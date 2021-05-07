Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Feb. 28-March 6
Southport, N.C. 28461
Home
2771 SE Pinecrest Dr., $1,045,540
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Land
543 Barrington Pl. SW, $115,000
Home
111 E 2nd St., $1,150,000
Shallotte, N.C. 28470
Home
467 Tanner Dr., $146,900
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 7 Ocean Green Dr., $235,000
262 Blue Heron Rd., $150,000
Lot 161 Sanderling Ave., $130,000
974 Wedgefield Rd., $99,900
316 Wallace Pate Dr., $90,000
Home
79 Sweet Grass Ln., $1,012,000
127 Broad St., $575,000
236 Frederick Dr., $245,000
159 King George Rd., $196,000
1209 Prince St., $190,000
98 Timber Run Dr., $174,000
83 Rosewood Dr., $173,390
93 Rosewood Dr., $166,990
391 Player St., $119,900
Andrews 29510
Land
TBT Brantly Rd., $27,500
Aynor 29511
Land
0 E William Nobles Rd., $425,000
Home
642 Sunny Pond Ln., $265,000
Conway 29526
Land
1000 Whooping Crane Dr., $83,000
1435 Whooping Crane Dr., $75,000
186 Colton Circle, $18,000
Home
1106 5th Ave., $515,000
3145 Wild Horse Dr., $375,000
127 Furman Circle, $329,900
1200 16th Ave., $305,000
4229 Ridgewood Dr., $268,225
174 Glenmoor Dr., $258,000
432 Shaft Pl., $250,000
567 Sand Ridge Rd., $248,000
1204 Woodruff Ct., $234,000
616 Coquina Bay Dr., $232,500
1207 Loblolly Ln., $230,000
220 Candlewood Dr., $230,000
4781 Highway 319 E, $227,000
320 Palm Terrace Loop, $217,975
732 Weston Dr., $215,000
133 Jenna Macy Dr., $214,500
5013 Presbyterian Dr., $200,000
1515 Stilley Circle, $188,000
1019 Nottingham Estates Dr., $185,000
1552 Stilley Circle, $182,000
406 Sean River Rd., $157,000
2897 Dayton Dr., $157,000
101 Missouria Ln., $154,900
1746 Bridgewater Dr., $147,000
1703 McKeithan St., $128,500
6715 Lighthouse Church Rd., $125,000
Condo/townhouse
348 Wild Wing Blvd., $125,000
374 Kiskadee Loop, $115,000
525 Wild Wing Blvd., $85,000
240 Myrtle Greens Dr., $70,000
3555 Highway 544, $55,000
2159 Highway 544,
Conway 29527
Land
900 Bucksport Rd., $75,000
Home
1109 Dunn Short Cut Rd., $262,000
640 Bald Eagle Dr., $233,500
3215 Merganser Dr., $210,990
1590 Heirloom Dr., $205,900
480 Oakham Dr., $203,000
2507 Berleze Ct., $202,900
244 Maiden’s Choice Dr., $189,900
247 Hickory Springs Ct., $179,900
833 Spyderco Rd., $174,000
110 Windsor Springs Rd., $170,000
146 Corbin Tanner Dr., $168,900
1036 Oglethorpe Dr., $166,000
410 Pearl St., $118,200
8243 Mosdell Dr., $114,000
3343 New Rd., $103,000
6251 Green Meadows Dr., $60,000
Aynor/Gavliants Ferry 29544
Land
Lot 1 Nichols Hwy., $30,000
Lot 2 Nichols Hwy., $12,000
Home
969 Brunson Spring Rd., $220,000
242 Blue Jacket Dr., $182,000
Little River 29566
Land
TBD River Hills Dr., $1,200,000
109 Versie Rd., $94,500
4015 Thomas Rd., $55,000
1591 Watson Ave., $35,000
TBD Bellamy Dr., $35,000
Home
4576 River Rd., $890,000
300 Galleon Dr., $387,767
3668 Diamond Stars Way, $374,923
100 Kettering Way, $337,000
1195 Maxwell Dr., $311,850
1354 Willow Run Dr., $286,798
517 Vermillion Dr., $270,000
1379 Willow Run Dr., $264,223
324 Hanna Ct., $250,500
404 Vermillion Dr., $249,000
620 Wallace Dr., $226,000
207 Sage Circle, $221,150
809 Knoll Dr., $216,000
3989 Golf Ave., $209,900
468 Cordgrass Dr., $200,000
4349 Bayberry Dr., $119,000
Condo/townhouse
4516 N Plantation Harbour Dr., $250,000
2011-D Willow Run Dr., $232,210
2011-A Willow Run Dr., $230,000
4083 McLamb Ave., $221,141
2011-C Willow Run Dr., $218,875
2011-B Willow Run Dr., $216,767
4087 McLamb Ave., $197,803
4540 Coquina Harbour Dr., $150,649
4173 Hibiscus Dr., $136,000
4015 Fairway Dr., $102,000
4258 Pinehurst Circle, $101,000
4226 Pinehurst Circle, $84,000
3700 Golf Colony Dr., $58,500
Longs 29568
Land
TBD Loop Circle, $462,500
Lot 02 West Pelican Rd., $117,500
Home
4010 Old Buck Creek Rd., $435,000
615 Tarrant St., $335,000
146 Watson Dr., $324,000
1703 Sapphire Dr., $277,500
895 Snowberry Dr., $271,000
100 Nunn Ct., $269,900
723 Sun Colony Blvd., $265,945
482 Shellbank Dr., $259,900
187 Golden Bear Circle, $250,070
828 Twickenham Loop, $245,070
248 Silverbelle Blvd., $239,800
224 Golden Bear Circle, $237,000
1825 Sapphire Dr., $233,900
704 Hobonny Loop, $230,000
760 Hobonny Loop, $230,000
481 Andorra St., $226,926
241 Cloverleaf Dr., $222,500
865 Twickenham Loop, $209,900
210 Cloverleaf Dr., $205,000
349 Andorra St., $205,000
1724 Sapphire Dr., $203,500
233 Cupola Dr., $199,900
424 Irees Way, $199,000
273 Oak Crest Circle, $197,001
151 Tomoka Trail, $178,480
905 Leather Leaf Ln., $169,900
198 Cupola Dr., $160,000
Loris 29569
Land
TBD Cherry Hill Rd., $41,000
Home
2858 Blanton St., $225,000
3090 Highway 701 South, $150,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Land
172 Beach Dr., $695,000
9065 Marina Pkwy., $443,000
Home
335 Posada Dr., $1,027,700
308 Surfview Pl., $557,000
1391 Brookgreen Dr., $555,000
8180 Sandlapper Way, $524,000
6605 Porcher Ave., $445,000
872 Antigua Dr., $359,000
6872 De Lago Ct., $294,500
Condo/townhouse
8500 Margate Circle, $835,000
8500 Margate Circle, $695,000
8500 Margate Circle, $640,000
9500 Shore Dr., $417,000
9650 Shore Dr., $415,000
9840 Queensway Blvd., $375,000
1352 Villa Marbella Dr., $342,500
8560 Queensway Blvd., $340,000
161 Seawatch Dr., $325,000
117 Gully Branch Ln., $275,000
9530 Shore Dr., $274,375
7600 N Ocean Blvd., $215,000
317 72nd Ave. N, $215,000
9600 Shore Dr., $194,500
205 74th Ave. N, $190,000
9621 Shore Dr., $150,000
9550 Dunes Gable Dr., $145,900
351 Lake Arrow Head Dr., $145,500
202 70th Ave. N, $130,000
9550 Shore Dr., $125,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $114,500
204 Maison Dr., $110,500
9550 Shore Dr., $100,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $98,000
200 76th Ave. N, $94,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $88,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $84,000
6900 Ocean Blvd. N, $80,000
9550 Shore Dr., $77,000
9550 Shore Dr., $70,000
201 74th Ave. N, $66,000
6803 N Ocean Blvd., $60,500
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach, N.C. 29575
Home
1612-A S Ocean Blvd., $910,000
614 Evers Loop, $478,000
225 Georges Bay Rd., $425,000
454 Pacific Commons Dr., $332,000
165 Ocean Commons Dr., $303,000
1512 S Hollywood Dr., $234,900
1064 Links Rd., $425,000
1410 Highland Circle, $389,000
6001-MH136A S Kings Hwy., $344,900
6001-1139A S Kings Hwy., $325,000
257 Coral Beach Circle, $294,900
6001-8001 South Kings Hwy., $268,000
1581 Gibson Ave., $238,000
6001 - 1695 S Kings Hwy., $189,500
6001 - O1 S Kings Hwy., $151,000
6001-1220 S Kings Hwy., $109,900
6001-1475 S Kings Hwy., $87,000
Condo/townhouse
612 S Ocean Blvd., $235,000
112 Birch N Coppice Dr., $184,000
2080 Crossgate Blvd., $135,500
2268 Essex Dr., $133,500
1200 Fifth Ave. N, $109,900
140-I Spanish Oak Ct., $108,000
2040 Cross Gate Blvd., $100,000
201 Double Eagle Dr., $92,500
1851 Colony Dr., $91,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $125,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $110,000
2269 Essex Dr., $110,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $76,000
5905 S South Kings Hwy., $67,000
Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
POINT S Portofino Ct., $1,100,000
106 Creek Harbour Circle, $80,000
1098 Palmer Pl., $69,900
Lot 6 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,500,000
Home
505 Dogwood Dr. N, $879,000
3714 Jordan Landing Rd., $595,000
447 Eagle Pass Dr., $496,100
453 Wakefield Ct., $416,564
625 Harbor Bay Dr., $350,000
565 Grand Cypress Way, $339,900
326 Declyn Ct., $306,000
9622 Indigo Creek Blvd., $302,000
1485 Sedgefield Dr., $273,400
91 Riverbend Dr., $271,500
3142 Shorecrest Bay Dr., $267,250
515 Bay Drive Ext., $255,000
4264 Brook Dr., $245,000
128 Carolina Oaks Dr., $235,000
214 Sandpiper Ct., $216,500
1508 Sunnydale Ln., $180,000
141 Addison Cottage Way, $130,000
583 Mimosa Dr., $71,000
Condo/townhouse
1108 N Waccamaw Dr., $314,000
618 N Waccamaw Dr., $250,000
900 Jackline Dr., $235,000
1025 Ray Costin Way, $224,000
500 Waltham Forest Dr., $199,900
822 Sail Ln., $184,900
220 Madrid Dr., $165,000
1780 N Waccamaw Dr., $375,000
700 N Waccamaw Dr., $246,000
615 N Waccamaw Dr., $119,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
4306 North Ocean Blvd., $2,025,000
1965 Oxford St., $403,000
2743 Stellar Loop, $389,100
1731 Parish Way, $370,750
1807 Suncrest Dr., $340,000
1162 Parish Way, $338,000
1513 Culbertson Ave., $323,000
1955 Suncrest Dr., $315,000
2653 Ophelia Way, $285,900
2552 Orion Loop, $285,000
2582 Orion Loop, $274,570
613 11th Ave. S, $269,000
406 9th Ave. S, $40,000
Condo/townhouse
5310 N Ocean Blvd., $736,000
5200 N Ocean Blvd., $417,500
5501 N Ocean Blvd. N, $356,000
5511 N Ocean Blvd., $280,000
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $274,000
2007 S Ocean Blvd., $269,900
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $249,000
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $240,000
636 Hemlock Ave., $228,000
107 S Ocean Blvd., $218,000
3518 Chestnut Dr., $212,500
5300 N Ocean Blvd., $210,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $205,000
4828 Magnolia Lake Dr., $202,000
3556 Ash St., $199,900
107 S Ocean Blvd., $199,000
4820 Magnolia Lake Dr., $195,000
4811 Magnolia Lake Dr., $169,000
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $153,000
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $130,000
5511 N Ocean Blvd., $117,000
210 28th Ave. S, $115,000
1065 Pinwheel Loop, $114,000
2401 S Ocean Blvd., $112,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $107,500
3761 Citation Way, $105,000
2925 Carriage Row Ln., $105,000
1701 Yaupon Dr., $101,000
2310 N Ocean Blvd., $100,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $100,000
1906 S Ocean Blvd., $94,000
2300 N Ocean Blvd., $85,000
201 N 77th Ave. N, $78,500
2207 S Ocean Blvd., $75,000
2005 Greens Blvd., $75,000
209 Cedar St., $50,000
2600 S Ocean Blvd., $40,000
2600 S Ocean Blvd., $39,999
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
8176 Wacobee Dr., $232,500
846 Waterton Ave., $229,000
9683 Ravello Ct., $225,000
505 Harbour View Dr., $198,000
9111 Bellesera Circle, $190,000
8637 Bella Vista Circle, $154,000
650 Waterbridge Blvd., $93,500
958 Bluffview Dr., $82,000
654 Waterbridge Blvd., $80,000
2541 Lavender Ln., $76,500
1271 Fiddlehead Way, $60,000
1267 Fiddlehead Way, $60,000
444 St. Julian Ln., $57,000
345 N Bar Ct., $51,000
492 St. Julian Ln., $36,000
Home
1505 Pachino Dr., $1,425,000
8057 Wacobee Dr., $730,000
823 Oxbow Dr., $570,000
936 Pelagic Loop, $477,900
5139 Alwoodley Ln., $475,000
1517 Sedona Ct., $438,000
2030 Kilkee Dr., $427,500
905 Waterton Ave., $402,500
900 Pelagic Loop, $379,017
431 W Palms Dr., $365,000
9520 Bald Cypress Ct., $354,900
5505 Redleaf Rose Dr., $350,000
4623 Tideland Ct., $345,000
216 Walnut Grove Ct., $340,700
1104 Cycad Dr., $330,000
313 Casena St., $315,000
4208 Vista Wood Dr., $305,000
5100 Wavering Place Loop, $297,500
808 Brant St., $290,000
142 Herrmann Ridge Ct., $278,050
1652 Palmetto Palm Dr., $270,000
1029 Balmore Dr., $265,000
605 Mirella Loop, $262,000
7022 Swansong Circle, $260,000
7001 Rivers Bridge Ct., $248,900
3744 White Wing Circle, $245,000
4767 Southgate Pkwy., $239,000
328 Botany Bay Pl., $205,900
Condo/townhouse
1069 Stanton Pl., $180,000
4854 Meadowsweet Dr., $142,000
4565 Girvan Dr., $127,000
465 White River Dr., $125,000
4529E Girvan Dr., $124,000
480 River Oak Dr., $115,000
121 Ashley Park Dr., $110,000
121 Ashley Park Dr., $110,000
444 Red River Ct., $95,000
553 White River Dr., $94,000
448 Red River Ct., $85,000
1025 World Tour Blvd., $59,500
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
207 Palmetto Harbour Dr., $230,000
2205 Bentbill Circle, $167,000
136 Palmetto Harbour Dr., $75,000
2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $45,000
1215 Inlet View Dr., $25,000
Home
1613 Waterway Dr., $975,000
912 S Ocean Blvd., $800,000
1709 Seawinds Pl., $720,000
438 Banyan Place, $575,000
602 Sea Vista Ln., $530,000
2708 Ships Wheel Dr., $510,000
4102 Ocean Blvd. S, $505,000
1502 Beachwalker Ln., $465,000
324 51st Ave. N, $415,001
4956 Dory Ct., $375,900
1401 Fox Hollow Way, $374,900
800 Lorenzo Dr., $345,000
219 30th Ave. N, $335,000
1521 C Edge Dr., $315,000
5400 Little River Neck Rd., $97,500
5400 Little River Neck Rd., $60,000
Condo/townhouse
100 N Beach Blvd., $850,000
100 North Beach Blvd., $850,000
100 North Beach Blvd., $840,000
2001 Ocean Blvd. S, $459,000
623 Lorenzo Dr., $435,900
6244 Catalina Dr., $425,000
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $395,000
4719 S Ocean Blvd., $360,000
603 S Ocean Blvd., $358,900
2417 Thoroughfare Dr., $345,000
1516 Edge Dr., $325,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $325,000
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $319,000
4801 Harbour Point Dr., $317,000
6244 Catalina Dr., $294,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $290,000
4922 Cinzia Ln., $275,000
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $275,000
2601 S Ocean Blvd., $268,000
2405 South Ocean Blvd., $250,000
4303 Ocean Blvd. N, $239,900
601 Hillside Dr. N, $235,000
601 N Hillside Dr. N, $229,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $220,000
6095 Catalina Dr., $219,900
1551 Spinnaker Dr., $200,000
2700 S Ocean Blvd., $200,000
2001 N Ocean Blvd., $200,000
1401 Lighthouse Dr., $175,000
703 S 1st Ave. S, $175,000
618 S 3rd Ave. S, $173,000
4003 N Ocean Blvd., $171,000
914 Hillside Dr. S, $168,500
6001 North Ocean Blvd., $168,000
901 W Port Dr., $165,000
6015 Catalina Dr., $162,000
800 9th Ave. S, $160,000
300 North Ocean Blvd., $156,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $155,000
2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $150,000
2701 Ocean Blvd. S, $127,500
3500 N Ocean Blvd., $119,000
203 Landing Rd., $109,000
1012 Possum Trot Rd., $97,000
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $95,000
2607 N Ocean Blvd., $56,650
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
560 Myrtle Ave., $1,650,000
Lot 2 Heron Point Blvd., $310,000
Lot C Cabiniss Ln., $290,000
Lot 8 Old Augusta Dr., $125,000
TBD Smalls Loop, $22,000
Home
160 Atlantic Ave., $900,000
123 Sundial Dr., $650,501
63 Summer Duck Ln., $647,500
57 Rookery Trail, $632,500
122 Sandlapper Way, $470,000
12 Riptide Circle, $450,000
250 Turtle Creek Dr., $422,500
11 Northwoods Ct., $414,750
100 Northwoods Ct., $411,985
63 Northwoods Ct., $399,430
949 Old Plantation Dr., $377,000
1334 Tradition Club Dr., $371,500
332 Dornoch Dr., $370,000
48 Grace Bay Ct., $356,565
254 Fairway Ln., $340,000
17 Navigators Dr., $315,000
290 Castaway Key Dr., $294,900
101 Captiva Cove Loop, $289,000
275 Captiva Cove Loop, $289,000
Condo/townhouse
709 Retreat Beach Circle, $440,000
72 Landing Rd., $415,000
68 Tern Pl., $310,000
203 Da Gullah Way, $275,900
725 Blue Stem Dr., $220,000
261 Club Circle, $214,000
60 Crane Ct., $167,000
1125 Blue Stem Dr., $157,000
178 Salt Marsh Circle, $142,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
Socastee Blvd., $220,000
112 Santee Circle, $75,000
804 Edisto Ct., $75,000
4020(lot 549) Blackwood Ct., $68,000
Home
1909 La Playa Dr., $395,000
447 Freewoods Park Ct., $295,785
424 Freewoods Park Ct., $294,000
689 Black Pearl Way, $293,672
1267 Brighton Hill Ave., $293,500
645 Black Pearl Way, $290,000
434 Gravelly Ct., $289,000
444 Freewoods Park Ct., $289,000
517 Miromar Way, $269,900
443 Freewoods Park Ct., $268,575
7281 Guinevere Circle, $245,000
368 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $245,000
793 Bonita Loop, $230,000
387 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $227,900
71 Tibton Circle, $225,000
149 Governors Loop, $220,000
377 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $220,000
343 Leste Rd., $217,250
216 Leste Rd., $215,000
433 Levanto Rd., $213,925
552 Hobie Cat Rd., $204,050
630 Piper Ct., $199,900
266 Seagrass Loop, $199,000
205 Holden Dr., $193,900
4408 Bradford Circle, $185,000
238 Stonebrook Dr., $174,900
6615 Scotsman Crescent, $162,000
8092 Shady Grove Rd., $142,000
Condo/townhouse
172 Ella Kinley Circle, $168,337
300 Shelby Lawson Dr., $165,000
147 Olde Towne Way, $157,000
125 Olde Towne Way, $138,500
200 Portsmith Dr., $129,000
3969 Forsythia Ct., $123,900
3935 Gladiola Ct., $108,000
510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $99,500
510 Fairwood Lakes, $80,000
6022 Dick Pond Rd., $70,000
6016 Dick Pond Rd., $65,000
4325 Highway 544
Comments