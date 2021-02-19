Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By Staff reports

Dec. 13-26

Holden Beach, N.C./Supply, N.C. 28462

Home

360 Lockwood Folly Rd. SE, $329,000

155 Marlin Dr., $535,000

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Home

97 Jr Gore Dr., $335,000

201 Pete Circle, $17,500

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

1470 Creek Ridge Ln., $277,645

1333 Fence Post Ln., $250,315

1453 Fence Post Ln., $237,100

300 Harbour View Dr., $226,200

1 Calabash Dr., $185,000

1 Golfview Ct., $185,000

9188 Oldfield Rd., $429,525

9157 Village Lake Dr., $342,915

9083 Oak Ridge Plantation Dr., $294,900

168 Bernard Dr., $294,000

677 Covington Dr., $289,000

2111 NW Jarvis Ln., $239,000

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

215 Planters Ridge Dr., $395,260

537 Planters Ridge Dr., $260,000

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

6665 Summerhill Glen SW, $429,900

6621 Summerhill Glen SW, $419,800

106 SW Windsor Circle, $373,000

6534 SW Adelina Court, $289,000

6859 Locksley Place, $286,990

7025 SW Falmouth Ct., $265,697

Georgetown 29440

Land

277 Bonnyneck Dr., $149,900

Fieldcrest Rd., $125,000

Lot 11 Collins Meadow Dr., $110,000

199 Tradd Rd., $70,000

74 Michau Rd., $27,250

42 Oaklawn Rd., $21,000

Lot 24&25 Green Meadows Circle, $20,000

1131 Francis Parker Rd., $14,000

179 Harris Landing Rd., $12,000

Lot 164 Commanders Island Rd., $10,000

63 Madison Dr., $10,000

141 Madison Dr., $10,000

172 Commanders Island Rd., $8,000

155 Commanders Island Rd., $8,000

Home

126 Cleland St., $283,900

33 Capt Anthony White Ln., $260,000

2830 Heirloom Way, $215,155

2496 Wedgefield Rd., $185,000

378 Garden Ave., $175,000

5005 Jackson Village Rd., $169,500

86 Robert Conway Ct., $169,000

2413 Withers St., $164,000

Condo/townhouse

222 Marsh Lake Dr., $680,000

Aynor 29511

Home

4106 Edwards Rd., $350,000

Conway 29526

Land

TBD Highway 501, $200,000

TBD BB Watson Rd., $135,000

1973 Lees Landing Circle, $90,000

1221 Wood Stork Dr., $90,000

TBD Cleveland Dr., $70,000

1636 Wood Stork Dr., $57,000

West Cox Ferry Rd., $50,000

1824 Woodstork Dr., $50,000

Lot 141 Wild Wing Plantation, $48,000

1712 Woodstork Dr., $38,900

TBD Highway 66, $37,000

1838 Woodstock Dr., $35,500

4000a Highway 19, $20,450

TBD 3rd Ave., $13,500

Home

8263 Forest Lake Dr., $497,000

1008 Spoonbill Dr., $491,554

111 Wofford Circle, $405,000

305 Lakeland Dr., $383,000

1209 Whooping Crane Dr., $360,000

1803 Wood Stork Dr., $345,000

156 Board Landing Circle, $302,250

111 Stonehinge Ct., $297,000

997 University Forest Dr., $285,000

237 Hillsborough Dr., $278,460

831 Helms Way, $270,000

189 Astoria Park Loop, $263,110

444 Hillsborough Dr., $256,459

640 Belmont Dr., $250,000

750 Prestbury Dr., $249,000

334 Dunbarton Ln., $246,145

543 Belton Dr., $244,900

386 Dunbarton Ln., $244,825

2780 Sanctuary Blvd., $240,000

100 Jenna Macy Dr., $239,900

1112 Glenlevit Ln., $239,900

459 Archer Ct., $239,212

817 Wild Leaf Loop, $237,740

436 Shaft Pl., $237,390

1094 University Forest Dr., $235,000

1034 Kennington Ct., $235,000

326 Dunbarton Ln., $233,206

798 Redmond Ct., $233,000

139 Piperridge Dr., $233,000

463 Archer Ct., $231,903

3120 Highway 19, $229,000

152 Regency Dr., $228,000

427 Archer Ct., $222,424

664 Belmont Dr., $206,835

1065 Four Mile Rd., $205,000

436 Sunforest Way, $199,900

312 Pickney Ct., $190,000

1050 Court Yard Dr., $189,800

332 Palm Terrace Loop, $189,523

1507 McKeithan St., $188,000

347 Palm Terrace Loop, $180,905

408 Copperwood Loop, $179,475

102 Wilbur Dunn Pl., $169,900

3032 Wise Rd., $146,900

3016 Wise Rd., $144,900

1845 Athens Dr., $125,000

3842 Stern Dr., $119,000

1219 Park Hill Dr., $85,500

1059 Hunter Way, $61,000

1731 Bridgewater Dr., $56,000

Condo/townhouse

1029 Fairway Ln., $154,900

1035 Fairway Ln., $142,000

1025 Carolina Rd., $91,000

Conway 29527

Land

TBD Fawn Rd., $38,000

Home

5246 Krystal Ln., $360,000

2001 Sawyer St., $325,000

975 Grace Dr., $286,500

6420 Charlies Rd., $268,000

951 Grace Dr., $265,000

450 Oakham Dr., $237,900

3008 Dewberry Dr., $230,000

7777 Louisville Rd., $227,955

1040 Pecan Grove Blvd., $222,000

120 Creel St., $210,000

3060 Woodbury Ct., $210,000

155 Springtide Dr., $209,000

518 Tulley Ct., $207,000

1330 Red Head Ct., $197,150

373 Beulah Circle, $194,000

776 Brown Swamp Rd., $192,010

421 Beulah Circle, $182,900

792 Brown Swamp Rd., $179,505

1301 Arbor Ct., $174,990

1323 Red Head Ct., $173,990

6794 Elbow Rd., $167,000

1324 Red Head Ct., $166,990

251 Hickory Springs Ct., $149,900

5851 Dongola Hwy., $140,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

356 Millbrook Circle, $174,000

Green Sea 29545

Land

TBD Lot 8 Elliot Rd., $22,000

Little River 29566

Land

TBD Barber St., $25,000

4396 Baldwin Ave., $14,000

4396 Baldwin Ave., $14,000

Home

2275 Big Landing Dr., $525,000

3181 Canvas Back Trail, $499,000

114 Pier Pointe Dr., $375,000

3601 Pitchers Pl., $373,694

3020 Calusa Dr., $372,344

3418 Home Run Dr., $368,990

1211 Maxwell Dr., $366,000

578 Beech Fork Dr., $359,909

2034 Great Blue Heron Dr., $344,266

3608 Diamond Stars Way, $339,900

3486 Cedar Creek Run, $335,500

684 Wailea Circle, $326,101

267 Goldenrod Circle, $325,734

1330 Golden Valley Pl., $320,000

1345 Reflection Pond Dr., $314,500

3104 Balboa Ln., $313,391

613 Ginger Lily Way, $310,000

136 Zostera Dr., $305,000

933 Cypress Way, $302,202

1223 Maxwell Dr., $301,860

216 Goldenrod Circle, $301,661

1204 Maxwell Dr., $299,320

190 Swallow Tail Ct., $295,000

1149 Maxwell Dr., $293,355

567 Kapalua Loop, $290,900

785 Lafayette Park Dr., $290,000

1152 Maxwell Dr., $289,000

806 Cypress Way, $287,705

276 Sage Circle, $286,214

3834 Park Pointe Ave., $279,827

550 Kapalua Loop, $264,520

176 Cypress Ln., $260,000

879 Cypress Way, $255,900

266 Vermillion Dr., $252,500

1108 Maxwell Dr., $252,000

1157 Maxwell Dr., $251,825

323 Hanna Ct., $251,140

1169 Maxwell Dr., $249,673

3831 Park Pointe Ave., $243,555

1153 Maxwell Dr., $243,380

561 Ramblewood Circle, $240,000

269 Sage Circle, $239,000

332 Logan St., $236,500

351 Logan St., $233,900

339 Logan St., $231,000

900 Callant Dr., $229,700

958 Witherbee Way, $226,000

2876 Desert Rose St., $225,000

193 Northside Dr., $223,000

249 Sage Circle, $220,757

322 Logan St., $219,900

4451 Barcelona Ln., $200,000

3321 Highway 50, $164,900

3439 N Pointe Blvd., $140,000

157 Kings Rd., $72,500

Condo/townhouse

800 Egret Circle, $223,000

2004-D Willow Run Dr., $219,804

2004-B Willow Run Dr., $216,990

2004-C Willow Run Dr., $209,406

4518 Plantation Harbour Dr., $194,000

4501 W Harbour Ct., $182,000

170 Park Way Ln., $141,000

4104 Pinehurst Circle, $120,000

4450 Little River Inn Ln., $92,900

3700 Golf Colony Dr., $75,000

4497 Little River Inn Ln., $73,500

4430 Little River Inn Ln., $65,000

4353 Spa Dr., $55,000

Longs 29568

Land

2399 Water Tower Rd., $315,000

2823 Old Buck Creek Rd., $87,875

Home

118 Par Away Ct., $342,000

1824 Thoms Creek Court, $330,314

1924 Old Mary Ann Court, $295,900

3035 Honey Clover Ct., $278,000

981 Snowberry Dr., $259,000

3012 Honey Clover Ct., $249,000

919 Snowberry Dr., $247,000

1788 Sapphire Dr., $242,870

483 Charter Dr., $240,000

1740 Sapphire Dr., $233,900

480 Craigflower Ct., $226,905

3896 Old Buck Creek Rd., $226,000

618 Wintercreeper Dr., $225,000

472 Craigflower Ct., $224,805

719 Sun Colony Blvd., $224,449

309 Rocky Grove Ct., $220,000

501 Grass Fern Ct., $220,000

2214 Springwood Pl., $219,900

505 Grass Fern Ct., $217,000

168 Golden Bear Circle, $210,000

179 Golden Bear Circle, $210,000

319 Watercress Dr., $200,000

202 Silverbelle Blvd., $200,000

119 Cypress Tree Loop, $199,000

144 Golden Bear Circle, $196,500

164 Golden Bear Circle, $195,000

513 Talisman Trail, $190,000

313 Oak Crest Circle, $184,000

363 Junco Circle, $182,900

529 Irees Way, $178,000

559 Mossbank Loop, $176,900

213 Cupola Dr., $172,900

112 Balsa Dr., $160,000

321 White Birch Ln., $159,000

Condo/townhouse

308 Stonewall Circle, $204,000

710 Charter Dr., $145,000

124 S Shore Blvd., $102,000

Loris 29569

Land

TBD Cheyenne Rd., $222,800

TBD Landolphi Rd., $150,000

TBB Jasmine Rd., $85,000

7360 Highway 66, $70,000

1009 Iron Horse Ct., $35,000

TBD1 Airport Rd., $32,750

Lot A Virginia Dr., $30,000

931 Barrett St., $26,200

1811 Southern Crest Dr., $23,000

4149 Charleston Oak Dr., $21,000

Home

2602 Southern Crest Dr., $367,500

501 Quartermaster Dr., $305,000

560 Fox Bay Rd., $301,400

5159 Walnut St., $249,900

502 Loblolly Ln., $231,415

4475 Woodyard Bay Rd., $227,648

329 Fox Bay Rd., $226,990

1970 Daisy Rd., $215,000

5627 Main St., $200,000

1641 Hewitt Rd., $179,900

120 Fox Dale Dr., $179,000

495 Carolina Hickory St., $175,000

275 Hulls Island Rd., $150,000

6773 Highway 66, $144,700

2051 Highway 701 South, $136,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

Briarcliff Dr., $100,000

2013 Hideaway Pointe, $80,000

Home

101 Club Dr., $1,250,000

8198 Wren Feather Lane, $709,701

6503 N Ocean Blvd., $662,500

1249 Glarentza St., $603,240

6533 Misurina Lane, $507,015

803 Duncan Ave., $355,000

728 Conifer Ct., $323,500

47 Edgerton Dr., $274,900

Condo/townhouse

8500 Margate Circle, $650,000

8500 Margate Circle, $648,750

10100 Beach Club Dr., $465,000

202 N 70th Ave. N, $435,645

701 Appleby Way, $425,000

9650 Shore Dr., $370,000

9650 Shore Dr., $350,000

100 Ocean Creek Dr., $295,000

100 Ocean Creek Dr., $265,000

8121 Amalfi Pl., $250,000

8121 Amalfi Pl., $245,000

812 Castleford Circle, $235,000

9820 Queensway Blvd., $232,000

161 Seawatch Dr., $215,000

9550 Shore Dr., $201,000

327 Wendover Ct., $200,000

215 N 76th Ave. N, $193,000

1100 Commons Blvd., $185,000

201 74th Ave. N, $182,500

9746-06 Leyland Dr., $182,000

9621 Shore Dr., $162,000

206 Maison Dr., $160,000

9772 Leyland Dr., $150,000

250 Maison Dr., $142,500

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $136,000

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $135,000

9550 Shore Dr., $133,000

6804 Ocean Blvd. N, $125,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $125,000

201 N 74th Ave., $123,500

9400 Shore Dr., $112,000

158 Seawatch Dr., $110,000

158 Seawatch Dr., $110,000

6813 Porcher Dr., $107,500

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $104,500

201 74th Ave. N, $104,222

7509 N Ocean Blvd., $92,000

10301 N Kings Hwy., $87,999

9550 Shore Dr., $87,500

6702 Jefferson Pl., $80,000

210 75th Ave. N, $75,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

TBD Southwood Dr., $45,000

Home

1417A N Ocean Blvd., $1,250,000

117A Seaside Dr. N, $1,089,900

115 A 12th Ave. S, $580,000

1613 N Dogwood Dr. N, $520,000

115-A 7th Ave. S, $475,000

618 Surfside Dr., $470,000

620 Surfside Dr., $470,000

621 Evers Loop, $415,000

229 Georges Bay Rd., $405,000

150 Georges Bay Rd., $405,000

220 Hull St., $361,008

412 S 9th Ave., $357,000

1619 Baytree Ln., $315,000

547 Pacific Commons Dr., $313,500

1413 Holtzman St., $310,000

609 Spice Hill Ln., $288,900

455 Pacific Commons Dr., $275,220

336 Ocean Commons Dr., $267,000

399 Rycola Circle, $257,500

227 S Reindeer Rd., $242,615

107 Somerworth Circle, $239,000

1985 Kingfisher Dr., $228,000

546 Mallard Ln., $225,000

1919 Tree Circle, $217,000

1436 Seahouse Ct., $212,000

536 Drake Ln., $172,000

425 Sanddollar Dr., $165,000

465 Fair Oaks Dr., $153,000

2027 Lark Dr., $150,000

1753 Ibis Dr., $129,500

6001 - MH21A S Kings Hwy., $315,000

6001-1177 S Kings Hwy., $110,000

1637 Ursa Major Dr., $65,725

6001 S Kings Highway, $65,000

6001 - 1858 S Kings Hwy., $64,000

Condo/townhouse

423 Surfside Dr., $235,000

423 Surfside Dr., $225,000

142 Birch N Coppice Dr., $187,005

142 Birch N Coppice Dr., $186,460

142 Birch N Coppice Dr., $185,065

618 15th Ave. S, $184,000

142 Birch N Coppice Dr., $181,200

142 Birch N Coppice Dr., $180,685

142 Birch N Coppice Dr., $178,210

136 Birch N Coppice Dr., $177,030

142 Birch N Coppice Dr., $172,645

2187 Clearwater Dr., $130,000

8862 Cloister Dr., $123,000

8650 Southbridge Dr., $116,000

1960 Bent Grass Dr., $116,000

1950 Bent Grass Dr., $105,000

8861 Chandler Dr., $100,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $120,000

5905 Souths Kings Highway, $95,000

Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

155 Camp Hill Circle, $119,000

440 Vereen Rd., $97,500

94 Summerlight Dr., $75,000

51 Summerlight Dr., $75,000

Home

163 Cypress Ave., $742,500

316 Woodcreek Dr., $645,000

37 Gasparilla Circle, $615,000

923 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $455,278

448 Wakefield Ct., $386,461

465 Tavistock Ct., $377,000

121 Splendor Circle, $374,900

1000 Ennis Dr., $365,000

902 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $361,985

425 Valhalla Ln., $360,000

216 Ponte Vedra Dr., $358,000

4479 Firethorne Dr., $343,000

260 Sherwood Dr., $341,000

908 Ashbourn Ct., $339,900

309 Splendor Circle, $329,900

239 Yellow Rail St., $312,000

729 Bay Hill Ct., $299,900

132 Grove Park Loop, $281,411

1488 Medinah Ln., $272,000

130 McIlroy Ct., $269,900

29 Easter Lilly Ct., $265,000

234 Seville Dr., $252,501

2411 Warbler Ct., $250,000

4548 Fringetree Dr., $240,000

105 Woodland Park Loop, $226,500

637 Bluebird Ln., $215,000

9788 Conifer Ln., $190,000

873 Hilander Dr., $170,000

742 Nelson Dr., $163,850

2914 Holly Dr., $85,000

31 Burr Circle, $45,900

218 N Waccamaw Dr., $1,130,000

827 A North Waccamaw Dr., $640,000

1424 N Waccamaw Dr., $630,000

113 Crab Dr., $510,000

125 Garden City Retreat Dr., $420,000

Condo/townhouse

140 Parmelee Dr., $270,000

662 Sunnyside Dr., $269,400

1108 N Waccamaw Dr., $269,000

1025 Ray Costin Way, $265,000

179 Parmelee Dr., $264,000

1016 Kelly Ct., $248,000

2044 Silver Island Way, $232,000

210 Nut Hatch Ln., $212,000

101 Old Course Rd., $210,500

613 Sunnyside Dr., $180,000

908 Jackline Dr., $172,500

693 Wilshire Ln., $159,900

4105 Sweetwater Blvd., $112,500

120 North Dogwood Dr., $98,000

1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $178,000

137 Jamestown Landing Rd., $165,000

625 N Waccamaw Dr., $110,000

625 N Waccamaw Dr., $108,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

Lot 47 Brookgreen Dr., $223,000

5809 North Kings Hwy., $135,000

Jenn Dr., $130,000

1311 Ashboro Ct., $50,000

Home

1504 Alameda Ct., $1,450,000

512 Starlit Way, $440,000

1939 Parish Way, $430,097

1544 Kensington Ln., $410,000

413 46th Ave. N, $407,000

1987 Oxford St., $393,000

1926 Parish Way, $383,021

1249 Berkshire Ave., $369,900

792 Culbertson Ave., $362,500

805 Pancho St., $350,000

1801 Orchard Dr., $342,000

3926 Little River Rd., $330,000

2867 Stellar Loop, $321,210

4508 Pine Lake Dr., $319,900

2702 Stellar Loop, $303,835

2803 Stellar Loop, $295,670

2822 Ophelia Way, $246,000

2828 Ophelia Way, $238,000

4311 Frontier Dr., $194,000

2759 Temperance Dr., $176,000

2634 Temperance Dr., $170,000

113 Whitehaven Ct., $146,000

400 Chesterfield Ct., $127,900

673 Forest Trail, $46,000

600 Highway 15, $12,000

Condo/townhouse

2876B Howard Ave., $345,000

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $285,000

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $255,000

856 Filliman Alley, $255,000

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $250,000

2500 N Ocean Blvd., $249,900

3557 Fountain Ln., $235,000

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $213,000

3534 Pampas Dr., $207,900

3530 Pampas Dr., $199,900

3530 Pampas Dr., $199,900

3530 Pampas Dr., $197,900

3538 Pampas Dr., $197,900

1700 N Ocean Blvd., $194,000

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $193,250

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $185,000

4894 Luster Leaf Circle, $182,000

5300 N Ocean Blvd., $168,000

1700 N Ocean Blvd., $164,900

4865 Luster Leaf Circle, $160,000

3795 Vine St., $156,000

5200 N Ocean Blvd., $155,000

4789 Wild Iris Dr., $151,000

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $148,000

403 2nd Ave. N, $145,000

2710 N Ocean Blvd., $142,000

P4877 Magnolia Point Ln., $140,000

4753 Wild Iris Dr., $136,000

830 44th Ave. N, $135,000

1905 S Ocean Blvd., $134,900

871 Palmetto Trail, $134,500

2000 N Ocean Blvd., $119,000

207 S Ocean Blvd., $115,000

2000 N Ocean Blvd., $114,500

201 S Ocean Blvd., $112,000

207 S Ocean Blvd. S, $111,000

2401 S Ocean Blvd., $110,500

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $110,000

1200 N Ocean Blvd., $110,000

4753 Wild Iris Dr., $110,000

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $105,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $93,200

4631 Wild Iris Dr., $93,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $92,000

1501 Ocean Blvd. S, $90,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $86,000

2207 S Ocean Blvd., $83,100

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $83,000

1301 Pridgen Rd., $78,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $65,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $59,000

2708 S Ocean Blvd., $58,000

209 Cedar St., $58,000

2207 S Ocean Blvd., $54,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

289 Avenue of the Palms, $330,000

3012 Holly Berry Ct., $240,000

9675 Ravello Ct., $170,000

122 Sago Palm Dr., $69,000

961 Crystal Water Way, $66,000

2620 Painted Trillium Ct., $65,000

5131 Alwoodley Ln., $63,500

358 Harbour View Dr., $52,000

931 Henry James Dr., $49,500

2520 Lavender Ln., $47,500

Home

9011 Bellesera Circle, $1,150,000

9237 Bellesera Circle, $962,500

9031 Bellesera Circle, $920,000

1550 Casita Ln., $895,000

8141 Wacobee Dr., $655,000

272 Welcome Dr., $652,500

801 Bluffview Dr., $552,500

1046 East Isle of Palms Ave., $545,000

2044 Woodburn Dr., $510,000

712 Oxbow Dr., $485,000

2021 Crow Field Ct., $448,005

413 Seabury Ln., $440,000

698 Greta Loop, $434,647

645 Waterbridge Blvd., $433,267

1618 Rachel Carson Pkwy., $414,900

412 Noah Ave., $410,755

5199 Country Pine Dr., $407,842

8000 Fort Hill Way, $403,031

999 Shipmaster Ave., $399,000

2909 Moss Bridge Ln., $395,000

5211 Country Pine Dr., $389,104

265 Ashepoo Creek Dr., $388,000

4803 National Dr., $385,000

9052 Abingdon Dr., $385,000

2005 Potomac Ct., $370,000

1000 Caprisia Loop, $369,900

2009 Potomac Ct., $365,000

5021 Magnolia Village Way, $364,440

4228 Livorn Loop, $363,000

2441 Craven Dr., $360,750

5037 Lindrick Ct., $360,000

4454 Tralee Pl., $355,000

3005 Ellesmere Circle, $354,415

431 Plantation Oaks Dr., $350,000

5025 Magnolia Village Way, $350,000

8056 Fort Hill Way, $347,560

4839 Seabreeze Ln., $340,000

4840 Seabreeze Ln., $340,000

6204 Chadderton Circle, $337,900

5240 Casentino Ct., $337,000

2710 Stellar Loop, $335,020

505 Dioon Dr., $335,000

844 Gammon Dr., $334,000

629 Barona Dr., $325,000

710 Little Fawn Way, $323,000

6180 Chadderton Circle, $321,124

281 Harbison Circle, $318,500

4120 Alvina Way, $314,000

145 Herrmann Ridge Ct., $311,405

715 Little Fawn Way, $310,000

822 Falkirk St., $295,000

3729 White Wing Circle, $295,000

5072 Wavering Place Loop, $295,000

551 Tuckahoe Rd., $290,000

8060 Fort Hill Way, $287,985

1601 Palmetto Palm Dr., $285,229

2747 Scarecrow Way, $283,000

5510 Redleaf Rose Dr., $280,000

4928 Sandlewood Dr., $279,115

860 Brookline Dr., $278,000

1019 Harbison Circle, $276,640

760 Little Fawn Way, $276,012

5172 Country Pine Dr., $270,403

7070 Swansong Circle, $269,545

3562 Battery Way Ct., $267,000

2986 Ellesmere Circle, $266,465

692 Tidal Point Ln., $260,000

4801 New Haven Ct., $259,500

4803 Seabreeze Ln., $259,000

4624 Marshwood Dr., $255,000

1407 Lanterns Rest Rd., $254,000

5108 Wavering Place Loop, $245,000

449 Emerson Dr., $242,000

7004 Rivers Bridge Ct., $238,000

4613 Farm Lake Dr., $235,000

7023 Rivers Bridge Ct., $235,000

1105 Hickory Knob Ct., $230,000

1119 Hickory Knob Ct., $226,900

2148 Haystack Way, $225,000

4465 W Walkerton Rd., $220,000

236 Clovis Circle, $200,000

506 Forestbrook Dr., $199,000

459 Dandelion Ln., $195,000

127 Mary Ann Ct., $190,742

233 McKendree Ln., $189,000

912 Martina Ct., $162,000

106 Rockdale St., $145,000

4001 Long Line Ln., $70,000

503 Southern Pines Dr., $66,000

Condo/townhouse

743 Salerno Circle, $240,000

297 Connemara Dr., $190,800

211 Connemara Dr., $189,900

269 Castle Dr., $175,000

116 Cypress Point Ct., $165,000

513 Hay Hill Ln., $161,000

5046 Glenbrook Dr., $147,000

4869 Magnolia Point Ln., $145,000

6010 Windsor Green Way, $142,000

4853 Meadowsweet Dr., $135,000

1145 Peace Pipe Pl., $133,000

1212 River Oak Dr., $132,500

4980 Windsor Green Way, $128,500

609 Waterway Village Blvd., $125,000

4830 Innisbrook Ct., $119,950

1262 River Oak Dr., $119,900

124 Westhaven Dr., $118,900

492 River Oaks Dr., $116,000

114 Fountain Pointe Ln., $108,000

573 Blue River Ct., $105,900

129 Ashley Park Dr., $100,000

573 Blue River Ct., $85,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

218 Starcrest Circle, $174,500

5404 Nixon St., $169,000

1617 S Madison Dr., $100,000

800 Anne St., $70,000

400 S 31st Ave. S, $155,400

Home

4611 Marion Circle, $950,000

1109 Surf Pointe Dr., $899,900

5916 Channel St., $665,000

5903 N Channel St., $577,400

2005 Ocean Blvd. N, $475,000

400 48th Ave. S, $475,000

1811 Holly Dr., $470,305

1911 Holly Dr., $469,850

505 10th Ave. S, $465,000

4622 Woodland St., $465,000

310 57th Ave. N, $459,000

1314 Clipper Rd., $429,900

312 46th Ave. N, $380,000

2206 Chestnut St., $365,000

4903 Bucks Bluff Dr., $354,000

1001 Perrin Dr., $348,000

2337 Hill St., $343,200

640 Belle Dr., $340,000

2314 Ye Olde Kings Hwy., $339,000

884 Cardinal Pl., $335,000

1204 Trisail Ln, $325,000

2410 Bert Dr., $315,500

1006 Oak Marsh Ln., $293,000

2402 Hillside Dr. S., $265,000

1000 Belle Dr., $255,000

820 9th Ave. S, $252,500

1512 A Hillside Dr. S, $249,900

802 Anne St., $245,000

5400 Little River Neck Rd., $76,000

Condo/townhouse

100 North Beach Blvd., $1,100,000

100 North Beach Blvd., $470,000

100 North Beach Blvd., $470,000

100 North Beach Blvd., $457,500

615 Lorenzo Dr., $450,506

3805 S Ocean Blvd., $426,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $422,500

201 S Ocean Blvd., $380,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $380,000

6244 Catalina Dr., $375,000

3805 Ocean Blvd. S, $363,500

5404 N Ocean Blvd., $354,000

4103 N Ocean Blvd., $335,200

4801 Harbour Pointe Dr., $335,000

4605 S Ocean Blvd., $320,101

2180 Waterview Dr., $315,000

1903 S Ocean Blvd., $308,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $307,500

1903 S Ocean Blvd., $305,000

2507 S Ocean Blvd. S, $305,000

3607 S Ocean Blvd., $302,500

208 N Ocean Blvd., $295,500

2307 S Ocean Blvd., $276,000

3513 S Ocean Blvd., $274,000

1819 Ocean Blvd. N, $272,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $267,000

5508 N Ocean Blvd., $265,000

941 S Ocean Blvd., $262,500

1551 Spinnaker Dr., $262,000

300 Ocean Blvd. N, $256,500

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $253,000

2711 Ocean Blvd. S, $252,500

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $250,000

4605 S Ocean Blvd., $249,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $249,000

2241 Waterview Dr., $248,000

503 20th Ave. N, $242,500

5806 N Ocean Blvd., $240,000

2241 Waterview Dr., $235,000

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $235,000

4515 S Ocean Blvd., $235,000

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $225,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $206,500

806 Conway St., $196,000

5709 Ocean Blvd. N, $195,000

2301 S Ocean Blvd., $182,000

3601 N Ocean Blvd., $179,900

924 Villa Dr., $174,000

2711 S Ocean Blvd., $173,000

703 2nd Ave. S, $165,000

901 West Port Dr., $160,000

901 West Port Dr., $156,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $155,000

5825 Catalina Dr., $152,400

1058 Sea Mountain Hwy., $151,000

2301 S Ocean Blvd., $147,500

300 N Ocean Blvd., $140,000

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $139,900

901 West Port Dr., $135,500

207 N Ocean Blvd., $135,000

3610 S Ocean Blvd., $130,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $130,000

613 Sea Mountain Hwy., $120,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $117,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $112,000

5909 N Ocean Blvd., $90,000

2607 N Ocean Blvd., $85,000

1101 Possum Trot Rd., $83,000

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $80,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $78,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

TBD Rybolt Rd., $479,000

83 Brickwell Ln., $200,000

LOT 93 Starboard Ct., $187,500

39 Inlet View Ln., $160,100

Lot 145 Trace Dr., $135,000

Lot N Tuckers Rd., $135,000

232 Olde Canal Loop, $120,000

Lot 7 All Saints Loop, $119,000

lot 20 McKenzie Circle, $29,000

Home

173 Norris Dr., $1,850,000

102 Inlet View Ln., $910,000

117 Parker Dr., $735,000

251 Berry Tree Ln., $700,000

409 Oatland Lake Rd., $695,000

132 Comfort Ln., $675,000

1553 Heritage Dr., $570,000

153 Vintage Dr., $566,500

13 Red Squirrel Ln., $562,500

320 Chapman Loop, $525,000

217 Harbourreef Dr., $490,000

15 Carnoustie Ct., $460,000

1268 Heritage Dr., $460,000

39 Birkdale Loop, $457,000

151 Old Ashley Loop, $412,000

74 Berry Tree Dr., $410,000

25 Bears Paw Way, $405,000

26 Red Maple Dr., $405,000

67 Massick Ln., $375,000

33 Pintail Ct., $345,000

43 Prestwick Dr., $335,900

200 Carrington Dr., $320,000

249 Reef Run Rd., $308,000

41 Captiva Cove Loop, $290,320

84 Captiva Cove Loop, $267,000

540 Blockade Dr., $215,000

Condo/townhouse

70 Landing Rd., $425,000

423 Parker Dr., $385,000

54 Spartina Ct., $352,000

92-4 Twelve Oaks Dr., $280,000

21 Inlet Point Dr., $270,000

1001 Blue Stem Dr., $227,000

1125 Blue Stem Dr., $213,000

14300 Ocean Hwy., $207,500

128 Puffin Dr., $202,400

11 Pawleys Place Dr., $200,000

1135 Blue Stem Dr., $195,000

128 Puffin Dr., $190,900

1 Norris Dr., $190,000

184 Stillwood Dr., $185,000

1135 Blue Stem Dr., $165,000

598 Blue Stem Dr., $152,500

1 Norris Dr., $135,000

14290 Ocean Hwy., $124,000

157 Egret Run Ln., $115,000

192 Egret Run Ln., $108,800

1 Norris Dr., $97,500

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

1005 Johnston Dr., $97,500

Lot 496 Cypress River Plantation, $84,000

364 McLeod Ln., $68,000

Home

237 Terra Vista Dr., $358,000

3738 Atwood Place, $354,215

3730 Atwood Place, $350,160

3272 Plattmoor Dr., $330,000

658 Uniola Dr., $326,278

4009 Edenborough Dr., $311,000

131 Cooper River Rd., $292,000

4005 Manor Wood Dr., $290,000

419 Freewoods Park Ct., $284,266

5018 Oat Fields Drive, $283,000

301 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $277,000

324 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $277,000

435 Freewoods Park Ct., $273,351

232 Avery Dr., $270,000

347 Leste Rd., $268,875

352 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $262,975

235 Fox Catcher Dr., $254,000

344 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $234,900

611 Cavandish Dr., $232,000

424 Shadow Creek Ct., $230,000

3940 E Glades Dr., $227,500

105 Southborough Ln., $227,000

6549 Royal Pine Dr., $225,000

348 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $220,810

244 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $219,900

380 Leste Rd., $218,250

713 Dunlon Ct., $214,000

201 Coldwater Circle, $210,000

244 Archdale St., $209,900

867 Hayes Point Circle, $209,500

4085 Steeple Chase Dr., $206,100

3914 Glenmere Dr., $192,500

154 Terracina Circle, $189,500

478 Wallingford Circle, $185,900

468 Wallingford Circle, $185,000

6431 Sweet Gum Trail, $185,000

738 Smith Blvd., $178,000

506 Gleneagles Dr., $170,000

8947 Alexander Ct., $169,000

602 Gleneagles Dr., $142,000

5777 Rosewood Dr., $142,000

8507 Woodfield Dr., $139,000

8478 Knollwood Dr., $122,000

6630 Mallard View Point, $118,700

1077 Starcreek Circle, $79,000

Condo/townhouse

400-D Camberly Dr., $249,763

800 Monarch Dr., $240,000

407 Camberly Dr., $239,000

181 Ella Kinley Circle, $184,775

181 Ella Kinley Circle, $179,300

133 Ella Kinley Circle, $168,000

169 Olde Towne Way, $163,000

152 Olde Towne Way, $155,000

181 Ella Kinley Circle, $153,950

511 Fairwood Lakes Ln., $94,500

6016 Dick Pond Rd., $82,000

419D Tree Top Ln., $70,000

