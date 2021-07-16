Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By Staff reports

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Land

Lot # 2 Clemmons Dr., $33,900

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

687 Bullrush Ct., $329,000

2075 Saybrooke Ln., $290,000

363 Cypress Ct., $230,000

Condo/townhouse

102 Freeboard Ln., $180,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 33 Ballyhoo St., $185,000

Lot 4 Collins Meadow Dr., $105,000

768 Wedgefield Rd., $70,000

Boat Slip #1 Friendfield Marina, $15,000

Home

1121 DeBordieu Blvd., $2,950,000

75 Haig Ct., $303,000

431 Highmarket St., $269,000

519 Charlton Blvd., $237,300

2908 South Bay St., $225,550

811 Palmetto St., $218,790

1017 Duke St., $199,500

16 Craftsman Ln., $195,000

107 Desurrency Ct., $163,700

2218 Old Charleston Rd., $130,000

Andrews 29510

Land

tbt Brantly Rd., $66,250

Aynor 29511

Home

250 Rosedale Dr., $185,000

Conway 29526

Land

1520 Frail Ln., $110,000

669 Shaftesbury Ln., $39,000

Lot C W G Rd., $35,000

Lot 2 Missouria Ln., $32,900

Home

1143 Windy Hill Dr., $500,000

1012 Muscovy Pl., $434,500

756 Lalton Dr., $334,900

553 Hillsborough Dr., $307,500

921 Wild Leaf Loop, $306,540

128 Averyville Dr., $277,101

2244 Blackthorn Dr., $263,570

219 Fishburn Dr., $258,000

462 Archer Ct., $250,523

368 Angler Ct., $250,264

205 Lander Dr., $239,900

1216 Tiger Grand Dr., $236,000

134 Pine Forest Dr., $227,000

138 University Dr., $225,000

384 Copperwood Loop, $224,565

183 Lander Dr., $212,000

5230 Huston Rd., $206,795

5234 Huston Rd., $203,805

1623 Carsens Ferry Dr., $192,595

2265 Steritt Swamp rd., $188,000

306 Lakeside Crossing Dr., $156,000

579 Woodholme Dr., $129,500

2419 Huntington Circle, $86,900

1840 North Lake Circle, $75,000

169 Williamson Park Dr., $63,000

Condo/townhouse

1174 Fairway Ln., $169,000

1025 Carolina Rd., $92,000

360-G Myrtle Greens Dr., $85,000

Conway 29527

Land

149 Ecum Secum Pl., $23,000

Home

254 Georgia Mae Loop, $254,900

106 Hampton Ridge Rd., $250,000

4675 Cates Bay Hwy., $237,552

3177 Holly Loop, $232,500

1568 Heirloom Dr., $219,400

3311 Merganser Dr., $218,359

470 Oakham Dr., $208,000

3229 Merganser Dr., $190,890

1804 Magnolia Ave., $190,000

260 Beulah Circle, $190,000

1547 Heirloom Dr., $186,200

109 Ivy Creek Ct., $164,900

130 Ivy Creek Ct., $160,900

8377 Huntington Ct., $120,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Land

TBD J H Martin Rd., $22,000

TBD J H Martin Rd., $22,000

TBD J H Martin Rd., $22,000

TBD J H Martin Rd., $22,000

Home

266 Blue Jacket Dr., $241,250

945 9th Ave., $167,000

Little River 29566

Land

2260 Spanish Moss Ct., $155,500

Home

327 Galleon Dr., $446,269

3909 On Deck Circle, $407,030

123 Juniata Loop, $382,265

380 Palm Lakes Blvd., $379,000

127 Juniata Loop, $358,005

114 Juniata Loop, $342,070

4012 On Deck Circle, $335,131

401 Antietam Place, $329,975

424 Antietam Place, $306,500

1202 Pyxie Moss Dr., $300,259

1241 Palm Crossing Dr., $293,352

205 Juniata Loop, $288,075

201 Zostera Dr., $284,604

144 Northside Dr., $280,000

2812 Desert Rose St., $270,000

1609 Hepburn Dr., $268,960

260 Sage Circle, $254,475

384 Hidden Cove Dr., $247,835

794 Cypress Way, $247,750

272 Sage Circle, $243,450

252 Sage Circle, $237,700

4402 Grande Harbour Blvd., $202,500

692 SE Callant Dr., $200,000

4331 Princeton Dr., $145,000

777 Saints Delight Rd., $83,500

Condo/townhouse

4390 Bimini Ct., $326,000

4396 Baldwin Ave., $274,900

4501 W Harbour Ct., $240,000

4396 Baldwin Ave., $234,000

4127 McLamb Ave., $230,978

4107 McLamb Ave., $230,970

4672 Lightkeepers Way, $222,000

4429 Turtle Ln., $218,007

4622 Greenbriar Dr., $179,900

1449 Baldwin Ct., $155,000

4140 Hibiscus Dr., $154,900

4355 Rivergate Ln., $140,000

114 Scotchbroom Dr., $138,900

775 Plantation Dr., $131,000

4349 Spa Dr., $114,000

4510 Little River Inn Ln., $98,900

4255 Villa Dr., $95,500

Longs 29568

Land

Lot 4 Mill Swamp Rd., $52,500

1008 Foxtail Dr., $46,000

2946 Mill Swamp Rd., $42,000

Home

339 Foxtail Dr., $437,700

642 Buck Trail, $280,000

769 Hobonny Loop, $245,000

215 Golden Bear Circle, $244,070

207 Golden Bear Circle, $244,000

74 Palmetto Green Dr., $240,000

1759 Sapphire Dr., $238,200

216 Golden Bear Circle, $236,000

236 Devonbrook Pl., $224,900

568 Irees Way, $207,700

339 Marino Trail, $204,000

Condo/townhouse

248 Sun Colony Blvd., $128,000

880 Fairway Dr., $119,000

661 Tupelo Ln., $69,900

Loris 29569

Home

240 Dempsey Dr., $204,900

431 Carolina Hickory St., $199,900

1946 Jasmine Rd., $150,001

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

6506 N Ocean Blvd., $1,500,000

5002 N Ocean Blvd., $1,300,000

6982 Belancino Blvd., $583,000

6560 Sabbioni St., $502,890

9684 Glenn Ellen Way, $345,000

305-B 76th Ave. N, $300,000

9550 Dunes Gable Ct., $257,000

Condo/townhouse

130 Vista Del Mar Ln., $915,000

9994 Beach Club Dr., $649,900

101 Ocean Creek Dr., $485,000

9994 Beach Club Dr., $389,000

9650 Shore Dr., $350,000

100 Ocean Creek Dr., $295,000

10100 Beach Club Dr., $289,900

9581 Shore Dr., $278,000

118 Gully Branch Ln., $245,000

9670 Shore Dr., $237,000

202 74th Ave. N, $225,000

9621 Shore Dr., $215,500

9600 Shore Dr., $205,000

9660 Shore Dr., $202,700

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $197,500

9621 Shore Dr., $195,000

9400 Shore Dr., $182,500

7601 N Ocean Blvd., $170,000

9750 Leyland Dr., $165,000

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $147,000

9550 Shore Dr., $145,000

1100 Commons Blvd., $144,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $137,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $128,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $104,100

7200 North Ocean Blvd., $95,000

603 Wagon Wheel Rd., $55,000

603 Wagon Wheel Rd., $55,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

316B Lakeside Dr., $170,000

314 Hollywood Dr. S, $130,000

TBD 15th Ave. S, $96,000

Home

614-B N Ocean Blvd., $1,250,000

510 S Ocean Blvd., $900,000

711 N 11th Ave. N, $630,000

266 Georges Bay Rd., $500,000

619 Hickman Dr., $430,340

200 S Willow Dr., $410,000

117 9th Ave. N, $380,000

480 Pacific Commons Dr., $335,000

614 S 3rd Ave. S, $320,000

472 Rycola Circle, $277,558

488 Rycola Circle, $276,945

1919 Lake View Circle, $259,000

388 Meadowlark Dr., $195,000

2001 Finch Dr., $175,000

1750 East Lake Dr., $154,000

2025 Deerfield Ave., $334,900

6001 S Kings Hwy., $325,000

1620 Crooked Pine Dr., $320,000

6001-MH32A S Kings Highway, $291,000

6001 - 1120 S Kings Hwy., $285,000

6001-U10A S Kings Hwy., $275,000

6001 Kings Hwy., $255,000

6001-1683 S Kings Hwy., $165,000

6001-1735 S Kings Hwy., $165,000

6001-1829 S Kings Hwy., $116,000

6001-1121 South Kings Hwy., $115,000

6001 - 1525 S Kings Hwy., $110,000

Condo/townhouse

1891 Colony Dr., $150,000

8885 Grove Park Dr., $135,000

1890 Auburn Dr., $119,900

1200 5th Ave. N, $107,600

1891 Colony Dr., $99,600

1101 2nd Ave. N 2nd Ave. N, $94,900

1881 Golf Colony Dr., $66,900

5905 South Kings Hwy., $153,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $127,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $126,500

5905 S Kings Hwy., $122,500

5905 S Kings Hwy., $82,500

1350 McMaster Dr., $75,000

Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576

Home

1904 Dolphin St., $1,030,000

526 Bumble Circle, $384,735

5348 Berkeley Ct., $350,000

1008 Joyful Ct., $350,000

909 Hawk Landing Ln., $349,900

3028 Shorecrest Bay Dr., $285,000

1440 Winged Foot Ct., $280,000

6036 Andros Ln., $277,000

25 Grove Park Dr., $267,235

1616 Wood Thrush Dr., $264,000

602 Bluebird Ln., $252,000

505 Night Heron Ct., $232,000

634 Bluebird Ln., $230,000

9567 Benji Dr., $210,555

762 Richmond Trail, $129,000

6 Musket St., $95,000

105 Village Ct., $72,000

530 Woodland Dr., $68,000

1727 S Waccamaw Dr., $2,499,000

2135 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,945,000

1865 Pompano Dr., $765,000

521 S Waccamaw Dr., $700,000

Condo/townhouse

502 N Waccamaw Dr., $311,000

839 Sail Ln., $267,000

502 N Waccamaw Dr., $264,000

720 N Waccamaw Dr., $262,500

2064 Silver Island Way, $246,640

21 Pistachio Loop, $192,000

4385 Daphne Ln., $172,000

125 Brentwood Dr., $171,000

5864 Longwood Dr., $160,100

5834 Longwood Dr., $160,000

4840 Moss Creek Loop, $136,500

1690 N Waccamaw Dr., $501,000

1398 Basin Terrace, $392,500

1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $215,000

611 Woodmoor Circle, $152,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

500 Highway 15, $925,000

TBD Pridgen Rd., $355,000

1410 17th Ave. S, $215,000

6006 Sandy Miles Way, $180,000

Home

3300 N Ocean Blvd., $3,200,000

3392 Pampas Dr., $443,000

2540 Lavender Ln., $440,000

1327 Hidden Harbor Rd., $418,000

2786 Stellar Loop, $387,500

2664 Stellar Loop, $359,975

2506 Yaupon Dr., $345,000

2648 Orion Loop, $284,000

621 11th Ave. S, $279,000

2512 Orion Loop, $275,000

2854 Ophelia Way, $274,000

2939 Skylar Dr., $258,000

135 Shetland Woods Dr., $120,000

924 Pine Thicket St., $104,900

147 Shetland Woods Dr., $68,500

Condo/townhouse

5310 N Ocean Blvd., $725,000

5515 N Ocean Blvd., $334,500

5300 N Ocean Blvd., $305,000

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $285,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $282,500

2388 Heritage Loop, $270,000

2007 S Ocean Blvd., $258,000

2511 S Ocean Blvd., $255,000

608 Mallard Lake Dr., $232,500

3583 Evergreen Way, $204,000

810 Pampas Dr., $199,900

4855 Luster Leaf Circle, $199,000

201 S Ocean Blvd., $190,000

3590 Evergreen Way, $188,500

5300 N Ocean Blvd., $179,900

4886 Luster Leaf Circle, $176,600

4874 Luster Leaf Circle, $174,000

3855 Masters Ct., $159,900

4691 Wild Iris Dr., $159,000

210 25th Ave. S, $157,500

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $156,900

2007 S Ocean Blvd., $154,000

4665 Wild Iris Dr., $146,000

3753 Citation Way, $139,900

1200 Ocean Blvd. N, $135,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $132,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $131,500

201 N 77th Ave. N, $131,000

7200 North Ocean Blvd., $122,000

4851 Carnation Circle, $120,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd. S, $116,000

2401 S Ocean Blvd., $115,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $112,500

504 N Ocean Blvd. N, $112,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $110,100

2310 Ocean Blvd. N, $106,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $105,000

2310 N Ocean Blvd., $104,900

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $97,500

1708 N Ocean Blvd., $96,500

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $81,500

1207 Ocean Blvd. S, $78,000

504 N Ocean Blvd., $78,000

201 N 77th Ave. N, $75,500

2001 South Ocean Blvd., $74,000

2005 Greens Blvd., $72,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $69,500

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $65,500

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $64,000

2000 Greens Blvd., $64,000

2207 South Ocean Blvd., $63,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd. S, $59,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $58,000

Luster Leaf Circle, $34,500

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

9621 Bellasera Circle, $475,000

9420 Bellasera Circle, $285,000

240 West Palms Dr., $225,000

489 Starlit Way, $90,000

117 Oyster Point Way, $87,000

4012 Girvan Dr., $84,900

713 Jade Dr., $79,000

9159 Abingdon Dr., $70,000

478 Harbor View Dr., $65,000

Home

8029 Wacobee Dr., $810,000

8439 Juxa Dr., $640,000

1194 East Isle of Palms Ave., $555,000

752 Crystal Water Way, $540,000

916 Shipmaster Ave., $512,000

2512 Lavender Ln., $475,000

733 Jade Dr., $419,900

7075 Swansong Circle, $405,000

617 Carolina Farms Blvd., $387,500

8064 Fort Hill Way, $386,181

3252 Saddlewood Circle, $379,900

2961 Ellesmere Circle, $368,940

1136 Cycad Dr., $355,000

10071 Hamilton Branch Loop, $346,500

243 Walnut Grove Ct., $340,410

388 Blackberry Ln., $340,000

2212 Beauclair Ct., $337,500

5028 Wavering Place Loop, $331,774

6185 Chadderton Circle, $326,000

5679 Lombardia Circle, $325,000

5040 Wavering Place Loop, $320,035

156 Weeping Willow Dr., $315,000

5514 Redleaf Rose Dr., $314,476

5314 Abbey Park Loop, $305,000

924 Harrison Mill St., $292,710

5218 Southern Trail, $283,000

2154 Seneca Ridge Dr., $268,000

4057 Blackwolf Dr., $265,000

326 McKayla Ct., $258,500

349 Vesta Dr., $230,750

125 Bellegrove Dr., $225,000

1080 Stoney Falls Blvd., $195,000

4758 Southgate Pkwy., $179,000

401 Overcrest St., $155,000

Condo/townhouse

1493 Lanterns Rest Rd., $225,000

868 Barn Owl Ct., $193,500

1004 Stanton Pl., $189,000

1001 World Tour Blvd., $178,000

514 Hay Hill Ln., $173,500

1529 Lanterns Rest Rd., $170,000

1105 Peace Pipe Pl., $146,000

171 Westhaven Dr., $128,500

4826 Innisbrook Ct., $128,000

114 Fountain Pointe Ln., $120,000

2065 Silvercrest Dr., $120,000

500 Wickham Dr., $118,900

4930 Windsor Green Way, $116,500

201 Wando River Rd., $109,000

755 Burcale Rd., $74,500

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

1350 Hwy 17 S, $600,000

4615 S Island Dr., $82,500

4613 S Island Dr., $82,500

4609 S Island Dr., $80,000

4621 S Island Dr., $75,000

Home

1102 N Ocean Blvd., $1,600,000

4900 Salt Creek Ct., $1,325,000

205 30th Ave. N, $805,000

601 Olde Mill Dr., $605,000

6208 Nixon St., $547,500

1004 Clubhouse Dr., $525,000

704 40th Ave. S, $485,000

1517 Holly Dr., $449,900

307 52nd Ave. N, $420,000

1406 Brigantine Rd., $380,000

504 C Rosemary Ln., $315,000

1006 Sand Dollar Ct., $312,000

2601 Duffy St., $190,000

4607 Eyerly St., $178,000

Condo/townhouse

600 48th Ave. S, $725,000

603 S Ocean Blvd., $590,000

1401 S Ocean Blvd., $457,500

6244 Catalina Dr., $414,900

4103 N Ocean Blvd., $399,900

2801 Waterview Dr., $399,900

1321 S Ocean Blvd., $378,000

102 N Ocean Blvd., $375,000

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $352,000

5910 N Ocean Blvd., $342,000

5014 #1 Old Appleton Way, $341,500

1819 N North Ocean Blvd., $329,000

601 N Hillside Dr., $325,000

2601 S Ocean Blvd., $305,000

6172 Catalina Dr., $303,000

311 2nd Ave. N, $299,900

2151 Bridge View Ct., $268,000

304 N Ocean Blvd., $262,500

503 20th Ave. N, $250,000

301 Shorehaven Dr., $247,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $239,000

300 Shorehaven Dr., $235,500

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $227,000

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $224,000

1321 S Ocean Blvd., $214,900

1551 Spinnaker Dr., $182,000

6015 Catalina Dr., $170,000

1221 Tidewater Dr., $169,500

941 S Ocean Blvd., $168,500

1417 Holly Dr., $165,000

1417 Holly Dr., $162,000

4525 S South Ocean Blvd., $146,900

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $142,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $135,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $128,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd. S, $120,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

65 Morven Ln., $220,000

61 Morven Ln., $220,000

Lot 12 Cameron Ct., $132,000

Tuckers Rd., $128,000

Lot 8 Marsh Myrtle Ave., $100,000

Home

891 Norris Dr., $2,499,000

636 Pritchard St., $1,200,000

1049 Beaumont Dr., $693,681

81 Marsh Grass Way, $674,148

9 Winnowing Way, $582,500

73 Hunters Oak Ct., $560,000

283 Linden Circle, $525,000

117 Parkview Dr., $469,000

177 Berkshire Loop, $395,000

93 Shipmaster Ave., $360,000

141 Captiva Cove Loop, $345,725

31 Raquet Club Dr., $275,000

124 Weatherboard Ct., $194,000

Condo/townhouse

401 Litchfield Retreat, $390,000

52 Lakeview Circle, $359,900

32 South Cove Pl., $240,000

40 Pond View Dr., $209,999

184 Stillwood Dr., $205,000

298 Pinehurst Ln., $157,000

77 Salt Marsh Circle, $135,000

14290 Ocean Highway, $119,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

720 McDuffie Dr., $125,000

317 Marsh Tacky Loop, $69,000

2400 Gist Ln., $60,000

Home

226 Heritage Ln., $400,000

193 Terra Vista Dr., $360,000

625 Cocas Dr., $351,000

935 Blue Point Dr., $347,310

3584 Brampton Dr., $346,000

681 Black Pearl Way, $344,000

416 Seneca River Rd., $329,900

3998 Tiger Paw Ln., $320,000

601 Norwich Ln., $304,490

609 Norwich Ln., $291,490

673 Black Pearl Way, $289,550

636 Black Pearl Way, $281,550

413 Palm Frond Dr., $280,000

927 Blue Point Dr., $279,550

876 Hayes Point Circle, $269,000

440 Freewoods Park Ct., $265,555

6943 Antonio Ln., $259,000

3955 E East Glades Dr., $252,050

524 Calypso Dr., $244,900

460 Gravelley Shore Dr., $234,900

281 Palmetto Glen Dr., $225,000

139 Osprey Cove Loop, $219,000

452 Palm Frond Dr., $216,500

648 West Oak Circle Dr., $210,900

604 Ameila Pl., $209,000

6534 Snowy Egret Trail, $194,000

284 Palm Cove Circle, $189,500

215 Birkdale Ln., $181,000

429 Gouchos Ln., $175,000

922 Shem Creek Circle, $91,000

511 Keystone Ln., $78,000

Condo/townhouse

304 Shelby Lawson Dr., $183,000

109 Ella Kinley Circle, $160,000

165 Olde Towne Way, $125,000

220 Portsmith Dr., $125,000

3983 Forsythia Ct., $125,000

1450 Saint George Ln., $71,000

455 Sunnehanna Dr., $70,000

6850 Blue Heron Blvd., $43,000

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service