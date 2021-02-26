Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Dec. 27-Jan. 2
Boliva, N.C. 28422
Land
3326 Marina Bay, $19,000
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
1464 Creek Ridge Ln., $285,235
1308 Fence Post Ln., $279,200
681 Landmark Cove Rd., $218,400
Condo/townhouse
10170 Beach Dr. SW, $78,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 319 Wallace Pate Dr., $95,000
72 Richfield Rd., $32,500
TBD Cravens St., $24,700
Home
105 Sea Island Dr., $1,290,000
156 Live Oak Ln., $440,000
614 Wraggs Ferry Rd., $362,000
3011 South Bay St., $265,790
1916 Calhoun Dr., $150,000
412 Pringle Ferry Rd., $135,000
2212 Carnation St., $122,500
2423 Withers St., $82,500
Lot 4 Dune Oaks Dr., $385,000
Conway 29526
Home
173 Board Landing Circle, $403,559
177 Board Landing Circle, $345,000
2007 Hazlette Loop, $341,430
1109 Tiger Grand Dr., $335,900
514 Hillsborough Dr., $293,594
100 Board Landing Circle, $292,900
334 High Falls Dr., $270,900
322 High Falls Dr., $263,990
808 Creyk Ct., $255,000
2001 Hazlette Loop, $238,470
905 Queensferry Ct., $235,000
1040 Hawks Nest Ln., $229,900
549 Hillsborough Dr., $226,000
405 Sunforest Way, $217,480
425 Sunforest Way, $200,600
1966 Athens Dr., $124,000
607 Jefferson Way, $61,000
709 15th Ave., $45,000
Condo/townhouse
1432 Highway 544, $75,000
Conway 29527
Home
7055 Ford Taylor Rd., $241,000
768 Brown Swamp Rd., $189,900
1033 Macala Dr., $177,000
456 Berley MC Rd., $175,900
Green Sea 29545
Land
TBD Highway 646, $231,981
Little River 29566
Land
tbd Highway 90, $570,000
Home
109 Serenity Point Dr., $1,000,000
328 Galleon Dr., $440,634
1184 Maxwell Dr., $310,000
309 Vostek Dr., $306,000
1199 Maxwell Dr., $305,350
145 Marblehead Dr., $299,900
571 Kapalua Loop, $299,900
546 Kapalua Loop, $263,489
1116 Maxwell Dr., $256,450
1161 Maxwell Dr., $249,900
2728 Desert Rose St., $230,180
4551 Greenbriar Dr., $222,500
2739 Desert Rose St., $220,080
4259 Rivergate Ln., $165,700
Condo/townhouse
4751 Lightkeepers Dr., $369,900
4390 Bimini Ct., $258,500
4102 Pinehurst Circle, $115,000
Longs 29568
Land
Bell Rd., $775,000
Home
640 Tarrant St., $330,000
1915 Old Mary Ann Court, $329,000
116 Belclare Way, $280,000
369 Lake Mist Ct., $265,000
1744 Sapphire Dr., $230,000
1732 Sapphire Dr., $225,000
1716 Sapphire Dr., $223,500
172 Golden Bear Circle, $213,070
136 Cypress Tree Loop, $207,580
105 Cypress Tree Loop, $207,580
1585 Langley Dr., $205,000
183 Golden Bear Circle, $203,000
401 Quinta St., $200,000
2222 Springwood Pl., $196,000
304 Rocky Grove Ct., $193,570
526 Irees Way, $174,900
101 Oak Crest Circle, $168,000
443 Andorra St., $164,000
Loris 29569
Land
T.B.D. Highway 348, $172,000
Home
2191 Jasmine Rd., $370,000
4461 Woodyard Bay Rd., $269,900
6757 Highway 66, $144,400
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
5925 Bolsena Place, $798,210
Condo/townhouse
9547 Edgerton Dr., $640,000
8560 Queensway Blvd., $520,000
9994 Beach Club Dr., $325,000
9820 Queensway Blvd., $268,000
112 Westhill Circle, $235,000
205 74th Ave. N, $205,000
180 Rothbury Circle, $198,000
9501 Shore Dr., $165,044
215 77th Ave. N, $160,000
161 Sea Watch Dr., $119,000
9780 Leyland Dr., $118,900
7500 N Ocean Blvd., $88,000
6702 Jefferson Pl., $85,000
201 74th Ave. N, $71,000
6803 N Ocean Blvd., $55,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
1017-B S Ocean Blvd., $1,145,000
1517-A North Ocean Blvd., $1,060,000
613B S Ocean Blvd., $875,000
106 Georges Bay Rd., $425,000
216 Hull St., $383,600
410 Pacific Commons Dr., $296,950
345 Ocean Commons Dr., $295,000
480 Pacific Commons Dr., $294,000
713 Maple Dr., $285,000
1468 Crooked Pine Dr., $260,000
1400 Bolton Ln., $254,000
223 S Reindeer Rd., $247,080
1538 Gulf Stream Ct., $217,000
6001-311 S Kings Hwy., $355,000
Condo/townhouse
614 S 14th Ave, $230,000
1851 Fairway Ridge Dr., $135,000
5905 South Kings Hwy., $144,000
2273 Huntington Dr., $123,500
217 Double Eagle Dr., $113,900
5905 S Kings Hwy., $85,000
5905 Souths Kings Highway, $50,000
Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
19 Cane Break Way, $125,000
Home
338 Oak Ave., $452,500
161 Champions Village Dr., $394,900
225 Willow Bay Dr., $389,900
9 Saltwater Way, $380,000
166 Winding River Dr., $375,000
404 Wakefield Ct., $364,121
404 Oaklanding Ln., $350,000
911 Salt Pl., $329,000
1641 Sedgefield Dr., $265,000
409 Grove Park Loop, $248,117
843 S South Marlin Circle, $125,000
13 Musket St., $80,000
1868 Dolphin St., $645,000
Condo/townhouse
1025 Ray Costin Way, $249,000
412 Mahogany Dr., $230,625
9 Pistachio Loop, $173,500
720 N Waccamaw Dr., $219,500
120 North Dogwood Dr., $117,900
120 North Dogwood Dr., $109,900
889 Inlet Square Dr.,
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
TBD Bryant St., $127,500
134 Avenue of the Palms, $124,000
Home
410 38th Ave. N, $550,000
849 Howard Ave., $372,000
2845 Stellar Loop, $366,000
2506 Isle Royal Dr., $330,000
2654 Stellar Loop, $306,722
9 Pioneer Ln., $200,000
2388 Morlynn Dr., $196,000
504 33rd Ave. N, $142,500
Condo/townhouse
3000 N Ocean Blvd. N, $418,000
5511 N Ocean Blvd., $282,500
2000 Ocean Blvd. N, $279,000
3000 Ocean Blvd. N, $250,000
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $230,000
4869 Luster Leaf Circle, $225,000
3673 Cypress Circle, $198,000
3583 Alexandria Ave., $195,000
2805 N Ocean Blvd., $190,000
4861 Luster Leaf Circle, $182,200
5523 N Ocean Blvd., $162,000
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $145,000
2000 N Ocean Blvd., $127,000
3774 Hitchcock Way, $125,000
2401 S Ocean Blvd., $111,000
210 75th Ave N, $107,500
1200 N Ocean Blvd., $97,000
3015 Old Bryan Dr., $92,000
4115 Little River Rd., $85,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $72,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
2561 Lavender Ln., $104,900
2024 Summer Rose Ln., $57,000
Home
245 Avenue of the Palms, $1,125,000
1549 Biltmore Dr., $590,000
837 Bluff View Dr., $580,000
924 Henry James Dr., $535,000
283 Welcome Dr., $445,000
851 Gammon Dr., $416,600
948 Pelagic Loop, $399,255
9729 Armelise Dr., $368,000
4434 Tralee Pl., $348,000
8053 Fort Hill Way, $342,345
338 Casena St., $329,900
8015 Fort Hill Way, $298,315
5016 Wavering Place Loop, $290,000
5069 Wavering Place Loop, $275,000
5414 Merrywind Ct., $269,900
10039 Hamilton Branch Loop, $262,957
5162 Morning Frost Pl., $262,400
1219 Harbison Circle, $259,615
3712 Mackevans Ct., $257,900
5044 Wavering Place Loop, $255,730
401 Terrace View Ct., $250,000
7027 Rivers Bridge Ct., $240,000
7000 Rivers Bridge Ct., $238,250
172 Legends Village Loop, $236,500
338 Vesta Dr., $234,000
8208 Autumn Pond Ct., $220,000
4706 Southgate Pkwy., $220,000
641 W Perry Rd., $155,000
Condo/townhouse
8546 San Marcello Dr., $555,000
4428 Montrose Ln., $199,000
1033 World Tour Blvd., $170,000
1212 River Oaks Dr., $120,000
4999 Carolina Forest Blvd.,
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
311 32nd Ave. N, $164,000
216 Starcrest Circle, $163,750
214 Starcrest Circle, $163,750
1205 James Island Ave., $55,000
Home
4614 South Island Dr., $870,000
4568 Grey Heron Dr., $767,750
4605 South Island Loop, $757,500
217 28th Ave. N, $635,000
5214 Stonegate Dr., $575,000
5508 Leatherleaf Dr., $540,000
1705 Crosswinds Ave., $450,000
304 7th Ave. S, $439,500
900 Mandy Pl., $223,000
805 Cox St., $190,000
3202 Wiley Dr., $125,000
2414 Barry St., $120,000
Condo/townhouse
3805 Ocean Blvd. S, $415,000
212 4th Ave. N, $401,000
5310 N Ocean Blvd., $390,000
400 N Hillside Ave., $385,000
6100 Ocean Blvd. N, $335,000
4801 Harbor Pointe Dr., $319,500
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $255,000
6203 Catalina Dr., $242,000
1801 N Ocean Blvd., $240,000
3217 S Ocean Blvd. S, $235,200
4315 S Ocean Blvd., $204,500
2700 S Ocean Blvd., $199,900
2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $162,500
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $153,900
300 Ocean Blvd. N, $152,000
5751 Oyster Catcher Dr., $145,000
6203 Catalina Dr., $134,000
5825 Catalina Dr., $133,000
4800 Ocean Blvd. S, $130,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $115,000
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $85,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
112 Fen Pl., $453,000
148 Deer Meadow Ln., $245,000
TBD Waverly Rd., $61,000
Home
49 Trimmings Ct., $1,375,000
132 Weston Rd., $595,000
1686 Club Circle, $355,000
Condo/townhouse
195 Dunes Dr., $625,000
145 S Dunes Dr., $565,000
50 Golf Club Circle, $545,000
173 Knights Circle, $265,000
127 Watersedge Dr., $140,000
167 Watersedge Dr., $132,000
1 Norris Dr., $117,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
390 Chamberlin Rd., $142,000
Home
241 Copper Leaf Dr., $340,236
3319 Bowen Place, $336,055
2300 Myerlee Dr., $323,668
2620 Ringneck Trail, $321,000
1012 Saluda River Rd., $319,965
404 Freewoods Park Ct., $287,000
857 Spindel Dr., $275,646
459 Freewoods Park Ct., $270,978
780 Bonita Loop, $249,000
384 Winslow Ave., $245,000
336 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $230,000
276 Fox Catcher Dr., $230,000
333 Ashwood Ln., $229,000
332 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $226,000
3915 Stillwood Dr., $218,000
622 Glen Haven Dr., $205,000
319 Sea Turtle Dr., $193,000
113 Sly Fox Trail, $169,900
4627 Clardy Ln., $46,000
643 McGee Dr., $32,000
Condo/townhouse
1545 Palmina Loop, $194,000
150 Foxpath Loop, $189,900
647 Riverward Dr., $185,000
305 Shelby Lawson Dr., $145,000
1028 F Red Tree Circle, $99,000
1460 Blue Tree Ct., $79,000
