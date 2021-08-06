Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
May 30-June 5
Tabor City, N.C. 28463
Land
405 Green Sea Rd., $15,000
401 Green Sea Rd., $15,000
100 Carter St., $8,000
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
128 Windsor Circle SW, $607,500
Georgetown 29440
Land
2330 Wallace Pate Dr., $160,000
Lot 129 Calais Ave., $145,000
Lot 321 Wallace Pate Dr., $125,000
TBT Warham Dr., $39,900
142 Sarah Dr., $31,100
Friendfield Marina, $20,000
167 Bridge View Rd., $15,000
Home
229 East Bay St., $670,000
220 Duke St., $479,000
11444 S Fraser St., $365,000
602 Antebellum Ln., $282,370
502 Antebellum Ln., $228,091
19 Bragdon Ave., $151,000
Condo/townhouse
40 Collins Meadow Dr., $530,000
80 Bamboo Loop, $197,500
Georgetown 29442
Home
312 Whites Creek Rd., $160,000
Aynor 29511
Home
3530 Horse Pen Bay Rd., $261,600
3630 Edwards Rd., $244,980
244 Rosedale Dr., $174,900
617 10th Ave., $168,000
Conway 29526
Land
bear bluff rd Highway 90, $1,395,000
TBD Oakmont Ln., $75,000
1404 Whooping Crane Dr., $65,000
1120 Maccoa Dr., $50,000
908 Gully Ct., $45,000
762 Embassy Ln., $17,000
Home
143 Piperridge Dr., $330,000
120 Rialto Dr., $320,000
643 Belmont Dr., $317,006
4217 Ridgewood Dr., $315,000
4596 Long Avenue Ext., $310,440
5538 Old Highway 472, $300,000
220 Tilly Ct., $299,900
1204 Wake Forest Rd., $297,500
1305 Forest View Rd., $275,000
2253 Blackthorn Dr., $272,719
2229 Blackthorn Dr., $267,000
1044 Chateau Dr., $265,000
2237 Blackthorn Dr., $249,790
175 Pine Forest Dr., $244,570
163 Pine Forest Dr., $244,070
277 White Water Loop, $230,000
323 Palm Terrace Loop, $220,789
897 Castlewood Dr., $209,000
102 Birchwood Ln., $190,000
2423 Satellite Circle, $178,000
407 Gatehouse Ct., $160,000
307 Walden Lake Rd., $151,500
900 11th Ave., $135,000
Condo/townhouse
1008 Tee Shot Dr., $191,000
615 Carter Ln., $55,000
3045 Highway 501 E,
Conway 29527
Land
1140 Marley St., $49,900
TBD Gilbert Rd., $45,000
1137 Pecan Grove Blvd., $25,050
1141 Pecan Grove Blvd., $25,050
Home
4455 Willow Springs Rd., $605,000
1201 Alcazar Ct., $233,500
3114 Merganser Dr., $226,990
2803 Allen Dew Rd., $222,665
424 South Oaks Dr., $220,000
1561 Heirloom Dr., $217,100
1796 Heirloom Dr., $214,900
2941 Green Pond Circle, $198,000
1837 Heirloom Dr., $195,000
120 Emily Springs Dr., $194,900
1131 Crocus Ln., $177,000
Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
1040 Tolar Rd., $565,000
6684 Joyner Swamp Rd., $166,000
Little River 29566
Land
TBD Old Crane Rd., $150,000
Home
417 Cascade Loop, $449,452
215 Kerriwake Ct., $412,166
502 Cascade Loop, $411,118
470 Cascade Loop, $407,040
474 Cascade Loop, $391,321
3713 Park Pointe Ave., $350,500
557 Kapalua Loop, $333,888
704 Crescent Lake Ct., $315,000
285 Juniata Loop, $313,600
501 Patapsco St., $299,210
553 Vermillion Dr., $295,000
661 Vermillion Dr., $295,000
472 Mattamushkeet Dr., $279,900
3995 Spruce St., $275,000
2760 Desert Rose St., $265,119
909 Witherbee Way, $265,000
1820 Melville Ct., $260,070
1867 Melville Ct., $259,890
708 Excelsior Dr., $255,000
818 Sultana Dr., $245,000
268 Sage Circle, $244,290
256 Sage Circle, $240,012
290 Nature Trail, $215,000
4084 Pine Dr., $215,000
425 Cordgrass Ln., $209,000
4295 Rivergate Ln., $189,900
622 Highway 57 N, $179,500
Condo/townhouse
4396 Baldwin Ave., $311,500
4440 Nassau Ct., $274,000
131 Waypoint Ridge Ave., $220,000
3935 Tybre Downs Circle, $177,000
3975 Tybre Downs Circle, $171,000
4150 Horseshoe Rd. N, $84,000
4357 Spa Dr., $84,000
Longs 29568
Land
TBD Highway 90, $190,000
Meadowood Ln., $70,000
Home
1828 Sapphire Dr., $320,000
232 Craigflower Ct., $292,790
627 Watercliff Dr., $271,074
212 Craigflower Ct., $259,126
728 Hackberry Way, $254,842
852 Twickenham Loop, $248,070
224 Craigflower Ct., $247,066
273 Blue Rock Dr., $221,000
1797 Sapphire Dr., $210,750
Condo/townhouse
734 Foxtail Dr., $298,000
428 Colonial Trace Dr., $164,000
Loris 29569
Land
3407 Carter Rd., $249,900
TBD Circle Heights Dr., $110,000
TBD Dove Rd., $97,000
Home
3925 Red Bluff Rd., $394,900
676 American Beech St., $234,900
3571 Sumpter Rd., $205,000
2601 Southern Crest Dr., $162,400
2350 Highway 701 North, $149,000
4022 Highway 554, $88,900
313 Dickson Dr., $37,000
8703 N Ocean Blvd., $415,000
7101 Spoleto Dr., $664,965
8426 Cape Dutch Loop, $582,879
Condo/townhouse
8500 Margate Circle, $700,000
8500 Margate Circle, $689,000
8058 Living Beach St., $650,000
8018-B Arcady St., $565,142
9820 Queensway Blvd., $479,000
8560 Queensway Blvd., $442,900
101 Ocean Creek Dr., $430,000
161 Seawatch Dr., $340,000
8560 Queensway Blvd., $280,000
1100 Commons Blvd., $245,900
9550 Shore Dr., $244,000
9581 Shore Dr., $230,000
155 Wetherby Way, $230,000
223 Maison Dr., $184,500
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $180,000
201 74th Ave. N, $172,000
222 Westleton Dr., $165,000
191 Maison Dr., $161,900
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $157,900
301 Myrtlewood Ct., $152,000
9550 Shore Dr., $145,900
158 Seawatch Dr., $135,000
9400 Shore Dr., $132,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $129,000
161 Seawatch Dr., $125,500
210 75th Ave N, $109,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $108,500
501 Maison Dr., $105,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $97,000
9550 Shore Dr., $95,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $91,500
200 76th Ave. N, $90,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd. N, $86,900
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $83,900
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $81,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $80,000
7000 N Ocean Blvd., $73,500
6803 N Ocean Blvd., $70,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
717 North Myrtle Dr., $697,000
110 Oak Dr. N, $470,000
1011 Selma Loop, $456,431
311 N Cherry Dr., $379,900
422 Pacific Commons Dr., $348,980
1565 Crooked Pine Dr., $320,000
119 S Reindeer Rd., $292,365
468 Rycola Circle, $286,556
450 Rycola Circle, $279,990
710 McLain Ct., $265,000
477 Rycola Circle, $251,036
1654 Pennystone Trail, $224,500
2058 Morning Glory Ct., $122,000
6001-X6 S Kings Hwy., $359,900
1519 Windwalk Circle, $345,000
6001 - 5130 South Kings Hwy., $345,000
6001-1028 South Kings Hwy., $339,900
2031 Deerfield Ave., $309,900
6001-1598 S Kings Hwy., $264,900
1914 Lake View Circle, $215,000
6001 S Kings Hwy., $81,500
Condo/townhouse
1217 S Ocean Blvd., $389,000
713 N Ocean Blvd., $358,700
614 15th Ave. S, $284,998
10 Oak Dr. N, $195,000
633 Sparrow Dr., $180,000
8546 Hopkins Circle, $150,000
1950 Bent Grass Dr., $140,000
1101 2nd Ave. N, $94,000
106 Birch N Coppice Dr., $170,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $134,900
8658 Southbridge Dr., $118,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $90,000
Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
1069 Palmer Pl., $103,000
Home
264 Eagle Pass Dr., $721,000
5606 Rosehall Dr., $635,000
1406 Jasmine Ln., $580,000
5394 Berkeley Ct., $530,000
4128 Murrells Inlet Rd., $499,000
3 Turnberry Ct., $479,000
817 White Heron Circle, $469,000
235 Simplicity Dr., $420,000
405 Wakefield Ct., $410,000
4604 Carriage Run Dr., $395,000
3842 Journeys End Rd., $379,500
422 Grand Cypress Way, $360,000
153 Tidal Dr., $346,690
254 Waties Dr., $325,000
330 Stanley Dr., $305,000
341 Declyn Ct., $300,000
351 Emery Oak Dr., $299,885
1081 Vestry Dr., $285,000
1024 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $231,035
8027 Resin Rd., $200,000
27 Topsail Ln., $81,000
123 Moultrie Ct., $67,500
1073 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,775,000
Condo/townhouse
111 Sea Shell Dr., $271,050
1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $250,000
1690 N Waccamaw Dr., $238,000
720 N Waccamaw Dr., $225,000
1509 N Waccamaw Dr., $195,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
900 S Kings Hwy., $750,000
Lot 4 Harbour View Dr., $74,000
Home
352 Waterside Dr., $860,000
1503 Brookgreen Dr., $795,000
1020 Ethan Dr., $421,000
3916 Camellia Dr., $419,000
2797 Stellar Loop, $391,192
1214 Peterson St., $371,000
1357 Culbertson Ave., $365,000
2814 Stellar Loop, $332,795
4737 Seclusion Ln., $289,900
5092 Capulet Circle, $289,000
2587 Orion Loop, $282,620
617 11th Ave. S, $259,900
2636 Orion Loop, $242,000
1712 Landing Rd., $215,000
1326 Melanie Ln., $188,000
Condo/townhouse
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $425,000
2789 Howard Ave., $376,452
601 Mitchell Dr., $342,000
3460 Pampas Dr., $340,000
2701 N Ocean Blvd., $320,000
205 74th Ave. N, $274,900
2000 N Ocean Blvd., $264,500
5300 N Ocean Blvd., $235,000
5523 N Ocean Blvd., $177,000
4505 N Kings Hwy., $165,500
3872 Myrtle Pointe Dr., $160,000
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $160,000
5523 #804 Ocean Blvd. N, $158,000
201 S Ocean Blvd., $149,000
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $131,000
2501 S Ocean Blvd., $120,000
4737 Wild Iris Dr., $115,000
2504 N Ocean Blvd., $112,000
2401 S Ocean Blvd., $99,000
504 N Ocean Blvd. N, $95,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $90,500
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $90,500
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $87,500
2310 N Ocean Blvd., $85,900
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $80,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $80,000
1906 S Ocean Blvd., $77,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $68,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $62,500
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $59,900
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $57,000
5001 N Little River Rd., $45,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
6013 Fish Hawk Ct., $170,000
873 Waterton Ave., $83,000
1217 Bentcreek Ln., $69,000
1219 Bentcreek Ln., $69,000
Home
365 St. Julian Ln., $890,000
9470 Carrington Dr., $715,000
8308 Juxa Dr., $660,000
7008 Turtle Cove Dr., $655,000
1614 Rachel Carson Pkwy., $620,000
8356 Juxa Dr., $560,000
4736 National Dr., $450,000
940 Pelagic Loop, $436,911
5129 Fairmont Ln., $410,000
421 Highfield Loop, $400,000
1097 Brentford Pl., $390,000
4622 Planters Row Way, $375,000
4171 Setter Ct., $374,900
653 Barona Dr., $352,000
136 Zinnia Dr., $350,000
2404 Covington Dr., $342,000
236 Walnut Grove Ct., $338,995
399 Blackberry Ln., $330,000
572 Majorca Loop, $313,500
563 Hay Hill Ln., $313,000
520 Holland Willow Dr., $305,000
1342 Tessera Rd., $302,000
677 Old Castle Loop, $280,000
1803 Berkley Village Loop, $266,425
5033 Wavering Place Loop, $260,096
1804 Berkley Village Loop, $260,015
1790 Berkley Village Loop, $256,550
476 Blackberry Ln., $256,000
4697 Farm Lake Dr., $250,000
4504 Farm Lake Dr., $238,000
144 Fulbourne Pl., $234,900
315 Botany Bay Pl., $219,900
2521 Whetstone Ln., $219,000
258 Encore Circle, $175,000
254 Encore Circle, $175,000
Condo/townhouse
136-C Queens Cove Place, $272,500
512 Poppi Point Ct., $249,000
481 Carnaby Loop, $175,000
634 Waterway Village Blvd., $155,000
611 Waterway Village Blvd., $145,000
5070 Windsor Green Way, $140,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $139,900
4853 Meadowsweet Dr., $136,250
4810 Innisbrook Dr., $135,000
1298 River Oaks Dr., $122,000
698 Riverwalk Dr., $115,000
525 White River Dr., $111,000
533 White River Dr., $103,000
1049 Glenforest Dr.,
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
509 Sea Mountain Hwy., $650,000
600 20th Ave. N, $160,000
4822 Bucks Bluff Dr., $145,000
186 Palmetto Harbour Dr., $105,000
148 Palmetto Harbour Dr., $92,000
912 Thomas Ave., $83,000
Lot 252 James Island Rd., $81,500
Lot 251 James Island Dr., $81,500
Home
2713 Ships Wheel Dr., $1,600,000
4958 Salt Creek Ct., $1,125,000
2300 Bentbill Circle, $950,000
4309 Lake Dr., $827,000
207 N 15th Ave. N, $750,000
220 28th Ave. N, $720,000
500 Tradewind Ct., $630,000
664 Olde Mill Dr., $610,000
2409 Royal Oak Circle, $505,000
421 6th Ave. S, $461,000
406 33rd Ave. N, $460,000
1114 Tarpon Pond Rd., $442,440
325 52nd Ave. N, $440,000
5607 N Ocean Blvd., $410,000
4514 Hedrick St., $401,000
1204 GolfView Dr., $400,000
1371 Twin Oak Dr., $385,000
5106 Halyard Ct., $374,900
400 A 16th Ave. S, $362,000
808 Futch St., $340,000
504 Lorenzo Dr., $320,000
3601 Poinsett St., $320,000
1818 Topsail Ln., $312,500
1114 Inlet View Dr., $310,000
5400 Little River Neck Rd., $115,000
Condo/townhouse
3805 S Ocean Blvd., $800,000
817 S Ocean Blvd., $660,000
1625 Ocean Blvd. S, $445,000
4801 Harbor Pointe Dr., $435,000
507 S Ocean Blvd., $420,000
5800 N Ocean Blvd. N, $409,805
1425 S Ocean Blvd., $375,000
3401 N Ocean Blvd., $369,000
1516 Edge Dr., $355,000
1903 Ocean Blvd. S, $353,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $319,900
601 Hillside Dr. N, $317,500
2711 S Ocean Blvd., $315,000
6244 Catalina Dr., $315,000
6095 Catalina Dr., $315,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $303,300
1903 S Ocean Blvd., $299,900
503 20th Ave. N, $297,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $268,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $267,500
4403 A Poinsett St., $265,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $260,000
4601 N Ocean Blvd. N, $259,900
503 20th Ave. N, $257,000
207 N Ocean Blvd., $249,900
503 20th Ave. N, $249,500
3500 N Ocean Blvd., $235,000
609 S Hillside Dr., $230,000
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $227,900
207 N Ocean Blvd., $204,900
901 W Port Dr., $182,000
1000 11th Ave. N, $180,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $179,900
300 N Ocean Blvd., $165,000
3610 S Ocean Blvd., $155,500
2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $155,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $146,500
300 N Ocean Blvd., $144,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $139,000
202 28th Ave. N, $82,500
5201 N Ocean Blvd., $74,000
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $58,000
550 N Highway 17 Business,
1000 2nd Ave. S,
2408 Madison Dr.,
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
TBD Salt Creek Pl., $375,000
63 Preservation Circle, $201,500
Lot 1 Old Cypress Circle, $170,000
81 Enclave Pl., $67,000
Home
396 Myrtle Ave., $2,725,000
300 Myrtle Ave., $950,000
103 Bobcat Dr., $945,000
33 Grackle Ln., $850,000
227 Atlantic Ave., $725,000
34 Compass Ct., $653,000
81 Fairway Ln., $601,000
8 Grackle Ln., $599,900
53 Hope Ln., $510,000
40 Cogdill Pl., $479,000
158 Congressional Dr., $465,000
309 Lumbee Circle, $385,000
38 Balmoral Ct., $380,000
196 Old Cedar Loop, $379,000
71 Marsh Point Dr., $320,000
44 Hill Dr., $307,000
561 Kings River Rd., $300,000
91 Porch Ln., $296,570
130 Captiva Cove Loop, $295,500
74 Porch Ln., $295,270
204 Captiva Cove Loop, $291,170
75 Porch Ln., $288,070
193 Shore Line Dr., $282,000
215 Hill Dr., $276,000
163 Silver Hill Ln., $230,000
111 Blackgum Rd., $225,000
83 Reef Run Rd., $195,000
Condo/townhouse
125 S Dunes Dr., $1,200,000
125 S Dunes Dr., $812,500
709 Retreat Beach Circle, $525,000
601 Retreat Beach Circle, $379,900
290 Tall Pines Way, $280,000
971 Blue Stem Dr., $230,000
601 Retreat Beach Circle, $229,000
42 Pond View Dr., $215,000
167 Watersedge Dr., $211,500
149 Club Circle Dr., $210,000
601 Retreat Beach Circle, $197,000
219 Salt Marsh Circle, $172,000
1041 Algonquin Dr., $171,500
963B Algonquin Dr., $169,000
14290 Ocean Hwy., $120,500
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
TBD Palmetto Pointe Blvd., $260,000
596 Chamberlin Rd., $95,000
Home
2724 Henagan Ln., $521,000
140 Kenzgar Dr., $415,000
268 Southbury Dr., $406,000
248 Copper Leaf Dr., $348,900
314 Muirfield Rd., $319,900
4988 Oat Fields Dr., $310,000
520 Hobie Cat Rd., $304,500
5 Cheyenne Rd., $299,500
1409 Registry Dr., $296,500
328 Fox Catcher Dr., $295,000
931 Green Side Dr., $294,595
2018 Chadbury Ln., $280,001
640 Brynfield Dr., $275,200
112 Fox Haven Blvd., $269,500
548 Pennington Loop, $265,000
2002 Chadbury Ln., $265,000
1004 Dunrobin Ln., $250,100
729 Rambler Ct., $250,000
789 Rambler Ct., $249,000
7003 Blade Beak Ln., $240,000
6470 Royal Pine Dr., $231,000
901 Don Donald Ct., $229,500
6979 Antonio Ln., $229,000
823 Shem Creek Circle, $220,000
209 Dry Valley Loop, $216,500
115 Osprey Cove Loop, $205,000
216 La Patos Dr., $204,000
6652 Wisteria Dr., $125,000
204 Davis Shelley Circle, $79,500
9070 Baywood Circle, $70,000
516 Keystone Ln., $56,500
Condo/townhouse
608 Riverward Dr., $222,000
181 Ella Kinley Circle, $184,900
157 Olde Towne Way, $181,500
1082 Dinger Ct., $163,000
117 Ella Kinley Circle, $160,513
105 Spring Creek Dr., $135,900
3973 Forsythia Ct., $125,000
858 Tall Oaks Ct., $120,000
510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $88,000
6840 Blue Heron Blvd., $48,000
