Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
March 21-27
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
1501 Fence Post Lane, $268,445
1473 Creek Ridge Lane, $257,800
765 Landmark Cove Rd., $208,000
2 Carolina Shores Dr., $199,900
761 Landmark Cove Rd., $195,600
770 Heathers Glen Ln., $249,000
457 Hampton St., $189,900
308 Ridgewood Dr. NW, $120,000
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
204 E Main St., $1,090,000
215 Brookwood Park Ct., $366,020
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
6855 SW Locksley Place, $282,909
Georgetown 29440
Land
Pleasant Hill Dr., $250,000
Lot 3 North Collins Meadow Dr., $110,000
Loblolly St., $19,000
Loblolly St., $19,000
Loblolly St., $19,000
Loblolly St., $19,000
Loblolly St., $19,000
Loblolly St., $19,000
Peaceful Ridge St., $15,000
Evert Rd., $15,000
Home
1041 Collins Meadow Dr., $1,200,000
1262 Wallace Pate Dr., $988,000
171 Seminole Ln., $330,000
110 Robert Conway Ct., $290,000
57 Patriot Ct., $265,000
1900 Jasper St., $170,000
241 Timber Run Dr., $168,000
37 Juniper Pl., $139,000
810 Cedar St., $129,000
21 Nushell Rd., $119,000
290 Ibis Ave., $99,500
614 N Congdon St., $90,500
42 Yadkin Ave., $75,500
Aynor 29511
Home
7781 Louisville Rd., $198,985
192 Rosedale Dr., $173,000
Conway 29526
Land
1717 Pocono St., $87,500
1865 Wood Stork Dr., $61,900
1004 Maccoa Dr., $61,900
1025 Dowitcher Dr., $55,900
1472 Whooping Crane Dr., $55,900
1013 Black Skimmer Dr., $55,900
1015 Black Skimmer Dr., $55,900
TBD Highway 65, $52,500
TBD LOT 1 Daphane Dr., $19,000
TBD LOT 2 Daphane Dr., $19,000
tbd LOT 3 Daphane Dr., $19,000
TBD LOT 4 Daphane Dr., $19,000
TBD Lot 5 Daphane Dr., $19,000
TBD lot 6 Daphane Dr., $19,000
TBD lot 7 Daphane Dr., $19,000
Home
1005 Dowitcher Dr., $450,000
431 Trestle Way, $390,000
1829 Wood Stork Dr., $375,000
848 Tilly Lake Rd., $364,000
4626 Long Avenue Ext., $316,031
559 Sand Ridge Rd., $314,900
1228 Tiger Grand Dr., $310,000
816 Tilly Lake Rd., $310,000
307 Astoria Park Loop, $304,085
354 Trestle Way, $290,000
233 Astoria Park Loop, $277,585
4572 Long Avenue Ext., $273,295
905 Wild Leaf Loop, $264,040
421 Stevia Ct., $260,815
126 Pine Forest Dr., $248,000
4104 Ridgewood Dr., $245,000
387 Dunbarton Ln., $244,095
761 Lalton Dr., $243,000
519 Whiddy Loop, $235,610
429 Stevia Ct., $229,691
367 High Falls Dr., $228,052
298 White Water Loop, $200,000
394 Sean River Rd., $185,000
101 Peninsula Ct., $182,000
122 Myrtle Trace Dr., $179,900
365 Walden Lake Rd., $166,750
813 Esther Ct., $151,000
1215 Park Hill Dr., $110,900
973 Jamestown Rd., $27,000
Condo/townhouse
1100 Fairway Ln., $169,000
145 Country Manor Dr., $135,000
374 Kiskadee Loop, $105,000
450 Century Circle,
Conway 29527
Land
3525 Highway 501, $300,000
TBB Paradise Rd., $97,500
TBD 0.89 AC Juniper Bay Rd., $30,000
Home
4568 Willow Springs Rd., $325,410
4572 Willow Springs Rd., $279,990
1317 Red Head Ct., $247,990
262 Oak Landing Dr., $225,000
1317 Blackwood Dr., $215,000
1600 Heirloom Dr., $214,900
1101 Pineridge St., $210,000
1557 Heirloom Dr., $204,900
175 Springtide Dr., $200,000
801 Donald St., $189,900
1586 Heirloom Dr., $180,900
8811 Henrietta Bluff Rd., $155,000
1800 Brown St., $99,000
Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
425 L J Rd., $98,900
Little River 29566
Land
8 Old Tram Rd., $30,000
7 Old Tram Rd., $30,000
Home
223 Gloucester Way, $400,000
209 Kerriwake Ct., $363,968
3032 Calusa Dr., $317,682
3813 On Deck Circle, $307,891
227 Goldenrod Circle, $298,648
219 Juniata Loop, $287,265
1165 Maxwell Dr., $286,135
175 Juniata Loop, $283,764
2026 Great Blue Heron Dr., $281,595
807 Cypress Way, $276,513
188 Juniata Loop, $270,965
941 Cypress Way, $266,315
783 Cypress Way, $265,310
363 Hidden Cove Dr., $257,910
344 Logan St., $255,000
368 Hidden Cove Dr., $250,900
1616 Hepburn Dr., $248,500
1644 Hepburn Dr., $244,190
4527 Greenbriar Dr., $243,900
4156 Fairway Dr., $230,000
4143 Horseshoe Rd. N, $225,000
2270 Vereen Circle, $195,000
1962 S Twisted Oak Dr., $140,000
4356 Ontario Dr., $75,000
Condo/townhouse
4103 McLamb Ave., $237,328
161 Goldenrod Circle, $217,000
4519 Plantation Harbour Dr., $188,000
4450 Turtle Ln., $187,000
4526 N Plantation Harbour Dr., $175,000
4429 Turtle Ln., $170,000
3982 Tybre Downs Circle, $164,000
4142 Hibiscus Dr., $159,000
4405 Eastport Blvd., $150,000
4416 Eastport Blvd., $145,000
128 Barnacle Ln., $125,000
951 Plantation Dr., $115,000
1095 Plantation Dr. W, $94,900
4363 Spa Dr., $89,000
4105 Pinehurst Circle, $88,000
Longs 29568
Land
TBD Watertower Rd., $325,000
915 Bear Lake Dr., $42,000
547 Truitt Dr., $30,000
TBD Blue Rock Dr., $28,000
Home
200 Old Bay Rd, $444,375
2032 Dawes Landing Court, $399,395
1112 Fox Tail Dr., $325,000
923 Snowberry Dr., $281,515
3055 Honey Clover Ct., $275,500
697 Sun Colony Blvd., $264,355
3059 Honey Clover Ct., $259,900
949 Snowberry Dr., $249,000
882 Snowberry Dr., $240,000
600 Highway 57 S., $228,900
852 Loop Circle, $225,000
751 Wintercreeper Dr., $212,000
2131 Seaford Dr., $199,900
1720 Sapphire Dr., $192,900
1723 Mustang Ln., $115,000
359 Harvest Moon Dr., $90,000
Condo/townhouse
460 Colonial Trace Dr., $153,000
710 Charter Dr., $140,000
850 Fairway Dr., $116,000
623 Tupelo Ln., $87,000
Loris 29569
Land
TBD Daisy Rd., $210,000
300 Highway 777, $39,000
Lot 2 and 3 W Cay Rd., $30,000
Lot 2 or 3 W Cay Rd., $15,000
Home
989 Suggs St., $217,200
944 Red Bluff Rd., $215,050
147 Winding Path Dr., $213,000
135 Bay Circle Dr., $184,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Land
208 Green Lakes Dr., $175,000
Home
812 Crescent Sabal Ct., $791,553
1314 Tarisa Ave., $552,840
1364 Tarisa Ave., $543,640
204 Green Lake Dr., $430,000
6005 Tramonto St., $339,430
6003 Tramonto St., $334,965
6082 Tramonto St., $324,365
299 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $320,000
Condo/townhouse
122 Vista Del Mar Ln., $1,100,000
8500 Margate Circle, $585,000
8560 Queensway Blvd., $540,000
9650 Shore Dr., $410,000
9500 Shore Dr., $390,000
100 Ocean Creek Dr., $382,000
7401 N Ocean Blvd., $375,000
9650 Shore Dr., $371,000
100 Ocean Creek Dr., $330,000
200 76th Ave. N, $287,500
800 Castleford Circle, $244,950
230 Westleton Dr., $217,000
304 75th Ave N, $176,000
180 Rothbury Circle, $175,000
306 71st Ave. N, $170,000
212 Maison Dr., $166,000
223 Maison Dr., $165,000
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $145,000
7601 N Ocean Blvd., $142,000
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $142,000
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $140,465
6813 Porcher Dr., $136,000
1100 Commons Blvd., $131,950
9780 Leyland Dr., $126,000
6703 Jefferson Pl., $115,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $108,000
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $104,760
9550 Shore Dr., $99,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $95,000
7500 North Ocean Blvd., $90,000
200 76th Ave. N, $90,000
210 75th Ave. N, $88,000
201 77th Ave. N, $86,000
7000 N Ocean Blvd., $65,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
115B 9th Ave. S, $490,000
2001 Deerfield Ave., $375,000
309 Ocean Commons Dr., $366,640
2111 Deerfield Ave., $320,000
261 Melody Gardens Dr., $300,000
319 N Reindeer Rd., $247,380
1802 Braewood Ct., $599,900
1383 Royal Devon Dr., $416,000
6001-MH42B South Kings Hwy., $315,000
6001-M41 S Kings Hwy., $220,000
1600 Gibson Ave., $205,000
1030 Plantation Dr., $194,000
6001-O17 S Kings Hwy., $124,000
6001-1284 S Kings Hwy., $121,500
Condo/townhouse
713 N Ocean Blvd., $350,000
2275 Essex Dr., $143,000
8825 Chandler Dr., $133,900
2020 Cross Gate Blvd., $114,900
8775 Chandler Dr., $112,900
1880 Colony Dr., $106,050
1850 Colony Dr., $89,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $140,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $130,000
5905 S Kings Highway, $129,500
5905 S Kings Hwy., $120,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $71,500
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
144 Stonington Dr., $120,000
Lot 177 Woody Point Dr., $86,500
3575 Hidden Lakes Dr., $64,000
Lot 64 Outboard Dr., $60,000
Lot 21 Highwood Circle, $50,000
Home
1619 Dolphin St., $1,070,000
15 Carson Creek Dr., $699,000
51 Hyacinth Loop, $485,000
914 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $465,835
910 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $439,200
145 Champions Village Dr., $401,000
904 Coleraine Ct., $360,000
208 Ponte Vedra Dr., $360,000
254 Willow Bay Dr., $360,000
233 Star Lake Dr., $345,900
132 Laurel Hill Pl., $290,500
172 Molinia Dr., $285,000
321 Saint Patties Loop, $265,000
7964 Leeward Ln., $262,000
202 Grove Park Loop, $248,697
9453 Chicory Ln., $225,000
9820 Conifer Ln., $215,900
10107 Duval Dr., $210,000
9705 Kings Grant Dr., $195,000
116 Woodlake Dr., $193,000
9712 Ashley Ln., $182,000
9929 Conifer Ln., $162,500
518 Willcox Ave., $160,000
1455 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,550,000
1502 N Waccamaw Dr., $1,375,000
715 South Waccamaw Dr., $1,150,000
537 S Waccamaw Dr., $837,500
217 S Waccamaw Dr., $775,000
1201-A N Waccamaw Dr., $621,000
116 Crab Dr., $585,000
Condo/townhouse
200 North Waccamaw Dr., $325,000
1108 N Waccamaw Dr., $318,000
814 N Waccamaw Dr., $250,100
800 Sunswept Ct., $227,500
1807 Laurel Trail, $220,000
803 Watford Pl., $200,000
4679 Fringetree Dr., $175,900
4319 Lotus Ct., $149,000
6209 Sweetwater Blvd., $133,500
5792 Longwood Dr., $125,000
1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $370,000
502 N Waccamaw Dr., $240,400
1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $210,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
2133 Birchwood Circle, $455,000
1665 Edgewood Dr., $386,000
862 Pancho St., $385,000
2719 Stellar Loop, $379,095
2612 Kruzel St., $354,900
1894 Heritage Loop, $310,000
2572 Orion Loop, $292,270
2913 Mashie Dr., $285,000
2723 Eclipse Dr., $282,250
3805 Palmetto Dr., $280,000
1365 Wycliffe Dr., $267,900
2803 Temperance Dr., $181,000
4317 Frontier Dr., $127,000
Condo/townhouse
5310 N Ocean Blvd., $580,000
2785E Howard Ave., $375,000
1459 Saint Thomas Circle, $315,000
2504 N Ocean Blvd., $300,000
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $295,000
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $250,000
504 N Ocean Blvd., $220,000
501 44th Ave. N, $204,480
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $199,900
3573 Evergreen Way, $182,500
4877 Magnolia Point Ln., $175,000
1851 Low Country Pl., $166,000
303 21st Ave. S, $159,900
4886 Luster Leaf Circle, $151,000
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $148,500
601 Mitchell Dr., $148,500
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $136,000
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $132,660
2504 N Ocean Blvd., $125,500
704 Beachwalk Pl., $122,000
900 Courtyard Dr., $120,000
2504 N Ocean Blvd., $118,000
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $117,000
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $115,000
3762 Citation Dr., $115,000
2401 S Ocean Blvd., $113,500
1708 N Ocean Blvd., $110,000
2401 S Ocean Blvd., $109,000
504 62nd Ave. N, $107,500
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $104,500
3015 Old Bryan Dr., $103,000
2710 N Ocean Blvd., $98,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $91,000
4710 Cobblestone Dr., $85,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $84,500
1205 Tiffany Ln., $82,900
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $80,000
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $74,000
2207 S Ocean Blvd. S, $70,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $70,000
2207 S Ocean Blvd., $65,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
3042 Holly Berry Ct., $258,000
884 Waterton Ave., $249,000
9131 Bellesera Circle, $192,500
8850 Palencia Ct., $189,500
1461 Serena Dr., $175,000
lot 26 Starlit Way, $133,000
481 Starlit Way, $92,000
116 Sago Palm Dr., $75,000
909 Desert Wheatgrass Dr., $65,000
4472 Port Rush Trail, $65,000
5215 Mt. Pleasant Dr., $59,500
2016 Summer Rose Ln., $59,000
Lot 26 Harbour View Dr., $53,000
490 Pomo Dr., $50,000
Home
329 Shoreward Dr., $932,000
1684 Malaga Circle, $825,000
273 Shoreward Dr., $795,000
7005 Turtle Cove Dr., $659,000
1379 Rue De Jean Ave., $625,000
378 Harborview Dr., $584,000
984 Fiddlehead Way, $507,000
197 West Isle of Palms Ave., $500,000
224 Walnut Grove Ct., $397,000
1211 Ficus Dr., $389,900
3905 Quail Circle, $355,000
805 Brant St., $345,000
2314 Clandon Dr., $336,000
1214 Harbison Circle, $331,720
5202 Country Pine Dr., $326,307
1015 Harbison Circle, $321,580
4819 Bramblewood Dr., $315,000
4306 Marshwood Dr., $315,000
4187 Livorn Loop, $314,900
911 Harrison Mill St., $306,390
7050 Swansong Circle, $306,185
4952 Sandlewood Dr., $299,690
5400 Merrywind Ct., $293,604
7046 Swansong Circle, $292,520
7018 Swansong Circle, $260,895
1773 Berkley Village Loop, $249,100
1769 Berkley Village Loop, $249,000
1751 Berkley Village Loop, $238,000
4711 Southern Trail, $235,000
225 Vesta Dr., $229,000
162 Rocko Dr., $219,000
608 Bathurst Dr., $218,000
100 Clovis Circle, $200,500
600 Bathurst Dr., $188,500
3968 Williamson Circle, $149,900
Condo/townhouse
1537 Lanterns Rest Rd., $214,000
2025 Silvercrest Dr., $150,000
408 Blacksmith Ln., $148,000
1204 Shoebridge Dr., $142,000
1117 Peace Pipe Pl., $137,500
4430 Montrose Ln., $132,000
1294 River Oaks Dr., $129,000
4823 Innisbrook Ct., $128,000
2053 Silvercrest Dr., $125,000
4553 Girvan Dr., $125,000
4541 Girvan Dr., $118,900
1306 River Oaks Dr., $79,350
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
900 Clubhouse Dr., $60,000
Home
903 Ocean Blvd. S, $2,300,000
1302 N Ocean Blvd., $1,899,000
2114 Sanderling Dr., $945,000
2504 S Ocean Blvd., $800,000
401 Banyan Place, $635,000
301 43rd Ave. N, $490,000
2801 Ships Wheel Dr., $475,000
2328 Tidewatch Way, $475,000
2404 Tidewatch Way, $475,000
5811 Long Creek Rd., $450,000
310 50th Ave. N, $439,500
2600 Perrin Dr., $437,500
3801 N Ocean Blvd., $425,000
1608 James Island Ave., $419,990
5216 Sea Coral Way, $372,000
1618 Burgee Ct., $365,000
1530 27th Ave. N, $311,000
4905 Cinzia Ln., $295,000
1607 L Havens Dr., $288,000
917 Charles St., $234,900
1517 Madison Dr., $230,000
2416 Causey Dr., $185,000
Condo/townhouse
600 48th Ave. S, $680,000
100 North Beach Blvd., $615,000
1625 S Ocean Blvd., $469,900
603 S Ocean Blvd., $442,000
102 N Ocean Blvd., $440,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $412,500
1625 S Ocean Blvd., $389,500
1321 S Ocean Blvd., $385,000
4911 N Market St., $360,000
5800 N Ocean Blvd. N, $350,000
2450 Marsh Glen Dr., $345,000
4103 N Ocean Blvd., $339,900
503 20th Ave. N, $280,000
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $256,500
2405 S Ocean Blvd., $250,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $248,000
3513 S Ocean Blvd., $246,000
202 N Ocean Blvd., $239,777
5000 N Ocean Blvd., $225,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $219,900
3500 N Ocean Blvd., $215,000
517 S Ocean Blvd., $205,000
6253 Catalina Dr., $190,000
1058 Sea Mountain Hwy., $179,000
2500 N Ocean Blvd., $167,500
1221 Tidewater Dr., $165,000
304 N Ocean Blvd., $151,000
5825 Catalina Dr., $147,500
407 28th Ave. S, $140,000
3707 N Ocean Blvd., $136,250
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $135,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $128,500
3601 N Ocean Blvd., $121,000
207 Waterway Landing Rd., $113,000
5909 N Ocean Blvd., $105,000
1609 Madison Dr., $102,000
1100 Possum Trot Dr., $79,500
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $75,000
5201 Ocean Blvd. N, $73,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
977 Golden Bear Dr., $149,000
46 Hamilton Trail, $74,400
Home
297 Parker Dr., $2,000,000
329 Oakmont Dr., $1,250,000
226 Oatland Lake Rd., $865,000
98 Sundial Dr., $692,500
76 Sandy Meadow Loop, $605,000
887 Doral Dr., $420,000
31 Tidelands Trail, $406,350
40 Tidelands Trail, $390,100
162 Patriot Ln., $379,000
25 Saint Julian Ct., $377,500
1317 Tradition Club Dr., $345,000
91 Costa Ct., $306,734
189 Clamdigger Loop, $305,000
52 Captiva Cove Loop, $296,070
94 Parkersville Rd., $95,000
19 Gates Way, $86,000
Condo/townhouse
11 C Breakers Reef Dr., $1,325,000
709 Retreat Beach Circle, $535,000
741 Retreat Beach Circle, $449,900
123 Avian Dr., $306,000
744 Pinehurst Ln., $257,000
14300 Ocean Hwy., $219,250
592 Pinehurst Ln., $170,000
143 Crane Dr., $161,000
943 A Algonquin Dr., $160,500
251 Egret Run Ln., $155,000
562 Blue Stem Dr., $153,750
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
463 Pomo Dr., $60,000
Home
2752 Squealer Lake Trail, $400,000
306 New River Rd., $325,000
670 Black Pearl Way, $293,490
543 Oyster Dr., $290,000
652 Black Pearl Way, $283,000
635 Norwich Ln., $276,000
3059 Rockwater Circle, $273,000
299 Hampton Park Circle, $271,040
4149 Steeple Chase Dr., $262,000
516 Affinity Dr., $245,000
6251 Lindsey Rd., $243,243
405 Colin Claire Ct., $241,788
457 Pennington Loop, $240,000
3941 Lochview Dr., $240,000
141 Ascot Dr., $231,000
127 Sea Turtle Dr., $230,000
123 Coldwater Circle, $223,000
334 Flagstone Dr., $220,000
7027 Blade Beak Ln., $218,000
2012 Neath Ct., $209,500
649 W Oak Circle Dr., $206,000
7060 Blade Beak Ln., $205,000
725 Dunlon Ct., $205,000
6644 E Sweetbriar Trail, $202,000
530 Lake Park Dr., $199,900
325 La Patos Dr., $193,000
141 Ranchette Circle, $190,000
6563 Amberwood Ct., $176,000
242 Stonebrook Dr., $161,700
4375 Jones Rd., $150,000
9071 Baywood Circle, $118,000
5713 Leonard Loop, $76,000
Condo/townhouse
131-C Machrie Loop, $233,662
433 Rustic Ct., $222,000
124-D Machrie Loop, $218,484
1013 Dinger Ct., $153,000
220 Portsmith Dr., $121,000
100 Spring Creek Dr., $121,000
210 Portsmith Dr., $117,000
3927 Gladiola Ct., $114,000
1130 St. George Ln., $103,000
3983 Forsythia Ct., $100,000
1027 G Red Tree Circle, $73,500
