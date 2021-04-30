Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By Staff reports

Feb. 21-27, 2021

Bolivia, N.C. 28422

Land

0 Piney Grove Rd., $567,424

1085 Southport Supply Rd., $235,000

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

1500 Fence Post Lane, $281,763

1357 Sunny Slope Circle, $249,990

7 Court 11, $229,000

9147 Devaun Park Blvd., $393,615

Condo/townhouse

395 S Crow Creek Dr., $170,000

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28466

Home

104 Gulley Ct., $366,833

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

6741 Summerhill Glen SW, $433,900

6811 W Lindley Lane, $322,216

6542 SW Adelina Court, $310,722

Whiteville, N.C. 28472

Home

608 N Franklin St., $75,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 320 Wallace Pate Dr., $100,000

Home

187 Sea Island Dr., $1,670,000

537 Lantana Circle, $775,000

3695 Choppee Rd., $475,000

926 Prince St., $435,000

50 Meadowlark Ct., $215,000

58 Rosewood Dr., $157,490

Condo/townhouse

623 Front St., $485,000

Andrews 29510

Home

108 West Myrtle Rd., $125,000

507 S Cedar Ave., $90,000

23 Highway 521, $82,000

Aynor 29511

Land

3120 Poplar Church Rd., $115,000

Home

176 Highmeadow Ln., $273,500

816 10th Ave., $250,000

542 N Main St., $175,000

Conway 29526

Land

1407 Whooping Crane Dr., $85,000

1020 Black Skimmer Dr., $70,000

TBD .83 AC Steep Landing Rd., $49,200

1204 Richardson St., $32,000

3566 Steamer Trace Rd., $19,000

Home

1808 Wood Stork Dr., $373,000

254 Rivers Edge Dr., $365,000

1216 Wood Stork Dr., $364,399

1008 Dublin Dr., $333,700

1005 Pochard Dr., $324,900

2000 Hazlette Loop, $315,641

186 Royals Circle, $288,400

527 Belton Dr., $285,000

130 University Dr., $280,000

2028 Hazlette Loop, $274,920

238 Astoria Park Loop, $261,090

2733 Sanctuary Blvd., $258,000

197 Astoria Park Loop, $255,000

368 Basswood Ct., $251,100

130 Silver Peak Dr., $248,000

709 Tattlesbury Dr., $247,990

884 Wild Leaf Loop, $245,565

401 Four Mile Rd., $239,990

1028 Hawks Nest Ln., $237,000

248 Carmello Circle, $235,000

1105 Dalmore Ct., $235,000

312 Palm Terrace Loop, $229,751

303 Palm Terrace Loop, $225,799

301 Hillsborough Dr., $219,500

1233 Park Hill Dr., $215,000

5107 Columbia St., $203,900

125 Citadel Dr., $199,900

204 Upper Saddle Circle, $194,500

1216 Weldon Ln., $193,000

404 Copperwood Loop, $187,440

2507 Aaron St., $178,000

1534 Stilley Circle, $166,000

663 Lake Estates Ct., $160,000

3000 Wise Rd., $155,900

1130 Merrymount Dr., $144,000

3808 Mayfield Dr., $142,500

240 Wellspring Dr., $138,000

80 Wellspring Dr., $133,500

783 University Forest Circle, $127,600

481 Bryants Landing Rd., $99,900

419 Ann St., $98,000

987 Jamestown Rd., $84,900

1350 Hardwick Rd., $75,000

Condo/townhouse

1117 Fairway Ln., $167,000

110 B Country Manor Dr., $130,500

334 Kiskadee Loop, $121,000

Conway 29527

Land

1850 Westridge Blvd., $7,500

Home

4595 Cates Bay Hwy., $264,900

1465 Dunn Short Cut Rd., $240,000

1316 Monterey Ave., $220,000

305 MacArthur Dr., $195,500

309 Georgia Mae Loop, $195,000

1833 Ronald Phillips Ave., $180,000

7298 Lawrimore Ln., $180,000

1461 Abberbury Dr., $177,000

131 Ivy Creek Ct., $170,000

1320 Boker Rd., $170,000

2444 Farmwood Circle, $155,000

1364 Tidway Circle, $155,000

1403 Grainger Rd., $125,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

300 Purdue Ct., $249,880

194 Penn Circle, $246,200

Little River 29566

Land

Lot 10 Triston Ct., $45,000

Home

164 Juniata Loop, $345,030

3809 On Deck Circle, $334,741

3455 Eversheen Dr., $329,939

100 Swallowtail Ct., $315,000

234 Juniata Loop, $295,173

192 Juniata Loop, $293,880

248 Goldenrod Circle, $285,000

129 Northside Dr., $281,500

3835 Park Pointe Ave., $281,221

222 Juniata Loop, $277,041

795 Cypress Way, $275,154

226 Juniata Loop, $271,345

1133 Maxwell Dr., $267,200

514 Patapsco St., $266,405

306 Goldenrod Circle, $261,106

805 Sweeney Dr., $250,100

1039 Maxwell Dr., $240,000

624 Wallace Dr., $231,100

387 Hidden Cove Dr., $227,090

352 Hidden Cove Dr., $224,200

136 Sage Circle, $212,114

2868 Desert Rose St., $189,000

3361 Lyndon Dr., $142,000

Condo/townhouse

4621 Lightkeepers Way, $175,000

1095 Plantation Dr., $130,000

4560 Greenbriar Dr., $126,000

121 Barnacle Ln., $112,500

4015 Fairway Dr., $105,000

4644 Greenbriar Dr., $105,000

Longs 29568

Land

TBD Castler Heights Rd., $7,000

Home

1923 Old Mary Ann Court, $352,410

1825 Thoms Creek Court, $305,000

2215 Highway 9 W, $285,000

1749 Fairwinds Dr., $249,900

934 Snowberry Dr., $245,920

116 Cypress Tree Loop, $237,160

2212 Springwood Pl., $230,001

2012 Sweetflag Dr., $229,900

483 Craigflower Ct., $229,400

879 Twickenham Loop, $227,570

765 Hobonny Loop, $225,000

500 Royal Jay Ln., $224,885

192 Golden Bear Circle, $224,000

128 Cypress Tree Loop, $217,580

176 Golden Bear Circle, $207,490

137 Cypress Tree Loop, $207,036

186 Cloverleaf Dr., $198,000

184 Oak Crest Circle, $195,300

Condo/townhouse

710 Charter Dr., $145,000

117 S Shore Dr., $114,900

183 Charter Dr., $88,000

Loris 29569

Land

12.86 acres Cherry Hill Rd., $60,000

237 Highway 9, $50,000

8 Scenic Dr., $18,000

Home

1493 Holly Hill Rd., $437,500

813 Sisters Rd., $315,000

469 Cotton Grass Dr., $195,500

3008 Fiddler Ct., $171,700

954 Old Bridge Rd., $1,195,000

1768 Cliffwood Dr., $850,000

7759 Ocean Blvd. N, $711,115

305 64th Ave. N, $640,000

771 Monterrosa Dr., $573,000

867 Marsala Dr., $545,000

6527 Misurina Lane, $536,890

1340 Tarisa Ave., $529,590

6544 Sabbioni St., $462,190

403 Dogwood Circle, $450,000

6546 Anterselva Dr., $415,095

6465 Torino Lane, $362,000

311 N 67th Ave. N, $351,000

648 Providence Dr., $340,000

6800 De Lago Ct., $325,500

Condo/townhouse

8500 Margate Circle, $540,000

7401 N Ocean Blvd. N, $415,000

9994 Beach Club Dr., $377,500

9500 Shore Dr., $310,000

401 Abergele Way, $285,000

403 Melrose Pl., $270,000

215 76th Ave. N, $221,000

161 Seawatch Dr., $215,000

302 Westbury Ct., $205,000

180 Rothbury Circle, $204,000

180 Rothbury Circle, $200,000

1100 Commons Blvd., $194,900

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $187,500

9400 Shore Dr., $187,000

9550 Shore Dr., $172,000

9501 Shore Dr., $159,000

212 Maisons Dr., $153,000

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $144,700

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $139,995

9738 Leyland Dr., $131,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $113,500

9550 Shore Dr., $112,500

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $105,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $102,000

10301 N Kings Hwy., $101,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $98,000

501 Maison Dr., $95,000

9550 Shore Dr., $95,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $86,500

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $85,000

201 74th Ave. N, $84,000

201 74th Ave. N, $67,000

6803 N Ocean Blvd. N, $57,750

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

1512B S Ocean Blvd., $658,000

713 S Willow Dr., $525,000

114-A 11th Ave. S, $479,900

101 Georges Bay Rd., $410,000

713 Juniper Dr., $309,000

317 Ocean Commons Dr., $300,280

2230 Deerfield Ave., $299,000

414 South Willow Dr., $284,000

502 Plantation Dr., $270,000

282 N Reindeer Rd., $267,410

2044 Lark Dr., $261,000

269 Ocean Commons Dr., $253,000

315 S Reindeer Rd., $249,755

349 S Reindeer Rd., $245,115

286 N Reindeer Rd., $242,785

1023 S Myrtle Dr., $209,400

404 Twin Lakes Point, $189,900

118 Misty Pine Dr., $170,000

256 Gull Ct., $125,000

6001 1106 S Kings Hwy., $310,000

6001-1346 South Kings Hwy., $270,000

6001-1589 S Kings Hwy., $225,000

1039 Plantation Dr., $210,000

6001-1884 S Kings Hwy., $170,000

Condo/townhouse

416 N Ocean Blvd., $279,900

613 14th Ave. S, $226,000

8725 Chandler Dr., $125,000

405 Garden Dr., $122,000

8767 Cloister Dr., $117,000

2275 Essex Dr., $117,000

8861 Cloister Dr., $108,000

1101 2nd Ave. N, $85,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $149,900

5905 S Kings Hwy., $100,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $85,000

800 Deer Creek Dr., $68,500

5905 S Kings Hwy., $55,000

Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

McDowell Short Cut Rd., $1,035,000

254 Outboard Dr., $67,500

803 Pendergrass Ave., $28,500

1726 South Waccamaw Dr., $449,900

Home

14 Cordoba Ct., $723,000

350 Oak Ave., $554,000

30 Salvia Ct., $390,000

138 Pinnacle Dr., $310,000

921 Refuge Way, $287,000

1281 Merion Ct., $276,000

312 Deer Path Dr., $245,000

2040 Silver Island Way, $229,980

9615 Kings Grant Dr., $174,000

12 Offshore Dr., $124,400

54 Peregrine Ct., $122,000

3403 Swamp Fox Trail, $120,000

77 Offshore Dr., $84,999

9 Ocean Reef Ln., $40,500

100 Offshore Dr., $32,000

7 Musket St., $26,000

1473 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,325,000

1414 N Waccamaw Dr., $690,000

Condo/townhouse

1620 N Waccamaw Dr., $376,000

505 Botany Loop, $293,000

900 N Waccamaw Dr., $292,500

642 Misty Hammock Dr., $275,000

1018 Red Sky Ln., $250,000

410 Woodpecker Ln., $220,000

1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $173,000

1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $172,000

215 Atlantic Ave., $159,900

609 Wilshire Ln., $125,000

109 Cambridge Circle, $66,000

1310 N Waccamaw Dr., $355,000

720 N Waccamaw Dr., $217,500

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

1303 Highway 15, $125,500

506 Harbour View Dr., $62,000

Home

405 47th Ave. N, $625,000

822 Farrow Pkwy., $495,000

1996 Cresswind Blvd., $389,900

2022 Windrose Way, $385,000

2745 S Key Largo Circle, $383,000

2423 Goldfinch Dr., $359,000

2680 Goldfinch Dr., $348,900

2605 Clearwater St., $335,000

2674 Stellar Loop, $315,000

2203 Birchwood Circle, $309,000

609 11th Ave. S, $267,900

2451 Morlynn Dr., $169,000

1316 Tranquility Ln., $165,000

Condo/townhouse

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $497,000

5310 N Ocean Blvd., $405,000

265 Venice Way, $352,500

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $336,600

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $310,000

2301 S Ocean Blvd., $272,000

201 S Ocean Blvd., $270,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $254,000

2508 Heritage Loop, $244,500

4376 Willoughby Pl., $235,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $234,900

1829 Culbertson Ave., $230,000

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $215,000

305 Snorkel Way, $209,000

5300 N Ocean Blvd. N, $206,000

3516 Chestnut Dr., $192,500

748 Walnut Ave., $185,000

4837 Luster Leaf Circle, $182,500

1700 N Ocean Blvd., $170,000

4825 Luster Leaf Circle, $165,000

4805 Luster Lea Luster Leaf Circle, $160,000

5200 N Ocean Blvd., $155,000

4872 Dahlia Ct., $152,000

4627 Wild Iris Dr., $149,000

875 Palmetto Trail, $145,000

5523 N Ocean Blvd., $145,000

215 77th Ave. N, $141,500

3000 Ocean Blvd. N, $137,000

4745 Wild Iris Dr., $115,500

4673 Wild Iris Dr., $112,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $99,500

3792 Hitchcock Way, $95,000

3015 Old Bryan Dr., $94,000

2401 S Ocean Blvd., $93,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $76,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $76,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $75,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $63,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $61,500

306 Cedar St., $58,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $56,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $56,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $52,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $50,000

1600 S Ocean Blvd., $47,000

1207 South Ocean Blvd., $46,000

1600 Ocean Blvd. S, $43,900

1600 S Ocean Blvd., $37,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

420 Red Wolf Trail, $385,000

113 Avenue of the Palms, $336,000

933 Bluffview Dr., $81,000

985 Crystal Water Way, $72,000

257 Deep Blue Dr., $70,000

458 Harbour View Dr., $65,000

728 Jade Dr., $65,000

5238 Mount Pleasant Dr., $60,500

319 West Palms Dr., $57,500

916 Crystal Water Way, $51,000

Home

712 Edgecreek Dr., $627,000

480 Plantation Oaks Dr., $600,000

928 Pelagic Loop, $462,698

3112 Lahinch Dr., $450,000

679 Greta Loop, $421,840

824 Gammon Dr., $421,395

5117 Casentino Ct., $390,000

220 Walnut Grove Ct., $385,300

863 Gammon Dr., $369,900

4033 Captiva Row, $352,500

6223 Chadderton Circle, $328,500

1215 Harbison Circle, $322,080

1028 Harbison Circle, $319,805

1671 Villena Dr., $307,315

5524 Redleaf Rose Dr., $305,551

538 Wild Horse Ct., $305,000

1660 Villena Dr., $302,500

1636 Villena Dr., $300,915

3264 Saddlewood Circle, $300,000

320 Vintage Circle, $300,000

1680 Villena Dr., $299,567

706 Little Fawn Way, $299,000

10024 Hamilton Branch Loop, $298,000

5032 Wavering Place Loop, $295,000

8009 Brogdon Dr, $287,635

4786 Harvest Dr., $285,000

1206 Harbison Circle, $278,445

524 Tuckahoe Rd., $274,000

602 Carolina Farms Blvd., $270,000

10004 Hamilton Branch Loop, $268,945

10016 Hamilton Branch Loop, $263,740

5039 Wavering Place Loop, $260,763

4561 Farm Lake Dr., $259,900

5047 Wavering Place Loop, $259,450

5035 Wavering Place Loop, $256,000

5563 Redleaf Rose Dr., $235,000

4667 E Walkerton Rd., $226,000

4819 Brookside Ln., $213,000

6091 Quinn Rd., $210,000

625 W Perry Rd., $195,000

150 Rockdale St., $157,500

4654 Tarpon Bay Rd., $154,900

416 Villa Woods Dr., $149,900

Condo/townhouse

949 British Ln., $219,000

736 Salerno Circle, $201,000

731 Salerno Circle, $198,000

904 Barn Owl Ct., $176,000

1998 Mossy Point Cove, $159,900

856 Barn Owl Ct., $155,000

112 Cypress Point Ct., $152,000

602 Waterway Village Blvd, $145,000

4905 Britewater Ct., $125,000

637 Waterway Village Blvd., $125,000

4990 Windsor Green Way, $120,000

4940 Windsor Green Way, $115,000

155 West Haven Dr., $110,000

504 River Oaks Dr., $102,500

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

4914 Bucks Bluff Dr., $190,000

2810 Ships Wheel Dr., $96,000

1314 James Island Ave., $87,500

Tb Belle Dr., $65,000

Home

4938 Salt Creek Ct., $1,439,900

4946 Salt Creek Ct., $975,000

1301 N Ocean Blvd., $760,000

4911 Salt Creek Ct., $738,500

2206 Bentbill Circle, $725,000

5113 Stonegate Dr., $660,000

1410 Lighthouse Dr., $545,000

719 3rd Ave. S, $485,000

411 7th Ave. S, $450,000

1526 James Island Ave., $447,000

4954 Dory Ct., $362,000

1405 Fox Hollow Way, $359,900

913 Ocean Pines Ct., $325,500

600 Bentwood Ct., $274,500

634 Cypress Ln., $270,000

1622 Edge Dr., $262,500

717 Live Oak Circle, $255,000

407 26th Ave. S, $226,000

1020 Hunter Ave., $220,000

Condo/townhouse

603 S Ocean Blvd., $489,000

601 N Hillside Dr., $454,900

625 Lorenzo Dr., $444,099

1625 S Ocean Blvd., $436,500

621 Lorenzo Dr., $436,045

1903 S Ocean Blvd., $405,000

5404 N Ocean Blvd., $378,000

2200 N Ocean Blvd., $375,000

4103 N Ocean Blvd., $350,000

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $330,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $318,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $305,000

2209 S Ocean Blvd., $280,000

6100 North Ocean Blvd., $279,900

4605 S Ocean Blvd. S, $262,222

601 Hillside Dr. N, $255,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $253,000

807 S Ocean Blvd., $250,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $250,000

4619 S Ocean Blvd., $249,500

311 2nd Ave. N, $243,000

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $240,000

2711 S Ocean Blvd., $240,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $236,000

6253 Catalina Dr., $199,100

6103 N Ocean Blvd., $197,000

2801 Ocean Blvd. S, $182,000

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $169,000

914 Hillside Dr. S, $167,751

6253 Catalina Dr., $166,500

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $165,000

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $162,900

5709 North Ocean Blvd., $161,000

1506 Havens Dr., $158,500

300 N Ocean Blvd., $157,900

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $155,000

214 30th Ave. N, $155,000

609 Hillside Dr. S, $154,900

20 Shadow Moss Pl., $153,000

4525 S Ocean Blvd., $150,000

304 N Ocean Blvd., $139,900

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $124,900

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $118,000

5909 N Ocean Blvd. N, $91,000

804 S 12th Ave., $66,000

804 S 12th Ave., $65,000

804 12th Ave. S, $62,500

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

2766 Vanderbilt Blvd., $455,000

2675 Vanderbilt Blvd., $280,000

2833 Vanderbilt Blvd., $195,000

2551 Vanderbilt Blvd., $180,000

80 Enclave Pl., $160,000

Lot 108 Waterville Ln., $95,000

361 Hill Dr., $60,000

Home

1345 Norris Dr., $2,000,000

773 Golden Bear Dr., $557,000

195 Chapel Creek Rd., $555,359

107 Red Tail Hawk Loop, $490,000

56 Marsh Point Dr., $395,000

171 Brown Pelican Loop, $387,500

104 Grace Bay Ct., $384,105

220 Tradition Club Dr., $375,000

36 Tillersplow Ct., $360,000

985 Hagley Dr., $353,000

344 Southgate Ct., $336,000

157 Grace Bay Ct., $322,540

107 Costa Ct., $288,990

117 Clearwater Dr., $279,153

397 Blockade Dr., $265,000

Condo/townhouse

135 S Dunes Dr., $1,000,000

13 Golf Club Circle, $552,000

601 Retreat Beach Circle, $455,000

136 Da Gullah Way, $280,000

75 Avian Dr., $270,000

130 Puffin Dr., $213,400

130 Puffin Dr., $206,100

60 Stillwood Dr., $185,000

963 Algonquin Dr., $148,000

23 Pinehurst Ln., $147,000

14290 Ocean Highway, $119,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

7033 Byrnes Ln., $125,000

809 Edisto Ct., $75,000

Home

437 Chamberlin Rd., $995,000

436 Chamberlin Rd., $547,000

2328 Myerlee Dr., $352,337

3720 Atwood Place, $333,125

108 Copper Leaf Dr., $329,500

1007 Saluda River Rd., $325,615

108 Meredith Ct., $312,000

5161 Stockyard Loop, $310,000

3801 Barrington Ln., $298,000

528 Fallen Leaf Ct., $294,900

3990 Tiger Paw Ln., $289,900

648 Black Pearl Way, $285,000

130 Maiden Ln., $279,910

658 Black Pearl Way, $272,300

102 Lizard Ln., $260,000

432 Freewoods Park Ct., $253,000

560 West Oak Circle Dr., $233,500

589 West Oak Circle Dr., $225,500

388 Caspian Tern Dr., $216,900

404 Levanto Rd., $215,275

131 Tibton Circle, $215,000

246 La Patos Dr., $182,000

200 Atoll Dr., $176,000

106 St. Andrews Ln., $164,000

6435 Sweet Gum Trail, $161,000

1080 Weslin Creek Dr., $153,000

301 Killarney Dr., $149,000

621 River Bend Rd., $100,000

Condo/townhouse

926 Wrigley Dr., $181,000

1021 Dinger Ct., $175,000

173 Olde Towne Way, $172,900

825 Triple Ct., $172,500

193 Olde Towne Way, $150,000

117 Ella Kinley Circle, $132,500

1027-F St. George Ln., $110,000

1460 Blue Tree Ct., $92,900

510 Fairwood Lakes, $88,500

500 Fairway Village Dr., $73,000

924 Fairwood Lakes Ln., $67,000

