Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By Staff reports

April 25-May 8

Holden Beach, N.C. 28462

Home

1027 W Ocean Blvd., $850,000

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Land

3388 Swamp Fox Hwy. W, $52,000

Lot # 3 Clemmons Dr., $40,900

Home

206 Fowler St., $45,500

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Land

18 Sunfield Dr., $25,000

Home

1412 Fence Post Lane, $349,405

17 Sand Dollar Dr., $295,000

1474 Creek Ridge Lane, $294,045

1465 Creek Ridge Lane, $275,280

1489 Fence Post Lane, $273,481

1480 Fence Post Lane, $230,000

546 Blakely Ct., $555,000

9149 Devaun Park Blvd., $422,240

510 Montaigne Ct., $340,000

698 Iredel Ct., $329,000

754 Pickering Dr. NW, $309,900

Condo/townhouse

157 Freeboard Ln., $204,800

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Land

427 38th St., $210,000

515 Twisted Oak Lane, $115,000

Home

633 Oyster Bay Dr., $555,000

203 Baroney Place Dr., $429,281

210 Brookwood Park Ct., $383,900

207 Brookwood Park Ct., $380,596

7585 SW Dunbar Dr. SW, $305,000

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

33 Wilmington St., $965,000

6604 Carrick Notch SW, $439,600

867 Teaticket Ln. SW, $264,000

908 Teaticket Ln. SW, $241,383

Shallotte, N.C. 28470

Home

1447 SW Gurganus Rd., $159,900

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 27 Luvan Blvd., $1,240,000

Lot 1A Wallace Pate Dr., $385,000

LOT 6 BLOCK 3 Collins Meadow Dr., $120,000

TBD Belleflower Way, $115,000

Lot 95 Brandon Way, $100,000

TBD Wedgefield Rd., $27,000

92 Robin Dr., $25,000

175 Commanders Island Rd., $17,500

171 Commanders Island Rd., $12,500

Home

302 Mohican Dr., $695,000

186 Wraggs Ferry Rd., $472,000

34 Navaho Trail, $450,000

607 Antebellum Ln., $289,050

2818 Heirloom Way, $260,105

11 Desurrency Ct., $174,490

2507 Withers St., $130,000

2134 Lambert Loop, $125,000

Condo/townhouse

170 Marsh Lake Dr., $773,500

Andrews 29510

Home

52 Highway 521, $285,000

293 Morrisville Rd., $78,000

Aynor 29511

Land

2255 W Highway 501, $82,000

Home

125 Highmeadow Ln., $405,900

1306 Pisgah Church Rd., $249,900

3636 Edwards Rd., $179,050

78 5th Ave., $169,900

4347 Highway 319, $141,900

Conway 29526

Land

873 Denali Dr., $164,000

TBD Riverside Dr., $125,000

2008 Wood Stork Dr., $79,000

Lot E Highway 66, $75,000

Lot 6 Chow Ln., $75,000

516 Oak Pond Ct., $47,000

1869 Wood Stork Dr., $46,500

Lot B W G Rd., $35,000

Lot 3 Missouria Ln., $29,900

TBD Tin Top Alley, $19,000

Home

843 Caines Landing Rd., $605,000

2500 Suzanne Dr., $439,000

1016 Muscovy Pl., $419,900

1823 Wood Stork Dr., $409,000

210 Magrath Ave., $405,700

1020 Whooping Crane Dr., $395,000

395 Trestle Way, $395,000

1025 Wigeon Dr., $371,548

125 Alpharetta Ct., $353,000

308 Wild Blueberry Ln., $347,000

1721 Highway 905, $329,100

578 Heritage Downs Dr., $325,000

2895 Graham Rd., $325,000

535 River Rd., $320,000

405 Carmello Circle, $319,900

251 Rivers Edge Dr., $318,000

408 Carmello Circle, $316,900

744 Lalton Dr., $310,000

597 Heritage Downs Dr., $304,540

232 Hillsborough Dr., $303,348

101 Three Oak Ln., $301,190

113 Citadel Dr., $299,700

4612 Long Avenue Ext., $295,590

616 Trawler Bay Ct., $285,000

912 Wild Leaf Loop, $283,065

361 Willard Rd., $276,000

182 Hamilton Way, $275,000

355 High Falls Dr., $274,154

125 Furman Circle, $270,000

2012 Hazlette Loop, $264,430

916 Wild Leaf Loop, $262,775

2033 Hazlette Loop, $262,490

2023 Hazlette Loop, $261,760

128 Myrtle Grande Dr., $257,000

8259 Timber Ridge Rd., $255,000

323 Pineland Lake Dr., $255,000

143 Pine Forest Dr., $250,000

257 Astoria Park Loop, $247,045

425 Hillsborough Dr., $240,000

336 Palm Terrace Loop, $239,480

278 Lenox Dr., $235,000

368 High Falls Dr., $234,216

657 Tattlesbury Dr., $228,500

4720 Highway 90, $228,000

151 Pine Forest Dr., $226,000

4105 Woodcliffe Dr., $225,000

893 Wild Leaf Loop, $220,165

146 Pine Forest Dr., $219,490

576 Highway 905, $210,000

1001 Hawks Nest Ln., $206,900

139 Averyville Dr., $206,490

1600 Carsens Ferry Dr., $199,400

166 Hamilton Way, $199,000

5231 Huston Rd., $195,375

5227 Huston Rd., $186,650

1316 Weldon Ln., $185,000

7730 Mule Trace Dr., $180,000

1628 Carsens Ferry Dr., $169,900

1116 Lochwood Ln., $159,900

104 Lakeside Crossing Dr., $153,000

157 Lakeside Crossing Dr., $140,000

120 Persivant Dr., $139,900

2670 Tanga Ln., $132,000

1768 Fairbanks Dr., $127,000

639 Rusty Rd., $110,000

852 Old Magnolia Dr., $101,000

554 Summer Dr., $79,900

1028 Kinsington Ct., $55,500

Condo/townhouse

200 Willow Green Dr., $140,000

304 Kiskadee Loop, $110,000

1025 Carolina Rd., $91,000

1025 Carolina Rd., $91,000

1025 Carolina Rd., $91,000

300 Myrtle Greens Dr., $79,000

Conway 29527

Land

6006 Ford Taylor Rd., $60,000

Lot 3 Tee Jay Ct., $59,000

Home

417 Landing Rd., $305,000

1316 Blackwood Dr., $269,900

4803 Pee Dee Hwy., $260,000

473 Oakham Dr., $243,000

3177 Baytree Court, $240,000

3048 Jasmine Dr., $225,000

3230 Merganser Dr., $217,285

1006 Mimosa Ct., $215,000

1562 Heirloom Dr., $210,000

1501 Pickens St., $210,000

425 Oakham Dr., $206,500

1241 Pineridge St., $205,200

1013 Augustus Dr., $200,000

3033 Penson Dr., $200,000

1200 Donald St., $199,000

1580 Heirloom Dr., $197,500

1430 Boker Rd., $195,000

1213 Augustus Dr., $190,000

6384 Highway 378, $185,650

110 Longwood Ln., $171,500

402 Maulden St., $165,000

136 Ivy Creek Ct., $162,400

181 Cottage Creek Circle, $155,000

3580 Steamer Trace Rd., $145,000

1743 Mineral Springs Rd., $136,000

2786 Highway 378, $131,000

6541 Shawn Ln., $52,500

Aynor/Gavliants Ferry 29544

Land

TBD J H Martin Rd., $109,000

Home

220 Grassy Meadow Ct., $250,400

218 Penn Circle, $246,768

198 Penn Circle, $239,150

249 Penn Circle, $233,200

156 Baylee Circle, $187,800

233 Baylee Circle, $185,123

129 Baylee Circle, $172,550

Little River 29566

Land

4848 Williams Island Dr., $272,500

3379 Highway 9 E, $270,000

Lot 8 Wildwood Dr., $39,900

2161 Gamecock Circle, $25,000

Home

424 Waterfall Circle, $470,000

461 Cascade Loop, $416,106

417 Waterfall Circle, $410,000

4351 Lakeside Dr., $410,000

122 Juniata Loop, $396,875

298 Juniata Loop, $395,339

582 Beech Fork Dr., $383,560

3110 Balboa Ln., $365,803

208 Juniata Loop, $365,149

1334 Reflection Pond Dr., $365,000

118 Zostera Dr., $364,901

734 Ricegrass Pl., $364,053

3914 On Deck Circle, $350,272

3715 Pitchers Pl., $349,249

3095 Kings Ct., $345,000

4359 Live Oak Dr., $340,000

307 Juniata Loop, $340,000

4375 Bayshore Dr., $339,000

308 Switchgrass Loop, $336,000

312 Goldenrod Circle, $318,814

109 Juniata Loop, $316,820

183 Juniata Loop, $304,885

2022 Great Blue Heron Dr., $300,542

526 Tourmaline Dr., $300,000

1164 Maxwell Dr., $299,000

319 Juniata Loop, $297,650

271 Juniata Loop, $293,641

277 Sage Circle, $290,000

812 Sweeney Dr., $284,900

281 Juniata Loop, $284,210

960 Cypress Way, $274,489

589 Vermillion Dr., $269,900

1634 Hepburn Dr., $268,290

1613 Hepburn Dr., $266,900

1627 Hepburn Dr., $263,900

4216 Ellis Dr., $262,000

1626 Hepburn Dr., $260,000

1605 Hepburn Dr., $258,072

1617 Hepburn Dr., $255,900

1623 Hepburn Dr., $255,760

560 Cedar Lakes Dr., $255,000

1254 Pyxie Moss Dr., $254,190

4427 Lakeside Dr., $241,000

2756 Desert Rose St., $234,040

2755 Desert Rose St., $234,040

649 Ginger Lily Way, $230,208

632 Twinflower St., $229,000

4406 Grande Harbour Blvd., $228,575

4155 N Horseshoe Rd., $225,000

2759 Desert Rose St., $224,765

4408 Grande Harbour Blvd., $224,150

719 Callant Dr., $222,450

232 Gateway Dr., $219,000

4530 Greenbriar Dr., $218,000

244 Sienna Dr., $217,000

260 Sienna Dr., $212,500

4329 Grande Harbour Blvd., $212,500

4639 Mandi Ave., $185,000

3136 Lyndon Dr., $144,000

Condo/townhouse

4759 Lightkeepers Way, $369,000

4440 Nassau Ct., $360,000

4907 Lightkeepers Way, $350,000

113 Goldenrod Circle, $229,000

4366 Rivergate Ln., $225,000

233 Banbury Ln., $224,900

2008-C Willow Run Dr., $220,731

4115 McLamb Ave., $220,133

4396 Baldwin Ave., $220,000

4119 McLamb Ave., $215,060

4396 Baldwin Ave., $215,000

4111 McLamb Ave., $207,568

121 Waypoint Ridge Ave., $205,000

4123 McLamb Ave., $201,576

3938 Tybre Downs Circle, $175,000

4459 Turtle Ln., $172,000

4413 Eastport Blvd., $169,000

181 Parkway Ln., $155,000

4526 N Plantation Harbour Dr., $151,000

4149 Hibiscus Dr., $150,000

4634 Greenbriar Dr., $148,000

4430 Eastport Blvd., $145,000

4139 Hibiscus Dr., $136,000

775 Plantation Dr., $135,900

102 Scotchbroom Dr., $130,000

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $130,000

106 Scotch Broom Dr., $128,000

4222 Pinehurst Circle, $127,000

4221 Hibiscus Dr., $120,000

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $106,000

4255 Villas Dr., $105,000

4155 Hibiscus Dr., $89,500

4161 Hibiscus Dr., $85,500

1025 Plantation Dr., $74,900

4350 Intercoastal Dr., $70,000

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $47,500

Little River/Longs 29568

Land

TBD Ten Crossing Rd., $45,000

120 Staton Ln., $44,950

lot 11 Hermitage Dr., $59,000

Home

9725 Anchor Rd., $1,600,000

523 Foxtail Dr., $409,000

2035 Dawes Landing Court, $376,848

2232 Springwood Pl., $375,000

140 Mesa Raven Dr., $354,900

101 Chestnut Estates Rd., $330,000

130 Emerald Rush Ct., $314,220

1869 Meadowood Ln., $282,000

216 Craigflower Ct., $278,635

113 Stegal Circle, $274,900

220 Craigflower Ct., $271,330

560 Bucks Trail, $265,000

712 Hobonny Loop, $264,000

480 Craigflower Ct., $262,000

561 Irees Way, $254,900

603 Watercliff Dr., $252,265

911 Snowberry Dr., $248,820

262 Golden Bear Circle, $248,070

256 Sun Colony Blvd., $245,000

650 Watercliff Dr., $243,535

647 Buck Trail, $240,000

693 Sun Colony Blvd., $238,940

708 Sun Colony Blvd., $238,316

654 Watercliff Dr., $236,665

203 Golden Bear Circle, $235,570

820 Twickenham Loop, $234,570

623 Watercliff Dr., $232,710

904 Leatherleaf Ln., $230,000

108 Belclare Way, $230,000

787 Trap Shooter Circle, $228,000

844 Twickenham Loop, $227,570

378 Junco Circle, $225,000

1748 Sapphire Dr., $224,900

646 Watercliff Dr., $222,575

641 Dayflower Dr., $222,000

467 Quinta St., $221,900

612 Watercliff Dr., $217,815

827 Trap Shooter Circle, $212,450

201 Golden Bear Circle, $211,000

208 Golden Bear Circle, $210,570

406 Turtlehead Dr., $205,000

233 Red Maple Loop, $204,900

909 Clay Pidgeon Ct., $204,900

553 Irees Way, $199,000

206 Balsa Dr., $194,900

184 Cupola Dr., $190,000

740 Alexis Dr., $189,900

2192 Bell Rd., $180,000

Condo/townhouse

255 Stonewall Circle, $223,000

303 Stonewall Circle, $218,000

259 Stonewall Circle, $216,900

125 S Shore Blvd., $149,900

504 Shellbank Dr., $142,500

117 S Shore Blvd., $125,500

109 S Shore Blvd., $123,500

870 Fairway Dr., $116,900

870 Fairway Dr., $115,000

770 Charter Dr., $115,000

880 Fairway Dr., $112,900

193 Charter Dr., $110,000

693 Tupelo Ln., $92,000

Loris 29569

Land

tbd Highway 746, $50,000

TBD Tract A Highway 19, $47,500

TBD Tract B Highway 19, $47,500

TBD Emery Rd., $36,500

TBD Lake Dr., $30,000

Home

150 Dale Glen Ln., $315,000

4259 E Highway 9, $300,000

4429 Woodyard Bay Rd., $239,900

1275 Scenic Dr., $219,000

1279 Scenic Dr., $219,000

1697 Hewitt Rd., $202,400

3005 Fiddler Ct., $194,270

1681 Hewitt Rd., $190,400

3230 Sumpter Rd., $190,000

175 Sweetbay Magnolia St., $186,000

125 Kecia Rd., $172,000

1047 Inglewood Dr., $169,500

2965 Mount Olive Rd., $149,900

4375 Harrelson Ave., $90,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

7274 Catena Ln., $800,000

1354 Tarisa Ave., $598,515

210 79th Ave. N, $589,000

9102 Kings Rd., $525,000

7163 Sarteano Dr., $524,240

6601 Pozzallo Place, $518,915

1371 Tarisa Ave., $500,740

6561 Anterselva Dr., $499,640

887 Corrado St., $491,500

6566 Anterselva Dr., $471,465

6363 Torino Lane, $400,000

1015 Old Bridge Rd., $385,000

6070 Tramonto St., $343,215

6014 Tramonto St., $341,515

6076 Tramonto St., $329,915

6713 Geletto Ct., $315,000

6707 Amore Ct., $307,500

816 Dunoway Ct., $215,900

9700 Kings Rd. Apache Family Campground, $105,000

Condo/townhouse

8560 Queensway Blvd., $545,000

9547 Edgerton Dr., $520,000

9650 Shore Dr., $445,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $440,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $430,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $420,000

9650 Shore Dr., $400,000

9994 Beach Club Dr., $385,500

9994 Beach Club Dr., $362,000

161 Seawatch Dr., $317,000

340 Lands End Blvd., $300,000

100 Ocean Creek Dr., $295,000

8-H Canterbury Ct., $289,900

9820 Queensway Blvd., $280,000

323 Wendover Ct., $278,000

10100 Lake Shore Dr., $275,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $275,000

9530 Shore Dr., $270,000

9520 Shore Dr., $266,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $239,900

824 Castleford Circle, $225,000

201 74th Ave. N, $222,000

319 Wendover Ct., $219,000

309 Westbury Ct., $219,000

9560 Shore Dr., $218,000

410 Melrose Pl., $215,000

311 69th Ave. N, $214,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $210,000

215 77th Ave. N, $199,000

9400 Shore Dr., $194,900

205 74th Ave. N, $192,500

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $185,000

501 Maison Dr., $177,500

8121 Amalfi Pl., $175,000

200 72nd Ave. N, $172,500

1100 Commons Blvd., $171,500

215 77th Ave. N, $168,000

223 Maison Dr., $165,000

404 72nd Ave. N, $155,000

7700 Porcher Dr., $145,000

180 Rothbury Circle, $138,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $137,000

158 Seawatch Dr., $135,000

404 72nd Ave. N, $130,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $130,000

215 77th Ave. N, $130,000

215 77th Ave. N, $126,000

201 N 77th Ave. N, $118,900

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $118,000

204 Maisons Dr., $115,900

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $110,500

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $106,000

202 70th Ave. N, $105,000

9550 Shore Dr., $102,000

9550 Shore Dr., $100,000

9550 Shore Dr., $99,500

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $91,500

201 77th Ave. N, $86,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $81,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $75,000

201 75th Ave N, $75,000

201 74th Ave. N, $75,000

201 74th Ave. N, $71,001

7000 N Ocean Blvd. N, $60,000

603 Wagon Wheel Rd., $57,000

10301 N Kings Hwy., $112,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

722 S 5th Ave. S, $150,000

Home

613-A N Ocean Blvd., $1,900,000

354 Mikita Dr., $522,000

517 N 12th Ave., $490,000

623 Hickman St., $476,720

112 S Seaside Dr., $459,000

627 Hickman St., $458,766

695 Pacific Commons Dr., $455,369

719 16th Ave. S, $450,000

1029 N Sea Bridge Ct., $435,000

633 Hickman Dr., $424,177

637 Hickman Dr., $421,477

212 Georges Bay Rd., $417,000

1104 Spalding Ct., $360,000

177 Ocean Commons Dr., $350,000

358 Mikita Dr., $348,155

1653 Southwood Dr., $323,000

624 3rd Ave. S, $320,000

101 Kessinger Dr., $309,000

197 Ocean Commons Dr., $305,000

246 S Reindeer Rd., $302,245

1573 Heathmuir Dr., $295,000

10 Sandy Pine Dr., $294,000

1491 Avalon Dr., $285,000

148 S Reindeer Rd., $281,310

193 Palladium Dr., $280,300

168 S Reindeer Rd., $270,525

1144 Chemung Ct., $270,000

457 Rycola Circle, $263,730

446 Rycola Circle, $263,500

1930 Lake View Circle, $259,000

1546 Gibson Ave., $246,000

1405 Gibson Ave., $230,000

213 Lynco Ln., $220,000

1596 Mason Circle, $213,000

1051 Deer Run Ct., $192,000

1508 Docksider Ct., $185,000

454 Pampas Dr., $185,000

523 Sandpebble Dr., $174,500

421 East Lake Dr., $145,000

276 Flamingo Ct., $145,000

1975 Kingfisher Dr., $140,000

281 Meadowlark Dr., $135,000

2084 Curlew Dr., $110,000

6001 - 907 S Kings Hwy., $410,000

6001-MH16B S Kings Hwy., $350,000

6001-1168 S Kings Hwy., $310,000

6001-MH63C S Kings Hwy., $305,000

6001 - P4 S Kings Hwy., $270,000

6001-1312 South Kings Hwy., $215,900

6001 S Kings Hwy., $194,500

6001-L6 S Kings Hwy., $125,000

6001-5119 S Kings Hwy., $124,800

6001 - 1073 S Kings Hwy., $120,000

6001-5718 S Kings Hwy., $110,000

6001-N53 South Kings Hwy., $55,500

Condo/townhouse

811 N Ocean Blvd., $435,000

612 N Ocean Blvd., $277,000

408 S Poplar Dr. S, $254,000

617 14th Ave. S, $229,000

111 N 16th Ave. N, $199,900

617 14th Ave. S, $189,900

1441 Turkey Ridge Rd., $149,000

1331 Turkey Ridge Rd., $146,000

8862 Duck View Dr., $135,000

2030 Cross Gate Blvd., $135,000

2080 Cross Gate Blvd., $128,900

1881 Colony Dr., $110,000

1890 Colony Dr., $109,900

613 14th Ave. S, $92,000

1602 Fawn Vista Dr. N, $88,400

200 Double Eagle Dr., $65,000

5905 South Kings Hwy., $144,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $137,000

1940 Bent Grass Dr., $134,900

5905 S Kings Hwy., $132,500

5905 S Kings Highway, $88,500

Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

112 Gillette Pl., $200,000

7 S Gasparilla Circle, $175,000

600 Fox Hollow Rd., $175,000

99 Stonington Dr., $145,000

746 Woody Point Dr., $135,531

Lot 15 Lake Pointe Dr., $100,000

4852 Surry Ln., $95,000

600 Carson Ave., $70,000

132 Fox Den Dr., $65,000

Home

23 Carson Creek Dr., $1,220,000

248 Rum Gully Rd., $775,000

160 Stonington Dr., $650,000

2005 Riverwood Dr., $649,900

2004 Turnberry Ln., $647,000

38 Cottage Dr., $530,000

104 Highwood Circle, $528,800

147 Anglers Dr., $506,000

590 Collins Ave., $470,000

5047 West Creek Dr., $450,000

3843 Myrtle Dr., $427,000

71 Long Creek Dr., $426,500

705 Dreamland Dr., $420,000

135 Anglers Dr., $415,000

344 Hyacinth Loop, $415,000

150 Tidal Dr., $385,860

853 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $382,265

36 Saltwind Loop, $380,000

157 Cypress Creek Dr., $377,000

829 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $375,000

351-B Seabreeze Dr., $374,900

9626 Indigo Creek Blvd., $370,000

677 Harbor Bay Dr., $369,900

285 Outboard Dr., $369,900

4416 Paddock Run Dr., $365,000

260 Yellow Rail St., $363,735

547 Chanted Dr., $340,000

1150 Lampwick Ln., $315,000

301 Goddard Ln., $310,000

9439 Pinckney Ln., $301,000

240 Pin Oak Dr., $300,570

384 Emery Oak Dr., $292,570

54 Grove Park Loop, $290,452

1140 Meadowoods Dr., $280,000

111 Molinia Dr., $280,000

7984 Leeward Ln., $275,000

9825 Simonton Ct., $265,000

322 Whitchurch St., $264,000

2306 Blackbird Ct., $231,000

9243 Serenity Pl., $225,000

9913 Largo Ct., $223,750

9680 Sullivan Dr., $215,000

613 Calhoun Dr., $210,000

9533 Sullivan Dr., $179,000

101 Addison Cottage Way, $167,500

3 Inlet Circle, $115,000

3207 Santee Dr., $89,000

93 Burr Circle, $75,000

29 Topsail Ln., $60,000

73 Boone Loop, $50,000

41 Off Shore Dr., $48,000

11 Spinnaker Ln., $47,000

129 Crooked Island Circle, $39,000

1509 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,650,000

1763 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,550,000

300 N Waccamaw Dr., $1,450,000

725 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,175,000

540 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,100,000

312 S Waccamaw Dr., $975,000

2006 N Waccamaw Dr., $949,000

438 Calhoun Dr., $259,900

341 E Canal St., $77,000

Condo/townhouse

86 Oyster Bay Dr., $379,000

654 Sunnyside Dr., $304,000

912 N Waccamaw Dr., $292,000

160 A Parmelee Dr., $270,000

96 Sea Shell Dr., $265,550

683 Misty Hammock Dr., $260,000

304 Nut Hatch Ln., $235,000

850 Sail Ln., $205,000

310 Marsh Pl., $200,000

703 Shearwater Ct., $193,000

703 Shearwater Ct., $187,500

213 Moonglow Circle, $179,900

642 Wilshire Ln., $173,000

1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $169,900

332 Black Oak Ln., $168,000

616 Indigo Bunting Ln., $165,000

401 Mahogany Dr., $161,000

5882 Longwood Dr., $152,900

651 Woodmoor Dr., $148,000

651 Woodmoor Circle, $146,900

619 Woodmoor Circle, $145,000

5822 Longwood Dr., $140,000

5303 Sweetwater Blvd., $135,500

1202 Sweetwater Blvd., $129,900

6104 Sweetwater Blvd., $122,900

207 Indian Wells Ct., $119,000

407 Indian Wells Ct., $90,000

1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $300,500

720 N Waccamaw Dr., $232,500

1001 Ray Costin Way, $215,000

1012 North Waccamaw Dr., $187,000

1509 N Waccamaw Dr., $165,000

625 N Waccamaw Dr., $115,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

30th Ave. N, $116,000

604 17th Ave. N, $70,000

Home

1489 Brookgreen Dr., $815,000

1495 Brookgreen Dr., $680,000

403 15th Ave. S, $474,000

1435 Parish Way, $460,000

333 23rd Ave. S, $425,000

579 Dania Beach Dr., $422,464

2755 Stellar Loop, $404,050

2414 Goldfinch Dr., $390,000

1795 Suncrest Dr., $389,500

1695 Essex Way, $380,000

2840 Stellar Loop, $355,186

1576 Legacy Loop, $350,000

4736 Bermuda Way, $329,900

2553 Orion Loop, $321,464

2410 Seabreeze Pl., $316,375

2659 Orion Loop, $290,379

5003 Camellia Dr., $287,700

2515 Orion Loop, $282,596

2535 Orion Loop, $280,380

4806 Camellia Dr., $275,000

2658 Orion Loop, $272,000

514 30th Ave. N, $270,000

2479 Morlynn Dr., $201,000

2403 Morlynn Dr., $185,000

1300 Melanie Ln., $181,000

731 Columbia Dr., $165,000

1310 Stalvey Ave., $130,000

126 Whitehaven Ct., $120,000

1221 Alberta Ln., $78,000

863 Southpark Dr., $70,000

279 Tatum Lane, $70,000

Condo/townhouse

5300 N Ocean Blvd., $579,000

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $530,000

2006 N Ocean Blvd., $398,000

704 S Ocean Blvd., $340,000

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $330,000

2006 N Ocean Blvd., $330,000

265 Venice Way, $320,000

738 Shine Ave., $315,000

107 S Ocean Blvd., $308,000

870 Shine Ave., $307,500

750 Howard Ave., $305,000

2007 S Ocean Blvd., $290,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $285,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $274,900

821 Murray Ave., $270,000

353 Saint Catherine Bay Ct., $265,000

2201 S Ocean Blvd. S, $265,000

2301 S Ocean Blvd., $265,000

1757 Culbertson Ave., $260,000

5515 N Ocean Blvd., $253,000

571 Mockingbird Ave., $250,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $250,000

846 Filliman Alley, $245,000

5601 N Ocean Blvd., $245,000

201 77th Ave. N, $239,900

313 Snorkel Way, $235,000

2600 N Ocean Blvd., $230,000

4812 Magnolia Lake Dr., $229,900

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $227,000

4843 Luster Leaf Circle, $222,500

382 Snorkel Way, $219,900

2000 N Ocean Blvd., $216,500

378 Snorkel Way, $216,000

2007 S Ocean Blvd., $214,950

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $212,500

780 Gabreski Ln., $210,000

4860 Carnation Circle, $200,000

4827 Magnolia Lake Dr., $200,000

639 Mallard Lake Dr., $199,000

790 Sail House Ct., $198,000

624 Bonaventure Dr., $196,900

4803 Bovardia Pl., $196,000

3780 Tea Rose St., $195,900

676 Pelican Ave., $195,000

3500 Alexandria Ave., $195,000

2600 N Ocean Blvd., $189,000

4827 Magnolia Lake Dr., $175,000

1702 N Ocean Blvd., $172,000

1700 N Ocean Blvd., $170,000

107 S Ocean Blvd., $168,500

4839 Carnation Circle, $165,000

1719-B Low Country Pl., $164,500

1631 Low Country Pl., $164,000

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $159,900

3774 Hitchcock Way, $159,900

756 Aspen Dr., $159,500

4703 Wild Iris Dr., $155,200

4677 Wild Iris Dr., $154,000

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $151,750

5523 #807 N Ocean Blvd., $151,700

4870 Luster Leaf Circle, $150,000

5511 N Ocean Blvd. N, $149,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $138,500

830 44th Ave. N, $129,900

5905 South Kings Hwy., $128,000

3761 Citation Way, $124,000

2000 N Ocean Blvd., $122,500

2000 N Ocean Blvd., $122,500

207 S Ocean Blvd., $120,000

1700 N Ocean Blvd., $119,500

1200 N Ocean Blvd., $117,000

4856 Carnation Circle, $116,000

5308 Ocean Blvd. N, $115,000

2401 South Ocean Blvd., $114,500

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $112,500

4695 Wild Iris Dr., $110,000

3400 North Oak St., $110,000

4687 Wild Iris Dr., $106,000

2207 South Ocean Blvd., $97,500

3015 Old Bryan Dr., $97,000

3015 Old Bryan Dr., $95,000

2310 N Ocean Blvd., $95,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $94,905

1301 Pridgen Rd., $92,000

2401 S Ocean Blvd., $89,900

2310 N Ocean Blvd., $88,000

2207 S Ocean Blvd. S, $87,500

1208 Benna Dr., $85,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $83,500

2000 S Ocean Blvd., $82,000

201 N 74th Ave. N, $79,900

2401 S Ocean Blvd., $79,900

2005 Greens Blvd., $78,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $74,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $73,000

2005 Greens Blvd., $72,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $69,400

1501 Ocean Blvd. S, $64,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $57,000

2600 Ocean Blvd. S, $45,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

(77 Acres) Postal Way, $5,625,000

149 Avenue of the Palms, $349,000

9335 Bellesera Circle, $275,000

260 West Palms Dr., $244,000

1781 Serena Dr., $165,000

109 Minwick Ct., $163,000

1107 Fiddlehead Way, $148,500

9190 Abingdon Dr., $125,500

529 Starlit Way, $125,000

5177 Alwoodley Ln., $95,000

485 Starlit Way, $90,770

899 Waterton Ave., $82,000

821 Crystal Water Way, $73,500

247 Welcome Dr., $72,000

837 Crystal Water Way, $70,000

425 Seabury Ln., $68,000

911 Shipmaster Ave., $65,000

1436 Hydrangea Dr., $65,000

2408 Silkgrass Ln., $58,500

1411 Bohicket Ct., $52,000

Home

9873 Bellasera Circle, $1,300,000

9191 Bellasara Circle, $1,130,000

895 Waterton Ave., $1,050,000

269 Ave. of the Palms, $990,000

421 Saint Julian Ln., $860,000

648 Oxbow Dr., $835,000

402 Harbour View Dr., $770,000

9434 Carrington Dr., $731,000

823 Waterton Ave., $699,000

525 Starlit Way, $675,000

8340 Juxa Dr., $640,000

1070 East Isle of Palms Ave., $630,000

4373 Parkland Dr., $630,000

7013 Legare Pl., $600,000

929 Bluffview Dr., $600,000

945 Crystal Water Way, $599,900

7386 Catena Ln., $595,000

4009 Chalmers Ct., $571,330

5117 Alwoodley Dr., $514,900

350 Harbour View Dr., $490,000

437 Noah Ave., $483,190

371 Babylon Pine Dr., $459,000

4697 National Dr., $440,000

942 Crystal Water Way, $439,900

1058 Brentford Dr., $439,000

924 Shipmaster Ave., $415,000

908 Sorano St., $414,733

4392 Saint Annes Ct., $395,000

3538 Arrowhead Blvd., $389,000

1051 Safe Haven Dr., $387,000

9413 Fetter Bush Rd., $386,500

528 Stonemason Dr., $375,000

256 Walnut Grove Ct., $373,660

10072 Hamilton Branch Loop, $371,430

201 Walnut Grove Ct., $369,665

10076 Hamilton Branch Loop, $369,328

5048 Sandlewood Dr., $366,623

8033 Brogdon Dr, $362,915

5700 Club Pines Ct., $362,000

10063 Hamilton Branch Loop, $360,000

2527 Brescia St., $359,100

10067 Hamilton Branch Loop, $350,000

10005 Hamilton Branch Loop, $349,536

10047 Hamilton Branch Loop, $344,845

10051 Hamilton Branch Loop, $344,025

560 Concord Dr., $340,000

400 Caretta Ct., $339,900

5500 Redleaf Rose Dr., $330,421

1197 Harbison Circle, $330,200

208 Walnut Grove Ct., $330,000

6125 Chadderton Circle, $330,000

959 Harrison Mill St., $329,675

4944 Sandlewood Dr., $329,590

520 Allspice Ln., $325,000

947 Harrison Mill St., $323,215

3108 Byrom Rd., $320,000

105 Zinnia Dr., $315,000

4212 Vista Wood Dr., $311,000

1032 Harbison Circle, $310,060

604 Poe Creek Way, $310,000

987 Laurens Mill Dr., $308,000

935 Harrison Mill St., $304,300

1621 Palmetto Palm Dr., $297,000

378 Carolina Farms Blvd., $294,613

10031 Hamilton Branch Loop, $293,000

5365 Grosetto Way, $289,900

371 Firenze Loop, $289,203

2418 Windmill Way, $286,000

4758 Harvest Dr., $285,000

776 Carolina Farms Blvd., $285,000

2372 Clandon Dr., $279,000

1218 Harbison Circle, $276,740

1656 Villena Dr., $271,090

4541 Farm Lake Dr., $270,000

301 Black Willow Ct., $269,900

5568 Redleaf Rose Dr., $268,165

5518 Redleaf Rose Dr., $266,452

1811 Berkley Village Loop, $264,222

1807 Berkley Village Loop, $263,875

1795 Berkley Village Loop, $263,050

1799 Berkley Village Loop, $263,000

7163 Swansong Circle, $260,133

4460 W Walkerton Rd., $260,000

7005 Rivers Bridge Ct., $257,000

1787 Berkley Village Loop, $255,550

1798 Berkley Village Loop, $255,550

1823 Berkley Village Loop, $255,000

80 Bonnie Bridge Circle, $255,000

262 Vesta Dr., $250,000

344 Vesta Dr., $245,000

102 Wyandot Ct., $231,000

801 Silvercrest Dr., $222,000

188 Fulbourn Pl., $212,000

168 Fulbourn Pl., $207,500

551 Cottage Oaks Circle, $207,000

4763 Southgate Pkwy., $200,000

301 Encore Circle, $177,000

1345 Eagle Crest Dr., $162,000

Condo/townhouse

136-A Queens Cove Place, $283,000

212 Viareggio Rd., $258,000

773 Salerno Circle, $221,000

1461 Lanterns Rest Rd., $220,000

100 Culpepper Way, $215,000

235 Connemara Dr., $194,000

273 Connemara Dr., $185,000

1017 World Tour Blvd., $178,000

4425 Montrose Ln., $165,000

5060 Glenbrook Dr., $154,500

1009 World Tour Blvd., $153,800

605 Waterway Village Blvd, $151,900

683 Riverwalk Dr., $150,000

1001 World Tour Blvd., $149,900

108 Cypress Point Ct., $146,000

4935 Crab Pond Ct., $145,000

6010 Windsor Green Way, $144,900

148 Westhaven Dr., $142,500

465 White River Dr., $140,000

4845 Meadow Sweet Dr., $139,999

1133 Peace Pipe Pl., $138,000

4923 Pond Shoals Ct., $137,000

631 Waterway Village Blvd., $136,000

4432-G Montrose Ln., $135,000

4810 Innisbrook Ct., $134,750

472 River Oaks Dr., $134,000

4818 Innisbrook Ct., $133,000

805 Crumpet Ct., $125,500

624 River Oaks Dr., $125,000

476 River Oaks Dr., $123,000

1302 River Oaks Dr., $122,000

111 Fountain Pointe Ln., $122,000

577 Blue River Ct., $120,000

606 River Oaks Dr., $119,000

201 Wando River Rd., $117,500

148 Westhaven Dr., $117,000

670 Riverwalk Dr., $116,725

492 River Oak Dr., $116,000

4657 Wild Iris Dr., $114,000

484 River Oaks Dr., $107,000

628 River Oaks Dr., $107,000

468 River Oaks Dr., $90,700

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

4602 S Island Dr., $213,100

Lot 2 Hyatt Pond Rd., $120,000

198 Palmetto Harbour Dr., $87,500

904 Seaside Dr., $65,000

Home

2707 Ships Wheel Dr., $1,300,000

3905 N Ocean Blvd., $1,150,000

1300 Springland Ln., $850,000

603 11th Ave. N, $820,000

406 15th Ave. S, $683,500

219 Sandcrest Dr., $614,758

319 48th Ave. N, $600,000

337 58th Ave. N, $565,000

315 N 30th Ave. N, $520,000

2400 Via Palma Dr., $520,000

312 45th Ave. N, $499,000

5023 Bucks Bluff Dr., $495,000

3202 Stoney Creek Ct., $495,000

5808 Bridlewood Rd., $476,000

2202 Chestnut St., $460,000

5023 White Iris Dr., $450,000

4905 Stonegate Dr., $425,000

212 31st Ave. N, $422,500

217 34th Ave. N, $415,000

911 Watermark Ct., $400,000

213 29th Ave. N, $380,000

901 Bronwyn Circle, $375,000

5107 Weatherwood Dr., $350,000

1419 Cottage Cove Circle, $349,500

1008 Sand Dollar Ct., $339,900

806 Futch St., $335,000

1126 Inlet View Dr., $305,000

1230 Trisail Ln, $292,000

405 28th Ave. N, $289,900

2408 Watson Dr., $275,000

1909-C Edge Dr., $270,000

2402 Nixon St., $265,000

Condo/townhouse

100 North Beach Blvd., $875,000

603 S Ocean Blvd., $550,000

100 North Beach Blvd., $520,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $475,000

1625 S Ocean Blvd., $467,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $446,000

3805 S Ocean Blvd., $440,000

820 S Ocean Blvd., $426,000

200 N 53rd Ave. N, $420,000

201 S Ocean Blvd., $420,000

102 N Ocean Blvd., $420,000

4801 Harbour Point Dr., $409,000

4701 S Ocean Blvd., $389,900

3601 Ocean Blvd. S, $380,000

4908 N Market St., $376,000

6014 Catalina Dr., $375,000

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $365,500

208 N Ocean Blvd., $362,500

2180 Waterview Dr., $355,000

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $354,000

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $345,000

1625 S Ocean Blvd., $345,000

1516 Edge Dr., $340,000

4801 Harbour Pointe Dr., $338,000

622 Lorenzo Dr., $336,900

300 N Ocean Blvd., $330,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $325,000

1903 S Ocean Blvd., $322,500

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $315,000

4605 S Ocean Blvd. S, $315,000

1015 S Ocean Blvd., $305,000

4605 S Ocean Blvd., $305,000

4605 S Ocean Blvd., $289,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $279,999

2180 Waterview Dr., $278,800

713 Shell Creek Circle, $275,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $267,000

2601 S Ocean Blvd., $262,400

2180 Waterview Dr., $260,000

1545 Spinnaker Dr., $259,900

601 Hillside Dr. N, $255,000

2701 South Ocean Blvd., $255,000

300 Ocean Blvd. N, $254,900

2241 Waterview Dr., $250,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $250,000

4601 N Ocean Blvd. N, $245,000

202 N Ocean Blvd., $242,000

3301 S Ocean Blvd., $235,000

2711 S Ocean Blvd., $234,900

601 Hillside Dr. N, $232,500

4315 S Ocean Blvd., $230,101

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $229,900

829 Madiera Dr., $220,000

705 1st Ave. S, $203,000

6100 North Ocean Blvd., $200,000

1709 S Ocean Blvd., $200,000

6100 N Ocean Blvd., $185,900

1900 Duffy St., $180,000

612 3rd Ave. S, $179,000

2609 S Ocean Blvd., $175,000

206 2nd Ave. N, $174,900

1221 Tidewater Dr., $172,000

5825 Catalina Dr., $170,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $169,900

5751 Oyster Catcher Dr., $168,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $164,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $162,500

5751 Oyster Catcher Dr., $162,500

300 N Ocean Blvd., $160,000

4201 N Ocean Blvd., $159,500

1058 Sea Mountain Hwy., $159,000

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $159,000

609 Hillside Dr. S, $159,000

6253 Catalina Dr., $158,900

5825 Catalina Dr., $157,000

4801 N Ocean Blvd., $155,000

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $154,000

300 N Ocean Blvd. N, $152,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $151,000

1208 S Ocean Blvd. S, $151,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $150,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $145,773

206 N Hillside Dr., $142,500

300 N N Ocean Blvd., $135,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $135,000

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $129,500

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $124,900

1607 S Ocean Blvd., $115,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

49 Nesting Pond Ct., $375,000

2364 Petigru Dr., $240,000

Lot 30 Schooner Ct., $187,000

Lot 40 Old Augusta Dr., $137,000

Lot 6 Golf View Ct., $90,000

22-C Grey Fox Loop, $73,000

188 Tuckers Rd., $70,000

Home

200 Myrtle Ave., $980,000

842 Preservation Circle, $960,000

37 Charlestowne Ct., $935,000

178 Parker Dr., $900,100

275 Berry Tree Ln., $740,000

249 Atlantic Ave., $722,650

403 Middleton Dr., $687,375

244 Atlantic Ave., $599,000

364 Hill Dr., $586,130

1033 Tuckers Rd., $555,000

65 Harbourreef Dr., $507,000

512 Minnow Dr., $504,500

256 Tuckers Rd., $499,000

424 Weston Dr., $465,000

595 Kings River Rd., $415,000

15 Big Oak Pl., $400,000

237 Clamdigger Loop, $394,475

10 Old Barge Dr., $390,000

783 Fieldgate Circle, $385,000

547 Pine Top Rd., $375,000

423 Lumbee Circle, $355,000

120 Captiva Cove Loop, $339,900

48 Black Pearl Court, $336,070

37 Grace Bay Ct., $333,500

97 Clamdigger Loop, $329,900

344 Castaway Key Dr., $326,000

238 Captiva Cove Loop, $294,180

302 Old Cedar Loop, $231,501

199 Saint Christopher Circle, $134,000

Condo/townhouse

6 Breakers Reef Dr., $1,699,000

125 S Dunes Dr., $950,000

671 Norris Dr., $940,000

145 S Dunes Dr., $595,000

139 Dunes Dr., $590,000

741 Retreat Beach Circle, $575,000

293 S Dunes Dr., $575,000

741 Retreat Beach Dr., $555,000

80 Landing Rd., $437,000

149 Lumbee Circle, $329,000

21 Inlet Point Dr., $300,000

108 Twelve Oaks Dr., $295,000

366 Pinehurst Ln., $240,000

14300 Ocean Hwy., $230,000

691 Blue Stem Dr., $230,000

601 Retreat Beach Circle, $209,000

93 - 17B Salt Marsh Circle, $175,000

354 Blue Stem Dr., $170,000

984 Algonquin Dr., $168,900

674G Algonquin Dr., $167,000

943 Algonquin Dr., $162,000

117 Pinehurst Ln., $153,000

752 Algonquin Dr., $150,000

195 Egret Run Ln., $130,000

118 Salt Marsh Circle, $109,000

14290 Ocean Hwy., $108,000

1 Norris Dr., $77,500

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

224 Chamberlin Rd., $90,000

2819 McLeod Ln., $73,000

2664 Corn Pile Rd., $65,000

Home

2401 Gist Ln., $656,000

17 Smith Blvd., $640,000

6974 Bay Rd., $589,000

2656 Henagan Ln., $419,000

290 Harbison Circle, $408,000

165 Copper Leaf Dr., $370,000

939 Blue Point Dr., $347,331

3012 Gillham Loop, $342,150

664 Black Pearl Way, $318,570

629 Black Pearl Way, $318,000

3040 Gillham Loop, $313,230

665 Black Pearl Way, $310,690

527 Running Deer Trail, $310,000

622 Norwich Ln., $291,610

661 Black Pearl Way, $291,190

947 Blue Point Dr., $278,000

637 Black Pearl Way, $269,160

3698 Chapel Ln., $265,000

436 Tiburon Dr., $259,000

1218 Brighton Ave., $255,000

626 Norwich Ln., $254,490

169 Avondale Dr., $250,000

161 Avondale Dr., $250,000

916 Green Side Dr., $248,490

202 Ashton Circle, $245,000

1148 Great Lakes Circle, $245,000

201 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $245,000

923 Green Side Dr., $244,570

312 Sebastian Dr., $244,500

253 Cabo Loop, $240,000

290 Cabo Loop, $235,000

404 Lake Park Dr., $235,000

20 Plantation Rd., $235,000

744 Indian Wood Ln., $230,000

189 Foxpath Loop, $230,000

2607 Wild Game Trail, $230,000

178 Hampton Park Circle, $228,322

454 Saint Charles Circle, $226,900

3916 Lochview Dr., $225,000

255 Colby Ct., $220,000

193 Black Bear Rd., $218,000

1404 Reid Ct., $215,000

708 Pepperhill Circle, $212,000

236 Leste Rd., $211,960

530 Battey Ln., $200,000

6688 Wisteria Dr., $200,000

4116 Belmont Park Dr., $195,000

116 Carolines Cove Ct., $192,500

108 River Reach Dr., $190,000

515 Lake Park Dr., $185,100

5016 Watergate Dr., $170,000

1094 Weslin Creek Dr., $165,000

9474 Leeds Circle, $160,000

3238 Red Bird Ln., $156,500

5064 Watergate Dr., $150,000

164 Darlene Dr., $77,000

313 Sutton Dr., $57,000

Condo/townhouse

1558 Palmina Loop, $215,000

508 Banks Dr., $212,000

172 Ella Kinley Circle, $195,675

922 Wrigley Dr., $191,500

305 Shelby Lawson Dr., $176,000

169 Olde Towne Way, $155,900

111 Maddux Ln., $150,000

100 Olde Towne Way, $142,000

3931 Gladiola Ct., $134,900

101 Ella Kinley Circle, $132,000

305 Resort Dr., $129,975

3965 Forsythia Ct., $122,000

1230 Saint George Ln., $95,000

1450 St. George Ln., $93,900

500 Fairway Village Dr., $86,000

422-D Tree Top Ct., $75,200

510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $73,500

510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $55,000

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service