Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Jan. 24-Feb. 6
Holden Beach, N.C. 28462
Home
1315 W Ocean Blvd., $1,025,000
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Land
1170 N Middleton Dr., $45,000
1109 Edenton Dr. NW, $25,000
9213 Rivendell Pl. SW, $22,000
Home
1404 Fence Post Lane, $274,000
773 Landmark Cove Rd., $218,850
20 Gate 5, $194,000
9162 Village Lake Dr., $345,815
9158 Village Lake Dr., $318,150
2051 Jarvis Ln. NW, $253,000
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Land
31 Olde Oak Ln., $40,000
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Land
219 E Second St., $410,000
Lot 142 Holton Pl. SW, $13,500
Condo/townhouse
28 E First St., $430,000
Whiteville, N.C. 28472
Home
4963 Red Hill Rd., $330,000
202 Maple St., $240,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
93 Brandon Way, $80,000
1160 Francis Parker Rd., $19,000
113 Oaklawn Rd., $16,500
Home
43 Cotillion Ct., $1,025,000
85 Bonnyneck Dr., $852,950
1316 Wallace Pate Dr., $715,000
63 Belle Isle Rd., $323,000
624 Winnow Way, $257,665
412 Duke St., $257,500
523 Charlton Blvd., $239,990
661 Rosemary St., $195,000
1172 Palmetto Dr., $185,000
94 Bragdon Ave., $173,000
2506 Old Charleston Rd., $156,000
2312 South Bay St., $132,000
624 Dawson St., $92,000
1933 Emanuel St., $22,500
Condo/townhouse
31 Little Point Ln., $195,000
Andrews 29510
Land
000 Tad Rd., $65,000
Lot 6 and 7 Cherry Hill Loop, $16,500
Home
315 N Magnolia Ave., $72,000
Aynor 29511
Land
TBD Highway 319, $500,000
Home
1164 Elm St., $325,000
132 Old English Rd., $299,493
303 Canberra Ct., $270,000
3231 Pleasant Union Rd., $255,000
782 Roberts Rd., $212,000
1141 Elm St., $195,000
180 Rosedale Dr., $170,000
1530 Rogers Rd., $114,500
Conway 29526
Land
1125 Glossy Ibis Dr., $163,000
TBD Highway 366, $125,000
3727 Mill Hill Rd., $120,000
1408 Whooping Crane Dr., $67,900
1132 Glossy Ibis Dr., $55,000
1008 Wigeon Dr., $55,000
1016 Pochard Dr., $37,500
1007 Highway 905, $36,000
TBD Stanway Dr., $22,000
TBD Long Branch Rd., $18,500
Home
714 Sweetbriar Ln., $385,000
1101 Windy Hill Dr., $330,000
206 Rivers Edge Dr., $330,000
1005 Noddy Ct., $329,900
1338 Riverside Dr., $315,000
2032 Hazlette Loop, $311,980
116 Rivers Edge Dr., $289,900
1019 Hopscotch Ln., $282,345
5239 Huston Rd., $270,580
1010 Hawks Nest Ln., $264,610
512 Whiddy Loop, $257,885
453 Hillsborough Dr., $255,424
821 Wild Leaf Loop, $254,840
1020 Hawks Nest Ln., $252,508
378 Dunbarton Ln., $245,400
308 Astoria Park Loop, $243,885
419 Archer Ct., $243,639
221 Haley Brooke Dr., $243,000
4038 Tupelo Ct., $240,605
4036 Tupelo Ct., $240,240
338 High Falls Dr., $240,000
693 Tattlesbury Dr., $239,447
296 Palm Terrace Loop, $235,895
5235 Huston Rd., $234,200
5226 Huston Rd., $226,737
3016 Shallow Pond Dr., $225,000
450 Archer Ct., $224,298
1031 Hawks Nest Ln., $224,000
422 Archer Ct., $218,690
297 Palm Terrace Loop, $218,360
210 Dunbarton Ln., $214,900
5110 Converse Dr., $210,000
868 Wild Leaf Loop, $209,840
3133 Slade Dr., $199,000
1246 Midtown Village Dr., $197,000
319 Pickney Ct., $184,900
138 Hamilton Way, $180,000
266 Lakeside Crossing Dr., $162,000
1107 5th Ave., $160,000
804 Castlewood Ct., $159,000
207 Pepperberry Ct., $154,500
901 Laurel St., $150,000
3929 Mayfield Dr., $142,000
118 Lakeside Crossing Dr., $123,000
719 14th Ave, $118,000
1050 Palm Dr., $101,500
1709 Spivey Ave., $90,000
506 University Forest Circle, $90,000
1113 Collins St., $75,000
235 Williamson Lake Circle, $32,000
Condo/townhouse
1062 Fairway Ln., $160,000
1170 Fairway Ln., $140,000
2904 Mercer Dr., $126,000
336 Kiskadee Loop, $116,000
280 Myrtle Greens Dr., $83,000
1600 Oak St., $58,000
Conway 29527
Land
7401 Pauley Swamp Rd., $250,000
5417 Tweety Ave., $66,000
Lot 65 Tidway Circle, $22,000
Lot 24 8th Ave., $6,000
Home
4615 Cates Bay Hwy., $256,500
4576 Willow Springs Rd., $233,044
275 Oak Landing Dr., $230,000
1105 Pecan Grove Blvd., $207,000
3235 Merganser Dr., $195,214
1108 Crocus Ln., $194,000
3480 Wayside Rd., $190,000
3309 Holly Loop, $183,134
1323 Iron Ct., $180,490
3319 Merganser Dr., $179,990
3409 Holly Loop, $178,000
243 Hickory Springs Ct., $175,000
501 Pittman St., $167,000
5546 Fern Ridge Rd., $152,600
409 Maulden St., $140,675
Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
1059 Tolar Rd., $456,000
186 Penn Circle, $256,000
217 Penn Circle, $242,000
Green Sea 29545
Land
TDB Green Sea Rd., $13,500
Home
2400 Bay View Dr., $325,000
Hemingway 29554
Land
206 Hideaway Rd., $350,000
26+/- Muddy Creek Rd., $37,500
George St., $9,000
100 Scott Rd., $70,000
Little River 29566
Land
4204 Edgefield Rd., $46,000
230 Mint Ct., $32,500
1505 Watson Dr., $26,000
Home
2264 Big Landing Dr., $725,000
753 Ricegrass Pl., $399,937
331 Galleon Dr., $385,216
3712 Pitchers Pl., $369,427
3109 Balboa Ln., $359,635
1200 Maxwell Dr., $352,900
3485 Eversheen Dr., $348,938
1192 Maxwell Dr., $335,480
226 Carriage Lake Dr., $330,000
173 Carriage Lake Dr., $325,000
671 Wailea Circle, $312,969
3021 Viceroy Loop, $299,933
3720 Line Dr., $295,479
558 Kapalua Loop, $293,000
657 Wailea Circle, $290,633
255 Juniata Loop, $286,640
468 Mattamushkeet Dr., $284,500
220 Goldenrod Circle, $279,048
675 Wailea Circle, $272,420
224 Goldenrod Circle, $271,124
128 Sage Circle, $270,965
302 Juniata Loop, $270,699
524 Vermillion Dr., $267,500
546 Ramblewood Circle, $265,000
1154 Pyxie Moss Dr., $258,403
355 Hidden Cove Dr., $247,815
1064 Maxwell Dr., $240,650
3782 Cypress Dr., $240,000
2732 Desert Rose St., $238,110
2768 Desert Rose St., $237,955
2751 Desert Rose St., $236,845
221 Carriage Lake Dr., $234,900
328 Hanna Ct., $233,400
336 Logan St., $232,900
315 Hanna Ct., $230,756
340 Logan St., $229,820
359 Hidden Cove Dr., $207,257
124 Sage Circle, $205,500
226 Mint Ct., $170,000
1230 Camlet Ln., $163,000
4491 Manitook Dr., $145,000
3809 Kathryn Pl., $100,000
Condo/townhouse
4440 Nassau Ct., $252,000
4629 Lightkeepers Way, $215,000
4215 Coquina Harbour Dr., $176,000
4409 Eastport Blvd., $172,500
4409 Eastport Blvd., $170,000
4510 Coquina Harbour Dr., $163,000
4141 Hibiscus Dr., $140,000
120 Barnacle Ln., $122,500
4528 N Planatation Harbour Dr., $119,900
4601 Greenbriar Dr., $106,900
4353 Spa Dr., $106,000
4350 Baker St., $81,000
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $78,000
Longs 29568
Land
2298 W Highway 9, $525,000
1062 Fox Tail Dr., $34,000
396 Blue Rock Dr., $18,000
Home
351 Foxtail Dr., $330,000
996 Foxtail Dr., $320,000
505 Quail Ct., $310,000
969 Snowberry Dr., $256,000
2628 Brick Dr., $255,000
468 Craigflower Ct., $239,068
320 Watercress Dr., $225,000
127 Cypress Tree Loop, $209,530
409 Sage Cedar Place, $209,000
476 Craigflower Ct., $206,903
171 Golden Bear Circle, $205,000
495 Irees Way, $204,000
1562 Highway 57 N, $68,000
Condo/townhouse
284 Stonewall Circle, $193,000
623 Tupelo Ln., $82,000
649 Tupelo Ln., $81,000
Loris 29569
Land
tbd Lilly Ln., $190,000
tbd Carriage Dr., $102,000
TBD Myrtle West Dr., $76,000
4.87 acres Red Bluff Rd., $62,000
TBD 3 acres Virginia Dr., $50,000
TBD Virginia Dr., $45,500
Lot 5 TBD Highway 19, $35,000
Lot 4 TBD Highway 19, $35,000
TBD Daisy Rd., $32,000
lot B Virginia Dr., $30,000
1215 Rainbow Dr., $26,500
570 Timber Creek Dr., $14,750
Home
111 Fenway Park Ln., $277,000
944 Barrett St., $275,000
3200 Bryant St., $242,000
4457 Woodyard Bay Rd., $239,900
2491 Rhonda Ct., $239,800
4162 Charleston Oak Dr., $218,735
420 Goretown Loop, $214,760
112 Browns Hollow Ct., $185,000
1054 Woodrow Ln., $185,000
509 Timber Creek Dr., $171,885
612 Timber Creek Dr., $169,685
425 Highway 792, $156,500
3354 Dossie Rd., $124,000
321 Bright Leaf Rd., $109,500
814 Carles Circle, $49,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Land
N Highway 17, $720,000
1603 Serena Dr., $260,000
Home
402 Pinecrest Dr., $1,150,000
411 Posada Dr., $1,075,000
206 79th Ave. N, $974,000
77 Cedar Ln., $670,000
778 Aqua St., $610,000
6635 Anterselva Dr., $551,089
6755 Ocean Breeze Loop, $543,200
6743 Ocean Breeze Loop, $542,500
896 Marsala Dr., $525,500
7135 Sarteano Dr., $517,490
313 72nd Ave. N, $295,000
8065 Pleasant Point Ln., $213,500
Condo/townhouse
9994 Beach Club Dr., $560,000
430 Ocean Creek Dr., $480,000
726 Windermere by the Sea Circle, $479,000
8560 Queensway Blvd., $400,000
9994 Beach Club Dr., $390,047
9650 Shore Dr., $365,000
1346 Villa Marbella Ct., $359,900
100 Ocean Creek Dr., $355,000
9994 Beach Club Dr., $338,000
9994 Beach Club Dr., $330,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $330,000
108 Westhill Circle, $327,000
9581 Shore Dr., $235,000
9581 Shore Dr., $232,000
9530 Shore Dr., $228,000
9550 Shore Dr., $220,000
303 72nd Ave. N, $217,000
9650 Shore Dr., $209,000
311 71st Ave. N, $205,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $189,000
202 N 74th Ave. N, $165,000
9776 Leyland Dr., $153,250
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $135,900
9734 Leyland Dr., $131,000
215 77th Ave. N, $130,000
158 Seawatch Dr., $125,000
9780 Leyland Dr., $125,000
506 62nd Ave. N, $120,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $110,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $109,900
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $105,000
9550 Shore Dr., $96,500
6804 Ocean Blvd. N, $95,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $93,500
201 N 77th Ave. N, $81,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $77,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $75,000
9550 Shore Dr., $75,000
201 N 74th Ave. N, $72,500
6803 N Ocean Blvd., $60,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
(2.59 acres) Surfside Beach, $425,000
1772 Baytree Ln., $69,000
TBD Woodview Ln., $185,000
Home
112A 8th Ave. S, $549,900
1032 N Ocean Blvd., $450,000
354 Mikita Dr., $449,850
211 Cedar Dr. N, $357,000
174 Kessinger Dr., $338,000
1000 Selma Loop, $333,060
1544 Heathmuir Dr., $322,000
333 S 16th Ave. S, $306,000
1590 Heathmuir Dr., $301,000
1665 Coventry Rd., $299,000
615 N 2nd Ave., $297,000
308 Ocean Commons Dr., $292,000
472 Pacific Commons Dr., $287,000
913 S Myrtle Dr., $283,000
1809 Sanddollar Dr., $264,000
1667 Montclair Dr., $263,000
476 Pacific Commons Dr., $262,000
290 S Reindeer Rd., $255,055
462 Pacific Commons Dr., $253,750
1935 Kay Ln., $249,900
278 N Reindeer Rd., $245,215
262 S Reindeer Rd., $244,755
1585 Heathmuir Dr., $240,000
408 Mallard Lake Circle, $226,000
718 6th Ave. S, $220,000
1510 Docksider Ct., $219,900
352 Deerfield Links Dr., $206,000
1841 Jacana Dr., $195,000
6001 1204 S Kings Hwy., $405,000
6001-1369 S Kings Hwy., $325,000
6001-1191A South Kings Hwy., $285,000
6001-Z71 South Kings Hwy., $260,000
6001-1384 S Kings Hwy., $245,000
6001 - 1762 S Kings Hwy., $235,000
6001 5731 S Kings Hwy., $215,000
6001 Z67 S Kings Hwy., $120,000
1663 Crystal Lake Dr., $108,000
6001 - 5708 S Kings Hwy., $93,500
6001-1708 South Kings Hwy., $77,000
2721 Aquarius Dr., $65,000
2725 Capricorn Dr., $44,000
Condo/townhouse
416 N Ocean Blvd., $257,000
309 Saint Catherine Bay Ct., $254,000
323 14th Ave. S, $235,000
120 Spanish Oak Ct., $110,000
1101 2nd Ave N Tradewind Ct., $100,900
1101 2nd Ave. N, $99,005
1100 5th Ave. N, $83,500
1356 Glenns Bay Rd., $69,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $151,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $104,900
1420 Turkey Ridge Rd., $102,500
5905 S Kings Hwy., $97,550
5905 Souths Kings Highway, $80,000
5905 South Kings Hwy., $75,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $74,250
Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
TBD Old Kings Hwy., $950,000
249 Outboard Dr., $55,000
Lot 51 Retriever Ct., $52,000
Home
176 Low Country Loop, $585,000
582 Old Field Rd., $489,000
23 Damon Loop, $450,000
184 Georges Bay Rd., $405,000
540 Chanted Dr., $371,000
174 Sugar Loaf Ln., $370,000
105 Pickering Dr., $370,000
128 Tidal Dr., $368,770
170 Pickering Dr., $350,000
247 Yellow Rail St., $335,000
180 Shenandoah Dr., $334,000
4506 Periwinkle Ct., $329,000
244 Yellow Rail St., $319,855
323 Waties Dr., $317,000
824 Cherry Blossom Dr., $314,500
9651 Indigo Creek Blvd., $313,500
345 DECLYN CT Declyn Ct., $295,000
65 Grove Park Loop, $269,990
1109 North Blackmoor Dr., $263,000
137 Colonial Circle, $259,000
4257 Brook Dr., $235,000
131 Grove Park Loop, $232,470
9424 Old Palmetto Rd., $192,000
504 Night Heron Ct., $144,000
58 Saxon Ct., $49,900
28 Shamrock Circle, $23,000
208 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,150,000
340 Underwood Dr., $500,000
1116 Osprey Ct., $345,000
405 Pine Ave., $327,000
Condo/townhouse
618 North Waccamaw Dr., $319,000
1019 Kelly Ct., $257,000
101 Old Course Rd., $240,000
1101 Louise Costin Ln., $240,000
115-A Chenoa Dr., $212,000
751 Painted Bunting Dr., $189,000
70 Addison Cottage Way, $184,000
703 Shearwater Ct., $175,000
5846 Longwood Dr., $145,000
301 N Waccamaw Dr., $143,000
1429 N Waccamaw Dr., $134,500
5834 Longwood Dr., $128,400
4510 Sweetwater Blvd., $99,000
401 Cambridge Circle, $70,000
1780 N Waccamaw Dr., $315,000
1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $200,000
1425 N Waccamaw Dr., $159,000
1509 N Waccamaw Dr., $142,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
7065 Belancino Blvd., $1,051,400
3907 N Ocean Blvd., $765,000
1471 Brookgreen Dr., $595,000
507 Dania Beach Dr., $409,462
1932 Parish Way, $382,647
817 Pancho St., $374,900
1943 Parish Way, $368,012
1828 Orchard Dr., $368,000
1525 Saint Thomas Circle, $365,000
785 McKinley Way, $355,000
1964 Windrose Way, $345,000
1785 Paddington St., $340,000
4949 Westwind Dr., $339,900
2156 Birchwood Circle, $332,000
2641 Stellar Loop, $315,000
2170 Heritage Loop, $305,000
2620 Orion Loop, $295,000
4407 Camellia Dr., $285,000
2743 S Key Largo Circle, $284,900
2619 Ophelia Way, $279,060
2630 Orion Loop, $275,530
605 S 11th Ave. S, $259,900
3507 Ketch Ct., $239,900
613 5th Ave. S, $61,000
Condo/townhouse
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $518,000
249 Venice Way, $365,000
792 Shine Ave., $289,500
2364 Heritage Loop, $273,000
790 Sail House Ct., $216,000
541 Mockingbird Ave., $203,000
3530 Pampas Dr., $197,900
400 20th Ave. N, $188,000
624 Bonaventure Dr., $184,900
1700 N Ocean Blvd., $176,000
3514 Chestnut Dr., $175,000
4801 Luster Leaf Circle, $168,000
960 Palisade Circle, $166,000
1675-A Low Country Pl., $163,500
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $163,000
107 S Ocean Blvd., $160,000
2101 Firebird Ln., $158,000
3768 Citation Way, $155,000
4830 Carnation Circle, $152,000
1708 N Ocean Blvd., $145,000
1024 Palisades Circle, $142,000
4717 Wild Iris Dr., $141,000
4627 Wild Iris Dr., $140,000
1409 Highway 15, $135,000
2106 N Ocean Blvd., $132,000
2000 N Ocean Blvd., $125,000
1604 Ocean Blvd. N, $120,000
201 S Ocean Blvd., $119,500
1200 North Ocean Blvd., $110,000
1210 Pinegrove Dr., $110,000
4657 Wild Iris Dr., $107,900
2504 N Ocean Blvd., $103,000
2710 N Ocean Blvd., $98,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $91,500
4695 Wild Iris Dr., $90,000
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $90,000
2401 S Ocean Blvd., $82,000
2500 N Ocean Blvd., $82,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $78,000
6900 Ocean Blvd. N, $74,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $72,500
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $69,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $67,900
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $60,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $56,500
2000 Greens Blvd., $53,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
9685 Bellasara Circle, $382,000
9679 Bellasara Circle, $355,000
9671 Bellasara Circle, $355,000
TBD Ron McNair Blvd., $240,000
2505 Lavender Ln., $195,000
361 Saint Julian Ln., $169,000
1203 Fiddlehead Way, $107,000
8304 Juxa Dr., $90,000
764 Crystal Water Way, $57,000
163 West Palms Dr., $55,000
496 Saint Julian Ln., $41,000
468 Saint Julian Ln., $41,000
476 St. Julian Ln., $36,500
Home
9120 Arignon Ct., $1,440,000
1501 Serena Dr., $1,225,000
8589 Sorrento Circle, $1,050,000
9020 Bellesera Circle, $1,000,000
109 Avenue of the Palms, $990,000
692 Edgecreek Dr., $885,000
8045 Wacobee Dr., $610,000
808 Crystal Water Way, $507,500
720 Cabazon Dr., $469,136
3038 Ellesmere Circle, $426,515
317 Welcome Dr., $412,000
828 Gammon Dr., $391,780
543 Caribbean Way, $385,000
4376 Parkland Dr., $383,000
9010 Belvidere Dr., $380,000
8033 Fort Hill Way, $373,450
9147 Abingdon Dr., $368,000
8038 Fort Hill Way, $350,000
4571 Marshwood Dr., $350,000
534 Carnaby Loop, $349,000
3018 Ellesmere Circle, $344,590
4825 Keel Ct., $340,000
4836 Seabreeze Ln., $340,000
8084 Fort Hill Way, $335,220
537 Stonemason Dr., $325,000
598 Carolina Farms Blvd., $320,000
1022 Harbison Circle, $317,186
8041 Fort Hill Way, $315,000
5504 Redleaf Rose Dr., $315,000
4164 Alvina Way, $312,000
4948 Sandlewood Dr., $311,540
8063 Fort Hill Way, $308,260
932 Harrison Mill St., $307,255
940 Harrison Mill St., $290,460
4762 Harvest Dr., $289,600
10019 Hamilton Branch Loop, $280,736
172 Viareggio Rd., $280,000
8016 Brogdon Dr, $279,000
6137 Chadderton Circle, $278,000
922 Willow Bend Dr., $275,000
5052 Wavering Place Loop, $273,076
4845 Harvest Dr., $271,315
10015 Hamilton Branch Loop, $268,000
807 Encampment Ct., $265,500
833 Carolina Farms Blvd., $255,000
2712 Coopers Ct., $255,000
1003 Laurens Mill Dr., $255,000
5125 Morning Frost Pl., $254,500
4866 Westwind Dr., $253,000
1007 Laurens Mill Dr., $245,000
7030 Rivers Bridge Ct., $242,150
3232 Fieldstone St., $240,000
5138 Fairmont Ln., $239,000
7015 Rivers Bridge Ct., $233,050
402 Buck Ct., $219,900
100 Legends Village Loop, $219,000
2522 Whetstone Ln., $206,000
151 Fulbourn Pl., $205,000
4333 Cross Cut Trail, $193,500
156 Rockdale St., $120,000
Condo/townhouse
9147 Venezia Circle, $475,000
223 Viareggio Rd., $253,900
5518 Elba Way, $243,000
812 Arezzo Way, $237,000
109 Fulbourn Pl., $222,000
773 Salerno Circle, $214,000
4934 Crab Pond Ct., $192,500
610 Waterway Village Blvd, $167,000
108 Cypress Point Ct., $152,000
1991 Mossy Point Cove, $145,000
1001 World Tour Blvd., $142,900
5070 Windsor Green Way, $142,000
4932 Crab Pond Ct., $141,500
683 Riverwalk Dr., $140,000
1266 River Oaks Dr., $138,000
619 Waterway Village Blvd., $136,060
1184 River Oaks Dr., $135,500
4922 Pond Shoals Ct., $130,900
4834 Innisbrook Ct., $130,000
2057 Silvercrest Dr., $120,500
208 Castle Dr., $113,500
800 Crumpet Ct., $112,000
492 River Oaks Dr., $102,900
201 Wando River Rd., $93,000
1314 River Oaks Dr., $78,500
801 Burcale Rd., $73,000
Atlantic Beach/North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
201 17th Ave. N, $462,000
4310 Grey Heron Dr., $317,500
4000 Grey Heron Dr., $310,000
2216 Via Palma Dr., $160,000
5027 Buck Bluff Dr., $95,000
4960 South Island Dr., $45,000
303 32nd Ave. S, $155,000
1003 32nd Ave. S, $42,000
1005 32nd Ave. S, $42,000
1007 32nd Ave. S, $42,000
Home
3708 N Ocean Blvd., $1,400,000
1339 Waterway Dr., $1,125,000
607 Hillside Dr. N, $902,500
2006 Ye Olde Kings Hwy., $749,900
200 21st Ave. S, $685,000
501 Tradewind Ct., $675,000
900 Heshbon Dr., $530,000
222 9th Ave. S, $510,000
234 9th Ave. S, $498,200
321 55th Ave. N, $490,000
1519 Havens Dr., $480,000
606 21st Ave. S, $475,000
500 Olde Mill Dr., $470,000
800 Edgewood St., $305,000
5100 Weatherwood Dr., $282,000
5510 Whistling Duck Dr., $275,000
1807 B Hillside Dr. S, $274,000
1419 Holly Dr., $270,000
2410 Ye Old Kings Highway, $245,000
1902 A S Hillside Dr., $240,000
Condo/townhouse
3805 S Ocean Blvd. S, $783,000
100 North Beach Blvd., $490,000
3601 S Ocean Blvd., $480,000
100 North Beach Blvd., $465,000
1903 S Ocean Blvd., $360,000
603 S Ocean Blvd., $349,900
102 N Ocean Blvd., $344,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $337,000
4801 Harbour Pointe Dr., $331,000
4604 S Ocean Blvd. S, $312,500
6244 Catalina Dr., $305,000
4801 Harbour Pointe Dr., $302,500
805 S Ocean Blvd., $302,500
2801 S Ocean Blvd., $299,000
208 N Ocean Blvd., $287,500
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $270,000
311 2nd Ave. N, $262,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $255,000
4111 S Ocean Blvd., $250,000
503 20th Ave. N, $238,500
4303 S Ocean Blvd., $220,500
2405 S Ocean Blvd., $210,000
5000 N Ocean Blvd., $189,900
6309 N Ocean Blvd., $175,000
207 N Ocean Blvd., $174,000
2801 S Ocean Blvd., $169,000
1550 Spinnaker Dr., $160,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $159,000
901 West Port Dr., $159,000
609 Hillside Dr., $146,500
6253 Catalina Dr., $142,500
300 N Ocean Blvd., $140,000
405 21st Ave. S, $132,500
803 S 11th Ave. S, $125,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $108,000
215 Landing Rd., $93,000
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $80,000
804 12th Ave. S, $68,500
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $45,000
1900 Duffy St., $190,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Lot 18 Wildberry Way, $320,000
2701 Vanderbilt Blvd., $205,000
155 Brickwell Ln., $177,000
2587 Vanderbilt Blvd., $157,500
Lot 3 Cedar Grove Ln., $103,000
Lot 17 Hawthorn Dr., $76,000
13010 Ocean Hwy., $45,000
Home
568 Myrtle Ave., $2,225,000
730 Parker Dr., $1,307,500
522 S Dunes Dr., $1,162,500
124 Post Office Ln., $1,125,000
509 Heston Point Dr., $959,000
419 Lakeshore Dr., $589,000
1073 Doral Dr., $530,000
13760 Ocean Highway, $450,000
130 Parkview Dr., $400,000
160 Grace Bay Ct., $397,519
37 Marsh Point Dr., $389,000
83 Goodson Loop, $389,000
124 Grace Bay Ct., $384,940
287 Parkview Dr., $379,635
973 Hagley Dr., $351,000
175 Linden Circle, $344,000
260 Club Circle, $339,000
67 Grace Bay Ct., $337,601
87 Lake Trail, $317,500
310 Hagley Dr., $315,000
564 Blockade Rd., $308,000
121 Captiva Cove Loop, $300,000
345 Castaway Key Dr., $285,000
147 Gilman Rd., $285,000
151 Clearwater Dr., $282,900
Condo/townhouse
757 Inlet Point Dr., $875,000
125 S Dunes Dr., $850,000
407 Tuckers Rd., $420,000
489-2 Golden Bear Dr., $327,500
13-3 Whitetail Way, $257,500
423 Parker Dr., $252,000
19-2 Hamstead Pl., $250,000
40-1 Highgrove Ct., $239,000
276 Salt Marsh Circle, $213,000
14300 Ocean Hwy., $204,000
504 Pinehurst Ln., $147,500
192 Egret Run Ln., $127,500
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
6922 Highway 707, $850,000
8024 McSweeney Ct., $95,000
Lot 239 Hagood Ln., $90,000
218 Marsh Tacky Loop, $67,000
113 Black Bear Rd., $53,000
3327 Forestbrook Rd., $39,000
TBD Freewoods Rd., $35,000
Home
1031 Saluda River Rd., $328,855
245 Copper Leaf Dr., $327,000
1008 Saluda River Rd., $319,770
329 Cardita Loop, $315,000
799 Oyster Dr., $314,580
504 Malabar Ct., $299,999
5430 Longhorn Dr., $299,900
1020 Saluda River Rd., $299,145
644 Black Pearl Way, $295,480
137 Herrmann Ridge Ct., $278,138
436 Freewoods Park Ct., $268,500
504 Hobie Cat Rd., $260,980
413 Accord St., $259,900
212 Marsh Hawk Dr., $250,000
2706 Canvasback Trail, $249,900
196 La Patos Dr., $246,000
463 Freewoods Park Ct., $245,222
206 Leste Rd., $239,950
200 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $239,900
5855 Rosewood Dr., $239,000
351 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $228,900
407 Levanto Rd., $227,145
204 Avondale Dr., $225,000
364 Harbour Reef Dr., $224,900
3903 Thornwood Ct., $220,500
3929 Lochview Dr., $215,000
105 Pebble Dr., $203,800
6476 Royal Pine Dr., $200,000
8569 Cedar Trace Dr., $199,000
6651 Cinnamon Fern Ln., $190,000
209 Travis Ct., $185,000
106 Muirfield Dr., $165,000
6656 Wisteria Dr., $157,000
Condo/townhouse
172 Ella Kinley Circle, $197,612
1606 C Palmina Loop, $192,500
929 Wrigley Dr., $185,000
1921 Estero Dr., $184,000
132 Olde Towne Way, $165,000
118 Butkus Dr., $126,000
3983 Forsythia Ct., $125,900
3947 Gladiola Ct., $122,995
172 Ella Kinley Circle, $109,586
3939 Gladiola Ct., $106,000
510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $96,500
6022 Dick Pond Rd., $86,400
116 Horizon River Dr., $75,000
6010 Dick Pond Rd., $75,000
405 Tree Top Ct., $66,000
1440 Blue Tree Ct., $63,000
1460 Blue Tree Ct., $63,000
511 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $45,100
