $221,000

1797 Sapphire Dr., $210,750

Condo/townhouse

734 Foxtail Dr., $298,000

428 Colonial Trace Dr., $164,000

Loris 29569

Land

3407 Carter Rd., $249,900

TBD Circle Heights Dr., $110,000

TBD Dove Rd., $97,000

Home

3925 Red Bluff Rd., $394,900

676 American Beech St., $234,900

3571 Sumpter Rd., $205,000

2601 Southern Crest Dr., $162,400

2350 Highway 701 North, $149,000

4022 Highway 554, $88,900

313 Dickson Dr., $37,000

8703 N Ocean Blvd., $415,000

7101 Spoleto Dr., $664,965

8426 Cape Dutch Loop, $582,879

Condo/townhouse

8500 Margate Circle, $700,000

8500 Margate Circle, $689,000

8058 Living Beach St., $650,000

8018-B Arcady St., $565,142

9820 Queensway Blvd., $479,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $442,900

101 Ocean Creek Dr., $430,000

161 Seawatch Dr., $340,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $280,000

1100 Commons Blvd., $245,900

9550 Shore Dr., $244,000

9581 Shore Dr., $230,000

155 Wetherby Way, $230,000

223 Maison Dr., $184,500

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $180,000

201 74th Ave. N, $172,000

222 Westleton Dr., $165,000

191 Maison Dr., $161,900

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $157,900

301 Myrtlewood Ct., $152,000

9550 Shore Dr., $145,900

158 Seawatch Dr., $135,000

9400 Shore Dr., $132,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $129,000

161 Seawatch Dr., $125,500

210 75th Ave N, $109,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $108,500

501 Maison Dr., $105,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $97,000

9550 Shore Dr., $95,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $91,500

200 76th Ave. N, $90,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd. N, $86,900

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $83,900

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $81,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $80,000

7000 N Ocean Blvd., $73,500

6803 N Ocean Blvd., $70,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

717 North Myrtle Dr., $697,000

110 Oak Dr. N, $470,000

1011 Selma Loop, $456,431

311 N Cherry Dr., $379,900

422 Pacific Commons Dr., $348,980

1565 Crooked Pine Dr., $320,000

119 S Reindeer Rd., $292,365

468 Rycola Circle, $286,556

450 Rycola Circle, $279,990

710 McLain Ct., $265,000

477 Rycola Circle, $251,036

1654 Pennystone Trail, $224,500

2058 Morning Glory Ct., $122,000

6001-X6 S Kings Hwy., $359,900

1519 Windwalk Circle, $345,000

6001 - 5130 South Kings Hwy., $345,000

6001-1028 South Kings Hwy., $339,900

2031 Deerfield Ave., $309,900

6001-1598 S Kings Hwy., $264,900

1914 Lake View Circle, $215,000

6001 S Kings Hwy., $81,500

Condo/townhouse

1217 S Ocean Blvd., $389,000

713 N Ocean Blvd., $358,700

614 15th Ave. S, $284,998

10 Oak Dr. N, $195,000

633 Sparrow Dr., $180,000

8546 Hopkins Circle, $150,000

1950 Bent Grass Dr., $140,000

1101 2nd Ave. N, $94,000

106 Birch N Coppice Dr., $170,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $134,900

8658 Southbridge Dr., $118,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $90,000

Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

1069 Palmer Pl., $103,000

Home

264 Eagle Pass Dr., $721,000

5606 Rosehall Dr., $635,000

1406 Jasmine Ln., $580,000

5394 Berkeley Ct., $530,000

4128 Murrells Inlet Rd., $499,000

3 Turnberry Ct., $479,000

817 White Heron Circle, $469,000

235 Simplicity Dr., $420,000

405 Wakefield Ct., $410,000

4604 Carriage Run Dr., $395,000

3842 Journeys End Rd., $379,500

422 Grand Cypress Way, $360,000

153 Tidal Dr., $346,690

254 Waties Dr., $325,000

330 Stanley Dr., $305,000

341 Declyn Ct., $300,000

351 Emery Oak Dr., $299,885

1081 Vestry Dr., $285,000

1024 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $231,035

8027 Resin Rd., $200,000

27 Topsail Ln., $81,000

123 Moultrie Ct., $67,500

1073 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,775,000

Condo/townhouse

111 Sea Shell Dr., $271,050

1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $250,000

1690 N Waccamaw Dr., $238,000

720 N Waccamaw Dr., $225,000

1509 N Waccamaw Dr., $195,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

900 S Kings Hwy., $750,000

Lot 4 Harbour View Dr., $74,000

Home

352 Waterside Dr., $860,000

1503 Brookgreen Dr., $795,000

1020 Ethan Dr., $421,000

3916 Camellia Dr., $419,000

2797 Stellar Loop, $391,192

1214 Peterson St., $371,000

1357 Culbertson Ave., $365,000

2814 Stellar Loop, $332,795

4737 Seclusion Ln., $289,900

5092 Capulet Circle, $289,000

2587 Orion Loop, $282,620

617 11th Ave. S, $259,900

2636 Orion Loop, $242,000

1712 Landing Rd., $215,000

1326 Melanie Ln., $188,000

Condo/townhouse

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $425,000

2789 Howard Ave., $376,452

601 Mitchell Dr., $342,000

3460 Pampas Dr., $340,000

2701 N Ocean Blvd., $320,000

205 74th Ave. N, $274,900

2000 N Ocean Blvd., $264,500

5300 N Ocean Blvd., $235,000

5523 N Ocean Blvd., $177,000

4505 N Kings Hwy., $165,500

3872 Myrtle Pointe Dr., $160,000

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $160,000

5523 #804 Ocean Blvd. N, $158,000

201 S Ocean Blvd., $149,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $131,000

2501 S Ocean Blvd., $120,000

4737 Wild Iris Dr., $115,000

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $112,000

2401 S Ocean Blvd., $99,000

504 N Ocean Blvd. N, $95,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $90,500

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $90,500

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $87,500

2310 N Ocean Blvd., $85,900

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $80,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $80,000

1906 S Ocean Blvd., $77,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $68,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $62,500

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $59,900

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $57,000

5001 N Little River Rd., $45,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

6013 Fish Hawk Ct., $170,000

873 Waterton Ave., $83,000

1217 Bentcreek Ln., $69,000

1219 Bentcreek Ln., $69,000

Home

365 St. Julian Ln., $890,000

9470 Carrington Dr., $715,000

8308 Juxa Dr., $660,000

7008 Turtle Cove Dr., $655,000

1614 Rachel Carson Pkwy., $620,000

8356 Juxa Dr., $560,000

4736 National Dr., $450,000

940 Pelagic Loop, $436,911

5129 Fairmont Ln., $410,000

421 Highfield Loop, $400,000

1097 Brentford Pl., $390,000

4622 Planters Row Way, $375,000

4171 Setter Ct., $374,900

653 Barona Dr., $352,000

136 Zinnia Dr., $350,000

2404 Covington Dr., $342,000

236 Walnut Grove Ct., $338,995

399 Blackberry Ln., $330,000

572 Majorca Loop, $313,500

563 Hay Hill Ln., $313,000

520 Holland Willow Dr., $305,000

1342 Tessera Rd., $302,000

677 Old Castle Loop, $280,000

1803 Berkley Village Loop, $266,425

5033 Wavering Place Loop, $260,096

1804 Berkley Village Loop, $260,015

1790 Berkley Village Loop, $256,550

476 Blackberry Ln., $256,000

4697 Farm Lake Dr., $250,000

4504 Farm Lake Dr., $238,000

144 Fulbourne Pl., $234,900

315 Botany Bay Pl., $219,900

2521 Whetstone Ln., $219,000

258 Encore Circle, $175,000

254 Encore Circle, $175,000

Condo/townhouse

136-C Queens Cove Place, $272,500

512 Poppi Point Ct., $249,000

481 Carnaby Loop, $175,000

634 Waterway Village Blvd., $155,000

611 Waterway Village Blvd., $145,000

5070 Windsor Green Way, $140,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $139,900

4853 Meadowsweet Dr., $136,250

4810 Innisbrook Dr., $135,000

1298 River Oaks Dr., $122,000

698 Riverwalk Dr., $115,000

525 White River Dr., $111,000

533 White River Dr., $103,000

1049 Glenforest Dr.,

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

509 Sea Mountain Hwy., $650,000

600 20th Ave. N, $160,000

4822 Bucks Bluff Dr., $145,000

186 Palmetto Harbour Dr., $105,000

148 Palmetto Harbour Dr., $92,000

912 Thomas Ave., $83,000

Lot 252 James Island Rd., $81,500

Lot 251 James Island Dr., $81,500

Home

2713 Ships Wheel Dr., $1,600,000

4958 Salt Creek Ct., $1,125,000

2300 Bentbill Circle, $950,000

4309 Lake Dr., $827,000

207 N 15th Ave. N, $750,000

220 28th Ave. N, $720,000

500 Tradewind Ct., $630,000

664 Olde Mill Dr., $610,000

2409 Royal Oak Circle, $505,000

421 6th Ave. S, $461,000

406 33rd Ave. N, $460,000

1114 Tarpon Pond Rd., $442,440

325 52nd Ave. N, $440,000

5607 N Ocean Blvd., $410,000

4514 Hedrick St., $401,000

1204 GolfView Dr., $400,000

1371 Twin Oak Dr., $385,000

5106 Halyard Ct., $374,900

400 A 16th Ave. S, $362,000

808 Futch St., $340,000

504 Lorenzo Dr., $320,000

3601 Poinsett St., $320,000

1818 Topsail Ln., $312,500

1114 Inlet View Dr., $310,000

5400 Little River Neck Rd., $115,000

Condo/townhouse

3805 S Ocean Blvd., $800,000

817 S Ocean Blvd., $660,000

1625 Ocean Blvd. S, $445,000

4801 Harbor Pointe Dr., $435,000

507 S Ocean Blvd., $420,000

5800 N Ocean Blvd. N, $409,805

1425 S Ocean Blvd., $375,000

3401 N Ocean Blvd., $369,000

1516 Edge Dr., $355,000

1903 Ocean Blvd. S, $353,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $319,900

601 Hillside Dr. N, $317,500

2711 S Ocean Blvd., $315,000

6244 Catalina Dr., $315,000

6095 Catalina Dr., $315,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $303,300

1903 S Ocean Blvd., $299,900

503 20th Ave. N, $297,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $268,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $267,500

4403 A Poinsett St., $265,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $260,000

4601 N Ocean Blvd. N, $259,900

503 20th Ave. N, $257,000

207 N Ocean Blvd., $249,900

503 20th Ave. N, $249,500

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $235,000

609 S Hillside Dr., $230,000

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $227,900

207 N Ocean Blvd., $204,900

901 W Port Dr., $182,000

1000 11th Ave. N, $180,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $179,900

300 N Ocean Blvd., $165,000

3610 S Ocean Blvd., $155,500

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $155,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $146,500

300 N Ocean Blvd., $144,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $139,000

202 28th Ave. N, $82,500

5201 N Ocean Blvd., $74,000

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $58,000

550 N Highway 17 Business,

1000 2nd Ave. S,

2408 Madison Dr.,

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

TBD Salt Creek Pl., $375,000

63 Preservation Circle, $201,500

Lot 1 Old Cypress Circle, $170,000

81 Enclave Pl., $67,000

Home

396 Myrtle Ave., $2,725,000

300 Myrtle Ave., $950,000

103 Bobcat Dr., $945,000

33 Grackle Ln., $850,000

227 Atlantic Ave., $725,000

34 Compass Ct., $653,000

81 Fairway Ln., $601,000

8 Grackle Ln., $599,900

53 Hope Ln., $510,000

40 Cogdill Pl., $479,000

158 Congressional Dr., $465,000

309 Lumbee Circle, $385,000

38 Balmoral Ct., $380,000

196 Old Cedar Loop, $379,000

71 Marsh Point Dr., $320,000

44 Hill Dr., $307,000

561 Kings River Rd., $300,000

91 Porch Ln., $296,570

130 Captiva Cove Loop, $295,500

74 Porch Ln., $295,270

204 Captiva Cove Loop, $291,170

75 Porch Ln., $288,070

193 Shore Line Dr., $282,000

215 Hill Dr., $276,000

163 Silver Hill Ln., $230,000

111 Blackgum Rd., $225,000

83 Reef Run Rd., $195,000

Condo/townhouse

125 S Dunes Dr., $1,200,000

125 S Dunes Dr., $812,500

709 Retreat Beach Circle, $525,000

601 Retreat Beach Circle, $379,900

290 Tall Pines Way, $280,000

971 Blue Stem Dr., $230,000

601 Retreat Beach Circle, $229,000

42 Pond View Dr., $215,000

167 Watersedge Dr., $211,500

149 Club Circle Dr., $210,000

601 Retreat Beach Circle, $197,000

219 Salt Marsh Circle, $172,000

1041 Algonquin Dr., $171,500

963B Algonquin Dr., $169,000

14290 Ocean Hwy., $120,500

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

TBD Palmetto Pointe Blvd., $260,000

596 Chamberlin Rd., $95,000

Home

2724 Henagan Ln., $521,000

140 Kenzgar Dr., $415,000

268 Southbury Dr., $406,000

248 Copper Leaf Dr., $348,900

314 Muirfield Rd., $319,900

4988 Oat Fields Dr., $310,000

520 Hobie Cat Rd., $304,500

5 Cheyenne Rd., $299,500

1409 Registry Dr., $296,500

328 Fox Catcher Dr., $295,000

931 Green Side Dr., $294,595

2018 Chadbury Ln., $280,001

640 Brynfield Dr., $275,200

112 Fox Haven Blvd., $269,500

548 Pennington Loop, $265,000

2002 Chadbury Ln., $265,000

1004 Dunrobin Ln., $250,100

729 Rambler Ct., $250,000

789 Rambler Ct., $249,000

7003 Blade Beak Ln., $240,000

6470 Royal Pine Dr., $231,000

901 Don Donald Ct., $229,500

6979 Antonio Ln., $229,000

823 Shem Creek Circle, $220,000

209 Dry Valley Loop, $216,500

115 Osprey Cove Loop, $205,000

216 La Patos Dr., $204,000

6652 Wisteria Dr., $125,000

204 Davis Shelley Circle, $79,500

9070 Baywood Circle, $70,000

516 Keystone Ln., $56,500

Condo/townhouse

608 Riverward Dr., $222,000

181 Ella Kinley Circle, $184,900

157 Olde Towne Way, $181,500

1082 Dinger Ct., $163,000

117 Ella Kinley Circle, $160,513

105 Spring Creek Dr., $135,900

3973 Forsythia Ct., $125,000

858 Tall Oaks Ct., $120,000

510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $88,000

6840 Blue Heron Blvd., $48,000

