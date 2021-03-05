Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By Staff reports

Jan. 3-9

Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

1356 Fence Post Lane, $262,600

1339 Fence Post Lane, $250,395

Condo/townhouse

148 Freeboard Ln., $180,000

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

6538 SW Adelina Ct., $295,561

7090 Sevilleen Dr., $292,500

879 SW Teaticket Ln. SW, $269,973

883 SW Mashpee Ct., $253,161

Georgetown 29440

Land

132 Swamp Fox Ln., $74,000

167 Wraggs Ferry Rd., $25,000

13 Daisy Bank Circle, $12,000

165 Harris Landing Rd., $10,000

Home

712 Lantana Circle, $590,000

506 Antebellum Ln., $282,203

905 Francis Parker Dr., $257,000

415 Waterford Dr., $249,000

538 Garden Ave., $241,000

230 Saint James St., $185,000

2247 Wedgefield Rd., $175,000

12 Desurrency Ct., $166,349

105 Rosewood Dr., $154,090

Andrews 29510

Land

TBD Bigelow Dr., $152,000

Aynor 29511

Home

3620 Poplar Church Rd., $315,000

136 Highmeadow Ln., $299,900

1291 Pisgah Church Rd., $276,000

Conway 29526

Land

1962 Highway 905, $314,000

1013 Noddy Ct., $44,500

1108 Maccoa Dr., $31,000

2000 Easy St., $30,750

4920 Highway 90, $30,750

286 Rivers Edge Dr., $8,500

Home

258 Rivers Edge Dr., $364,900

603 Burroughs St., $310,000

4462 Boggy Rd., $305,000

212 Lenox Dr., $265,000

1116 Dalmore Ct., $263,725

897 Wild Leaf Loop, $243,890

288 Palm Terrace Loop, $223,415

287 Palm Terrace Loop, $222,640

316 Palm Terrace Loop, $220,000

162 Kellys Cove Dr., $219,900

293 Palm Terrace Loop, $205,789

7714 Mule Trace Dr., $160,000

406 12th Ave., $158,500

586 Woodholme Dr., $142,000

Conway 29527

Home

3324 Merganser Dr., $230,060

3151 Baytree Court, $218,000

286 Georgia Mae Loop, $215,000

3147 Merganser Dr., $202,490

2501 Berleze Ct., $187,000

2520 Berleze Ct., $186,400

3119 Holly Loop, $174,990

825 Benchmade Rd., $172,500

Little River 29566

Home

215 Goldenrod Circle, $318,909

4371 Bayshore Dr., $318,300

1207 Maxwell Dr., $303,410

604 Pebble Rock Ct., $279,950

3112 Robyn Ct., $271,000

1173 Maxwell Dr., $252,000

285 Blackpepper Loop, $230,900

356 Hidden Cove Dr., $230,467

121 Ashworth Dr., $220,000

4335 Grande Harbour Blvd., $218,000

4206 Wrens Crossing, $187,000

3935 Chris Circle, $119,000

1016 Sandridge Rd., $95,000

Condo/townhouse

131 Waypoint Ridge Ave., $184,499

4459 Turtle Ln., $162,000

4416 Eastport B Eastport Blvd., $145,039

4601 Greenbriar Dr., $112,000

4462 Little River Inn Ln., $70,000

Longs 29568

Home

680 Sun Colony Blvd., $214,600

303 Watercress Dr., $190,900

131 Whispering Oaks Dr., $190,000

215 Heath Dr., $190,000

173 Cloverleaf Dr., $173,000

182 Sussex Ct., $154,000

Condo/townhouse

693 Tupelo Ln., $89,000

Loris 29569

Land

1271 Cove Ln., $13,500

Home

4443 Woodyard Bay Rd., $269,900

354 Carolina Dr., $219,900

115 Lions Paw Ct., $205,000

5675 Dinkler Ave., $178,000

129 Saint Barnabas Rd., $164,990

793 Apple Valley Rd., $162,500

1937 Highway 9 Business E, $139,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

960 Corrado St., $550,000

1253 Glarentza St., $525,115

7191 Sarteano Dr., $492,840

6568 Pozzallo Place, $472,665

152 Marshland Ct., $299,000

Condo/townhouse

5310 N Ocean Blvd., $615,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $408,000

600 Gloucester Terrace Circle, $401,000

9994 Beach Club Dr., $350,000

302 71st Ave. N, $300,000

435 Ocean Creek Dr., $288,000

226 Westleton Dr., $239,000

107 Gully Branch Ln., $215,000

201 74th Ave. N, $175,000

405 77th Ave. N, $172,500

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $167,500

213 Westleton Dr., $135,000

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $123,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $117,000

204 Maison Dr., $98,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $90,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $90,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $87,500

201 77th Ave. N, $73,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

916A S Ocean Blvd., $610,000

1718 N Highgrove Ct., $610,000

217 A S 16th Ave., $459,000

1782 Platt Blvd., $325,000

712 10th Ave. S, $320,000

308 Mikita Dr., $319,900

168 Ocean Commons Dr., $272,500

558 Circle Dr., $232,000

6001- 1003 S Kings Hwy., $345,000

565 Mallard Ln., $235,000

6001 - C13 S Kings Hwy., $115,000

2708 Aquarius Dr., $69,000

1677 Cygnus Dr., $39,972

Condo/townhouse

614 15th Ave. S, $223,500

5905 South Kings Hwy., $115,000

Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576

Home

627 Nautilus Dr., $875,000

75 Deep Lake Dr., $615,000

5612 Rosehall Dr., $530,000

118 McIlroy Ct., $290,000

4606 Fringetree Dr., $280,000

902 White Ibis Ct., $255,000

9900 Largo Ct., $225,000

8044 Resin Rd., $183,000

1207 Pollen Loop, $170,500

907 Winston Trail, $130,000

511 Key Largo Ave., $64,000

818 S Jensen Dr. N, $55,000

2 Poolside Dr., $44,000

124-A Vista Dr., $475,000

142 Cypress Ave., $365,000

Condo/townhouse

908 Jackline Dr., $244,650

815 Sail Ln., $243,500

730 Pickering Dr., $215,000

307 River Rock Ln., $212,000

101 Knightbury Ct., $205,000

418 Warrington Way, $198,000

407 Warrington Way, $190,000

788 Botany Loop, $189,000

208 Madrid Dr., $185,000

4300 Lotus Ct., $140,000

720 N Waccamaw Dr., $217,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

TBD Robert Grissom Pkwy., $12,000,000

TBD Pampas Dr., $180,000

Lot 65 Harbour View Dr., $175,000

Home

1528 Suncrest Dr., $435,000

2137 Birchwood Circle, $420,000

2740 Stellar Loop, $369,296

824 Mourning Dove Dr., $362,000

765 McKinley Way, $337,500

941 Piping Plover Ln., $324,900

1877 Parish Way, $315,000

2706 Stellar Loop, $299,100

1034 Pinner Pl., $252,000

4115 Little River Rd., $199,000

569 Bridgeport Dr., $195,000

5512 N Ocean Blvd., $166,500

Condo/townhouse

2798 Howard Ave., $385,000

5308 Ocean Blvd. N, $355,000

846 Filliman Alley, $245,000

3948 Fairway Lakes Dr., $205,000

3538 Pampas Dr., $197,900

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $186,000

4817 Magnolia Lake Dr., $183,000

4767 Wild Iris Dr., $165,000

4847 Luster Leaf Circle, $160,000

3791 Sweetgum St., $158,000

4833 Luster Leaf Circle, $158,000

5300 N Ocean Blvd. N, $154,000

4868 Dahlia Ct., $145,000

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $130,000

2710 N Ocean Blvd., $120,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $114,900

2701 N Ocean Blvd., $105,000

1200 N Ocean Blvd., $105,000

612 River Oaks Dr., $102,500

1905 S Ocean Blvd., $93,000

2310 N Ocean Blvd., $93,000

7500 N Ocean Blvd., $86,000

601 38th Ave. N, $78,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $55,010

4819 Orchid Way, $26,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

1127 Fiddlehead Way, $109,000

1104 East Isle of Palms Ave., $62,000

5185 Alwoodley Dr., $55,000

740 Crystal Water Way, $51,000

982 Shipmaster Ave., $50,000

Home

9465 Carrington Dr., $659,900

430 Seabury Ln., $590,000

2404 Silkgrass Ln., $575,000

687 Indigo Bay Circle, $424,185

879 Waterton Ave., $419,000

2734 Stellar Loop, $359,000

8068 Fort Hill Way, $357,875

4248 Congressional Dr., $355,000

3745 Limerick Rd., $350,000

2978 Ellesmere Circle, $330,590

321 Casena St., $322,500

904 Laurens Mill Dr., $315,000

5056 Wavering Place Loop, $307,000

3153 Bramble Glen Dr., $295,000

5117 Fairmont Ln., $294,000

4513 Weekly Dr, $293,900

4924 Sandlewood Dr., $284,390

4932 Sandlewood Dr., $276,340

376 Stafford Dr., $265,000

5053 Wavering Place Loop, $256,000

518 Wildflower Trail, $255,000

216 Rocko Dr., $245,000

333 Carolina Farms Blvd., $242,900

5065 Wavering Place Loop, $238,000

216 Fulbourn Pl., $229,999

218 Vesta Dr., $189,900

101 Quail Hollow Rd., $164,900

537 Forestbrook Dr., $155,000

412 Southern Pines Dr., $135,000

Condo/townhouse

3217 Volterra Way, $240,000

1230 River Oaks Dr., $139,000

2049 Silvercrest Dr., $134,000

108 Cypress Point Ct., $132,000

514 White River Dr., $121,000

155 West Haven Dr., $120,000

4590-E Girvan Dr., $110,000

504 River Oaks Dr., $108,500

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

926 Strand Ave., $249,900

1417 Edge Dr., $169,000

210 Starcrest Circle, $157,500

4806 S Island Dr., $35,000

Home

805 N Ocean Blvd., $1,765,000

208 54th Ave. N, $616,000

1932 Lake Egret Dr., $545,000

1617 Eastover Ln., $462,000

4723 Harmony Ln., $430,000

921 Tidewater Dr., $385,000

908 Leah Jayne Ln., $359,000

1415 Hunters Rest Dr., $342,000

409 26th Ave N, $315,000

5508 Whistling Duck Dr., $300,000

4510 Eyerly St., $300,000

1307 Elizabeth St., $283,000

3307 Sunset St., $200,000

Condo/townhouse

100 North Beach Blvd., $537,000

1625 S Ocean Blvd., $427,000

304 S Hillside Dr., $400,000

201 S Ocean Blvd., $354,000

4700 Blackwater Circle, $350,000

6200 North Ocean Blvd., $335,000

701 Madiera Dr., $315,000

1706 S Ocean Blvd., $307,500

1401 Lighthouse Dr., $279,000

4111 S Ocean Blvd., $275,000

6100 N Ocean Blvd., $269,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $260,000

4601 N Ocean Blvd. N, $249,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $180,000

5709 N Ocean Blvd., $166,000

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $163,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $158,500

5825 Catalina Dr., $150,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $148,900

304 N Ocean Blvd., $147,500

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $118,000

207 28th Ave. N, $103,000

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $89,500

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $72,000

1814 Hwy 17 S,

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

298 Susannah Ln., $425,000

Lot 30 Graham Way, $68,500

Lot #2 Martin Luther King Rd., $66,900

Home

1059 Parker Dr., $1,650,000

166 Hunters Oak Ct., $590,000

995 Oatland Lake Rd., $437,750

29 Northwoods Ct., $380,360

175 Southgate Ct., $326,500

24 Hagley Retreat Dr., $293,000

60 R B Thompson Way, $265,900

Condo/townhouse

341 South Dunes Dr., $699,000

423 Parker Dr., $215,000

196 Palisades Loop, $208,000

130 Puffin Dr., $204,900

601 Retreat Beach Circle, $180,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Home

2401 Gist Ln., $570,000

518 Saluda River Rd., $335,000

235 Leadoff Dr., $303,000

407 Moss Pond Rd., $299,500

414 Battey Dr., $285,000

556 Fort Moultrie Ct., $280,000

427 Freewoods Park Ct., $276,000

199 Southbury Dr., $260,000

4061 & 4077 Highway 707, $248,000

1012 Leaping Fox Ct., $247,000

280 Leste Rd., $235,805

472 Mooreland Dr., $206,000

626 Kindred Dr., $197,000

6669 Wisteria Dr., $192,500

916 Dunrobin Ln., $190,000

153 Marsh Hawk Dr., $185,000

5730 Highway 707, $50,000

3650 Forestbrook Rd., $25,000

Condo/townhouse

224 JE Edward Dr., $241,360

909 Wrigley Dr., $185,000

181 Ella Kinley Circle, $173,400

132 Olde Towne Way, $135,000

305 Rung Rd., $131,000

6737 Blue Heron Blvd., $89,500

