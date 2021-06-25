Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
April 18-24
Tabor City, N.C. 28463
Home
4239 Richard Wright Rd., $105,000
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
112 Barn Owl Ct., $316,000
1469 Creek Ridge Lane, $253,825
1092 SW Clubview Ln., $153,000
Condo/townhouse
300 Bulkhead Bend, $192,500
Wrightsville Beach, N.C. 28480
Condo/townhouse
2400 N Lumina Ave., $1,190,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 5 Royal Tern Ct., $335,000
Wallace Pate Dr., $120,000
Lot 37 Jutland Ln., $95,000
2345 Wedgefield Rd., $31,000
1151 Francis Parker Rd., $26,500
31 Green Meadow Circle, $14,000
32 Millbrook Rd., $13,500
Home
569 Bonnyneck Dr., $1,200,000
1162 DeBordieu Blvd., $1,200,000
1127 Highmarket St., $485,000
117 King George Rd., $299,000
1948 Allston St., $175,000
141 Desurrency Ct., $159,490
1703 Middleton St., $152,000
541 Black River Rd., $50,000
Condo/townhouse
84 Mayrant Bluff Ln., $130,000
Aynor 29511
Home
157 Hidden Valley Rd., $185,000
901 Tolar Rd., $180,000
Conway 29526
Land
1012 Gallinule Dr., $96,500
7049 Lanes Dr., $20,000
TBD Colton Circle, $16,500
Home
519 Trestle Way, $424,440
2412 St. Andrews Ln., $405,000
860 Tilly Lake Rd., $309,000
3169 Long Avenue Ext., $285,000
2024 Hazlette Loop, $278,610
593 Heritage Downs Dr., $276,965
656 Belmont Dr., $263,600
2020 Hazlette Loop, $263,275
315 Palm Terrace Loop, $254,990
186 Lander Dr., $250,000
130 Grier Crossing Dr., $239,900
439 Archer Ct., $237,260
213 Apex Dr., $230,450
391 Dunbarton Ln., $226,125
5242 Huston Rd., $223,345
100 Black Harbor Dr., $220,000
1604 Fairforest Ct., $211,000
1301 Weldon Ln., $187,000
1112 Lancelot Ln., $185,000
1302 Anderson St., $165,000
822 Esther Ct., $162,000
933 Tiffany Ln., $144,000
297 Duck Cove Rd., $139,900
1815 9th Ave., $64,319
Condo/townhouse
1025 Carolina Rd., $94,500
1025 Carolina Rd., $78,500
1025 Carolina Rd., $78,500
Conway 29527
Home
1893 Highway 548, $224,900
3242 Merganser Dr., $222,990
1885 Highway 548, $217,900
3468 Holly Loop, $202,000
230 Georgia Mae Loop, $194,000
2819 Allen Dew Rd., $191,275
1076 Sioux Swamp Dr., $189,000
807 Johnson St., $185,000
Little River 29566
Home
2248 Big Landing Dr., $795,000
500 Flowering Branch Ave., $334,000
3028 Calusa Dr., $333,676
236 Goldenrod Circle, $304,403
117 Bridgeway Dr., $300,000
3733 On Deck Circle, $300,000
731 Callant Dr., $295,000
933 Sultana Dr., $270,000
1631 Hepburn Dr., $264,900
1643 Hepburn Dr., $257,070
309 Hidden Cove Dr., $250,000
1638 Hepburn Dr., $249,000
4404 Grande Harbour Blvd., $226,625
4400 Grande Harbour Blvd., $223,600
4528 Greenbriar Dr., $209,000
4118 Hickory Ct., $199,000
4325 River Gate Ln., $167,000
306 Robin Hood Circle, $157,000
Condo/townhouse
2008-A Willow Run Dr., $234,484
4520 N Plantation Harbour Dr., $230,000
2008-D Willow Run Dr., $225,526
2008-B Willow Run Dr., $221,206
4449 Turtle Ln., $220,000
4039 McLamb Ave., $218,003
4522 N Plantation Harbour Dr., $215,000
4641 Lightkeepers Way, $150,000
4141 Hibiscus Dr., $149,000
4136 Hibiscus Dr., $146,000
4179 Hibiscus Dr., $140,000
4109 Pinehurst Circle, $128,999
106 Scotchbroom Dr., $126,000
4286 Pinehurst Circle, $122,500
4185 Hibiscus Dr., $110,000
800 Egret Circle, $85,000
4246 Pinehurst Circle, $64,900
Longs 29568
Land
Highway 90, $951,157
Ap Thompson Rd., $295,000
TBD Harvest Moon Dr., $30,000
Home
148 Belclare Way, $305,000
329 Galway Ct., $275,000
547 Bucks Trail, $274,900
515 Royal Jay Ln., $274,645
504 Royal Jay Ln., $256,810
515 Grass Fern Ct., $251,070
254 Golden Bear Circle, $247,500
240 Red Maple Loop, $244,900
204 Golden Bear Circle, $239,070
243 Red Maple Loop, $225,900
244 Red Maple Loop, $224,900
221 Birdie Way, $224,000
840 Twickenham Loop, $221,990
727 Sun Colony Blvd., $219,640
817 Twickenham Loop, $204,000
412 Plymouth Loop, $190,000
541 Truitt Dr., $189,900
1641 Langley Dr., $188,000
460 Deer Watch Circle, $182,000
409 Dovetail Ct., $180,000
Condo/townhouse
119 Palmetto Green Dr., $221,000
119 Palmetto Green Dr., $214,000
125 S Shore Blvd., $144,900
664 Tupelo Ln., $92,000
Loris 29569
Land
000 Highway 9 Bypass, $190,000
TBD Red Bluff Rd., $50,000
1500 Colts Neck Rd., $415,000
1283 Scenic Dr., $223,000
2013 Spring Valley Ct., $198,250
4001 Milligan St., $150,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
307 Ocean View Dr., $1,650,000
7202 Seville Dr., $775,000
829 Monterrosa Dr., $620,000
107 Holly Ln., $525,000
6518 Anterselva Dr., $448,290
1007 Anrea St., $394,290
1003 Anrea St., $387,165
312 70th Ave. N, $312,000
Condo/townhouse
122 Vista Del Mar Ln., $1,250,000
8560 Queensway Blvd., $406,000
9994 Beach Club Dr., $339,000
101 Ocean Creek Dr., $323,000
9840 Queensway Blvd., $315,000
200 76th Ave. N, $299,000
161 Seawatch Dr., $295,000
311 69th Ave. N, $275,000
1313 Villa Marbella Ct., $270,000
9820 Queensway Blvd., $259,500
310 73rd Ave. N, $233,000
201 77th Ave. N, $209,900
180 Rothbury Circle, $205,000
158 Seawatch Dr., $177,600
9501 Shore Dr., $167,000
211 Baslow Ct., $163,000
191 Maison Dr., $162,000
9779-07 Leyland Dr., $155,000
200 72nd Ave. N, $155,000
109 Westhill Circle, $145,000
9738-08 Leyland Dr., $128,000
201 77th Ave. N, $125,000
9550 Shore Dr., $100,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $92,500
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $90,000
7000 N Ocean Blvd., $77,000
7000 N Ocean Blvd., $75,500
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $73,000
9550 Shore Dr., $70,000
9550 Shore Dr., $68,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
512-B S Ocean Blvd., $706,000
1114-A S Ocean Blvd., $656,000
913 S Myrtle Dr., $515,000
164 S Reindeer Rd., $281,760
258 S Reindeer Rd., $260,135
1559 Mason Circle, $250,000
1715 Southwood Dr., $240,000
542 Oceanside Dr., $168,500
1068 Links Rd., $630,000
1301 Regent Terrace, $410,000
6001-8042 South Kings Hwy., $295,000
6001-5502 South Kings Hwy., $115,000
1647 Crystal Lake Dr., $81,000
Condo/townhouse
615 13th Ave. S, $213,000
2263 Andover Dr., $117,000
1890 Colony Dr., $109,000
120 Spanish Oak Ct., $103,500
1600 Deercreek Rd., $86,000
308 Pipers Ln., $159,000
5905 South Kings Hwy., $132,500
5905 South Kings Hwy., $118,000
2280 Andover Dr., $110,000
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
506 Fernwood Dr., $345,000
Home
211 Woody Point Dr., $821,938
69 Cascade Dr., $790,000
128 Long Ridge Dr., $710,000
219 Wood Cut Ct., $596,000
89 Knotty Pine Way, $595,000
162 Summer Wind Loop, $449,900
217 Dogwood Dr. N, $397,000
944 Refuge Way, $375,000
200 Wicklow Dr., $364,000
6408 Longwood Dr., $322,000
513 W Surfwind Dr., $265,000
838 Main Sail Ct., $260,000
42 Easter Lilly Ct., $245,000
1278 Pollen Loop, $220,000
9685 Conifer Ln., $217,500
5005 Blue Spruce Ln., $210,000
570 Surfwind Dr. W, $178,000
502 Night Heron Ct., $168,500
827 White Sand Ct., $127,000
370 West Canal St., $96,000
20 Blue Water Ln., $41,000
1087 S Waccamaw Dr., $2,799,000
135A Holiday Dr., $525,000
191 Jamestown Landing Rd., $276,575
720 Oliver Dr., $135,000
513 Porter Dr., $99,900
Condo/townhouse
52 Sea Shell Dr., $282,550
5137 Highway 17 Business, $280,000
850 Botany Loop, $257,500
122 Coldstream Cove Loop, $217,000
310 Marsh Pl., $200,000
4645 Fringetree Dr., $199,900
751 Painted Bunting Dr., $190,000
616 Indigo Bunting Ln., $175,500
1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $170,000
164 Chenoa Dr., $162,000
306 Wembley Way, $142,500
707 Indian Wells Ct., $88,000
1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $190,000
1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $188,000
107 Devon Pl., $95,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
Lot 11 Pickens Ave., $159,900
6045 Sandy Miles Way, $116,000
1410 Shavis Ct., $6,000
Home
3108 N Ocean Blvd., $1,375,000
6110 Bolsena Place, $681,891
552 Dania Beach Dr., $605,000
1611 Edgewood Dr., $485,000
1270 Culbertson Ave., $449,900
467 Caribbean Way, $418,675
775 Johnson Ave., $396,900
2808 Stellar Loop, $385,000
758 Murray Ave., $355,000
2790 Stellar Loop, $351,700
2684 Stellar Loop, $350,600
1450 Beaumont Way, $344,900
675 Murray Ave., $335,000
6508 Bryan St., $317,000
2606 Orion Loop, $310,420
855 Rosa Circle, $290,000
2592 Orion Loop, $283,946
2631 Orion Loop, $247,500
Condo/townhouse
3000 N Ocean Blvd. N, $325,000
935 Hendrick Ave., $320,000
504 N Ocean Blvd., $275,000
3000 Ocean Blvd. N, $254,900
5601 N Ocean Blvd., $245,000
2600 N Ocean Blvd., $235,000
2000 Ocean Blvd. N, $235,000
4828 Magnolia Lake Dr., $224,900
5300 Ocean Blvd. N, $219,900
5300 N Ocean Blvd., $211,000
2500 N Ocean Blvd., $206,000
3553 Alexandria Ave., $195,800
1742 Low Country Pl., $180,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $180,000
5511 N Ocean Blvd., $179,700
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $179,000
3545 Willow St., $179,000
5523 N Ocean Blvd., $163,000
201 S Ocean Blvd. S, $149,900
4749 Wild Iris Dr., $145,000
3801 Myrtle Pointe Dr., $142,000
4872 Dahlia Ct., $136,000
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $135,500
3768 Citation Way, $135,000
601 Mitchell Dr., $132,000
2000 N Ocean Blvd., $129,000
201 S Ocean Blvd., $128,000
2504 N Ocean Blvd., $125,000
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $119,000
207 S Ocean Blvd., $118,000
4835 Carnation Circle, $118,000
2925 Carriage Row Ln., $113,000
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $113,000
1203 Erin Way, $94,900
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $84,500
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $81,000
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $80,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $77,000
2401 S Ocean Blvd. S, $75,000
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $72,500
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $72,000
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $69,900
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $58,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $55,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $55,000
1205 S Ocean Blvd. S, $52,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $48,000
4728 Jenn Dr.,
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
9600 Bellasera Circle, $212,000
1945 Sweet Olive Ln., $135,000
3008 Marsh Island Dr., $85,000
219 W Palms Dr., $63,500
2088 Summer Rose Ln., $63,000
318 Harbour View Dr., $55,000
Home
9550 Lugano Ct., $1,500,000
115 Redwolf Trail, $1,395,000
9737 Catalonia Ct., $1,365,000
388 West Palms Dr., $1,120,000
325 Harbour View Dr., $985,000
9340 Modena Ct., $950,000
8332 Leone Circle, $894,900
2016 Teramo Dr., $835,000
5073 Middelton View Dr., $591,500
668 Oxbow Dr., $565,000
5123 Alwoodley Ln., $532,000
445 Noah Ave., $503,715
1121 Bluffton Ct., $485,000
801 Carolina Farms Blvd., $380,625
701 Caffery Ct., $372,000
4417 Marshwood Dr., $355,000
2523 Brescia St., $337,321
5176 Country Pine Dr., $334,753
10068 Hamilton Branch Loop, $330,000
951 Harrison Mill St., $328,760
219 Walnut Grove Ct., $322,390
939 Harrison Mill St., $310,975
8044 Brogdon Dr, $300,280
637 Old Castle Loop, $279,000
2524 Brescia St., $265,753
237 Carolina Farms Blvd., $255,000
1782 Berkley Village Loop, $253,550
365 Carolina Farms Blvd., $246,000
164 Clovis Circle, $242,500
903 Veneda Ct., $225,000
303 Bellegrove Dr., $218,000
4804 Tarpon Bay Rd., $182,500
219 Weyburn St., $149,900
Condo/townhouse
8641 San Marcello Dr., $535,000
8578 San Marcello Dr., $495,000
136-D Queens Cove Place, $283,000
3221 Volterra Way, $262,000
296 Viareggio Rd., $247,000
941 British Ln., $230,000
737 Salerno Circle, $220,000
205 Threshing Way, $205,000
1000 Balmore Dr., $194,900
412 Black Smith Ln., $179,000
628 Waterway Village Ave., $165,000
1505 Lanterns Rest Rd., $165,000
108 Cypress Point Ct., $163,000
1033 World Tour Blvd., $156,900
1017 World Tour Blvd., $149,000
1105 Peace Pipe Pl., $138,777
5038 Belleglen Ct., $135,500
619 Waterway Village Blvd., $133,500
4930 Crab Pond Ct., $131,000
1009 World Tour Blvd., $126,000
105 Fountain Pointe Ln., $120,000
500 River Oaks Dr., $112,900
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
206 Palmetto Harbour Dr., $89,500
Home
4934 Salt Creek Ct., $1,410,000
4704 N Ocean Blvd., $974,900
4947 Salt Creek Ct., $652,000
5006 Bucks Bluff Dr., $635,000
1519 Holly Dr., $633,652
305 43rd Ave. S, $538,000
1805 Holly Dr., $515,000
904 Hillside Dr. S, $450,000
908 Hillside Dr. S, $449,000
610 26th Ave. S, $433,000
5807 Bridlewood Rd., $430,000
4503 N Ocean Blvd., $429,000
208 31st Ave. N, $320,000
4509 Osprey St., $68,000
Condo/townhouse
100 North Beach Blvd., $1,160,000
617 Lorenzo Dr., $464,375
5700 N Ocean Blvd., $445,500
3805 S Ocean Blvd., $420,000
6244 Catalina Dr., $387,000
4704 Blackwater Circle, $358,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $349,900
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $349,500
304 N Ocean Blvd., $330,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $315,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $315,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $310,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $299,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $292,000
2151 Bridge View Ct., $290,000
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $290,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $289,900
2151 Bridge View Ct., $285,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $275,000
629 Surfsong Way, $262,500
2180 Waterview Dr., $258,500
3601 N Ocean Blvd., $235,000
4401 Poinsett St., $230,000
5000 N Ocean Blvd., $215,000
2801 S Ocean Blvd., $208,000
1709 S Ocean Blvd., $197,000
1900 Duffy St., $190,000
401 2nd Ave. N, $185,000
207 N Ocean Blvd., $184,500
6100 N Ocean Blvd., $182,000
1900 Duffy St., $177,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $170,500
300 N Ocean Blvd., $169,900
2609 S Ocean Blvd. S, $167,000
2711 S Ocean Blvd., $166,000
6015 Catalina Dr., $163,000
614 3rd Ave. S, $160,000
901 West Port Dr., $156,500
300 N Ocean Blvd., $150,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $123,500
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $112,500
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $68,500
6100 N Ocean Blvd., $179,900
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
86 Percival Ct., $205,000
TBD Tiny Ln., $122,500
117 Seagrass Ct., $92,500
178 Hagley Dr., $90,000
119 Enclave Pl., $61,500
Home
226 Myrtle Ave., $1,735,000
274 Inlet Point Dr., $1,325,000
151-B Atlantic Ave., $1,300,000
274 Trace Dr., $985,000
254 Nesting Pond Ct., $955,000
45 Rookery Trail, $765,000
79 Rookery Trail, $625,000
116 Hunters Oak Ct., $550,000
64 Graham Way, $529,000
131 Gilman Rd., $378,000
362 Oleander Dr., $367,500
156 Harbour Reef Dr., $344,500
161 Captiva Cove Loop, $327,900
Condo/townhouse
145 South Dunes Dr., $650,000
145 S Dunes Dr., $580,000
709 Retreat Beach Circle, $435,000
8 Sea Eagle Ct., $340,000
14300 Ocean Hwy., $235,000
14300 Ocean Highway, $225,000
103 Club Circle, $185,000
143 Crane Dr., $179,000
298 Pinehurst Ln., $170,000
14290 Ocean Highway, $122,000
14290 Ocean Hwy., $118,500
14290 Ocean Hwy., $109,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Home
307 Crossing Ct., $435,000
4998 Oat Fields Drive, $370,000
280 Saint Davids Ave., $355,000
3044 Gillham Loop, $334,405
1913 La Playa Dr., $333,000
7341 Guinevere Circle, $300,000
2740 Canvasback Trail, $299,000
943 Blue Point Dr., $291,550
663 Norwich Ln., $290,610
633 Black Pearl Way, $287,550
669 Black Pearl Way, $278,663
657 Black Pearl Way, $277,160
654 Norwich Ln., $265,990
653 Black Pearl Way, $261,150
108 Hampton Park Circle, $256,061
325 Skyland Pines Dr., $255,000
401 Pennington Loop, $240,000
2765 Canvasback Trail, $239,900
143 Rose Water Loop, $235,000
535 Heritage Point Dr., $224,000
206 Kestrel Ct., $199,900
260 La Patos Dr., $189,900
309 Clear Creek Circle, $186,000
1110 Ganton Way, $176,000
6710 Wisteria Dr., $165,000
8569 Edgewood Dr., $110,000
Condo/townhouse
210 Portsmith Dr., $131,000
6010 Dick Pond Rd., $87,000
