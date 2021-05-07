Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By Staff reports

Feb. 28-March 6

Southport, N.C. 28461

Home

2771 SE Pinecrest Dr., $1,045,540

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Land

543 Barrington Pl. SW, $115,000

Home

111 E 2nd St., $1,150,000

Shallotte, N.C. 28470

Home

467 Tanner Dr., $146,900

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 7 Ocean Green Dr., $235,000

262 Blue Heron Rd., $150,000

Lot 161 Sanderling Ave., $130,000

974 Wedgefield Rd., $99,900

316 Wallace Pate Dr., $90,000

Home

79 Sweet Grass Ln., $1,012,000

127 Broad St., $575,000

236 Frederick Dr., $245,000

159 King George Rd., $196,000

1209 Prince St., $190,000

98 Timber Run Dr., $174,000

83 Rosewood Dr., $173,390

93 Rosewood Dr., $166,990

391 Player St., $119,900

Andrews 29510

Land

TBT Brantly Rd., $27,500

Aynor 29511

Land

0 E William Nobles Rd., $425,000

Home

642 Sunny Pond Ln., $265,000

Conway 29526

Land

1000 Whooping Crane Dr., $83,000

1435 Whooping Crane Dr., $75,000

186 Colton Circle, $18,000

Home

1106 5th Ave., $515,000

3145 Wild Horse Dr., $375,000

127 Furman Circle, $329,900

1200 16th Ave., $305,000

4229 Ridgewood Dr., $268,225

174 Glenmoor Dr., $258,000

432 Shaft Pl., $250,000

567 Sand Ridge Rd., $248,000

1204 Woodruff Ct., $234,000

616 Coquina Bay Dr., $232,500

1207 Loblolly Ln., $230,000

220 Candlewood Dr., $230,000

4781 Highway 319 E, $227,000

320 Palm Terrace Loop, $217,975

732 Weston Dr., $215,000

133 Jenna Macy Dr., $214,500

5013 Presbyterian Dr., $200,000

1515 Stilley Circle, $188,000

1019 Nottingham Estates Dr., $185,000

1552 Stilley Circle, $182,000

406 Sean River Rd., $157,000

2897 Dayton Dr., $157,000

101 Missouria Ln., $154,900

1746 Bridgewater Dr., $147,000

1703 McKeithan St., $128,500

6715 Lighthouse Church Rd., $125,000

Condo/townhouse

348 Wild Wing Blvd., $125,000

374 Kiskadee Loop, $115,000

525 Wild Wing Blvd., $85,000

240 Myrtle Greens Dr., $70,000

3555 Highway 544, $55,000

2159 Highway 544,

Conway 29527

Land

900 Bucksport Rd., $75,000

Home

1109 Dunn Short Cut Rd., $262,000

640 Bald Eagle Dr., $233,500

3215 Merganser Dr., $210,990

1590 Heirloom Dr., $205,900

480 Oakham Dr., $203,000

2507 Berleze Ct., $202,900

244 Maiden’s Choice Dr., $189,900

247 Hickory Springs Ct., $179,900

833 Spyderco Rd., $174,000

110 Windsor Springs Rd., $170,000

146 Corbin Tanner Dr., $168,900

1036 Oglethorpe Dr., $166,000

410 Pearl St., $118,200

8243 Mosdell Dr., $114,000

3343 New Rd., $103,000

6251 Green Meadows Dr., $60,000

Aynor/Gavliants Ferry 29544

Land

Lot 1 Nichols Hwy., $30,000

Lot 2 Nichols Hwy., $12,000

Home

969 Brunson Spring Rd., $220,000

242 Blue Jacket Dr., $182,000

Little River 29566

Land

TBD River Hills Dr., $1,200,000

109 Versie Rd., $94,500

4015 Thomas Rd., $55,000

1591 Watson Ave., $35,000

TBD Bellamy Dr., $35,000

Home

4576 River Rd., $890,000

300 Galleon Dr., $387,767

3668 Diamond Stars Way, $374,923

100 Kettering Way, $337,000

1195 Maxwell Dr., $311,850

1354 Willow Run Dr., $286,798

517 Vermillion Dr., $270,000

1379 Willow Run Dr., $264,223

324 Hanna Ct., $250,500

404 Vermillion Dr., $249,000

620 Wallace Dr., $226,000

207 Sage Circle, $221,150

809 Knoll Dr., $216,000

3989 Golf Ave., $209,900

468 Cordgrass Dr., $200,000

4349 Bayberry Dr., $119,000

Condo/townhouse

4516 N Plantation Harbour Dr., $250,000

2011-D Willow Run Dr., $232,210

2011-A Willow Run Dr., $230,000

4083 McLamb Ave., $221,141

2011-C Willow Run Dr., $218,875

2011-B Willow Run Dr., $216,767

4087 McLamb Ave., $197,803

4540 Coquina Harbour Dr., $150,649

4173 Hibiscus Dr., $136,000

4015 Fairway Dr., $102,000

4258 Pinehurst Circle, $101,000

4226 Pinehurst Circle, $84,000

3700 Golf Colony Dr., $58,500

Longs 29568

Land

TBD Loop Circle, $462,500

Lot 02 West Pelican Rd., $117,500

Home

4010 Old Buck Creek Rd., $435,000

615 Tarrant St., $335,000

146 Watson Dr., $324,000

1703 Sapphire Dr., $277,500

895 Snowberry Dr., $271,000

100 Nunn Ct., $269,900

723 Sun Colony Blvd., $265,945

482 Shellbank Dr., $259,900

187 Golden Bear Circle, $250,070

828 Twickenham Loop, $245,070

248 Silverbelle Blvd., $239,800

224 Golden Bear Circle, $237,000

1825 Sapphire Dr., $233,900

704 Hobonny Loop, $230,000

760 Hobonny Loop, $230,000

481 Andorra St., $226,926

241 Cloverleaf Dr., $222,500

865 Twickenham Loop, $209,900

210 Cloverleaf Dr., $205,000

349 Andorra St., $205,000

1724 Sapphire Dr., $203,500

233 Cupola Dr., $199,900

424 Irees Way, $199,000

273 Oak Crest Circle, $197,001

151 Tomoka Trail, $178,480

905 Leather Leaf Ln., $169,900

198 Cupola Dr., $160,000

Loris 29569

Land

TBD Cherry Hill Rd., $41,000

Home

2858 Blanton St., $225,000

3090 Highway 701 South, $150,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

172 Beach Dr., $695,000

9065 Marina Pkwy., $443,000

Home

335 Posada Dr., $1,027,700

308 Surfview Pl., $557,000

1391 Brookgreen Dr., $555,000

8180 Sandlapper Way, $524,000

6605 Porcher Ave., $445,000

872 Antigua Dr., $359,000

6872 De Lago Ct., $294,500

Condo/townhouse

8500 Margate Circle, $835,000

8500 Margate Circle, $695,000

8500 Margate Circle, $640,000

9500 Shore Dr., $417,000

9650 Shore Dr., $415,000

9840 Queensway Blvd., $375,000

1352 Villa Marbella Dr., $342,500

8560 Queensway Blvd., $340,000

161 Seawatch Dr., $325,000

117 Gully Branch Ln., $275,000

9530 Shore Dr., $274,375

7600 N Ocean Blvd., $215,000

317 72nd Ave. N, $215,000

9600 Shore Dr., $194,500

205 74th Ave. N, $190,000

9621 Shore Dr., $150,000

9550 Dunes Gable Dr., $145,900

351 Lake Arrow Head Dr., $145,500

202 70th Ave. N, $130,000

9550 Shore Dr., $125,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $114,500

204 Maison Dr., $110,500

9550 Shore Dr., $100,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $98,000

200 76th Ave. N, $94,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $88,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $84,000

6900 Ocean Blvd. N, $80,000

9550 Shore Dr., $77,000

9550 Shore Dr., $70,000

201 74th Ave. N, $66,000

6803 N Ocean Blvd., $60,500

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach, N.C. 29575

Home

1612-A S Ocean Blvd., $910,000

614 Evers Loop, $478,000

225 Georges Bay Rd., $425,000

454 Pacific Commons Dr., $332,000

165 Ocean Commons Dr., $303,000

1512 S Hollywood Dr., $234,900

1064 Links Rd., $425,000

1410 Highland Circle, $389,000

6001-MH136A S Kings Hwy., $344,900

6001-1139A S Kings Hwy., $325,000

257 Coral Beach Circle, $294,900

6001-8001 South Kings Hwy., $268,000

1581 Gibson Ave., $238,000

6001 - 1695 S Kings Hwy., $189,500

6001 - O1 S Kings Hwy., $151,000

6001-1220 S Kings Hwy., $109,900

6001-1475 S Kings Hwy., $87,000

Condo/townhouse

612 S Ocean Blvd., $235,000

112 Birch N Coppice Dr., $184,000

2080 Crossgate Blvd., $135,500

2268 Essex Dr., $133,500

1200 Fifth Ave. N, $109,900

140-I Spanish Oak Ct., $108,000

2040 Cross Gate Blvd., $100,000

201 Double Eagle Dr., $92,500

1851 Colony Dr., $91,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $125,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $110,000

2269 Essex Dr., $110,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $76,000

5905 S South Kings Hwy., $67,000

Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

POINT S Portofino Ct., $1,100,000

106 Creek Harbour Circle, $80,000

1098 Palmer Pl., $69,900

Lot 6 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,500,000

Home

505 Dogwood Dr. N, $879,000

3714 Jordan Landing Rd., $595,000

447 Eagle Pass Dr., $496,100

453 Wakefield Ct., $416,564

625 Harbor Bay Dr., $350,000

565 Grand Cypress Way, $339,900

326 Declyn Ct., $306,000

9622 Indigo Creek Blvd., $302,000

1485 Sedgefield Dr., $273,400

91 Riverbend Dr., $271,500

3142 Shorecrest Bay Dr., $267,250

515 Bay Drive Ext., $255,000

4264 Brook Dr., $245,000

128 Carolina Oaks Dr., $235,000

214 Sandpiper Ct., $216,500

1508 Sunnydale Ln., $180,000

141 Addison Cottage Way, $130,000

583 Mimosa Dr., $71,000

Condo/townhouse

1108 N Waccamaw Dr., $314,000

618 N Waccamaw Dr., $250,000

900 Jackline Dr., $235,000

1025 Ray Costin Way, $224,000

500 Waltham Forest Dr., $199,900

822 Sail Ln., $184,900

220 Madrid Dr., $165,000

1780 N Waccamaw Dr., $375,000

700 N Waccamaw Dr., $246,000

615 N Waccamaw Dr., $119,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

4306 North Ocean Blvd., $2,025,000

1965 Oxford St., $403,000

2743 Stellar Loop, $389,100

1731 Parish Way, $370,750

1807 Suncrest Dr., $340,000

1162 Parish Way, $338,000

1513 Culbertson Ave., $323,000

1955 Suncrest Dr., $315,000

2653 Ophelia Way, $285,900

2552 Orion Loop, $285,000

2582 Orion Loop, $274,570

613 11th Ave. S, $269,000

406 9th Ave. S, $40,000

Condo/townhouse

5310 N Ocean Blvd., $736,000

5200 N Ocean Blvd., $417,500

5501 N Ocean Blvd. N, $356,000

5511 N Ocean Blvd., $280,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $274,000

2007 S Ocean Blvd., $269,900

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $249,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $240,000

636 Hemlock Ave., $228,000

107 S Ocean Blvd., $218,000

3518 Chestnut Dr., $212,500

5300 N Ocean Blvd., $210,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $205,000

4828 Magnolia Lake Dr., $202,000

3556 Ash St., $199,900

107 S Ocean Blvd., $199,000

4820 Magnolia Lake Dr., $195,000

4811 Magnolia Lake Dr., $169,000

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $153,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $130,000

5511 N Ocean Blvd., $117,000

210 28th Ave. S, $115,000

1065 Pinwheel Loop, $114,000

2401 S Ocean Blvd., $112,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $107,500

3761 Citation Way, $105,000

2925 Carriage Row Ln., $105,000

1701 Yaupon Dr., $101,000

2310 N Ocean Blvd., $100,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $100,000

1906 S Ocean Blvd., $94,000

2300 N Ocean Blvd., $85,000

201 N 77th Ave. N, $78,500

2207 S Ocean Blvd., $75,000

2005 Greens Blvd., $75,000

209 Cedar St., $50,000

2600 S Ocean Blvd., $40,000

2600 S Ocean Blvd., $39,999

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

8176 Wacobee Dr., $232,500

846 Waterton Ave., $229,000

9683 Ravello Ct., $225,000

505 Harbour View Dr., $198,000

9111 Bellesera Circle, $190,000

8637 Bella Vista Circle, $154,000

650 Waterbridge Blvd., $93,500

958 Bluffview Dr., $82,000

654 Waterbridge Blvd., $80,000

2541 Lavender Ln., $76,500

1271 Fiddlehead Way, $60,000

1267 Fiddlehead Way, $60,000

444 St. Julian Ln., $57,000

345 N Bar Ct., $51,000

492 St. Julian Ln., $36,000

Home

1505 Pachino Dr., $1,425,000

8057 Wacobee Dr., $730,000

823 Oxbow Dr., $570,000

936 Pelagic Loop, $477,900

5139 Alwoodley Ln., $475,000

1517 Sedona Ct., $438,000

2030 Kilkee Dr., $427,500

905 Waterton Ave., $402,500

900 Pelagic Loop, $379,017

431 W Palms Dr., $365,000

9520 Bald Cypress Ct., $354,900

5505 Redleaf Rose Dr., $350,000

4623 Tideland Ct., $345,000

216 Walnut Grove Ct., $340,700

1104 Cycad Dr., $330,000

313 Casena St., $315,000

4208 Vista Wood Dr., $305,000

5100 Wavering Place Loop, $297,500

808 Brant St., $290,000

142 Herrmann Ridge Ct., $278,050

1652 Palmetto Palm Dr., $270,000

1029 Balmore Dr., $265,000

605 Mirella Loop, $262,000

7022 Swansong Circle, $260,000

7001 Rivers Bridge Ct., $248,900

3744 White Wing Circle, $245,000

4767 Southgate Pkwy., $239,000

328 Botany Bay Pl., $205,900

Condo/townhouse

1069 Stanton Pl., $180,000

4854 Meadowsweet Dr., $142,000

4565 Girvan Dr., $127,000

465 White River Dr., $125,000

4529E Girvan Dr., $124,000

480 River Oak Dr., $115,000

121 Ashley Park Dr., $110,000

121 Ashley Park Dr., $110,000

444 Red River Ct., $95,000

553 White River Dr., $94,000

448 Red River Ct., $85,000

1025 World Tour Blvd., $59,500

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

207 Palmetto Harbour Dr., $230,000

2205 Bentbill Circle, $167,000

136 Palmetto Harbour Dr., $75,000

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $45,000

1215 Inlet View Dr., $25,000

Home

1613 Waterway Dr., $975,000

912 S Ocean Blvd., $800,000

1709 Seawinds Pl., $720,000

438 Banyan Place, $575,000

602 Sea Vista Ln., $530,000

2708 Ships Wheel Dr., $510,000

4102 Ocean Blvd. S, $505,000

1502 Beachwalker Ln., $465,000

324 51st Ave. N, $415,001

4956 Dory Ct., $375,900

1401 Fox Hollow Way, $374,900

800 Lorenzo Dr., $345,000

219 30th Ave. N, $335,000

1521 C Edge Dr., $315,000

5400 Little River Neck Rd., $97,500

5400 Little River Neck Rd., $60,000

Condo/townhouse

100 N Beach Blvd., $850,000

100 North Beach Blvd., $850,000

100 North Beach Blvd., $840,000

2001 Ocean Blvd. S, $459,000

623 Lorenzo Dr., $435,900

6244 Catalina Dr., $425,000

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $395,000

4719 S Ocean Blvd., $360,000

603 S Ocean Blvd., $358,900

2417 Thoroughfare Dr., $345,000

1516 Edge Dr., $325,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $325,000

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $319,000

4801 Harbour Point Dr., $317,000

6244 Catalina Dr., $294,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $290,000

4922 Cinzia Ln., $275,000

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $275,000

2601 S Ocean Blvd., $268,000

2405 South Ocean Blvd., $250,000

4303 Ocean Blvd. N, $239,900

601 Hillside Dr. N, $235,000

601 N Hillside Dr. N, $229,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $220,000

6095 Catalina Dr., $219,900

1551 Spinnaker Dr., $200,000

2700 S Ocean Blvd., $200,000

2001 N Ocean Blvd., $200,000

1401 Lighthouse Dr., $175,000

703 S 1st Ave. S, $175,000

618 S 3rd Ave. S, $173,000

4003 N Ocean Blvd., $171,000

914 Hillside Dr. S, $168,500

6001 North Ocean Blvd., $168,000

901 W Port Dr., $165,000

6015 Catalina Dr., $162,000

800 9th Ave. S, $160,000

300 North Ocean Blvd., $156,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $155,000

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $150,000

2701 Ocean Blvd. S, $127,500

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $119,000

203 Landing Rd., $109,000

1012 Possum Trot Rd., $97,000

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $95,000

2607 N Ocean Blvd., $56,650

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

560 Myrtle Ave., $1,650,000

Lot 2 Heron Point Blvd., $310,000

Lot C Cabiniss Ln., $290,000

Lot 8 Old Augusta Dr., $125,000

TBD Smalls Loop, $22,000

Home

160 Atlantic Ave., $900,000

123 Sundial Dr., $650,501

63 Summer Duck Ln., $647,500

57 Rookery Trail, $632,500

122 Sandlapper Way, $470,000

12 Riptide Circle, $450,000

250 Turtle Creek Dr., $422,500

11 Northwoods Ct., $414,750

100 Northwoods Ct., $411,985

63 Northwoods Ct., $399,430

949 Old Plantation Dr., $377,000

1334 Tradition Club Dr., $371,500

332 Dornoch Dr., $370,000

48 Grace Bay Ct., $356,565

254 Fairway Ln., $340,000

17 Navigators Dr., $315,000

290 Castaway Key Dr., $294,900

101 Captiva Cove Loop, $289,000

275 Captiva Cove Loop, $289,000

Condo/townhouse

709 Retreat Beach Circle, $440,000

72 Landing Rd., $415,000

68 Tern Pl., $310,000

203 Da Gullah Way, $275,900

725 Blue Stem Dr., $220,000

261 Club Circle, $214,000

60 Crane Ct., $167,000

1125 Blue Stem Dr., $157,000

178 Salt Marsh Circle, $142,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

Socastee Blvd., $220,000

112 Santee Circle, $75,000

804 Edisto Ct., $75,000

4020(lot 549) Blackwood Ct., $68,000

Home

1909 La Playa Dr., $395,000

447 Freewoods Park Ct., $295,785

424 Freewoods Park Ct., $294,000

689 Black Pearl Way, $293,672

1267 Brighton Hill Ave., $293,500

645 Black Pearl Way, $290,000

434 Gravelly Ct., $289,000

444 Freewoods Park Ct., $289,000

517 Miromar Way, $269,900

443 Freewoods Park Ct., $268,575

7281 Guinevere Circle, $245,000

368 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $245,000

793 Bonita Loop, $230,000

387 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $227,900

71 Tibton Circle, $225,000

149 Governors Loop, $220,000

377 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $220,000

343 Leste Rd., $217,250

216 Leste Rd., $215,000

433 Levanto Rd., $213,925

552 Hobie Cat Rd., $204,050

630 Piper Ct., $199,900

266 Seagrass Loop, $199,000

205 Holden Dr., $193,900

4408 Bradford Circle, $185,000

238 Stonebrook Dr., $174,900

6615 Scotsman Crescent, $162,000

8092 Shady Grove Rd., $142,000

Condo/townhouse

172 Ella Kinley Circle, $168,337

300 Shelby Lawson Dr., $165,000

147 Olde Towne Way, $157,000

125 Olde Towne Way, $138,500

200 Portsmith Dr., $129,000

3969 Forsythia Ct., $123,900

3935 Gladiola Ct., $108,000

510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $99,500

510 Fairwood Lakes, $80,000

6022 Dick Pond Rd., $70,000

6016 Dick Pond Rd., $65,000

4325 Highway 544

