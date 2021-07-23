Real Estate News

Here's what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By Staff reports

May 16-22

Supply, N.C. 28462

Home

3817 Pompion St SW, $994,900

Oak Island 28465

Land

3406 E Oak Island Dr., $91,000

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

1497 Fence Post Lane, $327,759

74 Carolina Shores Pkwy., $220,000

7 Oakbark Ct., $201,000

1081 Harbor Dr. SW, $209,900

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Land

202/204 Shoreline Dr. E, $350,000

23 Oak Bay Dr., $18,900

620 Dawson St., $17,500

Home

555 Clipper Ct., $950,000

179 Brandon Way, $760,000

511 Bayview Dr., $345,000

50 Ballard Pl., $342,000

327 Kitty Jay Ln., $300,000

77 Wraggs Ferry Rd., $265,000

37 Craftsman Ln., $240,000

477 Golf Dr., $200,000

1000 Mahan St., $185,000

403 Hayfield Rd., $185,000

617 N Hazard St., $115,000

98 Midway Rd., $92,000

Condo/townhouse

31 Battery Way Ct., $138,000

Andrews 29510

Land

00 Catclaw Rd., $67,500

Home

15 Mango St., $50,000

Aynor 29511

Home

7853 Louisville Rd., $222,300

Conway 29526

Land

TBD Wise Rd., $365,000

1449 Whooping Crane Dr., $159,000

TBD-A5 Highway 668, $70,000

1828 Wood Stork Dr., $63,000

Lot 430 Pochard Dr., $55,000

5104 Converse Dr., $55,000

TBD-A4 Highway 668, $45,000

TBD-A2 Highway 668, $40,000

TBD-A3 Highway 668, $40,000

TBD Mount Pisgah Cemetery Rd., $28,000

TBD Parcel 1 Highway 668, $23,000

TBD Parcel 2 Highway 668, $23,000

TBD Oakmont Ln., $20,000

Home

2724 Wise Rd., $500,000

4986 Highway 472, $360,790

3073 Hickory Hill Circle, $360,000

2723 Sanctuary Blvd., $352,000

2508 Suzanne Dr., $351,100

1319 Riverside Dr., $324,000

2052 Hazlette Loop, $304,290

2230 Blackthorn Dr., $296,810

760 Tattlesbury Dr., $277,500

315 High Falls Dr., $272,338

150 Pine Forest Dr., $271,690

820 Rowe Pond Rd., $270,000

2225 Blackthorn Dr., $266,570

1046 Waccamaw Dr., $262,900

1036 Hawks Nest Ln., $249,990

138 Pine Forest Dr., $248,000

135 Pine Forest Dr., $243,000

1535 Waccamaw Circle, $240,000

327 Borrowdale Dr., $238,400

431 Archer Ct., $234,050

342 Palm Terrace Loop, $233,680

435 Archer Ct., $231,828

223 Lander Dr., $230,000

190 Lander Dr., $222,900

126 University Circle, $220,000

372 Copperwood Loop, $207,050

1320 Snider St., $205,000

3013 Minsteris Dr., $197,000

5103 Converse Dr., $189,000

110 Laurelwood Ln., $185,000

204 Palace Ct., $185,000

1107 Cox Ferry Rd., $184,900

3230 Old Nelson Rd., $180,500

516 West Cox Ferry Rd., $178,000

125 Hamilton Way, $165,000

919 Tiffany Ln., $155,000

837 Highway 90, $142,000

1223 Park Hill Dr., $129,000

2609 Oak St., $100,000

Condo/townhouse

1025 Carolina Rd., $79,900

1025 Carolina Rd., $75,000

805 17th Ave., $65,000

805 17th Ave., $65,000

805 17th Ave., $65,000

Conway 29527

Home

2041 Sawyer St., $266,500

4631 Cates Bay Hwy., $261,500

1541 Heirloom Dr., $222,000

817 Benchmade Rd., $190,500

1098 Sioux Swamp Dr., $189,900

2191 Sunbury Dr., $128,000

2708 9th Ave., $109,500

1047 Colonial Ln., $54,500

Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544

Land

TBD Highway 319, $125,000

Home

2149 Highway 129, $323,900

237 Penn Circle, $265,000

125 Baylee Circle, $187,250

Little River 29566

Land

E Highway 9, $267,500

TBD Hwy 17 S, $200,000

Annexed 1762 Sandridge Rd., $16,500

4396 Baldwin Ave., $7,500

Home

421 Waterfall Circle, $460,000

3908 On Deck Circle, $343,403

108 Juniata Loop, $319,390

311 Juniata Loop, $317,950

118 Juniata Loop, $306,600

172 Juniata Loop, $285,221

802 Knoll Dr., $265,000

1808 Melville Ct., $258,390

255 Sage Circle, $221,567

163 Retreat Pl., $205,000

108 Carolina Pointe Way, $195,000

4399 McCorsley Ave., $155,000

1659 Edgewood Dr., $150,000

Condo/townhouse

4390 Bimini Ct., $262,500

205 Goldenrod Circle, $234,900

4396 Baldwin Ave., $230,900

4501 West Harbor Ct., $219,900

4358 Rivergate Ln., $177,000

4430 Eastport Blvd., $147,500

4149 Hibiscus Dr., $137,000

4453 Little River Inn Ln., $125,000

4015 Fairway Dr., $110,000

4255 Villas Dr., $105,000

4350 Intercoastal Dr., $95,000

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $93,000

4150 N Horseshoe Rd., $91,000

4255 Villas Dr., $84,000

4344 Spa at Little River, $72,500

4350 Baker St., $70,000

1025 Plantation Dr. W, $68,000

Longs 29568

Land

TBD Scilabro Ln., $60,000

Lot 2 Mill Swamp Rd., $53,000

630 Bucks Trail, $38,000

Home

712 Sun Colony Blvd., $252,731

464 Deer Watch Circle, $245,000

869 Twickenham Loop, $242,570

824 Twickenham Loop, $242,570

228 Craigflower Ct., $239,235

501 Eagleton Ct., $235,000

124 Golden Bear Circle, $233,000

196 Golden Bear Circle, $231,000

197 Golden Bear Circle, $227,570

608 Trap Shooter Circle, $210,000

500 Charter Dr., $189,900

2160 Goodson Dr., $185,000

Condo/townhouse

304 Stonewall Circle, $210,000

500A Shellbank Dr., $199,000

125 S Shore Blvd., $149,900

125 S Shore Blvd., $145,000

125 S Shore Blvd., $144,900

Loris 29569

Land

0 Rhonda Ct., $37,500

Lot 3 Woodrow Ln., $25,500

Home

1074 Fox Bay Rd., $286,157

515 Allen St., $249,990

120 Bracken Ct., $249,900

521 Allen St., $249,249

3580 Harrelson Ave., $160,000

1240 Daisy Rd., $155,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

8201 Devon Ct., $385,000

Home

6502 North Ocean Blvd., $3,300,000

10 South Gate Rd., $890,000

7341 Catena Ln., $889,433

8304 Sandlapper Way, $751,953

7569 Siena Blvd., $680,000

7739 Monarch Dr., $525,777

6568 Sabbioni St., $461,790

3 San Marks Ct., $364,900

7613 Driftwood Dr., $335,000

Condo/townhouse

705 Appleby Way, $470,000

10200 Beach Club Dr., $385,000

9994 Beach Club Dr., $380,000

9994 Beach Club Dr., $360,000

10200 Beach Club Dr., $325,000

100 Ocean Creek Dr., $270,000

9820 Queensway Blvd., $255,000

9581 Shore Dr., $240,000

180 Rothbury Circle, $235,000

9550 Shore Dr., $235,000

9661 Shore Dr., $223,700

180 Rothbury Circle, $218,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $205,000

7603 N Ocean Blvd., $179,000

9750 Leyland Dr., $169,000

9749 Leyland Dr., $165,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $162,000

191 Maison Dr., $159,900

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $158,000

158 Sea Watch Dr., $126,500

201 74th Ave. N, $125,000

9550 Shore Dr., $115,000

201 74th Ave. N, $99,900

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $98,500

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $93,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

1411 A N Ocean Blvd., $1,850,000

1211-B S Ocean Blvd., $1,125,000

1214A N Ocean Blvd., $820,000

414 1st Ave. N, $655,000

319 13th Ave. N, $535,000

404 Marsh Folly Pl., $432,000

646 Pacific Commons Dr., $399,593

711 16th Ave. S, $385,000

615 Hickman St., $373,755

112 South Hollywood Dr., $343,000

458 Rycola Circle, $340,391

650 Pacific Commons Dr., $330,785

159 S Reindeer Rd., $307,505

484 Rycola Circle, $306,791

646 Rycola Circle, $291,705

462 Rycola Circle, $287,770

2047 Avocet Dr., $255,000

219 Palladium Dr., $252,000

15 Pierce Pl., $250,000

2117 N Berwick Dr., $320,000

6001-MH126 S Kings Hwy., $315,000

6001 - N7 S Kings Hwy., $154,000

6001 - N84 S Kings Hwy., $121,000

6001-1122 South Kings Hwy., $78,000

Condo/townhouse

811 N Ocean Blvd., $429,900

8570 Hopkins Circle, $135,000

100 Spanish Oak Ct., $133,900

1833 Crooked Pines Dr., $132,000

1990 Cross Gate Blvd., $126,900

1851 Colony Dr., $102,000

207 Double Eagle Dr., $100,000

1101 N 2nd Ave. N, $90,000

1100 Deer Creek Rd., $82,500

5905 Hwy 17 S, $150,000

5905 S Kings Highway, $125,500

2269 Essex Dr., $94,500

5905 S Kings Hwy., $91,500

Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

145 Camphill Circle, $160,000

169 Creek Harbour Circle, $149,000

Hwy 17 Highway 17 Bypass, $124,500

174 Hawks Nest Circle, $110,000

Home

625 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,550,000

2264 Oyster Cove, $975,000

608 Fox Hollow Rd., $895,000

4492 Richmond Hill Dr., $585,000

4335 Hunters Wood Dr., $551,000

116 Low Country Loop, $525,000

18 Vintners Ln., $450,000

177 Winding River Dr., $410,500

305 Green Creek Bay Circle, $369,900

104 Cypress Estates Dr., $299,900

224 Pin Oak Dr., $286,900

2417 Warbler Ct., $279,500

7982 Leeward Ln., $275,000

200 Kings Crossing Loop, $249,000

3806 Murrells Inlet Rd., $218,000

1015 Autumn Dr., $217,000

1260 Pollen Loop, $215,500

211 Addison Cottage Way, $195,000

815 Yellowfin Ct., $165,000

35 Crooked Island Circle, $48,000

11140 McDowell Short Cut Rd., $45,000

336 S Waccamaw Dr., $882,000

923 N Waccamaw Dr., $420,000

Condo/townhouse

654 Sunnyside Dr., $287,400

768 Botany Loop, $279,900

2068 Silver Island Way, $261,000

703 Shearwater Ct., $239,000

134 Wimbledon Way, $210,000

703 Shearwater Ct., $199,900

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

2609 S Ocean Blvd., $2,100,000

6005 Sandy Miles Way, $120,000

1113 Dunbar St., $38,000

Home

7073 Belancino Blvd., $1,189,000

1831 Arundel Rd., $530,000

986 Yorkshire Pkwy., $490,000

1118 Prescott Circle, $387,900

1188 Prescott Circle, $383,000

1391 Berkshire Ave., $375,531

2688 Stellar Loop, $364,195

2680 Stellar Loop, $360,260

1788 Bluff Dr., $345,000

2560 Orion Loop, $310,520

1658 Suncrest Dr., $306,000

2669 Ophelia Way, $302,000

2598 Orion Loop, $301,924

2617 Orion Loop, $288,470

1402 Tranquility Ln., $235,000

31 Settlers Dr., $235,000

1127 9th Ave. S, $230,000

1596 Landing Rd., $225,000

608 3rd Ave. S, $145,000

Condo/townhouse

5310 N Ocean Blvd., $570,000

2789 Howard Ave., $426,844

2789 Howard Ave., $376,155

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $375,000

107 S Ocean Blvd., $312,000

2007 S Ocean Blvd., $310,000

830 Howard Ave., $302,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $279,900

5200 N Ocean Blvd., $275,000

1705 Culbertson Ave., $265,000

201 N 77th Ave. N, $252,900

945F Rosencrans Ln., $246,500

2511 S Ocean Blvd., $240,000

5300 N Ocean Blvd., $234,000

5300 N Ocean Blvd., $232,600

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $216,000

4803 Bovardia Pl., $190,000

2925 Carriage Row Ln., $189,500

4895 Luster Leaf Circle, $167,900

3577 Evergreen Way, $167,000

107 S Ocean Blvd., $165,000

4761 Wild Iris Dr., $165,000

504 30th Ave. N, $159,900

4803 Bovardia Pl., $157,000

4868 Dahlia Ct., $157,000

2701 N Ocean Blvd., $151,000

3792 Hitchcock Way, $149,400

1145 Peace Pipe Pl., $139,000

2401 Ocean Blvd. S, $133,900

1200 N Ocean Blvd., $122,500

2401 S Ocean Blvd., $114,500

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $105,000

2006 N Ocean Blvd., $105,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $100,400

1202 Erin Way, $95,000

1205 S Ocean Blvd., $89,000

2310 Ocean Blvd. N, $88,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $82,000

1301 Pridgen Rd., $79,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $78,000

201 74th Ave. N, $77,000

201 74th Ave. N, $77,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $76,500

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $75,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $75,000

Magnolia Pointe Dr., $33,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

101 Ave. of the Palms, $320,500

360 W Palms Dr., $250,000

943 Fiddlehead Way, $136,000

2052 Summer Rose Ln., $116,500

821 Waterton Ave., $83,500

875 Waterton Ave., $80,000

1136 East Isle of Palms Ave., $79,900

831 Waterton Ave., $75,000

3161 Bayhaven Dr., $61,000

5033 Lindrick Ct., $49,500

Home

8663 Bella Vista Circle, $1,000,000

7961 San Marcello Dr., $999,000

4013 Little Bear Ct., $920,000

4028 Captiva Row, $599,999

7045 Turtle Cove Dr., $535,000

1270 East Isle of Palms Ave., $520,000

200 Walnut Grove Ct., $430,585

9312 Pond Cypress Ln., $430,000

223 Walnut Grove Ct., $428,000

2515 Brescia St., $420,261

929 Pelagic Loop, $411,075

1404 Bohicket Ct., $404,000

228 Walnut Grove Ct., $387,485

6208 Chadderton Circle, $385,000

419 Pomo Dr., $372,500

320 Turning Pines Loop, $370,000

5052 Sandlewood Dr., $350,729

955 Harrison Mill St., $331,275

394 Blackberry Ln., $330,000

5515 Redleaf Rose Dr., $327,419

894 Carolina Farms Blvd., $321,000

5301 Abbey Park Loop, $315,000

1211 Harbison Circle, $311,500

401 Carolina Farms Blvd., $300,000

112 Herrmann Ridge Ct., $297,203

2707 Coopers Ct., $297,000

4212 Mariarose Ct., $292,000

1233 Ambling Way Dr., $285,000

2344 Seneca Ridge Dr., $282,000

5600 Plantersville Pl., $273,000

9092 Gatewick Ct., $269,900

4505 Farm Lake Dr., $260,000

227 Bellegrove Dr., $250,000

537 Forestbrook Dr., $245,000

169 Barclay Dr., $230,000

305 Red Fox Rd., $212,000

4313 Summitt Trail, $167,160

Condo/townhouse

7401 N Ocean Blvd., $390,000

7401 N Ocean Blvd., $390,000

9500 Shore Dr., $380,000

1000 Balmore Dr., $194,500

600 Buckingham Ln., $189,900

4919 Twin Pond Ct., $153,000

609 Waterway Village Blvd., $147,000

654 River Oaks Dr., $145,000

1294 River Oak Dr., $142,000

4846 Meadowsweet Dr., $140,000

4607 Aaran Ct., $130,000

120 Fountain Pointe Ln., $126,000

1294 River Oaks Dr., $115,000

1262 River Oaks Dr., $112,000

581 Blue River Ct., $90,000

1302 River Oaks Dr., $83,000

4999 Carolina Forest Blvd.

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

4200 Audubon Circle, $475,000

1310 Marina Bay Dr., $210,000

TBD James Island Ave., $149,999

1025 James Island Dr., $149,999

5029 Buck Bluff Dr., $99,999

3720 Old Point Circle, $69,750

1525 N 13th Ave., $36,500

Home

1004 Marsh View Dr., $605,098

3200 Stoney Creek Ct., $515,000

316 52nd Ave. N, $480,000

2354 Tidewatch Way, $480,000

312 35th Ave. N, $435,000

507 3rd Ave. S, $399,000

5602 Whistling Duck Dr., $360,000

212 2nd Ave. S, $299,900

304 S 11th Ave., $265,000

Condo/townhouse

4801 Harbor Point Dr., $610,000

100 N Beach Blvd., $496,500

300 N Ocean Blvd., $435,000

2151 Bridgeview Ct., $420,000

6200 North Ocean Blvd., $410,000

4850 Cantor Ct., $389,900

2413 Thoroughfare Dr., $385,000

4801 Harbor Point Dr., $360,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $350,000

2151 Bridge View Dr., $348,000

2711 S Ocean Blvd., $340,000

6244 Catalina Dr., $285,000

1707 Perrin Dr., $280,000

105 S Ocean Blvd., $270,000

941 S Ocean Blvd., $265,000

407 N 2nd Ave. N, $245,000

103 Barnwell St., $204,900

2609 South Ocean Blvd., $200,000

1058 Sea Mountain Hwy., $180,000

206 N 2nd Ave. N, $175,999

6203 Catalina Dr., $170,500

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $170,000

220 Waterway Landing, $170,000

1551 Spinnaker Dr., $168,000

4303 S Ocean Blvd., $164,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $155,900

6253 Catalina Dr., $155,000

501 S Ocean Blvd., $150,000

208 Landing Rd., $148,000

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $142,000

4800 Ocean Blvd. S, $137,500

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $130,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $124,900

3601 N Ocean Blvd., $121,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

96 Enclave Pl., $195,000

Lot 79 Streater Ln., $190,000

104 Hunters Oak Ct., $162,000

79 Seagrass Ct., $125,000

Home

592 South Dunes Dr., $1,345,000

169 Atlantic Ave., $1,050,000

384 Old Augusta Dr., $594,000

668 Tidewater Circle, $575,000

428 Retreat Beach Circle, $530,000

24 Great Egret Ct., $493,847

131 Natures View Circle, $460,000

41 Pilot House Pl., $400,000

10 Grace Bay Ct., $399,620

40 Wickham Ct., $399,000

119 Forest Loop, $297,700

Condo/townhouse

143 South Dunes Dr., $531,000

371 South Dunes Dr., $529,000

423 Parker Dr., $420,000

66 Lakeview Circle, $395,000

113 Lakeside Dr., $315,000

14300 Ocean Highway, $228,500

1111 Blue Stem Dr., $213,000

194-A South Cove Pl., $210,000

911 Algonquin Dr., $165,000

251 Egret Run Ln., $160,000

77 Salt Marsh Circle, $127,000

741 Retreat Beach Circle, $475,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

TBD Beaver Run Blvd., $3,115,000

604 Chamberlin Rd., $71,500

Home

685 Black Pearl Way, $343,310

3016 Gillham Loop, $335,315

649 Black Pearl Way, $289,550

634 Norwich Ln., $286,890

637 W Oak Circle Dr., $275,900

251 Fox Catcher Dr., $275,000

231 Deer Trace Circle, $266,800

392 Sea Turtle Dr., $260,000

249 Foxpath Loop, $260,000

127 Ashton Circle, $260,000

162 Hampton Park Circle, $257,588

9744 Smalls Dr., $250,000

5579 Green Bay Circle, $249,900

154 Osprey Cove Loop, $240,000

655 Norwich Ln., $237,170

912 Don Donald Ct., $235,000

1287 Brighton Ave., $230,000

8252 Tartan Ln., $230,000

500 Boone Trail, $229,900

1000 Gavin Ct., $226,000

344 Sebastian Dr., $215,700

309 Rylan Jacob Pl., $199,900

303 Bridgecreek Dr., $187,000

5924 Rosewood Dr., $127,000

4809 Cottonwood Dr., $108,500

Condo/townhouse

1521 A Palmina Loop, $225,000

172 Ella Kinley Circle, $200,900

181 Ella Kinley Circle, $187,737

189 Olde Towne Way, $175,900

173 Olde Towne Way, $147,000

117 Maddux Ln., $145,000

6737 Blue Heron Blvd., $106,000

3983 Forsythia Ct., $89,999

510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $72,900

101 Prather Park Dr.

