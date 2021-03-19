Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Jan. 10-16
Tabor City, N.C. 28463
Land
141 Lake Tabor Dr., $55,000
Home
19575 Seven Creeks Hwy, $215,000
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
753 Landmark Cove Rd., $209,900
467 Saltaire Dr., $179,000
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Land
429 1st St., $159,000
Condo/townhouse
137 Avian Dr., $142,000
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
6595 SW Summerfield Pl., $469,800
6951 Cambria Ct., $429,500
928 SW Teaticket Ln. SW, $247,740
Shallotte, N.C. 28470
Home
4396 Ritz Circle, $133,500
Georgetown 29440
Land
6 Belle Rive Rd., $16,500
Lot 2 Belle Rive Rd., $13,000
185 Commanders Island Rd., $11,500
174 Commanders Island Rd., $10,000
62 Bear Loop, $8,500
174 Bear Loop, $8,000
Home
1332 Wallace Pate Dr., $825,000
215 Seminole Ln., $530,000
232 King St., $500,000
451 Robin Dr., $420,000
185 John Waites Ct., $270,000
1987 Jasper St., $210,000
Condo/townhouse
156 Collins Meadow Dr., $600,000
38 Pool Pl., $134,500
Andrews 29510
Land
TBD Bigelow Dr., $300,000
Aynor 29511
Land
Acreage Valley Forge Rd., $50,000
Home
1916 Bud Graham Rd., $348,230
2054 Hughes Gasque Rd., $240,000
156 Rosedale Dr., $146,000
Conway 29526
Land
TBD Old Reaves Ferry Rd., $580,000
1048 Wigeon Dr., $90,000
1809 Wood Stork Dr., $60,000
122 Dorset Pl., $45,000
117 Dorset Pl., $42,000
TBD Highway 66, $40,000
2611 Raymond St., $28,000
Home
2825 Long Avenue Ext., $460,000
313 Board Landing Circle, $295,150
4084 Long Avenue Ext., $285,000
185 Myrtle Grande Dr., $273,000
129 Myrtle Grande Dr., $265,000
701 Shaftesbury Ln., $264,900
849 Wild Leaf Loop, $255,115
1005 Glenlevit Ln., $245,000
408 Windermere Lake Circle, $242,500
419 Wellman Ct., $240,500
636 Belmont Dr., $239,950
1015 Hawks Nest Ln., $226,000
1720 Horry St., $222,000
328 Palm Terrace Loop, $210,511
604 Fieldwoods Dr., $210,001
1050 Forest Dr., $205,406
3561 Highway 19, $205,000
1305 Midtown Village Dr., $203,000
2873 Bratcher Rd., $194,900
692 Myrtle Ridge Dr., $190,000
201 Maiden’s Choice Dr., $189,900
1420 Tiger Grand Dr., $187,350
2805 Ivy Glen Dr., $185,000
1041 Augustus Dr., $180,000
101 Palm Terrace Loop, $176,990
131 Dunbarton Ln., $175,000
1209 Midtown Village Dr., $168,500
Condo/townhouse
1123 Fairway Ln., $181,000
811 17th Ave. S, $45,000
Conway 29527
Land
TBD 21.84 AC Wayside Rd., $175,000
TBD Dirty Branch Rd., $33,000
8433 Franklin Dr., $22,000
Home
424 Night Owl Ln., $297,500
173 Riverwatch Dr., $254,000
712 Johnson St., $235,000
2506 Berleze Ct., $219,000
3162 Merganser Dr., $217,038
7130 Oak Grove Rd., $216,920
270 Georgia Mae Loop, $212,000
247 MacArthur Dr., $187,500
258 Georgia Mae Loop, $187,000
1329 Iron Ct., $186,522
140 Emily Springs Dr., $185,000
2513 Berleze Ct., $180,900
303 Beulah Circle, $179,900
3309 Merganser Dr., $176,795
1330 Iron Ct., $171,110
805 Spyderco Rd., $170,000
Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
1272 Pinetucky Dr., $229,900
1330 Saint John Rd., $145,400
Little River 29566
Land
1480 Watson Ave., $485,000
4819 Williams Island Dr., $142,500
Home
231 Kerriwake Ct., $385,000
738 Ricegrass Pl., $354,712
3716 Pitchers Pl., $347,764
1215 Maxwell Dr., $345,000
268 Switchgrass Loop, $318,500
4497 Lake Circle Dr., $305,000
257 Goldenrod Circle, $299,097
787 Cypress Way, $274,208
512 Vermillion Dr., $270,000
1129 Maxwell Dr., $258,000
281 Sage Circle, $239,000
3935 Highway 50, $111,000
4347 Princeton Dr., $95,000
Condo/townhouse
197 Charter Dr., $410,000
4528 N Plantation Harbour Dr., $181,000
131 Waypoint Ridge Ave., $170,000
Longs 29568
Land
205 Stormy Seas Ct., $96,500
Home
1971 Hickory Ln., $286,035
1070 Sarvis Farm Rd., $263,000
1914 Pine Cone Ln., $260,000
828 Wintercreeper Dr., $257,000
2117 Goodson Dr., $243,500
915 Snowberry Dr., $240,000
364 Sun Colony Blvd., $233,244
479 Charter Dr., $230,000
2830 Watertower Rd., $225,000
858 Snowberry Dr., $224,900
1124 Checkerberry St., $213,000
140 Oak Leaf Dr., $196,000
1115 Eureka Trail, $189,000
2129 Goodson Dr., $176,500
185 Crown Meadows Dr., $161,000
Condo/townhouse
790-9 Charter Dr., $120,000
181 Charter Dr., $113,000
246 Sun Colony Blvd., $95,000
693 Tupelo Ln., $89,900
650 Tupelo Ln., $88,000
Loris 29569
Land
TBD 20.4 AC Riverbend Rd., $95,000
Home
5232 Main St., $365,000
253 Perrin Rd., $270,000
5234 Pecan Ln., $236,000
611 Longleaf Dr., $229,900
4489 Woodyard Bay Rd., $215,960
429 Cotton Grass Dr., $205,000
907 Hornbeam Ct., $203,000
436 Cotton Grass Dr., $180,000
378 Long Meadow Dr., $179,070
805 Stone Pine Ct., $175,930
4273 Bryant St., $157,400
6765 Highway 66, $142,900
Myrtle Beach 29572
Land
701 65th Ave. N, $525,000
7318 Catena Ln., $165,000
Home
225 Lansdowne Ct., $625,000
924 Carrerra St., $555,000
1237 Glarentza St., $554,365
6425 Cascata Dr., $485,000
1241 Glarentza St., $480,840
6449 Cascata Dr., $477,500
6533 Anterselva Dr., $434,415
1079 Waterway Ln., $384,000
Condo/townhouse
9650 Shore Dr., $400,000
9994 Beach Club Dr., $364,000
9994 Beach Club Dr., $360,000
8500 Margate Circle, $360,000
9530 Shore Dr., $230,000
9650 Shore Dr., $218,500
209 Westleton Dr., $189,000
215 77th Ave. N, $170,000
7603 N Ocean Blvd., $150,200
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $139,000
202 70th Ave. N, $95,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $93,000
201 N 74th Ave. N, $90,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $87,000
201 N 74th Ave. N, $82,900
7500 N Ocean Blvd., $80,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $79,500
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
111 A South Yaupon Dr., $640,000
1012B N Ocean Blvd., $635,000
1319 Cavaretta Ct., $390,000
236 Hull St., $358,590
672 Pacific Commons Dr., $343,400
345 15th Ave. S, $325,000
684 Sandberg St., $275,000
458 Pacific Commons Dr., $270,000
2137 Lark Dr., $209,000
1639 Mason Circle, $167,000
1680 Mason Circle, $163,000
1939 Avocet Dr., $120,000
1232 Peterson St., $430,000
2201 Deerfield Ave., $319,000
6001 - M35 S Kings Hwy., $234,000
6001 - 5627 S Kings Hwy., $124,900
6001 Kings Hwy., $102,000
Condo/townhouse
2040 Crossgate Blvd., $114,900
8767 Barkwood Dr., $110,500
1356 Glenns Bay Rd., $96,000
1880 Colony Dr., $54,500
5905 S Kings Hwy., $107,900
1441 Turkey Ridge Rd., $92,000
5905 Souths Kings Highway, $72,500
5905 South Kings Hwy., $72,500
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
1325 Limestone St., $205,000
Lot 79 Woody Point Dr., $125,000
139 Knotty Pine Way, $102,000
1325 Limestone St., $100,000
Lot 72 Whispering Pine Ct., $55,000
Home
3147 First Ave. S, $519,000
5033 Highway 17 Business, $500,000
756 Elmwood Circle, $399,500
430 Vereen Rd., $375,000
3838 Journeys End Rd., $364,000
572 Grand Cypress Way, $345,000
544 Chanted Dr., $335,000
501 Inverrary St., $310,000
162 Heron Lake Ct., $274,000
71 Willowbend Dr., $270,000
145 Grove Park Loop, $221,915
10905 McDowell Short Cut Rd., $145,000
3233 Plantation Trail, $119,900
12 Crooked Island Circle, $32,000
Condo/townhouse
1990 N Waccamaw Dr., $515,000
1025 Ray Costin Way, $224,000
700 Wessex Dr., $206,000
3026 Oak Grove Bend, $205,000
908 Jackline Dr., $199,950
611 Indigo Bunting Ln., $178,500
119 Brentwood Dr., $178,000
19 Pistachio Loop, $175,000
5846 Longwood Dr., $145,000
5852 Longwood Dr., $143,000
5882 Longwood Dr., $141,000
5828 Longwood Dr., $139,900
2311 Sweetwater Blvd., $114,000
3411 Sweetwater Blvd., $110,000
1780 N Waccamaw Dr., $318,500
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
7074 Belancino Blvd., $620,000
320 24th Ave. S, $575,000
588 Dania Beach Dr., $555,172
1711 Suncrest Dr., $480,000
2030 Windrose Way, $475,000
907 Berkshire Ave., $435,000
1852 Parish Way, $434,000
334 24th Ave. S, $425,000
1616 Thornbury Dr., $365,000
2809 Stellar Loop, $363,000
1700 Cart Ln., $350,000
1920 Parish Way, $345,928
710 62nd Ave. N, $295,000
1413 Powhaton Dr., $290,000
4745 Seclusion Ln., $275,000
2635 Orion Loop, $264,990
4401 Camellia Dr., $236,000
6504 Abby Ln., $175,000
Condo/townhouse
5310 North Ocean Blvd., $635,000
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $384,900
921 Iris St., $320,000
2511 S Ocean Blvd., $320,000
4000 Fairway Lakes Dr., $210,000
4891 Luster Leaf Circle, $199,000
3532 Chestnut Dr., $198,000
4861 Luster Leaf Circle, $180,000
4833 Magnolia Lake Dr., $169,999
1654 Low Country Pl., $158,000
4887 Magnolia Pointe Ln., $155,000
1041 Pinwheel Loop, $155,000
4805 Luster Leaf Circle, $151,500
4687 Wild Iris Dr., $143,000
4749 Wild Iris Dr., $142,500
3211 S Ocean Blvd., $136,500
830 44th Ave. N, $134,000
4830 Carnation Circle, $125,000
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $125,000
4677 Wild Iris Dr., $115,000
4843 Carnation Circle, $112,000
2401 S Ocean Blvd., $110,000
114 Fountain Pointe Ln., $108,000
2501 S Ocean Blvd., $97,000
2501 S Ocean Blvd., $95,000
2310 N Ocean Blvd., $82,000
1201 Tiffany Ln., $81,500
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $81,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $78,500
2001 Ocean Blvd. S, $70,000
2207 S Ocean Blvd. S, $64,000
1600 S Ocean Blvd., $49,900
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
413 Saint Julian Ln., $170,000
2732 Catbird Circle, $115,000
4257 Congressional Dr., $84,000
603 Boone Hall Dr., $75,000
1062 Fiddlehead Way, $62,500
1089 Brentford Pl., $56,000
738 Chisholm Rd., $52,000
649 Waterbridge Blvd., $48,750
Home
8333 Leone Circle, $1,118,000
1544 Casita Ln., $867,000
833 Waterton Ave., $634,000
869 Bluffview Dr., $585,000
904 Crystal Water Way, $459,000
329 Welcome Dr., $455,330
8471 Juxa Dr., $451,000
2091 Kilkee Dr., $429,900
707 Greta Loop, $379,765
871 Gammon Dr., $377,900
8071 Fort Hill Way, $355,000
8034 Fort Hill Way, $333,000
8088 Fort Hill Way, $327,535
8209 Caddis Ct., $319,000
5068 Wavering Place Loop, $292,500
824 Brookline Dr., $267,000
2813 Eton St., $265,000
4457 W Walkerton Rd., $240,000
141 Herrmann Ridge Ct., $236,240
7019 Rivers Bridge Ct., $234,000
231 Bittersweet Ln., $225,000
347 Thistle Ln., $223,000
518 Cottage Oaks Circle, $214,000
3066 Hollybrooke Dr., $200,000
Condo/townhouse
8625 San Marcello Dr., $445,000
128-D Queens Cove Place, $273,900
909 British Ln., $215,000
561 Uniola Dr., $179,000
1238 River Oaks Dr., $132,000
627 Waterway Village Blvd., $131,000
602 Waterway Village Blvd., $129,000
4932 Crab Pond Ct., $125,000
607 Waterway Village Blvd., $125,000
4537 Girvan Dr., $120,000
101 Westhaven Dr., $119,900
4585 Girvan Dr., $115,500
561 White River Dr., $99,000
529 White River Dr., $86,500
801 Burcale Rd., $68,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Home
1705 N Ocean Blvd., $710,000
2401 Royal Oak Circle, $525,000
313 59th Ave. N, $455,000
802 S 46th Ave. S, $400,000
309 53rd Ave. N, $380,000
701 11th Ave. N, $325,000
3512 Club Course Dr., $320,000
503A 2nd Ave. N, $271,500
511 Windy Hill Rd., $180,000
Condo/townhouse
603 S Ocean Blvd., $638,000
100 North Beach Blvd., $635,000
100 North Beach Blvd., $625,000
4904 N Market St., $340,000
4103 N Ocean Blvd., $339,000
828 Maderia Dr., $335,000
4604 N Ocean Blvd., $325,010
6244 Catalina Dr., $286,000
6244 Catalina Dr., $272,000
1801 N Ocean Blvd., $250,000
3500 Ocean Blvd. N, $244,900
1905 S Ocean Blvd., $240,000
2203 S Ocean Blvd., $226,500
6203 Catalina Dr., $222,500
2711 S Ocean Blvd., $222,000
5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Rd., $210,000
1711 Ocean Blvd. S, $204,500
901 West Port Dr., $190,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $160,000
5825 Catalina Dr., $158,500
105 Barnwell St., $152,000
1221 Tidewater Dr., $151,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $146,000
5825 Catalina Dr., $142,000
3601 N Ocean Blvd., $140,000
3 Shadow Moss Dr., $139,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $138,500
300 N Ocean Blvd., $138,000
706 26th Ave. S, $132,500
401 N Hillside Dr. N, $127,500
Pawleys Island 29585
Home
1537 Hagley Dr., $875,000
2 Wildberry Way, $850,000
160 Shipmaster Ave., $417,000
299 Berwick Dr., $389,000
190 Hill Dr., $373,000
138 Shipmaster Ave., $355,000
233 Old Cedar Loop, $349,000
245 Carrington Dr., $341,500
147 Grace Bay Ct., $333,130
23 Old Barge Dr., $276,000
9 Captiva Cove Loop, $270,900
Condo/townhouse
24 Golf Club Circle, $520,000
78 Landing Rd., $420,000
75 Avian Dr., $300,000
568 Pinehurst Ln., $189,900
176 Avian Dr., $291,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
Lot 198 Chamberlin Rd., $85,000
Lot 476 McDuffie Dr., $58,000
Home
2708 Henagan Ln., $592,500
222 Marsh Tacky Loop, $375,000
376 Cardita Loop, $322,000
104 Kenzgar Dr., $315,002
2402 Hunters Trail, $309,000
3850 Camden Dr., $295,000
797 Oyster Dr., $285,577
313 Fox Ridge Dr., $280,000
205 Cabo Loop, $259,000
1210 Eagle Creek Dr., $257,000
260 Whipple Run Loop, $242,500
1291 Brighton Ave., $242,000
309 Skyland Pines Dr., $235,000
713 Bonnie Dr., $235,000
387 Leste Rd., $234,905
702 Bramblewood Dr., $234,000
100 Kenzgar Dr., $230,000
708 Bonita Loop, $226,500
360 Caspian Tern Dr., $209,900
633 W Oak Circle Dr., $207,000
317 Foxpath Loop, $204,500
440 Gouchos Ln., $197,000
153 Terracina Circle, $190,000
4361 Bradford Circle, $188,000
111 Osprey Cove Loop, $185,000
304 Archdale St., $176,900
809 Shem Creek Circle, $161,900
103 Blackjack Ln., $155,000
3835 Holmestown Rd., $117,000
Condo/townhouse
224 JE Edward Dr., $253,055
415 Camberly Dr., $248,000
224 JE Edward Dr., $243,150
172 Ella Kinley Circle, $188,450
186 Ella Kinley Circle, $182,000
186 Ella Kinley Circle, $174,000
113 Olde Town Way, $145,000
