Real Estate News

Here's what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By Staff reports

Jan. 24-Feb. 6

Holden Beach, N.C. 28462

Home

1315 W Ocean Blvd., $1,025,000

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Land

1170 N Middleton Dr., $45,000

1109 Edenton Dr. NW, $25,000

9213 Rivendell Pl. SW, $22,000

Home

1404 Fence Post Lane, $274,000

773 Landmark Cove Rd., $218,850

20 Gate 5, $194,000

9162 Village Lake Dr., $345,815

9158 Village Lake Dr., $318,150

2051 Jarvis Ln. NW, $253,000

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Land

31 Olde Oak Ln., $40,000

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Land

219 E Second St., $410,000

Lot 142 Holton Pl. SW, $13,500

Condo/townhouse

28 E First St., $430,000

Whiteville, N.C. 28472

Home

4963 Red Hill Rd., $330,000

202 Maple St., $240,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

93 Brandon Way, $80,000

1160 Francis Parker Rd., $19,000

113 Oaklawn Rd., $16,500

Home

43 Cotillion Ct., $1,025,000

85 Bonnyneck Dr., $852,950

1316 Wallace Pate Dr., $715,000

63 Belle Isle Rd., $323,000

624 Winnow Way, $257,665

412 Duke St., $257,500

523 Charlton Blvd., $239,990

661 Rosemary St., $195,000

1172 Palmetto Dr., $185,000

94 Bragdon Ave., $173,000

2506 Old Charleston Rd., $156,000

2312 South Bay St., $132,000

624 Dawson St., $92,000

1933 Emanuel St., $22,500

Condo/townhouse

31 Little Point Ln., $195,000

Andrews 29510

Land

000 Tad Rd., $65,000

Lot 6 and 7 Cherry Hill Loop, $16,500

Home

315 N Magnolia Ave., $72,000

Aynor 29511

Land

TBD Highway 319, $500,000

Home

1164 Elm St., $325,000

132 Old English Rd., $299,493

303 Canberra Ct., $270,000

3231 Pleasant Union Rd., $255,000

782 Roberts Rd., $212,000

1141 Elm St., $195,000

180 Rosedale Dr., $170,000

1530 Rogers Rd., $114,500

Conway 29526

Land

1125 Glossy Ibis Dr., $163,000

TBD Highway 366, $125,000

3727 Mill Hill Rd., $120,000

1408 Whooping Crane Dr., $67,900

1132 Glossy Ibis Dr., $55,000

1008 Wigeon Dr., $55,000

1016 Pochard Dr., $37,500

1007 Highway 905, $36,000

TBD Stanway Dr., $22,000

TBD Long Branch Rd., $18,500

Home

714 Sweetbriar Ln., $385,000

1101 Windy Hill Dr., $330,000

206 Rivers Edge Dr., $330,000

1005 Noddy Ct., $329,900

1338 Riverside Dr., $315,000

2032 Hazlette Loop, $311,980

116 Rivers Edge Dr., $289,900

1019 Hopscotch Ln., $282,345

5239 Huston Rd., $270,580

1010 Hawks Nest Ln., $264,610

512 Whiddy Loop, $257,885

453 Hillsborough Dr., $255,424

821 Wild Leaf Loop, $254,840

1020 Hawks Nest Ln., $252,508

378 Dunbarton Ln., $245,400

308 Astoria Park Loop, $243,885

419 Archer Ct., $243,639

221 Haley Brooke Dr., $243,000

4038 Tupelo Ct., $240,605

4036 Tupelo Ct., $240,240

338 High Falls Dr., $240,000

693 Tattlesbury Dr., $239,447

296 Palm Terrace Loop, $235,895

5235 Huston Rd., $234,200

5226 Huston Rd., $226,737

3016 Shallow Pond Dr., $225,000

450 Archer Ct., $224,298

1031 Hawks Nest Ln., $224,000

422 Archer Ct., $218,690

297 Palm Terrace Loop, $218,360

210 Dunbarton Ln., $214,900

5110 Converse Dr., $210,000

868 Wild Leaf Loop, $209,840

3133 Slade Dr., $199,000

1246 Midtown Village Dr., $197,000

319 Pickney Ct., $184,900

138 Hamilton Way, $180,000

266 Lakeside Crossing Dr., $162,000

1107 5th Ave., $160,000

804 Castlewood Ct., $159,000

207 Pepperberry Ct., $154,500

901 Laurel St., $150,000

3929 Mayfield Dr., $142,000

118 Lakeside Crossing Dr., $123,000

719 14th Ave, $118,000

1050 Palm Dr., $101,500

1709 Spivey Ave., $90,000

506 University Forest Circle, $90,000

1113 Collins St., $75,000

235 Williamson Lake Circle, $32,000

Condo/townhouse

1062 Fairway Ln., $160,000

1170 Fairway Ln., $140,000

2904 Mercer Dr., $126,000

336 Kiskadee Loop, $116,000

280 Myrtle Greens Dr., $83,000

1600 Oak St., $58,000

Conway 29527

Land

7401 Pauley Swamp Rd., $250,000

5417 Tweety Ave., $66,000

Lot 65 Tidway Circle, $22,000

Lot 24 8th Ave., $6,000

Home

4615 Cates Bay Hwy., $256,500

4576 Willow Springs Rd., $233,044

275 Oak Landing Dr., $230,000

1105 Pecan Grove Blvd., $207,000

3235 Merganser Dr., $195,214

1108 Crocus Ln., $194,000

3480 Wayside Rd., $190,000

3309 Holly Loop, $183,134

1323 Iron Ct., $180,490

3319 Merganser Dr., $179,990

3409 Holly Loop, $178,000

243 Hickory Springs Ct., $175,000

501 Pittman St., $167,000

5546 Fern Ridge Rd., $152,600

409 Maulden St., $140,675

Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

1059 Tolar Rd., $456,000

186 Penn Circle, $256,000

217 Penn Circle, $242,000

Green Sea 29545

Land

TDB Green Sea Rd., $13,500

Home

2400 Bay View Dr., $325,000

Hemingway 29554

Land

206 Hideaway Rd., $350,000

26+/- Muddy Creek Rd., $37,500

George St., $9,000

100 Scott Rd., $70,000

Little River 29566

Land

4204 Edgefield Rd., $46,000

230 Mint Ct., $32,500

1505 Watson Dr., $26,000

Home

2264 Big Landing Dr., $725,000

753 Ricegrass Pl., $399,937

331 Galleon Dr., $385,216

3712 Pitchers Pl., $369,427

3109 Balboa Ln., $359,635

1200 Maxwell Dr., $352,900

3485 Eversheen Dr., $348,938

1192 Maxwell Dr., $335,480

226 Carriage Lake Dr., $330,000

173 Carriage Lake Dr., $325,000

671 Wailea Circle, $312,969

3021 Viceroy Loop, $299,933

3720 Line Dr., $295,479

558 Kapalua Loop, $293,000

657 Wailea Circle, $290,633

255 Juniata Loop, $286,640

468 Mattamushkeet Dr., $284,500

220 Goldenrod Circle, $279,048

675 Wailea Circle, $272,420

224 Goldenrod Circle, $271,124

128 Sage Circle, $270,965

302 Juniata Loop, $270,699

524 Vermillion Dr., $267,500

546 Ramblewood Circle, $265,000

1154 Pyxie Moss Dr., $258,403

355 Hidden Cove Dr., $247,815

1064 Maxwell Dr., $240,650

3782 Cypress Dr., $240,000

2732 Desert Rose St., $238,110

2768 Desert Rose St., $237,955

2751 Desert Rose St., $236,845

221 Carriage Lake Dr., $234,900

328 Hanna Ct., $233,400

336 Logan St., $232,900

315 Hanna Ct., $230,756

340 Logan St., $229,820

359 Hidden Cove Dr., $207,257

124 Sage Circle, $205,500

226 Mint Ct., $170,000

1230 Camlet Ln., $163,000

4491 Manitook Dr., $145,000

3809 Kathryn Pl., $100,000

Condo/townhouse

4440 Nassau Ct., $252,000

4629 Lightkeepers Way, $215,000

4215 Coquina Harbour Dr., $176,000

4409 Eastport Blvd., $172,500

4409 Eastport Blvd., $170,000

4510 Coquina Harbour Dr., $163,000

4141 Hibiscus Dr., $140,000

120 Barnacle Ln., $122,500

4528 N Planatation Harbour Dr., $119,900

4601 Greenbriar Dr., $106,900

4353 Spa Dr., $106,000

4350 Baker St., $81,000

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $78,000

Longs 29568

Land

2298 W Highway 9, $525,000

1062 Fox Tail Dr., $34,000

396 Blue Rock Dr., $18,000

Home

351 Foxtail Dr., $330,000

996 Foxtail Dr., $320,000

505 Quail Ct., $310,000

969 Snowberry Dr., $256,000

2628 Brick Dr., $255,000

468 Craigflower Ct., $239,068

320 Watercress Dr., $225,000

127 Cypress Tree Loop, $209,530

409 Sage Cedar Place, $209,000

476 Craigflower Ct., $206,903

171 Golden Bear Circle, $205,000

495 Irees Way, $204,000

1562 Highway 57 N, $68,000

Condo/townhouse

284 Stonewall Circle, $193,000

623 Tupelo Ln., $82,000

623 Tupelo Ln., $82,000

649 Tupelo Ln., $81,000

Loris 29569

Land

tbd Lilly Ln., $190,000

tbd Carriage Dr., $102,000

TBD Myrtle West Dr., $76,000

4.87 acres Red Bluff Rd., $62,000

TBD 3 acres Virginia Dr., $50,000

TBD Virginia Dr., $45,500

Lot 5 TBD Highway 19, $35,000

Lot 4 TBD Highway 19, $35,000

TBD Daisy Rd., $32,000

lot B Virginia Dr., $30,000

1215 Rainbow Dr., $26,500

570 Timber Creek Dr., $14,750

Home

111 Fenway Park Ln., $277,000

944 Barrett St., $275,000

3200 Bryant St., $242,000

4457 Woodyard Bay Rd., $239,900

2491 Rhonda Ct., $239,800

4162 Charleston Oak Dr., $218,735

420 Goretown Loop, $214,760

112 Browns Hollow Ct., $185,000

1054 Woodrow Ln., $185,000

509 Timber Creek Dr., $171,885

612 Timber Creek Dr., $169,685

425 Highway 792, $156,500

3354 Dossie Rd., $124,000

321 Bright Leaf Rd., $109,500

814 Carles Circle, $49,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

N Highway 17, $720,000

1603 Serena Dr., $260,000

Home

402 Pinecrest Dr., $1,150,000

411 Posada Dr., $1,075,000

206 79th Ave. N, $974,000

77 Cedar Ln., $670,000

778 Aqua St., $610,000

6635 Anterselva Dr., $551,089

6755 Ocean Breeze Loop, $543,200

6743 Ocean Breeze Loop, $542,500

896 Marsala Dr., $525,500

7135 Sarteano Dr., $517,490

313 72nd Ave. N, $295,000

8065 Pleasant Point Ln., $213,500

Condo/townhouse

9994 Beach Club Dr., $560,000

430 Ocean Creek Dr., $480,000

726 Windermere by the Sea Circle, $479,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $400,000

9994 Beach Club Dr., $390,047

9650 Shore Dr., $365,000

1346 Villa Marbella Ct., $359,900

100 Ocean Creek Dr., $355,000

9994 Beach Club Dr., $338,000

9994 Beach Club Dr., $330,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $330,000

108 Westhill Circle, $327,000

9581 Shore Dr., $235,000

9581 Shore Dr., $232,000

9530 Shore Dr., $228,000

9550 Shore Dr., $220,000

303 72nd Ave. N, $217,000

9650 Shore Dr., $209,000

311 71st Ave. N, $205,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $189,000

202 N 74th Ave. N, $165,000

9776 Leyland Dr., $153,250

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $135,900

9734 Leyland Dr., $131,000

215 77th Ave. N, $130,000

158 Seawatch Dr., $125,000

9780 Leyland Dr., $125,000

506 62nd Ave. N, $120,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $110,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $109,900

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $105,000

9550 Shore Dr., $96,500

6804 Ocean Blvd. N, $95,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $93,500

201 N 77th Ave. N, $81,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $77,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $75,000

9550 Shore Dr., $75,000

201 N 74th Ave. N, $72,500

6803 N Ocean Blvd., $60,000

9714 N Kings Hwy.

9714 N Kings Hwy.

9632 North Kings Hwy.

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

(2.59 acres) Surfside Beach, $425,000

1772 Baytree Ln., $69,000

TBD Woodview Ln., $185,000

Home

112A 8th Ave. S, $549,900

1032 N Ocean Blvd., $450,000

354 Mikita Dr., $449,850

211 Cedar Dr. N, $357,000

174 Kessinger Dr., $338,000

1000 Selma Loop, $333,060

1544 Heathmuir Dr., $322,000

333 S 16th Ave. S, $306,000

1590 Heathmuir Dr., $301,000

1665 Coventry Rd., $299,000

615 N 2nd Ave., $297,000

308 Ocean Commons Dr., $292,000

472 Pacific Commons Dr., $287,000

913 S Myrtle Dr., $283,000

1809 Sanddollar Dr., $264,000

1667 Montclair Dr., $263,000

476 Pacific Commons Dr., $262,000

290 S Reindeer Rd., $255,055

462 Pacific Commons Dr., $253,750

1935 Kay Ln., $249,900

278 N Reindeer Rd., $245,215

262 S Reindeer Rd., $244,755

1585 Heathmuir Dr., $240,000

408 Mallard Lake Circle, $226,000

718 6th Ave. S, $220,000

1510 Docksider Ct., $219,900

352 Deerfield Links Dr., $206,000

1841 Jacana Dr., $195,000

6001 1204 S Kings Hwy., $405,000

6001-1369 S Kings Hwy., $325,000

6001-1191A South Kings Hwy., $285,000

6001-Z71 South Kings Hwy., $260,000

6001-1384 S Kings Hwy., $245,000

6001 - 1762 S Kings Hwy., $235,000

6001 5731 S Kings Hwy., $215,000

6001 Z67 S Kings Hwy., $120,000

1663 Crystal Lake Dr., $108,000

6001 - 5708 S Kings Hwy., $93,500

6001-1708 South Kings Hwy., $77,000

2721 Aquarius Dr., $65,000

2725 Capricorn Dr., $44,000

Condo/townhouse

416 N Ocean Blvd., $257,000

309 Saint Catherine Bay Ct., $254,000

323 14th Ave. S, $235,000

120 Spanish Oak Ct., $110,000

1101 2nd Ave N Tradewind Ct., $100,900

1101 2nd Ave. N, $99,005

1100 5th Ave. N, $83,500

1356 Glenns Bay Rd., $69,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $151,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $104,900

1420 Turkey Ridge Rd., $102,500

5905 S Kings Hwy., $97,550

5905 Souths Kings Highway, $80,000

5905 South Kings Hwy., $75,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $74,250

Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

TBD Old Kings Hwy., $950,000

249 Outboard Dr., $55,000

Lot 51 Retriever Ct., $52,000

Home

176 Low Country Loop, $585,000

582 Old Field Rd., $489,000

23 Damon Loop, $450,000

184 Georges Bay Rd., $405,000

540 Chanted Dr., $371,000

174 Sugar Loaf Ln., $370,000

105 Pickering Dr., $370,000

128 Tidal Dr., $368,770

170 Pickering Dr., $350,000

247 Yellow Rail St., $335,000

180 Shenandoah Dr., $334,000

4506 Periwinkle Ct., $329,000

244 Yellow Rail St., $319,855

323 Waties Dr., $317,000

824 Cherry Blossom Dr., $314,500

9651 Indigo Creek Blvd., $313,500

345 DECLYN CT Declyn Ct., $295,000

65 Grove Park Loop, $269,990

1109 North Blackmoor Dr., $263,000

137 Colonial Circle, $259,000

4257 Brook Dr., $235,000

131 Grove Park Loop, $232,470

9424 Old Palmetto Rd., $192,000

504 Night Heron Ct., $144,000

58 Saxon Ct., $49,900

28 Shamrock Circle, $23,000

208 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,150,000

340 Underwood Dr., $500,000

1116 Osprey Ct., $345,000

405 Pine Ave., $327,000

Condo/townhouse

618 North Waccamaw Dr., $319,000

1019 Kelly Ct., $257,000

101 Old Course Rd., $240,000

1101 Louise Costin Ln., $240,000

115-A Chenoa Dr., $212,000

751 Painted Bunting Dr., $189,000

70 Addison Cottage Way, $184,000

703 Shearwater Ct., $175,000

5846 Longwood Dr., $145,000

301 N Waccamaw Dr., $143,000

1429 N Waccamaw Dr., $134,500

5834 Longwood Dr., $128,400

4510 Sweetwater Blvd., $99,000

401 Cambridge Circle, $70,000

1780 N Waccamaw Dr., $315,000

1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $200,000

1425 N Waccamaw Dr., $159,000

1509 N Waccamaw Dr., $142,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

7065 Belancino Blvd., $1,051,400

3907 N Ocean Blvd., $765,000

1471 Brookgreen Dr., $595,000

507 Dania Beach Dr., $409,462

1932 Parish Way, $382,647

817 Pancho St., $374,900

1943 Parish Way, $368,012

1828 Orchard Dr., $368,000

1525 Saint Thomas Circle, $365,000

785 McKinley Way, $355,000

1964 Windrose Way, $345,000

1785 Paddington St., $340,000

4949 Westwind Dr., $339,900

2156 Birchwood Circle, $332,000

2641 Stellar Loop, $315,000

2170 Heritage Loop, $305,000

2620 Orion Loop, $295,000

4407 Camellia Dr., $285,000

2743 S Key Largo Circle, $284,900

2619 Ophelia Way, $279,060

2630 Orion Loop, $275,530

605 S 11th Ave. S, $259,900

3507 Ketch Ct., $239,900

613 5th Ave. S, $61,000

Condo/townhouse

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $518,000

249 Venice Way, $365,000

792 Shine Ave., $289,500

2364 Heritage Loop, $273,000

790 Sail House Ct., $216,000

541 Mockingbird Ave., $203,000

3530 Pampas Dr., $197,900

3530 Pampas Dr., $197,900

400 20th Ave. N, $188,000

624 Bonaventure Dr., $184,900

1700 N Ocean Blvd., $176,000

3514 Chestnut Dr., $175,000

4801 Luster Leaf Circle, $168,000

960 Palisade Circle, $166,000

1675-A Low Country Pl., $163,500

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $163,000

107 S Ocean Blvd., $160,000

2101 Firebird Ln., $158,000

3768 Citation Way, $155,000

4830 Carnation Circle, $152,000

1708 N Ocean Blvd., $145,000

1024 Palisades Circle, $142,000

4717 Wild Iris Dr., $141,000

4627 Wild Iris Dr., $140,000

1409 Highway 15, $135,000

2106 N Ocean Blvd., $132,000

2000 N Ocean Blvd., $125,000

1604 Ocean Blvd. N, $120,000

201 S Ocean Blvd., $119,500

1200 North Ocean Blvd., $110,000

1210 Pinegrove Dr., $110,000

4657 Wild Iris Dr., $107,900

4657 Wild Iris Dr., $107,900

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $103,000

2710 N Ocean Blvd., $98,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $91,500

4695 Wild Iris Dr., $90,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $90,000

2401 S Ocean Blvd., $82,000

2401 S Ocean Blvd., $82,000

2401 S Ocean Blvd. S, $82,000

2500 N Ocean Blvd., $82,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $78,000

6900 Ocean Blvd. N, $74,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $72,500

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $69,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $67,900

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $60,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $56,500

2000 Greens Blvd., $53,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

9685 Bellasara Circle, $382,000

9679 Bellasara Circle, $355,000

9671 Bellasara Circle, $355,000

TBD Ron McNair Blvd., $240,000

2505 Lavender Ln., $195,000

361 Saint Julian Ln., $169,000

1203 Fiddlehead Way, $107,000

8304 Juxa Dr., $90,000

764 Crystal Water Way, $57,000

163 West Palms Dr., $55,000

496 Saint Julian Ln., $41,000

468 Saint Julian Ln., $41,000

476 St. Julian Ln., $36,500

Home

9120 Arignon Ct., $1,440,000

1501 Serena Dr., $1,225,000

8589 Sorrento Circle, $1,050,000

9020 Bellesera Circle, $1,000,000

109 Avenue of the Palms, $990,000

692 Edgecreek Dr., $885,000

8045 Wacobee Dr., $610,000

808 Crystal Water Way, $507,500

720 Cabazon Dr., $469,136

3038 Ellesmere Circle, $426,515

317 Welcome Dr., $412,000

828 Gammon Dr., $391,780

543 Caribbean Way, $385,000

4376 Parkland Dr., $383,000

9010 Belvidere Dr., $380,000

8033 Fort Hill Way, $373,450

9147 Abingdon Dr., $368,000

8038 Fort Hill Way, $350,000

4571 Marshwood Dr., $350,000

534 Carnaby Loop, $349,000

3018 Ellesmere Circle, $344,590

4825 Keel Ct., $340,000

4836 Seabreeze Ln., $340,000

8084 Fort Hill Way, $335,220

537 Stonemason Dr., $325,000

598 Carolina Farms Blvd., $320,000

1022 Harbison Circle, $317,186

8041 Fort Hill Way, $315,000

5504 Redleaf Rose Dr., $315,000

4164 Alvina Way, $312,000

4948 Sandlewood Dr., $311,540

8063 Fort Hill Way, $308,260

932 Harrison Mill St., $307,255

940 Harrison Mill St., $290,460

4762 Harvest Dr., $289,600

10019 Hamilton Branch Loop, $280,736

172 Viareggio Rd., $280,000

8016 Brogdon Dr, $279,000

6137 Chadderton Circle, $278,000

922 Willow Bend Dr., $275,000

5052 Wavering Place Loop, $273,076

4845 Harvest Dr., $271,315

10015 Hamilton Branch Loop, $268,000

807 Encampment Ct., $265,500

833 Carolina Farms Blvd., $255,000

2712 Coopers Ct., $255,000

1003 Laurens Mill Dr., $255,000

5125 Morning Frost Pl., $254,500

4866 Westwind Dr., $253,000

1007 Laurens Mill Dr., $245,000

7030 Rivers Bridge Ct., $242,150

3232 Fieldstone St., $240,000

5138 Fairmont Ln., $239,000

7015 Rivers Bridge Ct., $233,050

402 Buck Ct., $219,900

100 Legends Village Loop, $219,000

2522 Whetstone Ln., $206,000

151 Fulbourn Pl., $205,000

4333 Cross Cut Trail, $193,500

156 Rockdale St., $120,000

Condo/townhouse

9147 Venezia Circle, $475,000

223 Viareggio Rd., $253,900

5518 Elba Way, $243,000

812 Arezzo Way, $237,000

109 Fulbourn Pl., $222,000

773 Salerno Circle, $214,000

4934 Crab Pond Ct., $192,500

610 Waterway Village Blvd, $167,000

108 Cypress Point Ct., $152,000

1991 Mossy Point Cove, $145,000

1001 World Tour Blvd., $142,900

5070 Windsor Green Way, $142,000

4932 Crab Pond Ct., $141,500

683 Riverwalk Dr., $140,000

1266 River Oaks Dr., $138,000

619 Waterway Village Blvd., $136,060

1184 River Oaks Dr., $135,500

4922 Pond Shoals Ct., $130,900

4834 Innisbrook Ct., $130,000

2057 Silvercrest Dr., $120,500

208 Castle Dr., $113,500

800 Crumpet Ct., $112,000

492 River Oaks Dr., $102,900

201 Wando River Rd., $93,000

1314 River Oaks Dr., $78,500

801 Burcale Rd., $73,000

Atlantic Beach/North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

201 17th Ave. N, $462,000

4310 Grey Heron Dr., $317,500

4000 Grey Heron Dr., $310,000

2216 Via Palma Dr., $160,000

5027 Buck Bluff Dr., $95,000

4960 South Island Dr., $45,000

303 32nd Ave. S, $155,000

1003 32nd Ave. S, $42,000

1005 32nd Ave. S, $42,000

1007 32nd Ave. S, $42,000

Home

3708 N Ocean Blvd., $1,400,000

1339 Waterway Dr., $1,125,000

607 Hillside Dr. N, $902,500

2006 Ye Olde Kings Hwy., $749,900

200 21st Ave. S, $685,000

501 Tradewind Ct., $675,000

900 Heshbon Dr., $530,000

222 9th Ave. S, $510,000

234 9th Ave. S, $498,200

321 55th Ave. N, $490,000

1519 Havens Dr., $480,000

606 21st Ave. S, $475,000

500 Olde Mill Dr., $470,000

800 Edgewood St., $305,000

5100 Weatherwood Dr., $282,000

5510 Whistling Duck Dr., $275,000

1807 B Hillside Dr. S, $274,000

1419 Holly Dr., $270,000

2410 Ye Old Kings Highway, $245,000

1902 A S Hillside Dr., $240,000

Condo/townhouse

3805 S Ocean Blvd. S, $783,000

100 North Beach Blvd., $490,000

3601 S Ocean Blvd., $480,000

100 North Beach Blvd., $465,000

1903 S Ocean Blvd., $360,000

603 S Ocean Blvd., $349,900

102 N Ocean Blvd., $344,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $337,000

4801 Harbour Pointe Dr., $331,000

4604 S Ocean Blvd. S, $312,500

6244 Catalina Dr., $305,000

4801 Harbour Pointe Dr., $302,500

805 S Ocean Blvd., $302,500

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $299,000

208 N Ocean Blvd., $287,500

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $270,000

311 2nd Ave. N, $262,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $255,000

4111 S Ocean Blvd., $250,000

503 20th Ave. N, $238,500

4303 S Ocean Blvd., $220,500

2405 S Ocean Blvd., $210,000

5000 N Ocean Blvd., $189,900

6309 N Ocean Blvd., $175,000

207 N Ocean Blvd., $174,000

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $169,000

1550 Spinnaker Dr., $160,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $159,000

901 West Port Dr., $159,000

609 Hillside Dr., $146,500

6253 Catalina Dr., $142,500

300 N Ocean Blvd., $140,000

405 21st Ave. S, $132,500

803 S 11th Ave. S, $125,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $108,000

215 Landing Rd., $93,000

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $80,000

804 12th Ave. S, $68,500

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $45,000

1900 Duffy St., $190,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 18 Wildberry Way, $320,000

2701 Vanderbilt Blvd., $205,000

155 Brickwell Ln., $177,000

2587 Vanderbilt Blvd., $157,500

Lot 3 Cedar Grove Ln., $103,000

Lot 17 Hawthorn Dr., $76,000

13010 Ocean Hwy., $45,000

Home

568 Myrtle Ave., $2,225,000

730 Parker Dr., $1,307,500

522 S Dunes Dr., $1,162,500

124 Post Office Ln., $1,125,000

509 Heston Point Dr., $959,000

419 Lakeshore Dr., $589,000

1073 Doral Dr., $530,000

13760 Ocean Highway, $450,000

130 Parkview Dr., $400,000

160 Grace Bay Ct., $397,519

37 Marsh Point Dr., $389,000

83 Goodson Loop, $389,000

124 Grace Bay Ct., $384,940

287 Parkview Dr., $379,635

973 Hagley Dr., $351,000

175 Linden Circle, $344,000

260 Club Circle, $339,000

67 Grace Bay Ct., $337,601

87 Lake Trail, $317,500

310 Hagley Dr., $315,000

564 Blockade Rd., $308,000

121 Captiva Cove Loop, $300,000

345 Castaway Key Dr., $285,000

147 Gilman Rd., $285,000

151 Clearwater Dr., $282,900

Condo/townhouse

757 Inlet Point Dr., $875,000

125 S Dunes Dr., $850,000

407 Tuckers Rd., $420,000

489-2 Golden Bear Dr., $327,500

13-3 Whitetail Way, $257,500

423 Parker Dr., $252,000

19-2 Hamstead Pl., $250,000

40-1 Highgrove Ct., $239,000

276 Salt Marsh Circle, $213,000

14300 Ocean Hwy., $204,000

504 Pinehurst Ln., $147,500

192 Egret Run Ln., $127,500

11359 Ocean Highway,

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

6922 Highway 707, $850,000

8024 McSweeney Ct., $95,000

Lot 239 Hagood Ln., $90,000

218 Marsh Tacky Loop, $67,000

113 Black Bear Rd., $53,000

3327 Forestbrook Rd., $39,000

TBD Freewoods Rd., $35,000

Home

1031 Saluda River Rd., $328,855

245 Copper Leaf Dr., $327,000

1008 Saluda River Rd., $319,770

329 Cardita Loop, $315,000

799 Oyster Dr., $314,580

504 Malabar Ct., $299,999

5430 Longhorn Dr., $299,900

1020 Saluda River Rd., $299,145

644 Black Pearl Way, $295,480

137 Herrmann Ridge Ct., $278,138

436 Freewoods Park Ct., $268,500

504 Hobie Cat Rd., $260,980

413 Accord St., $259,900

212 Marsh Hawk Dr., $250,000

2706 Canvasback Trail, $249,900

196 La Patos Dr., $246,000

463 Freewoods Park Ct., $245,222

206 Leste Rd., $239,950

200 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $239,900

5855 Rosewood Dr., $239,000

351 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $228,900

407 Levanto Rd., $227,145

204 Avondale Dr., $225,000

364 Harbour Reef Dr., $224,900

3903 Thornwood Ct., $220,500

3929 Lochview Dr., $215,000

105 Pebble Dr., $203,800

6476 Royal Pine Dr., $200,000

8569 Cedar Trace Dr., $199,000

6651 Cinnamon Fern Ln., $190,000

209 Travis Ct., $185,000

106 Muirfield Dr., $165,000

6656 Wisteria Dr., $157,000

Condo/townhouse

172 Ella Kinley Circle, $197,612

1606 C Palmina Loop, $192,500

929 Wrigley Dr., $185,000

1921 Estero Dr., $184,000

132 Olde Towne Way, $165,000

118 Butkus Dr., $126,000

3983 Forsythia Ct., $125,900

3947 Gladiola Ct., $122,995

172 Ella Kinley Circle, $109,586

3939 Gladiola Ct., $106,000

510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $96,500

6022 Dick Pond Rd., $86,400

116 Horizon River Dr., $75,000

6010 Dick Pond Rd., $75,000

405 Tree Top Ct., $66,000

1440 Blue Tree Ct., $63,000

1460 Blue Tree Ct., $63,000

511 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $45,100

4504-I Socastee Blvd.,

