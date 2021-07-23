Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
May 16-22
Supply, N.C. 28462
Home
3817 Pompion St SW, $994,900
Oak Island 28465
Land
3406 E Oak Island Dr., $91,000
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
1497 Fence Post Lane, $327,759
74 Carolina Shores Pkwy., $220,000
7 Oakbark Ct., $201,000
1081 Harbor Dr. SW, $209,900
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Land
202/204 Shoreline Dr. E, $350,000
23 Oak Bay Dr., $18,900
620 Dawson St., $17,500
Home
555 Clipper Ct., $950,000
179 Brandon Way, $760,000
511 Bayview Dr., $345,000
50 Ballard Pl., $342,000
327 Kitty Jay Ln., $300,000
77 Wraggs Ferry Rd., $265,000
37 Craftsman Ln., $240,000
477 Golf Dr., $200,000
1000 Mahan St., $185,000
403 Hayfield Rd., $185,000
617 N Hazard St., $115,000
98 Midway Rd., $92,000
Condo/townhouse
31 Battery Way Ct., $138,000
Andrews 29510
Land
00 Catclaw Rd., $67,500
Home
15 Mango St., $50,000
Aynor 29511
Home
7853 Louisville Rd., $222,300
Conway 29526
Land
TBD Wise Rd., $365,000
1449 Whooping Crane Dr., $159,000
TBD-A5 Highway 668, $70,000
1828 Wood Stork Dr., $63,000
Lot 430 Pochard Dr., $55,000
5104 Converse Dr., $55,000
TBD-A4 Highway 668, $45,000
TBD-A2 Highway 668, $40,000
TBD-A3 Highway 668, $40,000
TBD Mount Pisgah Cemetery Rd., $28,000
TBD Parcel 1 Highway 668, $23,000
TBD Parcel 2 Highway 668, $23,000
TBD Oakmont Ln., $20,000
Home
2724 Wise Rd., $500,000
4986 Highway 472, $360,790
3073 Hickory Hill Circle, $360,000
2723 Sanctuary Blvd., $352,000
2508 Suzanne Dr., $351,100
1319 Riverside Dr., $324,000
2052 Hazlette Loop, $304,290
2230 Blackthorn Dr., $296,810
760 Tattlesbury Dr., $277,500
315 High Falls Dr., $272,338
150 Pine Forest Dr., $271,690
820 Rowe Pond Rd., $270,000
2225 Blackthorn Dr., $266,570
1046 Waccamaw Dr., $262,900
1036 Hawks Nest Ln., $249,990
138 Pine Forest Dr., $248,000
135 Pine Forest Dr., $243,000
1535 Waccamaw Circle, $240,000
327 Borrowdale Dr., $238,400
431 Archer Ct., $234,050
342 Palm Terrace Loop, $233,680
435 Archer Ct., $231,828
223 Lander Dr., $230,000
190 Lander Dr., $222,900
126 University Circle, $220,000
372 Copperwood Loop, $207,050
1320 Snider St., $205,000
3013 Minsteris Dr., $197,000
5103 Converse Dr., $189,000
110 Laurelwood Ln., $185,000
204 Palace Ct., $185,000
1107 Cox Ferry Rd., $184,900
3230 Old Nelson Rd., $180,500
516 West Cox Ferry Rd., $178,000
125 Hamilton Way, $165,000
919 Tiffany Ln., $155,000
837 Highway 90, $142,000
1223 Park Hill Dr., $129,000
2609 Oak St., $100,000
Condo/townhouse
1025 Carolina Rd., $79,900
1025 Carolina Rd., $75,000
805 17th Ave., $65,000
805 17th Ave., $65,000
805 17th Ave., $65,000
Conway 29527
Home
2041 Sawyer St., $266,500
4631 Cates Bay Hwy., $261,500
1541 Heirloom Dr., $222,000
817 Benchmade Rd., $190,500
1098 Sioux Swamp Dr., $189,900
2191 Sunbury Dr., $128,000
2708 9th Ave., $109,500
1047 Colonial Ln., $54,500
Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544
Land
TBD Highway 319, $125,000
Home
2149 Highway 129, $323,900
237 Penn Circle, $265,000
125 Baylee Circle, $187,250
Little River 29566
Land
E Highway 9, $267,500
TBD Hwy 17 S, $200,000
Annexed 1762 Sandridge Rd., $16,500
4396 Baldwin Ave., $7,500
Home
421 Waterfall Circle, $460,000
3908 On Deck Circle, $343,403
108 Juniata Loop, $319,390
311 Juniata Loop, $317,950
118 Juniata Loop, $306,600
172 Juniata Loop, $285,221
802 Knoll Dr., $265,000
1808 Melville Ct., $258,390
255 Sage Circle, $221,567
163 Retreat Pl., $205,000
108 Carolina Pointe Way, $195,000
4399 McCorsley Ave., $155,000
1659 Edgewood Dr., $150,000
Condo/townhouse
4390 Bimini Ct., $262,500
205 Goldenrod Circle, $234,900
4396 Baldwin Ave., $230,900
4501 West Harbor Ct., $219,900
4358 Rivergate Ln., $177,000
4430 Eastport Blvd., $147,500
4149 Hibiscus Dr., $137,000
4453 Little River Inn Ln., $125,000
4015 Fairway Dr., $110,000
4255 Villas Dr., $105,000
4350 Intercoastal Dr., $95,000
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $93,000
4150 N Horseshoe Rd., $91,000
4255 Villas Dr., $84,000
4344 Spa at Little River, $72,500
4350 Baker St., $70,000
1025 Plantation Dr. W, $68,000
Longs 29568
Land
TBD Scilabro Ln., $60,000
Lot 2 Mill Swamp Rd., $53,000
630 Bucks Trail, $38,000
Home
712 Sun Colony Blvd., $252,731
464 Deer Watch Circle, $245,000
869 Twickenham Loop, $242,570
824 Twickenham Loop, $242,570
228 Craigflower Ct., $239,235
501 Eagleton Ct., $235,000
124 Golden Bear Circle, $233,000
196 Golden Bear Circle, $231,000
197 Golden Bear Circle, $227,570
608 Trap Shooter Circle, $210,000
500 Charter Dr., $189,900
2160 Goodson Dr., $185,000
Condo/townhouse
304 Stonewall Circle, $210,000
500A Shellbank Dr., $199,000
125 S Shore Blvd., $149,900
125 S Shore Blvd., $145,000
125 S Shore Blvd., $144,900
Loris 29569
Land
0 Rhonda Ct., $37,500
Lot 3 Woodrow Ln., $25,500
Home
1074 Fox Bay Rd., $286,157
515 Allen St., $249,990
120 Bracken Ct., $249,900
521 Allen St., $249,249
3580 Harrelson Ave., $160,000
1240 Daisy Rd., $155,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Land
8201 Devon Ct., $385,000
Home
6502 North Ocean Blvd., $3,300,000
10 South Gate Rd., $890,000
7341 Catena Ln., $889,433
8304 Sandlapper Way, $751,953
7569 Siena Blvd., $680,000
7739 Monarch Dr., $525,777
6568 Sabbioni St., $461,790
3 San Marks Ct., $364,900
7613 Driftwood Dr., $335,000
Condo/townhouse
705 Appleby Way, $470,000
10200 Beach Club Dr., $385,000
9994 Beach Club Dr., $380,000
9994 Beach Club Dr., $360,000
10200 Beach Club Dr., $325,000
100 Ocean Creek Dr., $270,000
9820 Queensway Blvd., $255,000
9581 Shore Dr., $240,000
180 Rothbury Circle, $235,000
9550 Shore Dr., $235,000
9661 Shore Dr., $223,700
180 Rothbury Circle, $218,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $205,000
7603 N Ocean Blvd., $179,000
9750 Leyland Dr., $169,000
9749 Leyland Dr., $165,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $162,000
191 Maison Dr., $159,900
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $158,000
158 Sea Watch Dr., $126,500
201 74th Ave. N, $125,000
9550 Shore Dr., $115,000
201 74th Ave. N, $99,900
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $98,500
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $93,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
1411 A N Ocean Blvd., $1,850,000
1211-B S Ocean Blvd., $1,125,000
1214A N Ocean Blvd., $820,000
414 1st Ave. N, $655,000
319 13th Ave. N, $535,000
404 Marsh Folly Pl., $432,000
646 Pacific Commons Dr., $399,593
711 16th Ave. S, $385,000
615 Hickman St., $373,755
112 South Hollywood Dr., $343,000
458 Rycola Circle, $340,391
650 Pacific Commons Dr., $330,785
159 S Reindeer Rd., $307,505
484 Rycola Circle, $306,791
646 Rycola Circle, $291,705
462 Rycola Circle, $287,770
2047 Avocet Dr., $255,000
219 Palladium Dr., $252,000
15 Pierce Pl., $250,000
2117 N Berwick Dr., $320,000
6001-MH126 S Kings Hwy., $315,000
6001 - N7 S Kings Hwy., $154,000
6001 - N84 S Kings Hwy., $121,000
6001-1122 South Kings Hwy., $78,000
Condo/townhouse
811 N Ocean Blvd., $429,900
8570 Hopkins Circle, $135,000
100 Spanish Oak Ct., $133,900
1833 Crooked Pines Dr., $132,000
1990 Cross Gate Blvd., $126,900
1851 Colony Dr., $102,000
207 Double Eagle Dr., $100,000
1101 N 2nd Ave. N, $90,000
1100 Deer Creek Rd., $82,500
5905 Hwy 17 S, $150,000
5905 S Kings Highway, $125,500
2269 Essex Dr., $94,500
5905 S Kings Hwy., $91,500
Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
145 Camphill Circle, $160,000
169 Creek Harbour Circle, $149,000
Hwy 17 Highway 17 Bypass, $124,500
174 Hawks Nest Circle, $110,000
Home
625 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,550,000
2264 Oyster Cove, $975,000
608 Fox Hollow Rd., $895,000
4492 Richmond Hill Dr., $585,000
4335 Hunters Wood Dr., $551,000
116 Low Country Loop, $525,000
18 Vintners Ln., $450,000
177 Winding River Dr., $410,500
305 Green Creek Bay Circle, $369,900
104 Cypress Estates Dr., $299,900
224 Pin Oak Dr., $286,900
2417 Warbler Ct., $279,500
7982 Leeward Ln., $275,000
200 Kings Crossing Loop, $249,000
3806 Murrells Inlet Rd., $218,000
1015 Autumn Dr., $217,000
1260 Pollen Loop, $215,500
211 Addison Cottage Way, $195,000
815 Yellowfin Ct., $165,000
35 Crooked Island Circle, $48,000
11140 McDowell Short Cut Rd., $45,000
336 S Waccamaw Dr., $882,000
923 N Waccamaw Dr., $420,000
Condo/townhouse
654 Sunnyside Dr., $287,400
768 Botany Loop, $279,900
2068 Silver Island Way, $261,000
703 Shearwater Ct., $239,000
134 Wimbledon Way, $210,000
703 Shearwater Ct., $199,900
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
2609 S Ocean Blvd., $2,100,000
6005 Sandy Miles Way, $120,000
1113 Dunbar St., $38,000
Home
7073 Belancino Blvd., $1,189,000
1831 Arundel Rd., $530,000
986 Yorkshire Pkwy., $490,000
1118 Prescott Circle, $387,900
1188 Prescott Circle, $383,000
1391 Berkshire Ave., $375,531
2688 Stellar Loop, $364,195
2680 Stellar Loop, $360,260
1788 Bluff Dr., $345,000
2560 Orion Loop, $310,520
1658 Suncrest Dr., $306,000
2669 Ophelia Way, $302,000
2598 Orion Loop, $301,924
2617 Orion Loop, $288,470
1402 Tranquility Ln., $235,000
31 Settlers Dr., $235,000
1127 9th Ave. S, $230,000
1596 Landing Rd., $225,000
608 3rd Ave. S, $145,000
Condo/townhouse
5310 N Ocean Blvd., $570,000
2789 Howard Ave., $426,844
2789 Howard Ave., $376,155
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $375,000
107 S Ocean Blvd., $312,000
2007 S Ocean Blvd., $310,000
830 Howard Ave., $302,000
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $279,900
5200 N Ocean Blvd., $275,000
1705 Culbertson Ave., $265,000
201 N 77th Ave. N, $252,900
945F Rosencrans Ln., $246,500
2511 S Ocean Blvd., $240,000
5300 N Ocean Blvd., $234,000
5300 N Ocean Blvd., $232,600
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $216,000
4803 Bovardia Pl., $190,000
2925 Carriage Row Ln., $189,500
4895 Luster Leaf Circle, $167,900
3577 Evergreen Way, $167,000
107 S Ocean Blvd., $165,000
4761 Wild Iris Dr., $165,000
504 30th Ave. N, $159,900
4803 Bovardia Pl., $157,000
4868 Dahlia Ct., $157,000
2701 N Ocean Blvd., $151,000
3792 Hitchcock Way, $149,400
1145 Peace Pipe Pl., $139,000
2401 Ocean Blvd. S, $133,900
1200 N Ocean Blvd., $122,500
2401 S Ocean Blvd., $114,500
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $105,000
2006 N Ocean Blvd., $105,000
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $100,400
1202 Erin Way, $95,000
1205 S Ocean Blvd., $89,000
2310 Ocean Blvd. N, $88,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $82,000
1301 Pridgen Rd., $79,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $78,000
201 74th Ave. N, $77,000
201 74th Ave. N, $77,000
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $76,500
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $75,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $75,000
Magnolia Pointe Dr., $33,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
101 Ave. of the Palms, $320,500
360 W Palms Dr., $250,000
943 Fiddlehead Way, $136,000
2052 Summer Rose Ln., $116,500
821 Waterton Ave., $83,500
875 Waterton Ave., $80,000
1136 East Isle of Palms Ave., $79,900
831 Waterton Ave., $75,000
3161 Bayhaven Dr., $61,000
5033 Lindrick Ct., $49,500
Home
8663 Bella Vista Circle, $1,000,000
7961 San Marcello Dr., $999,000
4013 Little Bear Ct., $920,000
4028 Captiva Row, $599,999
7045 Turtle Cove Dr., $535,000
1270 East Isle of Palms Ave., $520,000
200 Walnut Grove Ct., $430,585
9312 Pond Cypress Ln., $430,000
223 Walnut Grove Ct., $428,000
2515 Brescia St., $420,261
929 Pelagic Loop, $411,075
1404 Bohicket Ct., $404,000
228 Walnut Grove Ct., $387,485
6208 Chadderton Circle, $385,000
419 Pomo Dr., $372,500
320 Turning Pines Loop, $370,000
5052 Sandlewood Dr., $350,729
955 Harrison Mill St., $331,275
394 Blackberry Ln., $330,000
5515 Redleaf Rose Dr., $327,419
894 Carolina Farms Blvd., $321,000
5301 Abbey Park Loop, $315,000
1211 Harbison Circle, $311,500
401 Carolina Farms Blvd., $300,000
112 Herrmann Ridge Ct., $297,203
2707 Coopers Ct., $297,000
4212 Mariarose Ct., $292,000
1233 Ambling Way Dr., $285,000
2344 Seneca Ridge Dr., $282,000
5600 Plantersville Pl., $273,000
9092 Gatewick Ct., $269,900
4505 Farm Lake Dr., $260,000
227 Bellegrove Dr., $250,000
537 Forestbrook Dr., $245,000
169 Barclay Dr., $230,000
305 Red Fox Rd., $212,000
4313 Summitt Trail, $167,160
Condo/townhouse
7401 N Ocean Blvd., $390,000
7401 N Ocean Blvd., $390,000
9500 Shore Dr., $380,000
1000 Balmore Dr., $194,500
600 Buckingham Ln., $189,900
4919 Twin Pond Ct., $153,000
609 Waterway Village Blvd., $147,000
654 River Oaks Dr., $145,000
1294 River Oak Dr., $142,000
4846 Meadowsweet Dr., $140,000
4607 Aaran Ct., $130,000
120 Fountain Pointe Ln., $126,000
1294 River Oaks Dr., $115,000
1262 River Oaks Dr., $112,000
581 Blue River Ct., $90,000
1302 River Oaks Dr., $83,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
4200 Audubon Circle, $475,000
1310 Marina Bay Dr., $210,000
TBD James Island Ave., $149,999
1025 James Island Dr., $149,999
5029 Buck Bluff Dr., $99,999
3720 Old Point Circle, $69,750
1525 N 13th Ave., $36,500
Home
1004 Marsh View Dr., $605,098
3200 Stoney Creek Ct., $515,000
316 52nd Ave. N, $480,000
2354 Tidewatch Way, $480,000
312 35th Ave. N, $435,000
507 3rd Ave. S, $399,000
5602 Whistling Duck Dr., $360,000
212 2nd Ave. S, $299,900
304 S 11th Ave., $265,000
Condo/townhouse
4801 Harbor Point Dr., $610,000
100 N Beach Blvd., $496,500
300 N Ocean Blvd., $435,000
2151 Bridgeview Ct., $420,000
6200 North Ocean Blvd., $410,000
4850 Cantor Ct., $389,900
2413 Thoroughfare Dr., $385,000
4801 Harbor Point Dr., $360,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $350,000
2151 Bridge View Dr., $348,000
2711 S Ocean Blvd., $340,000
6244 Catalina Dr., $285,000
1707 Perrin Dr., $280,000
105 S Ocean Blvd., $270,000
941 S Ocean Blvd., $265,000
407 N 2nd Ave. N, $245,000
103 Barnwell St., $204,900
2609 South Ocean Blvd., $200,000
1058 Sea Mountain Hwy., $180,000
206 N 2nd Ave. N, $175,999
6203 Catalina Dr., $170,500
5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $170,000
220 Waterway Landing, $170,000
1551 Spinnaker Dr., $168,000
4303 S Ocean Blvd., $164,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $155,900
6253 Catalina Dr., $155,000
501 S Ocean Blvd., $150,000
208 Landing Rd., $148,000
2801 S Ocean Blvd., $142,000
4800 Ocean Blvd. S, $137,500
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $130,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $124,900
3601 N Ocean Blvd., $121,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
96 Enclave Pl., $195,000
Lot 79 Streater Ln., $190,000
104 Hunters Oak Ct., $162,000
79 Seagrass Ct., $125,000
Home
592 South Dunes Dr., $1,345,000
169 Atlantic Ave., $1,050,000
384 Old Augusta Dr., $594,000
668 Tidewater Circle, $575,000
428 Retreat Beach Circle, $530,000
24 Great Egret Ct., $493,847
131 Natures View Circle, $460,000
41 Pilot House Pl., $400,000
10 Grace Bay Ct., $399,620
40 Wickham Ct., $399,000
119 Forest Loop, $297,700
Condo/townhouse
143 South Dunes Dr., $531,000
371 South Dunes Dr., $529,000
423 Parker Dr., $420,000
66 Lakeview Circle, $395,000
113 Lakeside Dr., $315,000
14300 Ocean Highway, $228,500
1111 Blue Stem Dr., $213,000
194-A South Cove Pl., $210,000
911 Algonquin Dr., $165,000
251 Egret Run Ln., $160,000
77 Salt Marsh Circle, $127,000
741 Retreat Beach Circle, $475,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
TBD Beaver Run Blvd., $3,115,000
604 Chamberlin Rd., $71,500
Home
685 Black Pearl Way, $343,310
3016 Gillham Loop, $335,315
649 Black Pearl Way, $289,550
634 Norwich Ln., $286,890
637 W Oak Circle Dr., $275,900
251 Fox Catcher Dr., $275,000
231 Deer Trace Circle, $266,800
392 Sea Turtle Dr., $260,000
249 Foxpath Loop, $260,000
127 Ashton Circle, $260,000
162 Hampton Park Circle, $257,588
9744 Smalls Dr., $250,000
5579 Green Bay Circle, $249,900
154 Osprey Cove Loop, $240,000
655 Norwich Ln., $237,170
912 Don Donald Ct., $235,000
1287 Brighton Ave., $230,000
8252 Tartan Ln., $230,000
500 Boone Trail, $229,900
1000 Gavin Ct., $226,000
344 Sebastian Dr., $215,700
309 Rylan Jacob Pl., $199,900
303 Bridgecreek Dr., $187,000
5924 Rosewood Dr., $127,000
4809 Cottonwood Dr., $108,500
Condo/townhouse
1521 A Palmina Loop, $225,000
172 Ella Kinley Circle, $200,900
181 Ella Kinley Circle, $187,737
189 Olde Towne Way, $175,900
173 Olde Towne Way, $147,000
117 Maddux Ln., $145,000
6737 Blue Heron Blvd., $106,000
3983 Forsythia Ct., $89,999
510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $72,900
