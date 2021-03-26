Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By Staff reports

Jan. 17-23, 2021

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

1481 Fence Post Lane, $269,560

1461 Fence Post Lane, $268,650

1361 Sunny Slope Circle, $225,000

60 Carolina Shores Dr., $200,000

Condo/townhouse

395 S Crow Creek Dr., $157,900

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468,

Home

282 Crooked Gulley Circle, $480,000

607 Kings Trail Dr., $460,205

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Land

357 E Second St., $250,000

1740 SW Ocean View Dr., $27,000

1546 Adelaide Beach Ave SW, $34,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 9 Permit Ct., $225,000

Home

801 Francis Marion Dr., $332,000

563 Francis Parker Rd., $272,900

108 Desurrency Ct., $173,890

55 Desurrency Ct., $164,408

820 West Virginia Rd., $159,500

Condo/townhouse

68 Collins Meadow Dr., $619,900

Andrews 29510

Land

TBD James Dr., $8,000

TBD James Dr., $8,000

Aynor 29511

Home

1050 Frye Rd., $340,000

Conway 2926

Land

TBD Edge Rd., $128,000

TBD Edge Rd., $111,000

Home

3270 Long Avenue Ext., $380,000

1083 Rowe Pond Rd., $360,000

555 River Rd., $270,000

1008 Winding Rd., $245,000

516 Whiddy Loop, $227,545

114 Regency Dr., $225,000

8128 Timber Ridge Rd., $221,500

504 Whiddy Loop, $217,435

300 Palm Terrace Loop, $209,240

1522 Stilley Circle, $173,000

2455 Greenleaf Dr., $131,000

2701 Edge Rd., $100,000

Condo/townhouse

8 Laurel St., $192,500

1025 Carolina Rd., $89,000

3559 Highway 544, $64,000

Conway 29527

Land

Lot 10B Dew Lane, $25,000

Lot 7A Dew Lane, $25,000

Lot 14B Dew Lane, $25,000

Lot 8A Dew Lane, $25,000

Lot 11B Dew Lane, $25,000

Lot 15B Dew Lane, $25,000

Lot 6A Dew Lane, $25,000

Lot 10A Dew Lane, $25,000

Lot 13B Dew Lane, $25,000

Lot 12B Dew Lane, $25,000

Lot 9A Dew Lane, $25,000

Lot 5A Dew Lane, $25,000

Home

129 Holcombe Ln., $270,900

4584 Willow Springs Rd., $264,730

1116 Pineridge St., $232,000

3069 Jasmine Dr., $223,500

129 Riverwatch Dr., $218,900

2513 Belladora Rd., $207,000

412 South Oaks Dr., $205,000

3218 Merganser Dr., $196,990

269 Georgia Mae Loop, $193,000

248 Hickory Springs Ct., $189,900

3333 Merganser Dr., $186,940

205 Oak Landing Dr., $185,900

1408 Abberbury Dr., $185,000

1485 Leatherman Rd., $168,500

1204 Augustus Dr., $167,500

1087 Dunn Short Cut Rd., $155,000

506 Alston St., $140,000

504 Janette St., $138,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Land

TBD Mamie Rd., $22,000

Home

3831 Nichols Hwy., $319,900

Little River 29566

Land

TBD Hibiscus Dr., $30,000

Home

3105 Balboa Ln., $353,256

726 Ricegrass Pl., $352,086

100 Waterway Crossing Ct., $348,000

4351 Kinlaw St., $340,000

2030 Great Blue Heron Dr., $335,506

253 Goldenrod Circle, $332,003

186 Swallowtail Ct., $295,000

356 Carriage Lake Dr., $286,000

1137 Maxwell Dr., $277,000

3825 Pinewood Ct., $268,000

1068 Maxwell Dr., $257,290

1358 Willow Run Dr., $253,509

1112 Maxwell Dr., $241,375

343 Logan St., $235,900

4320 Mandi Ave., $199,900

2105 Adams Circle, $129,000

4326 Landing Rd., $120,000

Condo/townhouse

129 Goldenrod Circle, $215,000

4449 Turtle Ln., $145,000

775 Plantation Dr., $140,000

100 Barnacle Ln., $125,000

4294 Pinehurst Circle, $84,250

4265 Villas Dr., $79,000

4350 Intercoastal Dr., $73,000

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $62,500

Longs 29568

Land

TBD Watertower Rd., $182,000

9072 Highway 90, $95,000

Lot 1 Bear Lake Dr., $44,500

1073 Yellow Jasmine Dr., $37,000

Home

1925 Pine Cone Ln., $245,000

632 Sun Colony Blvd., $232,780

147 Golden Bear Circle, $226,400

392 Charter Dr., $207,000

152 Cypress Tree Loop, $205,580

148 Oak Leaf Dr., $205,000

188 Golden Bear Circle, $201,000

180 Golden Bear Circle, $197,570

2208 Brick Dr., $195,000

2053 Old Star Bluff Rd., $193,000

167 Tomoka Trail, $188,050

65 Buck Creek Dr., $123,600

Condo/townhouse

818 Foxtail Dr., $260,000

665 Tupelo Ln., $80,000

Loris 29569

Land

TBD Cherry Hill Rd., $30,000

TBD Lake Dr., $10,000

Home

621 Long Leaf Dr., $284,065

451 Carolina Hickory St., $198,000

305 Oakenwald Ave., $159,900

201 80th Ave. N, $1,950,000

9404 Park St., $915,000

6548 Sabbioni St., $454,090

6514 Anterselva Dr., $415,640

Condo/townhouse

8500 Margate Circle, $1,095,000

9547 Edgerton Dr., $660,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $354,750

435 Ocean Creek Dr., $325,000

101 Ocean Creek Dr., $325,000

10100 Beach Club Dr., $290,000

201 74th Ave. N, $280,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $274,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $271,500

109 Westhill Circle, $270,150

171 Saint Clears Way, $265,000

408 72nd Ave. N, $214,900

8121 Amalfi Pl., $208,500

300 Cumberland Terrace Dr., $205,000

118 Hartland Dr., $200,000

501 Maison Dr., $175,000

1100 Commons Blvd., $163,900

250 Maison Dr., $142,000

209 75th Ave N, $134,000

6504 Wildwood Trail, $115,000

6212 Blynn Dr., $110,000

9550 Shore Dr., $89,500

201 N 74th Ave. N, $69,000

5001 Little River Rd., $45,000

9714 N Kings Hwy.,

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

215 16th Ave. S, $530,000

813 S Dogwood Dr. S, $430,000

537 Pacific Commons Dr., $330,000

411 Pacific Commons Dr., $305,000

426 Pacific Commons Dr., $291,000

1690 Ibis Ct., $134,000

1668 Cassiopa Dr., $25,000

2713 Saggittarius Dr., $19,000

Condo/townhouse

1213 S Ocean Blvd., $335,000

2270 Andover Dr., $113,500

2060 Crossgate Blvd., $95,000

1200 5th Ave. N, $91,000

Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576

Home

636 N Creekside Dr., $1,525,000

225 Wood Cut Ct., $619,900

4415 Indigo Ln., $565,000

172 Knotty Pine Way, $515,000

552 Chanted Dr., $365,000

701 Woodcrest Way, $312,500

139 McIlroy Ct., $287,000

1619 Sedgefield Dr., $275,000

9434 Pinckney Ln., $243,000

9257 Greeneedle Pl., $223,000

215 Stone Throw Dr., $195,000

806 Fishnet Ct., $135,000

1332 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,399,500

1052 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,300,000

1826 Pompano Dr., $550,000

142-B Seabreeze Dr., $472,500

228 Kings Crossing Loop, $244,325

427 Delton Dr., $89,500

Condo/townhouse

149 Parmelee Dr., $277,500

144 Parmelee Dr., $265,000

908 Jackline Dr., $255,464

101 Old Course Rd., $205,000

719 Shearwater Ct., $186,000

320 Black Oak Ln., $169,000

136 Brentwood Dr., $169,000

4384 Daphne Ln., $143,000

609 Sailbrooke Ct., $140,000

1990 N Waccamaw Dr., $360,000

1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $215,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

5104 N Ocean Blvd., $1,775,000

6105 Bolsena Place, $809,900

5960 Bolsena Place, $623,315

516 Dania Beach Dr., $511,082

402 Poinsett Rd., $365,000

1381 Culbertson Ave., $324,900

2603 Temperance Dr., $168,500

Condo/townhouse

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $324,900

5300 Ocean Blvd. N, $290,000

5300 N Ocean Blvd., $230,000

790 Sail House Ct., $205,000

4875 Luster Leaf Circle, $189,000

601 Mitchell Dr., $160,000

3756 Citation Way, $152,000

4819 Orchid Way, $142,000

1047 Pinwheel Loop, $134,600

4833 Luster Leaf Circle, $130,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $130,000

4701 N Kings Hwy., $116,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $112,000

1204 Benna Dr., $88,000

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $70,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd. S, $60,750

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

137 Avenue of the Palms, $335,000

245 Shoreward Dr., $175,000

477 Saint Julian Ln., $151,000

320 Beaufain Dr., $81,000

451 Pomo Dr., $77,500

1230 Fiddlehead Way, $59,000

848 Crystal Water Way, $51,000

Home

3050 Holly Berry Ct., $1,900,000

1553 Cadiz Dr., $945,000

723 Edge Creek Dr., $575,000

1553 Biltmore Dr., $485,000

952 Pelagic Loop, $450,919

4245 Congressional Dr., $440,000

875 Waterbridge Blvd., $425,000

608 Carsten Ct., $382,500

5207 Country Pine Dr., $360,039

8049 Fort Hill Way, $353,570

8067 Fort Hill Way, $353,000

661 Cocas Dr., $349,900

435 Pomo Dr., $320,000

910 Harrison Mill St., $301,400

4939 Sandlewood Dr., $289,965

5104 Wavering Place Loop, $287,500

130 Herrmann Ridge Ct., $282,721

1028 Caprisia Loop, $275,000

808 Dunoway Ct., $265,000

272 Vesta Dr., $255,000

2205 Beauclair Ct., $251,000

744 Churchhill Downs Dr., $249,900

1128 Hickory Knob Ct., $244,900

321 Encore Circle, $227,500

6020 Pantherwood Dr., $216,500

230 Bittersweet Ln., $214,000

140 Brookgate Dr., $210,000

601 Pepperbush Dr., $210,000

3616 Farmington Pl., $198,000

Condo/townhouse

8641 San Marcello Dr., $435,000

909 British Ln., $222,900

708 Willingham Dr., $201,000

628 Waterway Village Blvd., $169,500

1157 Stanton Pl., $155,000

706 Riverwalk Dr., $145,500

1514 Lanterns Rest Rd., $140,000

1238 River Oaks Dr., $139,900

602 Waterway Village Blvd, $130,000

755 Burcale Rd., $71,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

1908 Holly Dr., $205,000

Lot 49 Gray Heron Dr., $140,000

Home

4914 Salt Creek Ct., $1,065,000

1211 Hillside Dr. S, $1,050,000

304 34th Ave. S, $645,000

553 Olde Mill Dr., $450,000

335 52nd Ave. N, $410,000

4022 Club Course Dr., $365,000

3902-B Dunes St., $350,000

660 Lorenzo Dr., $305,500

2302 Plumbridge Ln., $305,000

2605 Walnut St., $300,000

925 Edge Dr., $223,500

Condo/townhouse

100 North Beach Blvd., $1,100,000

102 N Ocean Blvd., $402,950

102 N Ocean Blvd., $378,000

102 N Ocean Blvd., $378,000

3805 S Ocean Blvd., $354,500

4505 S Ocean Blvd. N, $341,000

603 S Ocean Blvd. S, $340,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $329,000

6244 Catalina Dr., $292,000

4604 S Ocean Blvd., $285,000

4800 N Ocean Blvd., $234,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $234,000

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $232,000

300 Shorehaven Dr., $232,000

5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Rd., $227,000

901 W Port Dr., $192,500

201 N North Ocean Blvd., $184,000

1550 Spinnaker Dr., $170,000

6253 Catalina Dr., $155,000

3601 N Ocean Blvd., $140,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $129,500

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $121,000

1101 Possum Trot Rd., $102,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

689 Ocean Lakes Loop, $195,000

Squirrel Ave., $145,000

Lot 7 Golden Bear Dr., $105,000

Lot 93 Commons Ct., $77,000

587 Tuckers Rd., $75,000

Home

127 Sea Level Loop, $699,900

1105 Beaumont Dr., $674,616

400 Gray Man’s Loop, $369,000

23 Revolution Ct., $345,000

151 Captiva Cove Loop, $337,500

72 Captiva Cove Loop, $300,000

Condo/townhouse

130 Puffin Dr., $207,400

128 Puffin Dr., $200,500

601 Retreat Beach Circle, $195,000

76-2 Stillwood Dr., $190,000

56 Bobwhite Ct., $320,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Home

116 Henry Middleton Blvd., $824,000

4205 Mynatt Ct., $318,000

1312 Yacht Dr., $285,000

401 Cardita Loop, $285,000

308 Hampton Park Circle, $283,990

412 Sea Eagle Ct., $272,333

204 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $260,000

288 Leste Rd., $259,495

359 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $243,428

1238 Eagle Creek Dr., $241,900

392 Whipple Run Loop, $240,000

331 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $239,120

363 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $214,480

4001 W Glades Dr., $211,900

421 Cassian Way, $199,000

244 Palm Cove Circle, $190,000

157 Osprey Cove Loop, $177,000

6620 Cinnamon Fern Ln., $160,000

6538 Snowy Egret Trail, $140,000

8558 Edgewood Dr., $117,000

8473 Idlewood Dr., $80,000

505 Folly Estates Dr., $56,500

Condo/townhouse

224 JE Edward Dr., $256,845

586 Banks Dr., $185,000

172 Ella Kinley Circle, $183,488

181 Ella Kinley Circle, $176,800

186 Ella Kinley Circle, $172,000

172 Ella Kinley Circle, $149,900

104 Spring Creek Dr., $123,600

172 Ella Kinley Circle, $109,900

172 Ella Kinley Circle, $99,900

172 Ella Kinley Circle, $99,900

