Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
April 4-17
Holden Beach, N.C. 28462
Home
1055 Tide Ridge Dr., $879,900
Tabor City, N.C. 28463
Land
TBD Porter Rd., $145,000
Oak Island N.C. 28465
Home
107 NW 3rd St., $245,400
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Land
947 Palmer Dr., $25,500
13 East Pine Ct., $15,000
536 Boundary Loop Rd. NW, $29,000
Home
210 Cable Lake Circle, $224,900
1453 Creek Ridge Lane, $212,450
Condo/townhouse
23 Gate 1, $102,000
250 NW Crow Creek Dr., $179,000
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Home
8981 Marshview Ln. SW, $480,000
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469,
Condo/townhouse
447 E Second St. SW, $267,500
Shallotte, N.C. 28470
Home
360 SW Heyward St., $335,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 5 Collins Meadow Dr., $162,500
Lot 173 Sanderling Ave., $160,000
LOT 205 Pinckney Rd., $150,000
Lot 131 Calais Ave., $150,000
928 South Island Rd., $111,550
65 Wallace Pate Dr., $90,000
37 John Green Ln., $64,000
1788 Old Town Ave., $15,000
TBD N Fraser St., $14,000
Home
2509 S Bay St., $807,000
223 Freeman Dr., $700,000
28 Shearwater Ct., $645,000
194 Mallard Circle, $380,000
982 Brick Chimney Rd., $265,000
619 Winnow Way, $261,990
69 Craftsman Ln., $255,000
611 Winnow Way, $249,740
448 George Washington Trail, $222,000
3018 Millstone Place, $218,406
1913 South Island Rd., $135,000
309 Park St., $130,000
2506 Withers St., $100,000
Condo/townhouse
58 Wedgefield Village Rd., $130,000
138 Wedgefield Village Rd., $99,000
Andrews 29510
Home
1576 Aimwell Rd., $480,000
412 South Farr Ave., $169,000
152 Highway 521, $108,000
Aynor 29511
Home
967 Rabon Rd., $485,000
7793 Louisville Rd., $227,600
7829 Louisville Rd., $184,695
4197 South Green Sea Rd., $180,000
204 Rosedale Dr., $169,000
Conway 29526
Land
1443 Whooping Crane Dr., $145,500
1.06 Acs 13th Ave., $95,000
2231 Oak St., $85,000
1007 Brood Ct., $75,000
218 Putney Ct., $65,000
Lot 14 Bantry Ln., $64,000
692 Lalton Dr., $60,000
Lot 3 Chow Ln., $59,000
TBD Community Dr., $55,000
TBD Trestle Way, $38,900
Home
8231 Forest Lake Dr., $550,000
1715 Wood Stork Dr., $367,900
104 Rivers Edge Dr., $355,000
321 Clover Brook Circle, $349,000
2048 Hazlette Loop, $347,415
238 Rivers Edge Dr., $339,900
440 Hillsborough Dr., $307,000
440 Black Cherry Way, $306,500
227 Carmello Circle, $289,900
122 Pine Forest Dr., $281,610
207 Long Leaf Pine Dr., $278,165
876 Lalton Dr., $276,000
253 Astoria Park Loop, $273,000
1011 Dublin Dr., $270,000
1213 Tiger Grand Dr., $267,000
547 Sand Ridge Rd., $261,000
239 Clear Lake Dr., $256,856
138 Silver Peak Dr., $250,000
105 Palm Terrace Loop, $249,999
300 Cherry Blossom Ct., $249,900
536 Whiddy Loop, $244,350
639 Belmont Dr., $241,410
3438 Highway 19, $240,000
622 Notting Hill Ct., $240,000
660 Belmont Dr., $238,245
443 Archer Ct., $238,154
447 Archer Ct., $237,335
1623 Sunmeadow Dr., $235,000
442 Archer Ct., $232,105
600 Tattlesbury Dr., $229,500
1027 Hawks Nest Ln., $228,000
228 Cricket Ct., $227,500
326 Lenox Dr., $222,900
340 Palm Terrace Loop, $220,135
851 Lalton Dr., $219,000
292 Palm Terrace Loop, $218,326
809 Ogeechee Ct., $218,000
144 Ringding Dr., $217,824
1256 Gailard Dr., $210,000
1010 Burroughs St., $210,000
335 Palm Terrace Loop, $205,438
2935 Ivy Glen Dr., $200,000
446 Archer Ct., $199,964
528 Whiddy Loop, $199,095
121 Boxwood Ln., $199,000
331 Palm Terrace Loop, $197,274
1715 Carsens Ferry Dr., $192,317
2875 Old Reaves Ferry Rd., $190,000
1714 Carsens Ferry Dr., $187,690
5238 Huston Rd., $187,650
821 Myrtle Ridge Dr., $187,500
416 Copperwood Loop, $181,170
109 Boxwood Ln., $175,750
1004 Liriope Ln., $155,000
1702 Sherwood Dr., $152,500
148 Talon Dr., $140,000
355 Lakeside Crossing Dr., $136,000
278 Walden Lake Rd., $133,000
244 Walden Lake Dr., $129,900
2572 Ole King St., $97,000
357 Edison Circle, $75,000
Condo/townhouse
302 Kiskadee Loop, $106,000
1025 Carolina Rd., $88,000
3555 Highway 544, $67,000
Conway 29527
Land
Pitch Landing Rd., $120,000
tbd Highway 701 South, $95,000
3598 Steamer Trace Rd., $30,000
TBD Bucksport Rd., $16,000
Home
2010 Pee Dee Hwy., $681,500
308 Middle Bay Dr., $250,000
4744 Pauley Swamp Rd., $245,000
4639 Cates Bay Hwy., $239,900
1056 D St., $225,000
301 MacArthur Dr., $207,000
5986 Flossie Rd., $199,900
3315 Merganser Dr., $199,789
1551 Heirloom Dr., $193,500
1000 Cosmos Ct., $178,000
139 Ivy Creek Ct., $175,460
1418 Boker Rd., $169,900
117 Orleans Ct., $165,000
5321 Rush Rd., $150,000
320 Heritage Rd., $130,000
Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
1093 Tolar Rd., $303,810
1258 Pinetucky Dr., $198,000
124 Blue Jacket Dr., $185,000
Green Sea 29545
Land
TBD School Dr., $48,000
Little River 29566
Land
280 Bay Ridge Dr., $279,900
lt. 14 Cypress Dr., $85,000
3683 Sea Mountain Hwy., $50,000
S-2 Alice Ln., $42,000
Home
2274 Big Landing Dr., $625,000
467 Cascade Loop, $469,453
137 Waterfall Circle, $439,900
4335 Live Oak Dr., $429,000
3004 Calusa Dr., $428,515
352 Switchgrass Loop, $425,000
487 Cascade Loop, $418,402
3131 Balboa Ln., $404,426
574 Beech Fork Dr., $377,545
3118 Balboa Ln., $368,434
284 Switchgrass Loop, $358,000
3024 Calusa Dr., $355,367
423 Antietam Place, $345,605
1300 Howard Ln., $339,000
3813 Park Pointe Ave., $329,212
2013 Great Blue Heron Dr., $317,346
241 Rolling Woods Ct., $317,000
367 Blackpepper Loop, $305,000
294 Juniata Loop, $301,305
799 Callant Dr., $289,900
304 Hanna Ct., $288,500
508 Patapsco St., $287,299
1206 Pyxie Moss Dr., $287,126
260 Goldenrod Circle, $286,707
335 Palm Lakes Blvd., $278,000
3933 On Deck Circle, $277,562
2764 Desert Rose St., $277,129
251 Juniata Loop, $275,735
4385 Seahorse Dr., $274,900
803 Cypress Way, $270,196
668 Wailea Circle, $267,947
1451 Finnell Rd., $267,000
1612 Hepburn Dr., $263,510
1053 Maxwell Dr., $260,000
335 Tall Palms Way, $259,000
911 Callant Dr., $245,000
1574 Platt Dr., $230,000
751 Callant Dr., $224,900
240 Sienna Dr., $221,000
4532 Greenbriar Dr., $207,000
1604 Forest Dr., $205,500
4416 Grande Harbour Blvd., $202,500
489 Cordgrass Ln., $200,000
2109 Lexington Circle, $197,900
3424 Highway 50, $160,000
4341 Rivergate Ln., $156,000
40 Channing Dr., $144,500
Condo/townhouse
4390 Bimini Ct., $305,000
4396 Baldwin Ave., $240,000
4051 McLamb Ave., $229,000
4396 Baldwin Ave., $225,000
4539 Lightkeepers Way, $225,000
4509 Lightkeepers Way, $224,900
4429 Turtle Ln., $176,900
4396 Baldwin Ave., $170,000
4506 W Harbour Ct., $162,500
4140 Hibiscus Dr., $159,000
4637 Lightkeepers Way, $157,000
4430 Eastport Blvd., $155,000
4634 Greenbriar Dr., $143,500
1025 Plantation Dr. W, $134,900
4191 Hibiscus Dr., $125,000
100 Scotch Broom Dr., $120,000
4246 Pinehurst Circle, $120,000
4350 Intracoastal Dr., $97,000
4350 Spa Dr., $87,000
4150 Horseshoe Rd. N, $64,900
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $54,000
Longs 29568
Land
TBD 11.9 Acres Highway 90, $395,000
TBD Ten Crossing Rd., $37,500
Home
2228 Meadowood Ln., $350,525
317 Moulton Dr., $344,900
3016 Honey Clover Ct., $289,465
836 Twickenham Loop, $264,110
288 Red Maple Loop, $259,900
1077 Snowberry Dr., $247,500
508 Royal Jay Ln., $246,070
258 Golden Bear Circle, $244,070
184 Golden Bear Circle, $238,070
701 Sun Colony Blvd., $235,780
600 Watercliff Dr., $232,560
608 Tarrant St., $230,000
48 Palmetto Green Dr., $228,900
2504 Brick Dr., $228,000
135 Devonbrook Pl., $225,000
112 Golden Bear Circle, $223,570
519 Royal Jay Ln., $218,545
202 Junco Circle, $216,000
568 Mossbank Loop, $215,000
629 Watercliff Dr., $212,715
908 Leather Leaf Ln., $204,900
2152 Goodson Dr., $189,000
282 Blue Rock Dr., $185,000
530 Irees Way, $182,400
264 Iroquis Trail, $83,000
Condo/townhouse
504 Shellbank Dr., $165,000
125 S Shore Blvd., $157,000
890 Fairway Dr., $112,500
689 Tupelo Ln., $94,500
664 Tupelo Ln., $67,500
Loris 29569
Land
TBD Red Bluff Rd., $250,000
Lots 1 and 2 Riverbend Rd., $78,000
Lot 5 Long Horne Ranch Dr., $49,900
Lot 1 Highway 9, $27,500
525 Timber Creek Dr., $23,000
Home
307 Russ Rd., $310,000
319 Liberty Church Rd., $290,000
4517 Woodyard Bay Rd., $285,000
313 Long Meadow Dr., $252,955
12344 W Highway 19, $245,000
3399 Mount Olive Rd., $244,900
709 Red Oak Dr., $234,885
4503 Woodyard Bay Rd., $229,900
919 Suggs St., $229,419
577 Timber Creek Dr., $219,045
1689 Hewitt Rd., $207,700
1442 Nathan Dr., $200,000
943 Suggs St., $198,050
955 Highway 747, $184,900
4148 Charleston Oak Dr., $184,080
1023 Suggs St., $183,890
7591 Highway 66, $165,000
6781 Highway 66, $149,900
1731 Highway 348, $139,500
2290 Zeek Dr., $105,000
4371 Fries Bay Rd., $89,000
3830 Milligan St., $88,000
689 Goretown Loop, $85,000
5683 Red Bluff Rd., $60,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Land
9161 Marina Pkwy., $512,000
1501 Pachino Dr., $275,000
Home
400 Colonial Circle, $975,000
8068 Cortona Dr., $818,000
7195 Seville Dr., $615,000
8182 Living Tide Dr., $583,365
1228 Glarentza St., $526,365
1210 Glarentza St., $524,715
950 Corrado St., $500,114
40 Kings Ct., $360,000
855 Antigua Dr., $355,000
6009 Tramonto St., $341,015
10071 Washington Circle, $300,000
10066 Kings Rd., $284,900
Condo/townhouse
8500 Margate Circle, $709,000
213 76th Ave. N, $640,000
9650 Shore Dr., $590,000
9994 Beach Club Dr., $563,500
101 Ocean Creek Dr., $455,000
9840 Queensway Blvd., $445,000
9650 Shore Dr., $430,000
9650 Shore Dr., $400,000
9994 Beach Club Dr., $395,000
9840 Queensway Blvd., $368,000
9650 Shore Dr., $355,000
8121 Amalfi Pl., $350,000
9994 Beach Club Dr., $330,000
409 Abergele Way, $315,000
145 Hartland Dr., $314,000
8560 Queensway Blvd., $302,500
100 Lands End Blvd., $285,000
110 Hartland Dr., $270,000
435 Ocean Creek Dr., $267,000
10100 Lake Shore Dr., $259,000
110 Hartland Dr., $243,000
9550 Shore Dr., $235,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $232,500
311 69th Ave. N, $225,000
304 Cumberland Terrace Dr., $225,000
305 Myrtlewood Ct., $218,000
201 76th Ave. N, $217,000
201 N 77th Ave. N, $212,000
9581 Shore Dr., $205,000
161 Seawatch Dr., $199,900
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $199,500
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $199,000
9581 Shore Dr., $195,000
215 77th Ave. N, $183,000
201 74th Ave. N, $180,000
191 Maison Dr., $172,500
7601 N Ocean Blvd., $170,000
212 Maison Dr., $169,900
9553 Edgerton Dr., $163,250
191 Maison Dr., $158,500
9730 Leyland Dr., $158,450
108 Westhill Circle, $152,450
7700 Porcher Dr., $149,900
9400 Shore Dr., $149,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $137,000
161 Sea Watch Dr., $134,900
501 Maison Dr., $134,000
7509 N Ocean Blvd., $132,500
158 Seawatch Dr., $125,730
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $124,900
201 77th Ave. N, $121,000
10301 N Kings Hwy., $120,000
158 Seawatch Dr., $117,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $110,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $107,000
9550 Shore Dr., $107,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $105,000
9550 Shore Dr., $102,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $93,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $90,000
10301 N Kings Hwy., $90,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $86,000
200 76th Ave. N, $82,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $82,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $82,000
201 74th Ave. N, $77,000
201 74th Ave. N, $75,000
9550 Shore Dr., $73,000
7509 N Ocean Blvd., $70,000
7000 N Ocean Blvd., $64,000
10207 Hwy 17 S,
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
TBD N Cherry Dr., $169,000
913A Lakeside Dr., $160,000
913B Lakeside Dr., $160,000
716 16th Ave. N, $143,500
1708 N Highgrove Ct., $132,000
Home
1515A N Ocean Blvd., $1,225,000
110 5th Ave. S, $1,175,000
908 S Ocean Blvd., $835,000
1412B S Ocean Blvd., $595,000
650 3rd Ave. N, $385,000
668 Pacific Commons Dr., $377,007
699 Pacific Commons Dr., $375,247
645 Pacific Commons Dr., $362,470
312 Mikita Dr., $353,000
323 Kessinger Dr., $323,000
700 Pacific Commons Dr., $320,400
250 Kessinger Dr., $307,000
172 Ocean Commons Dr., $299,900
271 Melody Gardens Dr., $290,000
454 Rycola Circle, $285,650
1518 Mason Circle, $280,000
461 Rycola Circle, $274,228
1386 Southwood Dr., $269,900
1622 Montclair Dr., $231,000
379 Meadowlark Dr., $226,500
615 Plantation Dr., $166,000
1658 Gannet, $120,000
2094 Dipper, $109,000
224 Flamingo St., $80,000
1895 Kingfisher Dr., $72,000
6001-1383 S Kings Hwy., $360,000
6001-O19 S Kings Hwy., $345,000
6001- MH65B S Kings Hwy., $340,000
6001-B-7 S Kings Hwy., $307,000
6001-5106 S Kings Hwy., $303,500
6001 - 1032 S Kings Hwy., $290,000
6001-1022 S Kings Hwy., $285,000
6001-1442 S Kings Hwy., $269,900
2028 Ayershire Ln., $239,000
6001-1473 South Kings Hwy., $127,500
6001 South Kings Hwy., $113,500
6001 L24 S Kings Hwy., $90,000
Condo/townhouse
329 B Lakeside Dr., $270,000
115 S Ocean Blvd., $145,000
1861 Fairway Ridge Dr., $138,000
2258-H Essex Dr., $134,000
1356 Glenns Bay Rd., $125,000
8649 Southbridge Dr., $117,000
1930 Bent Grass Dr., $112,000
1851 Colony Dr., $109,000
2000 Cross Gate Blvd., $102,000
300 Deer Creek Rd., $100,000
205 Double Eagle Dr., $91,000
1101 2nd Ave. N, $90,000
1912 Rimsdale Dr., $235,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $153,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $147,500
5905 S Kings Hwy., $142,500
5905 S Kings Hwy., $140,000
5905 S Kings Highway, $137,500
1949 Bent Grass Dr., $120,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $115,000
5905 S Kings Highway, $115,000
2278 Clearwater Dr., $113,000
5905 S Kings Highway, $90,000
1200 Glenns Bay Rd.,
Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
1012 Fishermans Ct., $142,000
3828 Hwy 17 S, $135,000
695 Woody Point Dr., $87,500
345 Underwood Dr., $255,000
Home
826 White Heron Cove, $935,000
421 N Waccamaw Dr., $935,000
16 Cottage Dr., $674,999
5340 Berkeley Ct., $674,900
919 N Waccamaw Dr., $670,000
644 Wedgewood Dr., $525,000
46 Cottage Dr., $489,000
4331 Hunters Wood Dr., $475,000
4357 Johnson Circle, $465,000
339 Seabreeze Dr., $465,000
206 Edwards Ave., $456,700
4491 Carriage Run Circle, $450,000
26 Caroline Ct., $449,900
501 N Dogwood Dr., $439,000
4572 Carriage Run Circle, $407,000
162 Summerlight Dr., $405,000
143 Cypress Creek Dr., $395,000
317 Splendor Circle, $389,900
8 Hearthstone Way, $370,000
143 Bucky Loop, $369,900
673 Cherry Blossom Dr., $360,400
531 Chanted Dr., $350,000
192 Long Ridge Dr., $347,000
328 Scottsdale Ct., $344,900
891 Wachesaw Rd., $336,500
156 Bucky Loop, $335,000
105 Dreamland Dr., $334,000
227 Yellow Rail St., $333,030
161 Tidal Dr., $331,445
328 Emery Oak Dr., $326,775
23 Easter Lilly Ct., $324,000
235 Waties Dr., $315,000
9556 Indigo Club Dr., $295,000
232 Pin Oak Dr., $290,000
4764 New River Rd., $289,000
348 Emery Oak Dr., $283,000
1681 Baltusrol Ct., $282,000
5 Birdsong Ct., $275,000
222 Grove Park Loop, $258,168
1468 Winged Foot Ct., $258,000
908 Amesbury Ct., $255,000
236 Kings Crossing Loop, $243,900
298 Four Leaf Ln., $229,900
8029 Resin Rd., $218,000
9812 Conifer Ln., $210,000
703 Hummingbird Dr., $207,000
1266 Pollen Loop, $190,000
9667 Holladay Dr., $180,000
3026 Sabal Ct., $175,000
3152 Moon Shadow Ln., $104,900
9016 Teal Dr., $97,500
3033 Salem Circle, $97,500
83 Beacon Ct., $85,000
18 Dover St., $79,900
571 Eden Ave., $65,000
14 Spinnaker Ln., $55,600
173 Offshore Dr., $50,000
12 Poolside Dr., $49,000
53 Shamrock Circle, $45,000
13 Shamrock Circle, $44,000
101 Village Ct., $37,500
541 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,249,000
2020 N Waccamaw Dr., $905,000
221 N Waccamaw Dr., $810,000
645 S Waccamaw Dr., $787,500
221 Dogwood Dr. S, $535,000
424 South Underwood Dr., $437,500
922 Salt Pl., $318,000
343 Clam Shell Circle, $62,500
48 Offshore Dr., $15,000
Condo/townhouse
90 Sea Shell Dr., $280,425
105 Sea Shell Dr., $268,550
114 Parmelee Dr., $264,500
1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $246,000
1001 Ray Costin Way, $240,000
304 Nut Hatch Ln., $225,000
70 Addison Cottage Way, $199,500
4840 Moss Creek Loop, $165,000
639 Wilshire Ln., $163,000
4384 Daphne Ln., $161,000
4387 Daphne Ln., $160,000
4276 Santolina Way, $159,500
615 Woodmoor Circle, $155,000
116 Brentwood Dr., $155,000
4391 Daphne Ln., $154,000
4273 Santolina Way, $150,000
164 Chenoa Dr., $138,900
5828 Longwood Dr., $130,900
2474 Coastline Ct., $122,000
6201 Sweetwater Blvd., $119,000
1514 N Waccamaw Dr., $274,900
1647 S Waccamaw Dr., $175,000
1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $174,000
627 N Waccamaw Dr., $142,500
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
Lot 21 Nightingale Dr., $528,500
6111 Bolsena Place, $169,900
Home
3992 Lark Hill Dr., $642,000
806 Farrow Pkwy., $523,674
327 23rd Ave. S, $499,900
6049 Sandy Miles Way, $491,624
1581 Buckingham Ave., $440,000
4604 Pine Lake Dr., $435,000
2852 Stellar Loop, $394,995
2693 Ophelia Way, $378,000
816 Farrow Pkwy., $377,834
1819 Suncrest Dr., $359,000
1883 Suncrest Dr., $355,000
1944 Windrose Way, $355,000
1735 Parish Way, $353,000
607 Poinsett Rd., $350,000
1154 Parish Way, $345,000
2525 Nadir Ct., $340,000
2181 Birchwood Circle, $315,000
628 Carolina Farms Blvd., $315,000
661 Murray Ave., $302,500
2541 Orion Loop, $285,480
2547 Orion Loop, $278,332
2577 Orion Loop, $277,570
2625 Orion Loop, $255,492
309 Waterside Dr., $230,000
547 Bridgeport Dr., $210,000
2407 Morlynn Dr., $196,000
706 9th Ave. S, $195,000
104 Skipper Harbour, $147,000
319 Lyons Cove Dr., $120,000
412 2nd Ave. S, $49,000
Condo/townhouse
5310 North Ocean Blvd., $740,000
2709 S Ocean Blvd., $492,500
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $333,000
6000 North Ocean Blvd., $300,000
107 S Ocean Blvd., $285,000
5511 N Ocean Blvd., $280,000
504 N Ocean Blvd., $271,250
201 S Ocean Blvd., $265,900
201 Ocean Blvd. S, $265,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $259,900
704 S Ocean Blvd., $245,000
504 N Ocean Blvd., $225,000
259 19th Ave. S, $215,000
780 Gabreski Ln., $213,500
2501 S Ocean Blvd., $199,900
4875 Luster Leaf Circle, $195,000
3572 Evergreen Way, $193,500
4823 Magnolia Lake Dr., $191,400
501 44th Ave. N, $190,000
2504 N Ocean Blvd., $188,000
4709 Wild Iris Dr., $169,000
4713 Wild Iris Dr., $168,900
5523 N Ocean Blvd., $165,000
1719 Low Country Pl., $157,000
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $153,000
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $151,350
1905 S Ocean Blvd., $150,000
5523 N Ocean Blvd., $148,500
1100 Commons Blvd., $146,500
2504 N Ocean Blvd., $145,000
4053 Fairway Lakes Dr., $139,500
5511 N Ocean Blvd., $139,000
5511 N Ocean Blvd., $138,000
1700 N Ocean Blvd., $135,900
2000 N Ocean Blvd., $134,000
5511 N Ocean Blvd., $130,000
5523 #903 N Ocean Blvd., $122,000
5511 N Ocean Blvd., $119,900
4717 Wild Iris Dr., $118,000
2401 S Ocean Blvd., $117,500
830 N 44th Ave. N, $116,000
5511 N Ocean Blvd., $113,500
2401 S Ocean Blvd., $112,000
4783 Wild Iris Dr., $111,500
3015 Old Bryan Dr., $105,000
830 44th Ave. N, $104,000
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $102,000
1206 Tiffany Ln., $100,200
3015 Old Bryan Dr., $100,000
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $95,000
1501 Ocean Blvd. S, $94,250
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $93,500
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $89,750
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $86,900
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $85,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $85,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $81,900
6900 Ocean Blvd. N, $79,000
1501 South Ocean Blvd., $73,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $71,000
209 Cedar St., $70,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $66,000
6803 N Ocean Blvd., $64,500
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $63,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $51,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
257 Avenue of the Palms, $355,000
1513 Cadiz Dr., $260,812
501 Harbour View Dr., $195,000
313 Harbour View Dr., $195,000
LOT 9 Saint Julian Ln., $194,000
1507 Sedona Ct., $185,000
245 Shoreward Dr., $172,000
9712 Grenfell Ct., $165,000
212 Utopiate Ct., $139,999
1529 Cottage Shell Dr., $134,000
756 Waterbridge Blvd., $122,500
3150 Marsh Island Dr., $105,000
2958 Moss Bridge Ln., $102,000
5173 Alwoodley Ln., $95,000
409 Fly Line Ct., $71,000
295 Welcome Dr., $69,999
2013 Summer Rose Ln., $63,000
1223 Bentcreek Ln., $55,000
710 Jade Dr., $49,900
Home
445 Saint Julian Ln., $1,125,000
9415 Venezia Circle, $877,831
244 Shoreward Dr., $789,000
2535 Lavender Ln., $782,500
820 Crystal Water Way, $575,000
3012 Marsh Island Dr., $545,000
259 W Palms Dr., $524,900
1217 East Isle of Palms Ave., $490,000
1400 Bermuda Grass Dr., $482,000
4341 Parkland Dr., $475,000
8544 Juxa Dr., $465,000
840 Gammon Dr., $454,271
2943 Moss Bridge Ln., $449,900
3609 Angel Ct., $430,000
1248 Welford Ct., $424,000
491 Pomo Dr., $420,000
1159 Dowling St., $418,000
5210 Country Pine Dr., $405,787
4187 Setter Ct., $405,000
9320 Pond Cypress Ln., $389,000
140 Calhoun Falls Dr., $383,670
1603 Villena Dr., $375,040
741 Jade Dr., $373,900
2971 Ellesmere Circle, $358,065
7042 Swansong Circle, $351,870
655 Carolina Farms Blvd., $350,000
940 Desert Wheatgrass Dr., $350,000
1669 Villena Dr., $349,415
487 Carolina Farms Blvd., $345,000
4964 Sandlewood Dr., $332,815
1604 Palmetto Palm Dr., $330,000
2763 Eton St., $327,500
7171 Swansong Circle, $321,980
5060 Sandlewood Dr., $315,000
318 Highfield Loop, $311,000
438 Blackberry Ln., $309,900
6181 Chadderton Circle, $307,750
7004 Swansong Circle, $306,520
3652 White Wing Circle, $305,000
7065 Swansong Circle, $300,405
8016 Baylight Ct., $300,000
1017 Caprisia Loop, $295,000
907 Harrison Mill St., $292,240
10030 Hamilton Branch Loop, $290,100
5547 Redleaf Rose Dr., $286,000
441 Megan Ann Ln., $285,000
587 Tuckahoe Rd., $280,000
4337 Red Rooster Ln., $275,000
5248 Walnutwood Trail, $272,790
5509 Redleaf Rose Dr., $270,787
1308 Cascarilla Ct., $268,000
159 Brookgate Dr., $268,000
138 Herrmann Ridge Ct., $265,780
146 Herrmann Ridge Ct., $260,575
5126 Morning Frost Ln., $259,900
441 Emerson Dr., $257,165
381 Barton Loop, $255,000
4512 Planters Row Way, $254,900
1745 Berkley Village Loop, $251,560
948 Silvercrest Dr., $246,500
746 Pepperbush Dr., $241,000
240 Bittersweet Ln., $235,000
2228 Beauclair Ct., $231,500
9054 Gatewick Ct., $225,000
1113 Stoney Falls Blvd., $218,360
311 Botany Bay Pl., $217,415
158 Brookgate Dr., $205,000
103 Quail Hollow Rd., $199,000
605 Oakhurst Dr., $188,000
1141 Stoney Falls Blvd., $180,000
217 Hunters Rd., $164,100
4051 Halyard Way, $155,000
2420 Wild Rose Dr., $135,800
Condo/townhouse
5444 Elba Way, $264,000
779 Salerno Circle, $257,000
4499 Girvan Dr., $209,000
628 Pistoia Ln., $204,999
251 Connemara Dr., $181,200
614 Intracoastal Way Dr., $170,000
510 Hay Hill Ln., $165,000
1533 Lanterns Rest Rd., $164,000
4425 Montrose Ln., $162,000
106 West Haven Dr., $161,000
5049 Glenbrook Dr., $153,000
5070 Windsor Green Way, $139,500
4822 Innisbrook Ct., $137,500
329 Seabert Rd., $135,000
101 Fountain Pointe Ln., $134,000
5018 Belleglen Ct., $128,000
4612 Aaran Ct., $127,500
485 White River Dr., $126,000
4607 Aaran Ct., $124,000
5033 Windsor Green Way, $124,000
606 River Oaks Dr., $119,300
500 Wickham Dr., $119,000
4541 Girvan Dr., $118,000
510 White River Dr., $112,900
472 River Oaks Dr., $106,000
600 Heathrow Dr., $104,700
545 White River Dr., $83,500
1310 River Oaks Dr., $82,000
497 White River Dr., $75,500
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
6206 N Ocean Blvd., $3,000,000
918 Strand Ave., $249,000
603 11th Ave. S, $222,000
PH 3B 48th Ave. S, $200,000
309 63rd Ave. N, $179,000
1200 Palm Bay Dr., $106,000
907 Heshbon Dr., $89,900
1405 Hunters Rest Dr., $65,000
Home
4964 Salt Creek Ct., $1,050,000
5100 Ocean Blvd. N, $850,000
220 Starcrest Circle, $850,000
207 17th Ave. N, $722,500
3913 North Ocean Blvd., $649,900
3604 Seaview St., $630,000
4620 Surf St., $625,000
1416 S Ocean Blvd., $550,000
308 34th Ave. N, $542,500
1313 Edge Dr., $525,000
702 20th Ave. N, $515,000
4346 Windy Heights Dr., $495,000
1005 Hyatt Pond Rd., $469,900
803 Morrall Dr., $466,307
1210 GolfView Dr., $452,000
1311 Battery Park Dr., $440,000
1108 Doubloon Dr., $437,000
4708 Seaview St., $425,000
4715 Harmony Ln., $422,000
2304 Pointe Marsh Ln., $420,000
5706 Herring Gull Circle, $398,000
1401 Mariners Rest Dr., $389,900
321 48th Ave. N, $381,000
904 Leah Jayne Ln., $367,000
1706 Holly Dr., $365,000
1706 Cottage Cove Circle, $345,000
855 9th Ave. S, $310,000
505 N Rosemary Ln., $309,900
2310 Plumbridge Ln., $305,000
501 34th Ave. S, $280,000
5301 Sea Coral Way, $267,500
1802 Havens Dr., $265,000
912 Emanon St., $233,000
1804 24th Ave. N, $150,000
4820 Riverside Dr., $145,000
Condo/townhouse
100 North Beach Blvd., $1,350,000
100 North Beach Blvd., $657,000
1903 S Ocean Blvd., $549,900
100 North Beach Blvd., $495,000
5806 N Ocean Blvd., $475,000
201 S Ocean Blvd., $400,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $375,000
929 S Ocean Blvd., $355,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $345,000
6100 North Ocean Blvd., $339,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $330,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $325,000
4801 Harbor Point Dr., $314,000
6014 Catalina Dr., $305,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $305,000
5700 North Ocean Blvd., $300,100
6172 Catalina Dr., $300,000
2151 Bridge View Ct., $297,000
765 Shell Creek Circle, $285,000
6203 Catalina Dr., $280,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $272,000
810 Sea Mountain Hwy., $267,000
2151 Bridge View Ct., $265,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $263,500
613 S Ocean Blvd., $260,000
503 20th Ave. N, $254,500
3601 Ocean Blvd. N, $250,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $250,000
2001 North Ocean Blvd., $242,101
2151 Bridge View Ct., $241,500
1915 N Ocean Blvd., $239,900
601 Hillside Dr. N, $239,900
210 N Ocean Blvd., $229,900
1711 S Ocean Blvd., $227,555
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $220,000
5650 Barefoot Bridge Rd., $215,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $210,000
501 S Ocean Blvd., $206,000
3500 N Ocean Blvd. N, $205,000
207 3rd Ave. N, $205,000
6253 Catalina Dr., $201,000
5000 N Ocean Blvd., $198,900
405 N Hillside Dr. N, $195,000
6000 Ocean Blvd. N, $193,950
2301 S Ocean Blvd., $189,900
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $187,000
201 N Ocean Blvd., $186,000
207 N Ocean Blvd., $184,000
207 N Ocean Blvd., $182,500
6309 N Ocean Blvd., $182,000
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $180,000
1221 Tidewater Dr., $180,000
901 W Port Dr., $180,000
6301 North Ocean Blvd., $175,000
901 W Port Dr., $170,000
207 3rd Ave. N, $169,900
901 West Port Dr., $169,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $168,500
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $167,900
6253 Catalina Dr., $167,000
1221 Tidewater Dr., $167,000
611 2nd Ave. S, $166,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $164,900
300 N Ocean Blvd., $164,900
300 N Ocean Blvd., $158,000
947 Villa Dr., $157,000
6253 Catalina Dr., $156,000
4801 N Ocean Blvd., $155,900
300 N Ocean Blvd., $155,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $155,000
5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $152,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $143,000
2801 S Ocean Blvd., $133,500
2711 S Ocean Blvd., $130,000
2801 Ocean Blvd. S, $130,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $130,000
2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $124,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $123,000
4800 Ocean Blvd. S, $122,500
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $119,900
3601 N Ocean Blvd., $114,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $114,000
3500 N Ocean Blvd., $105,000
1500 Cenith Dr., $104,500
210 Landing Rd., $103,000
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $81,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
3153 Vanderbilt Blvd., $375,000
Lot 18 Golden Bear Dr., $186,000
Lot M Tuckers Rd., $163,500
50 Grackle Ln., $109,000
205 Gloucester Pl., $100,000
lot 7 Myrtle Ave., $75,000
11553 Ocean Hwy., $40,000
Home
415 Sportsman Dr., $800,000
243 Heritage Dr., $685,000
123 Chapman Loop, $583,000
236 Muirfield Dr., $540,000
77 Hopeland St., $477,000
51 Blue Crab Way, $464,000
197 Georgetown Dr., $445,000
43 Windy Ln., $435,000
109 Northwoods Ct., $434,273
210 Mill Creek Dr., $419,000
101 Cobblestone Dr., $413,500
236 Old Ashley Loop, $410,000
127 Tradition Club Dr., $400,000
198 Southgate Ct., $394,500
222 Tradition Club Dr., $390,000
609 Camden Circle, $389,000
59 Grey Fox Loop, $385,000
364 Dornoch Dr., $360,000
172 Keithland Dr., $355,000
95 Boatmen Dr., $335,000
12 Lake Meadow Ln., $325,000
84 Voyagers Dr., $316,000
245 Navigator Dr., $310,000
231 Clamdigger Loop, $306,375
146 Silver Hill Ln., $287,500
Condo/townhouse
145 South Dunes Dr., $635,000
16 Golf Club Circle, $565,000
139 South Dunes Dr., $473,000
741 Retreat Beach Circle, $437,500
645 Retreat Beach Circle, $425,000
139 S Dunes Dr., $360,000
423 Parker Dr., $350,000
423 - #612 Parker Dr., $309,000
53-102 Nut Hatch Ln., $290,000
524 Pinehurst Ln., $227,000
130 Puffin Dr., $223,500
130 Puffin Dr., $215,900
130 Stillwood Dr., $215,000
1135 Blue Stem Dr., $190,000
76 Stillwood Dr., $187,000
16-3 Ribgrass Ln., $182,500
806 E Algonquin Dr., $151,000
14290 Ocean Hwy., $102,500
14290 Ocean Hwy., $101,900
263 Commerce Dr.,
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
Lot 92 Chamberlin Rd., $135,000
Lot 117 Henry Middleton Blvd., $115,000
592 Chamberlin Rd., $76,000
2221 Maybank Circle, $75,000
330 Crossing Ct., $54,000
Home
228 Duchess Ct., $436,500
814 Spindel Dr., $375,000
4002 Edenborough Dr., $375,000
3619 Brampton Dr., $370,000
4997 Oat Fields Drive, $370,000
970 Bonita Loop, $305,000
605 Norwich Ln., $298,990
456 Freewoods Park Ct., $296,750
4118 Belmont Park Dr., $290,000
7345 Guinevere Circle, $289,900
2024 Chadbury Ln., $289,000
1200 Brighton Hill Ave., $288,000
640 Black Pearl Way, $287,550
828 Indian Wood Ln., $286,000
674 Black Pearl Way, $267,090
922 Green Side Dr., $262,490
659 Norwich Ln., $261,570
185 Foxpath Loop, $260,000
168 Avondale Dr., $260,000
630 Norwich Ln., $259,570
7249 Guinevere Circle, $252,900
585 Ridge Dr., $249,900
1036 Great Lakes Circle, $245,000
292 Hampton Park Circle, $243,048
243 Tibton Circle, $242,000
167 Leadoff Dr., $241,000
5107 Capulet Circle, $240,000
316 St. Andrews Ln., $238,500
3908 Windsor Rd., $235,000
1196 Jumper Trail Circle, $235,000
945 Dunrobin Ln., $234,500
216 Archdale St., $232,000
309 Foxpath Loop, $231,000
6051 Ashdale Dr., $230,000
156 Avondale Dr., $230,000
106 Lexington Pl., $224,900
121 Carolines Cove Ct., $224,900
812 Dunoway Ct., $224,900
644 W Oak Circle Dr., $224,000
926 Green Side Dr., $220,900
149 Powder Springs Loop, $220,000
37 Plantation Rd., $216,500
6704 Wisteria Dr., $214,900
135 Maggie Way, $212,000
435 Plover Ln., $210,000
101 Marsh Rabbit Dr., $207,500
224 Loblolly Ln., $205,000
226 Fox Squirrel Dr., $195,000
172 Rose Water Loop, $195,000
320 Troon Ln., $195,000
224 Manor Circle, $182,000
4272 Bradford Circle, $175,780
200 Fox Squirrel Dr., $175,000
321 La Patos Dr., $174,900
168 Ranchette Circle, $165,000
952 Dunrobin Ln., $164,000
508 Oak Circle Dr., $151,000
5668 Dogwood Circle, $122,000
5590 Green Bay Circle, $77,500
643 McGee Dr., $53,000
Condo/townhouse
131-B Machrie Loop, $235,950
172 Ella Kinley Circle, $199,900
172 Ella Kinley Circle, $197,400
172 Ella Kinley Circle, $197,000
563 Riverward Dr., $185,000
172 Ella Kinley Circle, $179,900
100 Ella Kinley Circle, $177,900
189 Olde Towne Way, $177,000
177 Olde Towne Way, $168,500
101 Ella Kinley Circle, $165,000
189 Ella Kinley Circle, $163,500
90 Ella Kinley Circle, $159,500
1106 Dinger Ct., $159,000
3979 Forsythia Ct., $143,250
109 Ella Kinley Circle, $135,000
105 Spring Creek Dr., $115,000
510 Fairwoods Lakes Ln., $87,000
500 Fairway Village Dr., $81,625
1027 Saint George Ln., $80,000
455 Sunnehanna Dr., $64,000
510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $63,000
