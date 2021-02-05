Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Nov. 29-Dec. 12
Tabor City, N.C. 28463
Land
203 Pete Circle, $3,500
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
1460 Creek Ridge Ln., $276,180
1469 Fence Post Ln., $274,000
1343 Fence Post Ln., $270,710
1330 Fence Post Ln., $257,785
1331 Fence Post Ln., $232,500
4 East Pine Ct., $227,000
9219 Horseshoe Lake Rd. SW, $460,000
9145 Devaun Park Blvd., $358,190
2 Midiron Ct., $183,500
472 Pepper Breeze Ave., $170,000
Condo/townhouse
260 S Crow Creek Dr., $163,000
395 S Crow Creek Dr., $161,400
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28466
Condo/townhouse
223 Clubhouse Rd., $155,000
808 Colony Pl., $142,000
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
6836 Glass Pond Ct., $369,900
6967 Gracieuse Ln., $345,000
Condo/townhouse
6490 SW Green Fennel Ave SW, $226,000
Shallotte, N.C. 28470
Land
Lot 1,2 Bridges Rd., $1,200,000
Home
4597 Squirrel Ave., $223,570
Whiteville, N.C. 28472
Land
1419 Honey Field Rd., $43,000
Home
113 W Wyche St., $87,500
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 4 DeBordieu Blvd., $425,000
100 Richfield Rd., $149,000
Lot 31 Wallace Pate Dr., $85,000
Lot 7 Samworth Loop, $54,500
1043 Deer Run Ave., $22,000
Lot 51 Rosebank Rd., $18,000
132 Oak Lawn Rd., $14,500
15 Daisy Bank Circle, $9,500
158 Commanders Island Rd., $9,500
Home
132 Saint James St., $650,000
129 William Screven St., $230,000
2404 South Island Rd., $167,000
209 Alex Alford Dr., $75,000
Andrews 29510
Land
6 Magnolia Ave., $20,000
Aynor 29511
Land
TBD Double Dee Rd., $141,000
Goff Rd., $125,000
TBD Jamie Rd., $40,000
Home
4381 Highway 319, $450,000
630 Sunny Pond Ln., $262,500
3605 Pasture Rd., $194,190
3217 Dennis Rd., $172,735
Conway 29526
Land
TBD East Cox Ferry Rd., $170,000
934 Highway 501, $135,000
TBD Highway 65, $60,000
893 Jackson Bluff Rd., $43,000
Lot B4 Joey Lane, $30,000
Lot 68 E Country Club Dr., $26,500
Lot B5 Joey Lane, $25,000
Lot B6 Joey Lane, $25,000
974 Gale Ave., $20,000
Home
1000 Winding Rd., $490,000
1831 Wood Stork Dr., $363,000
3716 Faith Dr., $334,900
130 Stonehinge Ct., $320,000
273 Astoria Park Loop, $315,148
447 Trestle Way, $308,263
164 Board Landing Circle, $299,900
1025 Dublin Dr., $292,000
1125 Chelsea Lake Dr., $289,001
202 Astoria Park Loop, $287,640
104 Bantry Ln., $280,000
492 Hillsborough Dr., $278,557
124 Averyville Dr., $261,298
316 Hillsborough Dr., $253,000
2044 Hazlette Loop, $249,900
205 Astoria Park Loop, $248,110
464 Shaft Pl., $236,500
1023 Hawks Nest Ln., $235,790
416 Shaft Pl., $235,000
229 Myrtle Grande Dr., $235,000
100 Walnut Circle, $234,000
189 Ridge Point Dr., $233,000
437 Shaft Pl., $230,000
358 Copperwood Loop, $228,673
2036 Hazlette Loop, $225,720
501 Falcon Terrace Ct., $223,000
1046 Forest Dr., $221,450
5893 Hucks Rd., $220,000
325 Brighton Pl., $216,211
304 Palm Terrace Loop, $212,615
377 Copperwood Loop, $208,755
324 Palm Terrace Loop, $206,602
3100 Slade Dr., $205,550
221 Maple Oak Dr., $200,000
283 Palm Terrace Loop, $198,890
346 Palm Terrace Loop, $194,732
211 Autry Ave., $193,000
302 Copperwood Loop, $190,945
106 Erskine Dr., $190,000
1001 Winding Rd., $187,000
303 Copperwood Loop, $183,545
5243 Huston Rd., $180,650
3025 Slade Dr., $175,600
1125 Pantheon Dr., $167,000
158 Hamilton Way, $165,900
105 Mayberry Ln., $162,000
1542 Stilley Circle, $156,000
1520 Four Mile Rd., $146,000
3024 Wise Rd., $144,900
3008 Wise Rd., $144,900
319 Heritage Rd., $140,000
789 University Forest Circle, $125,500
624 Rusty Rd., $125,000
702 Kimberly Dr., $85,000
953 Jamestown Rd., $85,000
896 Woodwinds Dr., $76,000
Condo/townhouse
1200 Fairway Ln., $184,000
1041 Tee Shot Dr., $178,000
1020 Fairway Ln., $146,500
316 Kiskadee Loop, $112,000
440 Myrtle Greens Dr., $82,000
Conway 29527
Land
TBD Forest View Rd., $50,000
TBD Fawn Rd., $27,000
795 Donald St., $27,000
Home
3731 Love Ln., $339,900
1034 Rosehaven Dr., $280,650
1155 Carleita Circle, $256,000
1232 Dunraven Ct., $229,900
1116 Pecan Grove Blvd., $225,000
760 Golden Eagle Dr., $225,000
1904 Ronald Phillips Ave., $224,900
309 MacArthur Dr., $217,000
3135 Merganser Dr., $205,708
3316 Merganser Dr., $204,858
1324 Iron Ct., $195,990
1156 Pecan Grove Blvd., $186,000
2512 Berleze Ct., $180,900
113 Emily Springs Dr., $177,500
1512 Forest View Rd., $176,000
432 Berley MC Rd., $174,260
147 Pumpkin Ash Loop, $152,500
2432 Westbrook Dr., $150,000
5558 Fern Ridge Rd., $149,400
306 Watson St., $140,000
5194 Rush Rd., $75,000
1280 Singing Pines Dr., $61,000
221 New River Rd., $39,000
Galivants Ferry 29544
Land
TBD Lot 6 Pisgah Church Rd., $28,500
TBD Lot 10 Pisgah Church Rd., $28,500
Home
177 Penn Circle, $236,790
157 Penn Circle, $218,000
2405 Grier Dock Rd., $165,000
945 St. John Rd., $42,000
144 Baylee Circle, $227,661
168 Baylee Circle, $191,306
117 Baylee Circle, $185,400
180 Baylee Circle, $183,050
Green Sea 29545
Home
354 Sandy Bluff Rd., $155,000
Little River 29566
Land
O1 Lightkeepers Way, $20,000
Home
4640 River Rd., $725,000
176 Waterfall Circle, $482,000
218 Kerriwake Ct., $391,851
3414 Home Run Dr., $375,951
11480 Bay Drive Ext., $345,000
1205 Shiloh Loop, $339,900
396 Cypress Springs Way, $331,680
4228 Ravenwood Dr., $326,000
3709 Park Pointe Ave., $318,000
1212 Maxwell Dr., $300,875
254 Goldenrod Circle, $297,818
3615 Cedar Creek Run, $295,000
1100 Maxwell Dr., $295,000
3189 Viceroy Loop, $290,900
549 Kapalua Loop, $287,750
1188 Maxwell Dr., $284,244
1138 Maxwell Dr., $280,325
3830 Park Pointe Ave., $279,152
376 Cypress Springs Way, $276,755
802 Cypress Way, $270,365
309 Meadowside Dr., $269,900
3805 Park Pointe Ave., $268,586
3800 Park Pointe Ave., $263,085
245 Carriage Lake Dr., $260,000
1151 Pyxie Moss Dr., $258,463
1146 Maxwell Dr., $258,222
319 Hanna Ct., $258,000
826 Callant Dr., $251,501
1056 Maxwell Dr., $250,000
1165 Brandy Wine Dr., $249,000
1053 Maxwell Dr., $247,070
2164 Plantation Circle, $240,000
227 Mint Ct., $236,000
375 Hidden Cove Dr., $233,410
4418 Grande Harbour Blvd., $225,500
313 Logan St., $225,445
2772 Desert Rose St., $219,683
2780 Desert Rose St., $219,528
2776 Desert Rose St., $213,754
273 Sage Circle, $211,325
504 Castellar Ln., $210,000
2740 Desert Rose St., $202,441
2752 Desert Rose St., $197,791
4381 Mandi Ave., $196,000
3468 Trailside Dr., $177,000
1559 Bellamy Dr., $160,500
57 Laurel Dr., $137,500
2112 Lafayette Circle, $132,500
Condo/townhouse
4445 Kingsport Rd., $255,000
4440 Nassau Ct., $225,000
4516 N Plantation Harbour Rd., $224,000
4215 Coquina Harbour Dr., $198,000
131 Greenside Villas Dr., $196,500
3949 Tybre Downs Circle, $163,000
4545 Lighthouse Dr., $157,000
4417 Eastport Blvd., $156,900
4409 Eastport Blvd., $148,000
800 Egret Circle, $146,000
4405 Eastport Blvd., $142,000
4191 Hibiscus Dr., $135,000
4185 Hibiscus Dr., $134,000
4139 Hibiscus Dr., $134,000
4502 W Harbour Ct., $132,000
4238 Pinehurst Pinehurst Circle, $131,000
4355 Rivergate Ln., $130,000
10970 Highway 90, $128,000
4530 N Plantation Harbour Dr., $124,900
104 Scotch Broom Dr., $120,000
775 Plantation Dr., $110,000
4530 Coquina Harbour Dr., $107,900
4104 Pinehurst Circle, $105,990
4493 Little River Inn Ln., $101,900
4350 Baker St., $90,000
4601 Greenbriar Dr., $90,000
4226 Pinehurst Circle, $85,000
4506 Little River Inn Ln., $65,000
4350 Intercoastal Dr., $49,000
Longs 29568
Land
7700 Highway 90, $1,200,000
3401 Dewitt Rd., $20,000
Home
112 Long Bay Golf Pl., $338,000
307 Moulton Dr., $272,500
881 Snowberry Dr., $259,900
731 Sun Colony Blvd., $252,328
2002 Sweetflag Dr., $245,000
163 Palmetto Green Dr., $240,000
961 Snowberry Dr., $234,900
244 Belclare Way, $234,000
677 Sun Colony Blvd., $218,900
301 Sun Colony Blvd., $217,000
484 Craigflower Ct., $212,021
887 Snowberry Dr., $204,900
308 Rocky Grove Ct., $199,500
159 Whispering Oaks Dr., $199,000
2084 Borgata Loop, $199,000
554 Irees Way, $193,000
817 Trey Ct., $192,000
450 Quinta St., $190,000
2175 Goodson Dr., $181,000
668 Bucks Trail, $175,000
185 Junco Circle, $169,999
736 Alexis Dr., $167,500
101 Southwick Ct., $160,000
169 Junco Circle, $155,000
2304 Gore Rd., $140,000
Condo/townhouse
714 Foxtail Dr., $267,000
786 Foxtail Dr., $256,800
119 Palmetto Green Dr., $205,000
291 Stonewall Circle, $195,000
685 Tupelo Ln., $90,000
673 Tupelo Ave., $79,000
Loris 29569
Land
77.24 Highway 9, $330,000
TBD 20 AC Riverbend Rd., $95,000
Home
2915 Highway 701 South, $225,000
3139 Highway 777, $217,000
508 Timber Creek Dr., $215,000
1665 Hewitt Rd., $191,900
197 Winding Path Dr., $189,000
608 Timber Creek Dr., $186,970
704 Red Oak Dr., $177,110
108 Dayglow Dr., $177,000
125 Saint Barnabas Rd., $164,990
3305 South Bend St., $164,000
1495 Wilderness Ln., $162,500
2410 Cox Rd., $158,910
537 Winged Elm St., $153,000
4804 Holly St., $139,900
343 Bright Leaf Rd., $130,000
3823 Highway 66, $115,000
3501 Church St., $98,000
1970 Jasmine Rd., $60,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Land
Redwolf Trail, $550,000
201 79th Ave. N, $503,000
Home
9209 Marina Pkwy., $1,565,000
7563 Siena Blvd., $812,500
6705 N Ocean Blvd., $640,000
899 Cipriana Dr., $635,000
7619 Azure Dr., $632,507
1204 Glarentza St., $558,565
927 Corrado St., $540,000
419 Wildwood Dunes Trail, $535,000
24 Chapin Circle, $525,000
7624 Azure Dr., $475,000
918 Monterossa Dr., $455,000
1305 Tarisa Ave., $435,940
6317 Cascata Dr., $417,000
932 Oak Ridge Pl., $346,000
6052 Tramonto St., $340,000
6039 Tramonto St., $324,457
6056 Tramonto St., $320,915
Condo/townhouse
130 Vista Del Mar Ln., $1,300,000
8500 Margate Circle, $684,000
9994 Beach Club Dr., $535,000
8560 Queensway Blvd., $495,000
9547 Edgerton Dr., $480,000
9840 Queensway Blvd., $415,000
158 Sea Watch Dr., $390,000
9650 Shore Dr., $385,000
9994 Beach Club Dr., $376,000
101 Ocean Creek Dr., $345,000
9520 Shore Dr., $315,000
10100 Beach Club Dr., $285,000
214 Westleton Dr., $260,000
8121 Amalfi Pl., $255,000
9820 Queensway Blvd., $240,000
145 Hartland Dr., $239,000
800 Castleford Circle, $230,000
304 75th Ave N, $213,500
1313 Villa Marbella Ct., $206,500
7403 Ocean Blvd. N, $203,000
305 Myrtlewood Ct., $192,000
9550 Shore Dr., $188,000
305 Myrtlewood Ct., $175,000
201 74th Ave. N, $170,000
205 N 74th Ave. N, $165,000
9621 Shore Dr., $161,000
250 Maison Dr., $156,000
501 Maison Dr., $155,500
9750 Leyland Dr., $152,000
250 Maison Dr., $140,000
200 7200nd N Ocean Blvd. N, $139,900
7700 Porcher Ave., $138,000
401 77th Ave. N, $126,825
401 77th Ave. N, $122,750
9400 Shore Dr., $121,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $114,000
7509 N Ocean Blvd., $112,500
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $110,000
10301 N Kings Hwy., $106,500
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $104,000
10301 N Kings Hwy., $99,900
206 Maison Dr., $98,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $95,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $95,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $95,000
201 N 75th Ave. N, $95,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $91,000
504 62nd Ave. N, $90,000
10301 N Kings Hwy., $90,000
201 74th Ave. N, $89,900
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $84,536
6900 N Ocean Blvd. N, $84,500
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $76,500
7200 North Ocean Blvd., $74,400
201 74th Ave. N, $71,000
7500 N Ocean Blvd., $68,000
7000 N Ocean Blvd., $58,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
116-A S 16th Ave., $725,000
712 12th Ave. N, $585,000
118 S 8th Ave., $545,500
1612 N Ocean Blvd. N, $505,000
115A 10th Ave. N, $500,000
118A N Yaupon Dr., $457,500
118B N Yaupon Dr., $450,000
720 6th Ave. S, $435,000
114 N Oak Dr., $420,000
1004 Selma Loop, $348,000
653 Sandberg St., $320,000
1688 Southwood Dr., $296,000
170 Ocean Commons Dr., $278,000
459 Pacific Commons Dr., $275,000
191 Ocean Commons Dr., $265,000
374 Rycola Circle, $260,550
387 Rycola Circle, $257,673
1723 Southwood Dr., $255,000
383 Rycola Circle, $251,256
1010 Plantation Dr., $250,000
353 Rycola Circle, $249,300
349 Rycola Circle, $240,955
298 N Reindeer Rd., $222,000
207 Palladium Dr., $219,000
162 Oceanside Dr., $219,000
738 McLain Ct., $215,000
1621 Mason Circle, $212,000
124 Caropine Dr., $210,000
612 Plantation Dr., $196,000
511 Sandpebble Dr., $190,000
431 Hazelwood Dr., $189,000
495 Sandpebble Dr., $155,000
337 Meadowlark Dr., $135,000
1383 Royal Devon Dr., $365,000
6001- MH141 South Kings Hwy., $335,700
362 Mikita Dr., $321,721
6001-1196 S Kings Hwy., $285,000
225 Caropine Dr., $249,900
2048 Ayershire Ln., $241,900
6001 - 1351 S Kings Hwy., $212,000
6001-M42 S Kings Highway, $212,000
449 Mallard Lake Circle, $204,613
6001-1160 S Kings Hwy., $125,000
6001- A18 S Kings Hwy., $115,000
6001-Z70 S Kings Hwy., $115,000
6001-1286 South Kings Hwy., $109,000
6001 S Kings Hwy., $61,000
Condo/townhouse
1115 Ocean Blvd. S, $430,000
1417 S Ocean Blvd., $347,500
912 N Ocean Blvd., $239,900
612 S Ocean Blvd., $204,679
118 S Oak Dr., $195,000
10 Oak Dr. N, $194,950
142 Birch N Coppice Dr., $186,560
142 Birch N Coppice Dr., $184,315
142 Birch N Coppice Dr., $175,935
142 Birch N Coppice Dr., $172,645
106 Birch N Coppice Dr., $156,000
118 Birch N Coppice Dr., $149,000
8650 S Bridge Dr., $130,000
1830 Fairway Ridge Dr., $119,000
1890 Colony Dr., $116,000
1101 2nd Ave. N, $97,500
1200 Fifth Ave. N, $95,900
1851 Colony Dr., $83,999
1890 Colony Dr., $75,000
607 Pipers Ln., $167,500
8745 Chandler Dr., $118,500
5905 S Kings Hwy., $102,500
5905 South Kings Hwy., $89,900
900 Deer Creek Rd., $84,900
2262 Andover Dr., $75,500
5905 South Kings Hwy., $75,000
5905 South Kings Hwy., $73,720
Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
156 Lake Pointe Dr., $60,000
Home
10 Highwood Circle, $850,000
421 Silver Creek Ln., $780,000
29 Stonington Dr., $660,000
45 Rose Bud Ct., $649,900
608 Whispering Pine Ct., $615,000
60 Rose Bud Ct., $532,000
4346 Hunters Wood Dr., $515,000
4470 Firethorne Dr., $479,900
832 Mount Gilead Rd., $479,900
4806 Lilly Pond Dr., $470,000
647 North Creekside Dr., $465,500
9950 McDowell Short Cut Rd., $447,000
3004 Purity Place Loop, $425,266
4497 Canter Ln., $425,000
141 Cypress Ave., $406,000
735 Mallard Pond Rd., $390,975
181 Champions Village Dr., $379,101
148 Splendor Circle, $375,000
452 Wakefield Ct., $370,903
913 Refuge Way, $360,000
104 Wicklow Dr., $359,900
357 Arlington Circle, $347,000
800 LaQuinta Loop, $300,000
1012 Beauboir Ln., $299,900
103 Charles Towne Ln., $295,000
122 McIlroy Ct., $285,000
4517 Wintersweet Ln., $279,900
618 Locke Ct., $260,000
177 Grove Park Dr., $258,124
1008 Meadowoods Dr., $240,000
1139 Lampwick Ln., $235,000
2497 Oriole Dr., $229,000
5073 Pee Dee Ln., $184,000
9455 Old Palmetto Dr., $175,000
1305 Conifer Ct., $134,000
608 Ocean Breeze Ln., $120,000
3243 Pecan Trail, $85,000
102 Offshore Dr., $72,900
433 Vista Dr., $47,000
1447 S Waccamaw Dr., $2,000,000
2900 Aiken Rd., $60,000
Condo/townhouse
634 Sunnyside Dr., $279,900
634 Sunnyside Dr., $279,900
2072 Silver Island Way, $253,500
587 Sunnyside Ave., $250,000
145 Parmelee Dr., $250,000
680 Misty Hammock Dr., $249,000
2000 Silver Island Way, $247,000
1025 Ray Costin Way, $234,000
1101 Louise Costin Way, $225,000
730 Pickering Dr., $215,000
806 N Waccamaw Dr., $210,000
140 Wimbledon Way, $191,000
775 Painted Bunting Dr., $182,000
84 Addison Cottage Way, $180,000
141 Wimbledon Way, $175,000
4840 Moss Creek Loop, $162,000
320 Black Oak Ln., $162,000
4370 Crepe Myrtle Ct., $153,000
4376 Crepe Myrtle Ct., $145,500
4384 Daphne Ln., $145,000
113 Brentwood Dr., $143,000
611 Woodmoor Circle, $139,000
5864 Longwood Dr., $138,000
5804 Longwood Dr., $130,000
3407 Sweetwater Blvd., $115,000
401 Cambridge Circle, $58,000
1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $237,500
720 N Waccamaw Dr., $210,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
1373 Cannon Rd., $182,500
Lot 2 Oleander Dr., $150,000
Lot 1 Oleander Dr., $100,000
408 Pilothouse Dr., $81,500
Home
2600 Tip Top Ct., $1,380,000
4603 N Ocean Blvd., $719,000
1335 Hidden Harbor Rd., $520,000
1510 Thornbury Dr., $481,900
1938 Parish Way, $444,900
2059 Suncrest Dr., $435,000
1168 Wyatt Ln., $400,000
2037 Suncrest Dr., $390,000
818 Berkshire Ave., $382,000
1941 Parish Way, $366,775
1748 Parish Way, $358,900
1802 Parish Way, $357,110
1775 Orchard Dr., $357,000
2815 Stellar Loop, $355,000
2846 Stellar Loop, $355,000
721 McKinley Way, $345,000
1742 Parish Way, $342,900
717 Berkshire Ave., $330,000
2821 Stellar Loop, $299,792
1508 Legacy Loop, $295,000
2168 Birchwood Circle, $294,900
2733 Zenith Way, $292,000
5712 N Ocean Blvd., $290,000
1363 Wycliffe Dr., $264,500
903 48th Ave. N, $239,900
1239 Harbor Alley, $232,000
611 62nd Ave. N, $202,500
602 5th Ave. N, $200,000
109 Schooner Harbour, $199,500
1851 Plantation Dr., $196,000
2535 Triumph Dr., $185,625
4115 Little River Rd., $179,000
800-45 Columbia Dr., $107,900
1001 9th Ave. S, $75,000
888 Periwinkle Pl., $45,900
Condo/townhouse
5310 N Ocean Blvd., $500,000
265 Venice Way, $320,500
249 Venice Way, $300,000
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $295,000
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $276,550
846 Filliman Alley, $250,000
2000 Ocean Blvd. N, $245,000
846 Filliman Alley, $245,000
4805 Luster Leaf Circle, $225,000
3538 Pampas Dr., $199,900
3538 Pampas Dr., $199,900
3534 Pampas Dr., $197,900
3534 Pampas Dr., $197,900
654 Quince Ave., $195,900
2500 N Ocean Blvd., $190,000
4817 Magnolia Lake Dr., $190,000
4864 Carnation Circle, $186,000
1905 S Ocean Blvd., $185,000
1905 S Ocean Blvd., $178,000
2504 N Ocean Blvd., $175,000
3534 Chestnut Dr., $174,500
4090 Fairway Lakes Dr., $172,000
180 Rothbury Circle, $170,000
1700 N Ocean Blvd., $167,000
601 Mitchell Dr., $165,000
107 S Ocean Blvd., $158,500
5523 N Ocean Blvd., $157,500
4815 Orchid Way, $156,000
307 16th Ave. N, $155,000
4887 Magnolia Pointe Ln., $154,500
4749 Wild Iris Dr., $153,000
303 20th Ave. S, $151,500
503 Pinewood Rd., $135,500
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $134,000
4647 Wild Iris Dr., $133,000
501 44th Ave. N, $130,000
900 Courtyard Dr., $129,500
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $127,000
2710 Ocean Blvd. N, $127,000
1905 S Ocean Blvd., $119,900
201 N 77th Ave. N, $118,900
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $115,500
307 S 20th Ave. S, $112,500
2401 S Ocean Blvd., $110,000
3015 Old Bryan Dr., $106,000
2701 N Ocean Blvd. N, $105,000
3735 Blockhouse Way, $100,000
2925 Carriage Row Ln., $100,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $100,000
1105 Ocean Blvd. S, $99,500
2710 S Ocean Blvd., $98,000
2710 N Ocean Blvd., $97,500
3741 Blockhouse Way, $97,500
2310 Ocean Blvd., $94,500
1605 Ocean Blvd. S, $92,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $92,000
2401 S Ocean Blvd., $87,500
2207 S Ocean Blvd., $83,500
2301 Ocean Blvd. N, $83,500
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $81,000
2300 Ocean Blvd. N, $81,000
2001 South Ocean Blvd., $73,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $71,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $69,500
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $68,250
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $67,000
615 37th Ave. N, $64,000
5001 Little River Rd., $57,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $50,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
9621 Bellesera Circle, $395,000
9485 Ronda Ct., $350,000
3025 Holly Berry Ct., $290,000
108 Minwick Ct., $149,000
481 Saint Julian Ln., $145,000
1171 Fiddlehead Way, $115,000
1187 Fiddlehead Way, $100,000
1183 Fiddlehead Way, $100,000
Lot 267 Fiddlehead Way, $90,000
Lot 266 Fiddlehead Way, $90,000
1114 Fiddlehead Way, $58,000
495 Pomo Dr., $55,000
9100 Minim Ct., $52,000
212 E Covington Dr., $48,500
Home
9770 Estepa Ct., $1,350,000
9400 Bellasara Circle, $1,207,500
100 White Dove Ln., $1,050,000
276 West Palms Dr., $1,010,502
1621 Serena Dr., $890,000
249 Shoreward Dr., $875,000
8552 Rosano Circle, $635,000
7020 Turtle Cove Dr., $620,000
1038 East Isle of Palms Ave., $533,000
2085 Kilkee Dr., $529,000
1082 East Isle of Palms, $524,500
267 West Palms Dr., $487,500
2920 Moss Bridge Ln., $464,900
1113 Bluffton Ct., $445,000
952 Fiddlehead Way, $440,000
888 Crystal Water Way, $439,400
1297 East Isle of Palms Ave., $425,000
2015 Royal Blue Court, $424,300
699 Greta Loop, $422,705
456 Saint Julian Ln., $418,900
8201 Caddis Ct., $407,000
408 Noah Ave., $405,340
8713 Coosaw Ct., $400,000
3130 Marsh Island Dr., $400,000
353 Babylon Pine Dr., $397,000
2574 Lavender Ln., $395,685
703 Greta Loop, $393,990
117 Ocean Sands Ct., $387,500
5184 Country Pine Dr., $370,000
1031 Brentford Pl., $369,000
2329 Ordsall Ct., $368,000
629 Indigo Bay Circle, $364,900
3380 Picket Fence Ln., $360,000
3612 Angel Ct., $358,000
8010 Fort Hill Way, $356,000
5029 Magnolia Village Way, $350,000
277 Ashepoo Creek Dr., $345,000
5208 Harvest Run Way, $344,900
8052 Fort Hill Way, $335,090
5187 Country Pine Dr., $333,367
5168 Country Pine Dr., $331,862
8001 Fort Hill Way, $329,900
8037 Fort Hill Way, $323,000
2360 Covington Dr., $315,000
5628 Camilla Ct., $315,000
5345 Grosseto Way, $310,000
5088 Wavering Place Loop, $310,000
956 Harrison Mill St., $309,225
5577 Plantersville Pl., $307,000
4405 Marshwood Dr., $301,000
5080 Wavering Place Loop, $299,600
5112 Wavering Place Loop, $295,000
474 Springlake Dr., $293,000
7038 Swansong Circle, $288,000
5020 Wavering Place Loop, $287,500
2398 Windmill Way, $287,000
460 Harbison Circle, $282,570
5057 Wavering Place Loop, $268,000
4101 Kirby Ct., $264,900
2499 Windmill Way, $263,000
384 Blackberry Ln., $262,000
1045 Laurens Mill Dr., $260,500
184 Barclay Dr., $260,500
1605 Palmetto Palm Dr., $259,900
4539 Marshwood Dr., $256,000
1012 Tayport Ct., $255,000
5008 Wavering Place Loop, $252,000
5061 Wavering Place Loop, $250,000
1039 Laurens Mill Dr., $248,100
406 Bluebonnett Ct., $245,000
161 Las Palmas Dr., $244,900
4455 West Walkerton Rd., $243,000
1019 Laurens Mill Dr., $242,500
1014 Harbison Circle, $241,083
458 Paw Paw Ln., $235,000
358 Vesta Dr., $232,000
105 Bleckley Ave., $226,000
1306 Battleway Ct., $210,000
5032 Billy K Trail, $210,000
170 Barclay Dr., $210,000
505 West Perry Rd., $210,000
337 Barton Loop, $209,750
466 Dandelion Ln., $208,000
232 Barclay Dr., $207,000
256 Barclay Dr., $206,000
177 Fulbourn Pl., $205,000
124 Legends Village Loop, $203,000
4981 Southgate Pkwy., $199,000
637 Pepperbush Dr., $199,000
600 Clandon Ct., $197,500
418 Villa Woods Dr., $177,500
257 Weyburn St., $160,000
4811 Brookside Ln., $154,000
4745 Buckley Ct., $102,500
Condo/townhouse
8634 San Marcello Dr., $580,000
809 Salerno Circle, $221,000
1477 Lanterns Rest Rd., $215,000
773 Salerno Circle, $214,000
1489 Lanterns Rest Rd., $210,000
4484 Livorn Loop, $210,000
235A Connemara Dr., $183,000
406 Swanson Dr., $178,500
514 Hay Hill Ln., $176,000
236 Castle Dr., $172,500
4644 Livorn Loop, $157,000
703 Riverwalk Dr., $149,000
1230 River Oaks Dr., $140,500
617 Waterway Village Blvd., $132,000
650 River Oaks Dr., $130,000
4545-A Girvan Dr., $122,000
529 White River Dr., $119,900
695 Riverwalk Dr., $118,503
2194 Longwood Lakes Dr., $115,000
154 Westhaven Dr., $115,000
616 River Oaks Dr., $110,000
500 River Oaks Dr., $110,000
481 White River Dr., $104,000
481 White River Dr., $97,500
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
TBD Water Tower Rd., $260,000
1201 Surf Pointe Dr., $160,000
1114 James Island Ave., $74,500
1001 James Island Ave., $55,000
Lot 7 James Island Dr., $39,900
Home
4951 Salt Creek Ct., $635,000
4957 Salt Creek Ct., $625,000
5004 Old Appleton Way, $489,900
1136 Marsh View Dr., $478,265
516 7th Ave. S, $470,000
319 20th Ave. N, $469,000
505 43rd Ave. S, $447,500
2340 Tidewatch Way, $440,000
1233 Pine Valley Rd., $418,000
1400 Landfall Dr., $412,000
4951 South Island Dr., $375,000
1666 Harbor Dr., $372,000
1009 Sea Horse Ct., $349,000
1009 Tilghman Forest Dr., $345,000
1013 Pearlie St., $327,000
301 Lorenzo Dr., $315,000
419 Oak Lake Circle, $292,000
1401 Painted Tree Ln., $290,000
5213 Sea Coral Way, $267,000
2209 Sea Dune Dr., $262,500
1102 Tanglewood Cove, $196,900
1510 Tams Dr., $75,000
Condo/townhouse
6109 N Ocean Blvd., $470,000
201 S Ocean Blvd., $455,000
102 N Ocean Blvd., $428,000
3601 S Ocean Blvd., $380,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $344,000
5310 N Ocean Blvd., $342,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd. S, $334,900
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $334,000
2209 S Ocean Blvd., $329,000
4801 Harbour Pointe Dr., $325,000
2151 Bridge View Ct., $315,000
1903 S Ocean Blvd., $312,500
4801 Harbour Pointe Dr., $305,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $295,000
4801 Harbor Pointe Dr., $295,000
6302 Ocean Blvd. N, $289,000
503 N 20th Ave. N, $289,000
6244 Catalina Dr., $285,000
1820 N Ocean Blvd., $272,000
6100 N Ocean Blvd., $270,000
1706 S Ocean Blvd., $269,900
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $264,900
601 Hillside Dr. N, $260,000
1706 S Ocean Blvd., $260,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $255,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $255,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $252,000
4601 N Ocean Blvd. N, $249,000
5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Rd., $246,900
4601 N Ocean Blvd., $244,900
2180 Waterview Dr., $243,000
4604 S Ocean Blvd., $240,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $237,000
4901 N Ocean Blvd., $236,500
821 Madiera Dr., $222,000
1903 S Ocean Blvd., $220,000
2450 Marsh Glen Dr., $219,000
2406 S Ocean Blvd., $216,000
6203 Catalina Dr., $215,500
2 Shadow Moss Pl., $200,000
3500 N Ocean Blvd., $199,500
2301 S Ocean Blvd. S, $197,000
2241 Waterview Dr., $189,500
5825 Catalina Dr., $187,000
207 N Ocean Blvd., $183,500
222 Landing Rd., $159,900
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $155,000
6015 Catalina Dr., $153,900
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $152,000
212 29th Ave. N, $150,000
2500 N Ocean Blvd. N, $147,500
6203 Catalina Dr., $147,000
300 N Ocean Blvd. N, $145,000
407 28th Ave. S, $144,500
300 Ocean Blvd. N, $141,500
1919 Spring St., $137,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $135,000
2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $135,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $131,000
6253 Catalina Dr., $130,000
2801 S Ocean Blvd., $129,000
2301 S Ocean Blvd., $128,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $119,000
211 N Hillside Dr., $117,000
501 S Ocean Blvd., $115,000
1524 S Ocean Blvd., $84,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $81,700
6100 N Ocean Blvd., $299,900
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
LOT A & B Joseph Isaac Way, $430,000
290 Susannah Ln., $340,000
75 Hunter Oak Ct., $156,000
469 Congressional Dr., $115,000
Lot 15 Hopeland St., $92,000
102 Springfield Rd., $75,500
Lot 85 Parkview Dr., $61,000
67 Pintail Ct., $60,000
Home
190 Sea Oats Circle, $2,235,187
1271 Norris Dr., $2,005,000
217 Berry Tree Ln., $865,000
300D Myrtle Ave., $683,000
21 Drayton Ct., $680,000
18 Windover Dr., $594,000
801 Aspen Loop, $499,900
57 Muirfield Dr., $469,000
77 Northwoods Ct., $442,924
3 Wentworth Pl., $380,000
206 Turtle Creek Dr., $375,000
214 Old Cedar Loop, $375,000
82 Lake Trail, $360,000
223 Southgate Ct., $350,000
372 Country Club Dr., $326,900
13530 Ocean Hwy., $312,000
114 Clamdigger Loop, $306,000
387 Linden Circle, $300,000
114 Oak Hampton Place, $263,500
28 Saint Thomas Ct., $238,000
125 Reef Run Rd., $235,000
111 Black Gum Rd., $159,900
872 Martin Luther King Rd., $145,000
Condo/townhouse
126 Harbor Club Dr., $625,000
195 - 502 South Dunes Dr., $614,000
80 Golf Club Circle, $541,500
108-3 Twelve Oaks Dr., $260,800
92 Twelve Oaks Dr., $260,000
85-4 Twelve Oaks Dr., $256,000
141 Twelve Oaks Dr., $245,000
423 Parker Dr., $227,000
130 Puffin Dr., $218,400
130 Puffin Dr., $217,500
130 Puffin Dr., $216,400
130 Puffin Dr., $216,400
130 Puffin Dr., $213,400
130 Puffin Dr., $198,400
86 Pembroke Ln., $195,000
110-1 Stillwood Dr., $189,999
130 Stillwood Dr., $188,900
562 Blue Stem Dr., $138,500
1 Norris Dr., $129,550
245 Egret Run Ln., $127,511
1 Norris Dr., $125,000
129 Egret Run Ln., $118,000
128 Salt Marsh Circle, $112,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
Lot 214 Chamberlin Rd., $122,500
Home
173 Henry Middleton Blvd., $850,500
4900 Assembly Ln., $850,000
2410 Hunters Trail, $530,000
2808 McLeod Ln., $424,900
233 Terra Vista Dr., $395,000
3734 Atwood Place, $351,130
7050 Timberlake Dr., $329,000
3623 Kingsley Dr., $325,000
2409 River Rd., $320,000
259 Copper Leaf Dr., $319,386
102 Old Carriage Ct., $319,000
236 Avery Dr., $317,000
8465 Highway 814, $316,000
5029 Oat Fields Drive, $291,125
5041 Oat Fields Drive, $285,000
5176 Oat Fields Drive, $279,000
5022 Oat Fields Drive, $279,000
609 Apostle Ct., $275,000
137 Black Bear Rd., $274,900
740 Devon Estate Ave., $270,250
4990 Oat Fields Drive, $270,030
3876 Camden Dr., $270,000
7353 Guinevere Circle, $269,000
300 Whipple Run Loop, $268,500
356 Whipple Run Loop, $263,000
752 Indian Wood Ln., $262,000
637 W Oak Circle Dr., $259,900
615 Sabel Springs Way, $257,000
3975 Camden Dr., $248,500
307 Kings Dr., $246,000
365 Fox Ridge Dr., $244,700
813 Bonita Loop, $240,000
223 Sugar Mill Loop, $239,000
308 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $234,900
262 Sugar Mill Loop, $229,900
4348 Grands Rd., $225,000
805 Honey Locust Ct., $220,000
377 Winslow Ave., $218,000
516 Chapel Hill Ct., $218,000
328 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $217,900
404 Ashwood Ln., $214,000
427 Stone Mill Dr., $211,400
408 Harbour Reef Dr., $204,900
360 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $199,900
176 Governors Loop, $197,000
141 Burkridge West Dr., $190,000
184 River Reach Dr., $186,000
108 Palm Cove Circle, $176,000
805 Shem Creek Circle, $175,000
208 Prestwick Rd., $169,900
259 Stonebrook Dr., $169,000
227 Fox Squirrel Dr., $163,500
525 Sims Dr., $163,400
6617 Breezewood Blvd., $147,500
8915 Alexander Ct., $143,000
6610 Wood Duck Cove, $135,000
8372 Cherrywood Dr., $95,000
175 Darlene Dr., $47,500
Condo/townhouse
800 Monarch Dr., $254,300
154 Foxpath Loop, $181,000
304 Shelby Lawson Dr., $163,000
165 Olde Towne Way, $160,000
505 Riverward Dr., $155,000
301 Shelby Lawson Dr., $105,000
510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $99,900
510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $99,000
1450 Saint George Ln., $94,900
511 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $84,000
19D Fairwood Lakes Dr., $80,000
510 Fairwoods Lakes Ln., $78,000
510 Fairwood Lakes, $70,000
1290 White Tree Ln., $70,000
Comments