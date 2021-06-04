Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By Staff reports

March 28-April 3

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Land

509 Live Oak St., $26,000

Home

12021 Swamp Fox Hwy. E, $22,000

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

1396 Fence Post Lane, $277,395

777 Landmark Cove Rd., $213,900

749 Landmark Cove Rd., $213,100

769 Landmark Cove Rd., $205,000

35 Cattle Run Ln., $195,000

691 Bullrush Ct., $284,999

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

1182 Eastwood Landing Way, $334,000

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

32 Anson St., $745,000

1519 Horse Branch Rd. SW, $239,000

Whiteville, N.C. 28472

Home

362 Old Cribbtown Rd., $395,600

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 18 Luvan Blvd., $145,000

Lot 59 Wallace Pate Dr., $130,000

Lot 23 Colony Club Dr., $126,500

73 Wallace Pate Dr., $125,000

Home

38 Saw Pine Ln., $560,000

185 Joanna Gillard Ln., $387,500

1715 Francis Marion Dr., $308,900

10983 Browns Ferry Rd., $263,000

1114 Prince St., $214,750

1691 Jasper St., $208,000

1862 Sumter St., $192,000

283 Bragdon Ave., $189,000

104 Rosewood Dr., $182,621

413 Orange St., $159,000

605 Britt St., $148,000

1706 Rice St., $120,000

2415 Redwood St., $106,000

400 N Congdon St., $38,100

Condo/townhouse

31 Little Point Ln., $159,900

Aynor 29511

Home

3520 Horse Pen Bay Rd., $260,520

7805 Louisville Rd., $214,200

7817 Louisville Rd., $204,160

Conway 29526

Land

912 Highway 548, $875,000

- Cultra Rd., $152,000

TBD Highway 66, $115,000

Tract A Dukes Rd., $75,000

Lot 15 Bradford Dr., $60,000

NE Long Avenue Ext., $58,000

TBD Highway 66, $37,000

709 Adeline Ct., $34,000

702 Adeline Ct., $34,000

Home

3120 Highway 90, $410,000

124 Board Landing Circle, $390,412

1827 Wood Stork Dr., $337,059

274 Astoria Park Loop, $335,253

246 Astoria Park Loop, $314,900

4604 Long Avenue Ext., $299,990

298 Astoria Park Loop, $280,000

1454 Half Penny Loop, $270,000

2016 Hazlette Loop, $268,970

590 Heritage Downs Dr., $264,640

608 Ellis Dr., $250,000

311 Palm Terrace Loop, $230,121

139 Pine Forest Dr., $229,970

112 Wofford Rd., $228,000

3045 Highway 19, $225,000

4028 Woodcliffe Dr., $220,000

213 Country Club Dr., $215,900

565 Whiddy Loop, $214,690

117 Adrianna Circle, $201,000

1233 Midtown Village Dr., $198,000

194 Hamilton Way, $195,000

191 Jessica Lakes Dr., $193,000

4212 Rockwood Dr., $188,230

412 Copperwood Loop, $185,295

1209 Collins Park St., $185,000

1301 Woody Ln., $168,000

701 Wincrest Ct., $153,000

3820 Stern Dr., $137,500

3974 Tillmond Dr., $131,000

3861 Stern Dr., $109,800

992 Chasewood Ln., $90,000

979 Chasewood Ln., $74,000

960 Jamestown Rd., $41,000

Condo/townhouse

1019 Tee Shot Dr., $182,500

304 Kiskadee Loop, $108,000

1025 Carolina Rd., $77,000

Conway 29527

Home

4950 Juniper Bay Rd., $505,000

298 Georgia Mae Loop, $286,000

990 Eaglet Circle, $275,000

309 Middle Bay Dr., $235,000

3154 Merganser Dr., $222,000

1577 Heirloom Dr., $219,900

3304 Merganser Dr., $198,990

146 Windsor Spring Rd., $180,000

2811 Green Pond Circle, $180,000

3380 Highway 501 W, $180,000

2689 Green Pond Rd., $175,000

3769 Comfort Ct., $120,000

1507 Hilly Ln., $48,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Land

00 Joyner Swamp Rd., $28,000

Green Sea 29545

Land

TBD Green Sea Rd., $24,900

Little River 29566

Land

4396 Baldwin Ave., $14,000

Home

128 Serenity Point Dr., $845,000

167 Juniata Loop, $378,554

262 Rolling Woods Ct., $359,900

2018 Great Blue Heron Dr., $348,133

173 Zostera Dr., $339,500

360 Palm Lakes Blvd., $335,000

11590 Bay Dr., $330,000

663 Wailea Circle, $324,187

3484 Eversheen Dr., $322,472

3817 Park Pointe Ave., $316,954

126 Juniata Loop, $316,530

190 Zostera Dr., $299,500

405 Antietam Place, $296,148

4048 Pine Dr., $295,000

4266 Oak St., $294,500

209 Juniata Loop, $293,490

431 Palm Lakes Blvd., $285,000

667 Wailea Circle, $284,490

628 Twinflower St., $280,000

391 Hidden Cove Dr., $258,920

1630 Hepburn Dr., $253,900

309 Blackpepper Loop, $234,900

2724 Desert Rose St., $224,115

4245 Bonaire Ln., $219,900

371 Hidden Cove Dr., $195,280

4247 Highway 1008, $190,000

3247 Lyndon Dr., $125,000

174 Queens Rd., $70,000

Condo/townhouse

4515 Lightkeepers Way, $220,000

800 Egret Circle, $156,000

3984 Tybre Ct., $155,000

4250 Pinehurst Circle, $127,000

10970 Highway 90, $126,500

4344 Spa Dr., $85,000

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $69,000

1025 Plantation Dr. W, $57,000

Longs 29568

Land

9753 Anchor Dr., $273,000

T.B.D. Highway 57 S., $100,000

Council Bluff Rd., $57,500

Home

720 Shell Point Ct., $393,000

2017 Dawes Landing Court, $314,635

899 Snowberry Dr., $271,270

3034 Honey Clover Ct., $269,900

777 Wintercreeper Dr., $265,500

1728 Holly Ridge Dr., $264,900

634 Watercliff Dr., $247,525

624 Watercliff Dr., $246,895

456 Craigflower Ct., $246,630

943 Snowberry Dr., $242,000

816 Twickenham Loop, $239,070

604 Watercliff Dr., $231,010

250 Golden Bear Circle, $221,570

405 Carrick Loop, $221,000

200 Golden Bear Circle, $209,570

109 Mountain Dr., $204,900

318 Andorra St., $177,000

222 Monterey Dr., $168,000

Condo/townhouse

496 Shellbank Dr., $165,000

Loris 29569

Land

TBD Red Bluff Rd., $319,000

00 Woodlawn Dr., $148,000

Lot 6 TBD Highway 19, $35,000

Lot 7 TBD Highway 19, $35,000

Home

904 Stags Leap Ct., $217,057

1673 Hewitt Rd., $205,000

690 McNabb Shortcut Rd., $205,000

4389 McQueen St., $150,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

1541 Milano Ct., $170,000

1824 Woodstork Dr., $59,000

Home

133 Green Lake Dr., $785,000

7110 Sarteano Dr., $565,215

701 63rd Ave. N, $500,000

407 Queens Rd., $499,000

6542 Anterselva Dr., $480,540

96 Preservation Dr., $449,000

6538 Anterselva Dr., $444,465

9675 Stillwater Ct., $360,000

6013 Tramonto St., $346,865

100 Marshland Ct., $345,000

6080 Tramonto St., $343,940

Condo/townhouse

8560 Queensway Blvd., $462,000

7401 N Ocean Blvd., $376,500

9994 Beach Club Dr., $369,000

9840 Queensway Blvd., $365,000

9650 Shore Dr., $279,900

1346 Villa Marbella Ct., $270,000

9650 Shore Dr., $230,000

820 Castleford Circle, $220,000

201 76th Ave. N, $215,000

1100 Commons Blvd., $212,000

9520 Shore Dr., $200,000

9621 Shore Dr., $179,950

212 Maison Dr., $165,000

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $147,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $123,000

312 69th Ave. N, $120,000

2000 Ocean Blvd. N, $110,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $105,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $96,000

201 74th Ave. N, $75,000

6803 N Ocean Blvd., $61,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

1021 Cedar Dr. S, $164,500

Home

413 S Seaside Dr., $675,000

115C 15th Ave. N, $590,000

122 Georges Bay Rd., $445,000

119A 12th Ave. S, $430,000

1930 Deerfield Ave., $375,000

313 Mikita Dr., $355,540

309 N Reindeer Rd., $303,070

442 Pacific Commons Dr., $300,000

1638 Mason Circle, $285,000

1547 Mason Circle, $272,000

321 N Reindeer Rd., $271,610

250 S Reindeer Rd., $257,045

376 Sanddollar Dr., $170,000

1991 Curlew Dr., $147,000

6001 S Kings Hwy., $303,000

2020 Ayershire Ln., $280,000

6001-MH156A South Kings Hwy., $257,500

6001-1236 South Kings Hwy., $240,000

6001-1629 S Kings Hwy., $148,500

6001 L-20 S Kings Hwy., $143,000

6001-U23 S Kings Hwy., $75,000

Condo/townhouse

310 5th Ave Nor Surfside Beach, $247,000

118 Birch N Coppice Dr., $177,330

2210 Andover Dr., $155,000

2090 Cross Gate Blvd., $128,500

8861 Chandler Dr., $117,000

8649 Southbridge Dr., $115,000

1607 Fawn Vista Dr., $101,000

1356 Glenns Bay Rd., $95,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $129,250

2275 Essex Dr., $115,000

5905 Souths Kings Highway, $100,950

5905 S Kings Highway, $62,900

5905 S Kings Hwy., $50,000

Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

1085 Palmer Pl., $81,000

1950 Wachesaw Rd., $70,000

Home

649 Whispering Pines Ct., $539,000

5096 Spanish Oak Ct., $469,900

240 Long Ridge Dr., $467,000

1515 Running Water Dr., $455,000

528 Collins Ave., $405,000

248 Yellow Rail St., $392,400

109 Easy St., $391,000

215 Sugar Loaf Ln., $379,900

960 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $375,000

230 Simplicity Dr., $365,000

712 Bayhill Ct., $326,000

975 Pond Rd., $325,000

240 Yellow Rail St., $323,960

6435 Longwood Dr., $322,900

224 Waties Dr., $319,900

234 Grove Park Loop, $301,477

3088 Shorecrest Bay Dr., $275,000

4564 Fringetree Dr., $274,000

2008 Kayak Kove Ct., $260,000

842 Planters Trace Loop, $215,000

654 Bluebird Ln., $199,900

166 Woodlake Dr., $178,000

9589 Sullivan Dr., $176,500

3100 Palmetto Dr., $135,000

132 Crooked Island Circle, $84,500

753 Richmond Trail, $45,000

176 Burr Circle, $38,000

21 Musket St., $35,000

1049 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,200,000

1808 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,170,000

343 E Canal St., $55,000

56 Offshore Dr., $23,000

Condo/townhouse

179 Parmelee Dr., $287,500

117 Sea Shell Dr., $286,050

91 Sea Shell Dr., $280,000

1100 Louise Costin Ln., $230,000

4654 Fringetree Dr., $195,000

411 Mahogany Dr., $156,500

4319 Lotus Ct., $149,900

4276 Santolina Way, $145,000

404 Cambridge Circle, $79,000

301 N Waccamaw Dr., $147,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

3302 N Ocean Blvd., $2,400,000

788 Curtis Brown Ln., $467,000

601 Calhoun Rd., $399,900

2461 Goldfinch Dr., $384,900

2802 Stellar Loop, $381,730

1750 Orchard Ave., $370,000

1871 Parish Way, $359,000

1869 Francis Ct., $350,000

846 Rosa Circle, $342,000

2744 S Key Largo Circle, $330,000

4726 Cloister Ln., $295,000

2789 Zenith Way, $292,000

1941 Suncrest Dr., $292,000

1363 Cottage Dr., $230,000

505 34th Ave. N, $155,000

911 Southpark Dr., $55,000

859 South Park Dr., $55,000

Condo/townhouse

1737 Culbertson Ave., $264,990

612 Mallard Lake Dr., $264,900

4828 Magnolia Lake Dr., $220,000

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $215,000

3587 Evergreen Way, $190,000

4801 Luster Leaf Circle, $190,000

3540 Chestnut Dr., $189,500

3910 Fairway Lakes Dr., $182,000

4887 Magnolia Point Ln., $166,000

2701 N Ocean Blvd., $151,000

1425 Teague Rd., $144,900

1409 Highway 15, $139,700

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $133,000

830 44th Ave. N, $130,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $126,000

2106 N Ocean Blvd., $125,000

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $123,500

2406 N Ocean Blvd., $115,000

3015 Old Bryan Dr., $100,000

3015 Old Bryan Dr., $93,700

2207 Ocean Blvd. S, $84,500

4707 Cobblestone Dr., $84,000

2207 S Ocean Blvd., $78,000

2000 S Ocean Blvd., $75,000

604 35th Ave. N, $75,000

1501 Ocean Blvd. S, $74,000

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $71,500

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $71,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $70,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $61,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $59,900

307 Flagg St., $50,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

8308 Leone Circle, $160,000

158 Avenue of the Palms, $119,000

2112 Clematis Ct., $70,000

2801 Sourgrass Ln., $70,000

2313 Summersweet Ln., $64,000

2977 Moss Bridge Ln., $61,000

Lot 27 Harbour View Dr., $53,000

174 East Covington Dr., $52,000

Home

9783 Estepa Ct., $1,575,000

716 Edgecreek Dr., $739,900

8157 Wacobee Dr., $665,000

1539 Biltmore Dr., $650,000

3060 Marsh Island Dr., $575,000

1804 Blue Indigo Ln., $525,000

146 Avenue of the Palms, $503,000

1005 Shipmaster Ave., $500,000

682 Greta Loop, $462,090

869 Sand Binder Dr., $394,000

4297 Livorn Loop, $383,000

144 Calhoun Falls Dr., $382,538

227 Walnut Grove Ct., $380,000

10080 Hamilton Branch Loop, $369,500

1629 Villena Dr., $365,915

600 Carsten Ct., $365,000

5634 Camilla Ct., $360,000

1210 Harbison Circle, $351,550

2864 Scarecrow Way, $350,000

9301 Awendaw Ct., $350,000

232 Walnut Grove Ct., $343,000

10059 Hamilton Branch Loop, $336,680

1024 Harbison Circle, $332,900

1672 Villena Dr., $331,040

5029 Sandlewood Dr., $327,962

7062 Swansong Circle, $326,500

7175 Swansong Circle, $326,476

160 Sago Palm Dr., $319,900

10043 Hamilton Branch Loop, $319,120

927 Harrison Mill St., $307,270

3320 Saddlewood Circle, $305,000

7058 Swansong Circle, $300,350

231 Walnut Grove Ct., $300,000

5130 Morning Frost Pl., $295,000

728 Dragonfly Dr., $292,500

4774 Harvest Dr., $289,900

9200 Goodwill Ct., $285,000

798 Carolina Farms Blvd., $274,000

1761 Berkley Village Loop, $269,715

109 Herrmann Ridge Ct., $269,630

312 Vesta Dr., $264,000

409 Terrace View Ct., $260,175

8036 Brogdon Dr, $255,000

115 Herrmann Ridge Ct., $254,350

7009 Rivers Bridge Ct., $253,455

4552 Farm Lake Dr., $240,000

189 Mountain Ash Ln., $240,000

2775 Coopers Ct., $230,000

389 Barton Loop, $226,000

454 Dandelion Ln., $222,000

709 Coffee Tree Ct., $220,000

228 Rocko Dr., $220,000

1036 Stoney Falls Blvd., $220,000

451 Dandelion Ln., $219,000

190 Chickasaw Ln., $215,000

111 Brookgate Dr., $215,000

4575 Hidden Creek Ln., $210,000

3942 Williamson Circle, $198,500

4909 Darby Ln., $195,000

460 Waccamaw Pines Dr., $177,000

Condo/townhouse

9147 Venezia Circle, $535,000

501 Hay Hill Ln., $165,000

613 Waterway Village Blvd., $139,900

2029 Silvercrest Dr., $133,250

500 Wickham Dr., $131,000

4549 Girvan Dr., $130,000

4920 Windsor Green Way, $118,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $115,000

106 Fountain Pointe Ln., $113,000

480 River Oaks Dr., $104,500

Atlantic Beach/North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

916 Strand Ave., $270,000

1105 Surf Pointe Dr., $249,500

1505 S 24th Ave. S, $136,000

612 30th Ave. S, $105,000

Home

4600 South Island Dr., $1,035,736

305 11th Ave. S, $664,000

1304 Prince William Rd., $650,000

4806 Bucks Bluff Dr., $630,000

305 59th Ave. N, $599,000

2314 Bentbill Circle, $565,000

1500 Seabrook Plantation Way, $559,000

3020 Winding River Dr., $480,000

238 9th Ave. S, $479,000

573 Olde Mill Dr., $474,900

1001 Mount Vernon Dr., $449,000

2310 Ye Olde Kings Hwy., $419,500

829 9th Ave. S, $349,000

313 27th Ave. N, $287,500

1506 25th Ave. N, $282,000

5009 Sea Coral Way, $269,500

Condo/townhouse

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $338,000

2713 S Ocean Blvd., $329,900

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $305,000

2151 Bridge View Ct., $276,000

4604 S Ocean Blvd., $275,000

1819 N Ocean Dr., $257,000

5000 N Ocean Blvd., $215,000

2301 S Ocean Blvd., $210,000

6253 Catalina Dr., $209,500

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $195,000

207 3rd Ave. N, $192,000

901 West Port Dr., $176,250

300 N N Ocean Blvd., $172,500

2609 S Ocean Blvd., $168,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $164,900

2711 S Ocean Blvd., $162,500

Sea Mountain Hwy., $150,000

5751 Oyster Catcher Dr., $150,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $142,000

2701 N N Ocean Blvd., $139,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $130,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $127,000

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $115,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

2 Golden Bear Dr., $105,000

Home

386 Norris Dr., $1,490,000

474 Reserve Dr., $780,000

152 Castaway Key Dr., $391,000

207 Clamdigger Loop, $325,900

131 Captiva Cove Loop, $316,000

43 Parish Rd., $310,000

Condo/townhouse

709 Retreat Beach Circle, $497,000

102 Landing Rd., $419,000

616 Pinehurst Ln., $189,900

111-4 Weehawka Way, $186,000

46 Pond View Dr., $168,000

649 Algonquin Dr., $159,000

752 Algonquin Dr., $158,000

14361 Ocean Hwy.,

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

401 Chamberlin Rd., $150,000

540 Chamberlin Rd., $106,900

Lot 323 Timmerman Rd., $90,000

Lot 487 Maybank Circle, $85,000

120 Prather Park Dr., $68,000

2132 Holmestown Rd., $2,000

Home

6046 Renata Ln., $650,000

6008 Blease Ct., $614,990

2404 Gist Ln., $549,000

113 Henry Middleton Blvd., $485,000

7726 Sounders Trail, $405,000

245 Terra Vista Dr., $333,900

301 New River Rd., $305,000

919 Blue Point Dr., $292,250

1301 Beaufort River Dr., $289,000

401 Freewoods Park Ct., $279,444

412 Sea Turtle Dr., $260,000

645 Glen Haven Dr., $250,000

182 Hampton Park Circle, $248,991

615 Norwich Ln., $248,570

364 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $244,900

1148 Jumper Trail Circle, $240,000

658 Norwich Ln., $239,000

910 Green Side Dr., $231,990

651 Blackstone Dr., $230,000

515 Six Lakes Dr., $225,000

228 Leste Rd., $212,750

121 Black Bear Rd., $210,000

180 Rose Water Loop, $205,000

653 W Oak Circle Dr., $200,000

200 Birkdale Ln., $179,000

4627 Clardy Ln., $83,000

511 Tree Top Ln., $80,000

Condo/townhouse

1094 Dinger Dr., $177,000

129 Olde Towne Way, $129,000

133 Ella Kinley Circle, $105,000

510 Fairwood Lakes, $101,400

863 Tall Oaks Ct., $97,500

4691 Dick Pond Rd.

