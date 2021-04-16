Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Feb. 7-13
Tabor City, N.C. 28463
Land
161 Courtney Square, $8,500
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
581 Lathrop Ct. NW, $420,000
1058 Valley Dr., $162,500
Condo/townhouse
1994 Coleman Lake Dr., $223,500
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
6822 W Lindley Lane, $281,697
Whiteville, N.C. 28472
Land
144 G & B Estates Ave., $12,900
Lot 11 Luvan Blvd., $175,000
5609 Saint Delights Rd., $126,500
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 7 Woodside Trail, $40,000
133 Wolf Dr., $8,250
Home
420 Bonnyneck Dr., $825,000
112 Front St., $379,000
507 Charlton Blvd., $270,805
581 Francis Parker Rd., $260,000
425 Queen St., $164,900
Condo/townhouse
58 Pool Pl., $133,400
Aynor 29511
Land
TBD Nichols Hwy., $110,000
TBD Pine Oaks Farm Rd., $57,500
Home
3062 Poplar Church Rd., $385,000
Conway 29526
Land
1208 Anderson St., $25,000
Home
333 Cypress Flat Ct., $370,500
132 Glenmoor Dr., $310,000
186 Rivers Edge Dr., $309,900
1018 Hopscotch Ln., $265,113
233 Hillsborough Dr., $261,000
3630 Crawford Ln., $250,000
573 Heritage Downs Dr., $247,565
284 Palm Terrace Loop, $232,340
189 Myrtle Grande Dr., $230,000
1024 Hawks Nest Ln., $230,000
298 Lenox Dr., $224,400
1409 Half Penny Loop, $220,000
1005 Hawks Nest Ln., $217,900
236 Palm Terrace Loop, $208,790
113 Boxwood Ln., $205,000
1210 Collins St., $165,000
1011 Holt Rd., $137,000
1815 9th Ave., $44,000
Condo/townhouse
324 Kiskadee Loop, $108,000
334 Kiskadee Loop, $105,000
260 Myrtle Greens Dr., $86,500
1432 Highway 544, $75,000
3559 Highway 544, $67,000
Conway 29527
Land
11 Ole Nobleman Ct., $70,000
Home
3332 Merganser Dr., $288,551
3328 Merganser Dr., $287,469
3127 Holly Loop, $204,900
3320 Merganser Dr., $195,490
1592 Heirloom Dr., $185,900
1105 Sedgefield St., $179,000
1404 Leatherman Rd., $175,000
Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
1252 Pinetucky Dr., $230,000
121 Baylee Circle, $175,050
Little River 29566
Land
4396 Baldwin Ave., $6,000
Home
4854 Williams Island Dr., $780,000
2273 Starduster Ln., $605,000
376 Waterfall Circle, $460,000
3477 Eversheen Dr., $373,216
741 Ricegrass Pl., $369,719
1227 Maxwell Dr., $346,954
184 Juniata Loop, $330,580
3043 Calusa Dr., $328,456
247 Goldenrod Circle, $310,901
791 Cypress Way, $281,811
179 Juniata Loop, $269,015
901 Witherbee Way, $265,000
230 Juniata Loop, $264,179
1445 Finnell Rd., $260,000
798 Cypress Way, $248,978
3790 Cypress Dr., $240,000
870 Holly Sands Blvd., $192,500
1111 Jasmine Trail, $160,000
3845 Woodridge Circle, $90,000
Condo/townhouse
4503 W Harbour Ct., $220,000
4440 Turtle Ln., $215,000
4413 Eastport Blvd., $165,000
1025 Plantation Dr., $97,500
4498 Little River Inn Ln., $80,000
4150 Horseshoe Rd., $76,500
4150 N Horseshoe Rd., $76,500
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $55,000
Longs 29568
Land
9777 Anchor Dr., $232,500
Home
1095 Yellow Jasmine Dr., $375,000
970 Snowberry Dr., $235,000
552 Bucks Trail, $230,000
1736 Sapphire Dr., $229,900
632 Bucks Trail, $207,000
516 Truitt Dr., $186,000
Condo/townhouse
623 Tupelo Dr., $62,000
Loris 29569
Land
TBD Highway 19, $292,500
6298 Highway 66, $18,500
Home
645 Timber Creek Dr., $228,790
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
9410 Cove Dr., $1,450,000
490 Posada Dr., $955,000
1222 Glarentza St., $655,815
326 Surfview Pl., $557,600
7576 Regina Ct., $505,000
829 Corrado St., $489,700
Condo/townhouse
122 Vista Del Mar Ln., $1,518,000
8500 Margate Circle, $580,000
9840 Queensway Blvd., $400,000
9840 Queensway Blvd., $327,000
8560 Queensway Blvd., $300,000
8560 Queensway Blvd., $275,000
9820 Queensway Blvd., $269,900
100 Ocean Creek Dr., $265,000
8121 Amalfi Pl., $192,000
9621 Shore Dr., $185,000
9660 Shore Dr., $180,000
403 76th Ave. N, $172,000
202 N 74th Ave. N, $169,000
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $155,000
250 Maison Dr., $151,500
250 Maison Dr., $150,000
209 75th Ave. N, $147,000
250 Maison Dr., $146,000
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $144,000
7313 Porcher Dr., $135,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $120,000
201 77th Ave. N, $113,000
7000 N Ocean Blvd., $80,000
9550 Shore Dr., $78,500
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
1121 S Highway 17 Business, $655,000
Home
13B Seaside Dr. N, $1,001,000
17A N Ocean Blvd., $640,000
604 Hickman St., $403,668
327A South Willow Dr., $385,000
350 Mikita Dr., $346,089
1433 Holtzman St., $340,000
160 Ocean Commons Dr., $320,000
419 Pacific Commons Dr., $311,576
511 3rd Ave. S, $243,000
1026 Plantation Dr., $241,900
534 Meadowlark Dr., $159,400
6001-X8 S Kings Hwy., $260,000
6001 1512 S Kings Hwy., $206,300
6001-1463 South Kings Hwy., $169,900
Condo/townhouse
1024 S Hollywood Dr., $155,000
1880 Auburn Ln., $113,000
2090 Cross Gate Blvd, $110,000
214 Double Eagle Dr., $102,000
126 Waccamaw Dr., $280,000
Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
TBD Nautilus Dr., $120,000
Home
406 Caverly Ln., $490,000
118 Eagle Pass Dr., $490,000
18 Fieldstone Ct., $447,000
101 Garden City Retreat Dr., $443,000
165 Champions Village Dr., $431,136
2015 Silver Island Way, $414,360
178 Pickering Dr., $385,000
4420 Buckthorn Pl., $349,900
601 Grand Cypress Way, $345,000
326 Waties Dr., $319,000
809 LaQuinta Loop, $317,500
886 LaQuinta Loop, $314,900
221 Castle Pines Ln., $267,900
1607 Wood Thrush Dr., $245,500
5065 Cowart Ct., $85,000
541 Key Largo Ave., $48,000
232 Kings Crossing Loop, $249,900
25 Spinnaker Ln., $64,900
Condo/townhouse
90 Oyster Bay Dr., $393,000
805 Sunswept Ct., $190,625
167 Chenoa Dr., $174,900
815 Wilshire Ln., $168,500
822 Sail Ln., $154,000
401 Cambridge Circle, $73,500
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
824 Rosa Circle, $356,206
2545 Goldfinch Dr., $340,000
1767 Orchard Dr., $340,000
412 31st Ave. N, $318,000
2404 Seabreeze Pl., $310,000
1826 Zodiac Court, $306,885
2678 Ophelia Way, $285,000
2645 Orion Loop, $284,000
709 46th Ave. N, $279,870
2654 Orion Loop, $266,360
2642 Orion Loop, $265,000
1390 Brown Pelican Dr., $235,000
905 48th Ave. N, $218,000
1116 Scott Dr., $160,000
1016 Dunbar St., $160,000
859 South Park Dr., $69,900
Condo/townhouse
5507 N Ocean Blvd., $345,500
3564 Evergreen Way, $188,000
663 Swallow Ave., $180,111
1700 N Ocean Blvd. N, $172,000
1851 Low Country Pl., $164,500
4655 Wild Iris Dr., $153,000
4860 Carnation Circle, $140,000
4761 Wild Iris Dr., $133,900
3853 Myrtle Pointe Dr., $130,000
3874 Myrtle Pointe Dr., $120,000
2401 S Ocean Blvd., $108,500
4856 Carnation Circle, $105,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $85,000
2300 N Ocean Blvd., $80,500
2300 N Ocean Blvd., $80,500
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $75,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $74,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $70,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $69,900
1105 Ocean Blvd. S, $69,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $60,000
2207 Ocean Blvd. S, $60,000
1501 South Ocean Blvd., $59,900
2207 S Ocean Blvd., $59,500
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $55,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $51,500
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
1803 Serena Dr., $155,000
1179 Fiddlehead Way, $125,000
7008 Legare Pl., $90,000
4496 Aberdeen Way, $48,500
402 St. Julian Ln., $47,500
Home
300 Shoreward Dr., $852,900
718 Greta Loop, $518,727
937 Bluffview Dr., $495,000
204 Walnut Grove Ct., $382,280
805 Celene Ct., $374,500
2367 Covington Dr., $345,000
8059 Fort Hill Way, $342,000
9134 Abingdon Dr., $325,000
8077 Fort Hill Way, $309,440
5188 Country Pine Dr., $299,070
1136 Cycad Dr., $292,000
260 Turning Pines Loop, $290,900
953 Shipmaster Ave., $281,250
5043 Wavering Place Loop, $269,490
10027 Hamilton Branch Loop, $268,000
2526 Greenbank Dr., $260,000
5048 Wavering Place Loop, $255,000
2271 Beauclair Ct., $254,900
1014 Post Oak Ct., $235,000
861 Silvercrest Dr., $222,000
4361 Cross Cut Trail, $188,000
Condo/townhouse
310 Lockerbie Ct., $190,000
401 Blacksmith Ln., $178,000
1033 World Tour Blvd., $172,500
4628 Livorn Loop, $156,900
706 Riverwalk Dr., $149,900
4922 Pond Shoals Ct., $144,000
216 Castle Dr., $105,500
488 River Oaks Dr., $98,000
581 Blue River Ct., $92,500
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
914 Strand Ave., $269,900
4736 Bucks Bluff Dr., $185,000
700 30th Ave. S, $52,000
Home
329 47th Ave. N, $700,000
222 28th Ave. N, $595,000
2332 Tidewatch Way, $475,000
314 56th Ave. N, $425,000
3803 Seedling Ct., $420,000
305 Hickory Ave., $410,000
924 Leah Jayne Ln., $350,000
713 40th Ave. S, $317,500
Condo/townhouse
212 4th Ave. N, $442,500
2180 Waterview Dr., $426,000
201 S Ocean Blvd., $380,000
503 20th Ave. N, $294,900
1545 Spinnaker Dr., $249,900
1709 S Ocean Blvd., $198,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $187,500
2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $158,500
701 S First Ave. S, $157,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $154,000
2711 S Ocean Blvd., $152,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $120,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $120,000
1900 Duffy St., $105,000
2301 S Ocean Blvd., $103,000
4409 N Ocean Blvd., $80,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Home
571 Norris Dr., $1,625,000
133 Rookery Trail, $650,000
85 Muirfield Dr., $603,800
205 Chapel Creek Rd., $527,263
74 Muirfield Dr., $497,500
11 Berkshire Loop, $450,000
38 Grace Bay Ct., $375,300
1386 Tradition Club Dr., $355,000
12 Black Pearl Court, $284,000
Condo/townhouse
135 South Dunes Dr., $725,000
741 Retreat Beach Circle, $380,000
621 Pinehurst Ln., $256,500
715 Blue Stem Dr., $223,300
130 Puffin Dr., $210,100
130 Puffin Dr., $204,900
448 Pinehurst Ln., $185,000
192 Egret Circle, $128,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
Lot 14 Newcastle Loop, $58,000
217 Sun Light Dr., $35,500
Home
801 Jeter Ln., $392,000
506 Reedy River Rd., $320,000
4250 Mynatt Ct., $319,900
863 Spindel Dr., $283,035
303 Hampton Park Circle, $279,000
48 Smith Blvd., $260,000
618 Menlo Park Ln., $250,000
206 Leadoff Dr., $240,000
4204 High Brass Trail, $235,000
548 Hobie Cat Rd., $234,500
2562 Wild Game Trail, $210,000
104 Tradd St., $207,000
4739 Cottonwood Dr., $134,000
8524 Woodfield Dr., $130,000
4749 Cottonwood Dr., $68,000
Condo/townhouse
2122 Rayson Dr., $184,000
172 Ella Kinley Circle, $180,650
109 Ella Kinley Circle, $159,900
500 Fairway Village Dr., $73,000
Comments