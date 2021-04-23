Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By Staff reports

Feb. 14-20

Bolivia, N.C. 28422

Land

798 Cedarhurst Dr. SE, $16,000

Holden Beach, N.C. 28462

Home

738 W Ocean Blvd., $660,000

Calabash, N.C. 28467

Land

9442 Old Salem Way, $30,000

180 First Light Ln., $376,135

684 Bullrush Ct., $339,000

559 Chatham Ct., $319,000

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28466

Home

539 Sunset Lakes Blvd., $275,000

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

6661 Summerhill Glen SW, $419,620

871 Teaticket Ln. SW, $280,000

Condo/townhouse

250 W Second St., $340,000

7195 Bonaventure St. SW, $186,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 11 Lantana Circle, $155,000

Lot # 121 South Bay St., $125,000

Mount Zion Ave., $106,500

TBD Madison Dr., $15,000

TBD Madison Dr., $15,000

Home

1330 Jackson Village Rd., $52,000

Condo/townhouse

204 Bamboo Loop, $138,000

Conway 29526

Land

Highway 905, $150,000

Highway 905, $150,000

101 Clemson Rd., $50,000

Home

1208 Whooping Crane Dr., $570,000

2964 Highway 90, $392,500

2741 Sanctuary Blvd., $361,000

387 Trestle Way, $335,000

2015 Hazlette Loop, $305,130

624 Belmont Dr., $299,500

2745 Sanctuary Blvd., $296,500

729 Helms Way, $274,900

455 Archer Ct., $267,431

545 Hillsborough Dr., $257,500

741 Tattlesbury Dr., $250,965

892 Wild Leaf Loop, $246,290

535 Sand Ridge Rd., $230,000

310 Rainwood Rd., $228,000

307 Palm Terrace Loop, $225,599

252 Jessica Lakes Dr., $221,500

901 Wild Leaf Loop, $219,890

365 Copperwood Loop, $211,610

1737 Juniper Dr., $210,000

2103 Cultra Rd., $209,900

285 White Water Loop, $190,000

4216 Rockwood Dr., $170,002

3586 Greenwood Dr., $170,000

369 Willard Rd., $169,900

719 University Forest Circle, $127,000

1223 Park Hill Dr., $80,000

5186 Rush Rd., $55,000

Condo/townhouse

1017 Tee Shot Dr., $170,000

1166 Fairway Ln., $167,500

525 Wild Wing Blvd., $81,000

Conway 29527

Land

2586 -2632 Highway 378, $68,750

Home

3248 Merganser Dr., $213,860

3129 Merganser Dr., $199,972

1329 Red Head Ct., $196,340

1224 Dunraven Ct., $177,000

254 MacArthur Dr., $173,250

2400 Farmwood Circle, $162,500

2831 Green Pond Circle, $159,000

Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544

Land

1836 Highway 129, $42,000

Home

311 Farmtrac Dr., $286,000

149 Clearwind Ct., $231,000

4190 Barnhill Rd., $111,000

176 Baylee Circle, $185,005

Little River 29566

Land

James Bellamy Circle, $525,000

Home

136 Morgan Ave., $690,000

4837 Williams Island Dr., $535,000

750 Ricegrass Pl., $431,876

304 Switchgrass Loop, $325,000

265 Sage Circle, $324,333

3126 Balboa Ln., $317,495

196 Juniata Loop, $266,350

4329 Deer Run Ave., $249,500

437 Cordgrass Ln., $190,000

2612 Soapstone Ave., $184,000

3136 Lyndon Dr., $80,000

Condo/townhouse

4445 Kingsport Rd., $140,000

775 Plantation Dr., $126,000

4446 Little River Inn Ln., $125,500

775 Plantation Dr., $121,000

4454 Little River Inn Ln., $70,000

4350 Intercoastal Dr., $69,000

Longs 29566

Land

TBD Highway 9, $400,000

Home

9742 Anchor Dr., $405,000

115 Buck Creek Dr., $209,900

678 Bucks Trail, $192,500

218 Math Place, $168,000

Condo/townhouse

193 Charter Dr., $82,000

657 Tupelo Ln., $82,000

Loris 29569

Land

Tract B Stadium Dr., $24,500

48 Futrell St., $10,000

Home

1076 McNabb Rd., $338,500

633 Timber Creek Dr., $170,650

1471 Holly Hill Rd., $160,000

2970 Main St., $146,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

113 Hickory Ln., $760,000

6523 Misurina Lane, $509,590

6719 Ocean Breeze Loop, $499,000

6536 Sabbioni St., $450,540

1027 Anrea St., $382,840

6411 Torino Lane, $359,940

1031 Anrea St., $353,365

1010 Waterway Ln., $345,000

10056 Kings Rd., $222,000

Condo/townhouse

9820 Queensway Blvd., $309,900

435 Ocean Creek Dr., $299,000

1352 Villa Marbella Ct., $289,900

8560 Queensway Blvd., $284,900

9540 Shore Dr., $230,000

101 Westhill Circle, $225,000

202 N 74th Ave. N, $175,000

201 74th Ave. N, $170,000

1100 Commons Blvd., $151,500

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $103,500

6804 N Ocean Blvd. N, $79,000

603 Wagon Wheel Rd., $50,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

116-B 9th Ave. N, $505,000

418 Pacific Commons Dr., $295,900

147 Coral Beach Circle, $294,000

438 Pacific Commons Dr., $290,112

1652 Hack Ct., $278,500

344 Ocean Commons Dr., $272,900

340 Ocean Commons Dr., $268,000

274 N Reindeer Rd., $247,180

101 Dry Gulley Ln., $228,300

2021 N Berwick Dr., $216,500

285 Meadowlark Dr., $107,000

6001 S Kings Hwy., $290,000

6001 1422 S Kings Hwy., $220,000

6001-8043 S Kings Hwy., $206,000

1533 Glenns Bay Rd., $185,000

6001-5629 S Kings Highway, $162,000

6001 - O24 S Kings Hwy., $100,000

Condo/townhouse

212 N Ocean Blvd., $185,000

618 17th Ave. N, $157,500

8657 Southbridge Dr., $117,000

1100 Fifth Ave. N, $115,300

1101 2nd Ave. N, $88,000

Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

639 Nautilus Dr., $125,000

Home

7 Damon Loop, $660,000

5 Gasparilla Dr., $595,000

341 Rum Gully Circle, $525,000

5065 Spanish Oaks Ct., $525,000

657 North Creekside Dr., $510,000

5001 Derby Ct., $505,000

911 N Dogwood Dr., $492,000

173 Champions Village Dr., $385,074

812 Cherry Blossom Dr., $349,700

4504 Smilax Pl., $347,000

101 Heron Lake Ct., $266,000

2008 Parker Bay Dr., $265,000

3758 Wacca Wache Dr., $260,000

208 Kings Crossing Loop, $227,500

1492 Riceland Ct., $199,000

145 Ridgeway Loop, $79,000

418 Seabreeze Dr., $75,000

1789 S Waccamaw Dr., $910,000

829 Marlin Ct., $225,000

Condo/townhouse

3053 Court St., $218,000

908 Jackline Dr., $199,900

16 Logan Berry Ct., $170,000

310 Wembley Way, $167,000

2482 Coastline Ct., $119,000

814 N Waccamaw Dr., $215,000

120 North Dogwood Dr., $113,500

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

5217 Nightingale Dr., $280,000

6083 Bolsena Place, $162,900

1583 American Way, $123,000

TBD Ocala St., $80,500

Home

6100 Bolsena Place, $662,425

3821 Waterford Dr., $600,000

556 Dania Beach Dr., $516,478

5507 Porcher Dr., $474,900

3388 Pampas Dr., $440,000

1578 Wellington Way, $399,999

2831 Stellar Loop, $369,000

665 Shine Ave., $291,000

914 5th Ave. S, $91,000

Condo/townhouse

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $483,000

4869 Luster Leaf Circle, $204,900

4801 Luster Leaf Circle, $190,000

4827 Magnolia Lake Dr., $169,000

4749 Wild Iris Dr., $153,000

4761 Wild Iris Dr., $149,000

3762 Citation Way, $149,000

504 N Ocean Blvd., $112,500

2401 S Ocean Blvd., $112,000

2401 S Ocean Blvd., $109,900

4695 Wild Iris Dr., $104,900

830 44th Ave. N, $104,000

2710 S South Ocean Blvd., $100,000

1206 Benna Dr., $99,900

4115 Little River Rd., $95,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $80,000

2207 S Ocean Blvd., $78,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $76,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $57,500

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $57,500

5001 Little River Rd., $55,000

1600 S Ocean Blvd., $43,500

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

Parcel B John Henry Ln., $180,000

1941 Sweet Olive Ln., $125,000

977 Crystal Water Way, $73,000

863 Waterton Ave., $60,000

2213 Yellow Morel Way, $57,000

1234 Fiddlehead Way, $57,000

914 Fiddlehead Way, $53,500

Home

9325 Venezia Circle, $1,037,797

1045 East Isle of Palms Ave., $590,000

2570 Lavender Ln., $520,000

1147 E East Isle of Palms, $510,000

1139 East Isle of Palms Ave., $455,000

2357 Clandon Dr., $420,000

879 Gammon Dr., $412,655

8080 Fort Hill Way, $344,000

928 Harrison Mill St., $324,575

156 Abcaw Blvd., $322,500

4956 Sandlewood Dr., $312,640

1009 Harbison Circle, $311,940

4960 Sandlewood Dr., $308,065

3616 White Wing Circle, $299,900

924 Harrison Mill St., $299,210

8616 Hopper Ct., $293,500

5197 Casentino Ct., $290,000

1018 Harbison Circle, $279,570

10020 Hamilton Branch Loop, $278,000

404 Caretta Ct., $275,000

5036 Wavering Place Loop, $275,000

10035 Hamilton Branch Loop, $268,000

725 Old Castle Loop, $267,400

10023 Hamilton Branch Loop, $256,950

5016 Billy K Trail, $242,750

4910 Darby Ln., $242,000

334 Encore Circle, $233,000

2069 Haystack Way, $229,000

4523 East Walkerton Rd., $227,000

3740 Limerick Rd., $219,900

4584 Hidden Creek Ln., $202,000

107 Quail Hollow Rd., $199,000

2413 Whetstone Ln., $198,000

Condo/townhouse

816-A Salerno Circle, $256,500

564 Uniola Dr., $153,500

1204 River Oaks Dr., $142,000

624 River Oaks Dr., $136,000

617 Waterway Village Blvd., $133,000

607 Waterway Village Blvd, $125,000

1306 River Oaks Dr., $120,000

111 Fountain Pointe Ln., $115,900

4612 Arran Ct., $115,000

500 Wickham Dr., $110,000

472 River Oaks Dr., $97,500

950 Forestbrook Rd., $62,500

950 Forestbrook Rd., $62,500

950 Forestbrook Rd., $62,500

950 Forestbrook Rd., $62,500

950 Forestbrook Rd., $62,500

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

911 Hillside Dr. S, $180,000

120 Tarpon Pond Rd., $42,500

Home

4900 N Ocean Blvd., $1,800,000

205 N 16th Ave., $965,000

1312 Lighthouse Dr., $620,000

4316 Windy Heights Dr., $442,000

1616 Holly Dr., $305,000

5400 Little River Neck Rd., $92,500

156 Little River Neck Rd., $68,000

310 33rd Ave. N, $637,500

Condo/townhouse

3805 S Ocean Blvd., $780,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $457,500

4801 Harbour Point Dr., $328,500

1801 N Ocean Blvd., $289,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $257,000

300 N Ocean Blvd. N, $255,000

606 Wave Rider Ln., $243,000

1545 Spinnaker Dr., $240,000

5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Rd., $230,000

619 Surfsong Way, $228,000

206 N Ocean Blvd., $220,000

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $179,000

104 Shadow Moss Pl., $160,000

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $157,000

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $155,500

1058 Sea Mountain Hwy., $154,900

1221 Tidewater Dr., $152,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $148,500

212 29th Ave. N, $140,000

304 N Ocean Blvd., $134,500

1012 Possum Trot Rd., $99,000

1012 Possum Trot Rd., $94,000

2607 N Ocean Blvd., $85,000

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $50,000

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $48,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 30 Vanderbilt Blvd., $372,500

Lot 10 Cabiniss Ln., $270,000

2781 Vanderbilt Blvd., $210,000

Home

3016 Vanderbilt Blvd., $4,100,000

76 Tara Dr., $920,000

98 Hunters Oak Ct., $655,000

92 Red Maple Dr., $480,000

322 Linden Circle, $475,000

22 Sand Fiddler Dr., $402,000

235 Castaway Key Dr., $380,000

250 Captiva Cove Loop, $312,000

46 Wildflower Trail, $310,000

214 Clamdigger Loop, $306,075

80 Navigators Way, $300,000

16 Dunning Rd., $291,000

Condo/townhouse

341 South Dunes Dr., $750,000

145 S Dunes Dr., $585,000

143 S Dunes Dr., $475,000

139 Dunes Dr., $425,000

139 Avian Dr., $305,000

601 Retreat Beach Circle, $199,900

175 Pawleys Place Dr., $169,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Home

2049 Timmerman Rd., $699,000

5195 Stockyard Loop, $354,000

451 Freewoods Park Ct., $298,763

343 Camrose Way, $288,000

152 Cooper River Rd., $270,000

257 Terra Vista Dr., $254,000

214 Sea Turtle Dr., $247,123

369 Southern Branch Dr., $242,500

281 Sugar Mill Loop, $239,900

527 Saddlebrook Ct., $229,900

290 Sea Turtle Dr., $221,000

6617 Cherry Laurel Dr., $213,500

110 Lexington Pl., $210,000

625 West Oak Circle Dr., $210,000

6630 West Sweetbriar Trail, $177,519

3303 Blue Jay Dr., $169,000

4721 Julious Ln., $50,000

Condo/townhouse

172 Ella Kinley Circle, $176,150

117 Butkus Dr., $123,900

922 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $93,500

6010 Dick Pond Rd., $81,500

101 Prather Park Dr.

