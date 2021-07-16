Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Tabor City, N.C. 28463
Land
Lot # 2 Clemmons Dr., $33,900
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
687 Bullrush Ct., $329,000
2075 Saybrooke Ln., $290,000
363 Cypress Ct., $230,000
Condo/townhouse
102 Freeboard Ln., $180,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 33 Ballyhoo St., $185,000
Lot 4 Collins Meadow Dr., $105,000
768 Wedgefield Rd., $70,000
Boat Slip #1 Friendfield Marina, $15,000
Home
1121 DeBordieu Blvd., $2,950,000
75 Haig Ct., $303,000
431 Highmarket St., $269,000
519 Charlton Blvd., $237,300
2908 South Bay St., $225,550
811 Palmetto St., $218,790
1017 Duke St., $199,500
16 Craftsman Ln., $195,000
107 Desurrency Ct., $163,700
2218 Old Charleston Rd., $130,000
Andrews 29510
Land
tbt Brantly Rd., $66,250
Aynor 29511
Home
250 Rosedale Dr., $185,000
Conway 29526
Land
1520 Frail Ln., $110,000
669 Shaftesbury Ln., $39,000
Lot C W G Rd., $35,000
Lot 2 Missouria Ln., $32,900
Home
1143 Windy Hill Dr., $500,000
1012 Muscovy Pl., $434,500
756 Lalton Dr., $334,900
553 Hillsborough Dr., $307,500
921 Wild Leaf Loop, $306,540
128 Averyville Dr., $277,101
2244 Blackthorn Dr., $263,570
219 Fishburn Dr., $258,000
462 Archer Ct., $250,523
368 Angler Ct., $250,264
205 Lander Dr., $239,900
1216 Tiger Grand Dr., $236,000
134 Pine Forest Dr., $227,000
138 University Dr., $225,000
384 Copperwood Loop, $224,565
183 Lander Dr., $212,000
5230 Huston Rd., $206,795
5234 Huston Rd., $203,805
1623 Carsens Ferry Dr., $192,595
2265 Steritt Swamp rd., $188,000
306 Lakeside Crossing Dr., $156,000
579 Woodholme Dr., $129,500
2419 Huntington Circle, $86,900
1840 North Lake Circle, $75,000
169 Williamson Park Dr., $63,000
Condo/townhouse
1174 Fairway Ln., $169,000
1025 Carolina Rd., $92,000
360-G Myrtle Greens Dr., $85,000
Conway 29527
Land
149 Ecum Secum Pl., $23,000
Home
254 Georgia Mae Loop, $254,900
106 Hampton Ridge Rd., $250,000
4675 Cates Bay Hwy., $237,552
3177 Holly Loop, $232,500
1568 Heirloom Dr., $219,400
3311 Merganser Dr., $218,359
470 Oakham Dr., $208,000
3229 Merganser Dr., $190,890
1804 Magnolia Ave., $190,000
260 Beulah Circle, $190,000
1547 Heirloom Dr., $186,200
109 Ivy Creek Ct., $164,900
130 Ivy Creek Ct., $160,900
8377 Huntington Ct., $120,000
Galivants Ferry 29544
Land
TBD J H Martin Rd., $22,000
TBD J H Martin Rd., $22,000
TBD J H Martin Rd., $22,000
TBD J H Martin Rd., $22,000
Home
266 Blue Jacket Dr., $241,250
945 9th Ave., $167,000
Little River 29566
Land
2260 Spanish Moss Ct., $155,500
Home
327 Galleon Dr., $446,269
3909 On Deck Circle, $407,030
123 Juniata Loop, $382,265
380 Palm Lakes Blvd., $379,000
127 Juniata Loop, $358,005
114 Juniata Loop, $342,070
4012 On Deck Circle, $335,131
401 Antietam Place, $329,975
424 Antietam Place, $306,500
1202 Pyxie Moss Dr., $300,259
1241 Palm Crossing Dr., $293,352
205 Juniata Loop, $288,075
201 Zostera Dr., $284,604
144 Northside Dr., $280,000
2812 Desert Rose St., $270,000
1609 Hepburn Dr., $268,960
260 Sage Circle, $254,475
384 Hidden Cove Dr., $247,835
794 Cypress Way, $247,750
272 Sage Circle, $243,450
252 Sage Circle, $237,700
4402 Grande Harbour Blvd., $202,500
692 SE Callant Dr., $200,000
4331 Princeton Dr., $145,000
777 Saints Delight Rd., $83,500
Condo/townhouse
4390 Bimini Ct., $326,000
4396 Baldwin Ave., $274,900
4501 W Harbour Ct., $240,000
4396 Baldwin Ave., $234,000
4127 McLamb Ave., $230,978
4107 McLamb Ave., $230,970
4672 Lightkeepers Way, $222,000
4429 Turtle Ln., $218,007
4622 Greenbriar Dr., $179,900
1449 Baldwin Ct., $155,000
4140 Hibiscus Dr., $154,900
4355 Rivergate Ln., $140,000
114 Scotchbroom Dr., $138,900
775 Plantation Dr., $131,000
4349 Spa Dr., $114,000
4510 Little River Inn Ln., $98,900
4255 Villa Dr., $95,500
Longs 29568
Land
Lot 4 Mill Swamp Rd., $52,500
1008 Foxtail Dr., $46,000
2946 Mill Swamp Rd., $42,000
Home
339 Foxtail Dr., $437,700
642 Buck Trail, $280,000
769 Hobonny Loop, $245,000
215 Golden Bear Circle, $244,070
207 Golden Bear Circle, $244,000
74 Palmetto Green Dr., $240,000
1759 Sapphire Dr., $238,200
216 Golden Bear Circle, $236,000
236 Devonbrook Pl., $224,900
568 Irees Way, $207,700
339 Marino Trail, $204,000
Condo/townhouse
248 Sun Colony Blvd., $128,000
880 Fairway Dr., $119,000
661 Tupelo Ln., $69,900
Loris 29569
Home
240 Dempsey Dr., $204,900
431 Carolina Hickory St., $199,900
1946 Jasmine Rd., $150,001
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
6506 N Ocean Blvd., $1,500,000
5002 N Ocean Blvd., $1,300,000
6982 Belancino Blvd., $583,000
6560 Sabbioni St., $502,890
9684 Glenn Ellen Way, $345,000
305-B 76th Ave. N, $300,000
9550 Dunes Gable Ct., $257,000
Condo/townhouse
130 Vista Del Mar Ln., $915,000
9994 Beach Club Dr., $649,900
101 Ocean Creek Dr., $485,000
9994 Beach Club Dr., $389,000
9650 Shore Dr., $350,000
100 Ocean Creek Dr., $295,000
10100 Beach Club Dr., $289,900
9581 Shore Dr., $278,000
118 Gully Branch Ln., $245,000
9670 Shore Dr., $237,000
202 74th Ave. N, $225,000
9621 Shore Dr., $215,500
9600 Shore Dr., $205,000
9660 Shore Dr., $202,700
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $197,500
9621 Shore Dr., $195,000
9400 Shore Dr., $182,500
7601 N Ocean Blvd., $170,000
9750 Leyland Dr., $165,000
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $147,000
9550 Shore Dr., $145,000
1100 Commons Blvd., $144,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $137,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $128,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $104,100
7200 North Ocean Blvd., $95,000
603 Wagon Wheel Rd., $55,000
603 Wagon Wheel Rd., $55,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
316B Lakeside Dr., $170,000
314 Hollywood Dr. S, $130,000
TBD 15th Ave. S, $96,000
Home
614-B N Ocean Blvd., $1,250,000
510 S Ocean Blvd., $900,000
711 N 11th Ave. N, $630,000
266 Georges Bay Rd., $500,000
619 Hickman Dr., $430,340
200 S Willow Dr., $410,000
117 9th Ave. N, $380,000
480 Pacific Commons Dr., $335,000
614 S 3rd Ave. S, $320,000
472 Rycola Circle, $277,558
488 Rycola Circle, $276,945
1919 Lake View Circle, $259,000
388 Meadowlark Dr., $195,000
2001 Finch Dr., $175,000
1750 East Lake Dr., $154,000
2025 Deerfield Ave., $334,900
6001 S Kings Hwy., $325,000
1620 Crooked Pine Dr., $320,000
6001-MH32A S Kings Highway, $291,000
6001 - 1120 S Kings Hwy., $285,000
6001-U10A S Kings Hwy., $275,000
6001 Kings Hwy., $255,000
6001-1683 S Kings Hwy., $165,000
6001-1735 S Kings Hwy., $165,000
6001-1829 S Kings Hwy., $116,000
6001-1121 South Kings Hwy., $115,000
6001 - 1525 S Kings Hwy., $110,000
Condo/townhouse
1891 Colony Dr., $150,000
8885 Grove Park Dr., $135,000
1890 Auburn Dr., $119,900
1200 5th Ave. N, $107,600
1891 Colony Dr., $99,600
1101 2nd Ave. N 2nd Ave. N, $94,900
1881 Golf Colony Dr., $66,900
5905 South Kings Hwy., $153,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $127,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $126,500
5905 S Kings Hwy., $122,500
5905 S Kings Hwy., $82,500
1350 McMaster Dr., $75,000
Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576
Home
1904 Dolphin St., $1,030,000
526 Bumble Circle, $384,735
5348 Berkeley Ct., $350,000
1008 Joyful Ct., $350,000
909 Hawk Landing Ln., $349,900
3028 Shorecrest Bay Dr., $285,000
1440 Winged Foot Ct., $280,000
6036 Andros Ln., $277,000
25 Grove Park Dr., $267,235
1616 Wood Thrush Dr., $264,000
602 Bluebird Ln., $252,000
505 Night Heron Ct., $232,000
634 Bluebird Ln., $230,000
9567 Benji Dr., $210,555
762 Richmond Trail, $129,000
6 Musket St., $95,000
105 Village Ct., $72,000
530 Woodland Dr., $68,000
1727 S Waccamaw Dr., $2,499,000
2135 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,945,000
1865 Pompano Dr., $765,000
521 S Waccamaw Dr., $700,000
Condo/townhouse
502 N Waccamaw Dr., $311,000
839 Sail Ln., $267,000
502 N Waccamaw Dr., $264,000
720 N Waccamaw Dr., $262,500
2064 Silver Island Way, $246,640
21 Pistachio Loop, $192,000
4385 Daphne Ln., $172,000
125 Brentwood Dr., $171,000
5864 Longwood Dr., $160,100
5834 Longwood Dr., $160,000
4840 Moss Creek Loop, $136,500
1690 N Waccamaw Dr., $501,000
1398 Basin Terrace, $392,500
1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $215,000
611 Woodmoor Circle, $152,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
500 Highway 15, $925,000
TBD Pridgen Rd., $355,000
1410 17th Ave. S, $215,000
6006 Sandy Miles Way, $180,000
Home
3300 N Ocean Blvd., $3,200,000
3392 Pampas Dr., $443,000
2540 Lavender Ln., $440,000
1327 Hidden Harbor Rd., $418,000
2786 Stellar Loop, $387,500
2664 Stellar Loop, $359,975
2506 Yaupon Dr., $345,000
2648 Orion Loop, $284,000
621 11th Ave. S, $279,000
2512 Orion Loop, $275,000
2854 Ophelia Way, $274,000
2939 Skylar Dr., $258,000
135 Shetland Woods Dr., $120,000
924 Pine Thicket St., $104,900
147 Shetland Woods Dr., $68,500
Condo/townhouse
5310 N Ocean Blvd., $725,000
5515 N Ocean Blvd., $334,500
5300 N Ocean Blvd., $305,000
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $285,000
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $282,500
2388 Heritage Loop, $270,000
2007 S Ocean Blvd., $258,000
2511 S Ocean Blvd., $255,000
608 Mallard Lake Dr., $232,500
3583 Evergreen Way, $204,000
810 Pampas Dr., $199,900
4855 Luster Leaf Circle, $199,000
201 S Ocean Blvd., $190,000
3590 Evergreen Way, $188,500
5300 N Ocean Blvd., $179,900
4886 Luster Leaf Circle, $176,600
4874 Luster Leaf Circle, $174,000
3855 Masters Ct., $159,900
4691 Wild Iris Dr., $159,000
210 25th Ave. S, $157,500
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $156,900
2007 S Ocean Blvd., $154,000
4665 Wild Iris Dr., $146,000
3753 Citation Way, $139,900
1200 Ocean Blvd. N, $135,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $132,000
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $131,500
201 N 77th Ave. N, $131,000
7200 North Ocean Blvd., $122,000
4851 Carnation Circle, $120,000
1105 S Ocean Blvd. S, $116,000
2401 S Ocean Blvd., $115,000
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $112,500
504 N Ocean Blvd. N, $112,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $110,100
2310 Ocean Blvd. N, $106,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $105,000
2310 N Ocean Blvd., $104,900
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $97,500
1708 N Ocean Blvd., $96,500
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $81,500
1207 Ocean Blvd. S, $78,000
504 N Ocean Blvd., $78,000
201 N 77th Ave. N, $75,500
2001 South Ocean Blvd., $74,000
2005 Greens Blvd., $72,000
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $69,500
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $65,500
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $64,000
2000 Greens Blvd., $64,000
2207 South Ocean Blvd., $63,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd. S, $59,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $58,000
Luster Leaf Circle, $34,500
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
9621 Bellasera Circle, $475,000
9420 Bellasera Circle, $285,000
240 West Palms Dr., $225,000
489 Starlit Way, $90,000
117 Oyster Point Way, $87,000
4012 Girvan Dr., $84,900
713 Jade Dr., $79,000
9159 Abingdon Dr., $70,000
478 Harbor View Dr., $65,000
Home
8029 Wacobee Dr., $810,000
8439 Juxa Dr., $640,000
1194 East Isle of Palms Ave., $555,000
752 Crystal Water Way, $540,000
916 Shipmaster Ave., $512,000
2512 Lavender Ln., $475,000
733 Jade Dr., $419,900
7075 Swansong Circle, $405,000
617 Carolina Farms Blvd., $387,500
8064 Fort Hill Way, $386,181
3252 Saddlewood Circle, $379,900
2961 Ellesmere Circle, $368,940
1136 Cycad Dr., $355,000
10071 Hamilton Branch Loop, $346,500
243 Walnut Grove Ct., $340,410
388 Blackberry Ln., $340,000
2212 Beauclair Ct., $337,500
5028 Wavering Place Loop, $331,774
6185 Chadderton Circle, $326,000
5679 Lombardia Circle, $325,000
5040 Wavering Place Loop, $320,035
156 Weeping Willow Dr., $315,000
5514 Redleaf Rose Dr., $314,476
5314 Abbey Park Loop, $305,000
924 Harrison Mill St., $292,710
5218 Southern Trail, $283,000
2154 Seneca Ridge Dr., $268,000
4057 Blackwolf Dr., $265,000
326 McKayla Ct., $258,500
349 Vesta Dr., $230,750
125 Bellegrove Dr., $225,000
1080 Stoney Falls Blvd., $195,000
4758 Southgate Pkwy., $179,000
401 Overcrest St., $155,000
Condo/townhouse
1493 Lanterns Rest Rd., $225,000
868 Barn Owl Ct., $193,500
1004 Stanton Pl., $189,000
1001 World Tour Blvd., $178,000
514 Hay Hill Ln., $173,500
1529 Lanterns Rest Rd., $170,000
1105 Peace Pipe Pl., $146,000
171 Westhaven Dr., $128,500
4826 Innisbrook Ct., $128,000
114 Fountain Pointe Ln., $120,000
2065 Silvercrest Dr., $120,000
500 Wickham Dr., $118,900
4930 Windsor Green Way, $116,500
201 Wando River Rd., $109,000
755 Burcale Rd., $74,500
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
1350 Hwy 17 S, $600,000
4615 S Island Dr., $82,500
4613 S Island Dr., $82,500
4609 S Island Dr., $80,000
4621 S Island Dr., $75,000
Home
1102 N Ocean Blvd., $1,600,000
4900 Salt Creek Ct., $1,325,000
205 30th Ave. N, $805,000
601 Olde Mill Dr., $605,000
6208 Nixon St., $547,500
1004 Clubhouse Dr., $525,000
704 40th Ave. S, $485,000
1517 Holly Dr., $449,900
307 52nd Ave. N, $420,000
1406 Brigantine Rd., $380,000
504 C Rosemary Ln., $315,000
1006 Sand Dollar Ct., $312,000
2601 Duffy St., $190,000
4607 Eyerly St., $178,000
Condo/townhouse
600 48th Ave. S, $725,000
603 S Ocean Blvd., $590,000
1401 S Ocean Blvd., $457,500
6244 Catalina Dr., $414,900
4103 N Ocean Blvd., $399,900
2801 Waterview Dr., $399,900
1321 S Ocean Blvd., $378,000
102 N Ocean Blvd., $375,000
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $352,000
5910 N Ocean Blvd., $342,000
5014 #1 Old Appleton Way, $341,500
1819 N North Ocean Blvd., $329,000
601 N Hillside Dr., $325,000
2601 S Ocean Blvd., $305,000
6172 Catalina Dr., $303,000
311 2nd Ave. N, $299,900
2151 Bridge View Ct., $268,000
304 N Ocean Blvd., $262,500
503 20th Ave. N, $250,000
301 Shorehaven Dr., $247,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $239,000
300 Shorehaven Dr., $235,500
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $227,000
3500 N Ocean Blvd., $224,000
1321 S Ocean Blvd., $214,900
1551 Spinnaker Dr., $182,000
6015 Catalina Dr., $170,000
1221 Tidewater Dr., $169,500
941 S Ocean Blvd., $168,500
1417 Holly Dr., $165,000
1417 Holly Dr., $162,000
4525 S South Ocean Blvd., $146,900
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $142,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $135,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $128,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd. S, $120,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
65 Morven Ln., $220,000
61 Morven Ln., $220,000
Lot 12 Cameron Ct., $132,000
Tuckers Rd., $128,000
Lot 8 Marsh Myrtle Ave., $100,000
Home
891 Norris Dr., $2,499,000
636 Pritchard St., $1,200,000
1049 Beaumont Dr., $693,681
81 Marsh Grass Way, $674,148
9 Winnowing Way, $582,500
73 Hunters Oak Ct., $560,000
283 Linden Circle, $525,000
117 Parkview Dr., $469,000
177 Berkshire Loop, $395,000
93 Shipmaster Ave., $360,000
141 Captiva Cove Loop, $345,725
31 Raquet Club Dr., $275,000
124 Weatherboard Ct., $194,000
Condo/townhouse
401 Litchfield Retreat, $390,000
52 Lakeview Circle, $359,900
32 South Cove Pl., $240,000
40 Pond View Dr., $209,999
184 Stillwood Dr., $205,000
298 Pinehurst Ln., $157,000
77 Salt Marsh Circle, $135,000
14290 Ocean Highway, $119,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
720 McDuffie Dr., $125,000
317 Marsh Tacky Loop, $69,000
2400 Gist Ln., $60,000
Home
226 Heritage Ln., $400,000
193 Terra Vista Dr., $360,000
625 Cocas Dr., $351,000
935 Blue Point Dr., $347,310
3584 Brampton Dr., $346,000
681 Black Pearl Way, $344,000
416 Seneca River Rd., $329,900
3998 Tiger Paw Ln., $320,000
601 Norwich Ln., $304,490
609 Norwich Ln., $291,490
673 Black Pearl Way, $289,550
636 Black Pearl Way, $281,550
413 Palm Frond Dr., $280,000
927 Blue Point Dr., $279,550
876 Hayes Point Circle, $269,000
440 Freewoods Park Ct., $265,555
6943 Antonio Ln., $259,000
3955 E East Glades Dr., $252,050
524 Calypso Dr., $244,900
460 Gravelley Shore Dr., $234,900
281 Palmetto Glen Dr., $225,000
139 Osprey Cove Loop, $219,000
452 Palm Frond Dr., $216,500
648 West Oak Circle Dr., $210,900
604 Ameila Pl., $209,000
6534 Snowy Egret Trail, $194,000
284 Palm Cove Circle, $189,500
215 Birkdale Ln., $181,000
429 Gouchos Ln., $175,000
922 Shem Creek Circle, $91,000
511 Keystone Ln., $78,000
Condo/townhouse
304 Shelby Lawson Dr., $183,000
109 Ella Kinley Circle, $160,000
165 Olde Towne Way, $125,000
220 Portsmith Dr., $125,000
3983 Forsythia Ct., $125,000
1450 Saint George Ln., $71,000
455 Sunnehanna Dr., $70,000
6850 Blue Heron Blvd., $43,000
