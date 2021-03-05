Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Jan. 3-9
Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
1356 Fence Post Lane, $262,600
1339 Fence Post Lane, $250,395
Condo/townhouse
148 Freeboard Ln., $180,000
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
6538 SW Adelina Ct., $295,561
7090 Sevilleen Dr., $292,500
879 SW Teaticket Ln. SW, $269,973
883 SW Mashpee Ct., $253,161
Georgetown 29440
Land
132 Swamp Fox Ln., $74,000
167 Wraggs Ferry Rd., $25,000
13 Daisy Bank Circle, $12,000
165 Harris Landing Rd., $10,000
Home
712 Lantana Circle, $590,000
506 Antebellum Ln., $282,203
905 Francis Parker Dr., $257,000
415 Waterford Dr., $249,000
538 Garden Ave., $241,000
230 Saint James St., $185,000
2247 Wedgefield Rd., $175,000
12 Desurrency Ct., $166,349
105 Rosewood Dr., $154,090
Andrews 29510
Land
TBD Bigelow Dr., $152,000
Aynor 29511
Home
3620 Poplar Church Rd., $315,000
136 Highmeadow Ln., $299,900
1291 Pisgah Church Rd., $276,000
Conway 29526
Land
1962 Highway 905, $314,000
1013 Noddy Ct., $44,500
1108 Maccoa Dr., $31,000
2000 Easy St., $30,750
4920 Highway 90, $30,750
286 Rivers Edge Dr., $8,500
Home
258 Rivers Edge Dr., $364,900
603 Burroughs St., $310,000
4462 Boggy Rd., $305,000
212 Lenox Dr., $265,000
1116 Dalmore Ct., $263,725
897 Wild Leaf Loop, $243,890
288 Palm Terrace Loop, $223,415
287 Palm Terrace Loop, $222,640
316 Palm Terrace Loop, $220,000
162 Kellys Cove Dr., $219,900
293 Palm Terrace Loop, $205,789
7714 Mule Trace Dr., $160,000
406 12th Ave., $158,500
586 Woodholme Dr., $142,000
Conway 29527
Home
3324 Merganser Dr., $230,060
3151 Baytree Court, $218,000
286 Georgia Mae Loop, $215,000
3147 Merganser Dr., $202,490
2501 Berleze Ct., $187,000
2520 Berleze Ct., $186,400
3119 Holly Loop, $174,990
825 Benchmade Rd., $172,500
Little River 29566
Home
215 Goldenrod Circle, $318,909
4371 Bayshore Dr., $318,300
1207 Maxwell Dr., $303,410
604 Pebble Rock Ct., $279,950
3112 Robyn Ct., $271,000
1173 Maxwell Dr., $252,000
285 Blackpepper Loop, $230,900
356 Hidden Cove Dr., $230,467
121 Ashworth Dr., $220,000
4335 Grande Harbour Blvd., $218,000
4206 Wrens Crossing, $187,000
3935 Chris Circle, $119,000
1016 Sandridge Rd., $95,000
Condo/townhouse
131 Waypoint Ridge Ave., $184,499
4459 Turtle Ln., $162,000
4416 Eastport B Eastport Blvd., $145,039
4601 Greenbriar Dr., $112,000
4462 Little River Inn Ln., $70,000
Longs 29568
Home
680 Sun Colony Blvd., $214,600
303 Watercress Dr., $190,900
131 Whispering Oaks Dr., $190,000
215 Heath Dr., $190,000
173 Cloverleaf Dr., $173,000
182 Sussex Ct., $154,000
Condo/townhouse
693 Tupelo Ln., $89,000
Loris 29569
Land
1271 Cove Ln., $13,500
Home
4443 Woodyard Bay Rd., $269,900
354 Carolina Dr., $219,900
115 Lions Paw Ct., $205,000
5675 Dinkler Ave., $178,000
129 Saint Barnabas Rd., $164,990
793 Apple Valley Rd., $162,500
1937 Highway 9 Business E, $139,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
960 Corrado St., $550,000
1253 Glarentza St., $525,115
7191 Sarteano Dr., $492,840
6568 Pozzallo Place, $472,665
152 Marshland Ct., $299,000
Condo/townhouse
5310 N Ocean Blvd., $615,000
8560 Queensway Blvd., $408,000
600 Gloucester Terrace Circle, $401,000
9994 Beach Club Dr., $350,000
302 71st Ave. N, $300,000
435 Ocean Creek Dr., $288,000
226 Westleton Dr., $239,000
107 Gully Branch Ln., $215,000
201 74th Ave. N, $175,000
405 77th Ave. N, $172,500
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $167,500
213 Westleton Dr., $135,000
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $123,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $117,000
204 Maison Dr., $98,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $90,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $90,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $87,500
201 77th Ave. N, $73,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
916A S Ocean Blvd., $610,000
1718 N Highgrove Ct., $610,000
217 A S 16th Ave., $459,000
1782 Platt Blvd., $325,000
712 10th Ave. S, $320,000
308 Mikita Dr., $319,900
168 Ocean Commons Dr., $272,500
558 Circle Dr., $232,000
6001- 1003 S Kings Hwy., $345,000
565 Mallard Ln., $235,000
6001 - C13 S Kings Hwy., $115,000
2708 Aquarius Dr., $69,000
1677 Cygnus Dr., $39,972
Condo/townhouse
614 15th Ave. S, $223,500
5905 South Kings Hwy., $115,000
Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576
Home
627 Nautilus Dr., $875,000
75 Deep Lake Dr., $615,000
5612 Rosehall Dr., $530,000
118 McIlroy Ct., $290,000
4606 Fringetree Dr., $280,000
902 White Ibis Ct., $255,000
9900 Largo Ct., $225,000
8044 Resin Rd., $183,000
1207 Pollen Loop, $170,500
907 Winston Trail, $130,000
511 Key Largo Ave., $64,000
818 S Jensen Dr. N, $55,000
2 Poolside Dr., $44,000
124-A Vista Dr., $475,000
142 Cypress Ave., $365,000
Condo/townhouse
908 Jackline Dr., $244,650
815 Sail Ln., $243,500
730 Pickering Dr., $215,000
307 River Rock Ln., $212,000
101 Knightbury Ct., $205,000
418 Warrington Way, $198,000
407 Warrington Way, $190,000
788 Botany Loop, $189,000
208 Madrid Dr., $185,000
4300 Lotus Ct., $140,000
720 N Waccamaw Dr., $217,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
TBD Robert Grissom Pkwy., $12,000,000
TBD Pampas Dr., $180,000
Lot 65 Harbour View Dr., $175,000
Home
1528 Suncrest Dr., $435,000
2137 Birchwood Circle, $420,000
2740 Stellar Loop, $369,296
824 Mourning Dove Dr., $362,000
765 McKinley Way, $337,500
941 Piping Plover Ln., $324,900
1877 Parish Way, $315,000
2706 Stellar Loop, $299,100
1034 Pinner Pl., $252,000
4115 Little River Rd., $199,000
569 Bridgeport Dr., $195,000
5512 N Ocean Blvd., $166,500
Condo/townhouse
2798 Howard Ave., $385,000
5308 Ocean Blvd. N, $355,000
846 Filliman Alley, $245,000
3948 Fairway Lakes Dr., $205,000
3538 Pampas Dr., $197,900
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $186,000
4817 Magnolia Lake Dr., $183,000
4767 Wild Iris Dr., $165,000
4847 Luster Leaf Circle, $160,000
3791 Sweetgum St., $158,000
4833 Luster Leaf Circle, $158,000
5300 N Ocean Blvd. N, $154,000
4868 Dahlia Ct., $145,000
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $130,000
2710 N Ocean Blvd., $120,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $114,900
2701 N Ocean Blvd., $105,000
1200 N Ocean Blvd., $105,000
612 River Oaks Dr., $102,500
1905 S Ocean Blvd., $93,000
2310 N Ocean Blvd., $93,000
7500 N Ocean Blvd., $86,000
601 38th Ave. N, $78,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $55,010
4819 Orchid Way, $26,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
1127 Fiddlehead Way, $109,000
1104 East Isle of Palms Ave., $62,000
5185 Alwoodley Dr., $55,000
740 Crystal Water Way, $51,000
982 Shipmaster Ave., $50,000
Home
9465 Carrington Dr., $659,900
430 Seabury Ln., $590,000
2404 Silkgrass Ln., $575,000
687 Indigo Bay Circle, $424,185
879 Waterton Ave., $419,000
2734 Stellar Loop, $359,000
8068 Fort Hill Way, $357,875
4248 Congressional Dr., $355,000
3745 Limerick Rd., $350,000
2978 Ellesmere Circle, $330,590
321 Casena St., $322,500
904 Laurens Mill Dr., $315,000
5056 Wavering Place Loop, $307,000
3153 Bramble Glen Dr., $295,000
5117 Fairmont Ln., $294,000
4513 Weekly Dr, $293,900
4924 Sandlewood Dr., $284,390
4932 Sandlewood Dr., $276,340
376 Stafford Dr., $265,000
5053 Wavering Place Loop, $256,000
518 Wildflower Trail, $255,000
216 Rocko Dr., $245,000
333 Carolina Farms Blvd., $242,900
5065 Wavering Place Loop, $238,000
216 Fulbourn Pl., $229,999
218 Vesta Dr., $189,900
101 Quail Hollow Rd., $164,900
537 Forestbrook Dr., $155,000
412 Southern Pines Dr., $135,000
Condo/townhouse
3217 Volterra Way, $240,000
1230 River Oaks Dr., $139,000
2049 Silvercrest Dr., $134,000
108 Cypress Point Ct., $132,000
514 White River Dr., $121,000
155 West Haven Dr., $120,000
4590-E Girvan Dr., $110,000
504 River Oaks Dr., $108,500
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
926 Strand Ave., $249,900
1417 Edge Dr., $169,000
210 Starcrest Circle, $157,500
4806 S Island Dr., $35,000
Home
805 N Ocean Blvd., $1,765,000
208 54th Ave. N, $616,000
1932 Lake Egret Dr., $545,000
1617 Eastover Ln., $462,000
4723 Harmony Ln., $430,000
921 Tidewater Dr., $385,000
908 Leah Jayne Ln., $359,000
1415 Hunters Rest Dr., $342,000
409 26th Ave N, $315,000
5508 Whistling Duck Dr., $300,000
4510 Eyerly St., $300,000
1307 Elizabeth St., $283,000
3307 Sunset St., $200,000
Condo/townhouse
100 North Beach Blvd., $537,000
1625 S Ocean Blvd., $427,000
304 S Hillside Dr., $400,000
201 S Ocean Blvd., $354,000
4700 Blackwater Circle, $350,000
6200 North Ocean Blvd., $335,000
701 Madiera Dr., $315,000
1706 S Ocean Blvd., $307,500
1401 Lighthouse Dr., $279,000
4111 S Ocean Blvd., $275,000
6100 N Ocean Blvd., $269,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $260,000
4601 N Ocean Blvd. N, $249,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $180,000
5709 N Ocean Blvd., $166,000
2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $163,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $158,500
5825 Catalina Dr., $150,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $148,900
304 N Ocean Blvd., $147,500
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $118,000
207 28th Ave. N, $103,000
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $89,500
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $72,000
1814 Hwy 17 S,
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
298 Susannah Ln., $425,000
Lot 30 Graham Way, $68,500
Lot #2 Martin Luther King Rd., $66,900
Home
1059 Parker Dr., $1,650,000
166 Hunters Oak Ct., $590,000
995 Oatland Lake Rd., $437,750
29 Northwoods Ct., $380,360
175 Southgate Ct., $326,500
24 Hagley Retreat Dr., $293,000
60 R B Thompson Way, $265,900
Condo/townhouse
341 South Dunes Dr., $699,000
423 Parker Dr., $215,000
196 Palisades Loop, $208,000
130 Puffin Dr., $204,900
601 Retreat Beach Circle, $180,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Home
2401 Gist Ln., $570,000
518 Saluda River Rd., $335,000
235 Leadoff Dr., $303,000
407 Moss Pond Rd., $299,500
414 Battey Dr., $285,000
556 Fort Moultrie Ct., $280,000
427 Freewoods Park Ct., $276,000
199 Southbury Dr., $260,000
4061 & 4077 Highway 707, $248,000
1012 Leaping Fox Ct., $247,000
280 Leste Rd., $235,805
472 Mooreland Dr., $206,000
626 Kindred Dr., $197,000
6669 Wisteria Dr., $192,500
916 Dunrobin Ln., $190,000
153 Marsh Hawk Dr., $185,000
5730 Highway 707, $50,000
3650 Forestbrook Rd., $25,000
Condo/townhouse
224 JE Edward Dr., $241,360
909 Wrigley Dr., $185,000
181 Ella Kinley Circle, $173,400
132 Olde Towne Way, $135,000
305 Rung Rd., $131,000
6737 Blue Heron Blvd., $89,500
