Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
March 7-20
Holden Beach, N.C. 28462
Home
1295 W Ocean Blvd., $1,535,000
Tabor City, N.C. 28463
Land
TBD Swamp Fox Hwy., $120,000
Lot # 1 Clemmons Dr., $33,900
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Land
21 Pinewood Dr., $20,500
Home
19 Topsail Ct., $286,000
1457 Creek Ridge Lane, $277,000
1461 Creek Ridge Lane, $263,155
1473 Fence Post Lane, $250,155
2 Topsail Ct., $244,500
1493 Fence Post Lane, $230,000
1352 Sunny Slope Circle, $229,490
1417 Fence Post Lane, $210,000
5 Fairway Ct., $170,000
9187 Devaun Park Blvd., $575,000
598 Crow Creek Dr., $500,000
616 Covington Dr., $365,000
450 S Middleton Dr. NW, $319,000
2079 Jarvis Ln., $250,000
217 Cable Lake Circle, $190,000
Condo/townhouse
240 Woodlands Way NW, $165,000
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Home
401 18th Ave., $699,900
106 Gulley Ct., $365,780
266 Creek View Dr., $320,000
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Land
200 W Fourth St., $443,300
Home
874 Mashpee Ct., $258,000
Condo/townhouse
2 Jan St., $549,000
6455 Green Fennel Ave SW, $240,000
Shallotte, N.C. 28470
Land
1320 Charlie St., $21,000
Whiteville, N.C. 28472,
Home
357 Southwood Rd., $169,900
1112 James St., $100,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
TBD Black Water Loop, $171,000
Lot 126 Calais Ave., $95,000
21 Wallace Pate Dr., $89,000
133 Joanna Gillard Ln., $21,500
134 Joanna Gillard Ln., $21,000
57 John Waites Ct., $21,000
190 Joanna Gillard Ln., $20,000
197 Joanna Gillard Ln., $20,000
38 Goelet Ct., $20,000
213 Madison Dr., $20,000
28 Oak Bay Dr., $16,500
TBD Cravens St., $6,500
Home
327 Mohican Dr., $301,000
108 Duck Pond Pl., $276,000
620 Winnow Way, $262,323
600 Winnow Way, $255,700
417 Two Rivers Rd., $248,825
87 William Screven St., $240,000
2806 South Bay St., $217,023
194 King George Rd., $215,600
68 Rosewood Dr., $174,902
22 Desurrency Ct., $169,990
408 Glenwood St., $168,500
5888 Highmarket St., $135,000
47 McDonald Rd., $125,000
2004 Leon St., $125,000
514 N Congdon St., $113,000
340 Bragdon Ave., $105,000
5910 Highmarket St., $75,000
319 Alex Alford Dr., $70,000
Condo/townhouse
73 Mayrant Bluff Ln., $160,000
58 Peter Horry Ct., $148,000
2041 N Fraser St.,
914 Front St.,
Andrews 29510
Home
3730 Kent Rd., $158,000
301 N Rosemary St., $28,500
Aynor 29511
Land
TBD Valley Forge Rd., $70,000
Home
748 Roberts Rd., $572,000
3450 Marshland Dr., $307,500
3209 Dennis Rd., $225,050
4106 Edwards Rd., $225,000
3225 Dennis Rd., $172,541
Conway 29526
Land
1952 Dirty Bran Medlen Pkwy., $280,500
TBD Adrian Hwy., $240,000
3.68 ac BB Watson Rd., $178,000
221 Hallie Martin Rd., $139,900
6165 Adrian Pkwy., $120,000
Lots 19, 20, 21 Sellers Rd., $90,000
1037 Wigeon Dr., $75,000
2.28 Acs Enoch Rd., $55,000
1020 Pochard Dr., $54,450
TBD 4.09 AC John Doctor Rd., $49,900
TBD Cleveland Dr., $35,000
Home
451 Trestle Way, $438,065
1024 Black Skimmer Dr., $396,432
620 Merrywood Rd., $365,000
1004 Hill Ct., $360,000
1601 Calhoun St., $356,500
2004 Hazlette Loop, $327,250
1203 Elm St., $320,000
112 Board Landing Circle, $309,900
631 Belmont Dr., $307,600
5348 Bear Bluff Dr., $305,000
1012 Noddy Ct., $295,000
505 Hillsborough Dr., $286,000
126 Erskine Dr., $275,000
497 Hillsborough Dr., $268,136
185 Astoria Park Loop, $266,900
2015 Lees Landing Circle, $265,000
150 Citadel Dr., $264,500
908 Wild Leaf Loop, $262,415
859 Wild Leaf Loop, $258,140
2019 Hazlette Loop, $257,095
594 Heritage Downs Dr., $256,715
1020 Millsite Dr., $255,400
434 Archer Ct., $255,274
869 Castlewood Dr., $250,000
820 Tilly Lake Rd., $250,000
221 Greenwich Dr., $248,000
1032 Hawks Nest Ln., $245,000
112 Juneberry Ln., $245,000
222 Candlewood Dr., $240,000
167 Hamilton Way, $240,000
403 Dunbarton Ln., $238,230
1019 Hawks Nest Ln., $237,000
308 Palm Terrace Loop, $235,325
143 Westville Dr., $230,995
566 Whiddy Loop, $228,575
343 Palm Terrace Loop, $223,615
500 Whiddy Loop, $222,430
170 Jessica Lakes Dr., $219,000
891 Lalton Dr., $215,000
872 Wild Leaf Loop, $214,735
570 Whiddy Loop, $213,930
360 High Falls Dr., $205,013
1112 Woodford Ct., $203,000
424 Copperwood Loop, $200,785
4112 Rockwood Dr., $197,400
3343 Oakmont Ln., $193,000
250 Copperwood Loop, $193,000
706 Bull Farm Ct., $189,900
101 Ashwood Circle, $185,000
2956 Ivy Glen Dr., $177,000
229 Oak Lea Dr., $172,500
1412 Autumn Creek Ct., $172,000
1307 7th Ave., $165,000
619 Truman Rd., $163,000
708 Libbys Ln., $160,000
5491 Long Avenue Ext., $154,900
900 12th Ave., $150,000
1765 Bridgewater Dr., $148,000
787 University Forest Circle, $137,500
639 University Forest Circle, $135,000
8374 Huntington Ct., $80,000
Condo/townhouse
1101 Fairway Ln., $188,000
1014 Tee Shot Dr., $186,500
1060 Fairway Ln., $154,000
190 Country Manor Dr., $140,000
300 Country Manor Dr., $124,900
374 Kiskadee Loop, $107,000
Conway 29527
Land
Misty Morning Dr., $155,000
TBD Pee Dee Hwy., $8,750
Home
179 Long Leaf Pine Dr., $300,000
418 Channel View Dr., $225,000
1620 Heirloom Dr., $218,000
1907 Highway 548, $217,950
294 Georgia Mae Loop, $217,000
3020 Jasmine Dr., $210,000
1609 Heirloom Dr., $206,000
4405 Highway 378, $204,000
3465 Holly Loop, $200,000
5992 Flossie Rd., $199,000
114 Springtide Dr., $183,500
3223 Merganser Dr., $182,195
3219 Merganser Dr., $182,195
141 Ecum Secum Pl., $178,900
2456 Summerhaven Loop, $177,000
115 Juniper Ridge Rd., $175,000
812 Benchmade Rd., $173,000
904 Oglethorpe Dr., $168,000
1905 Ronald Phillips Ave., $165,000
6950 Firehouse Rd., $160,000
118 Ivy Creek Ct., $157,646
1099 Dunn Short Cut Rd., $150,000
2648 Lincoln Park Circle, $92,000
Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
385 Millbrook Circle, $195,000
Little River 29566
Land
120 Bay Ridge Dr., $230,000
100 Bay Ridge Dr., $230,000
4817 Williams Island Dr., $173,000
3369 Cedar Creek Run, $70,000
1570 Old Tram Rd., $60,000
N-5 Lightkeepers Way, $35,000
Home
486 Cascade Loop, $377,125
263 Juniata Loop, $370,470
3008 Calusa Dr., $361,417
3130 Balboa Ln., $340,581
500 Blue Oat Dr., $336,000
749 Lafayette Park Dr., $325,000
3526 Cedar Creek Run, $320,000
3840 Park Pointe Ave., $314,466
3173 Hermitage Dr., $314,000
204 Juniata Loop, $303,415
238 Juniata Loop, $299,670
3716 Line Dr., $292,090
522 Patapsco St., $288,563
1166 Pyxie Moss Dr., $285,000
261 Sage Circle, $284,357
530 Tourmaline Dr., $282,500
193 Zostera Dr., $277,757
3076 Alice Ln., $273,000
317 Vostek Ave., $270,000
153 Sage Circle, $268,705
3235 Hermitage Dr., $263,000
1604 Hepburn Dr., $262,790
257 Sage Circle, $260,326
3078 Alice Ln., $260,000
350 Blackpepper Loop, $255,500
1620 Hepburn Dr., $252,400
197 Zostera Dr., $250,647
944 Cypress Way, $250,143
4603 Mandi Ave., $248,500
1608 Hepburn Dr., $246,000
2516 Saint Andrews Dr., $241,500
597 Tourmaline Dr., $239,900
1023 Maxwell Dr., $229,000
875 Sultana Dr., $221,000
2964 Tigers Eye Rd., $217,000
2427 Glen Dr., $216,900
354 Nature Trail, $215,000
515 Parish Ln., $195,000
4160 Wrens Crossing, $195,000
4509 Spyglass Dr., $189,900
4258 Graystone Blvd., $185,000
505 Topaz Ave., $183,000
4330 Landing Rd., $176,500
119 Williamsburg Rd., $167,000
94 Royal Ct., $135,000
3651 N Pointe Blvd., $70,000
Condo/townhouse
4425 North Plantation Harbour Dr., $315,000
4396 Baldwin Ave., $274,000
4396 Baldwin Ave., $220,000
4440 Turtle Ln., $219,000
4091 McLamb Ave., $211,983
4095 McLamb Ave., $205,289
4099 McLamb Ave., $203,488
800 Egret Circle, $163,000
3969 Tybre Downs Circle, $159,900
4648 Greenbriar Dr., $143,900
4179 Hibiscus Dr., $133,500
4357 Spa Dr., $132,000
4206 Pinehurst Circle, $130,000
4231 Hibiscus Dr., $129,000
4434 Little River Inn Ln., $115,900
775 Plantation Dr., $112,000
1025 Plantation Dr. W, $109,900
106 Scotchbroom Dr., $109,000
4567 Eastport Blvd., $107,000
4140 Hibiscus Dr., $104,000
775 Plantation Dr., $101,900
1095 Plantation Dr. W, $95,000
4369 Spa Dr., $70,000
1025 Plantation Dr. W, $63,500
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $50,000
610 Putters Ln., $47,500
Longs 29568
Land
446 Bear Grass Rd. E, $110,000
2264 Seaford Dr., $33,000
Home
9741 Anchor Rd., $1,275,000
2024 Dawes Landing Court, $395,000
126 Emerald Rush Ct., $354,934
639 Charter Dr., $342,400
939 Snowberry Dr., $282,040
903 Snowberry Dr., $255,790
685 Sun Colony Blvd., $250,987
874 Snowberry Dr., $249,000
239 Red Maple Loop, $244,900
942 Snowberry Dr., $240,500
175 Golden Bear Circle, $235,000
234 Golden Bear Circle, $227,000
637 Seth Ln., $224,900
871 Twickenham Loop, $220,070
108 Golden Bear Circle, $210,000
238 Golden Bear Circle, $207,570
284 Red Maple Loop, $201,900
240 Golden Bear Circle, $199,570
157 Tomoka Trail, $190,145
1728 Sapphire Dr., $189,900
166 Tomoka Trail, $189,785
159 Tomoka Trail, $189,100
309 Oak Crest Circle, $187,900
335 Marino Trail, $187,000
131 Balsa Dr., $185,000
868 Inglenook Ln., $179,900
412 Pigeon Bay St., $160,000
151 Oak Crest Circle, $160,000
Condo/townhouse
696 Tupelo Ln., $89,000
Loris 29569
Land
TBD Cane Branch Rd., $275,000
TBD Rosewood Dr., $65,000
Lot 3 Highway 45, $40,000
TBD South Branch Rd., $37,500
1787 Southern Crest Dr., $28,000
Home
4610 Circle Dr., $302,900
143 Winding Path Dr., $211,000
124 Adelphia Rd., $164,990
4344 Triangle St., $138,500
3348 Liberty St., $128,500
Myrtle Beach 29572
Land
8800 N Ocean Blvd., $1,850,000
6002 N Ocean Blvd., $740,000
LT 3 Preservation Dr., $125,000
Home
8076 Verona Dr., $1,000,000
7355 Catena Ln., $799,000
7068 Belancino Blvd., $658,000
3 Dunes Circle, $632,500
246 Dogwood Ln., $565,000
8218 Sandlapper Way, $529,900
6701 Geletto Ct., $259,000
9700 Kings Rd., $35,000
9700 Kings Rd., $35,000
Condo/townhouse
8500 Margate Circle, $570,000
9994 Beach Club Dr., $552,700
9650 Shore Dr., $440,000
8560 Queensway Blvd., $410,000
8500 Margate Circle, $400,000
9994 Beach Club Dr., $390,000
9994 Beach Club Dr., $370,000
9994 Beach Club Dr., $361,000
9840 Queensway Blvd., $345,000
9650 Shore Dr., $335,000
9580 Shore Dr., $318,650
5521 N Ocean Blvd., $315,500
9820 Queensway Blvd., $290,000
205 74th Ave. N, $285,000
10100 Beach Club Dr., $275,000
404 Melrose Pl., $273,000
435 Ocean Creek Dr., $247,500
9820 Queensway Blvd., $240,000
151 Weatherby Way, $235,000
435 Ocean Creek Dr., $235,000
8121 Amalfi Pl., $235,000
121 Gully Branch Ln., $225,000
161 Seawatch Dr., $220,000
9550 Shore Dr., $220,000
215 76th Ave. N, $219,000
204 Baslow Ct., $218,950
9400 Shore Dr., $215,000
9560 Shore Dr., $200,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $192,500
200 76th Ave. N, $184,000
201 77th Ave. N, $182,500
200 76th Ave. N, $182,000
9553 Edgerton Dr., $176,000
7601 Porcher Dr., $175,800
191 Maison Dr., $173,000
9550 Shore Dr., $159,000
9661 Shore Dr., $156,500
501 Maison Dr., $155,000
8121 Amalfi Pl., $155,000
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $152,000
501 Maison Dr., $152,000
6700 Jefferson Pl., $148,000
6308B Colonial Dr., $130,000
158 Seawatch Dr., $126,000
406 75th Ave. N, $115,000
404 71st Ave. N, $107,000
9550 Shore Dr., $97,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $93,500
9550 Shore Dr., $90,000
9550 Shore Dr., $89,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $80,000
Surfside Beach 29575
Home
1517B N Ocean Blvd., $1,175,000
117-B N 16th Ave. N, $675,000
113 S Dogwood Dr., $399,900
1015 Bay Dr., $370,000
1011 Sabal Palm Way, $349,900
1028 N 10th Ave. N, $345,000
313 Ocean Commons Dr., $332,720
616 Pine Dr., $300,000
306 12th Ave. S, $299,000
1618 Southwood Dr., $295,000
1656 Coventry Rd., $294,000
277 Ocean Commons Dr., $275,000
1659 Southwood Dr., $272,000
310 S Reindeer Rd., $261,125
1077 Lizzie Ln., $251,900
476 Sandpebble Dr., $239,000
152 Dusty Trail Ln., $218,000
1781 Sanddollar Dr., $209,000
1102 Links Rd., $600,000
646 Evers Loop, $548,000
6001-1318 South Kings Hwy., $315,000
2064 Ayershire Ln., $310,000
6001 - 1121a S Kings Hwy., $300,000
6001-1167 South Kings Hwy., $290,000
6001-L19 S Kings Hwy., $279,900
1924 Tree Circle, $213,000
6001-1361 S Kings Highway, $153,000
6001 5344 S Kings Hwy., $150,000
6001 -Site MH64 S Kings Hwy., $147,500
6001-1774 S Kings Hwy., $107,500
1672 Ursa Major Dr., $82,000
Condo/townhouse
515 N Ocean Blvd., $320,000
1206 N Poplar Dr., $255,000
410 S Poplar Dr., $246,000
633 Sparrow Dr., $159,900
1011 Willow Dr. S, $145,000
2226 Huntingdon Dr., $137,000
2090 Cross Gate Blvd., $132,450
8554 Hopkins Circle, $128,000
2273 Huntingdon Dr., $127,900
2257 Clearwater Dr., $124,000
2258 Clearwater Dr., $112,500
217 Double Eagle Circle, $112,000
1101 N 2nd Ave. N, $90,000
1851 6B Colony Dr., $88,000
600 Deer Creek Dr., $76,000
1880 Colony Dr., $64,000
5905 S Kings Highway, $128,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $122,000
202 Double Eagle Dr., $112,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $85,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $80,000
1361 Turkey Ridge Rd., $73,000
5905 S Souths Kings Highway, $65,500
Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29579
Land
Lot 211 Sprig Ln., $92,525
Lot 180 Woody Point Dr., $80,000
TBD Melbourn Ct., $70,000
TBD Melbourn Ct., $70,000
TBD Melbourn Ct., $70,000
Lot 203 Sprig Ln., $70,000
798 Flicker Pl., $70,000
781 Mount Gilead Place Dr., $70,000
84 Summerlight Dr., $62,000
Lot 76 Whispering Pines Ct., $55,000
441 Rainbow Dr., $160,000
Home
4765 Highway 17 Business, $1,550,000
338 Rum Gully Rd., $790,000
93 Knotty Pine Way, $691,000
4504 Rice Cart Way, $650,000
1457 Basin Terrace, $602,000
120 Hagar Brown Rd., $565,000
21 Flagg Point Ln., $555,000
3176 1st Ave. S, $525,000
4511 Saint Johns Pl., $485,000
4568 Firethorne Dr., $475,000
44 Cottage Dr., $465,000
232 Long Ridge Dr., $437,500
1039 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $399,000
942 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $394,530
139 Winding River Dr., $382,900
353 Green Creek Bay Circle, $380,000
3560 Golden Rod Rd., $370,000
158 Summerlight Dr., $359,000
209 Shenandoah Dr., $348,000
200 Ponte Vedra Dr., $341,000
54 Fathom Ln., $341,000
114 Tidal Dr., $336,254
125 Laurel Hill Pl., $335,000
223 Laurel Bay Dr., $330,000
577 Grand Cypress Way, $324,900
1511 Medinah Ln., $316,500
298 Grove Park Loop, $316,096
211 Grove Park Loop, $306,100
414 Grand Cypress Way, $305,000
334 Oak Ave., $302,500
1113 Lampwick Ln., $300,000
750 Mount Gilead Place Dr., $290,000
324 Oak Haven Dr., $280,000
6703 Oakmere Ct., $275,000
329 Declyn Ct., $270,000
2506 Oriole Dr., $269,000
2403 Warbler Ct., $268,500
146 Grove Park Dr., $263,836
795 Planters Trace Loop, $257,000
339 Grove Park Loop, $252,112
204 Kings Crossing Loop, $223,500
1012 White Cedar Ln., $205,000
9421 Timber Row, $195,000
1310 Timber Row, $195,000
9634 Kings Grant Dr., $175,000
8008 Cone Ct., $164,250
730 Oliver Dr., $143,000
4989 Wesley Rd., $140,000
934 South Marlin Circle, $126,000
76 Boone Loop, $55,000
12 Crooked Island Circle, $46,000
878 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,465,000
1311 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,170,000
421 Underwood Dr., $715,000
1780 S Waccamaw Dr., $590,000
925 Wind Shore Ct., $345,000
Condo/townhouse
136 Stonegate Blvd., $265,900
105 Parmelee Dr., $252,000
1210 Waccamaw Dr., $205,000
23 Pistachio Loop, $191,500
84 Addison Cottage Way, $180,000
19 Pistachio Loop, $176,000
4430 Lady Banks Ln., $161,000
156 Chenoa Dr., $156,700
215 Atlantic Ave., $148,000
5888 Longwood Dr., $146,000
5840 Longwood Dr., $145,000
601 Indian Wells Ct., $139,500
5834 Longwood Dr., $108,500
3406 Sweetwater Blvd., $104,000
405 Cambridge Circle, $96,500
405 Cambridge Circle, $64,000
1567 S Waccamaw Dr., $420,000
1620 N Waccamaw Dr., $365,000
1514 N Waccamaw Dr., $329,000
624 N Waccamaw Dr., $327,000
1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $192,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
5971 Bolsena Place, $949,000
5706 Porcher Dr., $905,000
6099 Bolsena Place, $760,100
5716 Porcher Dr., $585,150
353 Waterside Dr., $540,000
1740 Cheshire Ct., $515,000
5807 Haskell Circle, $485,000
1322 Hidden Harbor Rd., $448,900
1973 McCord St., $393,000
1192 Prescott Circle, $381,500
1286 Culbertson Ave., $344,900
1504 Culbertson Ave., $335,000
611 62nd Ave. N, $329,900
2631 Stellar Loop, $328,180
2957 Midiron Ct., $328,000
2470 Rock Dove Rd., $323,500
2508 Clearwater St., $320,000
1620 Laurelcress Dr., $320,000
2306 Lark Sparrow St., $315,000
1553 Culbertson Ave., $306,000
1402 Powhaton Dr., $293,000
2565 Orion Loop, $279,000
209 N Oak St., $229,000
830 Brenda Pl., $198,000
813 9th Ave. S, $167,000
1836 Jacqueline Ct., $145,000
815 Rogers Rd., $97,000
Condo/townhouse
5513 N Ocean Blvd., $460,000
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $397,000
107 Ocean Blvd. S, $334,900
257 Venice Way, $320,000
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $290,000
730 Farrow Pkwy., $271,000
2330 Heritage Loop, $270,000
1465 Saint Thomas Circle, $270,000
2504 Ocean Blvd. N, $267,000
4044 Fairway Lakes Dr., $265,000
4371 Willoughby Ln., $238,500
201 S Ocean Blvd., $235,000
4881 Dahlia Ct., $217,000
2007 S Ocean Blvd., $214,000
2007 S Ocean Blvd., $201,250
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $200,000
2201 N Ocean Blvd., $195,000
4869 Luster Leaf Circle, $195,000
4869 Luster Leaf Circle, $190,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $187,000
5308 Ocean Blvd. N, $173,000
5200 N Ocean Blvd., $173,000
5300 N Ocean Blvd. N, $170,000
5300 N Ocean Blvd., $169,900
304 21st Ave. S, $165,000
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $165,000
5200 N Ocean Blvd., $162,000
4741 Wild Iris Dr., $159,000
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $158,000
4839 Carnation Circle, $152,500
4880 Dahlia Ct., $152,000
3756 Citation Way, $151,900
3833 Myrtle Pointe Dr., $149,900
4819 Orchid Way, $140,000
2504 N Ocean Blvd., $139,900
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $139,500
603 19th Ave. N, $137,000
3735 Blockhouse Way, $136,500
5523 N Ocean Blvd., $135,000
4643 Wild Iris Dr., $135,000
830 44th Ave. N, $135,000
3741 Block House Way, $132,000
4049 Fairway Lakes Dr., $122,000
2106 N Ocean Blvd., $118,000
2401 S Ocean Blvd., $111,900
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $107,000
503 Pinewood Rd., $105,000
4717 Cobblestone Dr., $100,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $99,900
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $98,000
3735 Block House Way, $97,500
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $93,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $93,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $90,000
2300 Ocean Blvd. N, $90,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $88,500
3015 Old Bryan Dr., $86,000
1200 Benna Dr., $83,000
504 N Ocean Blvd. N, $79,000
503 Pinewood Rd., $79,000
1501 Ocean Blvd. S, $76,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $69,900
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $67,500
1207 S Ocean Blvd. S, $65,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $65,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $55,000
2000 Greens Blvd., $55,000
2611 S Ocean Blvd., $53,533
1207 Ocean Blvd. S, $53,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd. S, $50,000
1600 S Ocean Blvd., $45,000
1600 S Ocean Blvd., $45,000
1600 S Ocean Blvd., $44,100
5001 Little River Rd., $44,000
1600 16th Ave. S, $42,000
5001 Little River Rd., $21,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
107 Acres Highway 501, $960,000
325 Saint Julian Ln., $215,500
5015 Fiddlers Run Rd., $153,900
1043 Fiddlehead Way, $115,000
900 Waterbridge Blvd., $115,000
3142 Marsh Island Dr., $91,000
921 Shipmaster Ave., $72,000
849 Crystal Water Way, $68,000
1228 Bentcreek Ln., $65,000
2031 Summer Rose Ln., $62,500
2019 Summer Rose Ln., $62,500
454 Harbour View Dr., $61,000
187 East Covington Dr., $59,900
5199 Mount Pheasant Dr., $59,550
748 Chisholm Rd., $56,000
3081 Moss Bridge Ln., $53,000
1278 Fiddlehead Way, $52,000
613 Waterbridge Blvd., $47,000
1074 Englemann Oak Dr., $45,000
2301 Summersweet Ln., $44,000
Home
1497 Cadiz Dr., $1,325,000
297 Avenue of the Palms, $1,175,000
8435 Juxa Dr., $740,000
699 Waterbridge Blvd., $688,500
4622 Tideland Ct., $600,000
838 Bluffview Dr., $568,000
1554 Milano Ct., $567,500
8081 Wacobee Dr., $530,000
900 Berwick Ln., $510,000
735 Greta Loop, $488,980
8371 Juxa Dr., $485,000
548 Walcott Dr., $445,000
1047 Brentford Pl., $425,000
1622 Rachel Carson Pkwy., $400,500
8081 Fort Hill Way, $389,595
8072 Fort Hill Way, $371,812
478 Pomo Dr., $367,501
8076 Fort Hill Way, $366,654
460 Noah Ave., $366,515
212 Walnut Grove Ct., $362,500
3256 Saddlewood Circle, $361,000
8018 Fort Hill Way, $355,000
132 Campania St., $355,000
4089 Alvina Way, $339,900
330 Mesa Grande Dr., $339,900
1676 Villena Dr., $337,165
800 Encampment Ct., $334,900
4592 Planters Row Way, $325,000
776 Wigston Ct., $308,000
820 Brant St., $300,000
3936 Briar Vista Dr., $297,500
2821 Scarecrow Way, $294,000
119 Herrmann Ridge Ct., $290,450
5653 Camilla Ct., $289,000
2326 Clandon Dr., $287,000
4912 Sandlewood Dr., $273,990
668 Old Castle Loop, $264,900
2236 Beauclair Ct., $259,500
5149 Casentino Ct., $259,000
116 Herrmann Ridge Ct., $258,950
1760 Berkley Village Loop, $250,000
949 Laurens Mill Dr., $250,000
9061 Gatewick Ct., $249,900
321 McKaylas Ct., $248,000
1777 Berkley Village Loop, $239,350
320 McKayla Ct., $239,000
604 Hay Hill Ln., $238,000
6048 Pantherwood Dr., $235,000
104 Quail Hollow Rd., $229,900
4348 Red Rooster Ln., $227,500
4488 W Walkerton Rd., $226,500
104 Legends Village Loop, $222,000
2404 Whetstone Ln., $220,000
592 Cottage Oaks Circle, $212,500
4755 Southgate Pkwy., $190,000
449 Overcrest St., $185,100
410 Red Fox Rd., $167,000
545 W Perry Rd., $165,561
416 Oakmont Dr., $160,000
2517 North Wild Rose Dr., $139,900
307 Tapscott St., $125,000
Condo/townhouse
215 Viareggio Rd., $249,900
737-C Salerno Circle, $232,000
4496 Girvan Dr., $220,000
940 British Ln., $202,500
754 Salerno Circle, $199,000
253 Castle Dr., $192,000
100 Culpepper Way, $190,000
240 Connemara Dr., $185,000
454 Swanson Dr., $177,000
1060 Harvester Circle, $159,000
1001 World Tour Blvd., $152,500
128 Sardis Dr., $152,000
702 Riverwalk Dr., $148,000
116 Cypress Point Ct., $145,000
1274 River Oaks Dr., $142,000
691 Riverwalk Dr., $138,400
604 Waterway Village Blvd, $128,000
500 Wickham Dr., $126,500
565 White River Dr., $117,000
492 River Oaks Dr., $116,900
4853 Meadowsweet Ln., $115,000
557 White River Dr., $115,000
4529 Girvan Dr., $115,000
200 Castle Dr., $113,000
484 River Oak Dr., $101,000
4811 Innisbrook Ct., $100,000
485 White River Dr., $97,000
481 White River Ct., $84,500
549 White River Dr., $82,000
950 Forestbrook Rd., $63,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
4605 Marion Circle, $250,000
2210 Bentbill Circle, $166,000
Lot A (A-1,A-2) Cashmere Ln., $165,000
2809 Ships Wheel Dr., $73,000
Herndon Ln., $65,000
1404 James Island Dr., $59,500
Home
5706 N Ocean Blvd., $1,250,000
5704 N Ocean Blvd., $1,250,000
3702 N Ocean Blvd., $1,224,999
5215 Stonegate Dr., $900,000
1916 N Ocean Blvd., $870,000
2706 Ocean Blvd. N, $800,000
936 S Ocean Blvd., $675,000
1805 Madison Dr., $610,000
329 58th Ave. N, $599,900
2301 Via Palma Dr., $540,000
310 54th Ave. N, $495,000
5414 Leatherleaf Dr., $485,000
703 37th Ave. S, $480,000
4404 Grovecrest Circle, $474,900
329 53rd Ave. N, $465,000
212 34th Ave. N, $460,000
2021 Ye Old Kings Highway, $449,000
500 20th Ave. N, $447,000
307 7th Ave. S, $435,000
5007 White Iris Dr., $426,000
2502 Pointe Marsh Ln., $424,900
2400 Pointe Marsh Ln., $424,900
205 N 33rd Ave. N, $390,000
214 34th Ave. N, $390,000
4816 Greenhaven Dr., $382,000
913 Inlet View Dr., $375,000
2320 Tidewatch Way, $360,000
4001 Poinsett St., $340,000
312 24th Ave. N, $340,000
310 23rd Ave. N, $315,000
1307 Painted Tree Ln., $310,000
5130 Weatherwood Dr., $300,000
1004 Mount Vernon Dr., $250,000
1000 Charles St., $210,000
4516 Harrison St., $179,900
Condo/townhouse
1903 S Ocean Blvd., $535,000
100 North Beach Blvd., $500,000
619 Lorenzo Dr., $471,160
1625 S Ocean Blvd., $415,000
200 N 53rd Ave. N, $399,000
1625 S Ocean Blvd., $392,500
1312 S Ocean Blvd., $382,000
1625 S Ocean Blvd., $379,900
1625 S Ocean Boulevard W, $372,900
4613 S Ocean Blvd., $370,000
5404 N Ocean Blvd., $370,000
5310 N Ocean Blvd., $360,000
3500 N Ocean Blvd., $350,000
4103 N Ocean Blvd., $349,900
300 N Ocean Blvd., $335,000
5020 Old Appleton Way, $335,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $332,000
6108 N Ocean Blvd., $330,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $330,000
2151 Bridge View Ct., $325,000
4701 S Ocean Blvd., $321,000
4605 Ocean Blvd. S, $320,000
1015 S Ocean Blvd., $316,000
610 Hillside Ave. N, $305,000
2200 N Ocean Blvd., $294,000
2151 Bridge View Ct., $290,000
6244 Catalina Dr., $289,900
4604 S Ocean Blvd., $267,500
601 Hillside Dr. N, $265,000
4801 Harbour Pointe Dr., $259,000
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $255,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $254,900
6203 Catalina Dr., $250,000
3607 S Ocean Blvd., $250,000
4619 S Ocean Blvd., $250,000
503 20th Ave. N, $245,000
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $243,000
2151 Bridge View Ct., $242,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $242,000
3601 N Ocean Blvd., $230,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $230,000
4604 S Ocean Blvd., $230,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $228,000
1915 N Ocean Blvd., $225,000
1551 Spinnaker Dr., $225,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $225,000
6095 Catalina Dr., $207,000
6253 Catalina Dr., $195,000
6253 Catalina Dr., $195,000
1221 Tidewater Dr., $195,000
1401 Lighthouse Dr., $187,500
207 3rd Ave. N, $179,000
201 Hillside Dr. N, $173,500
4801 North Ocean Blvd., $171,000
5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $170,000
2500 N Ocean Blvd., $170,000
1550 Spinnaker Dr., $169,900
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $169,000
609 Hillside Dr. S, $167,450
6253 Catalina Dr., $165,000
31 Shadow Moss Pl., $163,000
6253 Catalina Dr., $162,500
901 West Port Dr., $161,500
1500 Cenith Dr., $160,000
6253 Catalina Dr., $159,900
6015 Catalina Dr., $159,000
5751 Oyster Catcher Dr., $158,000
2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $156,000
4201 North Ocean Blvd., $155,000
212 2nd Ave. N, $155,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $153,500
405 21st Ave. S, $150,000
609 S Ocean Blvd., $150,000
5751 Oyster Catcher Dr., $145,000
4201 N Ocean Blvd., $142,900
2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $142,000
2801 S Ocean Blvd., $140,000
304 N Ocean Blvd., $137,000
2801 S Ocean Blvd., $134,089
609 Hillside Dr. S, $132,500
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $127,000
4801 N Ocean Blvd., $125,500
806 Conway St., $120,000
4800 South Ocean Blvd., $120,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $117,000
3500 N Ocean Blvd., $114,500
210B Landing Rd., $93,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $75,500
202 28th Ave. N, $65,900
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
TBD Blockade Dr., $455,000
86 Ancient Mariner Ln., $315,000
Lot 149 Ocean Lakes Loop, $228,000
97 Starboard Ct., $185,000
TBD Blockade Dr., $125,000
TBD South Causeway Rd., $120,000
Home
87 Ocean Lakes Loop, $1,125,000
2398 Waverly Rd., $1,100,000
39 Cabiniss Ln., $810,000
32 Cameron Ct., $755,000
297 Windover Dr., $745,000
186 Spreading Oak Dr., $570,000
84 Sandlapper Way, $560,000
179 Cottage Ct., $553,500
231 Cottage Ct., $547,000
65 Enclave Pl., $455,000
60 Birkdale Loop, $442,000
296 Sweetgum Dr., $437,473
214 Linden Circle, $427,116
160 Half Shell Ct., $420,000
24 Marsh Grass Way, $418,900
813 Golden Bear Dr., $418,527
24 Lazy Hammock Trail, $412,000
47 Grace Bay Ct., $406,860
1565 Tradition Club Dr., $372,000
291 Castaway Key Dr., $349,700
24 Sunrise View Trail, $345,000
115 Clamdigger Loop, $325,900
160 Captiva Cove Loop, $309,070
104 Captiva Cove Loop, $295,900
124 Wicklow Way, $285,000
285 Captiva Cove Loop, $284,000
18 Grace Bay Ct., $283,330
31 Redwing Ct., $250,000
257 Georgieville St., $207,000
40 Majors Ct., $153,000
Condo/townhouse
145 South Dunes Dr., $568,000
33 Simons Ln., $535,000
645 Retreat Beach Circle, $460,000
39 McKissick Dr., $369,000
663 Pinehurst Ln., $260,000
423 Parker Dr., $232,000
691 Blue Stem Dr., $228,500
1 Norris Dr., $192,500
320 Salt Marsh Circle, $172,000
105 Pawleys Place Dr., $165,000
1111 Blue Stem Dr., $162,000
342 Pinehurst Ln., $149,000
14290 Ocean Hwy., $115,000
14290 Ocean Hwy., $99,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
TBD Smith Blvd., $95,000
2859 McLeod Ln., $85,000
Lot 433 Ellerbe Circle, $70,000
109 Obd Way, $40,000
Home
2815 McLeod Ln., $614,000
116 Meredith Ct., $549,900
749 McDuffie Dr., $449,999
2643 Henagan Ln., $442,900
259 Saint Davids Ave., $389,900
110 Santee Circle, $338,000
241 Terra Vista Dr., $333,650
249 Copper Leaf Dr., $330,900
320 Sanctuary Ct., $310,000
439 Freewoods Park Ct., $298,950
705 Garland Ct., $295,000
407 Freewoods Park Ct., $294,699
349 Cardita Loop, $285,000
220 Duchess Ct., $284,000
717 Garland Ct., $280,000
460 Freewoods Park Ct., $278,527
5038 Oat Fields Drive, $277,000
316 Hampton Park Circle, $273,102
627 Norwich Ln., $261,570
380 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $260,000
120 Maiden Ln., $259,900
700 Waccamaw River Rd., $258,000
156 Harmony Ln., $250,000
452 Freewoods Park Ct., $247,076
250 Leadoff Dr., $240,000
5033 Capulet Circle, $239,900
256 Colby Ct., $239,000
145 Sea Turtle Dr., $235,000
300 Sebastian Dr., $229,900
210 Leste Rd., $223,900
101 Governors Loop, $220,000
4345 Pine Ln., $220,000
631 Norwich Ln., $219,000
365 Southern Branch Dr., $215,000
267 Colby Ct., $209,000
6697 Wisteria Dr., $194,000
9478 Leeds Circle, $165,000
6576 Pebble Beach Crescent, $152,900
817 Shem Creek Circle, $133,500
4555 Thompkins Rd., $48,000
601 Reef Ct., $35,000
Condo/townhouse
224 JE Edward Dr., $240,800
408-D Camberly Dr., $238,595
124-A Machrie Loop, $211,734
124-C Machrie Loop, $205,990
124-B Machrie Loop, $196,138
193 Olde Towne Way, $177,000
1558 Palmina Loop, $173,000
101 Ella Kinley Circle, $165,000
101 Ella Kinley Circle, $163,700
305 Shelby Lawson Dr., $147,500
141 Lazy Willow Ln., $132,000
142 Ella Kinley Circle, $104,500
510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $94,500
3923 Gladiola Ct., $89,900
3939 Gladiola Ct., $89,000
3931 Gladiola Ct., $87,000
1280 Saint George Ln., $64,000
105 Horizon River Dr., $45,000
101 Horizon River Dr., $45,000
502 Oak Circle, $45,000
