Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Dec. 13-26
Holden Beach, N.C./Supply, N.C. 28462
Home
360 Lockwood Folly Rd. SE, $329,000
155 Marlin Dr., $535,000
Tabor City, N.C. 28463
Home
97 Jr Gore Dr., $335,000
201 Pete Circle, $17,500
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
1470 Creek Ridge Ln., $277,645
1333 Fence Post Ln., $250,315
1453 Fence Post Ln., $237,100
300 Harbour View Dr., $226,200
1 Calabash Dr., $185,000
1 Golfview Ct., $185,000
9188 Oldfield Rd., $429,525
9157 Village Lake Dr., $342,915
9083 Oak Ridge Plantation Dr., $294,900
168 Bernard Dr., $294,000
677 Covington Dr., $289,000
2111 NW Jarvis Ln., $239,000
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Home
215 Planters Ridge Dr., $395,260
537 Planters Ridge Dr., $260,000
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
6665 Summerhill Glen SW, $429,900
6621 Summerhill Glen SW, $419,800
106 SW Windsor Circle, $373,000
6534 SW Adelina Court, $289,000
6859 Locksley Place, $286,990
7025 SW Falmouth Ct., $265,697
Georgetown 29440
Land
277 Bonnyneck Dr., $149,900
Fieldcrest Rd., $125,000
Lot 11 Collins Meadow Dr., $110,000
199 Tradd Rd., $70,000
74 Michau Rd., $27,250
42 Oaklawn Rd., $21,000
Lot 24&25 Green Meadows Circle, $20,000
1131 Francis Parker Rd., $14,000
179 Harris Landing Rd., $12,000
Lot 164 Commanders Island Rd., $10,000
63 Madison Dr., $10,000
141 Madison Dr., $10,000
172 Commanders Island Rd., $8,000
155 Commanders Island Rd., $8,000
Home
126 Cleland St., $283,900
33 Capt Anthony White Ln., $260,000
2830 Heirloom Way, $215,155
2496 Wedgefield Rd., $185,000
378 Garden Ave., $175,000
5005 Jackson Village Rd., $169,500
86 Robert Conway Ct., $169,000
2413 Withers St., $164,000
Condo/townhouse
222 Marsh Lake Dr., $680,000
Aynor 29511
Home
4106 Edwards Rd., $350,000
Conway 29526
Land
TBD Highway 501, $200,000
TBD BB Watson Rd., $135,000
1973 Lees Landing Circle, $90,000
1221 Wood Stork Dr., $90,000
TBD Cleveland Dr., $70,000
1636 Wood Stork Dr., $57,000
West Cox Ferry Rd., $50,000
1824 Woodstork Dr., $50,000
Lot 141 Wild Wing Plantation, $48,000
1712 Woodstork Dr., $38,900
TBD Highway 66, $37,000
1838 Woodstock Dr., $35,500
4000a Highway 19, $20,450
TBD 3rd Ave., $13,500
Home
8263 Forest Lake Dr., $497,000
1008 Spoonbill Dr., $491,554
111 Wofford Circle, $405,000
305 Lakeland Dr., $383,000
1209 Whooping Crane Dr., $360,000
1803 Wood Stork Dr., $345,000
156 Board Landing Circle, $302,250
111 Stonehinge Ct., $297,000
997 University Forest Dr., $285,000
237 Hillsborough Dr., $278,460
831 Helms Way, $270,000
189 Astoria Park Loop, $263,110
444 Hillsborough Dr., $256,459
640 Belmont Dr., $250,000
750 Prestbury Dr., $249,000
334 Dunbarton Ln., $246,145
543 Belton Dr., $244,900
386 Dunbarton Ln., $244,825
2780 Sanctuary Blvd., $240,000
100 Jenna Macy Dr., $239,900
1112 Glenlevit Ln., $239,900
459 Archer Ct., $239,212
817 Wild Leaf Loop, $237,740
436 Shaft Pl., $237,390
1094 University Forest Dr., $235,000
1034 Kennington Ct., $235,000
326 Dunbarton Ln., $233,206
798 Redmond Ct., $233,000
139 Piperridge Dr., $233,000
463 Archer Ct., $231,903
3120 Highway 19, $229,000
152 Regency Dr., $228,000
427 Archer Ct., $222,424
664 Belmont Dr., $206,835
1065 Four Mile Rd., $205,000
436 Sunforest Way, $199,900
312 Pickney Ct., $190,000
1050 Court Yard Dr., $189,800
332 Palm Terrace Loop, $189,523
1507 McKeithan St., $188,000
347 Palm Terrace Loop, $180,905
408 Copperwood Loop, $179,475
102 Wilbur Dunn Pl., $169,900
3032 Wise Rd., $146,900
3016 Wise Rd., $144,900
1845 Athens Dr., $125,000
3842 Stern Dr., $119,000
1219 Park Hill Dr., $85,500
1059 Hunter Way, $61,000
1731 Bridgewater Dr., $56,000
Condo/townhouse
1029 Fairway Ln., $154,900
1035 Fairway Ln., $142,000
1025 Carolina Rd., $91,000
Conway 29527
Land
TBD Fawn Rd., $38,000
Home
5246 Krystal Ln., $360,000
2001 Sawyer St., $325,000
975 Grace Dr., $286,500
6420 Charlies Rd., $268,000
951 Grace Dr., $265,000
450 Oakham Dr., $237,900
3008 Dewberry Dr., $230,000
7777 Louisville Rd., $227,955
1040 Pecan Grove Blvd., $222,000
120 Creel St., $210,000
3060 Woodbury Ct., $210,000
155 Springtide Dr., $209,000
518 Tulley Ct., $207,000
1330 Red Head Ct., $197,150
373 Beulah Circle, $194,000
776 Brown Swamp Rd., $192,010
421 Beulah Circle, $182,900
792 Brown Swamp Rd., $179,505
1301 Arbor Ct., $174,990
1323 Red Head Ct., $173,990
6794 Elbow Rd., $167,000
1324 Red Head Ct., $166,990
251 Hickory Springs Ct., $149,900
5851 Dongola Hwy., $140,000
Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
356 Millbrook Circle, $174,000
Green Sea 29545
Land
TBD Lot 8 Elliot Rd., $22,000
Little River 29566
Land
TBD Barber St., $25,000
4396 Baldwin Ave., $14,000
4396 Baldwin Ave., $14,000
Home
2275 Big Landing Dr., $525,000
3181 Canvas Back Trail, $499,000
114 Pier Pointe Dr., $375,000
3601 Pitchers Pl., $373,694
3020 Calusa Dr., $372,344
3418 Home Run Dr., $368,990
1211 Maxwell Dr., $366,000
578 Beech Fork Dr., $359,909
2034 Great Blue Heron Dr., $344,266
3608 Diamond Stars Way, $339,900
3486 Cedar Creek Run, $335,500
684 Wailea Circle, $326,101
267 Goldenrod Circle, $325,734
1330 Golden Valley Pl., $320,000
1345 Reflection Pond Dr., $314,500
3104 Balboa Ln., $313,391
613 Ginger Lily Way, $310,000
136 Zostera Dr., $305,000
933 Cypress Way, $302,202
1223 Maxwell Dr., $301,860
216 Goldenrod Circle, $301,661
1204 Maxwell Dr., $299,320
190 Swallow Tail Ct., $295,000
1149 Maxwell Dr., $293,355
567 Kapalua Loop, $290,900
785 Lafayette Park Dr., $290,000
1152 Maxwell Dr., $289,000
806 Cypress Way, $287,705
276 Sage Circle, $286,214
3834 Park Pointe Ave., $279,827
550 Kapalua Loop, $264,520
176 Cypress Ln., $260,000
879 Cypress Way, $255,900
266 Vermillion Dr., $252,500
1108 Maxwell Dr., $252,000
1157 Maxwell Dr., $251,825
323 Hanna Ct., $251,140
1169 Maxwell Dr., $249,673
3831 Park Pointe Ave., $243,555
1153 Maxwell Dr., $243,380
561 Ramblewood Circle, $240,000
269 Sage Circle, $239,000
332 Logan St., $236,500
351 Logan St., $233,900
339 Logan St., $231,000
900 Callant Dr., $229,700
958 Witherbee Way, $226,000
2876 Desert Rose St., $225,000
193 Northside Dr., $223,000
249 Sage Circle, $220,757
322 Logan St., $219,900
4451 Barcelona Ln., $200,000
3321 Highway 50, $164,900
3439 N Pointe Blvd., $140,000
157 Kings Rd., $72,500
Condo/townhouse
800 Egret Circle, $223,000
2004-D Willow Run Dr., $219,804
2004-B Willow Run Dr., $216,990
2004-C Willow Run Dr., $209,406
4518 Plantation Harbour Dr., $194,000
4501 W Harbour Ct., $182,000
170 Park Way Ln., $141,000
4104 Pinehurst Circle, $120,000
4450 Little River Inn Ln., $92,900
3700 Golf Colony Dr., $75,000
4497 Little River Inn Ln., $73,500
4430 Little River Inn Ln., $65,000
4353 Spa Dr., $55,000
Longs 29568
Land
2399 Water Tower Rd., $315,000
2823 Old Buck Creek Rd., $87,875
Home
118 Par Away Ct., $342,000
1824 Thoms Creek Court, $330,314
1924 Old Mary Ann Court, $295,900
3035 Honey Clover Ct., $278,000
981 Snowberry Dr., $259,000
3012 Honey Clover Ct., $249,000
919 Snowberry Dr., $247,000
1788 Sapphire Dr., $242,870
483 Charter Dr., $240,000
1740 Sapphire Dr., $233,900
480 Craigflower Ct., $226,905
3896 Old Buck Creek Rd., $226,000
618 Wintercreeper Dr., $225,000
472 Craigflower Ct., $224,805
719 Sun Colony Blvd., $224,449
309 Rocky Grove Ct., $220,000
501 Grass Fern Ct., $220,000
2214 Springwood Pl., $219,900
505 Grass Fern Ct., $217,000
168 Golden Bear Circle, $210,000
179 Golden Bear Circle, $210,000
319 Watercress Dr., $200,000
202 Silverbelle Blvd., $200,000
119 Cypress Tree Loop, $199,000
144 Golden Bear Circle, $196,500
164 Golden Bear Circle, $195,000
513 Talisman Trail, $190,000
313 Oak Crest Circle, $184,000
363 Junco Circle, $182,900
529 Irees Way, $178,000
559 Mossbank Loop, $176,900
213 Cupola Dr., $172,900
112 Balsa Dr., $160,000
321 White Birch Ln., $159,000
Condo/townhouse
308 Stonewall Circle, $204,000
710 Charter Dr., $145,000
124 S Shore Blvd., $102,000
Loris 29569
Land
TBD Cheyenne Rd., $222,800
TBD Landolphi Rd., $150,000
TBB Jasmine Rd., $85,000
7360 Highway 66, $70,000
1009 Iron Horse Ct., $35,000
TBD1 Airport Rd., $32,750
Lot A Virginia Dr., $30,000
931 Barrett St., $26,200
1811 Southern Crest Dr., $23,000
4149 Charleston Oak Dr., $21,000
Home
2602 Southern Crest Dr., $367,500
501 Quartermaster Dr., $305,000
560 Fox Bay Rd., $301,400
5159 Walnut St., $249,900
502 Loblolly Ln., $231,415
4475 Woodyard Bay Rd., $227,648
329 Fox Bay Rd., $226,990
1970 Daisy Rd., $215,000
5627 Main St., $200,000
1641 Hewitt Rd., $179,900
120 Fox Dale Dr., $179,000
495 Carolina Hickory St., $175,000
275 Hulls Island Rd., $150,000
6773 Highway 66, $144,700
2051 Highway 701 South, $136,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Land
Briarcliff Dr., $100,000
2013 Hideaway Pointe, $80,000
Home
101 Club Dr., $1,250,000
8198 Wren Feather Lane, $709,701
6503 N Ocean Blvd., $662,500
1249 Glarentza St., $603,240
6533 Misurina Lane, $507,015
803 Duncan Ave., $355,000
728 Conifer Ct., $323,500
47 Edgerton Dr., $274,900
Condo/townhouse
8500 Margate Circle, $650,000
8500 Margate Circle, $648,750
10100 Beach Club Dr., $465,000
202 N 70th Ave. N, $435,645
701 Appleby Way, $425,000
9650 Shore Dr., $370,000
9650 Shore Dr., $350,000
100 Ocean Creek Dr., $295,000
100 Ocean Creek Dr., $265,000
8121 Amalfi Pl., $250,000
8121 Amalfi Pl., $245,000
812 Castleford Circle, $235,000
9820 Queensway Blvd., $232,000
161 Seawatch Dr., $215,000
9550 Shore Dr., $201,000
327 Wendover Ct., $200,000
215 N 76th Ave. N, $193,000
1100 Commons Blvd., $185,000
201 74th Ave. N, $182,500
9746-06 Leyland Dr., $182,000
9621 Shore Dr., $162,000
206 Maison Dr., $160,000
9772 Leyland Dr., $150,000
250 Maison Dr., $142,500
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $136,000
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $135,000
9550 Shore Dr., $133,000
6804 Ocean Blvd. N, $125,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $125,000
201 N 74th Ave., $123,500
9400 Shore Dr., $112,000
158 Seawatch Dr., $110,000
158 Seawatch Dr., $110,000
6813 Porcher Dr., $107,500
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $104,500
201 74th Ave. N, $104,222
7509 N Ocean Blvd., $92,000
10301 N Kings Hwy., $87,999
9550 Shore Dr., $87,500
6702 Jefferson Pl., $80,000
210 75th Ave. N, $75,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
TBD Southwood Dr., $45,000
Home
1417A N Ocean Blvd., $1,250,000
117A Seaside Dr. N, $1,089,900
115 A 12th Ave. S, $580,000
1613 N Dogwood Dr. N, $520,000
115-A 7th Ave. S, $475,000
618 Surfside Dr., $470,000
620 Surfside Dr., $470,000
621 Evers Loop, $415,000
229 Georges Bay Rd., $405,000
150 Georges Bay Rd., $405,000
220 Hull St., $361,008
412 S 9th Ave., $357,000
1619 Baytree Ln., $315,000
547 Pacific Commons Dr., $313,500
1413 Holtzman St., $310,000
609 Spice Hill Ln., $288,900
455 Pacific Commons Dr., $275,220
336 Ocean Commons Dr., $267,000
399 Rycola Circle, $257,500
227 S Reindeer Rd., $242,615
107 Somerworth Circle, $239,000
1985 Kingfisher Dr., $228,000
546 Mallard Ln., $225,000
1919 Tree Circle, $217,000
1436 Seahouse Ct., $212,000
536 Drake Ln., $172,000
425 Sanddollar Dr., $165,000
465 Fair Oaks Dr., $153,000
2027 Lark Dr., $150,000
1753 Ibis Dr., $129,500
6001 - MH21A S Kings Hwy., $315,000
6001-1177 S Kings Hwy., $110,000
1637 Ursa Major Dr., $65,725
6001 S Kings Highway, $65,000
6001 - 1858 S Kings Hwy., $64,000
Condo/townhouse
423 Surfside Dr., $235,000
423 Surfside Dr., $225,000
142 Birch N Coppice Dr., $187,005
142 Birch N Coppice Dr., $186,460
142 Birch N Coppice Dr., $185,065
618 15th Ave. S, $184,000
142 Birch N Coppice Dr., $181,200
142 Birch N Coppice Dr., $180,685
142 Birch N Coppice Dr., $178,210
136 Birch N Coppice Dr., $177,030
142 Birch N Coppice Dr., $172,645
2187 Clearwater Dr., $130,000
8862 Cloister Dr., $123,000
8650 Southbridge Dr., $116,000
1960 Bent Grass Dr., $116,000
1950 Bent Grass Dr., $105,000
8861 Chandler Dr., $100,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $120,000
5905 Souths Kings Highway, $95,000
Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
155 Camp Hill Circle, $119,000
440 Vereen Rd., $97,500
94 Summerlight Dr., $75,000
51 Summerlight Dr., $75,000
Home
163 Cypress Ave., $742,500
316 Woodcreek Dr., $645,000
37 Gasparilla Circle, $615,000
923 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $455,278
448 Wakefield Ct., $386,461
465 Tavistock Ct., $377,000
121 Splendor Circle, $374,900
1000 Ennis Dr., $365,000
902 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $361,985
425 Valhalla Ln., $360,000
216 Ponte Vedra Dr., $358,000
4479 Firethorne Dr., $343,000
260 Sherwood Dr., $341,000
908 Ashbourn Ct., $339,900
309 Splendor Circle, $329,900
239 Yellow Rail St., $312,000
729 Bay Hill Ct., $299,900
132 Grove Park Loop, $281,411
1488 Medinah Ln., $272,000
130 McIlroy Ct., $269,900
29 Easter Lilly Ct., $265,000
234 Seville Dr., $252,501
2411 Warbler Ct., $250,000
4548 Fringetree Dr., $240,000
105 Woodland Park Loop, $226,500
637 Bluebird Ln., $215,000
9788 Conifer Ln., $190,000
873 Hilander Dr., $170,000
742 Nelson Dr., $163,850
2914 Holly Dr., $85,000
31 Burr Circle, $45,900
218 N Waccamaw Dr., $1,130,000
827 A North Waccamaw Dr., $640,000
1424 N Waccamaw Dr., $630,000
113 Crab Dr., $510,000
125 Garden City Retreat Dr., $420,000
Condo/townhouse
140 Parmelee Dr., $270,000
662 Sunnyside Dr., $269,400
1108 N Waccamaw Dr., $269,000
1025 Ray Costin Way, $265,000
179 Parmelee Dr., $264,000
1016 Kelly Ct., $248,000
2044 Silver Island Way, $232,000
210 Nut Hatch Ln., $212,000
101 Old Course Rd., $210,500
613 Sunnyside Dr., $180,000
908 Jackline Dr., $172,500
693 Wilshire Ln., $159,900
4105 Sweetwater Blvd., $112,500
120 North Dogwood Dr., $98,000
1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $178,000
137 Jamestown Landing Rd., $165,000
625 N Waccamaw Dr., $110,000
625 N Waccamaw Dr., $108,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
Lot 47 Brookgreen Dr., $223,000
5809 North Kings Hwy., $135,000
Jenn Dr., $130,000
1311 Ashboro Ct., $50,000
Home
1504 Alameda Ct., $1,450,000
512 Starlit Way, $440,000
1939 Parish Way, $430,097
1544 Kensington Ln., $410,000
413 46th Ave. N, $407,000
1987 Oxford St., $393,000
1926 Parish Way, $383,021
1249 Berkshire Ave., $369,900
792 Culbertson Ave., $362,500
805 Pancho St., $350,000
1801 Orchard Dr., $342,000
3926 Little River Rd., $330,000
2867 Stellar Loop, $321,210
4508 Pine Lake Dr., $319,900
2702 Stellar Loop, $303,835
2803 Stellar Loop, $295,670
2822 Ophelia Way, $246,000
2828 Ophelia Way, $238,000
4311 Frontier Dr., $194,000
2759 Temperance Dr., $176,000
2634 Temperance Dr., $170,000
113 Whitehaven Ct., $146,000
400 Chesterfield Ct., $127,900
673 Forest Trail, $46,000
600 Highway 15, $12,000
Condo/townhouse
2876B Howard Ave., $345,000
2504 N Ocean Blvd., $285,000
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $255,000
856 Filliman Alley, $255,000
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $250,000
2500 N Ocean Blvd., $249,900
3557 Fountain Ln., $235,000
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $213,000
3534 Pampas Dr., $207,900
3530 Pampas Dr., $199,900
3530 Pampas Dr., $199,900
3530 Pampas Dr., $197,900
3538 Pampas Dr., $197,900
1700 N Ocean Blvd., $194,000
2504 N Ocean Blvd., $193,250
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $185,000
4894 Luster Leaf Circle, $182,000
5300 N Ocean Blvd., $168,000
1700 N Ocean Blvd., $164,900
4865 Luster Leaf Circle, $160,000
3795 Vine St., $156,000
5200 N Ocean Blvd., $155,000
4789 Wild Iris Dr., $151,000
2504 N Ocean Blvd., $148,000
403 2nd Ave. N, $145,000
2710 N Ocean Blvd., $142,000
P4877 Magnolia Point Ln., $140,000
4753 Wild Iris Dr., $136,000
830 44th Ave. N, $135,000
1905 S Ocean Blvd., $134,900
871 Palmetto Trail, $134,500
2000 N Ocean Blvd., $119,000
207 S Ocean Blvd., $115,000
2000 N Ocean Blvd., $114,500
201 S Ocean Blvd., $112,000
207 S Ocean Blvd. S, $111,000
2401 S Ocean Blvd., $110,500
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $110,000
1200 N Ocean Blvd., $110,000
4753 Wild Iris Dr., $110,000
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $105,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $93,200
4631 Wild Iris Dr., $93,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $92,000
1501 Ocean Blvd. S, $90,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $86,000
2207 S Ocean Blvd., $83,100
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $83,000
1301 Pridgen Rd., $78,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $65,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $59,000
2708 S Ocean Blvd., $58,000
209 Cedar St., $58,000
2207 S Ocean Blvd., $54,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
289 Avenue of the Palms, $330,000
3012 Holly Berry Ct., $240,000
9675 Ravello Ct., $170,000
122 Sago Palm Dr., $69,000
961 Crystal Water Way, $66,000
2620 Painted Trillium Ct., $65,000
5131 Alwoodley Ln., $63,500
358 Harbour View Dr., $52,000
931 Henry James Dr., $49,500
2520 Lavender Ln., $47,500
Home
9011 Bellesera Circle, $1,150,000
9237 Bellesera Circle, $962,500
9031 Bellesera Circle, $920,000
1550 Casita Ln., $895,000
8141 Wacobee Dr., $655,000
272 Welcome Dr., $652,500
801 Bluffview Dr., $552,500
1046 East Isle of Palms Ave., $545,000
2044 Woodburn Dr., $510,000
712 Oxbow Dr., $485,000
2021 Crow Field Ct., $448,005
413 Seabury Ln., $440,000
698 Greta Loop, $434,647
645 Waterbridge Blvd., $433,267
1618 Rachel Carson Pkwy., $414,900
412 Noah Ave., $410,755
5199 Country Pine Dr., $407,842
8000 Fort Hill Way, $403,031
999 Shipmaster Ave., $399,000
2909 Moss Bridge Ln., $395,000
5211 Country Pine Dr., $389,104
265 Ashepoo Creek Dr., $388,000
4803 National Dr., $385,000
9052 Abingdon Dr., $385,000
2005 Potomac Ct., $370,000
1000 Caprisia Loop, $369,900
2009 Potomac Ct., $365,000
5021 Magnolia Village Way, $364,440
4228 Livorn Loop, $363,000
2441 Craven Dr., $360,750
5037 Lindrick Ct., $360,000
4454 Tralee Pl., $355,000
3005 Ellesmere Circle, $354,415
431 Plantation Oaks Dr., $350,000
5025 Magnolia Village Way, $350,000
8056 Fort Hill Way, $347,560
4839 Seabreeze Ln., $340,000
4840 Seabreeze Ln., $340,000
6204 Chadderton Circle, $337,900
5240 Casentino Ct., $337,000
2710 Stellar Loop, $335,020
505 Dioon Dr., $335,000
844 Gammon Dr., $334,000
629 Barona Dr., $325,000
710 Little Fawn Way, $323,000
6180 Chadderton Circle, $321,124
281 Harbison Circle, $318,500
4120 Alvina Way, $314,000
145 Herrmann Ridge Ct., $311,405
715 Little Fawn Way, $310,000
822 Falkirk St., $295,000
3729 White Wing Circle, $295,000
5072 Wavering Place Loop, $295,000
551 Tuckahoe Rd., $290,000
8060 Fort Hill Way, $287,985
1601 Palmetto Palm Dr., $285,229
2747 Scarecrow Way, $283,000
5510 Redleaf Rose Dr., $280,000
4928 Sandlewood Dr., $279,115
860 Brookline Dr., $278,000
1019 Harbison Circle, $276,640
760 Little Fawn Way, $276,012
5172 Country Pine Dr., $270,403
7070 Swansong Circle, $269,545
3562 Battery Way Ct., $267,000
2986 Ellesmere Circle, $266,465
692 Tidal Point Ln., $260,000
4801 New Haven Ct., $259,500
4803 Seabreeze Ln., $259,000
4624 Marshwood Dr., $255,000
1407 Lanterns Rest Rd., $254,000
5108 Wavering Place Loop, $245,000
449 Emerson Dr., $242,000
7004 Rivers Bridge Ct., $238,000
4613 Farm Lake Dr., $235,000
7023 Rivers Bridge Ct., $235,000
1105 Hickory Knob Ct., $230,000
1119 Hickory Knob Ct., $226,900
2148 Haystack Way, $225,000
4465 W Walkerton Rd., $220,000
236 Clovis Circle, $200,000
506 Forestbrook Dr., $199,000
459 Dandelion Ln., $195,000
127 Mary Ann Ct., $190,742
233 McKendree Ln., $189,000
912 Martina Ct., $162,000
106 Rockdale St., $145,000
4001 Long Line Ln., $70,000
503 Southern Pines Dr., $66,000
Condo/townhouse
743 Salerno Circle, $240,000
297 Connemara Dr., $190,800
211 Connemara Dr., $189,900
269 Castle Dr., $175,000
116 Cypress Point Ct., $165,000
513 Hay Hill Ln., $161,000
5046 Glenbrook Dr., $147,000
4869 Magnolia Point Ln., $145,000
6010 Windsor Green Way, $142,000
4853 Meadowsweet Dr., $135,000
1145 Peace Pipe Pl., $133,000
1212 River Oak Dr., $132,500
4980 Windsor Green Way, $128,500
609 Waterway Village Blvd., $125,000
4830 Innisbrook Ct., $119,950
1262 River Oak Dr., $119,900
124 Westhaven Dr., $118,900
492 River Oaks Dr., $116,000
114 Fountain Pointe Ln., $108,000
573 Blue River Ct., $105,900
129 Ashley Park Dr., $100,000
573 Blue River Ct., $85,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
218 Starcrest Circle, $174,500
5404 Nixon St., $169,000
1617 S Madison Dr., $100,000
800 Anne St., $70,000
400 S 31st Ave. S, $155,400
Home
4611 Marion Circle, $950,000
1109 Surf Pointe Dr., $899,900
5916 Channel St., $665,000
5903 N Channel St., $577,400
2005 Ocean Blvd. N, $475,000
400 48th Ave. S, $475,000
1811 Holly Dr., $470,305
1911 Holly Dr., $469,850
505 10th Ave. S, $465,000
4622 Woodland St., $465,000
310 57th Ave. N, $459,000
1314 Clipper Rd., $429,900
312 46th Ave. N, $380,000
2206 Chestnut St., $365,000
4903 Bucks Bluff Dr., $354,000
1001 Perrin Dr., $348,000
2337 Hill St., $343,200
640 Belle Dr., $340,000
2314 Ye Olde Kings Hwy., $339,000
884 Cardinal Pl., $335,000
1204 Trisail Ln, $325,000
2410 Bert Dr., $315,500
1006 Oak Marsh Ln., $293,000
2402 Hillside Dr. S., $265,000
1000 Belle Dr., $255,000
820 9th Ave. S, $252,500
1512 A Hillside Dr. S, $249,900
802 Anne St., $245,000
5400 Little River Neck Rd., $76,000
Condo/townhouse
100 North Beach Blvd., $1,100,000
100 North Beach Blvd., $470,000
100 North Beach Blvd., $470,000
100 North Beach Blvd., $457,500
615 Lorenzo Dr., $450,506
3805 S Ocean Blvd., $426,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $422,500
201 S Ocean Blvd., $380,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $380,000
6244 Catalina Dr., $375,000
3805 Ocean Blvd. S, $363,500
5404 N Ocean Blvd., $354,000
4103 N Ocean Blvd., $335,200
4801 Harbour Pointe Dr., $335,000
4605 S Ocean Blvd., $320,101
2180 Waterview Dr., $315,000
1903 S Ocean Blvd., $308,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $307,500
1903 S Ocean Blvd., $305,000
2507 S Ocean Blvd. S, $305,000
3607 S Ocean Blvd., $302,500
208 N Ocean Blvd., $295,500
2307 S Ocean Blvd., $276,000
3513 S Ocean Blvd., $274,000
1819 Ocean Blvd. N, $272,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $267,000
5508 N Ocean Blvd., $265,000
941 S Ocean Blvd., $262,500
1551 Spinnaker Dr., $262,000
300 Ocean Blvd. N, $256,500
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $253,000
2711 Ocean Blvd. S, $252,500
3500 N Ocean Blvd., $250,000
4605 S Ocean Blvd., $249,000
6203 Catalina Dr., $249,000
2241 Waterview Dr., $248,000
503 20th Ave. N, $242,500
5806 N Ocean Blvd., $240,000
2241 Waterview Dr., $235,000
3500 N Ocean Blvd., $235,000
4515 S Ocean Blvd., $235,000
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $225,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $206,500
806 Conway St., $196,000
5709 Ocean Blvd. N, $195,000
2301 S Ocean Blvd., $182,000
3601 N Ocean Blvd., $179,900
924 Villa Dr., $174,000
2711 S Ocean Blvd., $173,000
703 2nd Ave. S, $165,000
901 West Port Dr., $160,000
901 West Port Dr., $156,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $155,000
5825 Catalina Dr., $152,400
1058 Sea Mountain Hwy., $151,000
2301 S Ocean Blvd., $147,500
300 N Ocean Blvd., $140,000
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $139,900
901 West Port Dr., $135,500
207 N Ocean Blvd., $135,000
3610 S Ocean Blvd., $130,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $130,000
613 Sea Mountain Hwy., $120,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $117,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $112,000
5909 N Ocean Blvd., $90,000
2607 N Ocean Blvd., $85,000
1101 Possum Trot Rd., $83,000
2801 S Ocean Blvd., $80,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $78,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
TBD Rybolt Rd., $479,000
83 Brickwell Ln., $200,000
LOT 93 Starboard Ct., $187,500
39 Inlet View Ln., $160,100
Lot 145 Trace Dr., $135,000
Lot N Tuckers Rd., $135,000
232 Olde Canal Loop, $120,000
Lot 7 All Saints Loop, $119,000
lot 20 McKenzie Circle, $29,000
Home
173 Norris Dr., $1,850,000
102 Inlet View Ln., $910,000
117 Parker Dr., $735,000
251 Berry Tree Ln., $700,000
409 Oatland Lake Rd., $695,000
132 Comfort Ln., $675,000
1553 Heritage Dr., $570,000
153 Vintage Dr., $566,500
13 Red Squirrel Ln., $562,500
320 Chapman Loop, $525,000
217 Harbourreef Dr., $490,000
15 Carnoustie Ct., $460,000
1268 Heritage Dr., $460,000
39 Birkdale Loop, $457,000
151 Old Ashley Loop, $412,000
74 Berry Tree Dr., $410,000
25 Bears Paw Way, $405,000
26 Red Maple Dr., $405,000
67 Massick Ln., $375,000
33 Pintail Ct., $345,000
43 Prestwick Dr., $335,900
200 Carrington Dr., $320,000
249 Reef Run Rd., $308,000
41 Captiva Cove Loop, $290,320
84 Captiva Cove Loop, $267,000
540 Blockade Dr., $215,000
Condo/townhouse
70 Landing Rd., $425,000
423 Parker Dr., $385,000
54 Spartina Ct., $352,000
92-4 Twelve Oaks Dr., $280,000
21 Inlet Point Dr., $270,000
1001 Blue Stem Dr., $227,000
1125 Blue Stem Dr., $213,000
14300 Ocean Hwy., $207,500
128 Puffin Dr., $202,400
11 Pawleys Place Dr., $200,000
1135 Blue Stem Dr., $195,000
128 Puffin Dr., $190,900
1 Norris Dr., $190,000
184 Stillwood Dr., $185,000
1135 Blue Stem Dr., $165,000
598 Blue Stem Dr., $152,500
1 Norris Dr., $135,000
14290 Ocean Hwy., $124,000
157 Egret Run Ln., $115,000
192 Egret Run Ln., $108,800
1 Norris Dr., $97,500
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
1005 Johnston Dr., $97,500
Lot 496 Cypress River Plantation, $84,000
364 McLeod Ln., $68,000
Home
237 Terra Vista Dr., $358,000
3738 Atwood Place, $354,215
3730 Atwood Place, $350,160
3272 Plattmoor Dr., $330,000
658 Uniola Dr., $326,278
4009 Edenborough Dr., $311,000
131 Cooper River Rd., $292,000
4005 Manor Wood Dr., $290,000
419 Freewoods Park Ct., $284,266
5018 Oat Fields Drive, $283,000
301 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $277,000
324 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $277,000
435 Freewoods Park Ct., $273,351
232 Avery Dr., $270,000
347 Leste Rd., $268,875
352 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $262,975
235 Fox Catcher Dr., $254,000
344 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $234,900
611 Cavandish Dr., $232,000
424 Shadow Creek Ct., $230,000
3940 E Glades Dr., $227,500
105 Southborough Ln., $227,000
6549 Royal Pine Dr., $225,000
348 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $220,810
244 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $219,900
380 Leste Rd., $218,250
713 Dunlon Ct., $214,000
201 Coldwater Circle, $210,000
244 Archdale St., $209,900
867 Hayes Point Circle, $209,500
4085 Steeple Chase Dr., $206,100
3914 Glenmere Dr., $192,500
154 Terracina Circle, $189,500
478 Wallingford Circle, $185,900
468 Wallingford Circle, $185,000
6431 Sweet Gum Trail, $185,000
738 Smith Blvd., $178,000
506 Gleneagles Dr., $170,000
8947 Alexander Ct., $169,000
602 Gleneagles Dr., $142,000
5777 Rosewood Dr., $142,000
8507 Woodfield Dr., $139,000
8478 Knollwood Dr., $122,000
6630 Mallard View Point, $118,700
1077 Starcreek Circle, $79,000
Condo/townhouse
400-D Camberly Dr., $249,763
800 Monarch Dr., $240,000
407 Camberly Dr., $239,000
181 Ella Kinley Circle, $184,775
181 Ella Kinley Circle, $179,300
133 Ella Kinley Circle, $168,000
169 Olde Towne Way, $163,000
152 Olde Towne Way, $155,000
181 Ella Kinley Circle, $153,950
511 Fairwood Lakes Ln., $94,500
6016 Dick Pond Rd., $82,000
419D Tree Top Ln., $70,000
