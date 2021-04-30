Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Feb. 21-27, 2021
Bolivia, N.C. 28422
Land
0 Piney Grove Rd., $567,424
1085 Southport Supply Rd., $235,000
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
1500 Fence Post Lane, $281,763
1357 Sunny Slope Circle, $249,990
7 Court 11, $229,000
9147 Devaun Park Blvd., $393,615
Condo/townhouse
395 S Crow Creek Dr., $170,000
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28466
Home
104 Gulley Ct., $366,833
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
6741 Summerhill Glen SW, $433,900
6811 W Lindley Lane, $322,216
6542 SW Adelina Court, $310,722
Whiteville, N.C. 28472
Home
608 N Franklin St., $75,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 320 Wallace Pate Dr., $100,000
Home
187 Sea Island Dr., $1,670,000
537 Lantana Circle, $775,000
3695 Choppee Rd., $475,000
926 Prince St., $435,000
50 Meadowlark Ct., $215,000
58 Rosewood Dr., $157,490
Condo/townhouse
623 Front St., $485,000
Andrews 29510
Home
108 West Myrtle Rd., $125,000
507 S Cedar Ave., $90,000
23 Highway 521, $82,000
Aynor 29511
Land
3120 Poplar Church Rd., $115,000
Home
176 Highmeadow Ln., $273,500
816 10th Ave., $250,000
542 N Main St., $175,000
Conway 29526
Land
1407 Whooping Crane Dr., $85,000
1020 Black Skimmer Dr., $70,000
TBD .83 AC Steep Landing Rd., $49,200
1204 Richardson St., $32,000
3566 Steamer Trace Rd., $19,000
Home
1808 Wood Stork Dr., $373,000
254 Rivers Edge Dr., $365,000
1216 Wood Stork Dr., $364,399
1008 Dublin Dr., $333,700
1005 Pochard Dr., $324,900
2000 Hazlette Loop, $315,641
186 Royals Circle, $288,400
527 Belton Dr., $285,000
130 University Dr., $280,000
2028 Hazlette Loop, $274,920
238 Astoria Park Loop, $261,090
2733 Sanctuary Blvd., $258,000
197 Astoria Park Loop, $255,000
368 Basswood Ct., $251,100
130 Silver Peak Dr., $248,000
709 Tattlesbury Dr., $247,990
884 Wild Leaf Loop, $245,565
401 Four Mile Rd., $239,990
1028 Hawks Nest Ln., $237,000
248 Carmello Circle, $235,000
1105 Dalmore Ct., $235,000
312 Palm Terrace Loop, $229,751
303 Palm Terrace Loop, $225,799
301 Hillsborough Dr., $219,500
1233 Park Hill Dr., $215,000
5107 Columbia St., $203,900
125 Citadel Dr., $199,900
204 Upper Saddle Circle, $194,500
1216 Weldon Ln., $193,000
404 Copperwood Loop, $187,440
2507 Aaron St., $178,000
1534 Stilley Circle, $166,000
663 Lake Estates Ct., $160,000
3000 Wise Rd., $155,900
1130 Merrymount Dr., $144,000
3808 Mayfield Dr., $142,500
240 Wellspring Dr., $138,000
80 Wellspring Dr., $133,500
783 University Forest Circle, $127,600
481 Bryants Landing Rd., $99,900
419 Ann St., $98,000
987 Jamestown Rd., $84,900
1350 Hardwick Rd., $75,000
Condo/townhouse
1117 Fairway Ln., $167,000
110 B Country Manor Dr., $130,500
334 Kiskadee Loop, $121,000
Conway 29527
Land
1850 Westridge Blvd., $7,500
Home
4595 Cates Bay Hwy., $264,900
1465 Dunn Short Cut Rd., $240,000
1316 Monterey Ave., $220,000
305 MacArthur Dr., $195,500
309 Georgia Mae Loop, $195,000
1833 Ronald Phillips Ave., $180,000
7298 Lawrimore Ln., $180,000
1461 Abberbury Dr., $177,000
131 Ivy Creek Ct., $170,000
1320 Boker Rd., $170,000
2444 Farmwood Circle, $155,000
1364 Tidway Circle, $155,000
1403 Grainger Rd., $125,000
Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
300 Purdue Ct., $249,880
194 Penn Circle, $246,200
Little River 29566
Land
Lot 10 Triston Ct., $45,000
Home
164 Juniata Loop, $345,030
3809 On Deck Circle, $334,741
3455 Eversheen Dr., $329,939
100 Swallowtail Ct., $315,000
234 Juniata Loop, $295,173
192 Juniata Loop, $293,880
248 Goldenrod Circle, $285,000
129 Northside Dr., $281,500
3835 Park Pointe Ave., $281,221
222 Juniata Loop, $277,041
795 Cypress Way, $275,154
226 Juniata Loop, $271,345
1133 Maxwell Dr., $267,200
514 Patapsco St., $266,405
306 Goldenrod Circle, $261,106
805 Sweeney Dr., $250,100
1039 Maxwell Dr., $240,000
624 Wallace Dr., $231,100
387 Hidden Cove Dr., $227,090
352 Hidden Cove Dr., $224,200
136 Sage Circle, $212,114
2868 Desert Rose St., $189,000
3361 Lyndon Dr., $142,000
Condo/townhouse
4621 Lightkeepers Way, $175,000
1095 Plantation Dr., $130,000
4560 Greenbriar Dr., $126,000
121 Barnacle Ln., $112,500
4015 Fairway Dr., $105,000
4644 Greenbriar Dr., $105,000
Longs 29568
Land
TBD Castler Heights Rd., $7,000
Home
1923 Old Mary Ann Court, $352,410
1825 Thoms Creek Court, $305,000
2215 Highway 9 W, $285,000
1749 Fairwinds Dr., $249,900
934 Snowberry Dr., $245,920
116 Cypress Tree Loop, $237,160
2212 Springwood Pl., $230,001
2012 Sweetflag Dr., $229,900
483 Craigflower Ct., $229,400
879 Twickenham Loop, $227,570
765 Hobonny Loop, $225,000
500 Royal Jay Ln., $224,885
192 Golden Bear Circle, $224,000
128 Cypress Tree Loop, $217,580
176 Golden Bear Circle, $207,490
137 Cypress Tree Loop, $207,036
186 Cloverleaf Dr., $198,000
184 Oak Crest Circle, $195,300
Condo/townhouse
710 Charter Dr., $145,000
117 S Shore Dr., $114,900
183 Charter Dr., $88,000
Loris 29569
Land
12.86 acres Cherry Hill Rd., $60,000
237 Highway 9, $50,000
8 Scenic Dr., $18,000
Home
1493 Holly Hill Rd., $437,500
813 Sisters Rd., $315,000
469 Cotton Grass Dr., $195,500
3008 Fiddler Ct., $171,700
954 Old Bridge Rd., $1,195,000
1768 Cliffwood Dr., $850,000
7759 Ocean Blvd. N, $711,115
305 64th Ave. N, $640,000
771 Monterrosa Dr., $573,000
867 Marsala Dr., $545,000
6527 Misurina Lane, $536,890
1340 Tarisa Ave., $529,590
6544 Sabbioni St., $462,190
403 Dogwood Circle, $450,000
6546 Anterselva Dr., $415,095
6465 Torino Lane, $362,000
311 N 67th Ave. N, $351,000
648 Providence Dr., $340,000
6800 De Lago Ct., $325,500
Condo/townhouse
8500 Margate Circle, $540,000
7401 N Ocean Blvd. N, $415,000
9994 Beach Club Dr., $377,500
9500 Shore Dr., $310,000
401 Abergele Way, $285,000
403 Melrose Pl., $270,000
215 76th Ave. N, $221,000
161 Seawatch Dr., $215,000
302 Westbury Ct., $205,000
180 Rothbury Circle, $204,000
180 Rothbury Circle, $200,000
1100 Commons Blvd., $194,900
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $187,500
9400 Shore Dr., $187,000
9550 Shore Dr., $172,000
9501 Shore Dr., $159,000
212 Maisons Dr., $153,000
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $144,700
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $139,995
9738 Leyland Dr., $131,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $113,500
9550 Shore Dr., $112,500
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $105,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $102,000
10301 N Kings Hwy., $101,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $98,000
501 Maison Dr., $95,000
9550 Shore Dr., $95,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $86,500
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $85,000
201 74th Ave. N, $84,000
201 74th Ave. N, $67,000
6803 N Ocean Blvd. N, $57,750
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
1512B S Ocean Blvd., $658,000
713 S Willow Dr., $525,000
114-A 11th Ave. S, $479,900
101 Georges Bay Rd., $410,000
713 Juniper Dr., $309,000
317 Ocean Commons Dr., $300,280
2230 Deerfield Ave., $299,000
414 South Willow Dr., $284,000
502 Plantation Dr., $270,000
282 N Reindeer Rd., $267,410
2044 Lark Dr., $261,000
269 Ocean Commons Dr., $253,000
315 S Reindeer Rd., $249,755
349 S Reindeer Rd., $245,115
286 N Reindeer Rd., $242,785
1023 S Myrtle Dr., $209,400
404 Twin Lakes Point, $189,900
118 Misty Pine Dr., $170,000
256 Gull Ct., $125,000
6001 1106 S Kings Hwy., $310,000
6001-1346 South Kings Hwy., $270,000
6001-1589 S Kings Hwy., $225,000
1039 Plantation Dr., $210,000
6001-1884 S Kings Hwy., $170,000
Condo/townhouse
416 N Ocean Blvd., $279,900
613 14th Ave. S, $226,000
8725 Chandler Dr., $125,000
405 Garden Dr., $122,000
8767 Cloister Dr., $117,000
2275 Essex Dr., $117,000
8861 Cloister Dr., $108,000
1101 2nd Ave. N, $85,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $149,900
5905 S Kings Hwy., $100,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $85,000
800 Deer Creek Dr., $68,500
5905 S Kings Hwy., $55,000
Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
McDowell Short Cut Rd., $1,035,000
254 Outboard Dr., $67,500
803 Pendergrass Ave., $28,500
1726 South Waccamaw Dr., $449,900
Home
14 Cordoba Ct., $723,000
350 Oak Ave., $554,000
30 Salvia Ct., $390,000
138 Pinnacle Dr., $310,000
921 Refuge Way, $287,000
1281 Merion Ct., $276,000
312 Deer Path Dr., $245,000
2040 Silver Island Way, $229,980
9615 Kings Grant Dr., $174,000
12 Offshore Dr., $124,400
54 Peregrine Ct., $122,000
3403 Swamp Fox Trail, $120,000
77 Offshore Dr., $84,999
9 Ocean Reef Ln., $40,500
100 Offshore Dr., $32,000
7 Musket St., $26,000
1473 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,325,000
1414 N Waccamaw Dr., $690,000
Condo/townhouse
1620 N Waccamaw Dr., $376,000
505 Botany Loop, $293,000
900 N Waccamaw Dr., $292,500
642 Misty Hammock Dr., $275,000
1018 Red Sky Ln., $250,000
410 Woodpecker Ln., $220,000
1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $173,000
1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $172,000
215 Atlantic Ave., $159,900
609 Wilshire Ln., $125,000
109 Cambridge Circle, $66,000
1310 N Waccamaw Dr., $355,000
720 N Waccamaw Dr., $217,500
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
1303 Highway 15, $125,500
506 Harbour View Dr., $62,000
Home
405 47th Ave. N, $625,000
822 Farrow Pkwy., $495,000
1996 Cresswind Blvd., $389,900
2022 Windrose Way, $385,000
2745 S Key Largo Circle, $383,000
2423 Goldfinch Dr., $359,000
2680 Goldfinch Dr., $348,900
2605 Clearwater St., $335,000
2674 Stellar Loop, $315,000
2203 Birchwood Circle, $309,000
609 11th Ave. S, $267,900
2451 Morlynn Dr., $169,000
1316 Tranquility Ln., $165,000
Condo/townhouse
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $497,000
5310 N Ocean Blvd., $405,000
265 Venice Way, $352,500
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $336,600
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $310,000
2301 S Ocean Blvd., $272,000
201 S Ocean Blvd., $270,000
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $254,000
2508 Heritage Loop, $244,500
4376 Willoughby Pl., $235,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $234,900
1829 Culbertson Ave., $230,000
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $215,000
305 Snorkel Way, $209,000
5300 N Ocean Blvd. N, $206,000
3516 Chestnut Dr., $192,500
748 Walnut Ave., $185,000
4837 Luster Leaf Circle, $182,500
1700 N Ocean Blvd., $170,000
4825 Luster Leaf Circle, $165,000
4805 Luster Lea Luster Leaf Circle, $160,000
5200 N Ocean Blvd., $155,000
4872 Dahlia Ct., $152,000
4627 Wild Iris Dr., $149,000
875 Palmetto Trail, $145,000
5523 N Ocean Blvd., $145,000
215 77th Ave. N, $141,500
3000 Ocean Blvd. N, $137,000
4745 Wild Iris Dr., $115,500
4673 Wild Iris Dr., $112,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $99,500
3792 Hitchcock Way, $95,000
3015 Old Bryan Dr., $94,000
2401 S Ocean Blvd., $93,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $76,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $76,000
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $75,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $63,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $61,500
306 Cedar St., $58,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $56,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $56,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $52,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $50,000
1600 S Ocean Blvd., $47,000
1207 South Ocean Blvd., $46,000
1600 Ocean Blvd. S, $43,900
1600 S Ocean Blvd., $37,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
420 Red Wolf Trail, $385,000
113 Avenue of the Palms, $336,000
933 Bluffview Dr., $81,000
985 Crystal Water Way, $72,000
257 Deep Blue Dr., $70,000
458 Harbour View Dr., $65,000
728 Jade Dr., $65,000
5238 Mount Pleasant Dr., $60,500
319 West Palms Dr., $57,500
916 Crystal Water Way, $51,000
Home
712 Edgecreek Dr., $627,000
480 Plantation Oaks Dr., $600,000
928 Pelagic Loop, $462,698
3112 Lahinch Dr., $450,000
679 Greta Loop, $421,840
824 Gammon Dr., $421,395
5117 Casentino Ct., $390,000
220 Walnut Grove Ct., $385,300
863 Gammon Dr., $369,900
4033 Captiva Row, $352,500
6223 Chadderton Circle, $328,500
1215 Harbison Circle, $322,080
1028 Harbison Circle, $319,805
1671 Villena Dr., $307,315
5524 Redleaf Rose Dr., $305,551
538 Wild Horse Ct., $305,000
1660 Villena Dr., $302,500
1636 Villena Dr., $300,915
3264 Saddlewood Circle, $300,000
320 Vintage Circle, $300,000
1680 Villena Dr., $299,567
706 Little Fawn Way, $299,000
10024 Hamilton Branch Loop, $298,000
5032 Wavering Place Loop, $295,000
8009 Brogdon Dr, $287,635
4786 Harvest Dr., $285,000
1206 Harbison Circle, $278,445
524 Tuckahoe Rd., $274,000
602 Carolina Farms Blvd., $270,000
10004 Hamilton Branch Loop, $268,945
10016 Hamilton Branch Loop, $263,740
5039 Wavering Place Loop, $260,763
4561 Farm Lake Dr., $259,900
5047 Wavering Place Loop, $259,450
5035 Wavering Place Loop, $256,000
5563 Redleaf Rose Dr., $235,000
4667 E Walkerton Rd., $226,000
4819 Brookside Ln., $213,000
6091 Quinn Rd., $210,000
625 W Perry Rd., $195,000
150 Rockdale St., $157,500
4654 Tarpon Bay Rd., $154,900
416 Villa Woods Dr., $149,900
Condo/townhouse
949 British Ln., $219,000
736 Salerno Circle, $201,000
731 Salerno Circle, $198,000
904 Barn Owl Ct., $176,000
1998 Mossy Point Cove, $159,900
856 Barn Owl Ct., $155,000
112 Cypress Point Ct., $152,000
602 Waterway Village Blvd, $145,000
4905 Britewater Ct., $125,000
637 Waterway Village Blvd., $125,000
4990 Windsor Green Way, $120,000
4940 Windsor Green Way, $115,000
155 West Haven Dr., $110,000
504 River Oaks Dr., $102,500
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
4914 Bucks Bluff Dr., $190,000
2810 Ships Wheel Dr., $96,000
1314 James Island Ave., $87,500
Tb Belle Dr., $65,000
Home
4938 Salt Creek Ct., $1,439,900
4946 Salt Creek Ct., $975,000
1301 N Ocean Blvd., $760,000
4911 Salt Creek Ct., $738,500
2206 Bentbill Circle, $725,000
5113 Stonegate Dr., $660,000
1410 Lighthouse Dr., $545,000
719 3rd Ave. S, $485,000
411 7th Ave. S, $450,000
1526 James Island Ave., $447,000
4954 Dory Ct., $362,000
1405 Fox Hollow Way, $359,900
913 Ocean Pines Ct., $325,500
600 Bentwood Ct., $274,500
634 Cypress Ln., $270,000
1622 Edge Dr., $262,500
717 Live Oak Circle, $255,000
407 26th Ave. S, $226,000
1020 Hunter Ave., $220,000
Condo/townhouse
603 S Ocean Blvd., $489,000
601 N Hillside Dr., $454,900
625 Lorenzo Dr., $444,099
1625 S Ocean Blvd., $436,500
621 Lorenzo Dr., $436,045
1903 S Ocean Blvd., $405,000
5404 N Ocean Blvd., $378,000
2200 N Ocean Blvd., $375,000
4103 N Ocean Blvd., $350,000
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $330,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $318,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $305,000
2209 S Ocean Blvd., $280,000
6100 North Ocean Blvd., $279,900
4605 S Ocean Blvd. S, $262,222
601 Hillside Dr. N, $255,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $253,000
807 S Ocean Blvd., $250,000
6203 Catalina Dr., $250,000
4619 S Ocean Blvd., $249,500
311 2nd Ave. N, $243,000
3500 N Ocean Blvd., $240,000
2711 S Ocean Blvd., $240,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $236,000
6253 Catalina Dr., $199,100
6103 N Ocean Blvd., $197,000
2801 Ocean Blvd. S, $182,000
5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $169,000
914 Hillside Dr. S, $167,751
6253 Catalina Dr., $166,500
5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $165,000
2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $162,900
5709 North Ocean Blvd., $161,000
1506 Havens Dr., $158,500
300 N Ocean Blvd., $157,900
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $155,000
214 30th Ave. N, $155,000
609 Hillside Dr. S, $154,900
20 Shadow Moss Pl., $153,000
4525 S Ocean Blvd., $150,000
304 N Ocean Blvd., $139,900
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $124,900
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $118,000
5909 N Ocean Blvd. N, $91,000
804 S 12th Ave., $66,000
804 S 12th Ave., $65,000
804 12th Ave. S, $62,500
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
2766 Vanderbilt Blvd., $455,000
2675 Vanderbilt Blvd., $280,000
2833 Vanderbilt Blvd., $195,000
2551 Vanderbilt Blvd., $180,000
80 Enclave Pl., $160,000
Lot 108 Waterville Ln., $95,000
361 Hill Dr., $60,000
Home
1345 Norris Dr., $2,000,000
773 Golden Bear Dr., $557,000
195 Chapel Creek Rd., $555,359
107 Red Tail Hawk Loop, $490,000
56 Marsh Point Dr., $395,000
171 Brown Pelican Loop, $387,500
104 Grace Bay Ct., $384,105
220 Tradition Club Dr., $375,000
36 Tillersplow Ct., $360,000
985 Hagley Dr., $353,000
344 Southgate Ct., $336,000
157 Grace Bay Ct., $322,540
107 Costa Ct., $288,990
117 Clearwater Dr., $279,153
397 Blockade Dr., $265,000
Condo/townhouse
135 S Dunes Dr., $1,000,000
13 Golf Club Circle, $552,000
601 Retreat Beach Circle, $455,000
136 Da Gullah Way, $280,000
75 Avian Dr., $270,000
130 Puffin Dr., $213,400
130 Puffin Dr., $206,100
60 Stillwood Dr., $185,000
963 Algonquin Dr., $148,000
23 Pinehurst Ln., $147,000
14290 Ocean Highway, $119,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
7033 Byrnes Ln., $125,000
809 Edisto Ct., $75,000
Home
437 Chamberlin Rd., $995,000
436 Chamberlin Rd., $547,000
2328 Myerlee Dr., $352,337
3720 Atwood Place, $333,125
108 Copper Leaf Dr., $329,500
1007 Saluda River Rd., $325,615
108 Meredith Ct., $312,000
5161 Stockyard Loop, $310,000
3801 Barrington Ln., $298,000
528 Fallen Leaf Ct., $294,900
3990 Tiger Paw Ln., $289,900
648 Black Pearl Way, $285,000
130 Maiden Ln., $279,910
658 Black Pearl Way, $272,300
102 Lizard Ln., $260,000
432 Freewoods Park Ct., $253,000
560 West Oak Circle Dr., $233,500
589 West Oak Circle Dr., $225,500
388 Caspian Tern Dr., $216,900
404 Levanto Rd., $215,275
131 Tibton Circle, $215,000
246 La Patos Dr., $182,000
200 Atoll Dr., $176,000
106 St. Andrews Ln., $164,000
6435 Sweet Gum Trail, $161,000
1080 Weslin Creek Dr., $153,000
301 Killarney Dr., $149,000
621 River Bend Rd., $100,000
Condo/townhouse
926 Wrigley Dr., $181,000
1021 Dinger Ct., $175,000
173 Olde Towne Way, $172,900
825 Triple Ct., $172,500
193 Olde Towne Way, $150,000
117 Ella Kinley Circle, $132,500
1027-F St. George Ln., $110,000
1460 Blue Tree Ct., $92,900
510 Fairwood Lakes, $88,500
500 Fairway Village Dr., $73,000
924 Fairwood Lakes Ln., $67,000
