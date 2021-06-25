Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By Staff reports

April 18-24

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Home

4239 Richard Wright Rd., $105,000

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

112 Barn Owl Ct., $316,000

1469 Creek Ridge Lane, $253,825

1092 SW Clubview Ln., $153,000

Condo/townhouse

300 Bulkhead Bend, $192,500

Wrightsville Beach, N.C. 28480

Condo/townhouse

2400 N Lumina Ave., $1,190,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 5 Royal Tern Ct., $335,000

Wallace Pate Dr., $120,000

Lot 37 Jutland Ln., $95,000

2345 Wedgefield Rd., $31,000

1151 Francis Parker Rd., $26,500

31 Green Meadow Circle, $14,000

32 Millbrook Rd., $13,500

Home

569 Bonnyneck Dr., $1,200,000

1162 DeBordieu Blvd., $1,200,000

1127 Highmarket St., $485,000

117 King George Rd., $299,000

1948 Allston St., $175,000

141 Desurrency Ct., $159,490

1703 Middleton St., $152,000

541 Black River Rd., $50,000

Condo/townhouse

84 Mayrant Bluff Ln., $130,000

Aynor 29511

Home

157 Hidden Valley Rd., $185,000

901 Tolar Rd., $180,000

Conway 29526

Land

1012 Gallinule Dr., $96,500

7049 Lanes Dr., $20,000

TBD Colton Circle, $16,500

Home

519 Trestle Way, $424,440

2412 St. Andrews Ln., $405,000

860 Tilly Lake Rd., $309,000

3169 Long Avenue Ext., $285,000

2024 Hazlette Loop, $278,610

593 Heritage Downs Dr., $276,965

656 Belmont Dr., $263,600

2020 Hazlette Loop, $263,275

315 Palm Terrace Loop, $254,990

186 Lander Dr., $250,000

130 Grier Crossing Dr., $239,900

439 Archer Ct., $237,260

213 Apex Dr., $230,450

391 Dunbarton Ln., $226,125

5242 Huston Rd., $223,345

100 Black Harbor Dr., $220,000

1604 Fairforest Ct., $211,000

1301 Weldon Ln., $187,000

1112 Lancelot Ln., $185,000

1302 Anderson St., $165,000

822 Esther Ct., $162,000

933 Tiffany Ln., $144,000

297 Duck Cove Rd., $139,900

1815 9th Ave., $64,319

Condo/townhouse

1025 Carolina Rd., $94,500

1025 Carolina Rd., $78,500

1025 Carolina Rd., $78,500

Conway 29527

Home

1893 Highway 548, $224,900

3242 Merganser Dr., $222,990

1885 Highway 548, $217,900

3468 Holly Loop, $202,000

230 Georgia Mae Loop, $194,000

2819 Allen Dew Rd., $191,275

1076 Sioux Swamp Dr., $189,000

807 Johnson St., $185,000

Little River 29566

Home

2248 Big Landing Dr., $795,000

500 Flowering Branch Ave., $334,000

3028 Calusa Dr., $333,676

236 Goldenrod Circle, $304,403

117 Bridgeway Dr., $300,000

3733 On Deck Circle, $300,000

731 Callant Dr., $295,000

933 Sultana Dr., $270,000

1631 Hepburn Dr., $264,900

1643 Hepburn Dr., $257,070

309 Hidden Cove Dr., $250,000

1638 Hepburn Dr., $249,000

4404 Grande Harbour Blvd., $226,625

4400 Grande Harbour Blvd., $223,600

4528 Greenbriar Dr., $209,000

4118 Hickory Ct., $199,000

4325 River Gate Ln., $167,000

306 Robin Hood Circle, $157,000

Condo/townhouse

2008-A Willow Run Dr., $234,484

4520 N Plantation Harbour Dr., $230,000

2008-D Willow Run Dr., $225,526

2008-B Willow Run Dr., $221,206

4449 Turtle Ln., $220,000

4039 McLamb Ave., $218,003

4522 N Plantation Harbour Dr., $215,000

4641 Lightkeepers Way, $150,000

4141 Hibiscus Dr., $149,000

4136 Hibiscus Dr., $146,000

4179 Hibiscus Dr., $140,000

4109 Pinehurst Circle, $128,999

106 Scotchbroom Dr., $126,000

4286 Pinehurst Circle, $122,500

4185 Hibiscus Dr., $110,000

800 Egret Circle, $85,000

4246 Pinehurst Circle, $64,900

Longs 29568

Land

Highway 90, $951,157

Ap Thompson Rd., $295,000

TBD Harvest Moon Dr., $30,000

Home

148 Belclare Way, $305,000

329 Galway Ct., $275,000

547 Bucks Trail, $274,900

515 Royal Jay Ln., $274,645

504 Royal Jay Ln., $256,810

515 Grass Fern Ct., $251,070

254 Golden Bear Circle, $247,500

240 Red Maple Loop, $244,900

204 Golden Bear Circle, $239,070

243 Red Maple Loop, $225,900

244 Red Maple Loop, $224,900

221 Birdie Way, $224,000

840 Twickenham Loop, $221,990

727 Sun Colony Blvd., $219,640

817 Twickenham Loop, $204,000

412 Plymouth Loop, $190,000

541 Truitt Dr., $189,900

1641 Langley Dr., $188,000

460 Deer Watch Circle, $182,000

409 Dovetail Ct., $180,000

Condo/townhouse

119 Palmetto Green Dr., $221,000

119 Palmetto Green Dr., $214,000

125 S Shore Blvd., $144,900

664 Tupelo Ln., $92,000

Loris 29569

Land

000 Highway 9 Bypass, $190,000

TBD Red Bluff Rd., $50,000

1500 Colts Neck Rd., $415,000

1283 Scenic Dr., $223,000

2013 Spring Valley Ct., $198,250

4001 Milligan St., $150,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

307 Ocean View Dr., $1,650,000

7202 Seville Dr., $775,000

829 Monterrosa Dr., $620,000

107 Holly Ln., $525,000

6518 Anterselva Dr., $448,290

1007 Anrea St., $394,290

1003 Anrea St., $387,165

312 70th Ave. N, $312,000

Condo/townhouse

122 Vista Del Mar Ln., $1,250,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $406,000

9994 Beach Club Dr., $339,000

101 Ocean Creek Dr., $323,000

9840 Queensway Blvd., $315,000

200 76th Ave. N, $299,000

161 Seawatch Dr., $295,000

311 69th Ave. N, $275,000

1313 Villa Marbella Ct., $270,000

9820 Queensway Blvd., $259,500

310 73rd Ave. N, $233,000

201 77th Ave. N, $209,900

180 Rothbury Circle, $205,000

158 Seawatch Dr., $177,600

9501 Shore Dr., $167,000

211 Baslow Ct., $163,000

191 Maison Dr., $162,000

9779-07 Leyland Dr., $155,000

200 72nd Ave. N, $155,000

109 Westhill Circle, $145,000

9738-08 Leyland Dr., $128,000

201 77th Ave. N, $125,000

9550 Shore Dr., $100,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $92,500

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $90,000

7000 N Ocean Blvd., $77,000

7000 N Ocean Blvd., $75,500

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $73,000

9550 Shore Dr., $70,000

9550 Shore Dr., $68,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

512-B S Ocean Blvd., $706,000

1114-A S Ocean Blvd., $656,000

913 S Myrtle Dr., $515,000

164 S Reindeer Rd., $281,760

258 S Reindeer Rd., $260,135

1559 Mason Circle, $250,000

1715 Southwood Dr., $240,000

542 Oceanside Dr., $168,500

1068 Links Rd., $630,000

1301 Regent Terrace, $410,000

6001-8042 South Kings Hwy., $295,000

6001-5502 South Kings Hwy., $115,000

1647 Crystal Lake Dr., $81,000

Condo/townhouse

615 13th Ave. S, $213,000

2263 Andover Dr., $117,000

1890 Colony Dr., $109,000

120 Spanish Oak Ct., $103,500

1600 Deercreek Rd., $86,000

308 Pipers Ln., $159,000

5905 South Kings Hwy., $132,500

5905 South Kings Hwy., $118,000

2280 Andover Dr., $110,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

506 Fernwood Dr., $345,000

Home

211 Woody Point Dr., $821,938

69 Cascade Dr., $790,000

128 Long Ridge Dr., $710,000

219 Wood Cut Ct., $596,000

89 Knotty Pine Way, $595,000

162 Summer Wind Loop, $449,900

217 Dogwood Dr. N, $397,000

944 Refuge Way, $375,000

200 Wicklow Dr., $364,000

6408 Longwood Dr., $322,000

513 W Surfwind Dr., $265,000

838 Main Sail Ct., $260,000

42 Easter Lilly Ct., $245,000

1278 Pollen Loop, $220,000

9685 Conifer Ln., $217,500

5005 Blue Spruce Ln., $210,000

570 Surfwind Dr. W, $178,000

502 Night Heron Ct., $168,500

827 White Sand Ct., $127,000

370 West Canal St., $96,000

20 Blue Water Ln., $41,000

1087 S Waccamaw Dr., $2,799,000

135A Holiday Dr., $525,000

191 Jamestown Landing Rd., $276,575

720 Oliver Dr., $135,000

513 Porter Dr., $99,900

Condo/townhouse

52 Sea Shell Dr., $282,550

5137 Highway 17 Business, $280,000

850 Botany Loop, $257,500

122 Coldstream Cove Loop, $217,000

310 Marsh Pl., $200,000

4645 Fringetree Dr., $199,900

751 Painted Bunting Dr., $190,000

616 Indigo Bunting Ln., $175,500

1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $170,000

164 Chenoa Dr., $162,000

306 Wembley Way, $142,500

707 Indian Wells Ct., $88,000

1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $190,000

1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $188,000

107 Devon Pl., $95,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

Lot 11 Pickens Ave., $159,900

6045 Sandy Miles Way, $116,000

1410 Shavis Ct., $6,000

Home

3108 N Ocean Blvd., $1,375,000

6110 Bolsena Place, $681,891

552 Dania Beach Dr., $605,000

1611 Edgewood Dr., $485,000

1270 Culbertson Ave., $449,900

467 Caribbean Way, $418,675

775 Johnson Ave., $396,900

2808 Stellar Loop, $385,000

758 Murray Ave., $355,000

2790 Stellar Loop, $351,700

2684 Stellar Loop, $350,600

1450 Beaumont Way, $344,900

675 Murray Ave., $335,000

6508 Bryan St., $317,000

2606 Orion Loop, $310,420

855 Rosa Circle, $290,000

2592 Orion Loop, $283,946

2631 Orion Loop, $247,500

Condo/townhouse

3000 N Ocean Blvd. N, $325,000

935 Hendrick Ave., $320,000

504 N Ocean Blvd., $275,000

3000 Ocean Blvd. N, $254,900

5601 N Ocean Blvd., $245,000

2600 N Ocean Blvd., $235,000

2000 Ocean Blvd. N, $235,000

4828 Magnolia Lake Dr., $224,900

5300 Ocean Blvd. N, $219,900

5300 N Ocean Blvd., $211,000

2500 N Ocean Blvd., $206,000

3553 Alexandria Ave., $195,800

1742 Low Country Pl., $180,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $180,000

5511 N Ocean Blvd., $179,700

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $179,000

3545 Willow St., $179,000

5523 N Ocean Blvd., $163,000

201 S Ocean Blvd. S, $149,900

4749 Wild Iris Dr., $145,000

3801 Myrtle Pointe Dr., $142,000

4872 Dahlia Ct., $136,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $135,500

3768 Citation Way, $135,000

601 Mitchell Dr., $132,000

2000 N Ocean Blvd., $129,000

201 S Ocean Blvd., $128,000

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $125,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $119,000

207 S Ocean Blvd., $118,000

4835 Carnation Circle, $118,000

2925 Carriage Row Ln., $113,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $113,000

1203 Erin Way, $94,900

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $84,500

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $81,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $80,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $77,000

2401 S Ocean Blvd. S, $75,000

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $72,500

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $72,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $69,900

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $58,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $55,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $55,000

1205 S Ocean Blvd. S, $52,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $48,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

9600 Bellasera Circle, $212,000

1945 Sweet Olive Ln., $135,000

3008 Marsh Island Dr., $85,000

219 W Palms Dr., $63,500

2088 Summer Rose Ln., $63,000

318 Harbour View Dr., $55,000

Home

9550 Lugano Ct., $1,500,000

115 Redwolf Trail, $1,395,000

9737 Catalonia Ct., $1,365,000

388 West Palms Dr., $1,120,000

325 Harbour View Dr., $985,000

9340 Modena Ct., $950,000

8332 Leone Circle, $894,900

2016 Teramo Dr., $835,000

5073 Middelton View Dr., $591,500

668 Oxbow Dr., $565,000

5123 Alwoodley Ln., $532,000

445 Noah Ave., $503,715

1121 Bluffton Ct., $485,000

801 Carolina Farms Blvd., $380,625

701 Caffery Ct., $372,000

4417 Marshwood Dr., $355,000

2523 Brescia St., $337,321

5176 Country Pine Dr., $334,753

10068 Hamilton Branch Loop, $330,000

951 Harrison Mill St., $328,760

219 Walnut Grove Ct., $322,390

939 Harrison Mill St., $310,975

8044 Brogdon Dr, $300,280

637 Old Castle Loop, $279,000

2524 Brescia St., $265,753

237 Carolina Farms Blvd., $255,000

1782 Berkley Village Loop, $253,550

365 Carolina Farms Blvd., $246,000

164 Clovis Circle, $242,500

903 Veneda Ct., $225,000

303 Bellegrove Dr., $218,000

4804 Tarpon Bay Rd., $182,500

219 Weyburn St., $149,900

Condo/townhouse

8641 San Marcello Dr., $535,000

8578 San Marcello Dr., $495,000

136-D Queens Cove Place, $283,000

3221 Volterra Way, $262,000

296 Viareggio Rd., $247,000

941 British Ln., $230,000

737 Salerno Circle, $220,000

205 Threshing Way, $205,000

1000 Balmore Dr., $194,900

412 Black Smith Ln., $179,000

628 Waterway Village Ave., $165,000

1505 Lanterns Rest Rd., $165,000

108 Cypress Point Ct., $163,000

1033 World Tour Blvd., $156,900

1017 World Tour Blvd., $149,000

1105 Peace Pipe Pl., $138,777

5038 Belleglen Ct., $135,500

619 Waterway Village Blvd., $133,500

4930 Crab Pond Ct., $131,000

1009 World Tour Blvd., $126,000

105 Fountain Pointe Ln., $120,000

500 River Oaks Dr., $112,900

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

206 Palmetto Harbour Dr., $89,500

Home

4934 Salt Creek Ct., $1,410,000

4704 N Ocean Blvd., $974,900

4947 Salt Creek Ct., $652,000

5006 Bucks Bluff Dr., $635,000

1519 Holly Dr., $633,652

305 43rd Ave. S, $538,000

1805 Holly Dr., $515,000

904 Hillside Dr. S, $450,000

908 Hillside Dr. S, $449,000

610 26th Ave. S, $433,000

5807 Bridlewood Rd., $430,000

4503 N Ocean Blvd., $429,000

208 31st Ave. N, $320,000

4509 Osprey St., $68,000

Condo/townhouse

100 North Beach Blvd., $1,160,000

617 Lorenzo Dr., $464,375

5700 N Ocean Blvd., $445,500

3805 S Ocean Blvd., $420,000

6244 Catalina Dr., $387,000

4704 Blackwater Circle, $358,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $349,900

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $349,500

304 N Ocean Blvd., $330,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $315,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $315,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $310,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $299,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $292,000

2151 Bridge View Ct., $290,000

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $290,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $289,900

2151 Bridge View Ct., $285,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $275,000

629 Surfsong Way, $262,500

2180 Waterview Dr., $258,500

3601 N Ocean Blvd., $235,000

4401 Poinsett St., $230,000

5000 N Ocean Blvd., $215,000

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $208,000

1709 S Ocean Blvd., $197,000

1900 Duffy St., $190,000

401 2nd Ave. N, $185,000

207 N Ocean Blvd., $184,500

6100 N Ocean Blvd., $182,000

1900 Duffy St., $177,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $170,500

300 N Ocean Blvd., $169,900

2609 S Ocean Blvd. S, $167,000

2711 S Ocean Blvd., $166,000

6015 Catalina Dr., $163,000

614 3rd Ave. S, $160,000

901 West Port Dr., $156,500

300 N Ocean Blvd., $150,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $123,500

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $112,500

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $68,500

6100 N Ocean Blvd., $179,900

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

86 Percival Ct., $205,000

TBD Tiny Ln., $122,500

117 Seagrass Ct., $92,500

178 Hagley Dr., $90,000

119 Enclave Pl., $61,500

Home

226 Myrtle Ave., $1,735,000

274 Inlet Point Dr., $1,325,000

151-B Atlantic Ave., $1,300,000

274 Trace Dr., $985,000

254 Nesting Pond Ct., $955,000

45 Rookery Trail, $765,000

79 Rookery Trail, $625,000

116 Hunters Oak Ct., $550,000

64 Graham Way, $529,000

131 Gilman Rd., $378,000

362 Oleander Dr., $367,500

156 Harbour Reef Dr., $344,500

161 Captiva Cove Loop, $327,900

Condo/townhouse

145 South Dunes Dr., $650,000

145 S Dunes Dr., $580,000

709 Retreat Beach Circle, $435,000

8 Sea Eagle Ct., $340,000

14300 Ocean Hwy., $235,000

14300 Ocean Highway, $225,000

103 Club Circle, $185,000

143 Crane Dr., $179,000

298 Pinehurst Ln., $170,000

14290 Ocean Highway, $122,000

14290 Ocean Hwy., $118,500

14290 Ocean Hwy., $109,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Home

307 Crossing Ct., $435,000

4998 Oat Fields Drive, $370,000

280 Saint Davids Ave., $355,000

3044 Gillham Loop, $334,405

1913 La Playa Dr., $333,000

7341 Guinevere Circle, $300,000

2740 Canvasback Trail, $299,000

943 Blue Point Dr., $291,550

663 Norwich Ln., $290,610

633 Black Pearl Way, $287,550

669 Black Pearl Way, $278,663

657 Black Pearl Way, $277,160

654 Norwich Ln., $265,990

653 Black Pearl Way, $261,150

108 Hampton Park Circle, $256,061

325 Skyland Pines Dr., $255,000

401 Pennington Loop, $240,000

2765 Canvasback Trail, $239,900

143 Rose Water Loop, $235,000

535 Heritage Point Dr., $224,000

206 Kestrel Ct., $199,900

260 La Patos Dr., $189,900

309 Clear Creek Circle, $186,000

1110 Ganton Way, $176,000

6710 Wisteria Dr., $165,000

8569 Edgewood Dr., $110,000

Condo/townhouse

210 Portsmith Dr., $131,000

6010 Dick Pond Rd., $87,000

