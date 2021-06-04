Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
March 28-April 3
Tabor City, N.C. 28463
Land
509 Live Oak St., $26,000
Home
12021 Swamp Fox Hwy. E, $22,000
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
1396 Fence Post Lane, $277,395
777 Landmark Cove Rd., $213,900
749 Landmark Cove Rd., $213,100
769 Landmark Cove Rd., $205,000
35 Cattle Run Ln., $195,000
691 Bullrush Ct., $284,999
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Home
1182 Eastwood Landing Way, $334,000
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
32 Anson St., $745,000
1519 Horse Branch Rd. SW, $239,000
Whiteville, N.C. 28472
Home
362 Old Cribbtown Rd., $395,600
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 18 Luvan Blvd., $145,000
Lot 59 Wallace Pate Dr., $130,000
Lot 23 Colony Club Dr., $126,500
73 Wallace Pate Dr., $125,000
Home
38 Saw Pine Ln., $560,000
185 Joanna Gillard Ln., $387,500
1715 Francis Marion Dr., $308,900
10983 Browns Ferry Rd., $263,000
1114 Prince St., $214,750
1691 Jasper St., $208,000
1862 Sumter St., $192,000
283 Bragdon Ave., $189,000
104 Rosewood Dr., $182,621
413 Orange St., $159,000
605 Britt St., $148,000
1706 Rice St., $120,000
2415 Redwood St., $106,000
400 N Congdon St., $38,100
Condo/townhouse
31 Little Point Ln., $159,900
Aynor 29511
Home
3520 Horse Pen Bay Rd., $260,520
7805 Louisville Rd., $214,200
7817 Louisville Rd., $204,160
Conway 29526
Land
912 Highway 548, $875,000
- Cultra Rd., $152,000
TBD Highway 66, $115,000
Tract A Dukes Rd., $75,000
Lot 15 Bradford Dr., $60,000
NE Long Avenue Ext., $58,000
TBD Highway 66, $37,000
709 Adeline Ct., $34,000
702 Adeline Ct., $34,000
Home
3120 Highway 90, $410,000
124 Board Landing Circle, $390,412
1827 Wood Stork Dr., $337,059
274 Astoria Park Loop, $335,253
246 Astoria Park Loop, $314,900
4604 Long Avenue Ext., $299,990
298 Astoria Park Loop, $280,000
1454 Half Penny Loop, $270,000
2016 Hazlette Loop, $268,970
590 Heritage Downs Dr., $264,640
608 Ellis Dr., $250,000
311 Palm Terrace Loop, $230,121
139 Pine Forest Dr., $229,970
112 Wofford Rd., $228,000
3045 Highway 19, $225,000
4028 Woodcliffe Dr., $220,000
213 Country Club Dr., $215,900
565 Whiddy Loop, $214,690
117 Adrianna Circle, $201,000
1233 Midtown Village Dr., $198,000
194 Hamilton Way, $195,000
191 Jessica Lakes Dr., $193,000
4212 Rockwood Dr., $188,230
412 Copperwood Loop, $185,295
1209 Collins Park St., $185,000
1301 Woody Ln., $168,000
701 Wincrest Ct., $153,000
3820 Stern Dr., $137,500
3974 Tillmond Dr., $131,000
3861 Stern Dr., $109,800
992 Chasewood Ln., $90,000
979 Chasewood Ln., $74,000
960 Jamestown Rd., $41,000
Condo/townhouse
1019 Tee Shot Dr., $182,500
304 Kiskadee Loop, $108,000
1025 Carolina Rd., $77,000
Conway 29527
Home
4950 Juniper Bay Rd., $505,000
298 Georgia Mae Loop, $286,000
990 Eaglet Circle, $275,000
309 Middle Bay Dr., $235,000
3154 Merganser Dr., $222,000
1577 Heirloom Dr., $219,900
3304 Merganser Dr., $198,990
146 Windsor Spring Rd., $180,000
2811 Green Pond Circle, $180,000
3380 Highway 501 W, $180,000
2689 Green Pond Rd., $175,000
3769 Comfort Ct., $120,000
1507 Hilly Ln., $48,000
Galivants Ferry 29544
Land
00 Joyner Swamp Rd., $28,000
Green Sea 29545
Land
TBD Green Sea Rd., $24,900
Little River 29566
Land
4396 Baldwin Ave., $14,000
Home
128 Serenity Point Dr., $845,000
167 Juniata Loop, $378,554
262 Rolling Woods Ct., $359,900
2018 Great Blue Heron Dr., $348,133
173 Zostera Dr., $339,500
360 Palm Lakes Blvd., $335,000
11590 Bay Dr., $330,000
663 Wailea Circle, $324,187
3484 Eversheen Dr., $322,472
3817 Park Pointe Ave., $316,954
126 Juniata Loop, $316,530
190 Zostera Dr., $299,500
405 Antietam Place, $296,148
4048 Pine Dr., $295,000
4266 Oak St., $294,500
209 Juniata Loop, $293,490
431 Palm Lakes Blvd., $285,000
667 Wailea Circle, $284,490
628 Twinflower St., $280,000
391 Hidden Cove Dr., $258,920
1630 Hepburn Dr., $253,900
309 Blackpepper Loop, $234,900
2724 Desert Rose St., $224,115
4245 Bonaire Ln., $219,900
371 Hidden Cove Dr., $195,280
4247 Highway 1008, $190,000
3247 Lyndon Dr., $125,000
174 Queens Rd., $70,000
Condo/townhouse
4515 Lightkeepers Way, $220,000
800 Egret Circle, $156,000
3984 Tybre Ct., $155,000
4250 Pinehurst Circle, $127,000
10970 Highway 90, $126,500
4344 Spa Dr., $85,000
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $69,000
1025 Plantation Dr. W, $57,000
Longs 29568
Land
9753 Anchor Dr., $273,000
T.B.D. Highway 57 S., $100,000
Council Bluff Rd., $57,500
Home
720 Shell Point Ct., $393,000
2017 Dawes Landing Court, $314,635
899 Snowberry Dr., $271,270
3034 Honey Clover Ct., $269,900
777 Wintercreeper Dr., $265,500
1728 Holly Ridge Dr., $264,900
634 Watercliff Dr., $247,525
624 Watercliff Dr., $246,895
456 Craigflower Ct., $246,630
943 Snowberry Dr., $242,000
816 Twickenham Loop, $239,070
604 Watercliff Dr., $231,010
250 Golden Bear Circle, $221,570
405 Carrick Loop, $221,000
200 Golden Bear Circle, $209,570
109 Mountain Dr., $204,900
318 Andorra St., $177,000
222 Monterey Dr., $168,000
Condo/townhouse
496 Shellbank Dr., $165,000
Loris 29569
Land
TBD Red Bluff Rd., $319,000
00 Woodlawn Dr., $148,000
Lot 6 TBD Highway 19, $35,000
Lot 7 TBD Highway 19, $35,000
Home
904 Stags Leap Ct., $217,057
1673 Hewitt Rd., $205,000
690 McNabb Shortcut Rd., $205,000
4389 McQueen St., $150,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Land
1541 Milano Ct., $170,000
1824 Woodstork Dr., $59,000
Home
133 Green Lake Dr., $785,000
7110 Sarteano Dr., $565,215
701 63rd Ave. N, $500,000
407 Queens Rd., $499,000
6542 Anterselva Dr., $480,540
96 Preservation Dr., $449,000
6538 Anterselva Dr., $444,465
9675 Stillwater Ct., $360,000
6013 Tramonto St., $346,865
100 Marshland Ct., $345,000
6080 Tramonto St., $343,940
Condo/townhouse
8560 Queensway Blvd., $462,000
7401 N Ocean Blvd., $376,500
9994 Beach Club Dr., $369,000
9840 Queensway Blvd., $365,000
9650 Shore Dr., $279,900
1346 Villa Marbella Ct., $270,000
9650 Shore Dr., $230,000
820 Castleford Circle, $220,000
201 76th Ave. N, $215,000
1100 Commons Blvd., $212,000
9520 Shore Dr., $200,000
9621 Shore Dr., $179,950
212 Maison Dr., $165,000
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $147,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $123,000
312 69th Ave. N, $120,000
2000 Ocean Blvd. N, $110,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $105,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $96,000
201 74th Ave. N, $75,000
6803 N Ocean Blvd., $61,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
1021 Cedar Dr. S, $164,500
Home
413 S Seaside Dr., $675,000
115C 15th Ave. N, $590,000
122 Georges Bay Rd., $445,000
119A 12th Ave. S, $430,000
1930 Deerfield Ave., $375,000
313 Mikita Dr., $355,540
309 N Reindeer Rd., $303,070
442 Pacific Commons Dr., $300,000
1638 Mason Circle, $285,000
1547 Mason Circle, $272,000
321 N Reindeer Rd., $271,610
250 S Reindeer Rd., $257,045
376 Sanddollar Dr., $170,000
1991 Curlew Dr., $147,000
6001 S Kings Hwy., $303,000
2020 Ayershire Ln., $280,000
6001-MH156A South Kings Hwy., $257,500
6001-1236 South Kings Hwy., $240,000
6001-1629 S Kings Hwy., $148,500
6001 L-20 S Kings Hwy., $143,000
6001-U23 S Kings Hwy., $75,000
Condo/townhouse
310 5th Ave Nor Surfside Beach, $247,000
118 Birch N Coppice Dr., $177,330
2210 Andover Dr., $155,000
2090 Cross Gate Blvd., $128,500
8861 Chandler Dr., $117,000
8649 Southbridge Dr., $115,000
1607 Fawn Vista Dr., $101,000
1356 Glenns Bay Rd., $95,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $129,250
2275 Essex Dr., $115,000
5905 Souths Kings Highway, $100,950
5905 S Kings Highway, $62,900
5905 S Kings Hwy., $50,000
Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
1085 Palmer Pl., $81,000
1950 Wachesaw Rd., $70,000
Home
649 Whispering Pines Ct., $539,000
5096 Spanish Oak Ct., $469,900
240 Long Ridge Dr., $467,000
1515 Running Water Dr., $455,000
528 Collins Ave., $405,000
248 Yellow Rail St., $392,400
109 Easy St., $391,000
215 Sugar Loaf Ln., $379,900
960 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $375,000
230 Simplicity Dr., $365,000
712 Bayhill Ct., $326,000
975 Pond Rd., $325,000
240 Yellow Rail St., $323,960
6435 Longwood Dr., $322,900
224 Waties Dr., $319,900
234 Grove Park Loop, $301,477
3088 Shorecrest Bay Dr., $275,000
4564 Fringetree Dr., $274,000
2008 Kayak Kove Ct., $260,000
842 Planters Trace Loop, $215,000
654 Bluebird Ln., $199,900
166 Woodlake Dr., $178,000
9589 Sullivan Dr., $176,500
3100 Palmetto Dr., $135,000
132 Crooked Island Circle, $84,500
753 Richmond Trail, $45,000
176 Burr Circle, $38,000
21 Musket St., $35,000
1049 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,200,000
1808 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,170,000
343 E Canal St., $55,000
56 Offshore Dr., $23,000
Condo/townhouse
179 Parmelee Dr., $287,500
117 Sea Shell Dr., $286,050
91 Sea Shell Dr., $280,000
1100 Louise Costin Ln., $230,000
4654 Fringetree Dr., $195,000
411 Mahogany Dr., $156,500
4319 Lotus Ct., $149,900
4276 Santolina Way, $145,000
404 Cambridge Circle, $79,000
301 N Waccamaw Dr., $147,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
3302 N Ocean Blvd., $2,400,000
788 Curtis Brown Ln., $467,000
601 Calhoun Rd., $399,900
2461 Goldfinch Dr., $384,900
2802 Stellar Loop, $381,730
1750 Orchard Ave., $370,000
1871 Parish Way, $359,000
1869 Francis Ct., $350,000
846 Rosa Circle, $342,000
2744 S Key Largo Circle, $330,000
4726 Cloister Ln., $295,000
2789 Zenith Way, $292,000
1941 Suncrest Dr., $292,000
1363 Cottage Dr., $230,000
505 34th Ave. N, $155,000
911 Southpark Dr., $55,000
859 South Park Dr., $55,000
Condo/townhouse
1737 Culbertson Ave., $264,990
612 Mallard Lake Dr., $264,900
4828 Magnolia Lake Dr., $220,000
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $215,000
3587 Evergreen Way, $190,000
4801 Luster Leaf Circle, $190,000
3540 Chestnut Dr., $189,500
3910 Fairway Lakes Dr., $182,000
4887 Magnolia Point Ln., $166,000
2701 N Ocean Blvd., $151,000
1425 Teague Rd., $144,900
1409 Highway 15, $139,700
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $133,000
830 44th Ave. N, $130,000
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $126,000
2106 N Ocean Blvd., $125,000
2504 N Ocean Blvd., $123,500
2406 N Ocean Blvd., $115,000
3015 Old Bryan Dr., $100,000
3015 Old Bryan Dr., $93,700
2207 Ocean Blvd. S, $84,500
4707 Cobblestone Dr., $84,000
2207 S Ocean Blvd., $78,000
2000 S Ocean Blvd., $75,000
604 35th Ave. N, $75,000
1501 Ocean Blvd. S, $74,000
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $71,500
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $71,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $70,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $61,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $59,900
307 Flagg St., $50,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
8308 Leone Circle, $160,000
158 Avenue of the Palms, $119,000
2112 Clematis Ct., $70,000
2801 Sourgrass Ln., $70,000
2313 Summersweet Ln., $64,000
2977 Moss Bridge Ln., $61,000
Lot 27 Harbour View Dr., $53,000
174 East Covington Dr., $52,000
Home
9783 Estepa Ct., $1,575,000
716 Edgecreek Dr., $739,900
8157 Wacobee Dr., $665,000
1539 Biltmore Dr., $650,000
3060 Marsh Island Dr., $575,000
1804 Blue Indigo Ln., $525,000
146 Avenue of the Palms, $503,000
1005 Shipmaster Ave., $500,000
682 Greta Loop, $462,090
869 Sand Binder Dr., $394,000
4297 Livorn Loop, $383,000
144 Calhoun Falls Dr., $382,538
227 Walnut Grove Ct., $380,000
10080 Hamilton Branch Loop, $369,500
1629 Villena Dr., $365,915
600 Carsten Ct., $365,000
5634 Camilla Ct., $360,000
1210 Harbison Circle, $351,550
2864 Scarecrow Way, $350,000
9301 Awendaw Ct., $350,000
232 Walnut Grove Ct., $343,000
10059 Hamilton Branch Loop, $336,680
1024 Harbison Circle, $332,900
1672 Villena Dr., $331,040
5029 Sandlewood Dr., $327,962
7062 Swansong Circle, $326,500
7175 Swansong Circle, $326,476
160 Sago Palm Dr., $319,900
10043 Hamilton Branch Loop, $319,120
927 Harrison Mill St., $307,270
3320 Saddlewood Circle, $305,000
7058 Swansong Circle, $300,350
231 Walnut Grove Ct., $300,000
5130 Morning Frost Pl., $295,000
728 Dragonfly Dr., $292,500
4774 Harvest Dr., $289,900
9200 Goodwill Ct., $285,000
798 Carolina Farms Blvd., $274,000
1761 Berkley Village Loop, $269,715
109 Herrmann Ridge Ct., $269,630
312 Vesta Dr., $264,000
409 Terrace View Ct., $260,175
8036 Brogdon Dr, $255,000
115 Herrmann Ridge Ct., $254,350
7009 Rivers Bridge Ct., $253,455
4552 Farm Lake Dr., $240,000
189 Mountain Ash Ln., $240,000
2775 Coopers Ct., $230,000
389 Barton Loop, $226,000
454 Dandelion Ln., $222,000
709 Coffee Tree Ct., $220,000
228 Rocko Dr., $220,000
1036 Stoney Falls Blvd., $220,000
451 Dandelion Ln., $219,000
190 Chickasaw Ln., $215,000
111 Brookgate Dr., $215,000
4575 Hidden Creek Ln., $210,000
3942 Williamson Circle, $198,500
4909 Darby Ln., $195,000
460 Waccamaw Pines Dr., $177,000
Condo/townhouse
9147 Venezia Circle, $535,000
501 Hay Hill Ln., $165,000
613 Waterway Village Blvd., $139,900
2029 Silvercrest Dr., $133,250
500 Wickham Dr., $131,000
4549 Girvan Dr., $130,000
4920 Windsor Green Way, $118,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $115,000
106 Fountain Pointe Ln., $113,000
480 River Oaks Dr., $104,500
Atlantic Beach/North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
916 Strand Ave., $270,000
1105 Surf Pointe Dr., $249,500
1505 S 24th Ave. S, $136,000
612 30th Ave. S, $105,000
Home
4600 South Island Dr., $1,035,736
305 11th Ave. S, $664,000
1304 Prince William Rd., $650,000
4806 Bucks Bluff Dr., $630,000
305 59th Ave. N, $599,000
2314 Bentbill Circle, $565,000
1500 Seabrook Plantation Way, $559,000
3020 Winding River Dr., $480,000
238 9th Ave. S, $479,000
573 Olde Mill Dr., $474,900
1001 Mount Vernon Dr., $449,000
2310 Ye Olde Kings Hwy., $419,500
829 9th Ave. S, $349,000
313 27th Ave. N, $287,500
1506 25th Ave. N, $282,000
5009 Sea Coral Way, $269,500
Condo/townhouse
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $338,000
2713 S Ocean Blvd., $329,900
2801 S Ocean Blvd., $305,000
2151 Bridge View Ct., $276,000
4604 S Ocean Blvd., $275,000
1819 N Ocean Dr., $257,000
5000 N Ocean Blvd., $215,000
2301 S Ocean Blvd., $210,000
6253 Catalina Dr., $209,500
5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $195,000
207 3rd Ave. N, $192,000
901 West Port Dr., $176,250
300 N N Ocean Blvd., $172,500
2609 S Ocean Blvd., $168,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $164,900
2711 S Ocean Blvd., $162,500
Sea Mountain Hwy., $150,000
5751 Oyster Catcher Dr., $150,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $142,000
2701 N N Ocean Blvd., $139,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $130,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $127,000
3500 N Ocean Blvd., $115,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
2 Golden Bear Dr., $105,000
Home
386 Norris Dr., $1,490,000
474 Reserve Dr., $780,000
152 Castaway Key Dr., $391,000
207 Clamdigger Loop, $325,900
131 Captiva Cove Loop, $316,000
43 Parish Rd., $310,000
Condo/townhouse
709 Retreat Beach Circle, $497,000
102 Landing Rd., $419,000
616 Pinehurst Ln., $189,900
111-4 Weehawka Way, $186,000
46 Pond View Dr., $168,000
649 Algonquin Dr., $159,000
752 Algonquin Dr., $158,000
14361 Ocean Hwy.,
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
401 Chamberlin Rd., $150,000
540 Chamberlin Rd., $106,900
Lot 323 Timmerman Rd., $90,000
Lot 487 Maybank Circle, $85,000
120 Prather Park Dr., $68,000
2132 Holmestown Rd., $2,000
Home
6046 Renata Ln., $650,000
6008 Blease Ct., $614,990
2404 Gist Ln., $549,000
113 Henry Middleton Blvd., $485,000
7726 Sounders Trail, $405,000
245 Terra Vista Dr., $333,900
301 New River Rd., $305,000
919 Blue Point Dr., $292,250
1301 Beaufort River Dr., $289,000
401 Freewoods Park Ct., $279,444
412 Sea Turtle Dr., $260,000
645 Glen Haven Dr., $250,000
182 Hampton Park Circle, $248,991
615 Norwich Ln., $248,570
364 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $244,900
1148 Jumper Trail Circle, $240,000
658 Norwich Ln., $239,000
910 Green Side Dr., $231,990
651 Blackstone Dr., $230,000
515 Six Lakes Dr., $225,000
228 Leste Rd., $212,750
121 Black Bear Rd., $210,000
180 Rose Water Loop, $205,000
653 W Oak Circle Dr., $200,000
200 Birkdale Ln., $179,000
4627 Clardy Ln., $83,000
511 Tree Top Ln., $80,000
Condo/townhouse
1094 Dinger Dr., $177,000
129 Olde Towne Way, $129,000
133 Ella Kinley Circle, $105,000
510 Fairwood Lakes, $101,400
863 Tall Oaks Ct., $97,500
4691 Dick Pond Rd.
