Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By Staff reports

March 7-20

Holden Beach, N.C. 28462

Home

1295 W Ocean Blvd., $1,535,000

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Land

TBD Swamp Fox Hwy., $120,000

Lot # 1 Clemmons Dr., $33,900

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Land

21 Pinewood Dr., $20,500

Home

19 Topsail Ct., $286,000

1457 Creek Ridge Lane, $277,000

1461 Creek Ridge Lane, $263,155

1473 Fence Post Lane, $250,155

2 Topsail Ct., $244,500

1493 Fence Post Lane, $230,000

1352 Sunny Slope Circle, $229,490

1417 Fence Post Lane, $210,000

5 Fairway Ct., $170,000

9187 Devaun Park Blvd., $575,000

598 Crow Creek Dr., $500,000

616 Covington Dr., $365,000

450 S Middleton Dr. NW, $319,000

2079 Jarvis Ln., $250,000

217 Cable Lake Circle, $190,000

Condo/townhouse

240 Woodlands Way NW, $165,000

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

401 18th Ave., $699,900

106 Gulley Ct., $365,780

266 Creek View Dr., $320,000

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Land

200 W Fourth St., $443,300

Home

874 Mashpee Ct., $258,000

Condo/townhouse

2 Jan St., $549,000

6455 Green Fennel Ave SW, $240,000

Shallotte, N.C. 28470

Land

1320 Charlie St., $21,000

Whiteville, N.C. 28472,

Home

357 Southwood Rd., $169,900

1112 James St., $100,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

TBD Black Water Loop, $171,000

Lot 126 Calais Ave., $95,000

21 Wallace Pate Dr., $89,000

133 Joanna Gillard Ln., $21,500

134 Joanna Gillard Ln., $21,000

57 John Waites Ct., $21,000

190 Joanna Gillard Ln., $20,000

197 Joanna Gillard Ln., $20,000

38 Goelet Ct., $20,000

213 Madison Dr., $20,000

28 Oak Bay Dr., $16,500

TBD Cravens St., $6,500

Home

327 Mohican Dr., $301,000

108 Duck Pond Pl., $276,000

620 Winnow Way, $262,323

600 Winnow Way, $255,700

417 Two Rivers Rd., $248,825

87 William Screven St., $240,000

2806 South Bay St., $217,023

194 King George Rd., $215,600

68 Rosewood Dr., $174,902

22 Desurrency Ct., $169,990

408 Glenwood St., $168,500

5888 Highmarket St., $135,000

47 McDonald Rd., $125,000

2004 Leon St., $125,000

514 N Congdon St., $113,000

340 Bragdon Ave., $105,000

5910 Highmarket St., $75,000

319 Alex Alford Dr., $70,000

Condo/townhouse

73 Mayrant Bluff Ln., $160,000

58 Peter Horry Ct., $148,000

2041 N Fraser St.,

914 Front St.,

Andrews 29510

Home

3730 Kent Rd., $158,000

301 N Rosemary St., $28,500

Aynor 29511

Land

TBD Valley Forge Rd., $70,000

Home

748 Roberts Rd., $572,000

3450 Marshland Dr., $307,500

3209 Dennis Rd., $225,050

4106 Edwards Rd., $225,000

3225 Dennis Rd., $172,541

Conway 29526

Land

1952 Dirty Bran Medlen Pkwy., $280,500

TBD Adrian Hwy., $240,000

3.68 ac BB Watson Rd., $178,000

221 Hallie Martin Rd., $139,900

6165 Adrian Pkwy., $120,000

Lots 19, 20, 21 Sellers Rd., $90,000

1037 Wigeon Dr., $75,000

2.28 Acs Enoch Rd., $55,000

1020 Pochard Dr., $54,450

TBD 4.09 AC John Doctor Rd., $49,900

TBD Cleveland Dr., $35,000

Home

451 Trestle Way, $438,065

1024 Black Skimmer Dr., $396,432

620 Merrywood Rd., $365,000

1004 Hill Ct., $360,000

1601 Calhoun St., $356,500

2004 Hazlette Loop, $327,250

1203 Elm St., $320,000

112 Board Landing Circle, $309,900

631 Belmont Dr., $307,600

5348 Bear Bluff Dr., $305,000

1012 Noddy Ct., $295,000

505 Hillsborough Dr., $286,000

126 Erskine Dr., $275,000

497 Hillsborough Dr., $268,136

185 Astoria Park Loop, $266,900

2015 Lees Landing Circle, $265,000

150 Citadel Dr., $264,500

908 Wild Leaf Loop, $262,415

859 Wild Leaf Loop, $258,140

2019 Hazlette Loop, $257,095

594 Heritage Downs Dr., $256,715

1020 Millsite Dr., $255,400

434 Archer Ct., $255,274

869 Castlewood Dr., $250,000

820 Tilly Lake Rd., $250,000

221 Greenwich Dr., $248,000

1032 Hawks Nest Ln., $245,000

112 Juneberry Ln., $245,000

222 Candlewood Dr., $240,000

167 Hamilton Way, $240,000

403 Dunbarton Ln., $238,230

1019 Hawks Nest Ln., $237,000

308 Palm Terrace Loop, $235,325

143 Westville Dr., $230,995

566 Whiddy Loop, $228,575

343 Palm Terrace Loop, $223,615

500 Whiddy Loop, $222,430

170 Jessica Lakes Dr., $219,000

891 Lalton Dr., $215,000

872 Wild Leaf Loop, $214,735

570 Whiddy Loop, $213,930

360 High Falls Dr., $205,013

1112 Woodford Ct., $203,000

424 Copperwood Loop, $200,785

4112 Rockwood Dr., $197,400

3343 Oakmont Ln., $193,000

250 Copperwood Loop, $193,000

706 Bull Farm Ct., $189,900

101 Ashwood Circle, $185,000

2956 Ivy Glen Dr., $177,000

229 Oak Lea Dr., $172,500

1412 Autumn Creek Ct., $172,000

1307 7th Ave., $165,000

619 Truman Rd., $163,000

708 Libbys Ln., $160,000

5491 Long Avenue Ext., $154,900

900 12th Ave., $150,000

1765 Bridgewater Dr., $148,000

787 University Forest Circle, $137,500

639 University Forest Circle, $135,000

8374 Huntington Ct., $80,000

Condo/townhouse

1101 Fairway Ln., $188,000

1014 Tee Shot Dr., $186,500

1060 Fairway Ln., $154,000

190 Country Manor Dr., $140,000

300 Country Manor Dr., $124,900

374 Kiskadee Loop, $107,000

Conway 29527

Land

Misty Morning Dr., $155,000

TBD Pee Dee Hwy., $8,750

Home

179 Long Leaf Pine Dr., $300,000

418 Channel View Dr., $225,000

1620 Heirloom Dr., $218,000

1907 Highway 548, $217,950

294 Georgia Mae Loop, $217,000

3020 Jasmine Dr., $210,000

1609 Heirloom Dr., $206,000

4405 Highway 378, $204,000

3465 Holly Loop, $200,000

5992 Flossie Rd., $199,000

114 Springtide Dr., $183,500

3223 Merganser Dr., $182,195

3219 Merganser Dr., $182,195

141 Ecum Secum Pl., $178,900

2456 Summerhaven Loop, $177,000

115 Juniper Ridge Rd., $175,000

812 Benchmade Rd., $173,000

904 Oglethorpe Dr., $168,000

1905 Ronald Phillips Ave., $165,000

6950 Firehouse Rd., $160,000

118 Ivy Creek Ct., $157,646

1099 Dunn Short Cut Rd., $150,000

2648 Lincoln Park Circle, $92,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

385 Millbrook Circle, $195,000

Little River 29566

Land

120 Bay Ridge Dr., $230,000

100 Bay Ridge Dr., $230,000

4817 Williams Island Dr., $173,000

3369 Cedar Creek Run, $70,000

1570 Old Tram Rd., $60,000

N-5 Lightkeepers Way, $35,000

Home

486 Cascade Loop, $377,125

263 Juniata Loop, $370,470

3008 Calusa Dr., $361,417

3130 Balboa Ln., $340,581

500 Blue Oat Dr., $336,000

749 Lafayette Park Dr., $325,000

3526 Cedar Creek Run, $320,000

3840 Park Pointe Ave., $314,466

3173 Hermitage Dr., $314,000

204 Juniata Loop, $303,415

238 Juniata Loop, $299,670

3716 Line Dr., $292,090

522 Patapsco St., $288,563

1166 Pyxie Moss Dr., $285,000

261 Sage Circle, $284,357

530 Tourmaline Dr., $282,500

193 Zostera Dr., $277,757

3076 Alice Ln., $273,000

317 Vostek Ave., $270,000

153 Sage Circle, $268,705

3235 Hermitage Dr., $263,000

1604 Hepburn Dr., $262,790

257 Sage Circle, $260,326

3078 Alice Ln., $260,000

350 Blackpepper Loop, $255,500

1620 Hepburn Dr., $252,400

197 Zostera Dr., $250,647

944 Cypress Way, $250,143

4603 Mandi Ave., $248,500

1608 Hepburn Dr., $246,000

2516 Saint Andrews Dr., $241,500

597 Tourmaline Dr., $239,900

1023 Maxwell Dr., $229,000

875 Sultana Dr., $221,000

2964 Tigers Eye Rd., $217,000

2427 Glen Dr., $216,900

354 Nature Trail, $215,000

515 Parish Ln., $195,000

4160 Wrens Crossing, $195,000

4509 Spyglass Dr., $189,900

4258 Graystone Blvd., $185,000

505 Topaz Ave., $183,000

4330 Landing Rd., $176,500

119 Williamsburg Rd., $167,000

94 Royal Ct., $135,000

3651 N Pointe Blvd., $70,000

Condo/townhouse

4425 North Plantation Harbour Dr., $315,000

4396 Baldwin Ave., $274,000

4396 Baldwin Ave., $220,000

4440 Turtle Ln., $219,000

4091 McLamb Ave., $211,983

4095 McLamb Ave., $205,289

4099 McLamb Ave., $203,488

800 Egret Circle, $163,000

3969 Tybre Downs Circle, $159,900

4648 Greenbriar Dr., $143,900

4179 Hibiscus Dr., $133,500

4357 Spa Dr., $132,000

4206 Pinehurst Circle, $130,000

4231 Hibiscus Dr., $129,000

4434 Little River Inn Ln., $115,900

775 Plantation Dr., $112,000

1025 Plantation Dr. W, $109,900

106 Scotchbroom Dr., $109,000

4567 Eastport Blvd., $107,000

4140 Hibiscus Dr., $104,000

775 Plantation Dr., $101,900

1095 Plantation Dr. W, $95,000

4369 Spa Dr., $70,000

1025 Plantation Dr. W, $63,500

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $50,000

610 Putters Ln., $47,500

Longs 29568

Land

446 Bear Grass Rd. E, $110,000

2264 Seaford Dr., $33,000

Home

9741 Anchor Rd., $1,275,000

2024 Dawes Landing Court, $395,000

126 Emerald Rush Ct., $354,934

639 Charter Dr., $342,400

939 Snowberry Dr., $282,040

903 Snowberry Dr., $255,790

685 Sun Colony Blvd., $250,987

874 Snowberry Dr., $249,000

239 Red Maple Loop, $244,900

942 Snowberry Dr., $240,500

175 Golden Bear Circle, $235,000

234 Golden Bear Circle, $227,000

637 Seth Ln., $224,900

871 Twickenham Loop, $220,070

108 Golden Bear Circle, $210,000

238 Golden Bear Circle, $207,570

284 Red Maple Loop, $201,900

240 Golden Bear Circle, $199,570

157 Tomoka Trail, $190,145

1728 Sapphire Dr., $189,900

166 Tomoka Trail, $189,785

159 Tomoka Trail, $189,100

309 Oak Crest Circle, $187,900

335 Marino Trail, $187,000

131 Balsa Dr., $185,000

868 Inglenook Ln., $179,900

412 Pigeon Bay St., $160,000

151 Oak Crest Circle, $160,000

Condo/townhouse

696 Tupelo Ln., $89,000

Loris 29569

Land

TBD Cane Branch Rd., $275,000

TBD Rosewood Dr., $65,000

Lot 3 Highway 45, $40,000

TBD South Branch Rd., $37,500

1787 Southern Crest Dr., $28,000

Home

4610 Circle Dr., $302,900

143 Winding Path Dr., $211,000

124 Adelphia Rd., $164,990

4344 Triangle St., $138,500

3348 Liberty St., $128,500

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

8800 N Ocean Blvd., $1,850,000

6002 N Ocean Blvd., $740,000

LT 3 Preservation Dr., $125,000

Home

8076 Verona Dr., $1,000,000

7355 Catena Ln., $799,000

7068 Belancino Blvd., $658,000

3 Dunes Circle, $632,500

246 Dogwood Ln., $565,000

8218 Sandlapper Way, $529,900

6701 Geletto Ct., $259,000

9700 Kings Rd., $35,000

9700 Kings Rd., $35,000

Condo/townhouse

8500 Margate Circle, $570,000

9994 Beach Club Dr., $552,700

9650 Shore Dr., $440,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $410,000

8500 Margate Circle, $400,000

9994 Beach Club Dr., $390,000

9994 Beach Club Dr., $370,000

9994 Beach Club Dr., $361,000

9840 Queensway Blvd., $345,000

9650 Shore Dr., $335,000

9580 Shore Dr., $318,650

5521 N Ocean Blvd., $315,500

9820 Queensway Blvd., $290,000

205 74th Ave. N, $285,000

10100 Beach Club Dr., $275,000

404 Melrose Pl., $273,000

435 Ocean Creek Dr., $247,500

9820 Queensway Blvd., $240,000

151 Weatherby Way, $235,000

435 Ocean Creek Dr., $235,000

8121 Amalfi Pl., $235,000

121 Gully Branch Ln., $225,000

161 Seawatch Dr., $220,000

9550 Shore Dr., $220,000

215 76th Ave. N, $219,000

204 Baslow Ct., $218,950

9400 Shore Dr., $215,000

9560 Shore Dr., $200,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $192,500

200 76th Ave. N, $184,000

201 77th Ave. N, $182,500

200 76th Ave. N, $182,000

9553 Edgerton Dr., $176,000

7601 Porcher Dr., $175,800

191 Maison Dr., $173,000

9550 Shore Dr., $159,000

9661 Shore Dr., $156,500

501 Maison Dr., $155,000

8121 Amalfi Pl., $155,000

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $152,000

501 Maison Dr., $152,000

6700 Jefferson Pl., $148,000

6308B Colonial Dr., $130,000

158 Seawatch Dr., $126,000

406 75th Ave. N, $115,000

404 71st Ave. N, $107,000

9550 Shore Dr., $97,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $93,500

9550 Shore Dr., $90,000

9550 Shore Dr., $89,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $80,000

Surfside Beach 29575

Home

1517B N Ocean Blvd., $1,175,000

117-B N 16th Ave. N, $675,000

113 S Dogwood Dr., $399,900

1015 Bay Dr., $370,000

1011 Sabal Palm Way, $349,900

1028 N 10th Ave. N, $345,000

313 Ocean Commons Dr., $332,720

616 Pine Dr., $300,000

306 12th Ave. S, $299,000

1618 Southwood Dr., $295,000

1656 Coventry Rd., $294,000

277 Ocean Commons Dr., $275,000

1659 Southwood Dr., $272,000

310 S Reindeer Rd., $261,125

1077 Lizzie Ln., $251,900

476 Sandpebble Dr., $239,000

152 Dusty Trail Ln., $218,000

1781 Sanddollar Dr., $209,000

1102 Links Rd., $600,000

646 Evers Loop, $548,000

6001-1318 South Kings Hwy., $315,000

2064 Ayershire Ln., $310,000

6001 - 1121a S Kings Hwy., $300,000

6001-1167 South Kings Hwy., $290,000

6001-L19 S Kings Hwy., $279,900

1924 Tree Circle, $213,000

6001-1361 S Kings Highway, $153,000

6001 5344 S Kings Hwy., $150,000

6001 -Site MH64 S Kings Hwy., $147,500

6001-1774 S Kings Hwy., $107,500

1672 Ursa Major Dr., $82,000

Condo/townhouse

515 N Ocean Blvd., $320,000

1206 N Poplar Dr., $255,000

410 S Poplar Dr., $246,000

633 Sparrow Dr., $159,900

1011 Willow Dr. S, $145,000

2226 Huntingdon Dr., $137,000

2090 Cross Gate Blvd., $132,450

8554 Hopkins Circle, $128,000

2273 Huntingdon Dr., $127,900

2257 Clearwater Dr., $124,000

2258 Clearwater Dr., $112,500

217 Double Eagle Circle, $112,000

1101 N 2nd Ave. N, $90,000

1851 6B Colony Dr., $88,000

600 Deer Creek Dr., $76,000

1880 Colony Dr., $64,000

5905 S Kings Highway, $128,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $122,000

202 Double Eagle Dr., $112,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $85,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $80,000

1361 Turkey Ridge Rd., $73,000

5905 S Souths Kings Highway, $65,500

Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29579

Land

Lot 211 Sprig Ln., $92,525

Lot 180 Woody Point Dr., $80,000

TBD Melbourn Ct., $70,000

TBD Melbourn Ct., $70,000

TBD Melbourn Ct., $70,000

Lot 203 Sprig Ln., $70,000

798 Flicker Pl., $70,000

781 Mount Gilead Place Dr., $70,000

84 Summerlight Dr., $62,000

Lot 76 Whispering Pines Ct., $55,000

441 Rainbow Dr., $160,000

Home

4765 Highway 17 Business, $1,550,000

338 Rum Gully Rd., $790,000

93 Knotty Pine Way, $691,000

4504 Rice Cart Way, $650,000

1457 Basin Terrace, $602,000

120 Hagar Brown Rd., $565,000

21 Flagg Point Ln., $555,000

3176 1st Ave. S, $525,000

4511 Saint Johns Pl., $485,000

4568 Firethorne Dr., $475,000

44 Cottage Dr., $465,000

232 Long Ridge Dr., $437,500

1039 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $399,000

942 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $394,530

139 Winding River Dr., $382,900

353 Green Creek Bay Circle, $380,000

3560 Golden Rod Rd., $370,000

158 Summerlight Dr., $359,000

209 Shenandoah Dr., $348,000

200 Ponte Vedra Dr., $341,000

54 Fathom Ln., $341,000

114 Tidal Dr., $336,254

125 Laurel Hill Pl., $335,000

223 Laurel Bay Dr., $330,000

577 Grand Cypress Way, $324,900

1511 Medinah Ln., $316,500

298 Grove Park Loop, $316,096

211 Grove Park Loop, $306,100

414 Grand Cypress Way, $305,000

334 Oak Ave., $302,500

1113 Lampwick Ln., $300,000

750 Mount Gilead Place Dr., $290,000

324 Oak Haven Dr., $280,000

6703 Oakmere Ct., $275,000

329 Declyn Ct., $270,000

2506 Oriole Dr., $269,000

2403 Warbler Ct., $268,500

146 Grove Park Dr., $263,836

795 Planters Trace Loop, $257,000

339 Grove Park Loop, $252,112

204 Kings Crossing Loop, $223,500

1012 White Cedar Ln., $205,000

9421 Timber Row, $195,000

1310 Timber Row, $195,000

9634 Kings Grant Dr., $175,000

8008 Cone Ct., $164,250

730 Oliver Dr., $143,000

4989 Wesley Rd., $140,000

934 South Marlin Circle, $126,000

76 Boone Loop, $55,000

12 Crooked Island Circle, $46,000

878 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,465,000

1311 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,170,000

421 Underwood Dr., $715,000

1780 S Waccamaw Dr., $590,000

925 Wind Shore Ct., $345,000

Condo/townhouse

136 Stonegate Blvd., $265,900

105 Parmelee Dr., $252,000

1210 Waccamaw Dr., $205,000

23 Pistachio Loop, $191,500

84 Addison Cottage Way, $180,000

19 Pistachio Loop, $176,000

4430 Lady Banks Ln., $161,000

156 Chenoa Dr., $156,700

215 Atlantic Ave., $148,000

5888 Longwood Dr., $146,000

5840 Longwood Dr., $145,000

601 Indian Wells Ct., $139,500

5834 Longwood Dr., $108,500

3406 Sweetwater Blvd., $104,000

405 Cambridge Circle, $96,500

405 Cambridge Circle, $64,000

1567 S Waccamaw Dr., $420,000

1620 N Waccamaw Dr., $365,000

1514 N Waccamaw Dr., $329,000

624 N Waccamaw Dr., $327,000

1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $192,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

5971 Bolsena Place, $949,000

5706 Porcher Dr., $905,000

6099 Bolsena Place, $760,100

5716 Porcher Dr., $585,150

353 Waterside Dr., $540,000

1740 Cheshire Ct., $515,000

5807 Haskell Circle, $485,000

1322 Hidden Harbor Rd., $448,900

1973 McCord St., $393,000

1192 Prescott Circle, $381,500

1286 Culbertson Ave., $344,900

1504 Culbertson Ave., $335,000

611 62nd Ave. N, $329,900

2631 Stellar Loop, $328,180

2957 Midiron Ct., $328,000

2470 Rock Dove Rd., $323,500

2508 Clearwater St., $320,000

1620 Laurelcress Dr., $320,000

2306 Lark Sparrow St., $315,000

1553 Culbertson Ave., $306,000

1402 Powhaton Dr., $293,000

2565 Orion Loop, $279,000

209 N Oak St., $229,000

830 Brenda Pl., $198,000

813 9th Ave. S, $167,000

1836 Jacqueline Ct., $145,000

815 Rogers Rd., $97,000

Condo/townhouse

5513 N Ocean Blvd., $460,000

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $397,000

107 Ocean Blvd. S, $334,900

257 Venice Way, $320,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $290,000

730 Farrow Pkwy., $271,000

2330 Heritage Loop, $270,000

1465 Saint Thomas Circle, $270,000

2504 Ocean Blvd. N, $267,000

4044 Fairway Lakes Dr., $265,000

4371 Willoughby Ln., $238,500

201 S Ocean Blvd., $235,000

4881 Dahlia Ct., $217,000

2007 S Ocean Blvd., $214,000

2007 S Ocean Blvd., $201,250

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $200,000

2201 N Ocean Blvd., $195,000

4869 Luster Leaf Circle, $195,000

4869 Luster Leaf Circle, $190,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $187,000

5308 Ocean Blvd. N, $173,000

5200 N Ocean Blvd., $173,000

5300 N Ocean Blvd. N, $170,000

5300 N Ocean Blvd., $169,900

304 21st Ave. S, $165,000

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $165,000

5200 N Ocean Blvd., $162,000

4741 Wild Iris Dr., $159,000

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $158,000

4839 Carnation Circle, $152,500

4880 Dahlia Ct., $152,000

3756 Citation Way, $151,900

3833 Myrtle Pointe Dr., $149,900

4819 Orchid Way, $140,000

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $139,900

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $139,500

603 19th Ave. N, $137,000

3735 Blockhouse Way, $136,500

5523 N Ocean Blvd., $135,000

4643 Wild Iris Dr., $135,000

830 44th Ave. N, $135,000

3741 Block House Way, $132,000

4049 Fairway Lakes Dr., $122,000

2106 N Ocean Blvd., $118,000

2401 S Ocean Blvd., $111,900

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $107,000

503 Pinewood Rd., $105,000

4717 Cobblestone Dr., $100,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $99,900

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $98,000

3735 Block House Way, $97,500

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $93,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $93,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $90,000

2300 Ocean Blvd. N, $90,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $88,500

3015 Old Bryan Dr., $86,000

1200 Benna Dr., $83,000

504 N Ocean Blvd. N, $79,000

503 Pinewood Rd., $79,000

1501 Ocean Blvd. S, $76,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $69,900

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $67,500

1207 S Ocean Blvd. S, $65,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $65,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $55,000

2000 Greens Blvd., $55,000

2611 S Ocean Blvd., $53,533

1207 Ocean Blvd. S, $53,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd. S, $50,000

1600 S Ocean Blvd., $45,000

1600 S Ocean Blvd., $45,000

1600 S Ocean Blvd., $44,100

5001 Little River Rd., $44,000

1600 16th Ave. S, $42,000

5001 Little River Rd., $21,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

107 Acres Highway 501, $960,000

325 Saint Julian Ln., $215,500

5015 Fiddlers Run Rd., $153,900

1043 Fiddlehead Way, $115,000

900 Waterbridge Blvd., $115,000

3142 Marsh Island Dr., $91,000

921 Shipmaster Ave., $72,000

849 Crystal Water Way, $68,000

1228 Bentcreek Ln., $65,000

2031 Summer Rose Ln., $62,500

2019 Summer Rose Ln., $62,500

454 Harbour View Dr., $61,000

187 East Covington Dr., $59,900

5199 Mount Pheasant Dr., $59,550

748 Chisholm Rd., $56,000

3081 Moss Bridge Ln., $53,000

1278 Fiddlehead Way, $52,000

613 Waterbridge Blvd., $47,000

1074 Englemann Oak Dr., $45,000

2301 Summersweet Ln., $44,000

Home

1497 Cadiz Dr., $1,325,000

297 Avenue of the Palms, $1,175,000

8435 Juxa Dr., $740,000

699 Waterbridge Blvd., $688,500

4622 Tideland Ct., $600,000

838 Bluffview Dr., $568,000

1554 Milano Ct., $567,500

8081 Wacobee Dr., $530,000

900 Berwick Ln., $510,000

735 Greta Loop, $488,980

8371 Juxa Dr., $485,000

548 Walcott Dr., $445,000

1047 Brentford Pl., $425,000

1622 Rachel Carson Pkwy., $400,500

8081 Fort Hill Way, $389,595

8072 Fort Hill Way, $371,812

478 Pomo Dr., $367,501

8076 Fort Hill Way, $366,654

460 Noah Ave., $366,515

212 Walnut Grove Ct., $362,500

3256 Saddlewood Circle, $361,000

8018 Fort Hill Way, $355,000

132 Campania St., $355,000

4089 Alvina Way, $339,900

330 Mesa Grande Dr., $339,900

1676 Villena Dr., $337,165

800 Encampment Ct., $334,900

4592 Planters Row Way, $325,000

776 Wigston Ct., $308,000

820 Brant St., $300,000

3936 Briar Vista Dr., $297,500

2821 Scarecrow Way, $294,000

119 Herrmann Ridge Ct., $290,450

5653 Camilla Ct., $289,000

2326 Clandon Dr., $287,000

4912 Sandlewood Dr., $273,990

668 Old Castle Loop, $264,900

2236 Beauclair Ct., $259,500

5149 Casentino Ct., $259,000

116 Herrmann Ridge Ct., $258,950

1760 Berkley Village Loop, $250,000

949 Laurens Mill Dr., $250,000

9061 Gatewick Ct., $249,900

321 McKaylas Ct., $248,000

1777 Berkley Village Loop, $239,350

320 McKayla Ct., $239,000

604 Hay Hill Ln., $238,000

6048 Pantherwood Dr., $235,000

104 Quail Hollow Rd., $229,900

4348 Red Rooster Ln., $227,500

4488 W Walkerton Rd., $226,500

104 Legends Village Loop, $222,000

2404 Whetstone Ln., $220,000

592 Cottage Oaks Circle, $212,500

4755 Southgate Pkwy., $190,000

449 Overcrest St., $185,100

410 Red Fox Rd., $167,000

545 W Perry Rd., $165,561

416 Oakmont Dr., $160,000

2517 North Wild Rose Dr., $139,900

307 Tapscott St., $125,000

Condo/townhouse

215 Viareggio Rd., $249,900

737-C Salerno Circle, $232,000

4496 Girvan Dr., $220,000

940 British Ln., $202,500

754 Salerno Circle, $199,000

253 Castle Dr., $192,000

100 Culpepper Way, $190,000

240 Connemara Dr., $185,000

454 Swanson Dr., $177,000

1060 Harvester Circle, $159,000

1001 World Tour Blvd., $152,500

128 Sardis Dr., $152,000

702 Riverwalk Dr., $148,000

116 Cypress Point Ct., $145,000

1274 River Oaks Dr., $142,000

691 Riverwalk Dr., $138,400

604 Waterway Village Blvd, $128,000

500 Wickham Dr., $126,500

565 White River Dr., $117,000

492 River Oaks Dr., $116,900

4853 Meadowsweet Ln., $115,000

557 White River Dr., $115,000

4529 Girvan Dr., $115,000

200 Castle Dr., $113,000

484 River Oak Dr., $101,000

4811 Innisbrook Ct., $100,000

485 White River Dr., $97,000

481 White River Ct., $84,500

549 White River Dr., $82,000

950 Forestbrook Rd., $63,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

4605 Marion Circle, $250,000

2210 Bentbill Circle, $166,000

Lot A (A-1,A-2) Cashmere Ln., $165,000

2809 Ships Wheel Dr., $73,000

Herndon Ln., $65,000

1404 James Island Dr., $59,500

Home

5706 N Ocean Blvd., $1,250,000

5704 N Ocean Blvd., $1,250,000

3702 N Ocean Blvd., $1,224,999

5215 Stonegate Dr., $900,000

1916 N Ocean Blvd., $870,000

2706 Ocean Blvd. N, $800,000

936 S Ocean Blvd., $675,000

1805 Madison Dr., $610,000

329 58th Ave. N, $599,900

2301 Via Palma Dr., $540,000

310 54th Ave. N, $495,000

5414 Leatherleaf Dr., $485,000

703 37th Ave. S, $480,000

4404 Grovecrest Circle, $474,900

329 53rd Ave. N, $465,000

212 34th Ave. N, $460,000

2021 Ye Old Kings Highway, $449,000

500 20th Ave. N, $447,000

307 7th Ave. S, $435,000

5007 White Iris Dr., $426,000

2502 Pointe Marsh Ln., $424,900

2400 Pointe Marsh Ln., $424,900

205 N 33rd Ave. N, $390,000

214 34th Ave. N, $390,000

4816 Greenhaven Dr., $382,000

913 Inlet View Dr., $375,000

2320 Tidewatch Way, $360,000

4001 Poinsett St., $340,000

312 24th Ave. N, $340,000

310 23rd Ave. N, $315,000

1307 Painted Tree Ln., $310,000

5130 Weatherwood Dr., $300,000

1004 Mount Vernon Dr., $250,000

1000 Charles St., $210,000

4516 Harrison St., $179,900

Condo/townhouse

1903 S Ocean Blvd., $535,000

100 North Beach Blvd., $500,000

619 Lorenzo Dr., $471,160

1625 S Ocean Blvd., $415,000

200 N 53rd Ave. N, $399,000

1625 S Ocean Blvd., $392,500

1312 S Ocean Blvd., $382,000

1625 S Ocean Blvd., $379,900

1625 S Ocean Boulevard W, $372,900

4613 S Ocean Blvd., $370,000

5404 N Ocean Blvd., $370,000

5310 N Ocean Blvd., $360,000

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $350,000

4103 N Ocean Blvd., $349,900

300 N Ocean Blvd., $335,000

5020 Old Appleton Way, $335,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $332,000

6108 N Ocean Blvd., $330,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $330,000

2151 Bridge View Ct., $325,000

4701 S Ocean Blvd., $321,000

4605 Ocean Blvd. S, $320,000

1015 S Ocean Blvd., $316,000

610 Hillside Ave. N, $305,000

2200 N Ocean Blvd., $294,000

2151 Bridge View Ct., $290,000

6244 Catalina Dr., $289,900

4604 S Ocean Blvd., $267,500

601 Hillside Dr. N, $265,000

4801 Harbour Pointe Dr., $259,000

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $255,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $254,900

6203 Catalina Dr., $250,000

3607 S Ocean Blvd., $250,000

4619 S Ocean Blvd., $250,000

503 20th Ave. N, $245,000

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $243,000

2151 Bridge View Ct., $242,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $242,000

3601 N Ocean Blvd., $230,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $230,000

4604 S Ocean Blvd., $230,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $228,000

1915 N Ocean Blvd., $225,000

1551 Spinnaker Dr., $225,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $225,000

6095 Catalina Dr., $207,000

6253 Catalina Dr., $195,000

6253 Catalina Dr., $195,000

1221 Tidewater Dr., $195,000

1401 Lighthouse Dr., $187,500

207 3rd Ave. N, $179,000

201 Hillside Dr. N, $173,500

4801 North Ocean Blvd., $171,000

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $170,000

2500 N Ocean Blvd., $170,000

1550 Spinnaker Dr., $169,900

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $169,000

609 Hillside Dr. S, $167,450

6253 Catalina Dr., $165,000

31 Shadow Moss Pl., $163,000

6253 Catalina Dr., $162,500

901 West Port Dr., $161,500

1500 Cenith Dr., $160,000

6253 Catalina Dr., $159,900

6015 Catalina Dr., $159,000

5751 Oyster Catcher Dr., $158,000

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $156,000

4201 North Ocean Blvd., $155,000

212 2nd Ave. N, $155,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $153,500

405 21st Ave. S, $150,000

609 S Ocean Blvd., $150,000

5751 Oyster Catcher Dr., $145,000

4201 N Ocean Blvd., $142,900

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $142,000

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $140,000

304 N Ocean Blvd., $137,000

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $134,089

609 Hillside Dr. S, $132,500

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $127,000

4801 N Ocean Blvd., $125,500

806 Conway St., $120,000

4800 South Ocean Blvd., $120,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $117,000

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $114,500

210B Landing Rd., $93,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $75,500

202 28th Ave. N, $65,900

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

TBD Blockade Dr., $455,000

86 Ancient Mariner Ln., $315,000

Lot 149 Ocean Lakes Loop, $228,000

97 Starboard Ct., $185,000

TBD Blockade Dr., $125,000

TBD South Causeway Rd., $120,000

Home

87 Ocean Lakes Loop, $1,125,000

2398 Waverly Rd., $1,100,000

39 Cabiniss Ln., $810,000

32 Cameron Ct., $755,000

297 Windover Dr., $745,000

186 Spreading Oak Dr., $570,000

84 Sandlapper Way, $560,000

179 Cottage Ct., $553,500

231 Cottage Ct., $547,000

65 Enclave Pl., $455,000

60 Birkdale Loop, $442,000

296 Sweetgum Dr., $437,473

214 Linden Circle, $427,116

160 Half Shell Ct., $420,000

24 Marsh Grass Way, $418,900

813 Golden Bear Dr., $418,527

24 Lazy Hammock Trail, $412,000

47 Grace Bay Ct., $406,860

1565 Tradition Club Dr., $372,000

291 Castaway Key Dr., $349,700

24 Sunrise View Trail, $345,000

115 Clamdigger Loop, $325,900

160 Captiva Cove Loop, $309,070

104 Captiva Cove Loop, $295,900

124 Wicklow Way, $285,000

285 Captiva Cove Loop, $284,000

18 Grace Bay Ct., $283,330

31 Redwing Ct., $250,000

257 Georgieville St., $207,000

40 Majors Ct., $153,000

Condo/townhouse

145 South Dunes Dr., $568,000

33 Simons Ln., $535,000

645 Retreat Beach Circle, $460,000

39 McKissick Dr., $369,000

663 Pinehurst Ln., $260,000

423 Parker Dr., $232,000

691 Blue Stem Dr., $228,500

1 Norris Dr., $192,500

320 Salt Marsh Circle, $172,000

105 Pawleys Place Dr., $165,000

1111 Blue Stem Dr., $162,000

342 Pinehurst Ln., $149,000

14290 Ocean Hwy., $115,000

14290 Ocean Hwy., $99,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

TBD Smith Blvd., $95,000

2859 McLeod Ln., $85,000

Lot 433 Ellerbe Circle, $70,000

109 Obd Way, $40,000

Home

2815 McLeod Ln., $614,000

116 Meredith Ct., $549,900

749 McDuffie Dr., $449,999

2643 Henagan Ln., $442,900

259 Saint Davids Ave., $389,900

110 Santee Circle, $338,000

241 Terra Vista Dr., $333,650

249 Copper Leaf Dr., $330,900

320 Sanctuary Ct., $310,000

439 Freewoods Park Ct., $298,950

705 Garland Ct., $295,000

407 Freewoods Park Ct., $294,699

349 Cardita Loop, $285,000

220 Duchess Ct., $284,000

717 Garland Ct., $280,000

460 Freewoods Park Ct., $278,527

5038 Oat Fields Drive, $277,000

316 Hampton Park Circle, $273,102

627 Norwich Ln., $261,570

380 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $260,000

120 Maiden Ln., $259,900

700 Waccamaw River Rd., $258,000

156 Harmony Ln., $250,000

452 Freewoods Park Ct., $247,076

250 Leadoff Dr., $240,000

5033 Capulet Circle, $239,900

256 Colby Ct., $239,000

145 Sea Turtle Dr., $235,000

300 Sebastian Dr., $229,900

210 Leste Rd., $223,900

101 Governors Loop, $220,000

4345 Pine Ln., $220,000

631 Norwich Ln., $219,000

365 Southern Branch Dr., $215,000

267 Colby Ct., $209,000

6697 Wisteria Dr., $194,000

9478 Leeds Circle, $165,000

6576 Pebble Beach Crescent, $152,900

817 Shem Creek Circle, $133,500

4555 Thompkins Rd., $48,000

601 Reef Ct., $35,000

Condo/townhouse

224 JE Edward Dr., $240,800

408-D Camberly Dr., $238,595

124-A Machrie Loop, $211,734

124-C Machrie Loop, $205,990

124-B Machrie Loop, $196,138

193 Olde Towne Way, $177,000

1558 Palmina Loop, $173,000

101 Ella Kinley Circle, $165,000

101 Ella Kinley Circle, $163,700

305 Shelby Lawson Dr., $147,500

141 Lazy Willow Ln., $132,000

142 Ella Kinley Circle, $104,500

510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $94,500

3923 Gladiola Ct., $89,900

3939 Gladiola Ct., $89,000

3931 Gladiola Ct., $87,000

1280 Saint George Ln., $64,000

105 Horizon River Dr., $45,000

101 Horizon River Dr., $45,000

502 Oak Circle, $45,000

