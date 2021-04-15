Myrtle Beach, SC is a top place to move to during pandemic, relocation data shows

Myrtle Beach and its northern neighbor Wilmington tied for seventh in a list of the most popular places to move during the pandemic.

The data, from moving and storage company PODS, follows trends from the past year showing that people have been rushing to flee expensive, crowded cities for more affordable rural, mountainous or beach destinations. Asheville, N.C., and the Greenville/Spartanburg region held the sixth and 11th spots, respectively, for most common places to move to.

“With increased moving activity happening during a time when people are dealing with uncertainty and safety concerns, I am extremely proud of the hard work and dedication to customer service that our entire PODS team has shown,” PODS chief customer officer Luci Rainey said in a statement. “Every move is unique, and we will continue to provide personalized service to our customers as they rely on us for their moving and storage needs throughout this pandemic and beyond.”

The data from PODS comes as the Myrtle Beach real estate market has been hotter than many agents have ever seen it. Many homes have gotten multiple offers from wealthy buyers from the northeast at or above asking price hours or days after listing, resulting in bidding wars. The intensity of the market has raised concerns about affordability in a region that depends on low-wage hospitality workers.

PODS said the company also saw an increase in customers making long-distance moves in 2020 compared to the previous year. Moving activity remained high throughout 2020, rather than slowing down in the fall and winter like usual, PODS said.

Because of the demand for housing, the company says anyone looking to move in 2021 should plan as far ahead as possible and make reservations sooner rather than later.

“With so much uncertainty, many people may need to move out before they’re sure where their next home will be. The idea that their belongings will be kept safely in their own storage container and delivered when they need, wherever they need, offers a lot of peace of mind,” Riley Kahle, PODS Director of Long-Distance Moving, said in a statement