Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

April 4-17

Holden Beach, N.C. 28462

Home

1055 Tide Ridge Dr., $879,900

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Land

TBD Porter Rd., $145,000

Oak Island N.C. 28465

Home

107 NW 3rd St., $245,400

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Land

947 Palmer Dr., $25,500

13 East Pine Ct., $15,000

536 Boundary Loop Rd. NW, $29,000

Home

210 Cable Lake Circle, $224,900

1453 Creek Ridge Lane, $212,450

Condo/townhouse

23 Gate 1, $102,000

250 NW Crow Creek Dr., $179,000

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

8981 Marshview Ln. SW, $480,000

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469,

Condo/townhouse

447 E Second St. SW, $267,500

Shallotte, N.C. 28470

Home

360 SW Heyward St., $335,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 5 Collins Meadow Dr., $162,500

Lot 173 Sanderling Ave., $160,000

LOT 205 Pinckney Rd., $150,000

Lot 131 Calais Ave., $150,000

928 South Island Rd., $111,550

65 Wallace Pate Dr., $90,000

37 John Green Ln., $64,000

1788 Old Town Ave., $15,000

TBD N Fraser St., $14,000

Home

2509 S Bay St., $807,000

223 Freeman Dr., $700,000

28 Shearwater Ct., $645,000

194 Mallard Circle, $380,000

982 Brick Chimney Rd., $265,000

619 Winnow Way, $261,990

69 Craftsman Ln., $255,000

611 Winnow Way, $249,740

448 George Washington Trail, $222,000

3018 Millstone Place, $218,406

1913 South Island Rd., $135,000

309 Park St., $130,000

2506 Withers St., $100,000

Condo/townhouse

58 Wedgefield Village Rd., $130,000

138 Wedgefield Village Rd., $99,000

Andrews 29510

Home

1576 Aimwell Rd., $480,000

412 South Farr Ave., $169,000

152 Highway 521, $108,000

Aynor 29511

Home

967 Rabon Rd., $485,000

7793 Louisville Rd., $227,600

7829 Louisville Rd., $184,695

4197 South Green Sea Rd., $180,000

204 Rosedale Dr., $169,000

Conway 29526

Land

1443 Whooping Crane Dr., $145,500

1.06 Acs 13th Ave., $95,000

2231 Oak St., $85,000

1007 Brood Ct., $75,000

218 Putney Ct., $65,000

Lot 14 Bantry Ln., $64,000

692 Lalton Dr., $60,000

Lot 3 Chow Ln., $59,000

TBD Community Dr., $55,000

TBD Trestle Way, $38,900

Home

8231 Forest Lake Dr., $550,000

1715 Wood Stork Dr., $367,900

104 Rivers Edge Dr., $355,000

321 Clover Brook Circle, $349,000

2048 Hazlette Loop, $347,415

238 Rivers Edge Dr., $339,900

440 Hillsborough Dr., $307,000

440 Black Cherry Way, $306,500

227 Carmello Circle, $289,900

122 Pine Forest Dr., $281,610

207 Long Leaf Pine Dr., $278,165

876 Lalton Dr., $276,000

253 Astoria Park Loop, $273,000

1011 Dublin Dr., $270,000

1213 Tiger Grand Dr., $267,000

547 Sand Ridge Rd., $261,000

239 Clear Lake Dr., $256,856

138 Silver Peak Dr., $250,000

105 Palm Terrace Loop, $249,999

300 Cherry Blossom Ct., $249,900

536 Whiddy Loop, $244,350

639 Belmont Dr., $241,410

3438 Highway 19, $240,000

622 Notting Hill Ct., $240,000

660 Belmont Dr., $238,245

443 Archer Ct., $238,154

447 Archer Ct., $237,335

1623 Sunmeadow Dr., $235,000

442 Archer Ct., $232,105

600 Tattlesbury Dr., $229,500

1027 Hawks Nest Ln., $228,000

228 Cricket Ct., $227,500

326 Lenox Dr., $222,900

340 Palm Terrace Loop, $220,135

851 Lalton Dr., $219,000

292 Palm Terrace Loop, $218,326

809 Ogeechee Ct., $218,000

144 Ringding Dr., $217,824

1256 Gailard Dr., $210,000

1010 Burroughs St., $210,000

335 Palm Terrace Loop, $205,438

2935 Ivy Glen Dr., $200,000

446 Archer Ct., $199,964

528 Whiddy Loop, $199,095

121 Boxwood Ln., $199,000

331 Palm Terrace Loop, $197,274

1715 Carsens Ferry Dr., $192,317

2875 Old Reaves Ferry Rd., $190,000

1714 Carsens Ferry Dr., $187,690

5238 Huston Rd., $187,650

821 Myrtle Ridge Dr., $187,500

416 Copperwood Loop, $181,170

109 Boxwood Ln., $175,750

1004 Liriope Ln., $155,000

1702 Sherwood Dr., $152,500

148 Talon Dr., $140,000

355 Lakeside Crossing Dr., $136,000

278 Walden Lake Rd., $133,000

244 Walden Lake Dr., $129,900

2572 Ole King St., $97,000

357 Edison Circle, $75,000

Condo/townhouse

302 Kiskadee Loop, $106,000

1025 Carolina Rd., $88,000

3555 Highway 544, $67,000

Conway 29527

Land

Pitch Landing Rd., $120,000

tbd Highway 701 South, $95,000

3598 Steamer Trace Rd., $30,000

TBD Bucksport Rd., $16,000

Home

2010 Pee Dee Hwy., $681,500

308 Middle Bay Dr., $250,000

4744 Pauley Swamp Rd., $245,000

4639 Cates Bay Hwy., $239,900

1056 D St., $225,000

301 MacArthur Dr., $207,000

5986 Flossie Rd., $199,900

3315 Merganser Dr., $199,789

1551 Heirloom Dr., $193,500

1000 Cosmos Ct., $178,000

139 Ivy Creek Ct., $175,460

1418 Boker Rd., $169,900

117 Orleans Ct., $165,000

5321 Rush Rd., $150,000

320 Heritage Rd., $130,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

1093 Tolar Rd., $303,810

1258 Pinetucky Dr., $198,000

124 Blue Jacket Dr., $185,000

Green Sea 29545

Land

TBD School Dr., $48,000

Little River 29566

Land

280 Bay Ridge Dr., $279,900

lt. 14 Cypress Dr., $85,000

3683 Sea Mountain Hwy., $50,000

S-2 Alice Ln., $42,000

Home

2274 Big Landing Dr., $625,000

467 Cascade Loop, $469,453

137 Waterfall Circle, $439,900

4335 Live Oak Dr., $429,000

3004 Calusa Dr., $428,515

352 Switchgrass Loop, $425,000

487 Cascade Loop, $418,402

3131 Balboa Ln., $404,426

574 Beech Fork Dr., $377,545

3118 Balboa Ln., $368,434

284 Switchgrass Loop, $358,000

3024 Calusa Dr., $355,367

423 Antietam Place, $345,605

1300 Howard Ln., $339,000

3813 Park Pointe Ave., $329,212

2013 Great Blue Heron Dr., $317,346

241 Rolling Woods Ct., $317,000

367 Blackpepper Loop, $305,000

294 Juniata Loop, $301,305

799 Callant Dr., $289,900

304 Hanna Ct., $288,500

508 Patapsco St., $287,299

1206 Pyxie Moss Dr., $287,126

260 Goldenrod Circle, $286,707

335 Palm Lakes Blvd., $278,000

3933 On Deck Circle, $277,562

2764 Desert Rose St., $277,129

251 Juniata Loop, $275,735

4385 Seahorse Dr., $274,900

803 Cypress Way, $270,196

668 Wailea Circle, $267,947

1451 Finnell Rd., $267,000

1612 Hepburn Dr., $263,510

1053 Maxwell Dr., $260,000

335 Tall Palms Way, $259,000

911 Callant Dr., $245,000

1574 Platt Dr., $230,000

751 Callant Dr., $224,900

240 Sienna Dr., $221,000

4532 Greenbriar Dr., $207,000

1604 Forest Dr., $205,500

4416 Grande Harbour Blvd., $202,500

489 Cordgrass Ln., $200,000

2109 Lexington Circle, $197,900

3424 Highway 50, $160,000

4341 Rivergate Ln., $156,000

40 Channing Dr., $144,500

Condo/townhouse

4390 Bimini Ct., $305,000

4396 Baldwin Ave., $240,000

4051 McLamb Ave., $229,000

4396 Baldwin Ave., $225,000

4539 Lightkeepers Way, $225,000

4509 Lightkeepers Way, $224,900

4429 Turtle Ln., $176,900

4396 Baldwin Ave., $170,000

4506 W Harbour Ct., $162,500

4140 Hibiscus Dr., $159,000

4637 Lightkeepers Way, $157,000

4430 Eastport Blvd., $155,000

4634 Greenbriar Dr., $143,500

1025 Plantation Dr. W, $134,900

4191 Hibiscus Dr., $125,000

100 Scotch Broom Dr., $120,000

4246 Pinehurst Circle, $120,000

4350 Intracoastal Dr., $97,000

4350 Spa Dr., $87,000

4150 Horseshoe Rd. N, $64,900

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $54,000

Longs 29568

Land

TBD 11.9 Acres Highway 90, $395,000

TBD Ten Crossing Rd., $37,500

Home

2228 Meadowood Ln., $350,525

317 Moulton Dr., $344,900

3016 Honey Clover Ct., $289,465

836 Twickenham Loop, $264,110

288 Red Maple Loop, $259,900

1077 Snowberry Dr., $247,500

508 Royal Jay Ln., $246,070

258 Golden Bear Circle, $244,070

184 Golden Bear Circle, $238,070

701 Sun Colony Blvd., $235,780

600 Watercliff Dr., $232,560

608 Tarrant St., $230,000

48 Palmetto Green Dr., $228,900

2504 Brick Dr., $228,000

135 Devonbrook Pl., $225,000

112 Golden Bear Circle, $223,570

519 Royal Jay Ln., $218,545

202 Junco Circle, $216,000

568 Mossbank Loop, $215,000

629 Watercliff Dr., $212,715

908 Leather Leaf Ln., $204,900

2152 Goodson Dr., $189,000

282 Blue Rock Dr., $185,000

530 Irees Way, $182,400

264 Iroquis Trail, $83,000

Condo/townhouse

504 Shellbank Dr., $165,000

125 S Shore Blvd., $157,000

890 Fairway Dr., $112,500

689 Tupelo Ln., $94,500

664 Tupelo Ln., $67,500

Loris 29569

Land

TBD Red Bluff Rd., $250,000

Lots 1 and 2 Riverbend Rd., $78,000

Lot 5 Long Horne Ranch Dr., $49,900

Lot 1 Highway 9, $27,500

525 Timber Creek Dr., $23,000

Home

307 Russ Rd., $310,000

319 Liberty Church Rd., $290,000

4517 Woodyard Bay Rd., $285,000

313 Long Meadow Dr., $252,955

12344 W Highway 19, $245,000

3399 Mount Olive Rd., $244,900

709 Red Oak Dr., $234,885

4503 Woodyard Bay Rd., $229,900

919 Suggs St., $229,419

577 Timber Creek Dr., $219,045

1689 Hewitt Rd., $207,700

1442 Nathan Dr., $200,000

943 Suggs St., $198,050

955 Highway 747, $184,900

4148 Charleston Oak Dr., $184,080

1023 Suggs St., $183,890

7591 Highway 66, $165,000

6781 Highway 66, $149,900

1731 Highway 348, $139,500

2290 Zeek Dr., $105,000

4371 Fries Bay Rd., $89,000

3830 Milligan St., $88,000

689 Goretown Loop, $85,000

5683 Red Bluff Rd., $60,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

9161 Marina Pkwy., $512,000

1501 Pachino Dr., $275,000

Home

400 Colonial Circle, $975,000

8068 Cortona Dr., $818,000

7195 Seville Dr., $615,000

8182 Living Tide Dr., $583,365

1228 Glarentza St., $526,365

1210 Glarentza St., $524,715

950 Corrado St., $500,114

40 Kings Ct., $360,000

855 Antigua Dr., $355,000

6009 Tramonto St., $341,015

10071 Washington Circle, $300,000

10066 Kings Rd., $284,900

Condo/townhouse

8500 Margate Circle, $709,000

213 76th Ave. N, $640,000

9650 Shore Dr., $590,000

9994 Beach Club Dr., $563,500

101 Ocean Creek Dr., $455,000

9840 Queensway Blvd., $445,000

9650 Shore Dr., $430,000

9650 Shore Dr., $400,000

9994 Beach Club Dr., $395,000

9840 Queensway Blvd., $368,000

9650 Shore Dr., $355,000

8121 Amalfi Pl., $350,000

9994 Beach Club Dr., $330,000

409 Abergele Way, $315,000

145 Hartland Dr., $314,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $302,500

100 Lands End Blvd., $285,000

110 Hartland Dr., $270,000

435 Ocean Creek Dr., $267,000

10100 Lake Shore Dr., $259,000

110 Hartland Dr., $243,000

9550 Shore Dr., $235,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $232,500

311 69th Ave. N, $225,000

304 Cumberland Terrace Dr., $225,000

305 Myrtlewood Ct., $218,000

201 76th Ave. N, $217,000

201 N 77th Ave. N, $212,000

9581 Shore Dr., $205,000

161 Seawatch Dr., $199,900

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $199,500

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $199,000

9581 Shore Dr., $195,000

215 77th Ave. N, $183,000

201 74th Ave. N, $180,000

191 Maison Dr., $172,500

7601 N Ocean Blvd., $170,000

212 Maison Dr., $169,900

9553 Edgerton Dr., $163,250

191 Maison Dr., $158,500

9730 Leyland Dr., $158,450

108 Westhill Circle, $152,450

7700 Porcher Dr., $149,900

9400 Shore Dr., $149,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $137,000

161 Sea Watch Dr., $134,900

501 Maison Dr., $134,000

7509 N Ocean Blvd., $132,500

158 Seawatch Dr., $125,730

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $124,900

201 77th Ave. N, $121,000

10301 N Kings Hwy., $120,000

158 Seawatch Dr., $117,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $110,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $107,000

9550 Shore Dr., $107,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $105,000

9550 Shore Dr., $102,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $93,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $90,000

10301 N Kings Hwy., $90,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $86,000

200 76th Ave. N, $82,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $82,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $82,000

201 74th Ave. N, $77,000

201 74th Ave. N, $75,000

9550 Shore Dr., $73,000

7509 N Ocean Blvd., $70,000

7000 N Ocean Blvd., $64,000

10207 Hwy 17 S,

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

TBD N Cherry Dr., $169,000

913A Lakeside Dr., $160,000

913B Lakeside Dr., $160,000

716 16th Ave. N, $143,500

1708 N Highgrove Ct., $132,000

Home

1515A N Ocean Blvd., $1,225,000

110 5th Ave. S, $1,175,000

908 S Ocean Blvd., $835,000

1412B S Ocean Blvd., $595,000

650 3rd Ave. N, $385,000

668 Pacific Commons Dr., $377,007

699 Pacific Commons Dr., $375,247

645 Pacific Commons Dr., $362,470

312 Mikita Dr., $353,000

323 Kessinger Dr., $323,000

700 Pacific Commons Dr., $320,400

250 Kessinger Dr., $307,000

172 Ocean Commons Dr., $299,900

271 Melody Gardens Dr., $290,000

454 Rycola Circle, $285,650

1518 Mason Circle, $280,000

461 Rycola Circle, $274,228

1386 Southwood Dr., $269,900

1622 Montclair Dr., $231,000

379 Meadowlark Dr., $226,500

615 Plantation Dr., $166,000

1658 Gannet, $120,000

2094 Dipper, $109,000

224 Flamingo St., $80,000

1895 Kingfisher Dr., $72,000

6001-1383 S Kings Hwy., $360,000

6001-O19 S Kings Hwy., $345,000

6001- MH65B S Kings Hwy., $340,000

6001-B-7 S Kings Hwy., $307,000

6001-5106 S Kings Hwy., $303,500

6001 - 1032 S Kings Hwy., $290,000

6001-1022 S Kings Hwy., $285,000

6001-1442 S Kings Hwy., $269,900

2028 Ayershire Ln., $239,000

6001-1473 South Kings Hwy., $127,500

6001 South Kings Hwy., $113,500

6001 L24 S Kings Hwy., $90,000

Condo/townhouse

329 B Lakeside Dr., $270,000

115 S Ocean Blvd., $145,000

1861 Fairway Ridge Dr., $138,000

2258-H Essex Dr., $134,000

1356 Glenns Bay Rd., $125,000

8649 Southbridge Dr., $117,000

1930 Bent Grass Dr., $112,000

1851 Colony Dr., $109,000

2000 Cross Gate Blvd., $102,000

300 Deer Creek Rd., $100,000

205 Double Eagle Dr., $91,000

1101 2nd Ave. N, $90,000

1912 Rimsdale Dr., $235,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $153,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $147,500

5905 S Kings Hwy., $142,500

5905 S Kings Hwy., $140,000

5905 S Kings Highway, $137,500

1949 Bent Grass Dr., $120,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $115,000

5905 S Kings Highway, $115,000

2278 Clearwater Dr., $113,000

5905 S Kings Highway, $90,000

1200 Glenns Bay Rd.,

Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

1012 Fishermans Ct., $142,000

3828 Hwy 17 S, $135,000

695 Woody Point Dr., $87,500

345 Underwood Dr., $255,000

Home

826 White Heron Cove, $935,000

421 N Waccamaw Dr., $935,000

16 Cottage Dr., $674,999

5340 Berkeley Ct., $674,900

919 N Waccamaw Dr., $670,000

644 Wedgewood Dr., $525,000

46 Cottage Dr., $489,000

4331 Hunters Wood Dr., $475,000

4357 Johnson Circle, $465,000

339 Seabreeze Dr., $465,000

206 Edwards Ave., $456,700

4491 Carriage Run Circle, $450,000

26 Caroline Ct., $449,900

501 N Dogwood Dr., $439,000

4572 Carriage Run Circle, $407,000

162 Summerlight Dr., $405,000

143 Cypress Creek Dr., $395,000

317 Splendor Circle, $389,900

8 Hearthstone Way, $370,000

143 Bucky Loop, $369,900

673 Cherry Blossom Dr., $360,400

531 Chanted Dr., $350,000

192 Long Ridge Dr., $347,000

328 Scottsdale Ct., $344,900

891 Wachesaw Rd., $336,500

156 Bucky Loop, $335,000

105 Dreamland Dr., $334,000

227 Yellow Rail St., $333,030

161 Tidal Dr., $331,445

328 Emery Oak Dr., $326,775

23 Easter Lilly Ct., $324,000

235 Waties Dr., $315,000

9556 Indigo Club Dr., $295,000

232 Pin Oak Dr., $290,000

4764 New River Rd., $289,000

348 Emery Oak Dr., $283,000

1681 Baltusrol Ct., $282,000

5 Birdsong Ct., $275,000

222 Grove Park Loop, $258,168

1468 Winged Foot Ct., $258,000

908 Amesbury Ct., $255,000

236 Kings Crossing Loop, $243,900

298 Four Leaf Ln., $229,900

8029 Resin Rd., $218,000

9812 Conifer Ln., $210,000

703 Hummingbird Dr., $207,000

1266 Pollen Loop, $190,000

9667 Holladay Dr., $180,000

3026 Sabal Ct., $175,000

3152 Moon Shadow Ln., $104,900

9016 Teal Dr., $97,500

3033 Salem Circle, $97,500

83 Beacon Ct., $85,000

18 Dover St., $79,900

571 Eden Ave., $65,000

14 Spinnaker Ln., $55,600

173 Offshore Dr., $50,000

12 Poolside Dr., $49,000

53 Shamrock Circle, $45,000

13 Shamrock Circle, $44,000

101 Village Ct., $37,500

541 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,249,000

2020 N Waccamaw Dr., $905,000

221 N Waccamaw Dr., $810,000

645 S Waccamaw Dr., $787,500

221 Dogwood Dr. S, $535,000

424 South Underwood Dr., $437,500

922 Salt Pl., $318,000

343 Clam Shell Circle, $62,500

48 Offshore Dr., $15,000

Condo/townhouse

90 Sea Shell Dr., $280,425

105 Sea Shell Dr., $268,550

114 Parmelee Dr., $264,500

1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $246,000

1001 Ray Costin Way, $240,000

304 Nut Hatch Ln., $225,000

70 Addison Cottage Way, $199,500

4840 Moss Creek Loop, $165,000

639 Wilshire Ln., $163,000

4384 Daphne Ln., $161,000

4387 Daphne Ln., $160,000

4276 Santolina Way, $159,500

615 Woodmoor Circle, $155,000

116 Brentwood Dr., $155,000

4391 Daphne Ln., $154,000

4273 Santolina Way, $150,000

164 Chenoa Dr., $138,900

5828 Longwood Dr., $130,900

2474 Coastline Ct., $122,000

6201 Sweetwater Blvd., $119,000

1514 N Waccamaw Dr., $274,900

1647 S Waccamaw Dr., $175,000

1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $174,000

627 N Waccamaw Dr., $142,500

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

Lot 21 Nightingale Dr., $528,500

6111 Bolsena Place, $169,900

Home

3992 Lark Hill Dr., $642,000

806 Farrow Pkwy., $523,674

327 23rd Ave. S, $499,900

6049 Sandy Miles Way, $491,624

1581 Buckingham Ave., $440,000

4604 Pine Lake Dr., $435,000

2852 Stellar Loop, $394,995

2693 Ophelia Way, $378,000

816 Farrow Pkwy., $377,834

1819 Suncrest Dr., $359,000

1883 Suncrest Dr., $355,000

1944 Windrose Way, $355,000

1735 Parish Way, $353,000

607 Poinsett Rd., $350,000

1154 Parish Way, $345,000

2525 Nadir Ct., $340,000

2181 Birchwood Circle, $315,000

628 Carolina Farms Blvd., $315,000

661 Murray Ave., $302,500

2541 Orion Loop, $285,480

2547 Orion Loop, $278,332

2577 Orion Loop, $277,570

2625 Orion Loop, $255,492

309 Waterside Dr., $230,000

547 Bridgeport Dr., $210,000

2407 Morlynn Dr., $196,000

706 9th Ave. S, $195,000

104 Skipper Harbour, $147,000

319 Lyons Cove Dr., $120,000

412 2nd Ave. S, $49,000

Condo/townhouse

5310 North Ocean Blvd., $740,000

2709 S Ocean Blvd., $492,500

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $333,000

6000 North Ocean Blvd., $300,000

107 S Ocean Blvd., $285,000

5511 N Ocean Blvd., $280,000

504 N Ocean Blvd., $271,250

201 S Ocean Blvd., $265,900

201 Ocean Blvd. S, $265,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $259,900

704 S Ocean Blvd., $245,000

504 N Ocean Blvd., $225,000

259 19th Ave. S, $215,000

780 Gabreski Ln., $213,500

2501 S Ocean Blvd., $199,900

4875 Luster Leaf Circle, $195,000

3572 Evergreen Way, $193,500

4823 Magnolia Lake Dr., $191,400

501 44th Ave. N, $190,000

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $188,000

4709 Wild Iris Dr., $169,000

4713 Wild Iris Dr., $168,900

5523 N Ocean Blvd., $165,000

1719 Low Country Pl., $157,000

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $153,000

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $151,350

1905 S Ocean Blvd., $150,000

5523 N Ocean Blvd., $148,500

1100 Commons Blvd., $146,500

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $145,000

4053 Fairway Lakes Dr., $139,500

5511 N Ocean Blvd., $139,000

5511 N Ocean Blvd., $138,000

1700 N Ocean Blvd., $135,900

2000 N Ocean Blvd., $134,000

5511 N Ocean Blvd., $130,000

5523 #903 N Ocean Blvd., $122,000

5511 N Ocean Blvd., $119,900

4717 Wild Iris Dr., $118,000

2401 S Ocean Blvd., $117,500

830 N 44th Ave. N, $116,000

5511 N Ocean Blvd., $113,500

2401 S Ocean Blvd., $112,000

4783 Wild Iris Dr., $111,500

3015 Old Bryan Dr., $105,000

830 44th Ave. N, $104,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $102,000

1206 Tiffany Ln., $100,200

3015 Old Bryan Dr., $100,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $95,000

1501 Ocean Blvd. S, $94,250

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $93,500

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $89,750

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $86,900

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $85,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $85,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $81,900

6900 Ocean Blvd. N, $79,000

1501 South Ocean Blvd., $73,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $71,000

209 Cedar St., $70,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $66,000

6803 N Ocean Blvd., $64,500

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $63,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $51,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

257 Avenue of the Palms, $355,000

1513 Cadiz Dr., $260,812

501 Harbour View Dr., $195,000

313 Harbour View Dr., $195,000

LOT 9 Saint Julian Ln., $194,000

1507 Sedona Ct., $185,000

245 Shoreward Dr., $172,000

9712 Grenfell Ct., $165,000

212 Utopiate Ct., $139,999

1529 Cottage Shell Dr., $134,000

756 Waterbridge Blvd., $122,500

3150 Marsh Island Dr., $105,000

2958 Moss Bridge Ln., $102,000

5173 Alwoodley Ln., $95,000

409 Fly Line Ct., $71,000

295 Welcome Dr., $69,999

2013 Summer Rose Ln., $63,000

1223 Bentcreek Ln., $55,000

710 Jade Dr., $49,900

Home

445 Saint Julian Ln., $1,125,000

9415 Venezia Circle, $877,831

244 Shoreward Dr., $789,000

2535 Lavender Ln., $782,500

820 Crystal Water Way, $575,000

3012 Marsh Island Dr., $545,000

259 W Palms Dr., $524,900

1217 East Isle of Palms Ave., $490,000

1400 Bermuda Grass Dr., $482,000

4341 Parkland Dr., $475,000

8544 Juxa Dr., $465,000

840 Gammon Dr., $454,271

2943 Moss Bridge Ln., $449,900

3609 Angel Ct., $430,000

1248 Welford Ct., $424,000

491 Pomo Dr., $420,000

1159 Dowling St., $418,000

5210 Country Pine Dr., $405,787

4187 Setter Ct., $405,000

9320 Pond Cypress Ln., $389,000

140 Calhoun Falls Dr., $383,670

1603 Villena Dr., $375,040

741 Jade Dr., $373,900

2971 Ellesmere Circle, $358,065

7042 Swansong Circle, $351,870

655 Carolina Farms Blvd., $350,000

940 Desert Wheatgrass Dr., $350,000

1669 Villena Dr., $349,415

487 Carolina Farms Blvd., $345,000

4964 Sandlewood Dr., $332,815

1604 Palmetto Palm Dr., $330,000

2763 Eton St., $327,500

7171 Swansong Circle, $321,980

5060 Sandlewood Dr., $315,000

318 Highfield Loop, $311,000

438 Blackberry Ln., $309,900

6181 Chadderton Circle, $307,750

7004 Swansong Circle, $306,520

3652 White Wing Circle, $305,000

7065 Swansong Circle, $300,405

8016 Baylight Ct., $300,000

1017 Caprisia Loop, $295,000

907 Harrison Mill St., $292,240

10030 Hamilton Branch Loop, $290,100

5547 Redleaf Rose Dr., $286,000

441 Megan Ann Ln., $285,000

587 Tuckahoe Rd., $280,000

4337 Red Rooster Ln., $275,000

5248 Walnutwood Trail, $272,790

5509 Redleaf Rose Dr., $270,787

1308 Cascarilla Ct., $268,000

159 Brookgate Dr., $268,000

138 Herrmann Ridge Ct., $265,780

146 Herrmann Ridge Ct., $260,575

5126 Morning Frost Ln., $259,900

441 Emerson Dr., $257,165

381 Barton Loop, $255,000

4512 Planters Row Way, $254,900

1745 Berkley Village Loop, $251,560

948 Silvercrest Dr., $246,500

746 Pepperbush Dr., $241,000

240 Bittersweet Ln., $235,000

2228 Beauclair Ct., $231,500

9054 Gatewick Ct., $225,000

1113 Stoney Falls Blvd., $218,360

311 Botany Bay Pl., $217,415

158 Brookgate Dr., $205,000

103 Quail Hollow Rd., $199,000

605 Oakhurst Dr., $188,000

1141 Stoney Falls Blvd., $180,000

217 Hunters Rd., $164,100

4051 Halyard Way, $155,000

2420 Wild Rose Dr., $135,800

Condo/townhouse

5444 Elba Way, $264,000

779 Salerno Circle, $257,000

4499 Girvan Dr., $209,000

628 Pistoia Ln., $204,999

251 Connemara Dr., $181,200

614 Intracoastal Way Dr., $170,000

510 Hay Hill Ln., $165,000

1533 Lanterns Rest Rd., $164,000

4425 Montrose Ln., $162,000

106 West Haven Dr., $161,000

5049 Glenbrook Dr., $153,000

5070 Windsor Green Way, $139,500

4822 Innisbrook Ct., $137,500

329 Seabert Rd., $135,000

101 Fountain Pointe Ln., $134,000

5018 Belleglen Ct., $128,000

4612 Aaran Ct., $127,500

485 White River Dr., $126,000

4607 Aaran Ct., $124,000

5033 Windsor Green Way, $124,000

606 River Oaks Dr., $119,300

500 Wickham Dr., $119,000

4541 Girvan Dr., $118,000

510 White River Dr., $112,900

472 River Oaks Dr., $106,000

600 Heathrow Dr., $104,700

545 White River Dr., $83,500

1310 River Oaks Dr., $82,000

497 White River Dr., $75,500

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

6206 N Ocean Blvd., $3,000,000

918 Strand Ave., $249,000

603 11th Ave. S, $222,000

PH 3B 48th Ave. S, $200,000

309 63rd Ave. N, $179,000

1200 Palm Bay Dr., $106,000

907 Heshbon Dr., $89,900

1405 Hunters Rest Dr., $65,000

Home

4964 Salt Creek Ct., $1,050,000

5100 Ocean Blvd. N, $850,000

220 Starcrest Circle, $850,000

207 17th Ave. N, $722,500

3913 North Ocean Blvd., $649,900

3604 Seaview St., $630,000

4620 Surf St., $625,000

1416 S Ocean Blvd., $550,000

308 34th Ave. N, $542,500

1313 Edge Dr., $525,000

702 20th Ave. N, $515,000

4346 Windy Heights Dr., $495,000

1005 Hyatt Pond Rd., $469,900

803 Morrall Dr., $466,307

1210 GolfView Dr., $452,000

1311 Battery Park Dr., $440,000

1108 Doubloon Dr., $437,000

4708 Seaview St., $425,000

4715 Harmony Ln., $422,000

2304 Pointe Marsh Ln., $420,000

5706 Herring Gull Circle, $398,000

1401 Mariners Rest Dr., $389,900

321 48th Ave. N, $381,000

904 Leah Jayne Ln., $367,000

1706 Holly Dr., $365,000

1706 Cottage Cove Circle, $345,000

855 9th Ave. S, $310,000

505 N Rosemary Ln., $309,900

2310 Plumbridge Ln., $305,000

501 34th Ave. S, $280,000

5301 Sea Coral Way, $267,500

1802 Havens Dr., $265,000

912 Emanon St., $233,000

1804 24th Ave. N, $150,000

4820 Riverside Dr., $145,000

Condo/townhouse

100 North Beach Blvd., $1,350,000

100 North Beach Blvd., $657,000

1903 S Ocean Blvd., $549,900

100 North Beach Blvd., $495,000

5806 N Ocean Blvd., $475,000

201 S Ocean Blvd., $400,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $375,000

929 S Ocean Blvd., $355,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $345,000

6100 North Ocean Blvd., $339,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $330,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $325,000

4801 Harbor Point Dr., $314,000

6014 Catalina Dr., $305,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $305,000

5700 North Ocean Blvd., $300,100

6172 Catalina Dr., $300,000

2151 Bridge View Ct., $297,000

765 Shell Creek Circle, $285,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $280,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $272,000

810 Sea Mountain Hwy., $267,000

2151 Bridge View Ct., $265,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $263,500

613 S Ocean Blvd., $260,000

503 20th Ave. N, $254,500

3601 Ocean Blvd. N, $250,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $250,000

2001 North Ocean Blvd., $242,101

2151 Bridge View Ct., $241,500

1915 N Ocean Blvd., $239,900

601 Hillside Dr. N, $239,900

210 N Ocean Blvd., $229,900

1711 S Ocean Blvd., $227,555

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $220,000

5650 Barefoot Bridge Rd., $215,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $210,000

501 S Ocean Blvd., $206,000

3500 N Ocean Blvd. N, $205,000

207 3rd Ave. N, $205,000

6253 Catalina Dr., $201,000

5000 N Ocean Blvd., $198,900

405 N Hillside Dr. N, $195,000

6000 Ocean Blvd. N, $193,950

2301 S Ocean Blvd., $189,900

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $187,000

201 N Ocean Blvd., $186,000

207 N Ocean Blvd., $184,000

207 N Ocean Blvd., $182,500

6309 N Ocean Blvd., $182,000

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $180,000

1221 Tidewater Dr., $180,000

901 W Port Dr., $180,000

6301 North Ocean Blvd., $175,000

901 W Port Dr., $170,000

207 3rd Ave. N, $169,900

901 West Port Dr., $169,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $168,500

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $167,900

6253 Catalina Dr., $167,000

1221 Tidewater Dr., $167,000

611 2nd Ave. S, $166,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $164,900

300 N Ocean Blvd., $164,900

300 N Ocean Blvd., $158,000

947 Villa Dr., $157,000

6253 Catalina Dr., $156,000

4801 N Ocean Blvd., $155,900

300 N Ocean Blvd., $155,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $155,000

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $152,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $143,000

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $133,500

2711 S Ocean Blvd., $130,000

2801 Ocean Blvd. S, $130,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $130,000

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $124,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $123,000

4800 Ocean Blvd. S, $122,500

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $119,900

3601 N Ocean Blvd., $114,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $114,000

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $105,000

1500 Cenith Dr., $104,500

210 Landing Rd., $103,000

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $81,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

3153 Vanderbilt Blvd., $375,000

Lot 18 Golden Bear Dr., $186,000

Lot M Tuckers Rd., $163,500

50 Grackle Ln., $109,000

205 Gloucester Pl., $100,000

lot 7 Myrtle Ave., $75,000

11553 Ocean Hwy., $40,000

Home

415 Sportsman Dr., $800,000

243 Heritage Dr., $685,000

123 Chapman Loop, $583,000

236 Muirfield Dr., $540,000

77 Hopeland St., $477,000

51 Blue Crab Way, $464,000

197 Georgetown Dr., $445,000

43 Windy Ln., $435,000

109 Northwoods Ct., $434,273

210 Mill Creek Dr., $419,000

101 Cobblestone Dr., $413,500

236 Old Ashley Loop, $410,000

127 Tradition Club Dr., $400,000

198 Southgate Ct., $394,500

222 Tradition Club Dr., $390,000

609 Camden Circle, $389,000

59 Grey Fox Loop, $385,000

364 Dornoch Dr., $360,000

172 Keithland Dr., $355,000

95 Boatmen Dr., $335,000

12 Lake Meadow Ln., $325,000

84 Voyagers Dr., $316,000

245 Navigator Dr., $310,000

231 Clamdigger Loop, $306,375

146 Silver Hill Ln., $287,500

Condo/townhouse

145 South Dunes Dr., $635,000

16 Golf Club Circle, $565,000

139 South Dunes Dr., $473,000

741 Retreat Beach Circle, $437,500

645 Retreat Beach Circle, $425,000

139 S Dunes Dr., $360,000

423 Parker Dr., $350,000

423 - #612 Parker Dr., $309,000

53-102 Nut Hatch Ln., $290,000

524 Pinehurst Ln., $227,000

130 Puffin Dr., $223,500

130 Puffin Dr., $215,900

130 Stillwood Dr., $215,000

1135 Blue Stem Dr., $190,000

76 Stillwood Dr., $187,000

16-3 Ribgrass Ln., $182,500

806 E Algonquin Dr., $151,000

14290 Ocean Hwy., $102,500

14290 Ocean Hwy., $101,900

263 Commerce Dr.,

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

Lot 92 Chamberlin Rd., $135,000

Lot 117 Henry Middleton Blvd., $115,000

592 Chamberlin Rd., $76,000

2221 Maybank Circle, $75,000

330 Crossing Ct., $54,000

Home

228 Duchess Ct., $436,500

814 Spindel Dr., $375,000

4002 Edenborough Dr., $375,000

3619 Brampton Dr., $370,000

4997 Oat Fields Drive, $370,000

970 Bonita Loop, $305,000

605 Norwich Ln., $298,990

456 Freewoods Park Ct., $296,750

4118 Belmont Park Dr., $290,000

7345 Guinevere Circle, $289,900

2024 Chadbury Ln., $289,000

1200 Brighton Hill Ave., $288,000

640 Black Pearl Way, $287,550

828 Indian Wood Ln., $286,000

674 Black Pearl Way, $267,090

922 Green Side Dr., $262,490

659 Norwich Ln., $261,570

185 Foxpath Loop, $260,000

168 Avondale Dr., $260,000

630 Norwich Ln., $259,570

7249 Guinevere Circle, $252,900

585 Ridge Dr., $249,900

1036 Great Lakes Circle, $245,000

292 Hampton Park Circle, $243,048

243 Tibton Circle, $242,000

167 Leadoff Dr., $241,000

5107 Capulet Circle, $240,000

316 St. Andrews Ln., $238,500

3908 Windsor Rd., $235,000

1196 Jumper Trail Circle, $235,000

945 Dunrobin Ln., $234,500

216 Archdale St., $232,000

309 Foxpath Loop, $231,000

6051 Ashdale Dr., $230,000

156 Avondale Dr., $230,000

106 Lexington Pl., $224,900

121 Carolines Cove Ct., $224,900

812 Dunoway Ct., $224,900

644 W Oak Circle Dr., $224,000

926 Green Side Dr., $220,900

149 Powder Springs Loop, $220,000

37 Plantation Rd., $216,500

6704 Wisteria Dr., $214,900

135 Maggie Way, $212,000

435 Plover Ln., $210,000

101 Marsh Rabbit Dr., $207,500

224 Loblolly Ln., $205,000

226 Fox Squirrel Dr., $195,000

172 Rose Water Loop, $195,000

320 Troon Ln., $195,000

224 Manor Circle, $182,000

4272 Bradford Circle, $175,780

200 Fox Squirrel Dr., $175,000

321 La Patos Dr., $174,900

168 Ranchette Circle, $165,000

952 Dunrobin Ln., $164,000

508 Oak Circle Dr., $151,000

5668 Dogwood Circle, $122,000

5590 Green Bay Circle, $77,500

643 McGee Dr., $53,000

Condo/townhouse

131-B Machrie Loop, $235,950

172 Ella Kinley Circle, $199,900

172 Ella Kinley Circle, $197,400

172 Ella Kinley Circle, $197,000

563 Riverward Dr., $185,000

172 Ella Kinley Circle, $179,900

100 Ella Kinley Circle, $177,900

189 Olde Towne Way, $177,000

177 Olde Towne Way, $168,500

101 Ella Kinley Circle, $165,000

189 Ella Kinley Circle, $163,500

90 Ella Kinley Circle, $159,500

1106 Dinger Ct., $159,000

3979 Forsythia Ct., $143,250

109 Ella Kinley Circle, $135,000

105 Spring Creek Dr., $115,000

510 Fairwoods Lakes Ln., $87,000

500 Fairway Village Dr., $81,625

1027 Saint George Ln., $80,000

455 Sunnehanna Dr., $64,000

510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $63,000

