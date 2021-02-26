Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By Staff reports

Dec. 27-Jan. 2

Boliva, N.C. 28422

Land

3326 Marina Bay, $19,000

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

1464 Creek Ridge Ln., $285,235

1308 Fence Post Ln., $279,200

681 Landmark Cove Rd., $218,400

Condo/townhouse

10170 Beach Dr. SW, $78,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 319 Wallace Pate Dr., $95,000

72 Richfield Rd., $32,500

TBD Cravens St., $24,700

Home

105 Sea Island Dr., $1,290,000

156 Live Oak Ln., $440,000

614 Wraggs Ferry Rd., $362,000

3011 South Bay St., $265,790

1916 Calhoun Dr., $150,000

412 Pringle Ferry Rd., $135,000

2212 Carnation St., $122,500

2423 Withers St., $82,500

Lot 4 Dune Oaks Dr., $385,000

Conway 29526

Home

173 Board Landing Circle, $403,559

177 Board Landing Circle, $345,000

2007 Hazlette Loop, $341,430

1109 Tiger Grand Dr., $335,900

514 Hillsborough Dr., $293,594

100 Board Landing Circle, $292,900

334 High Falls Dr., $270,900

322 High Falls Dr., $263,990

808 Creyk Ct., $255,000

2001 Hazlette Loop, $238,470

905 Queensferry Ct., $235,000

1040 Hawks Nest Ln., $229,900

549 Hillsborough Dr., $226,000

405 Sunforest Way, $217,480

425 Sunforest Way, $200,600

1966 Athens Dr., $124,000

607 Jefferson Way, $61,000

709 15th Ave., $45,000

Condo/townhouse

1432 Highway 544, $75,000

Conway 29527

Home

7055 Ford Taylor Rd., $241,000

768 Brown Swamp Rd., $189,900

1033 Macala Dr., $177,000

456 Berley MC Rd., $175,900

Green Sea 29545

Land

TBD Highway 646, $231,981

Little River 29566

Land

tbd Highway 90, $570,000

Home

109 Serenity Point Dr., $1,000,000

328 Galleon Dr., $440,634

1184 Maxwell Dr., $310,000

309 Vostek Dr., $306,000

1199 Maxwell Dr., $305,350

145 Marblehead Dr., $299,900

571 Kapalua Loop, $299,900

546 Kapalua Loop, $263,489

1116 Maxwell Dr., $256,450

1161 Maxwell Dr., $249,900

2728 Desert Rose St., $230,180

4551 Greenbriar Dr., $222,500

2739 Desert Rose St., $220,080

4259 Rivergate Ln., $165,700

Condo/townhouse

4751 Lightkeepers Dr., $369,900

4390 Bimini Ct., $258,500

4102 Pinehurst Circle, $115,000

Longs 29568

Land

Bell Rd., $775,000

Home

640 Tarrant St., $330,000

1915 Old Mary Ann Court, $329,000

116 Belclare Way, $280,000

369 Lake Mist Ct., $265,000

1744 Sapphire Dr., $230,000

1732 Sapphire Dr., $225,000

1716 Sapphire Dr., $223,500

172 Golden Bear Circle, $213,070

136 Cypress Tree Loop, $207,580

105 Cypress Tree Loop, $207,580

1585 Langley Dr., $205,000

183 Golden Bear Circle, $203,000

401 Quinta St., $200,000

2222 Springwood Pl., $196,000

304 Rocky Grove Ct., $193,570

526 Irees Way, $174,900

101 Oak Crest Circle, $168,000

443 Andorra St., $164,000

Loris 29569

Land

T.B.D. Highway 348, $172,000

Home

2191 Jasmine Rd., $370,000

4461 Woodyard Bay Rd., $269,900

6757 Highway 66, $144,400

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

5925 Bolsena Place, $798,210

Condo/townhouse

9547 Edgerton Dr., $640,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $520,000

9994 Beach Club Dr., $325,000

9820 Queensway Blvd., $268,000

112 Westhill Circle, $235,000

205 74th Ave. N, $205,000

180 Rothbury Circle, $198,000

9501 Shore Dr., $165,044

215 77th Ave. N, $160,000

161 Sea Watch Dr., $119,000

9780 Leyland Dr., $118,900

7500 N Ocean Blvd., $88,000

6702 Jefferson Pl., $85,000

201 74th Ave. N, $71,000

6803 N Ocean Blvd., $55,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

1017-B S Ocean Blvd., $1,145,000

1517-A North Ocean Blvd., $1,060,000

613B S Ocean Blvd., $875,000

106 Georges Bay Rd., $425,000

216 Hull St., $383,600

410 Pacific Commons Dr., $296,950

345 Ocean Commons Dr., $295,000

480 Pacific Commons Dr., $294,000

713 Maple Dr., $285,000

1468 Crooked Pine Dr., $260,000

1400 Bolton Ln., $254,000

223 S Reindeer Rd., $247,080

1538 Gulf Stream Ct., $217,000

6001-311 S Kings Hwy., $355,000

Condo/townhouse

614 S 14th Ave, $230,000

1851 Fairway Ridge Dr., $135,000

5905 South Kings Hwy., $144,000

2273 Huntington Dr., $123,500

217 Double Eagle Dr., $113,900

5905 S Kings Hwy., $85,000

5905 Souths Kings Highway, $50,000

Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

19 Cane Break Way, $125,000

Home

338 Oak Ave., $452,500

161 Champions Village Dr., $394,900

225 Willow Bay Dr., $389,900

9 Saltwater Way, $380,000

166 Winding River Dr., $375,000

404 Wakefield Ct., $364,121

404 Oaklanding Ln., $350,000

911 Salt Pl., $329,000

1641 Sedgefield Dr., $265,000

409 Grove Park Loop, $248,117

843 S South Marlin Circle, $125,000

13 Musket St., $80,000

1868 Dolphin St., $645,000

Condo/townhouse

1025 Ray Costin Way, $249,000

412 Mahogany Dr., $230,625

9 Pistachio Loop, $173,500

720 N Waccamaw Dr., $219,500

120 North Dogwood Dr., $117,900

120 North Dogwood Dr., $109,900

889 Inlet Square Dr.,

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

TBD Bryant St., $127,500

134 Avenue of the Palms, $124,000

Home

410 38th Ave. N, $550,000

849 Howard Ave., $372,000

2845 Stellar Loop, $366,000

2506 Isle Royal Dr., $330,000

2654 Stellar Loop, $306,722

9 Pioneer Ln., $200,000

2388 Morlynn Dr., $196,000

504 33rd Ave. N, $142,500

Condo/townhouse

3000 N Ocean Blvd. N, $418,000

5511 N Ocean Blvd., $282,500

2000 Ocean Blvd. N, $279,000

3000 Ocean Blvd. N, $250,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $230,000

4869 Luster Leaf Circle, $225,000

3673 Cypress Circle, $198,000

3583 Alexandria Ave., $195,000

2805 N Ocean Blvd., $190,000

4861 Luster Leaf Circle, $182,200

5523 N Ocean Blvd., $162,000

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $145,000

2000 N Ocean Blvd., $127,000

3774 Hitchcock Way, $125,000

2401 S Ocean Blvd., $111,000

210 75th Ave N, $107,500

1200 N Ocean Blvd., $97,000

3015 Old Bryan Dr., $92,000

4115 Little River Rd., $85,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $72,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

2561 Lavender Ln., $104,900

2024 Summer Rose Ln., $57,000

Home

245 Avenue of the Palms, $1,125,000

1549 Biltmore Dr., $590,000

837 Bluff View Dr., $580,000

924 Henry James Dr., $535,000

283 Welcome Dr., $445,000

851 Gammon Dr., $416,600

948 Pelagic Loop, $399,255

9729 Armelise Dr., $368,000

4434 Tralee Pl., $348,000

8053 Fort Hill Way, $342,345

338 Casena St., $329,900

8015 Fort Hill Way, $298,315

5016 Wavering Place Loop, $290,000

5069 Wavering Place Loop, $275,000

5414 Merrywind Ct., $269,900

10039 Hamilton Branch Loop, $262,957

5162 Morning Frost Pl., $262,400

1219 Harbison Circle, $259,615

3712 Mackevans Ct., $257,900

5044 Wavering Place Loop, $255,730

401 Terrace View Ct., $250,000

7027 Rivers Bridge Ct., $240,000

7000 Rivers Bridge Ct., $238,250

172 Legends Village Loop, $236,500

338 Vesta Dr., $234,000

8208 Autumn Pond Ct., $220,000

4706 Southgate Pkwy., $220,000

641 W Perry Rd., $155,000

Condo/townhouse

8546 San Marcello Dr., $555,000

4428 Montrose Ln., $199,000

1033 World Tour Blvd., $170,000

1212 River Oaks Dr., $120,000

4999 Carolina Forest Blvd.,

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

311 32nd Ave. N, $164,000

216 Starcrest Circle, $163,750

214 Starcrest Circle, $163,750

1205 James Island Ave., $55,000

Home

4614 South Island Dr., $870,000

4568 Grey Heron Dr., $767,750

4605 South Island Loop, $757,500

217 28th Ave. N, $635,000

5214 Stonegate Dr., $575,000

5508 Leatherleaf Dr., $540,000

1705 Crosswinds Ave., $450,000

304 7th Ave. S, $439,500

900 Mandy Pl., $223,000

805 Cox St., $190,000

3202 Wiley Dr., $125,000

2414 Barry St., $120,000

Condo/townhouse

3805 Ocean Blvd. S, $415,000

212 4th Ave. N, $401,000

5310 N Ocean Blvd., $390,000

400 N Hillside Ave., $385,000

6100 Ocean Blvd. N, $335,000

4801 Harbor Pointe Dr., $319,500

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $255,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $242,000

1801 N Ocean Blvd., $240,000

3217 S Ocean Blvd. S, $235,200

4315 S Ocean Blvd., $204,500

2700 S Ocean Blvd., $199,900

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $162,500

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $153,900

300 Ocean Blvd. N, $152,000

5751 Oyster Catcher Dr., $145,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $134,000

5825 Catalina Dr., $133,000

4800 Ocean Blvd. S, $130,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $115,000

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $85,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

112 Fen Pl., $453,000

148 Deer Meadow Ln., $245,000

TBD Waverly Rd., $61,000

Home

49 Trimmings Ct., $1,375,000

132 Weston Rd., $595,000

1686 Club Circle, $355,000

Condo/townhouse

195 Dunes Dr., $625,000

145 S Dunes Dr., $565,000

50 Golf Club Circle, $545,000

173 Knights Circle, $265,000

127 Watersedge Dr., $140,000

167 Watersedge Dr., $132,000

1 Norris Dr., $117,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

390 Chamberlin Rd., $142,000

Home

241 Copper Leaf Dr., $340,236

3319 Bowen Place, $336,055

2300 Myerlee Dr., $323,668

2620 Ringneck Trail, $321,000

1012 Saluda River Rd., $319,965

404 Freewoods Park Ct., $287,000

857 Spindel Dr., $275,646

459 Freewoods Park Ct., $270,978

780 Bonita Loop, $249,000

384 Winslow Ave., $245,000

336 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $230,000

276 Fox Catcher Dr., $230,000

333 Ashwood Ln., $229,000

332 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $226,000

3915 Stillwood Dr., $218,000

622 Glen Haven Dr., $205,000

319 Sea Turtle Dr., $193,000

113 Sly Fox Trail, $169,900

4627 Clardy Ln., $46,000

643 McGee Dr., $32,000

Condo/townhouse

1545 Palmina Loop, $194,000

150 Foxpath Loop, $189,900

647 Riverward Dr., $185,000

305 Shelby Lawson Dr., $145,000

1028 F Red Tree Circle, $99,000

1460 Blue Tree Ct., $79,000

