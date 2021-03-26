Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Jan. 17-23, 2021
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
1481 Fence Post Lane, $269,560
1461 Fence Post Lane, $268,650
1361 Sunny Slope Circle, $225,000
60 Carolina Shores Dr., $200,000
Condo/townhouse
395 S Crow Creek Dr., $157,900
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468,
Home
282 Crooked Gulley Circle, $480,000
607 Kings Trail Dr., $460,205
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Land
357 E Second St., $250,000
1740 SW Ocean View Dr., $27,000
1546 Adelaide Beach Ave SW, $34,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 9 Permit Ct., $225,000
Home
801 Francis Marion Dr., $332,000
563 Francis Parker Rd., $272,900
108 Desurrency Ct., $173,890
55 Desurrency Ct., $164,408
820 West Virginia Rd., $159,500
Condo/townhouse
68 Collins Meadow Dr., $619,900
Andrews 29510
Land
TBD James Dr., $8,000
TBD James Dr., $8,000
Aynor 29511
Home
1050 Frye Rd., $340,000
Conway 2926
Land
TBD Edge Rd., $128,000
TBD Edge Rd., $111,000
Home
3270 Long Avenue Ext., $380,000
1083 Rowe Pond Rd., $360,000
555 River Rd., $270,000
1008 Winding Rd., $245,000
516 Whiddy Loop, $227,545
114 Regency Dr., $225,000
8128 Timber Ridge Rd., $221,500
504 Whiddy Loop, $217,435
300 Palm Terrace Loop, $209,240
1522 Stilley Circle, $173,000
2455 Greenleaf Dr., $131,000
2701 Edge Rd., $100,000
Condo/townhouse
8 Laurel St., $192,500
1025 Carolina Rd., $89,000
3559 Highway 544, $64,000
Conway 29527
Land
Lot 10B Dew Lane, $25,000
Lot 7A Dew Lane, $25,000
Lot 14B Dew Lane, $25,000
Lot 8A Dew Lane, $25,000
Lot 11B Dew Lane, $25,000
Lot 15B Dew Lane, $25,000
Lot 6A Dew Lane, $25,000
Lot 10A Dew Lane, $25,000
Lot 13B Dew Lane, $25,000
Lot 12B Dew Lane, $25,000
Lot 9A Dew Lane, $25,000
Lot 5A Dew Lane, $25,000
Home
129 Holcombe Ln., $270,900
4584 Willow Springs Rd., $264,730
1116 Pineridge St., $232,000
3069 Jasmine Dr., $223,500
129 Riverwatch Dr., $218,900
2513 Belladora Rd., $207,000
412 South Oaks Dr., $205,000
3218 Merganser Dr., $196,990
269 Georgia Mae Loop, $193,000
248 Hickory Springs Ct., $189,900
3333 Merganser Dr., $186,940
205 Oak Landing Dr., $185,900
1408 Abberbury Dr., $185,000
1485 Leatherman Rd., $168,500
1204 Augustus Dr., $167,500
1087 Dunn Short Cut Rd., $155,000
506 Alston St., $140,000
504 Janette St., $138,000
Galivants Ferry 29544
Land
TBD Mamie Rd., $22,000
Home
3831 Nichols Hwy., $319,900
Little River 29566
Land
TBD Hibiscus Dr., $30,000
Home
3105 Balboa Ln., $353,256
726 Ricegrass Pl., $352,086
100 Waterway Crossing Ct., $348,000
4351 Kinlaw St., $340,000
2030 Great Blue Heron Dr., $335,506
253 Goldenrod Circle, $332,003
186 Swallowtail Ct., $295,000
356 Carriage Lake Dr., $286,000
1137 Maxwell Dr., $277,000
3825 Pinewood Ct., $268,000
1068 Maxwell Dr., $257,290
1358 Willow Run Dr., $253,509
1112 Maxwell Dr., $241,375
343 Logan St., $235,900
4320 Mandi Ave., $199,900
2105 Adams Circle, $129,000
4326 Landing Rd., $120,000
Condo/townhouse
129 Goldenrod Circle, $215,000
4449 Turtle Ln., $145,000
775 Plantation Dr., $140,000
100 Barnacle Ln., $125,000
4294 Pinehurst Circle, $84,250
4265 Villas Dr., $79,000
4350 Intercoastal Dr., $73,000
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $62,500
Longs 29568
Land
TBD Watertower Rd., $182,000
9072 Highway 90, $95,000
Lot 1 Bear Lake Dr., $44,500
1073 Yellow Jasmine Dr., $37,000
Home
1925 Pine Cone Ln., $245,000
632 Sun Colony Blvd., $232,780
147 Golden Bear Circle, $226,400
392 Charter Dr., $207,000
152 Cypress Tree Loop, $205,580
148 Oak Leaf Dr., $205,000
188 Golden Bear Circle, $201,000
180 Golden Bear Circle, $197,570
2208 Brick Dr., $195,000
2053 Old Star Bluff Rd., $193,000
167 Tomoka Trail, $188,050
65 Buck Creek Dr., $123,600
Condo/townhouse
818 Foxtail Dr., $260,000
665 Tupelo Ln., $80,000
Loris 29569
Land
TBD Cherry Hill Rd., $30,000
TBD Lake Dr., $10,000
Home
621 Long Leaf Dr., $284,065
451 Carolina Hickory St., $198,000
305 Oakenwald Ave., $159,900
201 80th Ave. N, $1,950,000
9404 Park St., $915,000
6548 Sabbioni St., $454,090
6514 Anterselva Dr., $415,640
Condo/townhouse
8500 Margate Circle, $1,095,000
9547 Edgerton Dr., $660,000
8560 Queensway Blvd., $354,750
435 Ocean Creek Dr., $325,000
101 Ocean Creek Dr., $325,000
10100 Beach Club Dr., $290,000
201 74th Ave. N, $280,000
8560 Queensway Blvd., $274,000
8560 Queensway Blvd., $271,500
109 Westhill Circle, $270,150
171 Saint Clears Way, $265,000
408 72nd Ave. N, $214,900
8121 Amalfi Pl., $208,500
300 Cumberland Terrace Dr., $205,000
118 Hartland Dr., $200,000
501 Maison Dr., $175,000
1100 Commons Blvd., $163,900
250 Maison Dr., $142,000
209 75th Ave N, $134,000
6504 Wildwood Trail, $115,000
6212 Blynn Dr., $110,000
9550 Shore Dr., $89,500
201 N 74th Ave. N, $69,000
5001 Little River Rd., $45,000
9714 N Kings Hwy.,
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
215 16th Ave. S, $530,000
813 S Dogwood Dr. S, $430,000
537 Pacific Commons Dr., $330,000
411 Pacific Commons Dr., $305,000
426 Pacific Commons Dr., $291,000
1690 Ibis Ct., $134,000
1668 Cassiopa Dr., $25,000
2713 Saggittarius Dr., $19,000
Condo/townhouse
1213 S Ocean Blvd., $335,000
2270 Andover Dr., $113,500
2060 Crossgate Blvd., $95,000
1200 5th Ave. N, $91,000
Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576
Home
636 N Creekside Dr., $1,525,000
225 Wood Cut Ct., $619,900
4415 Indigo Ln., $565,000
172 Knotty Pine Way, $515,000
552 Chanted Dr., $365,000
701 Woodcrest Way, $312,500
139 McIlroy Ct., $287,000
1619 Sedgefield Dr., $275,000
9434 Pinckney Ln., $243,000
9257 Greeneedle Pl., $223,000
215 Stone Throw Dr., $195,000
806 Fishnet Ct., $135,000
1332 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,399,500
1052 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,300,000
1826 Pompano Dr., $550,000
142-B Seabreeze Dr., $472,500
228 Kings Crossing Loop, $244,325
427 Delton Dr., $89,500
Condo/townhouse
149 Parmelee Dr., $277,500
144 Parmelee Dr., $265,000
908 Jackline Dr., $255,464
101 Old Course Rd., $205,000
719 Shearwater Ct., $186,000
320 Black Oak Ln., $169,000
136 Brentwood Dr., $169,000
4384 Daphne Ln., $143,000
609 Sailbrooke Ct., $140,000
1990 N Waccamaw Dr., $360,000
1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $215,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
5104 N Ocean Blvd., $1,775,000
6105 Bolsena Place, $809,900
5960 Bolsena Place, $623,315
516 Dania Beach Dr., $511,082
402 Poinsett Rd., $365,000
1381 Culbertson Ave., $324,900
2603 Temperance Dr., $168,500
Condo/townhouse
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $324,900
5300 Ocean Blvd. N, $290,000
5300 N Ocean Blvd., $230,000
790 Sail House Ct., $205,000
4875 Luster Leaf Circle, $189,000
601 Mitchell Dr., $160,000
3756 Citation Way, $152,000
4819 Orchid Way, $142,000
1047 Pinwheel Loop, $134,600
4833 Luster Leaf Circle, $130,000
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $130,000
4701 N Kings Hwy., $116,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $112,000
1204 Benna Dr., $88,000
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $70,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd. S, $60,750
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
137 Avenue of the Palms, $335,000
245 Shoreward Dr., $175,000
477 Saint Julian Ln., $151,000
320 Beaufain Dr., $81,000
451 Pomo Dr., $77,500
1230 Fiddlehead Way, $59,000
848 Crystal Water Way, $51,000
Home
3050 Holly Berry Ct., $1,900,000
1553 Cadiz Dr., $945,000
723 Edge Creek Dr., $575,000
1553 Biltmore Dr., $485,000
952 Pelagic Loop, $450,919
4245 Congressional Dr., $440,000
875 Waterbridge Blvd., $425,000
608 Carsten Ct., $382,500
5207 Country Pine Dr., $360,039
8049 Fort Hill Way, $353,570
8067 Fort Hill Way, $353,000
661 Cocas Dr., $349,900
435 Pomo Dr., $320,000
910 Harrison Mill St., $301,400
4939 Sandlewood Dr., $289,965
5104 Wavering Place Loop, $287,500
130 Herrmann Ridge Ct., $282,721
1028 Caprisia Loop, $275,000
808 Dunoway Ct., $265,000
272 Vesta Dr., $255,000
2205 Beauclair Ct., $251,000
744 Churchhill Downs Dr., $249,900
1128 Hickory Knob Ct., $244,900
321 Encore Circle, $227,500
6020 Pantherwood Dr., $216,500
230 Bittersweet Ln., $214,000
140 Brookgate Dr., $210,000
601 Pepperbush Dr., $210,000
3616 Farmington Pl., $198,000
Condo/townhouse
8641 San Marcello Dr., $435,000
909 British Ln., $222,900
708 Willingham Dr., $201,000
628 Waterway Village Blvd., $169,500
1157 Stanton Pl., $155,000
706 Riverwalk Dr., $145,500
1514 Lanterns Rest Rd., $140,000
1238 River Oaks Dr., $139,900
602 Waterway Village Blvd, $130,000
755 Burcale Rd., $71,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
1908 Holly Dr., $205,000
Lot 49 Gray Heron Dr., $140,000
Home
4914 Salt Creek Ct., $1,065,000
1211 Hillside Dr. S, $1,050,000
304 34th Ave. S, $645,000
553 Olde Mill Dr., $450,000
335 52nd Ave. N, $410,000
4022 Club Course Dr., $365,000
3902-B Dunes St., $350,000
660 Lorenzo Dr., $305,500
2302 Plumbridge Ln., $305,000
2605 Walnut St., $300,000
925 Edge Dr., $223,500
Condo/townhouse
100 North Beach Blvd., $1,100,000
102 N Ocean Blvd., $402,950
102 N Ocean Blvd., $378,000
102 N Ocean Blvd., $378,000
3805 S Ocean Blvd., $354,500
4505 S Ocean Blvd. N, $341,000
603 S Ocean Blvd. S, $340,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $329,000
6244 Catalina Dr., $292,000
4604 S Ocean Blvd., $285,000
4800 N Ocean Blvd., $234,000
6203 Catalina Dr., $234,000
3500 N Ocean Blvd., $232,000
300 Shorehaven Dr., $232,000
5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Rd., $227,000
901 W Port Dr., $192,500
201 N North Ocean Blvd., $184,000
1550 Spinnaker Dr., $170,000
6253 Catalina Dr., $155,000
3601 N Ocean Blvd., $140,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $129,500
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $121,000
1101 Possum Trot Rd., $102,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
689 Ocean Lakes Loop, $195,000
Squirrel Ave., $145,000
Lot 7 Golden Bear Dr., $105,000
Lot 93 Commons Ct., $77,000
587 Tuckers Rd., $75,000
Home
127 Sea Level Loop, $699,900
1105 Beaumont Dr., $674,616
400 Gray Man’s Loop, $369,000
23 Revolution Ct., $345,000
151 Captiva Cove Loop, $337,500
72 Captiva Cove Loop, $300,000
Condo/townhouse
130 Puffin Dr., $207,400
128 Puffin Dr., $200,500
601 Retreat Beach Circle, $195,000
76-2 Stillwood Dr., $190,000
56 Bobwhite Ct., $320,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Home
116 Henry Middleton Blvd., $824,000
4205 Mynatt Ct., $318,000
1312 Yacht Dr., $285,000
401 Cardita Loop, $285,000
308 Hampton Park Circle, $283,990
412 Sea Eagle Ct., $272,333
204 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $260,000
288 Leste Rd., $259,495
359 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $243,428
1238 Eagle Creek Dr., $241,900
392 Whipple Run Loop, $240,000
331 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $239,120
363 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $214,480
4001 W Glades Dr., $211,900
421 Cassian Way, $199,000
244 Palm Cove Circle, $190,000
157 Osprey Cove Loop, $177,000
6620 Cinnamon Fern Ln., $160,000
6538 Snowy Egret Trail, $140,000
8558 Edgewood Dr., $117,000
8473 Idlewood Dr., $80,000
505 Folly Estates Dr., $56,500
Condo/townhouse
224 JE Edward Dr., $256,845
586 Banks Dr., $185,000
172 Ella Kinley Circle, $183,488
181 Ella Kinley Circle, $176,800
186 Ella Kinley Circle, $172,000
172 Ella Kinley Circle, $149,900
104 Spring Creek Dr., $123,600
172 Ella Kinley Circle, $109,900
172 Ella Kinley Circle, $99,900
172 Ella Kinley Circle, $99,900
