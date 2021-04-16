Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By Staff reports

Feb. 7-13

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Land

161 Courtney Square, $8,500

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

581 Lathrop Ct. NW, $420,000

1058 Valley Dr., $162,500

Condo/townhouse

1994 Coleman Lake Dr., $223,500

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

6822 W Lindley Lane, $281,697

Whiteville, N.C. 28472

Land

144 G & B Estates Ave., $12,900

Lot 11 Luvan Blvd., $175,000

5609 Saint Delights Rd., $126,500

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 7 Woodside Trail, $40,000

133 Wolf Dr., $8,250

Home

420 Bonnyneck Dr., $825,000

112 Front St., $379,000

507 Charlton Blvd., $270,805

581 Francis Parker Rd., $260,000

425 Queen St., $164,900

Condo/townhouse

58 Pool Pl., $133,400

Aynor 29511

Land

TBD Nichols Hwy., $110,000

TBD Pine Oaks Farm Rd., $57,500

Home

3062 Poplar Church Rd., $385,000

Conway 29526

Land

1208 Anderson St., $25,000

Home

333 Cypress Flat Ct., $370,500

132 Glenmoor Dr., $310,000

186 Rivers Edge Dr., $309,900

1018 Hopscotch Ln., $265,113

233 Hillsborough Dr., $261,000

3630 Crawford Ln., $250,000

573 Heritage Downs Dr., $247,565

284 Palm Terrace Loop, $232,340

189 Myrtle Grande Dr., $230,000

1024 Hawks Nest Ln., $230,000

298 Lenox Dr., $224,400

1409 Half Penny Loop, $220,000

1005 Hawks Nest Ln., $217,900

236 Palm Terrace Loop, $208,790

113 Boxwood Ln., $205,000

1210 Collins St., $165,000

1011 Holt Rd., $137,000

1815 9th Ave., $44,000

Condo/townhouse

324 Kiskadee Loop, $108,000

334 Kiskadee Loop, $105,000

260 Myrtle Greens Dr., $86,500

1432 Highway 544, $75,000

3559 Highway 544, $67,000

Conway 29527

Land

11 Ole Nobleman Ct., $70,000

Home

3332 Merganser Dr., $288,551

3328 Merganser Dr., $287,469

3127 Holly Loop, $204,900

3320 Merganser Dr., $195,490

1592 Heirloom Dr., $185,900

1105 Sedgefield St., $179,000

1404 Leatherman Rd., $175,000

Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

1252 Pinetucky Dr., $230,000

121 Baylee Circle, $175,050

Little River 29566

Land

4396 Baldwin Ave., $6,000

Home

4854 Williams Island Dr., $780,000

2273 Starduster Ln., $605,000

376 Waterfall Circle, $460,000

3477 Eversheen Dr., $373,216

741 Ricegrass Pl., $369,719

1227 Maxwell Dr., $346,954

184 Juniata Loop, $330,580

3043 Calusa Dr., $328,456

247 Goldenrod Circle, $310,901

791 Cypress Way, $281,811

179 Juniata Loop, $269,015

901 Witherbee Way, $265,000

230 Juniata Loop, $264,179

1445 Finnell Rd., $260,000

798 Cypress Way, $248,978

3790 Cypress Dr., $240,000

870 Holly Sands Blvd., $192,500

1111 Jasmine Trail, $160,000

3845 Woodridge Circle, $90,000

Condo/townhouse

4503 W Harbour Ct., $220,000

4440 Turtle Ln., $215,000

4413 Eastport Blvd., $165,000

1025 Plantation Dr., $97,500

4498 Little River Inn Ln., $80,000

4150 Horseshoe Rd., $76,500

4150 N Horseshoe Rd., $76,500

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $55,000

Longs 29568

Land

9777 Anchor Dr., $232,500

Home

1095 Yellow Jasmine Dr., $375,000

970 Snowberry Dr., $235,000

552 Bucks Trail, $230,000

1736 Sapphire Dr., $229,900

632 Bucks Trail, $207,000

516 Truitt Dr., $186,000

Condo/townhouse

623 Tupelo Dr., $62,000

Loris 29569

Land

TBD Highway 19, $292,500

6298 Highway 66, $18,500

Home

645 Timber Creek Dr., $228,790

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

9410 Cove Dr., $1,450,000

490 Posada Dr., $955,000

1222 Glarentza St., $655,815

326 Surfview Pl., $557,600

7576 Regina Ct., $505,000

829 Corrado St., $489,700

Condo/townhouse

122 Vista Del Mar Ln., $1,518,000

8500 Margate Circle, $580,000

9840 Queensway Blvd., $400,000

9840 Queensway Blvd., $327,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $300,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $275,000

9820 Queensway Blvd., $269,900

100 Ocean Creek Dr., $265,000

8121 Amalfi Pl., $192,000

9621 Shore Dr., $185,000

9660 Shore Dr., $180,000

403 76th Ave. N, $172,000

202 N 74th Ave. N, $169,000

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $155,000

250 Maison Dr., $151,500

250 Maison Dr., $150,000

209 75th Ave. N, $147,000

250 Maison Dr., $146,000

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $144,000

7313 Porcher Dr., $135,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $120,000

201 77th Ave. N, $113,000

7000 N Ocean Blvd., $80,000

9550 Shore Dr., $78,500

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

1121 S Highway 17 Business, $655,000

Home

13B Seaside Dr. N, $1,001,000

17A N Ocean Blvd., $640,000

604 Hickman St., $403,668

327A South Willow Dr., $385,000

350 Mikita Dr., $346,089

1433 Holtzman St., $340,000

160 Ocean Commons Dr., $320,000

419 Pacific Commons Dr., $311,576

511 3rd Ave. S, $243,000

1026 Plantation Dr., $241,900

534 Meadowlark Dr., $159,400

6001-X8 S Kings Hwy., $260,000

6001 1512 S Kings Hwy., $206,300

6001-1463 South Kings Hwy., $169,900

Condo/townhouse

1024 S Hollywood Dr., $155,000

1880 Auburn Ln., $113,000

2090 Cross Gate Blvd, $110,000

214 Double Eagle Dr., $102,000

126 Waccamaw Dr., $280,000

Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

TBD Nautilus Dr., $120,000

Home

406 Caverly Ln., $490,000

118 Eagle Pass Dr., $490,000

18 Fieldstone Ct., $447,000

101 Garden City Retreat Dr., $443,000

165 Champions Village Dr., $431,136

2015 Silver Island Way, $414,360

178 Pickering Dr., $385,000

4420 Buckthorn Pl., $349,900

601 Grand Cypress Way, $345,000

326 Waties Dr., $319,000

809 LaQuinta Loop, $317,500

886 LaQuinta Loop, $314,900

221 Castle Pines Ln., $267,900

1607 Wood Thrush Dr., $245,500

5065 Cowart Ct., $85,000

541 Key Largo Ave., $48,000

232 Kings Crossing Loop, $249,900

25 Spinnaker Ln., $64,900

Condo/townhouse

90 Oyster Bay Dr., $393,000

805 Sunswept Ct., $190,625

167 Chenoa Dr., $174,900

815 Wilshire Ln., $168,500

822 Sail Ln., $154,000

401 Cambridge Circle, $73,500

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

824 Rosa Circle, $356,206

2545 Goldfinch Dr., $340,000

1767 Orchard Dr., $340,000

412 31st Ave. N, $318,000

2404 Seabreeze Pl., $310,000

1826 Zodiac Court, $306,885

2678 Ophelia Way, $285,000

2645 Orion Loop, $284,000

709 46th Ave. N, $279,870

2654 Orion Loop, $266,360

2642 Orion Loop, $265,000

1390 Brown Pelican Dr., $235,000

905 48th Ave. N, $218,000

1116 Scott Dr., $160,000

1016 Dunbar St., $160,000

859 South Park Dr., $69,900

Condo/townhouse

5507 N Ocean Blvd., $345,500

3564 Evergreen Way, $188,000

663 Swallow Ave., $180,111

1700 N Ocean Blvd. N, $172,000

1851 Low Country Pl., $164,500

4655 Wild Iris Dr., $153,000

4860 Carnation Circle, $140,000

4761 Wild Iris Dr., $133,900

3853 Myrtle Pointe Dr., $130,000

3874 Myrtle Pointe Dr., $120,000

2401 S Ocean Blvd., $108,500

4856 Carnation Circle, $105,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $85,000

2300 N Ocean Blvd., $80,500

2300 N Ocean Blvd., $80,500

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $75,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $74,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $70,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $69,900

1105 Ocean Blvd. S, $69,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $60,000

2207 Ocean Blvd. S, $60,000

1501 South Ocean Blvd., $59,900

2207 S Ocean Blvd., $59,500

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $55,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $51,500

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

1803 Serena Dr., $155,000

1179 Fiddlehead Way, $125,000

7008 Legare Pl., $90,000

4496 Aberdeen Way, $48,500

402 St. Julian Ln., $47,500

Home

300 Shoreward Dr., $852,900

718 Greta Loop, $518,727

937 Bluffview Dr., $495,000

204 Walnut Grove Ct., $382,280

805 Celene Ct., $374,500

2367 Covington Dr., $345,000

8059 Fort Hill Way, $342,000

9134 Abingdon Dr., $325,000

8077 Fort Hill Way, $309,440

5188 Country Pine Dr., $299,070

1136 Cycad Dr., $292,000

260 Turning Pines Loop, $290,900

953 Shipmaster Ave., $281,250

5043 Wavering Place Loop, $269,490

10027 Hamilton Branch Loop, $268,000

2526 Greenbank Dr., $260,000

5048 Wavering Place Loop, $255,000

2271 Beauclair Ct., $254,900

1014 Post Oak Ct., $235,000

861 Silvercrest Dr., $222,000

4361 Cross Cut Trail, $188,000

Condo/townhouse

310 Lockerbie Ct., $190,000

401 Blacksmith Ln., $178,000

1033 World Tour Blvd., $172,500

4628 Livorn Loop, $156,900

706 Riverwalk Dr., $149,900

4922 Pond Shoals Ct., $144,000

216 Castle Dr., $105,500

488 River Oaks Dr., $98,000

581 Blue River Ct., $92,500

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

914 Strand Ave., $269,900

4736 Bucks Bluff Dr., $185,000

700 30th Ave. S, $52,000

Home

329 47th Ave. N, $700,000

222 28th Ave. N, $595,000

2332 Tidewatch Way, $475,000

314 56th Ave. N, $425,000

3803 Seedling Ct., $420,000

305 Hickory Ave., $410,000

924 Leah Jayne Ln., $350,000

713 40th Ave. S, $317,500

Condo/townhouse

212 4th Ave. N, $442,500

2180 Waterview Dr., $426,000

201 S Ocean Blvd., $380,000

503 20th Ave. N, $294,900

1545 Spinnaker Dr., $249,900

1709 S Ocean Blvd., $198,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $187,500

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $158,500

701 S First Ave. S, $157,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $154,000

2711 S Ocean Blvd., $152,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $120,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $120,000

1900 Duffy St., $105,000

2301 S Ocean Blvd., $103,000

4409 N Ocean Blvd., $80,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Home

571 Norris Dr., $1,625,000

133 Rookery Trail, $650,000

85 Muirfield Dr., $603,800

205 Chapel Creek Rd., $527,263

74 Muirfield Dr., $497,500

11 Berkshire Loop, $450,000

38 Grace Bay Ct., $375,300

1386 Tradition Club Dr., $355,000

12 Black Pearl Court, $284,000

Condo/townhouse

135 South Dunes Dr., $725,000

741 Retreat Beach Circle, $380,000

621 Pinehurst Ln., $256,500

715 Blue Stem Dr., $223,300

130 Puffin Dr., $210,100

130 Puffin Dr., $204,900

448 Pinehurst Ln., $185,000

192 Egret Circle, $128,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

Lot 14 Newcastle Loop, $58,000

217 Sun Light Dr., $35,500

Home

801 Jeter Ln., $392,000

506 Reedy River Rd., $320,000

4250 Mynatt Ct., $319,900

863 Spindel Dr., $283,035

303 Hampton Park Circle, $279,000

48 Smith Blvd., $260,000

618 Menlo Park Ln., $250,000

206 Leadoff Dr., $240,000

4204 High Brass Trail, $235,000

548 Hobie Cat Rd., $234,500

2562 Wild Game Trail, $210,000

104 Tradd St., $207,000

4739 Cottonwood Dr., $134,000

8524 Woodfield Dr., $130,000

4749 Cottonwood Dr., $68,000

Condo/townhouse

2122 Rayson Dr., $184,000

172 Ella Kinley Circle, $180,650

109 Ella Kinley Circle, $159,900

500 Fairway Village Dr., $73,000

