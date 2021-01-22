Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Nov. 8-28
Calabash, N.c./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
118 Planters Row Ln., $239,000
1335 Fence Post Ln., $229,900
757 Landmark Cove Rd., $217,150
9 Court 6 Northwest Dr., $214,000
606 Crow Creek Dr., $500,000
693 Donmovin Ct., $371,000
750 Wild Oak Ln. NW, $349,900
9142 Village Lake Dr., $330,090
345 Santee St. NW, $239,500
294 Ravennaside Dr. NW, $221,000
383 Wampee St., $217,500
Condo/townhouse
302 Bulkhead Bend, $182,500
270 Woodlands Way, $193,000
395 S Crow Creek Dr., $157,000
26 Boundary Line Dr., $90,000
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Land
722 Waterway Dr., $145,000
Home
542 SW Sandpiper Bay Dr. SW, $267,000
Condo/townhouse
915 Shoreline Dr. W, $425,000
891 Great Egret Circle, $179,700
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
129 Ocean Isle West Blvd., $1,375,000
6583 SW Summerfield Pl., $435,124
721 Creighton Circle, $414,600
7126 Chatham Glen SW, $265,238
6814 W Lindley Lane, $256,990
Condo/townhouse
6494 SW Green Fennel Ave SW, $222,000
Shallotte, N.C. 28470
Home
4568 Squirrel Ave., $270,000
405 Red Fox St., $215,070
281 Wildwood St., $206,570
4525 Squirrel Ave., $205,070
4529 Squirrel Ave., $204,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 10 Collins Meadow Dr., $108,000
Lot 30 Wallace Pate Dr., $95,000
267 Blue Heron Dr., $79,900
Lot 4 Colony Club Dr., $70,000
TBD Asbury St., $69,000
Lot 19 Colony Club Dr., $62,500
Lot 4 Samworth Loop, $52,000
TBD Grain Field Dr., $19,000
382 Wraggs Ferry Rd., $18,000
LOT 45 Oak Bay Dr., $16,500
0000 Holmes Dr., $15,000
51 Middle Square Ln., $12,800
41 Middle Square Ln., $7,200
Home
694 DeBordieu Blvd., $2,250,000
443 Waterford Dr., $329,000
623 Winnow Way, $237,875
160 Apache Rd., $235,000
417 Grain Field Dr., $221,090
411 Helena St., $205,000
511 Branch Dr., $200,000
95 Desurrency Ct., $165,071
46 Desurrency Ct., $160,490
96 Desurrency Ct., $157,367
1928 Seitter St., $150,000
85 Johnstone Ln., $148,000
1220 Mount Zion Rd., $141,000
416 Hill St., $116,000
512 Lakewood Ave., $105,000
499 West Virginia Rd., $97,000
487 West Virginia Rd., $63,000
159 Bertie Ln., $40,025
Condo/townhouse
849 Belle Isle Rd., $98,000
Andrews 29510
Land
84 Lolos Rd., $28,000
Home
901 S Poplar Ave., $199,500
Aynor 29511
Land
TBD Rosedale Dr., $35,000
204 Grassy Meadow Ct., $297,500
Home
3617 Pasture Rd., $289,930
3600 Edwards Rd., $224,900
3629 Pasture Rd., $211,525
3642 Edwards Rd., $193,235
Conway 29526
Land
15.74 Acs Kerl Rd., $140,500
TBD Norris Rd., $123,600
TBD Cultra Rd., $103,500
TBD Cultra Rd., $103,500
1125 E Highway 501 Bypass, $95,000
1001 Stilt Ct., $90,000
1463 Whooping Crane Dr., $57,900
Lot 12 Olympus Ln., $52,000
2014 Easy St., $37,000
4992 Highway 472, $36,500
2020 Easy St., $35,000
4739 Highway 472, $30,000
TBD Highway 472, $27,000
3300 Mount Pisgah Cemetery Rd., $14,000
Lot 2 Mount Pisgah Cemetery Rd., $14,000
Home
1024 Muscovy Pl., $438,500
8220 Timber Ridge Rd., $418,000
262 Rivers Edge Dr., $399,900
5538 Whispering Woods Rd., $390,000
1826 Wood Stork Dr., $387,000
141 Olympus Ln., $344,900
214 Rivers Edge Dr., $330,000
1009 Pochard Dr., $322,000
4050 Regal Rd., $309,000
936 Welkin Ct., $285,500
129 Alpharetta Ct., $285,000
261 Astoria Park Loop, $284,055
346 Pineland Lake Dr., $280,000
161 Ridge Point Dr., $275,000
685 Shaftesbury Ln., $275,000
623 Belmont Dr., $272,938
297 Astoria Park Loop, $272,095
326 High Falls Dr., $250,840
431 Four Mile Rd., $244,990
610 Trawler Bay Ct., $244,000
213 Astoria Park Loop, $239,412
240 Candlewood Dr., $235,000
1217 Lakeland Dr., $229,900
123 Regency Dr., $228,000
1009 Hawks Nest Ln., $225,400
1060 Highway 66, $225,000
1025 Oglethorpe Dr., $225,000
120 Averyville Dr., $224,015
2080 Lees Landing Circle, $223,000
229 Spencerswood Dr., $222,750
330 High Falls Dr., $221,642
3001 Shallow Pond Dr., $220,000
1116 Elkford Dr., $215,500
115 Boxwood Ln., $215,000
232 Palm Terrace Loop, $214,990
179 Palm Terrace Loop, $214,480
208 Butternut Circle, $214,000
114 Cedar Ridge Ln., $210,000
1500 Stoney Grove Ct., $207,500
441 Shaft Pl., $205,490
2708 McDougall Dr., $204,500
2524 Baronesso Ct., $202,500
210 Lander Dr., $202,000
1354 Midtown Village Dr., $198,500
1253 Gailard Dr., $190,000
329 Basswood Ct., $190,000
3141 Merganser Dr., $189,269
781 Drawbridge Dr., $189,200
3109 Shandwick Dr., $188,900
117 Jenna Macy Dr., $181,000
251 El Paso Dr., $180,000
7020 Hucks Rd., $180,000
271 Palm Terrace Loop, $176,627
1506 Stilley Circle, $172,000
6050 Palisade Ct., $170,000
352 Cherry Buck Trail, $167,500
459 Sean River Rd., $165,000
4945 Enoch Rd., $159,000
225 Hamilton Way, $152,900
7731 Mule Trace Dr., $147,000
209 Pepperberry Ct., $137,000
3032 Denine Dr., $135,000
1704 Elm St., $117,000
153 Wellspring Dr., $116,000
1977 Highway 66, $67,500
978 Cobblestone Ln., $51,000
Condo/townhouse
1034 Fairway Ln., $153,800
1114 Fairway Ln., $140,000
310 Kiskadee Loop, $124,550
332 Kiskadee Loop, $123,000
334 Kiskadee Loop, $104,500
336 Kiskadee Loop, $104,000
334 Kiskadee Loop, $87,000
480-D Myrtle Greens Dr., $83,000
Conway 29527
Land
TBD Highway 378, $228,420
Grace Dr., $50,000
114 Ole Nobleman Ct., $40,000
Home
105 Pottery Landing Dr., $392,000
5967 Hubs Ln., $275,000
2771 Allen Dew Rd., $259,500
3736 Faith Dr., $250,000
166 Riverwatch Dr., $230,500
1545 Dunn Short Cut Rd., $220,000
3307 Merganser Dr., $201,920
218 Georgia Mae Loop, $198,000
6000 Flossie Rd., $189,900
1603 Heirloom Dr., $188,900
440 Berley MC Rd., $186,900
2795 Allen Dew Rd., $177,520
334 Georgia Mae Loop, $177,000
1608 Heirloom Dr., $175,900
3312 New Rd., $174,900
1010 Oglethorpe Dr., $170,000
809 Benchmade Rd., $164,000
1709 Horry St., $157,000
113 Windsor Springs Rd., $155,000
5566 Fern Ridge Rd., $148,900
5572 Fern Ridge Rd., $147,900
5580 Fern Ridge Rd., $146,400
1208 Midvale Dr., $145,000
5361 Zaccheus Ln., $129,900
2526 Watershed Dr., $78,000
Galivants Ferry 29544
Land
TBD Nichols Hwy., $54,000
Home
112 Fox Trot Dr., $184,000
425 L J Rd., $72,000
109 Baylee Circle, $164,050
1606 Middendorf Rd., $209,000
10722 Old Pee Dee Rd., $250,000
2246 Henry Rd., $220,000
Little River 29566
Land
260 Bay Ridge Dr., $230,000
240 Bay Ridge Dr., $211,500
2941 Cedar Creek Run, $80,000
TBD Kinlaw St., $25,000
4396 Baldwin Ave., $7,500
Home
4391 Bayshore Dr., $1,125,000
712 Fountain View Ct., $565,000
490 Cascade Loop, $398,834
3604 Pitchers Pl., $388,000
3127 Balboa Ln., $387,311
3489 Eversheen Dr., $385,593
722 Ricegrass Pl., $384,677
1220 Maxwell Dr., $379,495
210 Kerriwake Ct., $376,836
3274 Hermitage Dr., $375,000
304 Galleon Dr., $369,481
1208 Maxwell Dr., $365,850
3000 Calusa Dr., $360,392
206 Kerriwake Ct., $352,788
3101 Balboa Ln., $352,700
141 Marblehead Dr., $325,000
1000 Hillsdale Dr., $323,000
3150 Hermitage Dr., $312,000
1219 Maxwell Dr., $310,460
741 Lafayette Park Dr., $305,000
968 Cypress Way, $302,149
1185 Brandy Wine Dr., $295,000
1203 Maxwell Dr., $293,190
3168 River Bluff Ln., $292,000
3921 On Deck Circle, $290,648
271 Goldenrod Circle, $288,701
1104 Maxwell Dr., $285,186
562 Kapalua Loop, $285,000
275 Goldenrod Circle, $281,855
799 Cypress Way, $270,082
779 Cypress Way, $265,631
618 Vermillion Dr., $264,000
695 Twinflower St., $259,900
2735 Desert Rose St., $249,205
307 Cypress Springs Way, $248,770
1141 Maxwell Dr., $248,000
1178 Pyxie Moss Dr., $247,245
274 Vermillion Dr., $245,000
811 Cypress Way, $245,000
966 Witherbee Way, $245,000
914 Sultana Dr., $245,000
1155 Pyxie Moss Dr., $243,985
1145 Maxwell Dr., $241,690
1119 Maxwell Dr., $241,185
524 Mattamushkeet Dr., $239,000
152 Northside Dr., $235,000
616 Wallace Dr., $234,900
1370 Willow Run Dr., $233,713
612 Wallace Dr., $232,720
327 Logan St., $231,000
2747 Desert Rose St., $228,080
4162 Dupree Dr., $226,000
2720 Desert Rose St., $225,490
383 Hidden Cove Dr., $220,990
4412 Grande Harbour Blvd., $206,900
4420 Grande Harbour Blvd., $200,000
502 Castellar L Castellar Ln., $195,000
4375 Mandi Ave., $195,000
320 Opal Ave., $194,500
1182 Saint Joseph Rd., $191,000
2744 Desert Rose St., $187,850
4189 Wrens Landing Dr., $184,000
211 Garnet Rd., $180,000
2112 Brunswick Circle, $179,000
492 Cordgrass Ln., $176,900
1289 Camlet Ln., $168,500
3808 Kathryn Pl., $165,000
4639 Mandi Ave., $165,000
169 Williamsburg Rd., $165,000
1963 Green Pine Dr., $140,000
Condo/townhouse
4396 Baldwin Ave., $222,500
4530 Lighthouse Dr., $205,000
4400 Turtle Ln., $182,000
4396 Baldwin Ave., $177,000
121 Waypoint Ridge Ave., $177,000
500 Eagle Way, $165,000
4648 Greenbriar Dr., $140,000
4191 Hibiscus Dr., $135,000
4416 Eastport Blvd., $124,000
4258 Pinehurst Circle, $116,900
4250 Pinehurst Circle, $115,900
4270 Pinehurst Circle, $115,000
951 Plantation Dr., $114,000
4650 Greenbriar Dr., $109,000
4238 Pinehurst Circle, $90,000
4470 Little River Inn Ln., $82,500
4250 Pinehurst Circle, $75,000
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $52,000
610 Putters Ln., $42,500
Longs 29568
Land
TBD Dogwood Rd., $65,000
Home
2001 Dawes Landing Court, $328,175
660 Lantern Ct., $299,900
305 Galway Ct., $295,000
1774 Sapphire Dr., $260,000
1588 Langley Dr., $250,000
109 Cypress Tree Loop, $249,871
1196 Checkerberry St., $243,000
148 Cypress Tree Loop, $240,975
550 Canvasback Ct., $239,900
3039 Honey Clover Ct., $235,000
628 Sun Colony Blvd., $234,360
2509 Brick Dr., $234,000
973 Snowberry Dr., $228,900
173 Cypress Tree Loop, $226,360
522 Grass Fern Ct., $217,000
265 Cloverleaf Dr., $200,000
891 Snowberry Dr., $199,900
115 Cypress Tree Loop, $195,000
109 Heath Dr., $194,000
141 Cypress Tree Loop, $193,721
123 Cypress Tree Loop, $189,500
149 Cypress Tree Loop, $179,728
220 Cupola Dr., $179,500
413 Andorra St., $168,000
605 Limber St., $158,000
7945 Highway 90, $100,000
Condo/townhouse
760 Charter Dr., $126,000
770 Charter Dr., $116,500
770 Charter Dr., $110,000
248 Sun Colony Blvd., $94,000
Loris 29569
Land
355 Highway 747, $115,000
TBD Wilderness Ln., $50,000
Whispering Hill Rd., $39,999
TBD Cheryl Rd., $32,000
1803 Southern Crest Dr., $25,000
1795 Southern Crest Dr., $25,000
4255 Harrelson Ave., $11,500
Home
7250 E Highway 19, $412,000
3510 Rogers Rd., $390,000
253 Perrin Dr., $271,947
900 Hornbeam Ct., $229,900
141 Lions Paw Ct., $197,500
1649 Hewitt Rd., $194,900
237 Winding Path Dr., $194,500
220 Sweetbay Magnolia St., $189,900
604 Timber Creek Dr., $183,750
1657 Hewitt Rd., $176,900
237 Holly View Ln., $175,000
352 Samuel Rd., $171,900
2878 Hardee Ave., $163,730
256 Sweetbay Magnolia St., $152,513
4810 Azalea Dr., $135,000
1721 Cane Branch Rd., $49,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
9504 Lake Dr., $1,250,000
6525 Anterselva Dr., $575,105
8151 Laurel Ash Ave., $547,297
413 Queens Rd., $545,000
899 Monterrosa Dr., $500,000
1231 Glarentza St., $495,590
7083 Cecilia St., $479,890
7876 Porcher Dr., $475,000
236 Green Lake Dr., $450,000
6554 Pozzallo Place, $446,615
7846 Porcher Dr., $433,707
6646 Anterselva Dr., $425,065
9637 Chestnut Ridge Rd., $409,000
735 Antigua Dr., $399,999
7854 Porcher Dr., $399,500
709 62nd Ave. N, $387,500
156 Marshland Ct., $299,000
904 Briarwood Dr., $256,000
110 Swash Ct., $255,500
7613 Driftwood Dr., $242,500
961 Cedarwood Circle, $230,000
Condo/townhouse
8500 Margate Circle, $675,000
8500 Margate Circle, $575,000
8500 Margate Circle, $520,000
9840 Queensway Blvd., $460,000
9650 Shore Dr., $455,000
9994 Beach Club Dr., $415,000
9500 Shore Dr., $325,000
10100 Beach Club Dr., $315,000
9820 Queensway Blvd., $300,000
100 Ocean Creek Dr., $291,000
8560 Queensway Blvd., $287,000
9570 Shore Dr., $277,000
151 Wetherby Way, $256,000
10100 Lake Shore Dr., $255,000
435 Ocean Creek Dr., $237,500
118 Hartland Dr., $220,000
315 Wendover Ct., $215,000
161 Seawatch Dr., $215,000
311 Cumberland Terrace Dr., $210,500
9520 Shore Dr., $208,500
9400 Shore Dr., $186,500
9581 Shore Dr., $182,500
7603 N Ocean Blvd., $179,500
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $178,500
200 76th Ave. N, $177,500
201 74th Ave. N, $177,000
425 Appledore Circle, $176,500
9581 Shore Dr., $175,000
311 69th Ave. N, $172,000
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $138,500
175 Saint Clears Way, $135,000
7700 Porcher Dr., $134,900
7700 Porcher Dr., $134,000
9550 Dunes Gable Dr., $131,500
312 69th Ave. N, $129,900
209 75th Ave N, $127,500
158 Sea Watch Dr., $125,900
6813 Porcher Ave., $120,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $118,000
6703 67th Ave. N, $110,000
9621 Shore Dr., $98,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $96,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $92,000
7500 North Ocean Blvd., $85,000
7000 N Ocean Blvd. N, $78,000
200 76th Ave. N, $77,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $75,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $70,000
7400 North Ocean Blvd., $62,500
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
712 6th Ave. S, $137,500
624 13th Ave. S, $131,900
Home
4703 S Ocean Blvd., $1,550,000
811B S Ocean Blvd., $950,000
118 9th Ave. N, $775,000
211 10th Ave. N, $775,000
1311-A N Ocean Blvd., $770,000
716 7th Ave. N, $495,000
107 Harbor Lights Dr., $450,000
304 Shelly Bay Ct., $433,000
208 Hull St., $432,291
1017 S Sea Bridge Ct., $425,000
187 Georges Bay Rd., $398,000
169 Kessinger Dr., $380,000
560 Hickman St., $369,900
211 N Myrtle Dr., $349,400
240 Hull St., $343,260
626 Sandberg St., $309,900
430 Pacific Commons Dr., $302,440
451 Pacific Commons Dr., $288,355
427 Pacific Commons Dr., $286,000
487 Pacific Commons Dr., $285,604
475 Pacific Commons Dr., $280,000
294 N Reindeer Rd., $279,256
720 8th Ave. S, $275,000
382 Rycola Circle, $274,845
1010 Bay Dr., $273,000
278 Coral Beach Circle, $268,000
443 Pacific Commons Dr., $267,565
210 16th Ave. N, $265,000
483 Pacific Commons Dr., $265,000
10 Evergreen Circle, $260,000
268 Melody Gardens Dr., $260,000
450 Pacific Commons Dr., $257,100
302 N Reindeer Rd., $250,000
378 Rycola Circle, $249,300
471 Pacific Commons Dr., $248,548
328 Ocean Commons Dr., $247,000
1518 Westferry Crossing, $246,000
367 Rycola Circle, $245,360
1463 Gibson Ave., $243,450
446 Pacific Commons Dr., $242,000
1514 Coventry Rd., $241,326
254 S Reindeer Rd., $240,170
357 Rycola Circle, $237,673
234 S Reindeer Rd., $236,180
416 16th Ave. N, $235,000
365 Rycola Circle, $230,711
230 S Reindeer Rd., $230,000
1511 Hollywood Dr., $230,000
238 S Reindeer Rd., $229,900
239 Melody Gardens Dr., $229,000
1460 Seahouse Ct., $219,000
357 Deerfield Links Dr., $208,000
107 Coachman Ln., $192,045
1767 East Lake Dr., $180,000
168 Palladium Dr., $180,000
10 Sandy Pine Dr., $177,000
196 Rhea Dr., $172,500
432 East Lake Dr., $150,000
1930 Lakeview Circle, $150,000
25 Indian Oak Ln, $149,900
1975 Kingfisher Dr., $136,000
1779 Falcon, $135,000
1965 Lark Dr., $116,000
2081 Kingfisher Dr., $75,000
1975 Jacana Dr., $63,000
4805 Yaupon Circle, $450,000
6001-MH149B S Kings Hwy., $360,000
6001 - MH 145A Souths Kings Highway, $345,000
6001-E9 S Kings Hwy., $300,000
6001-8037 South Kings Hwy., $295,000
112 Ocean Commons Dr., $275,000
6001-8012 S Kings Hwy., $248,000
6001 5705 S Kings Hwy., $245,500
1657 Bay Tree Ln., $239,000
6001-1803 South Kings Hwy., $236,000
6001-P23 S Kings Hwy., $229,000
6001-1717 South Kings Hwy., $220,900
6001 1698 S Kings Hwy., $215,000
6001-V4 S Kings Hwy., $198,500
6001-1446 S Kings Hwy., $153,000
6001 7013 S Kings Hwy., $139,900
6001-7039 S Kings Highway, $137,500
6001- 5610 S Kings Hwy., $129,900
6001 - N97A S Kings Hwy., $128,500
6001-MH80 S Kings Hwy., $120,000
6001 1864A S Kings Hwy., $100,000
2704 Saggittarius Dr., $67,900
1669 Ursa Major Dr., $40,000
Condo/townhouse
1020 S Ocean Blvd., $400,000
219 N Oak Dr., $249,500
615 13th Ave. S, $220,000
136 Birch N Coppice Dr., $178,000
423 Surfside Dr., $176,500
2270 Andover Dr., $164,900
1820 Fairway Ridge Dr., $154,900
2265 Huntingdon Dr., $132,000
2263 Andover Dr., $125,000
1851 Fairway Ridge Dr., $125,000
8558 Hopkins Circle, $120,000
8835 Chandler Dr., $111,000
1891 Colony Dr., $99,000
1890 Colony Dr., $95,000
1361A Turkey Ridge Rd., $94,000
1880 Auburn Ln., $78,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $147,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $135,200
5905 S Kings Highway, $129,500
5905 S Kings Hwy., $123,000
8862 Chandler Dr., $115,900
8887-B Chandler Dr., $105,000
1940 Bent Grass Dr., $103,000
8767 Barkwood Dr., $101,500
5905 South Kings Hwy., $97,000
1960 Bent Grass Dr., $88,250
1850 Colony Dr., $78,000
Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
500 Sunny Side Ave., $1,550,000
Lot 94 Creek View Ct., $121,000
34 Pigeon Forge Ct., $115,000
4 Plumbfield Ct., $90,000
3697 Highway 17 Business, $89,900
180 Knotty Pine Way, $74,300
9528 Indigo Creek Blvd., $60,000
30 Springtime Ct., $58,000
Lot 13 Lake Pointe Dr., $60,000
Home
767 Mount Gilead Rd., $774,000
4339 Hunters Wood Dr., $515,000
4468 Firethorne Dr., $511,000
484 Hammock Ave., $475,000
97 Highwood Circle, $450,000
100 Summer Wind Loop, $425,000
137 Champions Village Dr., $411,900
105 Anglers Dr., $405,350
913 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $405,326
11 Salt Water Way, $401,574
732 Elmwood Circle, $389,500
201 Splendor Circle, $353,000
1146 N Blackmoor Dr., $345,000
402 Valhalla Ln., $340,000
412 Arlington Circle, $340,000
4532 Loquat Pl., $338,500
152 Bucky Loop, $335,000
633 Harbor Bay Dr., $334,000
315 Cypress Keyes Ln., $332,900
1000 Nittany Ct., $331,000
185 Splendor Circle, $329,900
704 Cherry Blossom Dr., $328,900
785 Cherry Blossom Dr., $328,500
1130 N Blackmoor Dr., $325,000
508 Percival Ct., $321,000
630 Harbor Bay Dr., $315,000
426 Westmore Ct., $310,000
4533 Carriage Run Circle, $306,500
101 Seville Dr., $269,500
4568 Peony Circle, $269,000
605 Locke Ct., $265,000
9594 Indigo Club Dr., $260,000
55 Grove Park Loop, $259,456
246 Golden Oaks Dr., $254,000
9841 Simonton Ct., $251,000
312 Grove Park Loop, $238,368
283 Whitchurch St., $229,000
9815 Simonton Ct., $221,750
182 Woodland Park Loop, $220,000
212 Kings Crossing Loop, $218,000
2487 Oriole Dr., $213,000
9438 Pinckney Ln., $195,000
430 Oak Ave., $187,000
1265 Pollen Loop, $185,005
8065 Resin Rd., $176,500
556 Oak Ave., $152,000
931 Winston Trail, $119,000
9001 Teal Dr., $85,000
56 Crooked Island Circle, $52,000
9502 Greenwing Ct., $50,000
11 Acorn Ct., $49,000
5 Spinnaker Ln., $38,000
1411 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,460,000
1894 Dolphin St., $965,000
1808 Dolphin Dr., $945,000
2018 Pompano Dr., $940,000
831 S Waccamaw Dr., $910,000
1507 Elizabeth Dr., $115,000
404 Delton Dr., $98,000
Condo/townhouse
98 Oyster Bay Dr., $389,000
513 Botany Loop, $299,000
436 Warrington Way, $272,500
662 Sunnyside Dr., $269,900
112 Stonegate Blvd., $268,760
2076 Silver Island Way, $250,000
301 Nut Hatch Ln., $225,000
4560 Painted Fern Ct., $207,500
703 Shearwater Ct., $204,900
1811 Laurel Trail, $200,000
1066 Williston Loop, $180,023
920 N Waccamaw Dr., $175,000
822 Sail Ln., $175,000
429 Mahogany Dr., $173,000
21 Pistachio Loop, $172,500
1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $170,000
624 B Indigo Bunting Ln., $163,000
803 Wilshire Ln., $160,000
800 Sail Ln., $159,000
4676 Fringetree Dr., $146,250
5840 Longwood Dr., $142,000
127 Veranda Way, $139,600
5798 Longwood Dr., $123,000
7106 Sweetwater Blvd., $111,000
309 Indian Wells Ct., $87,900
404 Cambridge Circle, $74,900
1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $159,900
101 Cambridge Circle, $52,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
Lot 26 44th Ave. N, $65,000
Home
4711 N Ocean Blvd., $749,900
2101 Birchwood Circle, $449,000
5711 Springs Ave., $445,000
829 Howard Ave., $425,000
3416 Pampas Dr., $405,000
1705 Paddington St., $399,000
1536 Suncrest Dr., $395,000
707 Culbertson Ave., $393,987
1759 Barrister Lane, $390,000
1388 McMaster Dr., $390,000
5915 Ledro Ln., $390,000
1760 Cart Ln., $385,000
2730 Stellar Loop, $375,000
2851 Stellar Loop, $368,300
1757 Parish Way, $365,000
824 Culbertson Ave., $357,000
2424 Yaupon Dr., $355,000
1633 Suncrest Dr., $352,400
759 Berkshire Ave., $348,500
877 Summer Starling Pl., $344,680
893 Summer Starling Pl., $339,570
887 Summer Starling Pl., $336,370
1841 Bluff Dr., $327,000
2364 Goldfinch Dr., $324,900
883 Summer Starling Pl., $319,500
2885 Stellar Loop, $314,023
1735 Parish Way, $310,629
2646 Ophelia Way, $300,200
2371 Heritage Loop, $295,000
2623 Ophelia Way, $295,000
106 Chester St., $295,000
2751 Zenith Way, $289,000
2642 Ophelia Way, $289,000
2818 South Key Largo Circle, $278,000
4735 Cloister Ln., $260,000
601 11th Ave. S, $259,900
2935 Skylar Dr., $254,000
2617 Ophelia Way, $250,576
2799 Ophelia Way, $244,990
1608 Landing Rd., $240,000
1060 Pinner Pl., $235,000
1554 Landing Rd., $233,000
2727 Zenith Way, $229,600
4314 Frontier Dr., $205,000
418A 1st Ave. S, $200,000
936 Ashley Dr., $182,500
888 Brenda Pl., $180,000
807 Jensen Ln., $125,000
1005 5th Ave. S, $70,000
800-48 Columbia Dr., $57,000
Condo/townhouse
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $665,000
2709 S Ocean Blvd., $511,000
257 Venice Way, $365,000
249 Venice Way, $321,500
5511 N Ocean Blvd., $290,342
921 Iris St., $275,000
853 Murray Ave., $273,000
257 Venice Way, $272,500
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $271,500
2750 Matriarch Ct., $268,000
2500 N Ocean Blvd., $265,000
5511 N Ocean Blvd., $247,500
856 Filliman Alley, $240,436
1805 Culbertson Ave., $240,000
4050 Fairway Lakes Dr., $225,000
5300 N Ocean Blvd., $218,500
673 Hemlock Ave., $215,000
2007 S Ocean Blvd., $205,000
5515 N Ocean Blvd., $200,000
2504 Ocean Blvd. N, $200,000
3534 Pampas Dr., $199,900
4875 Luster Leaf Circle, $198,000
3534 Pampas Dr., $197,900
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $196,000
4869 Luster Leaf Circle, $192,000
601 Mitchell Dr., $183,000
4809 Luster Leaf Circle, $169,950
4898 Luster Leaf Circle, $165,000
4887 Luster Leaf Circle, $164,000
210 25th Ave. S, $157,500
513 38th Ave. N, $152,500
4846 Carnation Circle, $149,900
201 S Ocean Blvd., $149,000
4673 Wild Iris Dr., $145,000
5511 N Ocean Blvd., $144,900
4695 Wild Iris Dr., $142,000
4765 Wild Iris Dr., $139,000
889 Palmetto Trail, $138,500
4783 Wild Iris Dr., $133,500
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $130,000
2710 N Ocean Blvd., $120,000
3768 Citation Way, $119,000
2000 N Ocean Blvd., $113,500
2401 S Ocean Blvd., $112,000
4717 Wild Iris Dr., $110,000
2401 S Ocean Blvd., $109,000
2710 S Ocean Blvd., $99,500
2701 N N Ocean Blvd., $99,000
2501 S Ocean Blvd., $96,000
4679 Wild Iris Dr., $96,000
5308 Ocean Blvd. N, $95,000
2925 Carriage Row Ln., $95,000
2406 N Ocean Blvd., $93,100
1501 S Ocean Blvd. S, $92,500
4115 Little River Rd., $91,500
3015 Old Bryan Dr., $91,500
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $90,000
6216 Frontage Rd., $89,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $88,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $85,500
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $82,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $79,000
1906 S Ocean Blvd., $78,500
3015 Old Bryan Dr., $77,000
3015 Old Bryan Dr., $72,500
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $68,500
2005 Greens Blvd., $68,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $65,000
600 37th Ave. N, $60,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd. S, $59,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $58,500
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $51,500
1207 Ocean Blvd. S, $50,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $50,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $50,000
307 Flagg St., $44,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
126 Towne Centre Pkwy., $300,000
1513 Cadiz Dr., $232,500
822 Waterton Ave., $230,000
344 West Palms Dr., $209,000
9393 Venezia Circle, $207,000
Lot 94 Harbor View Dr., $185,000
2063 Teramo Dr., $140,000
549 Starlit Way, $115,000
1437 Hydrangea Dr., $115,000
6005 Flowerdale Ct., $82,999
1129 Whispering Winds Dr., $78,000
8001 East Bay Ct., $75,000
909 Crystal Water Way, $64,500
482 Harbour View Dr., $62,000
452 Saint Julian Ln., $54,000
Home
9161 Bellesera Circle, $1,100,000
233 Avenue of the Palms, $1,065,000
890 Waterton Ave., $910,000
361 Harbour View Dr., $800,000
1012 Fiddlehead Way, $659,000
670 Edgecreek Dr., $625,000
9421 Carrington Dr., $617,500
615 Boone Hall Dr., $573,000
2045 Hideaway Point, $500,000
1014 Bluffview Dr., $492,000
3075 Marsh Island Dr., $487,000
435 Seabury Ln., $465,000
1007 Bluffview Dr., $442,000
4005 Chalmers Ct., $427,000
687 Greta Loop, $423,755
825 Falkirk St., $417,500
7025 Turtle Cove Dr., $390,000
3708 Mackevans Ct., $380,000
3386 Picket Fence Ln., $365,000
501 Thorton Ct., $353,700
4183 Setter Ct., $350,000
908 Teak Ct., $345,000
8006 Fort Hill Way, $332,000
1354 Tessara Way, $330,000
962 Henry James Dr., $330,000
155 E Covington Dr., $330,000
3613 Angel Ct., $325,000
8044 Fort Hill Way, $322,746
4446 Tralee Pl., $321,500
8009 Fort Hill Way, $320,770
3221 Fieldstone St., $320,000
686 Uniola Dr., $315,000
1673 Villena Dr., $310,540
8045 Fort Hill Way, $308,700
2642 Great Scott Dr., $307,000
1048 Caprisia Loop, $300,000
1004 Harbison Circle, $299,980
5091 Wavering Place Loop, $299,500
7067 Swansong Circle, $296,352
7012 Swansong Circle, $290,685
468 Harbison Circle, $288,444
4621 Marshwood Dr., $288,270
5073 Wavering Place Loop, $288,000
3004 Ellesmere Circle, $287,340
4629 Marshwood Dr., $287,133
5076 Wavering Place Loop, $285,000
328 Marquis Ct., $285,000
453 Harbison Circle, $283,085
5120 Fairmont Ln., $283,000
4163 Livorn Loop, $283,000
1015 Laurens Mill Dr., $280,500
456 Harbison Circle, $272,230
845 Brant St., $268,000
123 Herrmann Ridge Ct., $267,730
4429 Marshwood Dr., $266,000
355 Stafford Dr., $262,900
500 Majorca Loop, $262,000
205 Mountain Ash Ln., $262,000
252 Turning Pines Loop, $260,000
1023 Harbison Circle, $258,000
1049 Laurens Mill Dr., $257,355
133 Herrmann Ridge Ct., $257,306
214 Chatham Dr., $254,000
4909 Sandlewood Dr., $249,315
129 Herrmann Ridge Ct., $249,225
953 Laurens Mill Dr., $249,000
3099 Bayhaven Dr., $248,000
1643 Palmetto Palm Dr., $244,935
5081 Wavering Place Loop, $243,000
134 Herrmann Ridge Ct., $242,115
264 Carolina Farms Blvd., $240,000
4454 W Walkerton Rd., $239,900
1686 Palmetto Palm Dr., $235,500
292 Vesta Dr., $235,000
1748 Berkley Village Loop, $235,000
7026 Rivers Bridge Ct., $232,000
5165 Morning Frost Pl., $232,000
1752 Berkley Village Loop, $230,000
5018 Billy K Trail, $230,000
1727 Berkley Village Loop, $225,700
1671 Palmetto Palm Dr., $224,900
371 Vesta Dr., $219,500
136 Legends Village Loop, $217,000
325 Barclay Dr., $215,000
872 Silvercrest Dr., $215,000
515 Forestbrook Dr., $205,000
2081 Haystack Way, $200,000
1104 Stoney Falls Blvd., $195,000
349 Barton Loop, $185,000
441 Forestbrook Dr., $175,000
482 Overcrest St., $175,000
4917 Darby Ln., $168,500
3894 Williamson Circle, $159,000
153 Rockdale St., $154,000
145 Rockdale St., $149,000
103 Countryside Dr., $133,000
Condo/townhouse
128-A Queens Cove Place, $276,500
4459 Livorn Loop, $229,900
4476 Livorn Loop, $226,000
1483 Lanterns Rest Rd., $215,000
1481 Lanterns Rest Rd., $213,000
1479 Lanterns Rest Rd., $210,000
610 Intracoastal Way Dr., $200,000
4936 Crab Pond Ct., $182,500
520 Uniola Dr., $179,000
1380 Harvester Circle, $177,000
502 Hay Hill Ln., $175,000
302 Castle Dr., $169,500
1096 Harvester Circle, $163,500
4830 Innisbrook Ct., $142,000
108 Cypress Point Ct., $139,000
5030 Belleglen Ct., $135,000
1109 Peace Pipe Pl., $132,500
329 Seabert Rd., $128,000
1278 River Oaks Dr., $127,500
5010 Windsor Green Way, $127,500
609 Waterway Village Blvd., $122,000
4604 Aaran Ct., $118,000
505 Wickham Dr., $115,000
465 White River Dr., $106,000
3672 Claypond Village Dr., $92,500
500 River Oak Dr., $85,000
617 Waterway Village Blvd., $85,000
3689 Clay Pond Village Ln., $81,900
801 Burcale Rd., $70,000
1009 World Tour Blvd., $69,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
1210 S Ocean Blvd., $310,000
405 33rd Ave. N, $171,000
1420 Lighthouse Dr., $95,000
4787 Riverside Dr., $83,500
636 Bay St., $70,000
Lots 11 & 12 27th Ave. N, $60,000
1006 31st Ave. S, $50,000
1313 Battery Park Dr., $48,000
1508 James Island Ave., $45,000
1612 James Island Ave., $35,000
717 32nd Ave. S, $77,500
Home
3006 N Ocean Blvd., $1,300,000
3208 N Ocean Blvd. N, $1,187,500
1003 Surf Pointe Dr., $1,078,000
193 Palmetto Harbour Dr., $800,000
1020 Ridgewood Dr., $775,000
4998 Salt Creek Ct., $767,000
711 Holloway Circle S, $681,525
3913 N Ocean Blvd., $659,000
646 Olde Mill Dr., $579,900
4608 Seaview St., $540,000
1924 Lake Egret Dr., $525,000
709 East Coast Ln., $525,000
5501 Pheasant Dr., $489,000
1224 Tidewater Dr., $485,000
409 36th Ave. N, $470,000
5408 Via Verde Dr., $440,000
1221 Spinnaker Dr., $385,000
1213 Trisail Ln, $368,835
1711 26th Ave N, $359,000
725 Ashland Ave., $350,000
4716 Seaview St., $350,000
1611 Cottage Cove Circle, $339,000
2807 Diane Circle, $324,900
5107 Weatherwood Dr., $310,000
1018 Belle Dr., $300,000
604 Lorenzo Dr., $294,450
3901 A 39th Ave. S, $285,000
4612 Woodland St., $275,000
1417 Lighthouse Dr., $265,000
1302 Thomas Ave., $255,000
305 2nd Ave. N, $215,000
317 2nd Ave. S, $215,000
Condo/townhouse
603 S Ocean Blvd., $458,000
1903 S Ocean Blvd., $440,000
1625 N Ocean Blvd., $420,000
4505 S Ocean Blvd., $410,000
4808 Ocean Blvd. N, $369,000
501 S Ocean Blvd., $367,000
5700 N Ocean Blvd., $360,000
3805 S Ocean Blvd., $359,000
5700 N Ocean Blvd., $355,000
707 S Ocean Blvd., $350,000
4910 N Market St., $340,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $332,450
200 N 53rd Ave. N, $330,000
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $325,000
4103 N Ocean Blvd., $315,000
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $315,000
6244 Catalina Dr., $312,900
1321 S Ocean Blvd., $310,000
4801 Harbor Pointe Dr., $310,000
707 Ocean Blvd. S, $310,000
2501 S Ocean Blvd., $302,000
805 S Ocean Blvd., $292,000
6014 Catalina Dr., $280,000
3607 Ocean Blvd. S, $280,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $279,500
4103 N Ocean Blvd., $275,000
4701 S Ocean Blvd., $275,000
6095 Catalina Dr., $266,000
2601 S Ocean Blvd., $262,000
6244 Catalina Dr., $259,000
4800 Ocean Blvd. S, $255,000
5000 N Ocean Blvd. N, $250,000
6095 Catalina Dr., $247,500
2151 Bridge View Ct., $235,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $230,000
6203 N Ocean Blvd., $229,900
601 Hillside Dr., $224,900
6203 Catalina Dr., $220,000
1820 N Ocean Blvd., $219,000
2001 N Ocean Blvd., $215,000
6203 Catalina Dr., $214,000
501 S Ocean Blvd., $199,000
201 N Ocean Blvd., $195,000
6253 Catalina Dr., $185,700
3901 S Ocean Blvd., $182,000
5600 N Ocean Blvd., $161,410
825 Villa Dr., $160,000
3601 Ocean Blvd. N, $158,000
1706 S Ocean Blvd., $155,238
2711 S Ocean Blvd., $155,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $154,900
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $154,500
6015 Catalina Dr., $153,500
5825 Catalina Dr., $153,500
5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $152,000
4801 N Ocean Blvd., $152,000
609 Hillside Dr. S, $152,000
1058 Sea Mountain Hwy., $150,000
609 S Hillside Dr., $150,000
3601 N Ocean Blvd., $149,900
4500 S Ocean Blvd., $149,000
2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $148,000
6015 Catalina Dr., $148,000
6203 Catalina Dr., $148,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $147,000
300 North Ocean Blvd., $146,000
901 West Port Dr., $146,000
201 Hillside Dr. N, $145,100
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $145,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $145,000
200 Landing Rd., $144,900
4201 N Ocean Blvd. N, $137,500
304 North Ocean Blvd., $137,000
5751 Oyster Catcher Dr., $136,250
4800 S Ocean Blvd. S, $135,000
5751 Oyster Catcher Dr., $135,000
2801 S Ocean Blvd., $128,500
211 N Hillside Dr. N, $127,900
5751 Oyster Catcher Dr., $123,000
3601 N Ocean Blvd., $120,000
5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $115,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $111,000
3500 N Ocean Blvd., $107,500
4515 S Ocean Blvd., $107,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $106,000
803 11th Ave. S, $98,000
613 Sea Mountain Hwy., $95,000
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $92,000
1500 Cenith Dr., $88,000
1524 S Ocean Blvd., $82,500
2607 N Ocean Blvd., $78,000
5409 N Ocean Blvd. N, $70,000
804 12th Ave. S, $65,000
4409 N Ocean Blvd., $37,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
205 Deer Meadow Ln., $330,000
86 Bobcat Dr., $300,000
Lot 33 Widgeon Dr., $200,000
Lot 147 Ocean Lakes Loop, $175,000
Lot C-9 Cameron Ct., $130,000
Beaumont Dr., $125,000
Lot 2 Red Maple Dr., $60,000
Lot 20 Hawthorn Dr., $60,000
Lot 7 Aspen Loop, $60,000
294 Baruch Ln., $45,000
Home
554 Myrtle Ave., $1,700,000
21 Shorebird Loop, $1,568,000
292 Portrush Loop, $970,000
99 Shorebird Loop, $850,000
24 Avenue of Live Oaks, $842,000
147 Seaview Loop, $760,000
122 Windy Ln., $757,500
115 Songbird Ln., $750,000
327 Inverness Dr., $715,000
727 Parker Dr., $711,000
60 Compass Ct., $675,000
759 Tidewater Circle, $650,000
286 Berry Tree Dr., $648,000
438 Cayman Loop, $640,000
322 Retreat Beach Circle, $470,000
105 Winston Circle, $449,000
156 Grace Bay Ct., $441,054
95 Hamby Dr., $429,000
725 Kings River Rd., $417,206
699 Kings River Rd., $410,755
71 Turtle Creek Dr., $382,500
406 Camden Circle, $382,000
77 Grace Bay Ct., $379,280
383 Dornoch Dr., $360,000
58 Portrush Loop, $350,000
32 Captiva Cove Loop, $327,000
308 Lumbee Circle, $311,000
105 Black Pearl Court, $310,000
151 Safe Harbor Ave., $309,000
119 Colonial Ct., $305,000
369 Castaway Key Dr., $296,500
8 Captiva Cove Loop, $296,000
16 Parkside Dr., $285,000
175 Clearwater Dr., $270,986
Condo/townhouse
125 S Dunes Dr., $1,100,000
341 South Dunes Dr., $650,000
145 S Dunes Dr., $590,000
143 S Dunes Dr., $435,000
372 -A Tuckers Rd., $410,000
77 Tern Pl., $320,000
217 Lumbee Circle, $315,000
724 Pinehurst Ln., $247,000
14300 Ocean Hwy., $238,000
203-A Da Gullah Way, $237,000
130 Puffin Dr., $210,400
248 Pinehurst Ln., $202,000
390 Pinehurst Ln., $198,000
640 Pinehurst Ln., $196,000
159-3 Weehawka Way, $176,000
952 Algonquin Dr., $143,500
478 Pinehurst Ln., $142,000
178 Salt Marsh Circle, $136,500
248 Pinehurst Ln., $128,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
Lot F Highway 707, $125,000
113 Planters Creek Dr., $85,000
TBD Millpond Rd., $75,000
596 Chamberlain Dr., $70,500
468 Chamberlin Rd., $65,000
220 Chamberlain Rd., $65,000
2225 Maybank Circle, $55,000
Home
8204 Muldrow Ct., $600,000
304 Bunny Trail Ct., $590,000
2609 Henagan Ln., $550,000
379 Chamberlin Rd., $436,400
3736 Kingsley Dr., $389,900
3320 Bowen Place, $365,425
11349 Freewoods Rd., $360,000
3516 Queens Harbour Blvd., $360,000
5140 Oat Fields Drive, $360,000
3324 Bowen Place, $347,115
177 Copper Leaf Dr., $345,000
7035 Timberlake Dr., $342,792
1405 Winyah Bay Rd., $340,345
3316 Bowen Place, $339,990
317 St. Davids Ave., $337,500
255 Copper Leaf Dr., $335,352
5013 Oat Fields Drive, $331,274
1027 Saluda River Rd., $329,250
1720 Boyne Dr., $328,000
5021 Oat Fields Drive, $325,660
166 Copper Leaf Dr., $325,000
3704 Atwood Place, $324,875
241 Cabots Creek Dr., $323,000
1015 Saluda River Rd., $322,445
3712 Atwood Place, $321,195
5049 Oat Fields Drive, $320,950
853 Spindel Dr., $309,900
849 Spindel Dr., $304,000
849 Brant St., $303,000
245 Harbison Circle, $298,000
5207 Stockyard Loop, $293,000
3716 Atwood Place, $288,767
5037 Oat Fields Drive, $286,000
208 Whipple Run Loop, $285,000
5017 Oat Fields Drive, $284,900
1619 Deer Park Ln., $283,500
500 Miromar Way, $282,000
416 Freewoods Park Ct., $274,900
428 Freewoods Park Ct., $269,139
245 Sea Turtle Dr., $268,000
662 Pamlico Ct., $264,450
708 Indian Wood Ln., $254,900
132 Ashton Circle, $254,000
102 Deer Trace Circle, $250,000
3607 Brampton Dr., $250,000
613 Annese Dr., $249,900
355 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $241,900
893 Folly Rd., $237,900
226 Seagrass Loop, $234,000
109 Kenzgar Dr., $232,500
395 Sea Turtle Dr., $231,900
288 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $231,000
705 Indian Wood Ln., $230,000
191 Leadoff Dr., $228,500
652 Rambler Ct., $225,000
625 Hatteras River Rd., $220,000
141 Southborough Ln., $220,000
3923 Lochview Dr., $220,000
125 Powder Springs Loop, $218,000
153 Southborough Ln., $217,500
7285 Guinevere Circle, $215,000
1229 Formby Ct., $212,000
5624 Wells Blvd., $210,000
284 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $208,000
240 Tibton Circle, $207,000
268 Fox Catcher Dr., $206,900
652 Ruthin Ln., $202,000
602 Loarre Ct., $201,000
340 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $200,430
606 Six Lakes Dr., $195,000
418 Saint Charles Circle, $194,000
120 Terracina Circle, $190,000
6641 Breezewood Blvd., $159,900
6614 Royal Fern Crescent, $149,900
5918 Rosewood Dr., $125,800
4332 Pine Ln., $124,500
6554 Laguna Point, $118,500
8410 Bloomwood Dr., $87,500
118 Intracoastal Village Ct., $70,000
7508 Aubrey Ln., $61,000
Condo/townhouse
400-A Camberly Dr., $250,000
800 Monarch Dr., $235,525
800 Monarch Dr., $234,000
400-B Camberly Dr., $222,325
231 JE Edward Dr., $220,000
400-C Camberly Dr., $219,291
800 Monarch Dr., $216,000
173 Olde Towne Way, $173,000
181 Ella Kinley Circle, $171,000
1017 Dinger Dr., $169,000
109 Ella Kinley Circle, $164,000
109 Butkus Dr., $139,000
110 Portsmith Dr., $129,900
3983 Forsythia Ct., $123,000
239 Port Smith Dr., $123,000
1230 St. George Ln., $95,000
6839 -105 Blue Heron Blvd., $83,000
510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $80,000
6022 Dick Pond Rd., $79,000
6850 Blue Heron Blvd., $47,000
6840 Blue Heron Blvd., $38,500
