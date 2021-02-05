Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By Staff reports

Nov. 29-Dec. 12

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Land

203 Pete Circle, $3,500

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

1460 Creek Ridge Ln., $276,180

1469 Fence Post Ln., $274,000

1343 Fence Post Ln., $270,710

1330 Fence Post Ln., $257,785

1331 Fence Post Ln., $232,500

4 East Pine Ct., $227,000

9219 Horseshoe Lake Rd. SW, $460,000

9145 Devaun Park Blvd., $358,190

2 Midiron Ct., $183,500

472 Pepper Breeze Ave., $170,000

Condo/townhouse

260 S Crow Creek Dr., $163,000

395 S Crow Creek Dr., $161,400

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28466

Condo/townhouse

223 Clubhouse Rd., $155,000

808 Colony Pl., $142,000

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

6836 Glass Pond Ct., $369,900

6967 Gracieuse Ln., $345,000

Condo/townhouse

6490 SW Green Fennel Ave SW, $226,000

Shallotte, N.C. 28470

Land

Lot 1,2 Bridges Rd., $1,200,000

Home

4597 Squirrel Ave., $223,570

Whiteville, N.C. 28472

Land

1419 Honey Field Rd., $43,000

Home

113 W Wyche St., $87,500

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 4 DeBordieu Blvd., $425,000

100 Richfield Rd., $149,000

Lot 31 Wallace Pate Dr., $85,000

Lot 7 Samworth Loop, $54,500

1043 Deer Run Ave., $22,000

Lot 51 Rosebank Rd., $18,000

132 Oak Lawn Rd., $14,500

15 Daisy Bank Circle, $9,500

158 Commanders Island Rd., $9,500

Home

132 Saint James St., $650,000

129 William Screven St., $230,000

2404 South Island Rd., $167,000

209 Alex Alford Dr., $75,000

Andrews 29510

Land

6 Magnolia Ave., $20,000

Aynor 29511

Land

TBD Double Dee Rd., $141,000

Goff Rd., $125,000

TBD Jamie Rd., $40,000

Home

4381 Highway 319, $450,000

630 Sunny Pond Ln., $262,500

3605 Pasture Rd., $194,190

3217 Dennis Rd., $172,735

Conway 29526

Land

TBD East Cox Ferry Rd., $170,000

934 Highway 501, $135,000

TBD Highway 65, $60,000

893 Jackson Bluff Rd., $43,000

Lot B4 Joey Lane, $30,000

Lot 68 E Country Club Dr., $26,500

Lot B5 Joey Lane, $25,000

Lot B6 Joey Lane, $25,000

974 Gale Ave., $20,000

Home

1000 Winding Rd., $490,000

1831 Wood Stork Dr., $363,000

3716 Faith Dr., $334,900

130 Stonehinge Ct., $320,000

273 Astoria Park Loop, $315,148

447 Trestle Way, $308,263

164 Board Landing Circle, $299,900

1025 Dublin Dr., $292,000

1125 Chelsea Lake Dr., $289,001

202 Astoria Park Loop, $287,640

104 Bantry Ln., $280,000

492 Hillsborough Dr., $278,557

124 Averyville Dr., $261,298

316 Hillsborough Dr., $253,000

2044 Hazlette Loop, $249,900

205 Astoria Park Loop, $248,110

464 Shaft Pl., $236,500

1023 Hawks Nest Ln., $235,790

416 Shaft Pl., $235,000

229 Myrtle Grande Dr., $235,000

100 Walnut Circle, $234,000

189 Ridge Point Dr., $233,000

437 Shaft Pl., $230,000

358 Copperwood Loop, $228,673

2036 Hazlette Loop, $225,720

501 Falcon Terrace Ct., $223,000

1046 Forest Dr., $221,450

5893 Hucks Rd., $220,000

325 Brighton Pl., $216,211

304 Palm Terrace Loop, $212,615

377 Copperwood Loop, $208,755

324 Palm Terrace Loop, $206,602

3100 Slade Dr., $205,550

221 Maple Oak Dr., $200,000

283 Palm Terrace Loop, $198,890

346 Palm Terrace Loop, $194,732

211 Autry Ave., $193,000

302 Copperwood Loop, $190,945

106 Erskine Dr., $190,000

1001 Winding Rd., $187,000

303 Copperwood Loop, $183,545

5243 Huston Rd., $180,650

3025 Slade Dr., $175,600

1125 Pantheon Dr., $167,000

158 Hamilton Way, $165,900

105 Mayberry Ln., $162,000

1542 Stilley Circle, $156,000

1520 Four Mile Rd., $146,000

3024 Wise Rd., $144,900

3008 Wise Rd., $144,900

319 Heritage Rd., $140,000

789 University Forest Circle, $125,500

624 Rusty Rd., $125,000

702 Kimberly Dr., $85,000

953 Jamestown Rd., $85,000

896 Woodwinds Dr., $76,000

Condo/townhouse

1200 Fairway Ln., $184,000

1041 Tee Shot Dr., $178,000

1020 Fairway Ln., $146,500

316 Kiskadee Loop, $112,000

440 Myrtle Greens Dr., $82,000

Conway 29527

Land

TBD Forest View Rd., $50,000

TBD Fawn Rd., $27,000

795 Donald St., $27,000

Home

3731 Love Ln., $339,900

1034 Rosehaven Dr., $280,650

1155 Carleita Circle, $256,000

1232 Dunraven Ct., $229,900

1116 Pecan Grove Blvd., $225,000

760 Golden Eagle Dr., $225,000

1904 Ronald Phillips Ave., $224,900

309 MacArthur Dr., $217,000

3135 Merganser Dr., $205,708

3316 Merganser Dr., $204,858

1324 Iron Ct., $195,990

1156 Pecan Grove Blvd., $186,000

2512 Berleze Ct., $180,900

113 Emily Springs Dr., $177,500

1512 Forest View Rd., $176,000

432 Berley MC Rd., $174,260

147 Pumpkin Ash Loop, $152,500

2432 Westbrook Dr., $150,000

5558 Fern Ridge Rd., $149,400

306 Watson St., $140,000

5194 Rush Rd., $75,000

1280 Singing Pines Dr., $61,000

221 New River Rd., $39,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Land

TBD Lot 6 Pisgah Church Rd., $28,500

TBD Lot 10 Pisgah Church Rd., $28,500

Home

177 Penn Circle, $236,790

157 Penn Circle, $218,000

2405 Grier Dock Rd., $165,000

945 St. John Rd., $42,000

144 Baylee Circle, $227,661

168 Baylee Circle, $191,306

117 Baylee Circle, $185,400

180 Baylee Circle, $183,050

Green Sea 29545

Home

354 Sandy Bluff Rd., $155,000

Little River 29566

Land

O1 Lightkeepers Way, $20,000

Home

4640 River Rd., $725,000

176 Waterfall Circle, $482,000

218 Kerriwake Ct., $391,851

3414 Home Run Dr., $375,951

11480 Bay Drive Ext., $345,000

1205 Shiloh Loop, $339,900

396 Cypress Springs Way, $331,680

4228 Ravenwood Dr., $326,000

3709 Park Pointe Ave., $318,000

1212 Maxwell Dr., $300,875

254 Goldenrod Circle, $297,818

3615 Cedar Creek Run, $295,000

1100 Maxwell Dr., $295,000

3189 Viceroy Loop, $290,900

549 Kapalua Loop, $287,750

1188 Maxwell Dr., $284,244

1138 Maxwell Dr., $280,325

3830 Park Pointe Ave., $279,152

376 Cypress Springs Way, $276,755

802 Cypress Way, $270,365

309 Meadowside Dr., $269,900

3805 Park Pointe Ave., $268,586

3800 Park Pointe Ave., $263,085

245 Carriage Lake Dr., $260,000

1151 Pyxie Moss Dr., $258,463

1146 Maxwell Dr., $258,222

319 Hanna Ct., $258,000

826 Callant Dr., $251,501

1056 Maxwell Dr., $250,000

1165 Brandy Wine Dr., $249,000

1053 Maxwell Dr., $247,070

2164 Plantation Circle, $240,000

227 Mint Ct., $236,000

375 Hidden Cove Dr., $233,410

4418 Grande Harbour Blvd., $225,500

313 Logan St., $225,445

2772 Desert Rose St., $219,683

2780 Desert Rose St., $219,528

2776 Desert Rose St., $213,754

273 Sage Circle, $211,325

504 Castellar Ln., $210,000

2740 Desert Rose St., $202,441

2752 Desert Rose St., $197,791

4381 Mandi Ave., $196,000

3468 Trailside Dr., $177,000

1559 Bellamy Dr., $160,500

57 Laurel Dr., $137,500

2112 Lafayette Circle, $132,500

Condo/townhouse

4445 Kingsport Rd., $255,000

4440 Nassau Ct., $225,000

4516 N Plantation Harbour Rd., $224,000

4215 Coquina Harbour Dr., $198,000

131 Greenside Villas Dr., $196,500

3949 Tybre Downs Circle, $163,000

4545 Lighthouse Dr., $157,000

4417 Eastport Blvd., $156,900

4409 Eastport Blvd., $148,000

800 Egret Circle, $146,000

4405 Eastport Blvd., $142,000

4191 Hibiscus Dr., $135,000

4185 Hibiscus Dr., $134,000

4139 Hibiscus Dr., $134,000

4502 W Harbour Ct., $132,000

4238 Pinehurst Pinehurst Circle, $131,000

4355 Rivergate Ln., $130,000

10970 Highway 90, $128,000

4530 N Plantation Harbour Dr., $124,900

104 Scotch Broom Dr., $120,000

775 Plantation Dr., $110,000

4530 Coquina Harbour Dr., $107,900

4104 Pinehurst Circle, $105,990

4493 Little River Inn Ln., $101,900

4350 Baker St., $90,000

4601 Greenbriar Dr., $90,000

4226 Pinehurst Circle, $85,000

4506 Little River Inn Ln., $65,000

4350 Intercoastal Dr., $49,000

Longs 29568

Land

7700 Highway 90, $1,200,000

3401 Dewitt Rd., $20,000

Home

112 Long Bay Golf Pl., $338,000

307 Moulton Dr., $272,500

881 Snowberry Dr., $259,900

731 Sun Colony Blvd., $252,328

2002 Sweetflag Dr., $245,000

163 Palmetto Green Dr., $240,000

961 Snowberry Dr., $234,900

244 Belclare Way, $234,000

677 Sun Colony Blvd., $218,900

301 Sun Colony Blvd., $217,000

484 Craigflower Ct., $212,021

887 Snowberry Dr., $204,900

308 Rocky Grove Ct., $199,500

159 Whispering Oaks Dr., $199,000

2084 Borgata Loop, $199,000

554 Irees Way, $193,000

817 Trey Ct., $192,000

450 Quinta St., $190,000

2175 Goodson Dr., $181,000

668 Bucks Trail, $175,000

185 Junco Circle, $169,999

736 Alexis Dr., $167,500

101 Southwick Ct., $160,000

169 Junco Circle, $155,000

2304 Gore Rd., $140,000

Condo/townhouse

714 Foxtail Dr., $267,000

786 Foxtail Dr., $256,800

119 Palmetto Green Dr., $205,000

291 Stonewall Circle, $195,000

685 Tupelo Ln., $90,000

673 Tupelo Ave., $79,000

Loris 29569

Land

77.24 Highway 9, $330,000

TBD 20 AC Riverbend Rd., $95,000

Home

2915 Highway 701 South, $225,000

3139 Highway 777, $217,000

508 Timber Creek Dr., $215,000

1665 Hewitt Rd., $191,900

197 Winding Path Dr., $189,000

608 Timber Creek Dr., $186,970

704 Red Oak Dr., $177,110

108 Dayglow Dr., $177,000

125 Saint Barnabas Rd., $164,990

3305 South Bend St., $164,000

1495 Wilderness Ln., $162,500

2410 Cox Rd., $158,910

537 Winged Elm St., $153,000

4804 Holly St., $139,900

343 Bright Leaf Rd., $130,000

3823 Highway 66, $115,000

3501 Church St., $98,000

1970 Jasmine Rd., $60,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

Redwolf Trail, $550,000

201 79th Ave. N, $503,000

Home

9209 Marina Pkwy., $1,565,000

7563 Siena Blvd., $812,500

6705 N Ocean Blvd., $640,000

899 Cipriana Dr., $635,000

7619 Azure Dr., $632,507

1204 Glarentza St., $558,565

927 Corrado St., $540,000

419 Wildwood Dunes Trail, $535,000

24 Chapin Circle, $525,000

7624 Azure Dr., $475,000

918 Monterossa Dr., $455,000

1305 Tarisa Ave., $435,940

6317 Cascata Dr., $417,000

932 Oak Ridge Pl., $346,000

6052 Tramonto St., $340,000

6039 Tramonto St., $324,457

6056 Tramonto St., $320,915

Condo/townhouse

130 Vista Del Mar Ln., $1,300,000

8500 Margate Circle, $684,000

9994 Beach Club Dr., $535,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $495,000

9547 Edgerton Dr., $480,000

9840 Queensway Blvd., $415,000

158 Sea Watch Dr., $390,000

9650 Shore Dr., $385,000

9994 Beach Club Dr., $376,000

101 Ocean Creek Dr., $345,000

9520 Shore Dr., $315,000

10100 Beach Club Dr., $285,000

214 Westleton Dr., $260,000

8121 Amalfi Pl., $255,000

9820 Queensway Blvd., $240,000

145 Hartland Dr., $239,000

800 Castleford Circle, $230,000

304 75th Ave N, $213,500

1313 Villa Marbella Ct., $206,500

7403 Ocean Blvd. N, $203,000

305 Myrtlewood Ct., $192,000

9550 Shore Dr., $188,000

305 Myrtlewood Ct., $175,000

201 74th Ave. N, $170,000

205 N 74th Ave. N, $165,000

9621 Shore Dr., $161,000

250 Maison Dr., $156,000

501 Maison Dr., $155,500

9750 Leyland Dr., $152,000

250 Maison Dr., $140,000

200 7200nd N Ocean Blvd. N, $139,900

7700 Porcher Ave., $138,000

401 77th Ave. N, $126,825

401 77th Ave. N, $122,750

9400 Shore Dr., $121,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $114,000

7509 N Ocean Blvd., $112,500

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $110,000

10301 N Kings Hwy., $106,500

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $104,000

10301 N Kings Hwy., $99,900

206 Maison Dr., $98,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $95,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $95,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $95,000

201 N 75th Ave. N, $95,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $91,000

504 62nd Ave. N, $90,000

10301 N Kings Hwy., $90,000

201 74th Ave. N, $89,900

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $84,536

6900 N Ocean Blvd. N, $84,500

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $76,500

7200 North Ocean Blvd., $74,400

201 74th Ave. N, $71,000

7500 N Ocean Blvd., $68,000

7000 N Ocean Blvd., $58,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

116-A S 16th Ave., $725,000

712 12th Ave. N, $585,000

118 S 8th Ave., $545,500

1612 N Ocean Blvd. N, $505,000

115A 10th Ave. N, $500,000

118A N Yaupon Dr., $457,500

118B N Yaupon Dr., $450,000

720 6th Ave. S, $435,000

114 N Oak Dr., $420,000

1004 Selma Loop, $348,000

653 Sandberg St., $320,000

1688 Southwood Dr., $296,000

170 Ocean Commons Dr., $278,000

459 Pacific Commons Dr., $275,000

191 Ocean Commons Dr., $265,000

374 Rycola Circle, $260,550

387 Rycola Circle, $257,673

1723 Southwood Dr., $255,000

383 Rycola Circle, $251,256

1010 Plantation Dr., $250,000

353 Rycola Circle, $249,300

349 Rycola Circle, $240,955

298 N Reindeer Rd., $222,000

207 Palladium Dr., $219,000

162 Oceanside Dr., $219,000

738 McLain Ct., $215,000

1621 Mason Circle, $212,000

124 Caropine Dr., $210,000

612 Plantation Dr., $196,000

511 Sandpebble Dr., $190,000

431 Hazelwood Dr., $189,000

495 Sandpebble Dr., $155,000

337 Meadowlark Dr., $135,000

1383 Royal Devon Dr., $365,000

6001- MH141 South Kings Hwy., $335,700

362 Mikita Dr., $321,721

6001-1196 S Kings Hwy., $285,000

225 Caropine Dr., $249,900

2048 Ayershire Ln., $241,900

6001 - 1351 S Kings Hwy., $212,000

6001-M42 S Kings Highway, $212,000

449 Mallard Lake Circle, $204,613

6001-1160 S Kings Hwy., $125,000

6001- A18 S Kings Hwy., $115,000

6001-Z70 S Kings Hwy., $115,000

6001-1286 South Kings Hwy., $109,000

6001 S Kings Hwy., $61,000

Condo/townhouse

1115 Ocean Blvd. S, $430,000

1417 S Ocean Blvd., $347,500

912 N Ocean Blvd., $239,900

612 S Ocean Blvd., $204,679

118 S Oak Dr., $195,000

10 Oak Dr. N, $194,950

142 Birch N Coppice Dr., $186,560

142 Birch N Coppice Dr., $184,315

142 Birch N Coppice Dr., $175,935

142 Birch N Coppice Dr., $172,645

106 Birch N Coppice Dr., $156,000

118 Birch N Coppice Dr., $149,000

8650 S Bridge Dr., $130,000

1830 Fairway Ridge Dr., $119,000

1890 Colony Dr., $116,000

1101 2nd Ave. N, $97,500

1200 Fifth Ave. N, $95,900

1851 Colony Dr., $83,999

1890 Colony Dr., $75,000

607 Pipers Ln., $167,500

8745 Chandler Dr., $118,500

5905 S Kings Hwy., $102,500

5905 South Kings Hwy., $89,900

900 Deer Creek Rd., $84,900

2262 Andover Dr., $75,500

5905 South Kings Hwy., $75,000

5905 South Kings Hwy., $73,720

Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

156 Lake Pointe Dr., $60,000

Home

10 Highwood Circle, $850,000

421 Silver Creek Ln., $780,000

29 Stonington Dr., $660,000

45 Rose Bud Ct., $649,900

608 Whispering Pine Ct., $615,000

60 Rose Bud Ct., $532,000

4346 Hunters Wood Dr., $515,000

4470 Firethorne Dr., $479,900

832 Mount Gilead Rd., $479,900

4806 Lilly Pond Dr., $470,000

647 North Creekside Dr., $465,500

9950 McDowell Short Cut Rd., $447,000

3004 Purity Place Loop, $425,266

4497 Canter Ln., $425,000

141 Cypress Ave., $406,000

735 Mallard Pond Rd., $390,975

181 Champions Village Dr., $379,101

148 Splendor Circle, $375,000

452 Wakefield Ct., $370,903

913 Refuge Way, $360,000

104 Wicklow Dr., $359,900

357 Arlington Circle, $347,000

800 LaQuinta Loop, $300,000

1012 Beauboir Ln., $299,900

103 Charles Towne Ln., $295,000

122 McIlroy Ct., $285,000

4517 Wintersweet Ln., $279,900

618 Locke Ct., $260,000

177 Grove Park Dr., $258,124

1008 Meadowoods Dr., $240,000

1139 Lampwick Ln., $235,000

2497 Oriole Dr., $229,000

5073 Pee Dee Ln., $184,000

9455 Old Palmetto Dr., $175,000

1305 Conifer Ct., $134,000

608 Ocean Breeze Ln., $120,000

3243 Pecan Trail, $85,000

102 Offshore Dr., $72,900

433 Vista Dr., $47,000

1447 S Waccamaw Dr., $2,000,000

2900 Aiken Rd., $60,000

Condo/townhouse

634 Sunnyside Dr., $279,900

634 Sunnyside Dr., $279,900

2072 Silver Island Way, $253,500

587 Sunnyside Ave., $250,000

145 Parmelee Dr., $250,000

680 Misty Hammock Dr., $249,000

2000 Silver Island Way, $247,000

1025 Ray Costin Way, $234,000

1101 Louise Costin Way, $225,000

730 Pickering Dr., $215,000

806 N Waccamaw Dr., $210,000

140 Wimbledon Way, $191,000

775 Painted Bunting Dr., $182,000

84 Addison Cottage Way, $180,000

141 Wimbledon Way, $175,000

4840 Moss Creek Loop, $162,000

320 Black Oak Ln., $162,000

4370 Crepe Myrtle Ct., $153,000

4376 Crepe Myrtle Ct., $145,500

4384 Daphne Ln., $145,000

113 Brentwood Dr., $143,000

611 Woodmoor Circle, $139,000

5864 Longwood Dr., $138,000

5804 Longwood Dr., $130,000

3407 Sweetwater Blvd., $115,000

401 Cambridge Circle, $58,000

1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $237,500

720 N Waccamaw Dr., $210,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

1373 Cannon Rd., $182,500

Lot 2 Oleander Dr., $150,000

Lot 1 Oleander Dr., $100,000

408 Pilothouse Dr., $81,500

Home

2600 Tip Top Ct., $1,380,000

4603 N Ocean Blvd., $719,000

1335 Hidden Harbor Rd., $520,000

1510 Thornbury Dr., $481,900

1938 Parish Way, $444,900

2059 Suncrest Dr., $435,000

1168 Wyatt Ln., $400,000

2037 Suncrest Dr., $390,000

818 Berkshire Ave., $382,000

1941 Parish Way, $366,775

1748 Parish Way, $358,900

1802 Parish Way, $357,110

1775 Orchard Dr., $357,000

2815 Stellar Loop, $355,000

2846 Stellar Loop, $355,000

721 McKinley Way, $345,000

1742 Parish Way, $342,900

717 Berkshire Ave., $330,000

2821 Stellar Loop, $299,792

1508 Legacy Loop, $295,000

2168 Birchwood Circle, $294,900

2733 Zenith Way, $292,000

5712 N Ocean Blvd., $290,000

1363 Wycliffe Dr., $264,500

903 48th Ave. N, $239,900

1239 Harbor Alley, $232,000

611 62nd Ave. N, $202,500

602 5th Ave. N, $200,000

109 Schooner Harbour, $199,500

1851 Plantation Dr., $196,000

2535 Triumph Dr., $185,625

4115 Little River Rd., $179,000

800-45 Columbia Dr., $107,900

1001 9th Ave. S, $75,000

888 Periwinkle Pl., $45,900

Condo/townhouse

5310 N Ocean Blvd., $500,000

265 Venice Way, $320,500

249 Venice Way, $300,000

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $295,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $276,550

846 Filliman Alley, $250,000

2000 Ocean Blvd. N, $245,000

846 Filliman Alley, $245,000

4805 Luster Leaf Circle, $225,000

3538 Pampas Dr., $199,900

3538 Pampas Dr., $199,900

3534 Pampas Dr., $197,900

3534 Pampas Dr., $197,900

654 Quince Ave., $195,900

2500 N Ocean Blvd., $190,000

4817 Magnolia Lake Dr., $190,000

4864 Carnation Circle, $186,000

1905 S Ocean Blvd., $185,000

1905 S Ocean Blvd., $178,000

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $175,000

3534 Chestnut Dr., $174,500

4090 Fairway Lakes Dr., $172,000

180 Rothbury Circle, $170,000

1700 N Ocean Blvd., $167,000

601 Mitchell Dr., $165,000

107 S Ocean Blvd., $158,500

5523 N Ocean Blvd., $157,500

4815 Orchid Way, $156,000

307 16th Ave. N, $155,000

4887 Magnolia Pointe Ln., $154,500

4749 Wild Iris Dr., $153,000

303 20th Ave. S, $151,500

503 Pinewood Rd., $135,500

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $134,000

4647 Wild Iris Dr., $133,000

501 44th Ave. N, $130,000

900 Courtyard Dr., $129,500

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $127,000

2710 Ocean Blvd. N, $127,000

1905 S Ocean Blvd., $119,900

201 N 77th Ave. N, $118,900

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $115,500

307 S 20th Ave. S, $112,500

2401 S Ocean Blvd., $110,000

3015 Old Bryan Dr., $106,000

2701 N Ocean Blvd. N, $105,000

3735 Blockhouse Way, $100,000

2925 Carriage Row Ln., $100,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $100,000

1105 Ocean Blvd. S, $99,500

2710 S Ocean Blvd., $98,000

2710 N Ocean Blvd., $97,500

3741 Blockhouse Way, $97,500

2310 Ocean Blvd., $94,500

1605 Ocean Blvd. S, $92,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $92,000

2401 S Ocean Blvd., $87,500

2207 S Ocean Blvd., $83,500

2301 Ocean Blvd. N, $83,500

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $81,000

2300 Ocean Blvd. N, $81,000

2001 South Ocean Blvd., $73,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $71,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $69,500

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $68,250

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $67,000

615 37th Ave. N, $64,000

5001 Little River Rd., $57,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $50,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

9621 Bellesera Circle, $395,000

9485 Ronda Ct., $350,000

3025 Holly Berry Ct., $290,000

108 Minwick Ct., $149,000

481 Saint Julian Ln., $145,000

1171 Fiddlehead Way, $115,000

1187 Fiddlehead Way, $100,000

1183 Fiddlehead Way, $100,000

Lot 267 Fiddlehead Way, $90,000

Lot 266 Fiddlehead Way, $90,000

1114 Fiddlehead Way, $58,000

495 Pomo Dr., $55,000

9100 Minim Ct., $52,000

212 E Covington Dr., $48,500

Home

9770 Estepa Ct., $1,350,000

9400 Bellasara Circle, $1,207,500

100 White Dove Ln., $1,050,000

276 West Palms Dr., $1,010,502

1621 Serena Dr., $890,000

249 Shoreward Dr., $875,000

8552 Rosano Circle, $635,000

7020 Turtle Cove Dr., $620,000

1038 East Isle of Palms Ave., $533,000

2085 Kilkee Dr., $529,000

1082 East Isle of Palms, $524,500

267 West Palms Dr., $487,500

2920 Moss Bridge Ln., $464,900

1113 Bluffton Ct., $445,000

952 Fiddlehead Way, $440,000

888 Crystal Water Way, $439,400

1297 East Isle of Palms Ave., $425,000

2015 Royal Blue Court, $424,300

699 Greta Loop, $422,705

456 Saint Julian Ln., $418,900

8201 Caddis Ct., $407,000

408 Noah Ave., $405,340

8713 Coosaw Ct., $400,000

3130 Marsh Island Dr., $400,000

353 Babylon Pine Dr., $397,000

2574 Lavender Ln., $395,685

703 Greta Loop, $393,990

117 Ocean Sands Ct., $387,500

5184 Country Pine Dr., $370,000

1031 Brentford Pl., $369,000

2329 Ordsall Ct., $368,000

629 Indigo Bay Circle, $364,900

3380 Picket Fence Ln., $360,000

3612 Angel Ct., $358,000

8010 Fort Hill Way, $356,000

5029 Magnolia Village Way, $350,000

277 Ashepoo Creek Dr., $345,000

5208 Harvest Run Way, $344,900

8052 Fort Hill Way, $335,090

5187 Country Pine Dr., $333,367

5168 Country Pine Dr., $331,862

8001 Fort Hill Way, $329,900

8037 Fort Hill Way, $323,000

2360 Covington Dr., $315,000

5628 Camilla Ct., $315,000

5345 Grosseto Way, $310,000

5088 Wavering Place Loop, $310,000

956 Harrison Mill St., $309,225

5577 Plantersville Pl., $307,000

4405 Marshwood Dr., $301,000

5080 Wavering Place Loop, $299,600

5112 Wavering Place Loop, $295,000

474 Springlake Dr., $293,000

7038 Swansong Circle, $288,000

5020 Wavering Place Loop, $287,500

2398 Windmill Way, $287,000

460 Harbison Circle, $282,570

5057 Wavering Place Loop, $268,000

4101 Kirby Ct., $264,900

2499 Windmill Way, $263,000

384 Blackberry Ln., $262,000

1045 Laurens Mill Dr., $260,500

184 Barclay Dr., $260,500

1605 Palmetto Palm Dr., $259,900

4539 Marshwood Dr., $256,000

1012 Tayport Ct., $255,000

5008 Wavering Place Loop, $252,000

5061 Wavering Place Loop, $250,000

1039 Laurens Mill Dr., $248,100

406 Bluebonnett Ct., $245,000

161 Las Palmas Dr., $244,900

4455 West Walkerton Rd., $243,000

1019 Laurens Mill Dr., $242,500

1014 Harbison Circle, $241,083

458 Paw Paw Ln., $235,000

358 Vesta Dr., $232,000

105 Bleckley Ave., $226,000

1306 Battleway Ct., $210,000

5032 Billy K Trail, $210,000

170 Barclay Dr., $210,000

505 West Perry Rd., $210,000

337 Barton Loop, $209,750

466 Dandelion Ln., $208,000

232 Barclay Dr., $207,000

256 Barclay Dr., $206,000

177 Fulbourn Pl., $205,000

124 Legends Village Loop, $203,000

4981 Southgate Pkwy., $199,000

637 Pepperbush Dr., $199,000

600 Clandon Ct., $197,500

418 Villa Woods Dr., $177,500

257 Weyburn St., $160,000

4811 Brookside Ln., $154,000

4745 Buckley Ct., $102,500

Condo/townhouse

8634 San Marcello Dr., $580,000

809 Salerno Circle, $221,000

1477 Lanterns Rest Rd., $215,000

773 Salerno Circle, $214,000

1489 Lanterns Rest Rd., $210,000

4484 Livorn Loop, $210,000

235A Connemara Dr., $183,000

406 Swanson Dr., $178,500

514 Hay Hill Ln., $176,000

236 Castle Dr., $172,500

4644 Livorn Loop, $157,000

703 Riverwalk Dr., $149,000

1230 River Oaks Dr., $140,500

617 Waterway Village Blvd., $132,000

650 River Oaks Dr., $130,000

4545-A Girvan Dr., $122,000

529 White River Dr., $119,900

695 Riverwalk Dr., $118,503

2194 Longwood Lakes Dr., $115,000

154 Westhaven Dr., $115,000

616 River Oaks Dr., $110,000

500 River Oaks Dr., $110,000

481 White River Dr., $104,000

481 White River Dr., $97,500

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

TBD Water Tower Rd., $260,000

1201 Surf Pointe Dr., $160,000

1114 James Island Ave., $74,500

1001 James Island Ave., $55,000

Lot 7 James Island Dr., $39,900

Home

4951 Salt Creek Ct., $635,000

4957 Salt Creek Ct., $625,000

5004 Old Appleton Way, $489,900

1136 Marsh View Dr., $478,265

516 7th Ave. S, $470,000

319 20th Ave. N, $469,000

505 43rd Ave. S, $447,500

2340 Tidewatch Way, $440,000

1233 Pine Valley Rd., $418,000

1400 Landfall Dr., $412,000

4951 South Island Dr., $375,000

1666 Harbor Dr., $372,000

1009 Sea Horse Ct., $349,000

1009 Tilghman Forest Dr., $345,000

1013 Pearlie St., $327,000

301 Lorenzo Dr., $315,000

419 Oak Lake Circle, $292,000

1401 Painted Tree Ln., $290,000

5213 Sea Coral Way, $267,000

2209 Sea Dune Dr., $262,500

1102 Tanglewood Cove, $196,900

1510 Tams Dr., $75,000

Condo/townhouse

6109 N Ocean Blvd., $470,000

201 S Ocean Blvd., $455,000

102 N Ocean Blvd., $428,000

3601 S Ocean Blvd., $380,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $344,000

5310 N Ocean Blvd., $342,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd. S, $334,900

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $334,000

2209 S Ocean Blvd., $329,000

4801 Harbour Pointe Dr., $325,000

2151 Bridge View Ct., $315,000

1903 S Ocean Blvd., $312,500

4801 Harbour Pointe Dr., $305,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $295,000

4801 Harbor Pointe Dr., $295,000

6302 Ocean Blvd. N, $289,000

503 N 20th Ave. N, $289,000

6244 Catalina Dr., $285,000

1820 N Ocean Blvd., $272,000

6100 N Ocean Blvd., $270,000

1706 S Ocean Blvd., $269,900

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $264,900

601 Hillside Dr. N, $260,000

1706 S Ocean Blvd., $260,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $255,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $255,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $252,000

4601 N Ocean Blvd. N, $249,000

5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Rd., $246,900

4601 N Ocean Blvd., $244,900

2180 Waterview Dr., $243,000

4604 S Ocean Blvd., $240,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $237,000

4901 N Ocean Blvd., $236,500

821 Madiera Dr., $222,000

1903 S Ocean Blvd., $220,000

2450 Marsh Glen Dr., $219,000

2406 S Ocean Blvd., $216,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $215,500

2 Shadow Moss Pl., $200,000

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $199,500

2301 S Ocean Blvd. S, $197,000

2241 Waterview Dr., $189,500

5825 Catalina Dr., $187,000

207 N Ocean Blvd., $183,500

222 Landing Rd., $159,900

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $155,000

6015 Catalina Dr., $153,900

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $152,000

212 29th Ave. N, $150,000

2500 N Ocean Blvd. N, $147,500

6203 Catalina Dr., $147,000

300 N Ocean Blvd. N, $145,000

407 28th Ave. S, $144,500

300 Ocean Blvd. N, $141,500

1919 Spring St., $137,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $135,000

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $135,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $131,000

6253 Catalina Dr., $130,000

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $129,000

2301 S Ocean Blvd., $128,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $119,000

211 N Hillside Dr., $117,000

501 S Ocean Blvd., $115,000

1524 S Ocean Blvd., $84,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $81,700

6100 N Ocean Blvd., $299,900

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

LOT A & B Joseph Isaac Way, $430,000

290 Susannah Ln., $340,000

75 Hunter Oak Ct., $156,000

469 Congressional Dr., $115,000

Lot 15 Hopeland St., $92,000

102 Springfield Rd., $75,500

Lot 85 Parkview Dr., $61,000

67 Pintail Ct., $60,000

Home

190 Sea Oats Circle, $2,235,187

1271 Norris Dr., $2,005,000

217 Berry Tree Ln., $865,000

300D Myrtle Ave., $683,000

21 Drayton Ct., $680,000

18 Windover Dr., $594,000

801 Aspen Loop, $499,900

57 Muirfield Dr., $469,000

77 Northwoods Ct., $442,924

3 Wentworth Pl., $380,000

206 Turtle Creek Dr., $375,000

214 Old Cedar Loop, $375,000

82 Lake Trail, $360,000

223 Southgate Ct., $350,000

372 Country Club Dr., $326,900

13530 Ocean Hwy., $312,000

114 Clamdigger Loop, $306,000

387 Linden Circle, $300,000

114 Oak Hampton Place, $263,500

28 Saint Thomas Ct., $238,000

125 Reef Run Rd., $235,000

111 Black Gum Rd., $159,900

872 Martin Luther King Rd., $145,000

Condo/townhouse

126 Harbor Club Dr., $625,000

195 - 502 South Dunes Dr., $614,000

80 Golf Club Circle, $541,500

108-3 Twelve Oaks Dr., $260,800

92 Twelve Oaks Dr., $260,000

85-4 Twelve Oaks Dr., $256,000

141 Twelve Oaks Dr., $245,000

423 Parker Dr., $227,000

130 Puffin Dr., $218,400

130 Puffin Dr., $217,500

130 Puffin Dr., $216,400

130 Puffin Dr., $216,400

130 Puffin Dr., $213,400

130 Puffin Dr., $198,400

86 Pembroke Ln., $195,000

110-1 Stillwood Dr., $189,999

130 Stillwood Dr., $188,900

562 Blue Stem Dr., $138,500

1 Norris Dr., $129,550

245 Egret Run Ln., $127,511

1 Norris Dr., $125,000

129 Egret Run Ln., $118,000

128 Salt Marsh Circle, $112,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

Lot 214 Chamberlin Rd., $122,500

Home

173 Henry Middleton Blvd., $850,500

4900 Assembly Ln., $850,000

2410 Hunters Trail, $530,000

2808 McLeod Ln., $424,900

233 Terra Vista Dr., $395,000

3734 Atwood Place, $351,130

7050 Timberlake Dr., $329,000

3623 Kingsley Dr., $325,000

2409 River Rd., $320,000

259 Copper Leaf Dr., $319,386

102 Old Carriage Ct., $319,000

236 Avery Dr., $317,000

8465 Highway 814, $316,000

5029 Oat Fields Drive, $291,125

5041 Oat Fields Drive, $285,000

5176 Oat Fields Drive, $279,000

5022 Oat Fields Drive, $279,000

609 Apostle Ct., $275,000

137 Black Bear Rd., $274,900

740 Devon Estate Ave., $270,250

4990 Oat Fields Drive, $270,030

3876 Camden Dr., $270,000

7353 Guinevere Circle, $269,000

300 Whipple Run Loop, $268,500

356 Whipple Run Loop, $263,000

752 Indian Wood Ln., $262,000

637 W Oak Circle Dr., $259,900

615 Sabel Springs Way, $257,000

3975 Camden Dr., $248,500

307 Kings Dr., $246,000

365 Fox Ridge Dr., $244,700

813 Bonita Loop, $240,000

223 Sugar Mill Loop, $239,000

308 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $234,900

262 Sugar Mill Loop, $229,900

4348 Grands Rd., $225,000

805 Honey Locust Ct., $220,000

377 Winslow Ave., $218,000

516 Chapel Hill Ct., $218,000

328 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $217,900

404 Ashwood Ln., $214,000

427 Stone Mill Dr., $211,400

408 Harbour Reef Dr., $204,900

360 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $199,900

176 Governors Loop, $197,000

141 Burkridge West Dr., $190,000

184 River Reach Dr., $186,000

108 Palm Cove Circle, $176,000

805 Shem Creek Circle, $175,000

208 Prestwick Rd., $169,900

259 Stonebrook Dr., $169,000

227 Fox Squirrel Dr., $163,500

525 Sims Dr., $163,400

6617 Breezewood Blvd., $147,500

8915 Alexander Ct., $143,000

6610 Wood Duck Cove, $135,000

8372 Cherrywood Dr., $95,000

175 Darlene Dr., $47,500

Condo/townhouse

800 Monarch Dr., $254,300

154 Foxpath Loop, $181,000

304 Shelby Lawson Dr., $163,000

165 Olde Towne Way, $160,000

505 Riverward Dr., $155,000

301 Shelby Lawson Dr., $105,000

510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $99,900

510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $99,000

1450 Saint George Ln., $94,900

511 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $84,000

19D Fairwood Lakes Dr., $80,000

510 Fairwoods Lakes Ln., $78,000

510 Fairwood Lakes, $70,000

1290 White Tree Ln., $70,000

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service