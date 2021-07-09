Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Real Estate News
April 25-May 8
Holden Beach, N.C. 28462
Home
1027 W Ocean Blvd., $850,000
Tabor City, N.C. 28463
Land
3388 Swamp Fox Hwy. W, $52,000
Lot # 3 Clemmons Dr., $40,900
Home
206 Fowler St., $45,500
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Land
18 Sunfield Dr., $25,000
Home
1412 Fence Post Lane, $349,405
17 Sand Dollar Dr., $295,000
1474 Creek Ridge Lane, $294,045
1465 Creek Ridge Lane, $275,280
1489 Fence Post Lane, $273,481
1480 Fence Post Lane, $230,000
546 Blakely Ct., $555,000
9149 Devaun Park Blvd., $422,240
510 Montaigne Ct., $340,000
698 Iredel Ct., $329,000
754 Pickering Dr. NW, $309,900
Condo/townhouse
157 Freeboard Ln., $204,800
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Land
427 38th St., $210,000
515 Twisted Oak Lane, $115,000
Home
633 Oyster Bay Dr., $555,000
203 Baroney Place Dr., $429,281
210 Brookwood Park Ct., $383,900
207 Brookwood Park Ct., $380,596
7585 SW Dunbar Dr. SW, $305,000
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
33 Wilmington St., $965,000
6604 Carrick Notch SW, $439,600
867 Teaticket Ln. SW, $264,000
908 Teaticket Ln. SW, $241,383
Shallotte, N.C. 28470
Home
1447 SW Gurganus Rd., $159,900
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 27 Luvan Blvd., $1,240,000
Lot 1A Wallace Pate Dr., $385,000
LOT 6 BLOCK 3 Collins Meadow Dr., $120,000
TBD Belleflower Way, $115,000
Lot 95 Brandon Way, $100,000
TBD Wedgefield Rd., $27,000
92 Robin Dr., $25,000
175 Commanders Island Rd., $17,500
171 Commanders Island Rd., $12,500
Home
302 Mohican Dr., $695,000
186 Wraggs Ferry Rd., $472,000
34 Navaho Trail, $450,000
607 Antebellum Ln., $289,050
2818 Heirloom Way, $260,105
11 Desurrency Ct., $174,490
2507 Withers St., $130,000
2134 Lambert Loop, $125,000
Condo/townhouse
170 Marsh Lake Dr., $773,500
Andrews 29510
Home
52 Highway 521, $285,000
293 Morrisville Rd., $78,000
Aynor 29511
Land
2255 W Highway 501, $82,000
Home
125 Highmeadow Ln., $405,900
1306 Pisgah Church Rd., $249,900
3636 Edwards Rd., $179,050
78 5th Ave., $169,900
4347 Highway 319, $141,900
Conway 29526
Land
873 Denali Dr., $164,000
TBD Riverside Dr., $125,000
2008 Wood Stork Dr., $79,000
Lot E Highway 66, $75,000
Lot 6 Chow Ln., $75,000
516 Oak Pond Ct., $47,000
1869 Wood Stork Dr., $46,500
Lot B W G Rd., $35,000
Lot 3 Missouria Ln., $29,900
TBD Tin Top Alley, $19,000
Home
843 Caines Landing Rd., $605,000
2500 Suzanne Dr., $439,000
1016 Muscovy Pl., $419,900
1823 Wood Stork Dr., $409,000
210 Magrath Ave., $405,700
1020 Whooping Crane Dr., $395,000
395 Trestle Way, $395,000
1025 Wigeon Dr., $371,548
125 Alpharetta Ct., $353,000
308 Wild Blueberry Ln., $347,000
1721 Highway 905, $329,100
578 Heritage Downs Dr., $325,000
2895 Graham Rd., $325,000
535 River Rd., $320,000
405 Carmello Circle, $319,900
251 Rivers Edge Dr., $318,000
408 Carmello Circle, $316,900
744 Lalton Dr., $310,000
597 Heritage Downs Dr., $304,540
232 Hillsborough Dr., $303,348
101 Three Oak Ln., $301,190
113 Citadel Dr., $299,700
4612 Long Avenue Ext., $295,590
616 Trawler Bay Ct., $285,000
912 Wild Leaf Loop, $283,065
361 Willard Rd., $276,000
182 Hamilton Way, $275,000
355 High Falls Dr., $274,154
125 Furman Circle, $270,000
2012 Hazlette Loop, $264,430
916 Wild Leaf Loop, $262,775
2033 Hazlette Loop, $262,490
2023 Hazlette Loop, $261,760
128 Myrtle Grande Dr., $257,000
8259 Timber Ridge Rd., $255,000
323 Pineland Lake Dr., $255,000
143 Pine Forest Dr., $250,000
257 Astoria Park Loop, $247,045
425 Hillsborough Dr., $240,000
336 Palm Terrace Loop, $239,480
278 Lenox Dr., $235,000
368 High Falls Dr., $234,216
657 Tattlesbury Dr., $228,500
4720 Highway 90, $228,000
151 Pine Forest Dr., $226,000
4105 Woodcliffe Dr., $225,000
893 Wild Leaf Loop, $220,165
146 Pine Forest Dr., $219,490
576 Highway 905, $210,000
1001 Hawks Nest Ln., $206,900
139 Averyville Dr., $206,490
1600 Carsens Ferry Dr., $199,400
166 Hamilton Way, $199,000
5231 Huston Rd., $195,375
5227 Huston Rd., $186,650
1316 Weldon Ln., $185,000
7730 Mule Trace Dr., $180,000
1628 Carsens Ferry Dr., $169,900
1116 Lochwood Ln., $159,900
104 Lakeside Crossing Dr., $153,000
157 Lakeside Crossing Dr., $140,000
120 Persivant Dr., $139,900
2670 Tanga Ln., $132,000
1768 Fairbanks Dr., $127,000
639 Rusty Rd., $110,000
852 Old Magnolia Dr., $101,000
554 Summer Dr., $79,900
1028 Kinsington Ct., $55,500
Condo/townhouse
200 Willow Green Dr., $140,000
304 Kiskadee Loop, $110,000
1025 Carolina Rd., $91,000
300 Myrtle Greens Dr., $79,000
Conway 29527
Land
6006 Ford Taylor Rd., $60,000
Lot 3 Tee Jay Ct., $59,000
Home
417 Landing Rd., $305,000
1316 Blackwood Dr., $269,900
4803 Pee Dee Hwy., $260,000
473 Oakham Dr., $243,000
3177 Baytree Court, $240,000
3048 Jasmine Dr., $225,000
3230 Merganser Dr., $217,285
1006 Mimosa Ct., $215,000
1562 Heirloom Dr., $210,000
1501 Pickens St., $210,000
425 Oakham Dr., $206,500
1241 Pineridge St., $205,200
1013 Augustus Dr., $200,000
3033 Penson Dr., $200,000
1200 Donald St., $199,000
1580 Heirloom Dr., $197,500
1430 Boker Rd., $195,000
1213 Augustus Dr., $190,000
6384 Highway 378, $185,650
110 Longwood Ln., $171,500
402 Maulden St., $165,000
136 Ivy Creek Ct., $162,400
181 Cottage Creek Circle, $155,000
3580 Steamer Trace Rd., $145,000
1743 Mineral Springs Rd., $136,000
2786 Highway 378, $131,000
6541 Shawn Ln., $52,500
Aynor/Gavliants Ferry 29544
Land
TBD J H Martin Rd., $109,000
Home
220 Grassy Meadow Ct., $250,400
218 Penn Circle, $246,768
198 Penn Circle, $239,150
249 Penn Circle, $233,200
156 Baylee Circle, $187,800
233 Baylee Circle, $185,123
129 Baylee Circle, $172,550
Little River 29566
Land
4848 Williams Island Dr., $272,500
3379 Highway 9 E, $270,000
Lot 8 Wildwood Dr., $39,900
2161 Gamecock Circle, $25,000
Home
424 Waterfall Circle, $470,000
461 Cascade Loop, $416,106
417 Waterfall Circle, $410,000
4351 Lakeside Dr., $410,000
122 Juniata Loop, $396,875
298 Juniata Loop, $395,339
582 Beech Fork Dr., $383,560
3110 Balboa Ln., $365,803
208 Juniata Loop, $365,149
1334 Reflection Pond Dr., $365,000
118 Zostera Dr., $364,901
734 Ricegrass Pl., $364,053
3914 On Deck Circle, $350,272
3715 Pitchers Pl., $349,249
3095 Kings Ct., $345,000
4359 Live Oak Dr., $340,000
307 Juniata Loop, $340,000
4375 Bayshore Dr., $339,000
308 Switchgrass Loop, $336,000
312 Goldenrod Circle, $318,814
109 Juniata Loop, $316,820
183 Juniata Loop, $304,885
2022 Great Blue Heron Dr., $300,542
526 Tourmaline Dr., $300,000
1164 Maxwell Dr., $299,000
319 Juniata Loop, $297,650
271 Juniata Loop, $293,641
277 Sage Circle, $290,000
812 Sweeney Dr., $284,900
281 Juniata Loop, $284,210
960 Cypress Way, $274,489
589 Vermillion Dr., $269,900
1634 Hepburn Dr., $268,290
1613 Hepburn Dr., $266,900
1627 Hepburn Dr., $263,900
4216 Ellis Dr., $262,000
1626 Hepburn Dr., $260,000
1605 Hepburn Dr., $258,072
1617 Hepburn Dr., $255,900
1623 Hepburn Dr., $255,760
560 Cedar Lakes Dr., $255,000
1254 Pyxie Moss Dr., $254,190
4427 Lakeside Dr., $241,000
2756 Desert Rose St., $234,040
2755 Desert Rose St., $234,040
649 Ginger Lily Way, $230,208
632 Twinflower St., $229,000
4406 Grande Harbour Blvd., $228,575
4155 N Horseshoe Rd., $225,000
2759 Desert Rose St., $224,765
4408 Grande Harbour Blvd., $224,150
719 Callant Dr., $222,450
232 Gateway Dr., $219,000
4530 Greenbriar Dr., $218,000
244 Sienna Dr., $217,000
260 Sienna Dr., $212,500
4329 Grande Harbour Blvd., $212,500
4639 Mandi Ave., $185,000
3136 Lyndon Dr., $144,000
Condo/townhouse
4759 Lightkeepers Way, $369,000
4440 Nassau Ct., $360,000
4907 Lightkeepers Way, $350,000
113 Goldenrod Circle, $229,000
4366 Rivergate Ln., $225,000
233 Banbury Ln., $224,900
2008-C Willow Run Dr., $220,731
4115 McLamb Ave., $220,133
4396 Baldwin Ave., $220,000
4119 McLamb Ave., $215,060
4396 Baldwin Ave., $215,000
4111 McLamb Ave., $207,568
121 Waypoint Ridge Ave., $205,000
4123 McLamb Ave., $201,576
3938 Tybre Downs Circle, $175,000
4459 Turtle Ln., $172,000
4413 Eastport Blvd., $169,000
181 Parkway Ln., $155,000
4526 N Plantation Harbour Dr., $151,000
4149 Hibiscus Dr., $150,000
4634 Greenbriar Dr., $148,000
4430 Eastport Blvd., $145,000
4139 Hibiscus Dr., $136,000
775 Plantation Dr., $135,900
102 Scotchbroom Dr., $130,000
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $130,000
106 Scotch Broom Dr., $128,000
4222 Pinehurst Circle, $127,000
4221 Hibiscus Dr., $120,000
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $106,000
4255 Villas Dr., $105,000
4155 Hibiscus Dr., $89,500
4161 Hibiscus Dr., $85,500
1025 Plantation Dr., $74,900
4350 Intercoastal Dr., $70,000
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $47,500
Little River/Longs 29568
Land
TBD Ten Crossing Rd., $45,000
120 Staton Ln., $44,950
lot 11 Hermitage Dr., $59,000
Home
9725 Anchor Rd., $1,600,000
523 Foxtail Dr., $409,000
2035 Dawes Landing Court, $376,848
2232 Springwood Pl., $375,000
140 Mesa Raven Dr., $354,900
101 Chestnut Estates Rd., $330,000
130 Emerald Rush Ct., $314,220
1869 Meadowood Ln., $282,000
216 Craigflower Ct., $278,635
113 Stegal Circle, $274,900
220 Craigflower Ct., $271,330
560 Bucks Trail, $265,000
712 Hobonny Loop, $264,000
480 Craigflower Ct., $262,000
561 Irees Way, $254,900
603 Watercliff Dr., $252,265
911 Snowberry Dr., $248,820
262 Golden Bear Circle, $248,070
256 Sun Colony Blvd., $245,000
650 Watercliff Dr., $243,535
647 Buck Trail, $240,000
693 Sun Colony Blvd., $238,940
708 Sun Colony Blvd., $238,316
654 Watercliff Dr., $236,665
203 Golden Bear Circle, $235,570
820 Twickenham Loop, $234,570
623 Watercliff Dr., $232,710
904 Leatherleaf Ln., $230,000
108 Belclare Way, $230,000
787 Trap Shooter Circle, $228,000
844 Twickenham Loop, $227,570
378 Junco Circle, $225,000
1748 Sapphire Dr., $224,900
646 Watercliff Dr., $222,575
641 Dayflower Dr., $222,000
467 Quinta St., $221,900
612 Watercliff Dr., $217,815
827 Trap Shooter Circle, $212,450
201 Golden Bear Circle, $211,000
208 Golden Bear Circle, $210,570
406 Turtlehead Dr., $205,000
233 Red Maple Loop, $204,900
909 Clay Pidgeon Ct., $204,900
553 Irees Way, $199,000
206 Balsa Dr., $194,900
184 Cupola Dr., $190,000
740 Alexis Dr., $189,900
2192 Bell Rd., $180,000
Condo/townhouse
255 Stonewall Circle, $223,000
303 Stonewall Circle, $218,000
259 Stonewall Circle, $216,900
125 S Shore Blvd., $149,900
504 Shellbank Dr., $142,500
117 S Shore Blvd., $125,500
109 S Shore Blvd., $123,500
870 Fairway Dr., $116,900
870 Fairway Dr., $115,000
770 Charter Dr., $115,000
880 Fairway Dr., $112,900
193 Charter Dr., $110,000
693 Tupelo Ln., $92,000
Loris 29569
Land
tbd Highway 746, $50,000
TBD Tract A Highway 19, $47,500
TBD Tract B Highway 19, $47,500
TBD Emery Rd., $36,500
TBD Lake Dr., $30,000
Home
150 Dale Glen Ln., $315,000
4259 E Highway 9, $300,000
4429 Woodyard Bay Rd., $239,900
1275 Scenic Dr., $219,000
1279 Scenic Dr., $219,000
1697 Hewitt Rd., $202,400
3005 Fiddler Ct., $194,270
1681 Hewitt Rd., $190,400
3230 Sumpter Rd., $190,000
175 Sweetbay Magnolia St., $186,000
125 Kecia Rd., $172,000
1047 Inglewood Dr., $169,500
2965 Mount Olive Rd., $149,900
4375 Harrelson Ave., $90,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
7274 Catena Ln., $800,000
1354 Tarisa Ave., $598,515
210 79th Ave. N, $589,000
9102 Kings Rd., $525,000
7163 Sarteano Dr., $524,240
6601 Pozzallo Place, $518,915
1371 Tarisa Ave., $500,740
6561 Anterselva Dr., $499,640
887 Corrado St., $491,500
6566 Anterselva Dr., $471,465
6363 Torino Lane, $400,000
1015 Old Bridge Rd., $385,000
6070 Tramonto St., $343,215
6014 Tramonto St., $341,515
6076 Tramonto St., $329,915
6713 Geletto Ct., $315,000
6707 Amore Ct., $307,500
816 Dunoway Ct., $215,900
9700 Kings Rd. Apache Family Campground, $105,000
Condo/townhouse
8560 Queensway Blvd., $545,000
9547 Edgerton Dr., $520,000
9650 Shore Dr., $445,000
8560 Queensway Blvd., $440,000
8560 Queensway Blvd., $430,000
8560 Queensway Blvd., $420,000
9650 Shore Dr., $400,000
9994 Beach Club Dr., $385,500
9994 Beach Club Dr., $362,000
161 Seawatch Dr., $317,000
340 Lands End Blvd., $300,000
100 Ocean Creek Dr., $295,000
8-H Canterbury Ct., $289,900
9820 Queensway Blvd., $280,000
323 Wendover Ct., $278,000
10100 Lake Shore Dr., $275,000
8560 Queensway Blvd., $275,000
9530 Shore Dr., $270,000
9520 Shore Dr., $266,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $239,900
824 Castleford Circle, $225,000
201 74th Ave. N, $222,000
319 Wendover Ct., $219,000
309 Westbury Ct., $219,000
9560 Shore Dr., $218,000
410 Melrose Pl., $215,000
311 69th Ave. N, $214,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $210,000
215 77th Ave. N, $199,000
9400 Shore Dr., $194,900
205 74th Ave. N, $192,500
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $185,000
501 Maison Dr., $177,500
8121 Amalfi Pl., $175,000
200 72nd Ave. N, $172,500
1100 Commons Blvd., $171,500
215 77th Ave. N, $168,000
223 Maison Dr., $165,000
404 72nd Ave. N, $155,000
7700 Porcher Dr., $145,000
180 Rothbury Circle, $138,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $137,000
158 Seawatch Dr., $135,000
404 72nd Ave. N, $130,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $130,000
215 77th Ave. N, $130,000
215 77th Ave. N, $126,000
201 N 77th Ave. N, $118,900
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $118,000
204 Maisons Dr., $115,900
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $110,500
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $106,000
202 70th Ave. N, $105,000
9550 Shore Dr., $102,000
9550 Shore Dr., $100,000
9550 Shore Dr., $99,500
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $91,500
201 77th Ave. N, $86,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $81,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $75,000
201 75th Ave N, $75,000
201 74th Ave. N, $75,000
201 74th Ave. N, $71,001
7000 N Ocean Blvd. N, $60,000
603 Wagon Wheel Rd., $57,000
10301 N Kings Hwy., $112,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
722 S 5th Ave. S, $150,000
Home
613-A N Ocean Blvd., $1,900,000
354 Mikita Dr., $522,000
517 N 12th Ave., $490,000
623 Hickman St., $476,720
112 S Seaside Dr., $459,000
627 Hickman St., $458,766
695 Pacific Commons Dr., $455,369
719 16th Ave. S, $450,000
1029 N Sea Bridge Ct., $435,000
633 Hickman Dr., $424,177
637 Hickman Dr., $421,477
212 Georges Bay Rd., $417,000
1104 Spalding Ct., $360,000
177 Ocean Commons Dr., $350,000
358 Mikita Dr., $348,155
1653 Southwood Dr., $323,000
624 3rd Ave. S, $320,000
101 Kessinger Dr., $309,000
197 Ocean Commons Dr., $305,000
246 S Reindeer Rd., $302,245
1573 Heathmuir Dr., $295,000
10 Sandy Pine Dr., $294,000
1491 Avalon Dr., $285,000
148 S Reindeer Rd., $281,310
193 Palladium Dr., $280,300
168 S Reindeer Rd., $270,525
1144 Chemung Ct., $270,000
457 Rycola Circle, $263,730
446 Rycola Circle, $263,500
1930 Lake View Circle, $259,000
1546 Gibson Ave., $246,000
1405 Gibson Ave., $230,000
213 Lynco Ln., $220,000
1596 Mason Circle, $213,000
1051 Deer Run Ct., $192,000
1508 Docksider Ct., $185,000
454 Pampas Dr., $185,000
523 Sandpebble Dr., $174,500
421 East Lake Dr., $145,000
276 Flamingo Ct., $145,000
1975 Kingfisher Dr., $140,000
281 Meadowlark Dr., $135,000
2084 Curlew Dr., $110,000
6001 - 907 S Kings Hwy., $410,000
6001-MH16B S Kings Hwy., $350,000
6001-1168 S Kings Hwy., $310,000
6001-MH63C S Kings Hwy., $305,000
6001 - P4 S Kings Hwy., $270,000
6001-1312 South Kings Hwy., $215,900
6001 S Kings Hwy., $194,500
6001-L6 S Kings Hwy., $125,000
6001-5119 S Kings Hwy., $124,800
6001 - 1073 S Kings Hwy., $120,000
6001-5718 S Kings Hwy., $110,000
6001-N53 South Kings Hwy., $55,500
Condo/townhouse
811 N Ocean Blvd., $435,000
612 N Ocean Blvd., $277,000
408 S Poplar Dr. S, $254,000
617 14th Ave. S, $229,000
111 N 16th Ave. N, $199,900
617 14th Ave. S, $189,900
1441 Turkey Ridge Rd., $149,000
1331 Turkey Ridge Rd., $146,000
8862 Duck View Dr., $135,000
2030 Cross Gate Blvd., $135,000
2080 Cross Gate Blvd., $128,900
1881 Colony Dr., $110,000
1890 Colony Dr., $109,900
613 14th Ave. S, $92,000
1602 Fawn Vista Dr. N, $88,400
200 Double Eagle Dr., $65,000
5905 South Kings Hwy., $144,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $137,000
1940 Bent Grass Dr., $134,900
5905 S Kings Hwy., $132,500
5905 S Kings Highway, $88,500
Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
112 Gillette Pl., $200,000
7 S Gasparilla Circle, $175,000
600 Fox Hollow Rd., $175,000
99 Stonington Dr., $145,000
746 Woody Point Dr., $135,531
Lot 15 Lake Pointe Dr., $100,000
4852 Surry Ln., $95,000
600 Carson Ave., $70,000
132 Fox Den Dr., $65,000
Home
23 Carson Creek Dr., $1,220,000
248 Rum Gully Rd., $775,000
160 Stonington Dr., $650,000
2005 Riverwood Dr., $649,900
2004 Turnberry Ln., $647,000
38 Cottage Dr., $530,000
104 Highwood Circle, $528,800
147 Anglers Dr., $506,000
590 Collins Ave., $470,000
5047 West Creek Dr., $450,000
3843 Myrtle Dr., $427,000
71 Long Creek Dr., $426,500
705 Dreamland Dr., $420,000
135 Anglers Dr., $415,000
344 Hyacinth Loop, $415,000
150 Tidal Dr., $385,860
853 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $382,265
36 Saltwind Loop, $380,000
157 Cypress Creek Dr., $377,000
829 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $375,000
351-B Seabreeze Dr., $374,900
9626 Indigo Creek Blvd., $370,000
677 Harbor Bay Dr., $369,900
285 Outboard Dr., $369,900
4416 Paddock Run Dr., $365,000
260 Yellow Rail St., $363,735
547 Chanted Dr., $340,000
1150 Lampwick Ln., $315,000
301 Goddard Ln., $310,000
9439 Pinckney Ln., $301,000
240 Pin Oak Dr., $300,570
384 Emery Oak Dr., $292,570
54 Grove Park Loop, $290,452
1140 Meadowoods Dr., $280,000
111 Molinia Dr., $280,000
7984 Leeward Ln., $275,000
9825 Simonton Ct., $265,000
322 Whitchurch St., $264,000
2306 Blackbird Ct., $231,000
9243 Serenity Pl., $225,000
9913 Largo Ct., $223,750
9680 Sullivan Dr., $215,000
613 Calhoun Dr., $210,000
9533 Sullivan Dr., $179,000
101 Addison Cottage Way, $167,500
3 Inlet Circle, $115,000
3207 Santee Dr., $89,000
93 Burr Circle, $75,000
29 Topsail Ln., $60,000
73 Boone Loop, $50,000
41 Off Shore Dr., $48,000
11 Spinnaker Ln., $47,000
129 Crooked Island Circle, $39,000
1509 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,650,000
1763 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,550,000
300 N Waccamaw Dr., $1,450,000
725 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,175,000
540 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,100,000
312 S Waccamaw Dr., $975,000
2006 N Waccamaw Dr., $949,000
438 Calhoun Dr., $259,900
341 E Canal St., $77,000
Condo/townhouse
86 Oyster Bay Dr., $379,000
654 Sunnyside Dr., $304,000
912 N Waccamaw Dr., $292,000
160 A Parmelee Dr., $270,000
96 Sea Shell Dr., $265,550
683 Misty Hammock Dr., $260,000
304 Nut Hatch Ln., $235,000
850 Sail Ln., $205,000
310 Marsh Pl., $200,000
703 Shearwater Ct., $193,000
703 Shearwater Ct., $187,500
213 Moonglow Circle, $179,900
642 Wilshire Ln., $173,000
1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $169,900
332 Black Oak Ln., $168,000
616 Indigo Bunting Ln., $165,000
401 Mahogany Dr., $161,000
5882 Longwood Dr., $152,900
651 Woodmoor Dr., $148,000
651 Woodmoor Circle, $146,900
619 Woodmoor Circle, $145,000
5822 Longwood Dr., $140,000
5303 Sweetwater Blvd., $135,500
1202 Sweetwater Blvd., $129,900
6104 Sweetwater Blvd., $122,900
207 Indian Wells Ct., $119,000
407 Indian Wells Ct., $90,000
1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $300,500
720 N Waccamaw Dr., $232,500
1001 Ray Costin Way, $215,000
1012 North Waccamaw Dr., $187,000
1509 N Waccamaw Dr., $165,000
625 N Waccamaw Dr., $115,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
30th Ave. N, $116,000
604 17th Ave. N, $70,000
Home
1489 Brookgreen Dr., $815,000
1495 Brookgreen Dr., $680,000
403 15th Ave. S, $474,000
1435 Parish Way, $460,000
333 23rd Ave. S, $425,000
579 Dania Beach Dr., $422,464
2755 Stellar Loop, $404,050
2414 Goldfinch Dr., $390,000
1795 Suncrest Dr., $389,500
1695 Essex Way, $380,000
2840 Stellar Loop, $355,186
1576 Legacy Loop, $350,000
4736 Bermuda Way, $329,900
2553 Orion Loop, $321,464
2410 Seabreeze Pl., $316,375
2659 Orion Loop, $290,379
5003 Camellia Dr., $287,700
2515 Orion Loop, $282,596
2535 Orion Loop, $280,380
4806 Camellia Dr., $275,000
2658 Orion Loop, $272,000
514 30th Ave. N, $270,000
2479 Morlynn Dr., $201,000
2403 Morlynn Dr., $185,000
1300 Melanie Ln., $181,000
731 Columbia Dr., $165,000
1310 Stalvey Ave., $130,000
126 Whitehaven Ct., $120,000
1221 Alberta Ln., $78,000
863 Southpark Dr., $70,000
279 Tatum Lane, $70,000
Condo/townhouse
5300 N Ocean Blvd., $579,000
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $530,000
2006 N Ocean Blvd., $398,000
704 S Ocean Blvd., $340,000
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $330,000
2006 N Ocean Blvd., $330,000
265 Venice Way, $320,000
738 Shine Ave., $315,000
107 S Ocean Blvd., $308,000
870 Shine Ave., $307,500
750 Howard Ave., $305,000
2007 S Ocean Blvd., $290,000
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $285,000
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $274,900
821 Murray Ave., $270,000
353 Saint Catherine Bay Ct., $265,000
2201 S Ocean Blvd. S, $265,000
2301 S Ocean Blvd., $265,000
1757 Culbertson Ave., $260,000
5515 N Ocean Blvd., $253,000
571 Mockingbird Ave., $250,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $250,000
846 Filliman Alley, $245,000
5601 N Ocean Blvd., $245,000
201 77th Ave. N, $239,900
313 Snorkel Way, $235,000
2600 N Ocean Blvd., $230,000
4812 Magnolia Lake Dr., $229,900
2504 N Ocean Blvd., $227,000
4843 Luster Leaf Circle, $222,500
382 Snorkel Way, $219,900
2000 N Ocean Blvd., $216,500
378 Snorkel Way, $216,000
2007 S Ocean Blvd., $214,950
2504 N Ocean Blvd., $212,500
780 Gabreski Ln., $210,000
4860 Carnation Circle, $200,000
4827 Magnolia Lake Dr., $200,000
639 Mallard Lake Dr., $199,000
790 Sail House Ct., $198,000
624 Bonaventure Dr., $196,900
4803 Bovardia Pl., $196,000
3780 Tea Rose St., $195,900
676 Pelican Ave., $195,000
3500 Alexandria Ave., $195,000
2600 N Ocean Blvd., $189,000
4827 Magnolia Lake Dr., $175,000
1702 N Ocean Blvd., $172,000
1700 N Ocean Blvd., $170,000
107 S Ocean Blvd., $168,500
4839 Carnation Circle, $165,000
1719-B Low Country Pl., $164,500
1631 Low Country Pl., $164,000
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $159,900
3774 Hitchcock Way, $159,900
756 Aspen Dr., $159,500
4703 Wild Iris Dr., $155,200
4677 Wild Iris Dr., $154,000
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $151,750
5523 #807 N Ocean Blvd., $151,700
4870 Luster Leaf Circle, $150,000
5511 N Ocean Blvd. N, $149,000
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $138,500
830 44th Ave. N, $129,900
5905 South Kings Hwy., $128,000
3761 Citation Way, $124,000
2000 N Ocean Blvd., $122,500
2000 N Ocean Blvd., $122,500
207 S Ocean Blvd., $120,000
1700 N Ocean Blvd., $119,500
1200 N Ocean Blvd., $117,000
4856 Carnation Circle, $116,000
5308 Ocean Blvd. N, $115,000
2401 South Ocean Blvd., $114,500
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $112,500
4695 Wild Iris Dr., $110,000
3400 North Oak St., $110,000
4687 Wild Iris Dr., $106,000
2207 South Ocean Blvd., $97,500
3015 Old Bryan Dr., $97,000
3015 Old Bryan Dr., $95,000
2310 N Ocean Blvd., $95,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $94,905
1301 Pridgen Rd., $92,000
2401 S Ocean Blvd., $89,900
2310 N Ocean Blvd., $88,000
2207 S Ocean Blvd. S, $87,500
1208 Benna Dr., $85,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $83,500
2000 S Ocean Blvd., $82,000
201 N 74th Ave. N, $79,900
2401 S Ocean Blvd., $79,900
2005 Greens Blvd., $78,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $74,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $73,000
2005 Greens Blvd., $72,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $69,400
1501 Ocean Blvd. S, $64,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $57,000
2600 Ocean Blvd. S, $45,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
(77 Acres) Postal Way, $5,625,000
149 Avenue of the Palms, $349,000
9335 Bellesera Circle, $275,000
260 West Palms Dr., $244,000
1781 Serena Dr., $165,000
109 Minwick Ct., $163,000
1107 Fiddlehead Way, $148,500
9190 Abingdon Dr., $125,500
529 Starlit Way, $125,000
5177 Alwoodley Ln., $95,000
485 Starlit Way, $90,770
899 Waterton Ave., $82,000
821 Crystal Water Way, $73,500
247 Welcome Dr., $72,000
837 Crystal Water Way, $70,000
425 Seabury Ln., $68,000
911 Shipmaster Ave., $65,000
1436 Hydrangea Dr., $65,000
2408 Silkgrass Ln., $58,500
1411 Bohicket Ct., $52,000
Home
9873 Bellasera Circle, $1,300,000
9191 Bellasara Circle, $1,130,000
895 Waterton Ave., $1,050,000
269 Ave. of the Palms, $990,000
421 Saint Julian Ln., $860,000
648 Oxbow Dr., $835,000
402 Harbour View Dr., $770,000
9434 Carrington Dr., $731,000
823 Waterton Ave., $699,000
525 Starlit Way, $675,000
8340 Juxa Dr., $640,000
1070 East Isle of Palms Ave., $630,000
4373 Parkland Dr., $630,000
7013 Legare Pl., $600,000
929 Bluffview Dr., $600,000
945 Crystal Water Way, $599,900
7386 Catena Ln., $595,000
4009 Chalmers Ct., $571,330
5117 Alwoodley Dr., $514,900
350 Harbour View Dr., $490,000
437 Noah Ave., $483,190
371 Babylon Pine Dr., $459,000
4697 National Dr., $440,000
942 Crystal Water Way, $439,900
1058 Brentford Dr., $439,000
924 Shipmaster Ave., $415,000
908 Sorano St., $414,733
4392 Saint Annes Ct., $395,000
3538 Arrowhead Blvd., $389,000
1051 Safe Haven Dr., $387,000
9413 Fetter Bush Rd., $386,500
528 Stonemason Dr., $375,000
256 Walnut Grove Ct., $373,660
10072 Hamilton Branch Loop, $371,430
201 Walnut Grove Ct., $369,665
10076 Hamilton Branch Loop, $369,328
5048 Sandlewood Dr., $366,623
8033 Brogdon Dr, $362,915
5700 Club Pines Ct., $362,000
10063 Hamilton Branch Loop, $360,000
2527 Brescia St., $359,100
10067 Hamilton Branch Loop, $350,000
10005 Hamilton Branch Loop, $349,536
10047 Hamilton Branch Loop, $344,845
10051 Hamilton Branch Loop, $344,025
560 Concord Dr., $340,000
400 Caretta Ct., $339,900
5500 Redleaf Rose Dr., $330,421
1197 Harbison Circle, $330,200
208 Walnut Grove Ct., $330,000
6125 Chadderton Circle, $330,000
959 Harrison Mill St., $329,675
4944 Sandlewood Dr., $329,590
520 Allspice Ln., $325,000
947 Harrison Mill St., $323,215
3108 Byrom Rd., $320,000
105 Zinnia Dr., $315,000
4212 Vista Wood Dr., $311,000
1032 Harbison Circle, $310,060
604 Poe Creek Way, $310,000
987 Laurens Mill Dr., $308,000
935 Harrison Mill St., $304,300
1621 Palmetto Palm Dr., $297,000
378 Carolina Farms Blvd., $294,613
10031 Hamilton Branch Loop, $293,000
5365 Grosetto Way, $289,900
371 Firenze Loop, $289,203
2418 Windmill Way, $286,000
4758 Harvest Dr., $285,000
776 Carolina Farms Blvd., $285,000
2372 Clandon Dr., $279,000
1218 Harbison Circle, $276,740
1656 Villena Dr., $271,090
4541 Farm Lake Dr., $270,000
301 Black Willow Ct., $269,900
5568 Redleaf Rose Dr., $268,165
5518 Redleaf Rose Dr., $266,452
1811 Berkley Village Loop, $264,222
1807 Berkley Village Loop, $263,875
1795 Berkley Village Loop, $263,050
1799 Berkley Village Loop, $263,000
7163 Swansong Circle, $260,133
4460 W Walkerton Rd., $260,000
7005 Rivers Bridge Ct., $257,000
1787 Berkley Village Loop, $255,550
1798 Berkley Village Loop, $255,550
1823 Berkley Village Loop, $255,000
80 Bonnie Bridge Circle, $255,000
262 Vesta Dr., $250,000
344 Vesta Dr., $245,000
102 Wyandot Ct., $231,000
801 Silvercrest Dr., $222,000
188 Fulbourn Pl., $212,000
168 Fulbourn Pl., $207,500
551 Cottage Oaks Circle, $207,000
4763 Southgate Pkwy., $200,000
301 Encore Circle, $177,000
1345 Eagle Crest Dr., $162,000
Condo/townhouse
136-A Queens Cove Place, $283,000
212 Viareggio Rd., $258,000
773 Salerno Circle, $221,000
1461 Lanterns Rest Rd., $220,000
100 Culpepper Way, $215,000
235 Connemara Dr., $194,000
273 Connemara Dr., $185,000
1017 World Tour Blvd., $178,000
4425 Montrose Ln., $165,000
5060 Glenbrook Dr., $154,500
1009 World Tour Blvd., $153,800
605 Waterway Village Blvd, $151,900
683 Riverwalk Dr., $150,000
1001 World Tour Blvd., $149,900
108 Cypress Point Ct., $146,000
4935 Crab Pond Ct., $145,000
6010 Windsor Green Way, $144,900
148 Westhaven Dr., $142,500
465 White River Dr., $140,000
4845 Meadow Sweet Dr., $139,999
1133 Peace Pipe Pl., $138,000
4923 Pond Shoals Ct., $137,000
631 Waterway Village Blvd., $136,000
4432-G Montrose Ln., $135,000
4810 Innisbrook Ct., $134,750
472 River Oaks Dr., $134,000
4818 Innisbrook Ct., $133,000
805 Crumpet Ct., $125,500
624 River Oaks Dr., $125,000
476 River Oaks Dr., $123,000
1302 River Oaks Dr., $122,000
111 Fountain Pointe Ln., $122,000
577 Blue River Ct., $120,000
606 River Oaks Dr., $119,000
201 Wando River Rd., $117,500
148 Westhaven Dr., $117,000
670 Riverwalk Dr., $116,725
492 River Oak Dr., $116,000
4657 Wild Iris Dr., $114,000
484 River Oaks Dr., $107,000
628 River Oaks Dr., $107,000
468 River Oaks Dr., $90,700
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
4602 S Island Dr., $213,100
Lot 2 Hyatt Pond Rd., $120,000
198 Palmetto Harbour Dr., $87,500
904 Seaside Dr., $65,000
Home
2707 Ships Wheel Dr., $1,300,000
3905 N Ocean Blvd., $1,150,000
1300 Springland Ln., $850,000
603 11th Ave. N, $820,000
406 15th Ave. S, $683,500
219 Sandcrest Dr., $614,758
319 48th Ave. N, $600,000
337 58th Ave. N, $565,000
315 N 30th Ave. N, $520,000
2400 Via Palma Dr., $520,000
312 45th Ave. N, $499,000
5023 Bucks Bluff Dr., $495,000
3202 Stoney Creek Ct., $495,000
5808 Bridlewood Rd., $476,000
2202 Chestnut St., $460,000
5023 White Iris Dr., $450,000
4905 Stonegate Dr., $425,000
212 31st Ave. N, $422,500
217 34th Ave. N, $415,000
911 Watermark Ct., $400,000
213 29th Ave. N, $380,000
901 Bronwyn Circle, $375,000
5107 Weatherwood Dr., $350,000
1419 Cottage Cove Circle, $349,500
1008 Sand Dollar Ct., $339,900
806 Futch St., $335,000
1126 Inlet View Dr., $305,000
1230 Trisail Ln, $292,000
405 28th Ave. N, $289,900
2408 Watson Dr., $275,000
1909-C Edge Dr., $270,000
2402 Nixon St., $265,000
Condo/townhouse
100 North Beach Blvd., $875,000
603 S Ocean Blvd., $550,000
100 North Beach Blvd., $520,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $475,000
1625 S Ocean Blvd., $467,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $446,000
3805 S Ocean Blvd., $440,000
820 S Ocean Blvd., $426,000
200 N 53rd Ave. N, $420,000
201 S Ocean Blvd., $420,000
102 N Ocean Blvd., $420,000
4801 Harbour Point Dr., $409,000
4701 S Ocean Blvd., $389,900
3601 Ocean Blvd. S, $380,000
4908 N Market St., $376,000
6014 Catalina Dr., $375,000
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $365,500
208 N Ocean Blvd., $362,500
2180 Waterview Dr., $355,000
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $354,000
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $345,000
1625 S Ocean Blvd., $345,000
1516 Edge Dr., $340,000
4801 Harbour Pointe Dr., $338,000
622 Lorenzo Dr., $336,900
300 N Ocean Blvd., $330,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $325,000
1903 S Ocean Blvd., $322,500
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $315,000
4605 S Ocean Blvd. S, $315,000
1015 S Ocean Blvd., $305,000
4605 S Ocean Blvd., $305,000
4605 S Ocean Blvd., $289,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $279,999
2180 Waterview Dr., $278,800
713 Shell Creek Circle, $275,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $267,000
2601 S Ocean Blvd., $262,400
2180 Waterview Dr., $260,000
1545 Spinnaker Dr., $259,900
601 Hillside Dr. N, $255,000
2701 South Ocean Blvd., $255,000
300 Ocean Blvd. N, $254,900
2241 Waterview Dr., $250,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $250,000
4601 N Ocean Blvd. N, $245,000
202 N Ocean Blvd., $242,000
3301 S Ocean Blvd., $235,000
2711 S Ocean Blvd., $234,900
601 Hillside Dr. N, $232,500
4315 S Ocean Blvd., $230,101
3500 N Ocean Blvd., $229,900
829 Madiera Dr., $220,000
705 1st Ave. S, $203,000
6100 North Ocean Blvd., $200,000
1709 S Ocean Blvd., $200,000
6100 N Ocean Blvd., $185,900
1900 Duffy St., $180,000
612 3rd Ave. S, $179,000
2609 S Ocean Blvd., $175,000
206 2nd Ave. N, $174,900
1221 Tidewater Dr., $172,000
5825 Catalina Dr., $170,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $169,900
5751 Oyster Catcher Dr., $168,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $164,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $162,500
5751 Oyster Catcher Dr., $162,500
300 N Ocean Blvd., $160,000
4201 N Ocean Blvd., $159,500
1058 Sea Mountain Hwy., $159,000
2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $159,000
609 Hillside Dr. S, $159,000
6253 Catalina Dr., $158,900
5825 Catalina Dr., $157,000
4801 N Ocean Blvd., $155,000
5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $154,000
300 N Ocean Blvd. N, $152,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $151,000
1208 S Ocean Blvd. S, $151,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $150,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $145,773
206 N Hillside Dr., $142,500
300 N N Ocean Blvd., $135,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $135,000
2801 S Ocean Blvd., $129,500
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $124,900
1607 S Ocean Blvd., $115,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
49 Nesting Pond Ct., $375,000
2364 Petigru Dr., $240,000
Lot 30 Schooner Ct., $187,000
Lot 40 Old Augusta Dr., $137,000
Lot 6 Golf View Ct., $90,000
22-C Grey Fox Loop, $73,000
188 Tuckers Rd., $70,000
Home
200 Myrtle Ave., $980,000
842 Preservation Circle, $960,000
37 Charlestowne Ct., $935,000
178 Parker Dr., $900,100
275 Berry Tree Ln., $740,000
249 Atlantic Ave., $722,650
403 Middleton Dr., $687,375
244 Atlantic Ave., $599,000
364 Hill Dr., $586,130
1033 Tuckers Rd., $555,000
65 Harbourreef Dr., $507,000
512 Minnow Dr., $504,500
256 Tuckers Rd., $499,000
424 Weston Dr., $465,000
595 Kings River Rd., $415,000
15 Big Oak Pl., $400,000
237 Clamdigger Loop, $394,475
10 Old Barge Dr., $390,000
783 Fieldgate Circle, $385,000
547 Pine Top Rd., $375,000
423 Lumbee Circle, $355,000
120 Captiva Cove Loop, $339,900
48 Black Pearl Court, $336,070
37 Grace Bay Ct., $333,500
97 Clamdigger Loop, $329,900
344 Castaway Key Dr., $326,000
238 Captiva Cove Loop, $294,180
302 Old Cedar Loop, $231,501
199 Saint Christopher Circle, $134,000
Condo/townhouse
6 Breakers Reef Dr., $1,699,000
125 S Dunes Dr., $950,000
671 Norris Dr., $940,000
145 S Dunes Dr., $595,000
139 Dunes Dr., $590,000
741 Retreat Beach Circle, $575,000
293 S Dunes Dr., $575,000
741 Retreat Beach Dr., $555,000
80 Landing Rd., $437,000
149 Lumbee Circle, $329,000
21 Inlet Point Dr., $300,000
108 Twelve Oaks Dr., $295,000
366 Pinehurst Ln., $240,000
14300 Ocean Hwy., $230,000
691 Blue Stem Dr., $230,000
601 Retreat Beach Circle, $209,000
93 - 17B Salt Marsh Circle, $175,000
354 Blue Stem Dr., $170,000
984 Algonquin Dr., $168,900
674G Algonquin Dr., $167,000
943 Algonquin Dr., $162,000
117 Pinehurst Ln., $153,000
752 Algonquin Dr., $150,000
195 Egret Run Ln., $130,000
118 Salt Marsh Circle, $109,000
14290 Ocean Hwy., $108,000
1 Norris Dr., $77,500
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
224 Chamberlin Rd., $90,000
2819 McLeod Ln., $73,000
2664 Corn Pile Rd., $65,000
Home
2401 Gist Ln., $656,000
17 Smith Blvd., $640,000
6974 Bay Rd., $589,000
2656 Henagan Ln., $419,000
290 Harbison Circle, $408,000
165 Copper Leaf Dr., $370,000
939 Blue Point Dr., $347,331
3012 Gillham Loop, $342,150
664 Black Pearl Way, $318,570
629 Black Pearl Way, $318,000
3040 Gillham Loop, $313,230
665 Black Pearl Way, $310,690
527 Running Deer Trail, $310,000
622 Norwich Ln., $291,610
661 Black Pearl Way, $291,190
947 Blue Point Dr., $278,000
637 Black Pearl Way, $269,160
3698 Chapel Ln., $265,000
436 Tiburon Dr., $259,000
1218 Brighton Ave., $255,000
626 Norwich Ln., $254,490
169 Avondale Dr., $250,000
161 Avondale Dr., $250,000
916 Green Side Dr., $248,490
202 Ashton Circle, $245,000
1148 Great Lakes Circle, $245,000
201 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $245,000
923 Green Side Dr., $244,570
312 Sebastian Dr., $244,500
253 Cabo Loop, $240,000
290 Cabo Loop, $235,000
404 Lake Park Dr., $235,000
20 Plantation Rd., $235,000
744 Indian Wood Ln., $230,000
189 Foxpath Loop, $230,000
2607 Wild Game Trail, $230,000
178 Hampton Park Circle, $228,322
454 Saint Charles Circle, $226,900
3916 Lochview Dr., $225,000
255 Colby Ct., $220,000
193 Black Bear Rd., $218,000
1404 Reid Ct., $215,000
708 Pepperhill Circle, $212,000
236 Leste Rd., $211,960
530 Battey Ln., $200,000
6688 Wisteria Dr., $200,000
4116 Belmont Park Dr., $195,000
116 Carolines Cove Ct., $192,500
108 River Reach Dr., $190,000
515 Lake Park Dr., $185,100
5016 Watergate Dr., $170,000
1094 Weslin Creek Dr., $165,000
9474 Leeds Circle, $160,000
3238 Red Bird Ln., $156,500
5064 Watergate Dr., $150,000
164 Darlene Dr., $77,000
313 Sutton Dr., $57,000
Condo/townhouse
1558 Palmina Loop, $215,000
508 Banks Dr., $212,000
172 Ella Kinley Circle, $195,675
922 Wrigley Dr., $191,500
305 Shelby Lawson Dr., $176,000
169 Olde Towne Way, $155,900
111 Maddux Ln., $150,000
100 Olde Towne Way, $142,000
3931 Gladiola Ct., $134,900
101 Ella Kinley Circle, $132,000
305 Resort Dr., $129,975
3965 Forsythia Ct., $122,000
1230 Saint George Ln., $95,000
1450 St. George Ln., $93,900
500 Fairway Village Dr., $86,000
422-D Tree Top Ct., $75,200
510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $73,500
510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $55,000
