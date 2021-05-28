Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By Staff reports

March 21-27

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

1501 Fence Post Lane, $268,445

1473 Creek Ridge Lane, $257,800

765 Landmark Cove Rd., $208,000

2 Carolina Shores Dr., $199,900

761 Landmark Cove Rd., $195,600

770 Heathers Glen Ln., $249,000

457 Hampton St., $189,900

308 Ridgewood Dr. NW, $120,000

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

204 E Main St., $1,090,000

215 Brookwood Park Ct., $366,020

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

6855 SW Locksley Place, $282,909

Georgetown 29440

Land

Pleasant Hill Dr., $250,000

Lot 3 North Collins Meadow Dr., $110,000

Loblolly St., $19,000

Loblolly St., $19,000

Loblolly St., $19,000

Loblolly St., $19,000

Loblolly St., $19,000

Loblolly St., $19,000

Peaceful Ridge St., $15,000

Evert Rd., $15,000

Home

1041 Collins Meadow Dr., $1,200,000

1262 Wallace Pate Dr., $988,000

171 Seminole Ln., $330,000

110 Robert Conway Ct., $290,000

57 Patriot Ct., $265,000

1900 Jasper St., $170,000

241 Timber Run Dr., $168,000

37 Juniper Pl., $139,000

810 Cedar St., $129,000

21 Nushell Rd., $119,000

290 Ibis Ave., $99,500

614 N Congdon St., $90,500

42 Yadkin Ave., $75,500

Aynor 29511

Home

7781 Louisville Rd., $198,985

192 Rosedale Dr., $173,000

Conway 29526

Land

1717 Pocono St., $87,500

1865 Wood Stork Dr., $61,900

1004 Maccoa Dr., $61,900

1025 Dowitcher Dr., $55,900

1472 Whooping Crane Dr., $55,900

1013 Black Skimmer Dr., $55,900

1015 Black Skimmer Dr., $55,900

TBD Highway 65, $52,500

TBD LOT 1 Daphane Dr., $19,000

TBD LOT 2 Daphane Dr., $19,000

tbd LOT 3 Daphane Dr., $19,000

TBD LOT 4 Daphane Dr., $19,000

TBD Lot 5 Daphane Dr., $19,000

TBD lot 6 Daphane Dr., $19,000

TBD lot 7 Daphane Dr., $19,000

Home

1005 Dowitcher Dr., $450,000

431 Trestle Way, $390,000

1829 Wood Stork Dr., $375,000

848 Tilly Lake Rd., $364,000

4626 Long Avenue Ext., $316,031

559 Sand Ridge Rd., $314,900

1228 Tiger Grand Dr., $310,000

816 Tilly Lake Rd., $310,000

307 Astoria Park Loop, $304,085

354 Trestle Way, $290,000

233 Astoria Park Loop, $277,585

4572 Long Avenue Ext., $273,295

905 Wild Leaf Loop, $264,040

421 Stevia Ct., $260,815

126 Pine Forest Dr., $248,000

4104 Ridgewood Dr., $245,000

387 Dunbarton Ln., $244,095

761 Lalton Dr., $243,000

519 Whiddy Loop, $235,610

429 Stevia Ct., $229,691

367 High Falls Dr., $228,052

298 White Water Loop, $200,000

394 Sean River Rd., $185,000

101 Peninsula Ct., $182,000

122 Myrtle Trace Dr., $179,900

365 Walden Lake Rd., $166,750

813 Esther Ct., $151,000

1215 Park Hill Dr., $110,900

973 Jamestown Rd., $27,000

Condo/townhouse

1100 Fairway Ln., $169,000

145 Country Manor Dr., $135,000

374 Kiskadee Loop, $105,000

450 Century Circle,

Conway 29527

Land

3525 Highway 501, $300,000

TBB Paradise Rd., $97,500

TBD 0.89 AC Juniper Bay Rd., $30,000

Home

4568 Willow Springs Rd., $325,410

4572 Willow Springs Rd., $279,990

1317 Red Head Ct., $247,990

262 Oak Landing Dr., $225,000

1317 Blackwood Dr., $215,000

1600 Heirloom Dr., $214,900

1101 Pineridge St., $210,000

1557 Heirloom Dr., $204,900

175 Springtide Dr., $200,000

801 Donald St., $189,900

1586 Heirloom Dr., $180,900

8811 Henrietta Bluff Rd., $155,000

1800 Brown St., $99,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

425 L J Rd., $98,900

Little River 29566

Land

8 Old Tram Rd., $30,000

7 Old Tram Rd., $30,000

Home

223 Gloucester Way, $400,000

209 Kerriwake Ct., $363,968

3032 Calusa Dr., $317,682

3813 On Deck Circle, $307,891

227 Goldenrod Circle, $298,648

219 Juniata Loop, $287,265

1165 Maxwell Dr., $286,135

175 Juniata Loop, $283,764

2026 Great Blue Heron Dr., $281,595

807 Cypress Way, $276,513

188 Juniata Loop, $270,965

941 Cypress Way, $266,315

783 Cypress Way, $265,310

363 Hidden Cove Dr., $257,910

344 Logan St., $255,000

368 Hidden Cove Dr., $250,900

1616 Hepburn Dr., $248,500

1644 Hepburn Dr., $244,190

4527 Greenbriar Dr., $243,900

4156 Fairway Dr., $230,000

4143 Horseshoe Rd. N, $225,000

2270 Vereen Circle, $195,000

1962 S Twisted Oak Dr., $140,000

4356 Ontario Dr., $75,000

Condo/townhouse

4103 McLamb Ave., $237,328

161 Goldenrod Circle, $217,000

4519 Plantation Harbour Dr., $188,000

4450 Turtle Ln., $187,000

4526 N Plantation Harbour Dr., $175,000

4429 Turtle Ln., $170,000

3982 Tybre Downs Circle, $164,000

4142 Hibiscus Dr., $159,000

4405 Eastport Blvd., $150,000

4416 Eastport Blvd., $145,000

128 Barnacle Ln., $125,000

951 Plantation Dr., $115,000

1095 Plantation Dr. W, $94,900

4363 Spa Dr., $89,000

4105 Pinehurst Circle, $88,000

Longs 29568

Land

TBD Watertower Rd., $325,000

915 Bear Lake Dr., $42,000

547 Truitt Dr., $30,000

TBD Blue Rock Dr., $28,000

Home

200 Old Bay Rd, $444,375

2032 Dawes Landing Court, $399,395

1112 Fox Tail Dr., $325,000

923 Snowberry Dr., $281,515

3055 Honey Clover Ct., $275,500

697 Sun Colony Blvd., $264,355

3059 Honey Clover Ct., $259,900

949 Snowberry Dr., $249,000

882 Snowberry Dr., $240,000

600 Highway 57 S., $228,900

852 Loop Circle, $225,000

751 Wintercreeper Dr., $212,000

2131 Seaford Dr., $199,900

1720 Sapphire Dr., $192,900

1723 Mustang Ln., $115,000

359 Harvest Moon Dr., $90,000

Condo/townhouse

460 Colonial Trace Dr., $153,000

710 Charter Dr., $140,000

850 Fairway Dr., $116,000

623 Tupelo Ln., $87,000

Loris 29569

Land

TBD Daisy Rd., $210,000

300 Highway 777, $39,000

Lot 2 and 3 W Cay Rd., $30,000

Lot 2 or 3 W Cay Rd., $15,000

Home

989 Suggs St., $217,200

944 Red Bluff Rd., $215,050

147 Winding Path Dr., $213,000

135 Bay Circle Dr., $184,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

208 Green Lakes Dr., $175,000

Home

812 Crescent Sabal Ct., $791,553

1314 Tarisa Ave., $552,840

1364 Tarisa Ave., $543,640

204 Green Lake Dr., $430,000

6005 Tramonto St., $339,430

6003 Tramonto St., $334,965

6082 Tramonto St., $324,365

299 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $320,000

Condo/townhouse

122 Vista Del Mar Ln., $1,100,000

8500 Margate Circle, $585,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $540,000

9650 Shore Dr., $410,000

9500 Shore Dr., $390,000

100 Ocean Creek Dr., $382,000

7401 N Ocean Blvd., $375,000

9650 Shore Dr., $371,000

100 Ocean Creek Dr., $330,000

200 76th Ave. N, $287,500

800 Castleford Circle, $244,950

230 Westleton Dr., $217,000

304 75th Ave N, $176,000

180 Rothbury Circle, $175,000

306 71st Ave. N, $170,000

212 Maison Dr., $166,000

223 Maison Dr., $165,000

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $145,000

7601 N Ocean Blvd., $142,000

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $142,000

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $140,465

6813 Porcher Dr., $136,000

1100 Commons Blvd., $131,950

9780 Leyland Dr., $126,000

6703 Jefferson Pl., $115,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $108,000

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $104,760

9550 Shore Dr., $99,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $95,000

7500 North Ocean Blvd., $90,000

200 76th Ave. N, $90,000

210 75th Ave. N, $88,000

201 77th Ave. N, $86,000

7000 N Ocean Blvd., $65,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

115B 9th Ave. S, $490,000

2001 Deerfield Ave., $375,000

309 Ocean Commons Dr., $366,640

2111 Deerfield Ave., $320,000

261 Melody Gardens Dr., $300,000

319 N Reindeer Rd., $247,380

1802 Braewood Ct., $599,900

1383 Royal Devon Dr., $416,000

6001-MH42B South Kings Hwy., $315,000

6001-M41 S Kings Hwy., $220,000

1600 Gibson Ave., $205,000

1030 Plantation Dr., $194,000

6001-O17 S Kings Hwy., $124,000

6001-1284 S Kings Hwy., $121,500

Condo/townhouse

713 N Ocean Blvd., $350,000

2275 Essex Dr., $143,000

8825 Chandler Dr., $133,900

2020 Cross Gate Blvd., $114,900

8775 Chandler Dr., $112,900

1880 Colony Dr., $106,050

1850 Colony Dr., $89,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $140,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $130,000

5905 S Kings Highway, $129,500

5905 S Kings Hwy., $120,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $71,500

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

144 Stonington Dr., $120,000

Lot 177 Woody Point Dr., $86,500

3575 Hidden Lakes Dr., $64,000

Lot 64 Outboard Dr., $60,000

Lot 21 Highwood Circle, $50,000

Home

1619 Dolphin St., $1,070,000

15 Carson Creek Dr., $699,000

51 Hyacinth Loop, $485,000

914 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $465,835

910 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $439,200

145 Champions Village Dr., $401,000

904 Coleraine Ct., $360,000

208 Ponte Vedra Dr., $360,000

254 Willow Bay Dr., $360,000

233 Star Lake Dr., $345,900

132 Laurel Hill Pl., $290,500

172 Molinia Dr., $285,000

321 Saint Patties Loop, $265,000

7964 Leeward Ln., $262,000

202 Grove Park Loop, $248,697

9453 Chicory Ln., $225,000

9820 Conifer Ln., $215,900

10107 Duval Dr., $210,000

9705 Kings Grant Dr., $195,000

116 Woodlake Dr., $193,000

9712 Ashley Ln., $182,000

9929 Conifer Ln., $162,500

518 Willcox Ave., $160,000

1455 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,550,000

1502 N Waccamaw Dr., $1,375,000

715 South Waccamaw Dr., $1,150,000

537 S Waccamaw Dr., $837,500

217 S Waccamaw Dr., $775,000

1201-A N Waccamaw Dr., $621,000

116 Crab Dr., $585,000

Condo/townhouse

200 North Waccamaw Dr., $325,000

1108 N Waccamaw Dr., $318,000

814 N Waccamaw Dr., $250,100

800 Sunswept Ct., $227,500

1807 Laurel Trail, $220,000

803 Watford Pl., $200,000

4679 Fringetree Dr., $175,900

4319 Lotus Ct., $149,000

6209 Sweetwater Blvd., $133,500

5792 Longwood Dr., $125,000

1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $370,000

502 N Waccamaw Dr., $240,400

1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $210,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

2133 Birchwood Circle, $455,000

1665 Edgewood Dr., $386,000

862 Pancho St., $385,000

2719 Stellar Loop, $379,095

2612 Kruzel St., $354,900

1894 Heritage Loop, $310,000

2572 Orion Loop, $292,270

2913 Mashie Dr., $285,000

2723 Eclipse Dr., $282,250

3805 Palmetto Dr., $280,000

1365 Wycliffe Dr., $267,900

2803 Temperance Dr., $181,000

4317 Frontier Dr., $127,000

Condo/townhouse

5310 N Ocean Blvd., $580,000

2785E Howard Ave., $375,000

1459 Saint Thomas Circle, $315,000

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $300,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $295,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $250,000

504 N Ocean Blvd., $220,000

501 44th Ave. N, $204,480

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $199,900

3573 Evergreen Way, $182,500

4877 Magnolia Point Ln., $175,000

1851 Low Country Pl., $166,000

303 21st Ave. S, $159,900

4886 Luster Leaf Circle, $151,000

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $148,500

601 Mitchell Dr., $148,500

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $136,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $132,660

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $125,500

704 Beachwalk Pl., $122,000

900 Courtyard Dr., $120,000

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $118,000

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $117,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $115,000

3762 Citation Dr., $115,000

2401 S Ocean Blvd., $113,500

1708 N Ocean Blvd., $110,000

2401 S Ocean Blvd., $109,000

504 62nd Ave. N, $107,500

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $104,500

3015 Old Bryan Dr., $103,000

2710 N Ocean Blvd., $98,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $91,000

4710 Cobblestone Dr., $85,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $84,500

1205 Tiffany Ln., $82,900

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $80,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $74,000

2207 S Ocean Blvd. S, $70,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $70,000

2207 S Ocean Blvd., $65,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

3042 Holly Berry Ct., $258,000

884 Waterton Ave., $249,000

9131 Bellesera Circle, $192,500

8850 Palencia Ct., $189,500

1461 Serena Dr., $175,000

lot 26 Starlit Way, $133,000

481 Starlit Way, $92,000

116 Sago Palm Dr., $75,000

909 Desert Wheatgrass Dr., $65,000

4472 Port Rush Trail, $65,000

5215 Mt. Pleasant Dr., $59,500

2016 Summer Rose Ln., $59,000

Lot 26 Harbour View Dr., $53,000

490 Pomo Dr., $50,000

Home

329 Shoreward Dr., $932,000

1684 Malaga Circle, $825,000

273 Shoreward Dr., $795,000

7005 Turtle Cove Dr., $659,000

1379 Rue De Jean Ave., $625,000

378 Harborview Dr., $584,000

984 Fiddlehead Way, $507,000

197 West Isle of Palms Ave., $500,000

224 Walnut Grove Ct., $397,000

1211 Ficus Dr., $389,900

3905 Quail Circle, $355,000

805 Brant St., $345,000

2314 Clandon Dr., $336,000

1214 Harbison Circle, $331,720

5202 Country Pine Dr., $326,307

1015 Harbison Circle, $321,580

4819 Bramblewood Dr., $315,000

4306 Marshwood Dr., $315,000

4187 Livorn Loop, $314,900

911 Harrison Mill St., $306,390

7050 Swansong Circle, $306,185

4952 Sandlewood Dr., $299,690

5400 Merrywind Ct., $293,604

7046 Swansong Circle, $292,520

7018 Swansong Circle, $260,895

1773 Berkley Village Loop, $249,100

1769 Berkley Village Loop, $249,000

1751 Berkley Village Loop, $238,000

4711 Southern Trail, $235,000

225 Vesta Dr., $229,000

162 Rocko Dr., $219,000

608 Bathurst Dr., $218,000

100 Clovis Circle, $200,500

600 Bathurst Dr., $188,500

3968 Williamson Circle, $149,900

Condo/townhouse

1537 Lanterns Rest Rd., $214,000

2025 Silvercrest Dr., $150,000

408 Blacksmith Ln., $148,000

1204 Shoebridge Dr., $142,000

1117 Peace Pipe Pl., $137,500

4430 Montrose Ln., $132,000

1294 River Oaks Dr., $129,000

4823 Innisbrook Ct., $128,000

2053 Silvercrest Dr., $125,000

4553 Girvan Dr., $125,000

4541 Girvan Dr., $118,900

1306 River Oaks Dr., $79,350

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

900 Clubhouse Dr., $60,000

Home

903 Ocean Blvd. S, $2,300,000

1302 N Ocean Blvd., $1,899,000

2114 Sanderling Dr., $945,000

2504 S Ocean Blvd., $800,000

401 Banyan Place, $635,000

301 43rd Ave. N, $490,000

2801 Ships Wheel Dr., $475,000

2328 Tidewatch Way, $475,000

2404 Tidewatch Way, $475,000

5811 Long Creek Rd., $450,000

310 50th Ave. N, $439,500

2600 Perrin Dr., $437,500

3801 N Ocean Blvd., $425,000

1608 James Island Ave., $419,990

5216 Sea Coral Way, $372,000

1618 Burgee Ct., $365,000

1530 27th Ave. N, $311,000

4905 Cinzia Ln., $295,000

1607 L Havens Dr., $288,000

917 Charles St., $234,900

1517 Madison Dr., $230,000

2416 Causey Dr., $185,000

Condo/townhouse

600 48th Ave. S, $680,000

100 North Beach Blvd., $615,000

1625 S Ocean Blvd., $469,900

603 S Ocean Blvd., $442,000

102 N Ocean Blvd., $440,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $412,500

1625 S Ocean Blvd., $389,500

1321 S Ocean Blvd., $385,000

4911 N Market St., $360,000

5800 N Ocean Blvd. N, $350,000

2450 Marsh Glen Dr., $345,000

4103 N Ocean Blvd., $339,900

503 20th Ave. N, $280,000

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $256,500

2405 S Ocean Blvd., $250,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $248,000

3513 S Ocean Blvd., $246,000

202 N Ocean Blvd., $239,777

5000 N Ocean Blvd., $225,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $219,900

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $215,000

517 S Ocean Blvd., $205,000

6253 Catalina Dr., $190,000

1058 Sea Mountain Hwy., $179,000

2500 N Ocean Blvd., $167,500

1221 Tidewater Dr., $165,000

304 N Ocean Blvd., $151,000

5825 Catalina Dr., $147,500

407 28th Ave. S, $140,000

3707 N Ocean Blvd., $136,250

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $135,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $128,500

3601 N Ocean Blvd., $121,000

207 Waterway Landing Rd., $113,000

5909 N Ocean Blvd., $105,000

1609 Madison Dr., $102,000

1100 Possum Trot Dr., $79,500

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $75,000

5201 Ocean Blvd. N, $73,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

977 Golden Bear Dr., $149,000

46 Hamilton Trail, $74,400

Home

297 Parker Dr., $2,000,000

329 Oakmont Dr., $1,250,000

226 Oatland Lake Rd., $865,000

98 Sundial Dr., $692,500

76 Sandy Meadow Loop, $605,000

887 Doral Dr., $420,000

31 Tidelands Trail, $406,350

40 Tidelands Trail, $390,100

162 Patriot Ln., $379,000

25 Saint Julian Ct., $377,500

1317 Tradition Club Dr., $345,000

91 Costa Ct., $306,734

189 Clamdigger Loop, $305,000

52 Captiva Cove Loop, $296,070

94 Parkersville Rd., $95,000

19 Gates Way, $86,000

Condo/townhouse

11 C Breakers Reef Dr., $1,325,000

709 Retreat Beach Circle, $535,000

741 Retreat Beach Circle, $449,900

123 Avian Dr., $306,000

744 Pinehurst Ln., $257,000

14300 Ocean Hwy., $219,250

592 Pinehurst Ln., $170,000

143 Crane Dr., $161,000

943 A Algonquin Dr., $160,500

251 Egret Run Ln., $155,000

562 Blue Stem Dr., $153,750

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

463 Pomo Dr., $60,000

Home

2752 Squealer Lake Trail, $400,000

306 New River Rd., $325,000

670 Black Pearl Way, $293,490

543 Oyster Dr., $290,000

652 Black Pearl Way, $283,000

635 Norwich Ln., $276,000

3059 Rockwater Circle, $273,000

299 Hampton Park Circle, $271,040

4149 Steeple Chase Dr., $262,000

516 Affinity Dr., $245,000

6251 Lindsey Rd., $243,243

405 Colin Claire Ct., $241,788

457 Pennington Loop, $240,000

3941 Lochview Dr., $240,000

141 Ascot Dr., $231,000

127 Sea Turtle Dr., $230,000

123 Coldwater Circle, $223,000

334 Flagstone Dr., $220,000

7027 Blade Beak Ln., $218,000

2012 Neath Ct., $209,500

649 W Oak Circle Dr., $206,000

7060 Blade Beak Ln., $205,000

725 Dunlon Ct., $205,000

6644 E Sweetbriar Trail, $202,000

530 Lake Park Dr., $199,900

325 La Patos Dr., $193,000

141 Ranchette Circle, $190,000

6563 Amberwood Ct., $176,000

242 Stonebrook Dr., $161,700

4375 Jones Rd., $150,000

9071 Baywood Circle, $118,000

5713 Leonard Loop, $76,000

Condo/townhouse

131-C Machrie Loop, $233,662

433 Rustic Ct., $222,000

124-D Machrie Loop, $218,484

1013 Dinger Ct., $153,000

220 Portsmith Dr., $121,000

100 Spring Creek Dr., $121,000

210 Portsmith Dr., $117,000

3927 Gladiola Ct., $114,000

1130 St. George Ln., $103,000

3983 Forsythia Ct., $100,000

1027 G Red Tree Circle, $73,500

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service