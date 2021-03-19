Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Jan. 10-16

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Land

141 Lake Tabor Dr., $55,000

Home

19575 Seven Creeks Hwy, $215,000

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

753 Landmark Cove Rd., $209,900

467 Saltaire Dr., $179,000

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Land

429 1st St., $159,000

Condo/townhouse

137 Avian Dr., $142,000

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

6595 SW Summerfield Pl., $469,800

6951 Cambria Ct., $429,500

928 SW Teaticket Ln. SW, $247,740

Shallotte, N.C. 28470

Home

4396 Ritz Circle, $133,500

Georgetown 29440

Land

6 Belle Rive Rd., $16,500

Lot 2 Belle Rive Rd., $13,000

185 Commanders Island Rd., $11,500

174 Commanders Island Rd., $10,000

62 Bear Loop, $8,500

174 Bear Loop, $8,000

Home

1332 Wallace Pate Dr., $825,000

215 Seminole Ln., $530,000

232 King St., $500,000

451 Robin Dr., $420,000

185 John Waites Ct., $270,000

1987 Jasper St., $210,000

Condo/townhouse

156 Collins Meadow Dr., $600,000

38 Pool Pl., $134,500

Andrews 29510

Land

TBD Bigelow Dr., $300,000

Aynor 29511

Land

Acreage Valley Forge Rd., $50,000

Home

1916 Bud Graham Rd., $348,230

2054 Hughes Gasque Rd., $240,000

156 Rosedale Dr., $146,000

Conway 29526

Land

TBD Old Reaves Ferry Rd., $580,000

1048 Wigeon Dr., $90,000

1809 Wood Stork Dr., $60,000

122 Dorset Pl., $45,000

117 Dorset Pl., $42,000

TBD Highway 66, $40,000

2611 Raymond St., $28,000

Home

2825 Long Avenue Ext., $460,000

313 Board Landing Circle, $295,150

4084 Long Avenue Ext., $285,000

185 Myrtle Grande Dr., $273,000

129 Myrtle Grande Dr., $265,000

701 Shaftesbury Ln., $264,900

849 Wild Leaf Loop, $255,115

1005 Glenlevit Ln., $245,000

408 Windermere Lake Circle, $242,500

419 Wellman Ct., $240,500

636 Belmont Dr., $239,950

1015 Hawks Nest Ln., $226,000

1720 Horry St., $222,000

328 Palm Terrace Loop, $210,511

604 Fieldwoods Dr., $210,001

1050 Forest Dr., $205,406

3561 Highway 19, $205,000

1305 Midtown Village Dr., $203,000

2873 Bratcher Rd., $194,900

692 Myrtle Ridge Dr., $190,000

201 Maiden’s Choice Dr., $189,900

1420 Tiger Grand Dr., $187,350

2805 Ivy Glen Dr., $185,000

1041 Augustus Dr., $180,000

101 Palm Terrace Loop, $176,990

131 Dunbarton Ln., $175,000

1209 Midtown Village Dr., $168,500

Condo/townhouse

1123 Fairway Ln., $181,000

811 17th Ave. S, $45,000

Conway 29527

Land

TBD 21.84 AC Wayside Rd., $175,000

TBD Dirty Branch Rd., $33,000

8433 Franklin Dr., $22,000

Home

424 Night Owl Ln., $297,500

173 Riverwatch Dr., $254,000

712 Johnson St., $235,000

2506 Berleze Ct., $219,000

3162 Merganser Dr., $217,038

7130 Oak Grove Rd., $216,920

270 Georgia Mae Loop, $212,000

247 MacArthur Dr., $187,500

258 Georgia Mae Loop, $187,000

1329 Iron Ct., $186,522

140 Emily Springs Dr., $185,000

2513 Berleze Ct., $180,900

303 Beulah Circle, $179,900

3309 Merganser Dr., $176,795

1330 Iron Ct., $171,110

805 Spyderco Rd., $170,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

1272 Pinetucky Dr., $229,900

1330 Saint John Rd., $145,400

Little River 29566

Land

1480 Watson Ave., $485,000

4819 Williams Island Dr., $142,500

Home

231 Kerriwake Ct., $385,000

738 Ricegrass Pl., $354,712

3716 Pitchers Pl., $347,764

1215 Maxwell Dr., $345,000

268 Switchgrass Loop, $318,500

4497 Lake Circle Dr., $305,000

257 Goldenrod Circle, $299,097

787 Cypress Way, $274,208

512 Vermillion Dr., $270,000

1129 Maxwell Dr., $258,000

281 Sage Circle, $239,000

3935 Highway 50, $111,000

4347 Princeton Dr., $95,000

Condo/townhouse

197 Charter Dr., $410,000

4528 N Plantation Harbour Dr., $181,000

131 Waypoint Ridge Ave., $170,000

Longs 29568

Land

205 Stormy Seas Ct., $96,500

Home

1971 Hickory Ln., $286,035

1070 Sarvis Farm Rd., $263,000

1914 Pine Cone Ln., $260,000

828 Wintercreeper Dr., $257,000

2117 Goodson Dr., $243,500

915 Snowberry Dr., $240,000

364 Sun Colony Blvd., $233,244

479 Charter Dr., $230,000

2830 Watertower Rd., $225,000

858 Snowberry Dr., $224,900

1124 Checkerberry St., $213,000

140 Oak Leaf Dr., $196,000

1115 Eureka Trail, $189,000

2129 Goodson Dr., $176,500

185 Crown Meadows Dr., $161,000

Condo/townhouse

790-9 Charter Dr., $120,000

181 Charter Dr., $113,000

246 Sun Colony Blvd., $95,000

693 Tupelo Ln., $89,900

650 Tupelo Ln., $88,000

Loris 29569

Land

TBD 20.4 AC Riverbend Rd., $95,000

Home

5232 Main St., $365,000

253 Perrin Rd., $270,000

5234 Pecan Ln., $236,000

611 Longleaf Dr., $229,900

4489 Woodyard Bay Rd., $215,960

429 Cotton Grass Dr., $205,000

907 Hornbeam Ct., $203,000

436 Cotton Grass Dr., $180,000

378 Long Meadow Dr., $179,070

805 Stone Pine Ct., $175,930

4273 Bryant St., $157,400

6765 Highway 66, $142,900

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

701 65th Ave. N, $525,000

7318 Catena Ln., $165,000

Home

225 Lansdowne Ct., $625,000

924 Carrerra St., $555,000

1237 Glarentza St., $554,365

6425 Cascata Dr., $485,000

1241 Glarentza St., $480,840

6449 Cascata Dr., $477,500

6533 Anterselva Dr., $434,415

1079 Waterway Ln., $384,000

Condo/townhouse

9650 Shore Dr., $400,000

9994 Beach Club Dr., $364,000

9994 Beach Club Dr., $360,000

8500 Margate Circle, $360,000

9530 Shore Dr., $230,000

9650 Shore Dr., $218,500

209 Westleton Dr., $189,000

215 77th Ave. N, $170,000

7603 N Ocean Blvd., $150,200

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $139,000

202 70th Ave. N, $95,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $93,000

201 N 74th Ave. N, $90,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $87,000

201 N 74th Ave. N, $82,900

7500 N Ocean Blvd., $80,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $79,500

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

111 A South Yaupon Dr., $640,000

1012B N Ocean Blvd., $635,000

1319 Cavaretta Ct., $390,000

236 Hull St., $358,590

672 Pacific Commons Dr., $343,400

345 15th Ave. S, $325,000

684 Sandberg St., $275,000

458 Pacific Commons Dr., $270,000

2137 Lark Dr., $209,000

1639 Mason Circle, $167,000

1680 Mason Circle, $163,000

1939 Avocet Dr., $120,000

1232 Peterson St., $430,000

2201 Deerfield Ave., $319,000

6001 - M35 S Kings Hwy., $234,000

6001 - 5627 S Kings Hwy., $124,900

6001 Kings Hwy., $102,000

Condo/townhouse

2040 Crossgate Blvd., $114,900

8767 Barkwood Dr., $110,500

1356 Glenns Bay Rd., $96,000

1880 Colony Dr., $54,500

5905 S Kings Hwy., $107,900

1441 Turkey Ridge Rd., $92,000

5905 Souths Kings Highway, $72,500

5905 South Kings Hwy., $72,500

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

1325 Limestone St., $205,000

Lot 79 Woody Point Dr., $125,000

139 Knotty Pine Way, $102,000

1325 Limestone St., $100,000

Lot 72 Whispering Pine Ct., $55,000

Home

3147 First Ave. S, $519,000

5033 Highway 17 Business, $500,000

756 Elmwood Circle, $399,500

430 Vereen Rd., $375,000

3838 Journeys End Rd., $364,000

572 Grand Cypress Way, $345,000

544 Chanted Dr., $335,000

501 Inverrary St., $310,000

162 Heron Lake Ct., $274,000

71 Willowbend Dr., $270,000

145 Grove Park Loop, $221,915

10905 McDowell Short Cut Rd., $145,000

3233 Plantation Trail, $119,900

12 Crooked Island Circle, $32,000

Condo/townhouse

1990 N Waccamaw Dr., $515,000

1025 Ray Costin Way, $224,000

700 Wessex Dr., $206,000

3026 Oak Grove Bend, $205,000

908 Jackline Dr., $199,950

611 Indigo Bunting Ln., $178,500

119 Brentwood Dr., $178,000

19 Pistachio Loop, $175,000

5846 Longwood Dr., $145,000

5852 Longwood Dr., $143,000

5882 Longwood Dr., $141,000

5828 Longwood Dr., $139,900

2311 Sweetwater Blvd., $114,000

3411 Sweetwater Blvd., $110,000

1780 N Waccamaw Dr., $318,500

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

7074 Belancino Blvd., $620,000

320 24th Ave. S, $575,000

588 Dania Beach Dr., $555,172

1711 Suncrest Dr., $480,000

2030 Windrose Way, $475,000

907 Berkshire Ave., $435,000

1852 Parish Way, $434,000

334 24th Ave. S, $425,000

1616 Thornbury Dr., $365,000

2809 Stellar Loop, $363,000

1700 Cart Ln., $350,000

1920 Parish Way, $345,928

710 62nd Ave. N, $295,000

1413 Powhaton Dr., $290,000

4745 Seclusion Ln., $275,000

2635 Orion Loop, $264,990

4401 Camellia Dr., $236,000

6504 Abby Ln., $175,000

Condo/townhouse

5310 North Ocean Blvd., $635,000

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $384,900

921 Iris St., $320,000

2511 S Ocean Blvd., $320,000

4000 Fairway Lakes Dr., $210,000

4891 Luster Leaf Circle, $199,000

3532 Chestnut Dr., $198,000

4861 Luster Leaf Circle, $180,000

4833 Magnolia Lake Dr., $169,999

1654 Low Country Pl., $158,000

4887 Magnolia Pointe Ln., $155,000

1041 Pinwheel Loop, $155,000

4805 Luster Leaf Circle, $151,500

4687 Wild Iris Dr., $143,000

4749 Wild Iris Dr., $142,500

3211 S Ocean Blvd., $136,500

830 44th Ave. N, $134,000

4830 Carnation Circle, $125,000

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $125,000

4677 Wild Iris Dr., $115,000

4843 Carnation Circle, $112,000

2401 S Ocean Blvd., $110,000

114 Fountain Pointe Ln., $108,000

2501 S Ocean Blvd., $97,000

2501 S Ocean Blvd., $95,000

2310 N Ocean Blvd., $82,000

1201 Tiffany Ln., $81,500

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $81,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $78,500

2001 Ocean Blvd. S, $70,000

2207 S Ocean Blvd. S, $64,000

1600 S Ocean Blvd., $49,900

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

413 Saint Julian Ln., $170,000

2732 Catbird Circle, $115,000

4257 Congressional Dr., $84,000

603 Boone Hall Dr., $75,000

1062 Fiddlehead Way, $62,500

1089 Brentford Pl., $56,000

738 Chisholm Rd., $52,000

649 Waterbridge Blvd., $48,750

Home

8333 Leone Circle, $1,118,000

1544 Casita Ln., $867,000

833 Waterton Ave., $634,000

869 Bluffview Dr., $585,000

904 Crystal Water Way, $459,000

329 Welcome Dr., $455,330

8471 Juxa Dr., $451,000

2091 Kilkee Dr., $429,900

707 Greta Loop, $379,765

871 Gammon Dr., $377,900

8071 Fort Hill Way, $355,000

8034 Fort Hill Way, $333,000

8088 Fort Hill Way, $327,535

8209 Caddis Ct., $319,000

5068 Wavering Place Loop, $292,500

824 Brookline Dr., $267,000

2813 Eton St., $265,000

4457 W Walkerton Rd., $240,000

141 Herrmann Ridge Ct., $236,240

7019 Rivers Bridge Ct., $234,000

231 Bittersweet Ln., $225,000

347 Thistle Ln., $223,000

518 Cottage Oaks Circle, $214,000

3066 Hollybrooke Dr., $200,000

Condo/townhouse

8625 San Marcello Dr., $445,000

128-D Queens Cove Place, $273,900

909 British Ln., $215,000

561 Uniola Dr., $179,000

1238 River Oaks Dr., $132,000

627 Waterway Village Blvd., $131,000

602 Waterway Village Blvd., $129,000

4932 Crab Pond Ct., $125,000

607 Waterway Village Blvd., $125,000

4537 Girvan Dr., $120,000

101 Westhaven Dr., $119,900

4585 Girvan Dr., $115,500

561 White River Dr., $99,000

529 White River Dr., $86,500

801 Burcale Rd., $68,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Home

1705 N Ocean Blvd., $710,000

2401 Royal Oak Circle, $525,000

313 59th Ave. N, $455,000

802 S 46th Ave. S, $400,000

309 53rd Ave. N, $380,000

701 11th Ave. N, $325,000

3512 Club Course Dr., $320,000

503A 2nd Ave. N, $271,500

511 Windy Hill Rd., $180,000

Condo/townhouse

603 S Ocean Blvd., $638,000

100 North Beach Blvd., $635,000

100 North Beach Blvd., $625,000

4904 N Market St., $340,000

4103 N Ocean Blvd., $339,000

828 Maderia Dr., $335,000

4604 N Ocean Blvd., $325,010

6244 Catalina Dr., $286,000

6244 Catalina Dr., $272,000

1801 N Ocean Blvd., $250,000

3500 Ocean Blvd. N, $244,900

1905 S Ocean Blvd., $240,000

2203 S Ocean Blvd., $226,500

6203 Catalina Dr., $222,500

2711 S Ocean Blvd., $222,000

5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Rd., $210,000

1711 Ocean Blvd. S, $204,500

901 West Port Dr., $190,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $160,000

5825 Catalina Dr., $158,500

105 Barnwell St., $152,000

1221 Tidewater Dr., $151,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $146,000

5825 Catalina Dr., $142,000

3601 N Ocean Blvd., $140,000

3 Shadow Moss Dr., $139,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $138,500

300 N Ocean Blvd., $138,000

706 26th Ave. S, $132,500

401 N Hillside Dr. N, $127,500

Pawleys Island 29585

Home

1537 Hagley Dr., $875,000

2 Wildberry Way, $850,000

160 Shipmaster Ave., $417,000

299 Berwick Dr., $389,000

190 Hill Dr., $373,000

138 Shipmaster Ave., $355,000

233 Old Cedar Loop, $349,000

245 Carrington Dr., $341,500

147 Grace Bay Ct., $333,130

23 Old Barge Dr., $276,000

9 Captiva Cove Loop, $270,900

Condo/townhouse

24 Golf Club Circle, $520,000

78 Landing Rd., $420,000

75 Avian Dr., $300,000

568 Pinehurst Ln., $189,900

176 Avian Dr., $291,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

Lot 198 Chamberlin Rd., $85,000

Lot 476 McDuffie Dr., $58,000

Home

2708 Henagan Ln., $592,500

222 Marsh Tacky Loop, $375,000

376 Cardita Loop, $322,000

104 Kenzgar Dr., $315,002

2402 Hunters Trail, $309,000

3850 Camden Dr., $295,000

797 Oyster Dr., $285,577

313 Fox Ridge Dr., $280,000

205 Cabo Loop, $259,000

1210 Eagle Creek Dr., $257,000

260 Whipple Run Loop, $242,500

1291 Brighton Ave., $242,000

309 Skyland Pines Dr., $235,000

713 Bonnie Dr., $235,000

387 Leste Rd., $234,905

702 Bramblewood Dr., $234,000

100 Kenzgar Dr., $230,000

708 Bonita Loop, $226,500

360 Caspian Tern Dr., $209,900

633 W Oak Circle Dr., $207,000

317 Foxpath Loop, $204,500

440 Gouchos Ln., $197,000

153 Terracina Circle, $190,000

4361 Bradford Circle, $188,000

111 Osprey Cove Loop, $185,000

304 Archdale St., $176,900

809 Shem Creek Circle, $161,900

103 Blackjack Ln., $155,000

3835 Holmestown Rd., $117,000

Condo/townhouse

224 JE Edward Dr., $253,055

415 Camberly Dr., $248,000

224 JE Edward Dr., $243,150

172 Ella Kinley Circle, $188,450

186 Ella Kinley Circle, $182,000

186 Ella Kinley Circle, $174,000

113 Olde Town Way, $145,000

