Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Feb. 14-20
Bolivia, N.C. 28422
Land
798 Cedarhurst Dr. SE, $16,000
Holden Beach, N.C. 28462
Home
738 W Ocean Blvd., $660,000
Calabash, N.C. 28467
Land
9442 Old Salem Way, $30,000
180 First Light Ln., $376,135
684 Bullrush Ct., $339,000
559 Chatham Ct., $319,000
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28466
Home
539 Sunset Lakes Blvd., $275,000
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
6661 Summerhill Glen SW, $419,620
871 Teaticket Ln. SW, $280,000
Condo/townhouse
250 W Second St., $340,000
7195 Bonaventure St. SW, $186,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 11 Lantana Circle, $155,000
Lot # 121 South Bay St., $125,000
Mount Zion Ave., $106,500
TBD Madison Dr., $15,000
TBD Madison Dr., $15,000
Home
1330 Jackson Village Rd., $52,000
Condo/townhouse
204 Bamboo Loop, $138,000
Conway 29526
Land
Highway 905, $150,000
Highway 905, $150,000
101 Clemson Rd., $50,000
Home
1208 Whooping Crane Dr., $570,000
2964 Highway 90, $392,500
2741 Sanctuary Blvd., $361,000
387 Trestle Way, $335,000
2015 Hazlette Loop, $305,130
624 Belmont Dr., $299,500
2745 Sanctuary Blvd., $296,500
729 Helms Way, $274,900
455 Archer Ct., $267,431
545 Hillsborough Dr., $257,500
741 Tattlesbury Dr., $250,965
892 Wild Leaf Loop, $246,290
535 Sand Ridge Rd., $230,000
310 Rainwood Rd., $228,000
307 Palm Terrace Loop, $225,599
252 Jessica Lakes Dr., $221,500
901 Wild Leaf Loop, $219,890
365 Copperwood Loop, $211,610
1737 Juniper Dr., $210,000
2103 Cultra Rd., $209,900
285 White Water Loop, $190,000
4216 Rockwood Dr., $170,002
3586 Greenwood Dr., $170,000
369 Willard Rd., $169,900
719 University Forest Circle, $127,000
1223 Park Hill Dr., $80,000
5186 Rush Rd., $55,000
Condo/townhouse
1017 Tee Shot Dr., $170,000
1166 Fairway Ln., $167,500
525 Wild Wing Blvd., $81,000
Conway 29527
Land
2586 -2632 Highway 378, $68,750
Home
3248 Merganser Dr., $213,860
3129 Merganser Dr., $199,972
1329 Red Head Ct., $196,340
1224 Dunraven Ct., $177,000
254 MacArthur Dr., $173,250
2400 Farmwood Circle, $162,500
2831 Green Pond Circle, $159,000
Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544
Land
1836 Highway 129, $42,000
Home
311 Farmtrac Dr., $286,000
149 Clearwind Ct., $231,000
4190 Barnhill Rd., $111,000
176 Baylee Circle, $185,005
Little River 29566
Land
James Bellamy Circle, $525,000
Home
136 Morgan Ave., $690,000
4837 Williams Island Dr., $535,000
750 Ricegrass Pl., $431,876
304 Switchgrass Loop, $325,000
265 Sage Circle, $324,333
3126 Balboa Ln., $317,495
196 Juniata Loop, $266,350
4329 Deer Run Ave., $249,500
437 Cordgrass Ln., $190,000
2612 Soapstone Ave., $184,000
3136 Lyndon Dr., $80,000
Condo/townhouse
4445 Kingsport Rd., $140,000
775 Plantation Dr., $126,000
4446 Little River Inn Ln., $125,500
775 Plantation Dr., $121,000
4454 Little River Inn Ln., $70,000
4350 Intercoastal Dr., $69,000
Longs 29566
Land
TBD Highway 9, $400,000
Home
9742 Anchor Dr., $405,000
115 Buck Creek Dr., $209,900
678 Bucks Trail, $192,500
218 Math Place, $168,000
Condo/townhouse
193 Charter Dr., $82,000
657 Tupelo Ln., $82,000
Loris 29569
Land
Tract B Stadium Dr., $24,500
48 Futrell St., $10,000
Home
1076 McNabb Rd., $338,500
633 Timber Creek Dr., $170,650
1471 Holly Hill Rd., $160,000
2970 Main St., $146,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
113 Hickory Ln., $760,000
6523 Misurina Lane, $509,590
6719 Ocean Breeze Loop, $499,000
6536 Sabbioni St., $450,540
1027 Anrea St., $382,840
6411 Torino Lane, $359,940
1031 Anrea St., $353,365
1010 Waterway Ln., $345,000
10056 Kings Rd., $222,000
Condo/townhouse
9820 Queensway Blvd., $309,900
435 Ocean Creek Dr., $299,000
1352 Villa Marbella Ct., $289,900
8560 Queensway Blvd., $284,900
9540 Shore Dr., $230,000
101 Westhill Circle, $225,000
202 N 74th Ave. N, $175,000
201 74th Ave. N, $170,000
1100 Commons Blvd., $151,500
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $103,500
6804 N Ocean Blvd. N, $79,000
603 Wagon Wheel Rd., $50,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
116-B 9th Ave. N, $505,000
418 Pacific Commons Dr., $295,900
147 Coral Beach Circle, $294,000
438 Pacific Commons Dr., $290,112
1652 Hack Ct., $278,500
344 Ocean Commons Dr., $272,900
340 Ocean Commons Dr., $268,000
274 N Reindeer Rd., $247,180
101 Dry Gulley Ln., $228,300
2021 N Berwick Dr., $216,500
285 Meadowlark Dr., $107,000
6001 S Kings Hwy., $290,000
6001 1422 S Kings Hwy., $220,000
6001-8043 S Kings Hwy., $206,000
1533 Glenns Bay Rd., $185,000
6001-5629 S Kings Highway, $162,000
6001 - O24 S Kings Hwy., $100,000
Condo/townhouse
212 N Ocean Blvd., $185,000
618 17th Ave. N, $157,500
8657 Southbridge Dr., $117,000
1100 Fifth Ave. N, $115,300
1101 2nd Ave. N, $88,000
Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
639 Nautilus Dr., $125,000
Home
7 Damon Loop, $660,000
5 Gasparilla Dr., $595,000
341 Rum Gully Circle, $525,000
5065 Spanish Oaks Ct., $525,000
657 North Creekside Dr., $510,000
5001 Derby Ct., $505,000
911 N Dogwood Dr., $492,000
173 Champions Village Dr., $385,074
812 Cherry Blossom Dr., $349,700
4504 Smilax Pl., $347,000
101 Heron Lake Ct., $266,000
2008 Parker Bay Dr., $265,000
3758 Wacca Wache Dr., $260,000
208 Kings Crossing Loop, $227,500
1492 Riceland Ct., $199,000
145 Ridgeway Loop, $79,000
418 Seabreeze Dr., $75,000
1789 S Waccamaw Dr., $910,000
829 Marlin Ct., $225,000
Condo/townhouse
3053 Court St., $218,000
908 Jackline Dr., $199,900
16 Logan Berry Ct., $170,000
310 Wembley Way, $167,000
2482 Coastline Ct., $119,000
814 N Waccamaw Dr., $215,000
120 North Dogwood Dr., $113,500
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
5217 Nightingale Dr., $280,000
6083 Bolsena Place, $162,900
1583 American Way, $123,000
TBD Ocala St., $80,500
Home
6100 Bolsena Place, $662,425
3821 Waterford Dr., $600,000
556 Dania Beach Dr., $516,478
5507 Porcher Dr., $474,900
3388 Pampas Dr., $440,000
1578 Wellington Way, $399,999
2831 Stellar Loop, $369,000
665 Shine Ave., $291,000
914 5th Ave. S, $91,000
Condo/townhouse
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $483,000
4869 Luster Leaf Circle, $204,900
4801 Luster Leaf Circle, $190,000
4827 Magnolia Lake Dr., $169,000
4749 Wild Iris Dr., $153,000
4761 Wild Iris Dr., $149,000
3762 Citation Way, $149,000
504 N Ocean Blvd., $112,500
2401 S Ocean Blvd., $112,000
2401 S Ocean Blvd., $109,900
4695 Wild Iris Dr., $104,900
830 44th Ave. N, $104,000
2710 S South Ocean Blvd., $100,000
1206 Benna Dr., $99,900
4115 Little River Rd., $95,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $80,000
2207 S Ocean Blvd., $78,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $76,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $57,500
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $57,500
5001 Little River Rd., $55,000
1600 S Ocean Blvd., $43,500
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
Parcel B John Henry Ln., $180,000
1941 Sweet Olive Ln., $125,000
977 Crystal Water Way, $73,000
863 Waterton Ave., $60,000
2213 Yellow Morel Way, $57,000
1234 Fiddlehead Way, $57,000
914 Fiddlehead Way, $53,500
Home
9325 Venezia Circle, $1,037,797
1045 East Isle of Palms Ave., $590,000
2570 Lavender Ln., $520,000
1147 E East Isle of Palms, $510,000
1139 East Isle of Palms Ave., $455,000
2357 Clandon Dr., $420,000
879 Gammon Dr., $412,655
8080 Fort Hill Way, $344,000
928 Harrison Mill St., $324,575
156 Abcaw Blvd., $322,500
4956 Sandlewood Dr., $312,640
1009 Harbison Circle, $311,940
4960 Sandlewood Dr., $308,065
3616 White Wing Circle, $299,900
924 Harrison Mill St., $299,210
8616 Hopper Ct., $293,500
5197 Casentino Ct., $290,000
1018 Harbison Circle, $279,570
10020 Hamilton Branch Loop, $278,000
404 Caretta Ct., $275,000
5036 Wavering Place Loop, $275,000
10035 Hamilton Branch Loop, $268,000
725 Old Castle Loop, $267,400
10023 Hamilton Branch Loop, $256,950
5016 Billy K Trail, $242,750
4910 Darby Ln., $242,000
334 Encore Circle, $233,000
2069 Haystack Way, $229,000
4523 East Walkerton Rd., $227,000
3740 Limerick Rd., $219,900
4584 Hidden Creek Ln., $202,000
107 Quail Hollow Rd., $199,000
2413 Whetstone Ln., $198,000
Condo/townhouse
816-A Salerno Circle, $256,500
564 Uniola Dr., $153,500
1204 River Oaks Dr., $142,000
624 River Oaks Dr., $136,000
617 Waterway Village Blvd., $133,000
607 Waterway Village Blvd, $125,000
1306 River Oaks Dr., $120,000
111 Fountain Pointe Ln., $115,900
4612 Arran Ct., $115,000
500 Wickham Dr., $110,000
472 River Oaks Dr., $97,500
950 Forestbrook Rd., $62,500
950 Forestbrook Rd., $62,500
950 Forestbrook Rd., $62,500
950 Forestbrook Rd., $62,500
950 Forestbrook Rd., $62,500
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
911 Hillside Dr. S, $180,000
120 Tarpon Pond Rd., $42,500
Home
4900 N Ocean Blvd., $1,800,000
205 N 16th Ave., $965,000
1312 Lighthouse Dr., $620,000
4316 Windy Heights Dr., $442,000
1616 Holly Dr., $305,000
5400 Little River Neck Rd., $92,500
156 Little River Neck Rd., $68,000
310 33rd Ave. N, $637,500
Condo/townhouse
3805 S Ocean Blvd., $780,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $457,500
4801 Harbour Point Dr., $328,500
1801 N Ocean Blvd., $289,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $257,000
300 N Ocean Blvd. N, $255,000
606 Wave Rider Ln., $243,000
1545 Spinnaker Dr., $240,000
5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Rd., $230,000
619 Surfsong Way, $228,000
206 N Ocean Blvd., $220,000
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $179,000
104 Shadow Moss Pl., $160,000
5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $157,000
5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $155,500
1058 Sea Mountain Hwy., $154,900
1221 Tidewater Dr., $152,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $148,500
212 29th Ave. N, $140,000
304 N Ocean Blvd., $134,500
1012 Possum Trot Rd., $99,000
1012 Possum Trot Rd., $94,000
2607 N Ocean Blvd., $85,000
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $50,000
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $48,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Lot 30 Vanderbilt Blvd., $372,500
Lot 10 Cabiniss Ln., $270,000
2781 Vanderbilt Blvd., $210,000
Home
3016 Vanderbilt Blvd., $4,100,000
76 Tara Dr., $920,000
98 Hunters Oak Ct., $655,000
92 Red Maple Dr., $480,000
322 Linden Circle, $475,000
22 Sand Fiddler Dr., $402,000
235 Castaway Key Dr., $380,000
250 Captiva Cove Loop, $312,000
46 Wildflower Trail, $310,000
214 Clamdigger Loop, $306,075
80 Navigators Way, $300,000
16 Dunning Rd., $291,000
Condo/townhouse
341 South Dunes Dr., $750,000
145 S Dunes Dr., $585,000
143 S Dunes Dr., $475,000
139 Dunes Dr., $425,000
139 Avian Dr., $305,000
601 Retreat Beach Circle, $199,900
175 Pawleys Place Dr., $169,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Home
2049 Timmerman Rd., $699,000
5195 Stockyard Loop, $354,000
451 Freewoods Park Ct., $298,763
343 Camrose Way, $288,000
152 Cooper River Rd., $270,000
257 Terra Vista Dr., $254,000
214 Sea Turtle Dr., $247,123
369 Southern Branch Dr., $242,500
281 Sugar Mill Loop, $239,900
527 Saddlebrook Ct., $229,900
290 Sea Turtle Dr., $221,000
6617 Cherry Laurel Dr., $213,500
110 Lexington Pl., $210,000
625 West Oak Circle Dr., $210,000
6630 West Sweetbriar Trail, $177,519
3303 Blue Jay Dr., $169,000
4721 Julious Ln., $50,000
Condo/townhouse
172 Ella Kinley Circle, $176,150
117 Butkus Dr., $123,900
922 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $93,500
6010 Dick Pond Rd., $81,500
