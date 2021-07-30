Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

May 23-29

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Home

12019 Swamp Fox Hwy. E, $49,000

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

27 Lighthouse Cove Loop, $354,500

1456 Creek Ridge Lane, $342,050

697 Landmark Cove Rd., $207,950

185 NW Ravennaside Dr., $347,000

881 Palmer Dr., $220,000

1099 SW Nautical Ln., $214,000

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

905 Shoreline Dr., $675,000

215 Shoreline Dr. E, $445,000

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

889 Teaticket Ln. SW, $284,295

875 Teaticket Ln. SW, $261,000

916 SW Teaticket Ln. SW, $253,295

1650 SW Gate 2, $180,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 268 Bonnyneck Dr., $185,000

Lot 1 Whiting Ln., $150,000

108 Sweet Grass Ln., $130,000

Lot 64 Wallace Pate Dr., $122,500

TBD Mobley Rd., $99,000

198 Joanna Gillard Ln., $25,500

1339 Francis Parker Rd., $22,500

173 Commanders Island Rd., $19,000

Home

356 Pinckney Rd., $1,000,000

991 Collins Meadow Dr., $789,000

54 Heron Cove, $310,000

2919 South Bay St., $297,200

2823 Grassland Ln., $273,485

2804 Grassland Ln., $250,000

615 Winnow Way, $244,990

2218 Beck St., $200,000

1899 Calhoun St., $184,000

550 Wildewood Ave., $180,000

320 Saint James St., $170,000

101 Stono Ln., $48,000

Condo/townhouse

816 Wraggs Ferry Rd., $151,100

1662 Seitter St.,

Andrews 29510

Home

10818 County Line Rd., $255,000

Conway 29526

Land

Lots 4 & 5 Chow Ln., $125,000

902 Collins St., $50,000

TBD Kings Rd., $45,000

LT6 Horry St., $25,000

Home

1024 Muscovy Pl., $490,000

1009 Gallinule Dr., $450,000

2040 Hazlette Loop, $326,450

429 Hillsborough Dr., $315,000

301 Ridge Pointe Dr., $302,000

4590 Long Avenue Ext., $299,990

429 Rowells Ct., $291,270

176 Royals Circle, $290,000

1016 Hawks Nest Ln., $285,000

405 Rowells Ct., $282,599

611 Heritage Downs Dr., $280,365

3113 Slade Dr., $279,900

196 Long Leaf Pine Dr., $277,900

341 High Falls Dr., $277,703

2264 Blackthorn Dr., $273,394

900 Wild Leaf Loop, $263,365

2261 Blackthorn Dr., $263,146

280 Palm Terrace Loop, $259,990

183 Pine Forest Dr., $250,070

109 Rialto Dr., $250,000

5106 Converse Dr., $250,000

159 Pine Forest Dr., $250,000

190 Hamilton Way, $250,000

130 Pine Forest Dr., $244,070

520 Whiddy Loop, $237,970

101 Boxwood Ln., $235,000

179 Pine Forest Dr., $228,070

327 Palm Terrace Loop, $220,837

1031 Cadbury Ct., $220,000

108 Black Harbor Dr., $214,296

1054 Kennington Ct., $202,500

681 Heartwood Dr., $194,903

6042 Palisade Ct., $175,000

1725 Hiland Ave., $175,000

2428 Derby Circle, $139,900

Condo/townhouse

10 Laurel St., $189,500

240 Myrtle Greens Dr., $89,900

3559 Highway 544, $69,700

615 Carter Ln., $55,000

Conway 29527

Land

TBD Pee Dee Hwy., $10,000

Home

998 Grace Dr., $309,000

928 Eaglet Circle, $260,000

4623 Cates Bay Hwy., $246,900

971 Eaglet Circle, $240,000

1305 Ruddy Ct., $235,000

1909 Ronald Phillips Ave., $230,000

1272 Pineridge St., $215,000

9062 Pee Dee Hwy., $181,000

2929 Green Pond Green Pond Circle, $180,000

2308 Belladora Rd., $175,000

706 Johnson St., $149,900

Galivants Ferry 29544

Land

3379 Huckleberry Rd., $118,000

1884 Bud Graham Rd., $50,000

7975 Mill Pond Rd., $220,000

460 Broken Arrow Dr., $96,000

Little River 29566

Land

Lot 10 Riverview Dr., $49,000

4396 Baldwin Ave., $9,000

4396 Baldwin Ave., $6,500

Home

4842 Williams Island Dr., $1,049,000

2240 Big Landing Dr., $620,000

201 Kerriwake Ct., $422,748

3800 Pitchers Pl., $414,888

576 Kapalua Loop, $406,733

815 Yauhannah Dr., $349,000

3029 Viceroy Loop, $342,129

3013 Viceroy Loop, $341,852

3809 Park Pointe Ave., $335,077

200 Juniata Loop, $299,685

267 Juniata Loop, $290,940

163 Juniata Loop, $282,165

418 Antietam Place, $270,120

1635 Hepburn Dr., $267,790

3243 Hermitage Dr., $265,900

648 Ginger Lily Way, $265,481

1639 Hepburn Dr., $264,900

1828 Melville Ct., $260,070

2743 Desert Rose St., $259,050

925 Witherbee Way, $258,000

495 Aviary Ln., $232,385

3659 Springdale Dr., $207,500

4178 Wrens Crossing, $197,000

4419 Erie Dr., $195,000

169 Williamsburg Rd., $189,000

157 Queens Rd., $50,000

Condo/townhouse

4503 W Harbor Ct., $225,000

4503 West Harbor Ct., $220,000

4650 Greenbriar Dr., $149,900

4530 N Plantation Harbour Dr., $142,000

4179 Hibiscus Dr., $137,000

4278 Pinehurst Circle, $128,900

4261 Hibiscus Dr., $95,000

4430 L R I Ln., $79,777

Longs 29566

Land

TBD1 Gore Rd., $86,000

3085 Temple Dr., $49,000

Home

128 Belclare Way, $325,000

553 Bucks Trail, $315,000

951 Foxtail Dr., $305,000

205 Craigflower Ct., $289,900

716 Hackberry Way, $276,377

931 Snowberry Dr., $268,305

907 Snowberry Dr., $268,000

875 Twickenham Loop, $266,110

491 Craigflower Ct., $262,255

615 Watercliff Dr., $257,770

1148 Checkerberry St., $255,000

495 Craigflower Ct., $252,900

680 Watercliff Dr., $249,970

208 Craigflower Ct., $249,900

635 Watercliff Dr., $242,685

220 Golden Bear Circle, $240,570

1604 Langley Dr., $240,000

2345 Seaford Dr., $235,900

1580 Langley Dr., $235,000

860 Twickenham Loop, $234,570

821 Twickenham Loop, $217,000

237 Cupola Dr., $210,000

680 Trap Shooter Circle, $202,000

463 Irees Way, $196,000

542 Irees Way, $194,900

Condo/townhouse

890 Fairway Dr., $122,000

242 Sun Colony Blvd., $97,000

646 Tupelo Ln., $95,900

Loris 29569

Land

570 Highway 792, $550,000

2000 Fowler School Rd., $158,000

TBD Highway 348, $112,500

TBD Highway 348, $81,695

411 Charleston Oak Dr., $32,000

Lot 2 West Bear Grass Rd., $30,000

Lot 3 West Bear Grass Rd., $30,000

TBD Highway 348, $22,804

Home

465 McNabb Short Cut Rd., $340,000

3503 Pinewood Dr., $330,000

1090 Tram Rd., $240,000

321 Long Meadow Dr., $221,990

505 Winged Elm St., $203,000

1129 Volunteer Dr., $199,000

1066 Fox Bay Rd., $190,000

6789 Highway 66, $165,000

2593 Southern Crest Dr., $162,200

2587 Southern Crest Dr., $153,500

5148 Spring St., $105,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

108 N Gate Rd., $310,000

311 73rd Ave. N, $200,000

Home

303 67th Ave. N, $950,000

7767 N Ocean Blvd., $825,000

7132 Spoleto Dr., $702,545

1205 Tarisa Ave., $572,390

743 Villarosa Dr., $550,000

6723 Ocean Breeze Loop, $519,000

7120 Spoleto Dr., $494,990

6556 Sabbioni St., $493,690

6010 Tramonto St., $365,015

1199 Waterway Ln., $365,000

2272 Beauclair Ct., $252,000

Condo/townhouse

130 Vista Del Mar Ln., $1,050,000

8500 Margate Circle, $689,000

713 Seascale Ln., $515,000

210 75th Ave N, $448,000

9840 Queensway Blvd., $419,000

101 Ocean Creek Dr., $388,000

100 Ocean Creek Dr., $365,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $330,000

100 Ocean Creek Dr., $330,000

9820 Queensway Blvd., $329,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $316,000

6810 N Ocean Blvd., $270,000

125 Hartland Dr., $260,000

1313 Villa Marbella Ct., $248,000

400 Melrose Pl., $242,500

171 Saint Clears Way, $240,000

180 Rothbury Circle, $237,000

205 74th Ave. N, $230,000

7601 N Ocean Blvd., $228,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $227,500

9661 Shore Dr., $227,500

312 Cumberland Terrace Dr., $220,000

9620 Shore Dr., $217,500

9400 Shore Dr., $205,000

9540 Shore Dr., $205,000

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $164,300

404 71st Ave. N, $162,500

1100 Commons Blvd., $160,000

191 Maison Dr., $156,000

401 77th Ave. N, $136,000

201 77th Ave. N, $128,500

161 Seawatch Dr., $128,000

9501 Shore Dr., $120,000

9621 Shore Dr., $115,000

201 75th Ave N, $108,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd. N, $107,500

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $105,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $99,900

201 N 75th Ave N, $96,000

201 N 77th Ave. N, $86,500

7000 N Ocean Blvd., $69,750

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

1612B S Ocean Blvd., $910,000

1316 Royal Devon Dr., $500,000

519 3rd Ave. S, $482,500

649 Pacific Commons Dr., $458,959

116 6th Ave. N, $457,500

564 Hickman St., $442,000

620 Hickman St., $415,505

1016 Selma Loop, $399,542

1412 Poplar Dr. S, $395,000

617 Sandberg St., $330,000

1716 Parsons Way, $324,900

332 Ocean Commons Dr., $307,000

152 S Reindeer Rd., $289,685

616 3rd Ave. S, $280,000

546 Rycola Circle, $277,335

1110 Pine Needle Ln., $275,721

1916 Raccoon Ln., $275,000

1500 Legacy Ct., $274,900

480 Rycola Circle, $258,597

163 S Reindeer Rd., $256,080

1011 Plantation Dr., $240,000

2137 Lark Dr., $229,000

1947 Tree Circle, $215,000

1413 Glenkeith Ct., $320,000

6001-U8 S Kings Hwy., $265,000

6001 S Kings Hwy., $261,000

6001 S Kings Hwy., $220,000

6001-MH175 S Kings Hwy., $177,000

6001-N82 South Kings Hwy., $135,000

6001-M20 S Kings Hwy., $127,900

6001-1478 South Kings Hwy., $120,000

6001-C14 S Kings Hwy., $90,000

Condo/townhouse

8557 Hopkins Circle, $153,900

1925 Bent Grass Dr., $147,000

8735 Chandler Dr., $139,900

8546 Hopkins Circle, $138,000

2040 Cross Gate Blvd., $129,900

1356 Glenns Bay Rd., $118,000

1890 Auburn Ln., $114,900

1890 Colony Dr., $105,500

106 Birch N Coppice Dr., $177,500

5905 S Kings Hwy., $155,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $145,500

5905 South Kings Hwy., $140,000

5907 S Kings Hwy., $138,000

5905 S Kings Highway, $132,500

5905 S Kings Hwy., $119,900

1890 Auburn Ln., $116,000

Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

675-A Grant Circle, $500,000

675-B Grant Circle, $500,000

1585 Will-Go Ave., $142,500

Home

9 Gasparilla Circle, $767,500

74 Cascade Dr., $500,000

1118 Osprey Ct., $452,500

117 Sugar Loaf Ln., $386,500

741 Cherry Blossom Dr., $375,000

2040 Kayak Kove Ct., $375,000

265 Pickering Dr., $370,000

549 Sparkleberry Dr., $370,000

140 Fox Den Dr., $359,000

756 Kittiwake Ln., $280,000

28 Willow Bend Dr., $280,000

830 Flicker Pl., $275,000

301 Whitchurch Dr., $275,000

4511 Wintersweet Ln., $267,500

124 Molinia Dr., $259,900

626 Bluebird Ln., $240,000

1315 Carolina Wren Rd., $230,000

1307 Timber Ct., $199,900

1200 Pollen Loop, $170,000

160 Dubose Loop, $82,500

13 Buccaneer Dr., $45,000

721 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,077,000

Condo/townhouse

1970 Governors Landing Dr., $385,000

2056 Silver Island Way, $293,255

5137 S Highway 17 Business, $265,000

1004 Ray Costin Way, $250,000

1107 Louise Costin Ln., $245,000

1001 Ray Costin Way, $240,000

776 Botany Loop, $231,000

109 Knightbury Ct., $209,900

411 Mahogany Dr., $190,000

4676 Fringetree Dr., $181,000

307 Black Oak Ln., $173,900

4269 Crepe Myrtle Ct., $155,000

4374 Crepe Myrtle Ct., $153,000

647 Woodmoor Dr., $152,000

5107 Sweetwater Blvd., $150,000

4201 Sweetwater Blvd., $119,000

906 Indian Wells Ct., $110,000

912 N Waccamaw Dr., $330,000

301 N Waccamaw Dr., $190,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

5941 Bolsena Place, $974,878

1141 Wyatt Ln., $495,000

1300 Culbertson Ave., $465,000

1836 Francis Ct., $427,500

930 Hendrick Ave., $398,000

3710 Kinloch Dr., $386,000

2696 Stellar Loop, $376,426

2826 Stellar Loop, $371,280

1444 Thames Ct., $369,900

1854 Zodiac Court, $358,970

1610 Suncrest Dr., $353,000

2970 Midiron Ct., $341,250

408 32nd Ave. N, $325,000

1388 Wycliffe Dr., $309,900

4758 Cloister Ln., $298,000

2527 Orion Loop, $272,000

1250 Harbour Towne Dr., $229,000

1222 Naylor Ave., $210,000

2709 Temperance Dr., $202,000

3556 Lighthouse Way, $202,000

5 Settlers Dr., $197,500

3521 Lighthouse Way, $190,000

1108 Oak Dr., $154,900

Condo/townhouse

3000 N Ocean Blvd. N, $429,000

2789 Howard Ave., $392,347

5515 N Ocean Blvd. N, $387,500

2789 Howard Ave., $386,596

2007 S Ocean Blvd., $310,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $299,900

2007 S Ocean Blvd., $280,000

704 S Ocean Blvd., $275,000

205 74th Ave. N, $274,900

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $270,000

2500 N Ocean Blvd., $265,000

5507 N Ocean Blvd., $265,000

2511 S Ocean Blvd., $250,000

2600 N Ocean Blvd., $239,000

4833 Luster Leaf Circle, $219,900

3564 Alexandria Ave., $209,900

624 Bonaventure Dr., $187,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $180,000

2101 Firebird Ln., $175,000

4887 Luster Leaf Circle, $174,900

5300 N Ocean Blvd., $171,000

4765 Wild Iris Dr., $169,900

4879 Luster Leaf Circle, $167,900

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $159,900

2300 Ocean Blvd. N, $158,000

4679 Wild Iris Dr., $158,000

2106 N Ocean Blvd., $145,100

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $139,900

1409 Highway 15, $139,900

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $138,100

900 Courtyard Dr., $135,000

4505 N Kings Hwy., $134,500

501 44th Ave. N, $130,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $127,500

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $126,000

3200 Oak St., $124,250

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $120,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $115,000

2401 S Ocean Blvd., $112,500

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $111,000

1202 Benna Dr., $104,000

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $100,000

501 44th Ave. N, $99,557

504 N Ocean Blvd., $98,500

2001 S S Ocean Blvd., $94,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $91,500

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $90,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $89,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $88,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $85,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $84,850

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $83,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $82,000

2001 South Ocean Blvd., $81,500

504 N Ocean Blvd., $81,250

1207 Ocean Blvd. S, $74,900

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $67,500

2000 Greens Blvd., $65,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $53,000

1205 S Ocean Blvd., $53,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

1531 Milano Ct., $190,000

408 College Green Way, $99,000

362 Harbour View Dr., $79,000

4484 Parkland Dr., $75,000

636 Barona Dr., $68,000

323 West Palms Dr., $55,000

Home

1631 Serena Dr., $1,355,000

357 Saint Julian Ln., $1,032,000

279 Shoreward Dr., $982,500

317 Harbour View Dr., $879,900

652 Red Wolf Trail, $845,000

461 Harbour View Dr., $839,478

7057 Turtle Cove Dr., $690,000

4480 Portrush Loop, $650,000

1155 E Isle of Palms Dr., $650,000

8345 Juxa Dr., $635,800

3604 Marica Ct., $509,700

967 Henry James Dr., $429,000

867 Gammon Dr., $418,253

843 Gammon Dr., $403,015

5216 Walnutwood Trail, $375,000

10055 Hamilton Branch Loop, $367,195

247 Walnut Grove Ct., $365,000

4892 Sandlewood Dr., $364,900

255 Walnut Grove Ct., $362,555

4512 Weekly Dr., $360,900

6247 Chadderton Circle, $359,370

923 Harrison Mill St., $348,310

152 Calhoun Falls Dr., $346,845

5728 Cottonseed Ct., $343,000

9516 Bald Cypress Ct., $337,000

4536 Marshwood Dr., $335,900

478 Blackberry Ln., $310,000

582 Wildflower Trail, $310,000

501 Hammer Beck Dr., $300,000

132 Weeping Willow Dr., $298,000

547 Tuckahoe Rd., $295,000

5417 Merrywind Ct., $294,000

890 Carolina Farms Blvd., $287,000

108 Herrmann Ridge Ct., $274,000

1741 Berkley Village Loop, $261,701

594 Wildflower Trail, $259,550

1009 Stoney Falls Blvd., $259,000

1786 Berkley Village Loop, $253,550

4912 Darby Ln., $242,500

473 Dandelion Ln., $240,000

383 Stafford Dr., $239,900

4512 Farm Lake Dr., $239,000

121 Bellegrove Dr., $222,000

3905 Heron Circle, $220,000

415 Villa Woods Dr., $188,000

Condo/townhouse

128-C Queens Cove Place, $254,000

4456 Livorn Loop, $250,000

1009 World Tour Blvd., $172,900

508 Uniola Dr., $166,000

4854 Meadowsweet Dr., $163,500

2009 Silvercrest Dr., $152,000

698 Riverwalk Dr., $147,000

464 River Oaks Dr., $146,000

581 Blue River Ct., $143,000

485 White River Dr., $141,500

476 River Oaks Dr., $134,000

2037 Silvercrest Dr., $124,000

500 River Oaks Dr., $121,500

109 Ashley Park Dr., $117,500

800 Crumpet Ct., $112,000

549 White River Dr., $95,500

573 Blue River Ct., $91,500

801 Burcale Rd., $62,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

1605 N Ocean Blvd., $500,000

4108 Gray Heron Dr., $430,000

805 Hillside Dr. S, $275,000

Tarpon Pond Rd., $85,000

1009 James Island Ave., $74,000

4520 Albatross St., $69,900

Home

1006 N Ocean Blvd., $2,600,000

603 46th Ave. S, $1,100,000

708 Holloway Circle N, $999,990

4632 South Island Dr., $675,000

705 Compass Point Dr., $630,000

1520 Holly Dr., $560,000

2405 Duffy St., $520,000

708 Norvell St., $513,000

921 Heshbon Dr., $505,000

507 Rosemary Ln., $425,000

2205 Oak Creek Ct., $405,000

1401 Landfall Dr., $390,000

1415 Lighthouse Dr., $359,000

504 14th Ave. S, $350,000

4328 Windy Heights Dr., $349,900

1615 Cottage Cove Circle, $340,000

1816 Topsail Ln., $339,000

1418 Edge Dr., $322,500

1407 Fox Hollow Way, $316,000

5400 Little River Neck Rd., $93,000

Condo/townhouse

100 North Beach Blvd., $1,160,000

603 S Ocean Blvd., $699,000

100 North Beach Blvd., $540,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $530,000

603 S Ocean Blvd., $474,900

100 North Beach Blvd., $412,000

507 S Ocean Blvd., $405,000

6200 N Ocean Blvd., $379,000

4801 Harbour Point Dr., $349,900

300 N Ocean Blvd., $349,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $330,000

4719 S Ocean Blvd., $325,000

805 S Ocean Blvd., $315,000

6095 Catalina Dr., $280,000

4800 Ocean Blvd. S, $278,000

2151 Bridge View Ct., $274,500

2180 North Myrtle Beach, $274,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $260,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $257,000

301 Shorehaven Dr., $252,000

613 S Ocean Blvd., $250,000

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $245,000

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $240,000

2711 S Ocean Blvd., $234,995

3901 S Ocean Blvd., $222,500

6015 SE Catalina Dr., $215,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $210,000

1900 Duffy St., $194,900

501 S Ocean Blvd., $192,500

1900 Duffy St., $189,000

901 W Port Dr., $182,000

6253 Catalina Dr., $173,000

4801 N Ocean Blvd., $171,000

5751 Oyster Catcher Dr., $170,500

5751 Oyster Catcher Dr., $170,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $170,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $170,000

4801 N Ocean Blvd., $169,900

5751 Oyster Catcher Dr., $169,900

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $165,000

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $165,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $165,000

6253 Catalina Dr., $152,500

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $150,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $148,500

3610 S Ocean Blvd., $144,900

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $143,000

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $142,000

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $140,000

211 N Hillside Dr., $137,500

501 S Ocean Blvd., $128,000

1500 Cenith Dr., $117,000

1500 Cenith Dr., $96,000

5409 N Ocean Blvd., $87,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

279 Midden Ln., $635,000

Home

73 Caretaker Ln., $2,500,000

288 Tipperary Pl., $1,900,000

436 Parker Dr., $1,745,000

55 Butler Ct., $982,000

491 Sundial Dr., $875,000

1117 Oatland Lake Rd., $751,000

29 Mulberry Ln., $750,000

917 Parker Dr., $749,500

115 Georgetown Dr., $615,000

146 Half Shell Ct., $584,762

72 Hamby Dr., $500,000

72 Federation Loop, $470,000

31 Haverhill Pl., $465,000

59 Marsh Point Dr., $405,000

68 Grace Bay Ct., $402,710

84 Emerson Loop, $318,500

280 Castaway Key Dr., $286,570

11619 Ocean Highway, $197,000

Condo/townhouse

719 Pinehurst Circle, $270,000

14300 Ocean Hwy., $245,000

601 Retreat Beach Circle, $240,000

82 Mingo Dr., $218,000

601 Retreat Beach Circle, $175,000

984-H Algonquin Dr., $167,000

14290 Ocean Highway, $125,000

14290 Ocean Highway, $124,500

14290 Ocean Highway, $115,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

169 Henry Middleton Blvd., $145,000

Home

219 Chamberlin Rd., $599,900

33 Smith Blvd., $450,000

2024 Suwanee Ct., $409,000

109 St. Andrews Ln., $350,000

248 Palmetto Glen Dr., $332,000

509 Box Turtle Ct., $331,500

9519 Sindab Ln., $325,000

678 Black Pearl Way, $305,580

416 Accord St., $305,000

919 Green Side Dr., $298,000

931 Blue Point Dr., $291,873

3917 Lochview Dr., $276,900

308 Fox Catcher Dr., $261,000

733 Bonita Loop, $257,500

647 Norwich Ln., $250,900

621 Hatteras River Rd., $249,000

385 Winslow Ave., $247,500

623 Norwich Ln., $247,500

1133 Great Lakes Circle, $245,000

315 St. Andrews Ln., $240,000

2800 Six Shot Ct., $235,000

237 Colby Ct., $234,000

583 W Oak Circle Dr., $233,000

294 Seagrass Loop, $229,900

1105 Ella Ct., $215,000

402 Wallingford Circle, $215,000

307 Clear Creek Circle, $207,500

607 Goosecreek Dr., $184,900

4193 High Brass Covey, $176,000

107 Morton Circle, $175,000

3205 Red Wing Ct., $162,000

4710 Cottonwood Dr., $115,000

Condo/townhouse

131-D Machrie Loop, $270,000

172 Ella Kinley Circle, $190,900

1105 Dinger Dr., $186,000

186 Ella Kinley Circle, $182,000

113 Olde Town Way, $165,000

100 Ella Kinley Circle, $150,000

3973 Forsythia Ct., $138,000

504 River Oaks Dr., $110,000

510 Fairwood Lakes, $103,000

510 Fairwood Lakes Ln., $82,500

510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $74,000

