Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Oct. 25-Nov. 7
Holden Beach, N.C. 28462
Home
120 Ocean Blvd E, $724,900
Tabor City, N.C. 28463
Home
200 Pireway Rd., $45,000
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
3318 Creek Harbor Ln., $260,000
449 Slippery Rock Way, $238,000
173 Carolina Farms Blvd., $235,000
9166 Village Lake Dr., $316,390
9137 Devaun Park Blvd., $302,340
716 NW Tartans Glen St., $265,000
Condo/townhouse
38 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $158,000
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Land
417 2nd St., $140,000
Condo/townhouse
1004 SW Great Egret Circle, $164,900
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
30 Richmond St., $580,000
6833 W Lindley Lane, $300,083
6819 W Lindley Lane, $260,065
Condo/townhouse
6492 SW Merceron St. SW, $215,000
Shallotte, N.C. 28470
Home
4557 Squirrel Ave., $204,070
192 Wild Raven St., $203,570
4434 Frogie Ln., $190,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 32 Luvan Blvd., $1,180,000
0000000 Black River Rd., $285,000
205 Greenwich Dr., $223,000
Lot 99 Shearwater Ct., $97,000
124 William Screven Rd., $73,900
Lot 104 Richfield Rd., $49,900
1151 Francis Parker Rd., $22,000
150 Millbank Rd., $20,000
1226 Francis Parker Rd., $15,000
17 Daisy Bank Circle, $10,000
Home
1009 DeBordieu Blvd., $2,850,000
190 Permit Ct., $1,325,000
126 Permit Ct., $816,667
3993 Center Rd., $570,000
9824 Pleasant Hill Dr., $404,000
56 William Screven St., $397,000
688 Julian St., $310,000
619 Prince St., $218,000
625 Prince St., $218,000
2221 Violet St., $194,000
1201 Landgrave St., $178,000
2913 South Island Rd., $170,000
3 Sedley Ct., $161,450
603 Britt St., $144,500
2936 Mary Hines Ln., $135,000
2803 Farrelly St., $50,000
Andrews 29510
Land
21.3 ace County Line Rd., $82,000
00 Ten Acre Rd., $32,000
Aynor 29511
Land
129 Gavin Hill Ct., $42,000
TBD Rosedale Dr., $35,000
Home
197 Highmeadow Ln., $257,000
3221 Bakers Chapel Rd., $48,600
Conway 29526
Land
Highway 22, $115,000
Lot 512 Clamour Ct., $80,000
1220 Woodstork Dr., $74,000
Lot 2 Chow Ln., $70,000
1001 Spoonbill Dr., $54,900
144 Barons Bluff Dr., $44,500
152 Barons Bluff Dr., $43,600
TBD Highway 66, $32,000
Lot B2 New Home Circle, $25,000
Lot B3 New Home Circle, $25,000
Lot 3-D Highway 813, $10,000
Lot 3-C Highway 813, $10,000
Lot 3-B Highway 813, $10,000
Home
1033 Wigeon Ct., $530,000
1503 Elm St., $525,000
5051 Highway 319 E, $425,000
1001 Limpkin Dr., $385,000
1028 Glossy Ibis Dr., $359,000
104 Three Oak Ln., $323,000
6731 Highway 1124, $310,000
310 Rivers Edge Dr., $295,000
253 Board Landing Circle, $289,900
281 Astoria Park Loop, $283,000
300 Crescent Dr., $283,000
437 Four Mile Rd., $281,145
290 Myrtle Grande Dr., $259,900
1340 Riverside Dr., $257,000
422 Stevia Ct., $255,829
557 Hillsborough Dr., $252,000
101 Laurelwood Ln., $251,000
1014 Dublin Dr., $250,900
725 Prestbury Dr., $249,500
116 Averyville Dr., $248,532
776 Lalton Dr., $242,500
219 Clear Lake Dr., $242,000
504 Sand Ridge Rd., $236,000
1117 Raven Cliff Ct., $235,000
3650 Crawford Ln., $235,000
1035 Hawks Nest Ln., $233,500
1848 Riverport Dr., $232,490
432 Sunforest Way, $230,000
351 Trestle Way, $227,500
619 Belmont Dr., $225,000
3050 Shandwick Dr., $222,900
637 Coquina Bay Dr., $218,990
279 Palm Terrace Loop, $218,973
127 Silver Peak Dr., $215,000
711 Weston Dr., $210,000
321 Brighton Pl., $208,192
715 Weston Dr., $205,000
5105 Columbia St., $202,000
206 Apex Dr., $201,000
1141 Midtown Village Dr., $199,700
173 Grier Crossing Dr., $189,000
1409 Tiger Grand Dr., $185,000
101 Linden Circle, $184,900
5219 Huston Rd., $182,900
1301 Carsens Ferry Dr., $180,000
211 Lander Dr., $175,000
216 Hamilton Way, $170,000
2511 Reta St., $160,000
362 Sean River Rd., $150,000
619 Jefferson Way, $137,500
715 14th Ave, $135,000
2866 Rebel Ridge Rd., $134,500
2831 Rebel Ridge Rd., $133,500
1763 Juniper Dr., $132,500
1007 Greencrest Ct., $94,000
169 Williamson Park Dr., $52,000
201 Williamson Park Dr., $51,900
Condo/townhouse
111 Cricket Ct., $130,000
100-D Myrtle Greens Dr., $84,000
3555 Highway 544, $67,000
Conway 29527
Land
111 Tee Jay Ct., $44,500
3994 Highway 378, $17,500
Home
5599 Rheuark Dr., $439,900
6087 Cates Bay Hwy., $238,089
643 Bald Eagle Dr., $230,000
195 Vineyard Lake Circle, $225,000
916 Hope Circle, $220,000
723 Golden Eagle Dr., $216,000
3144 Merganser Dr., $210,490
1067 Rosehaven Dr., $205,000
1409 Abberbury Dr., $205,000
3300 Merganser Dr., $203,425
436 Berley MC Rd., $199,300
1312 Ancona Ct., $187,534
139 Oakey Estates Dr., $185,000
1013 Whittemore St., $183,500
1217 Cymmer Ct., $181,900
3209 Merganser Dr., $180,490
452 Berley MC Rd., $175,500
1009 Donald St., $174,990
3008 Woodbury Ct., $174,990
264 Maiden’s Choice Dr., $164,165
1400 Leatherman Rd., $164,000
2691 Green Pond Circle, $160,000
117 Cottage Creek Circle, $160,000
112 Cottage Creek Circle, $159,900
5586 Fern Ridge Rd., $148,900
5592 Fern Ridge Rd., $146,900
714 Hill St., $144,000
5623 Cates Bay Hwy., $90,000
115 Juniper Ridge Rd., $83,380
5109 Krystal Ln., $60,000
4805 Juniper Bay Rd., $59,000
Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
16043 Pee Dee Rd. S, $270,000
Green Sea 29545
Land
TBD Kickapoo Dr., $13,500
TBD Kickapoo Dr., $11,500
Home
1041 Green Sea Rd., $268,000
4714 Long Branch Swamp Rd., $189,000
Little River 29566
Land
1389 Division Ln., $99,000
Home
108 Waterfall Circle, $470,000
335 Galleon Dr., $452,595
3271 Hermitage Dr., $400,000
3304 Cedar Creek Run, $399,900
586 Beech Fork Dr., $379,451
3016 Calusa Dr., $378,236
3001 Calusa Dr., $366,533
742 Ricegrass Pl., $359,431
132 Swallowtail Ct., $345,000
1196 Maxwell Dr., $335,635
133 Bridgeway Dr., $325,000
3821 Park Pointe Ave., $323,902
165 Swallowtail Ct., $319,900
311 Switchgrass Loop, $314,359
3315 Cedar Creek Run, $306,000
428 Cypress Springs Way, $299,215
1191 Maxwell Dr., $298,585
324 Switchgrass Loop, $295,000
3459 Cedar Creek Run, $294,000
649 Vermillion Dr., $285,000
1195 Pyxie Moss Dr., $279,900
1076 Maxwell Dr., $275,000
4242 Arabella Way, $274,935
424 Cypress Springs Way, $274,650
3077 Alice Ln., $267,000
327 Hanna Ct., $266,400
384 Cypress Springs Way, $257,400
3167 Hermitage Dr., $255,000
1123 Maxwell Dr., $251,955
638 Vermillion Dr., $250,000
2892 Desert Rose St., $247,000
1115 Maxwell Dr., $244,616
1019 Maxwell Dr., $241,570
4380 Mandi Ave., $235,000
4189 Golf Ave., $233,500
309 Logan St., $231,400
327 Tall Palms Way, $230,000
723 Callant Dr., $229,900
347 Logan St., $222,500
132 Bendick Ct., $222,000
4414 Grande Harbour Blvd., $221,855
306 Logan St., $220,900
483 Aviary Ln., $206,115
4227 River Gate Ln., $195,000
3078 Alice Ln., $195,000
2552 Stones Edge Blvd., $173,000
3938 Pinebrook Circle, $119,000
119 Williamsburg Rd., $105,000
Condo/townhouse
4396 Baldwin Ave., $209,000
105 Goldenrod Circle, $206,000
4505 Lightkeepers Way, $186,500
4519 N Plantation Harbour Dr., $185,000
4503 W Harbour Ct., $180,000
118 Scotchbroom Dr., $138,000
3948 Tybre Downs Circle, $134,000
4506 W Harbour Ct., $127,000
4644 Green Briar Dr., $124,000
4261 Hibiscus Dr., $112,000
4338 Spa Dr., $95,000
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $50,000
Longs 29568
Land
TBD AP Thompson Rd., $300,000
784 Trap Shooter Circle, $28,000
Home
638 Tarrant St., $315,000
98 Kayla Circle, $298,000
1681 Sapphire Dr., $285,000
877 Snowberry Dr., $273,000
878 Snowberry Dr., $252,000
527 Quail Ct., $246,500
144 Cypress Tree Loop, $231,660
139 Heath Dr., $215,000
3008 Honey Clover Ct., $202,432
163 Golden Bear Circle, $200,000
419 Sage Cedar Place, $200,000
153 Oak Leaf Dr., $198,000
140 Cypress Tree Loop, $196,000
155 Golden Bear Circle, $195,000
188 Oak Leaf Dr., $190,000
518 Hyacinth Dr., $189,000
408 Sage Cedar Place, $189,000
1109 Eureka Trail, $187,000
458 Quinta St., $184,900
303 Corkwood Ct., $180,000
135 Tomoka Trail, $120,000
165 Watson Dr., $75,000
Condo/townhouse
710 Charter Dr., $140,000
649 Tupelo Ln., $95,000
615 Tupelo Ln., $82,000
619 Tupelo Ln., $60,000
Loris 29569
Land
1215 Hewitt Rd., $430,000
Highway 66, $140,000
1601 Carriage Dr., $60,000
TBD Pine Level Dr., $30,000
TBD Highway 45, $30,000
4317 Holly St., $22,000
2016 Spring Valley Ct., $21,000
Corner of Pink Dogwood Dr., $17,000
Lot 3 Highway 66, $15,833
Lot 1 Highway 9, $14,500
Home
5622 Main St., $568,750
181 Fox Bay Rd., $222,000
605 Blue Daisy Ct., $218,000
626 Timber Creek Dr., $196,120
3817 Red Bluff Rd., $181,000
209 Sweetbay Magnolia St., $171,000
119 Saint Barnabas Rd., $164,990
7167 Highway 66, $158,500
211 Perrin Dr., $156,000
3347 S Bend St., $145,000
4559 Dogwood St., $109,350
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
6304 N Ocean Blvd., $1,450,000
11 South Gate Rd., $639,000
770 Aqua St., $599,000
404 Pinecrest Dr., $538,000
7119 Sarteano Dr., $525,040
302 Surfview Pl., $525,000
6345 Torino Lane, $493,000
6502 Porcher Dr., $475,000
1299 Tarisa Ave., $473,515
1381 Tarisa Ave., $440,290
888 Antigua Dr., $385,000
6031 Tramonto St., $341,215
6027 Tramonto St., $336,665
926 Skimmer Bay Bend, $215,000
Condo/townhouse
130 Vista Del Mar Ln., $1,150,000
122 Vista Del Mar Ln., $1,060,000
8500 Margate Circle, $648,000
100 Lands End Blvd., $639,000
8500 Margate Circle, $610,000
9840 Queensway Blvd., $477,500
101 Ocean Creek Dr., $418,600
101 Ocean Creek Dr., $418,000
9840 Queensway Blvd., $407,000
100 Ocean Creek Dr., $370,000
101 Ocean Creek Dr., $367,000
161 Seawatch Dr., $329,900
420 Appledore Circle, $320,000
157 Seawatch Dr., $319,000
302 71st Ave. N, $312,500
313 Westbury Ct., $290,000
10100 Beach Club Dr., $288,000
9840 Queensway Blvd., $270,000
116 Gully Branch Ln., $265,000
9820 Queensway Blvd., $265,000
9570 Shore Dr., $265,000
9840 Queensway Blvd., $255,000
1100 Commons Blvd., $235,000
9650 Shore Dr., $225,000
7001 Porcher Dr., $223,750
9600 Shore Dr., $202,000
9581 Shore Dr., $195,000
9400 Shore Dr., $187,000
1100 Commons Blvd., $186,000
6921 Porcher Dr., $177,000
9400 Shore Dr., $175,000
501 Maison Dr., $164,900
9621 Shore Dr., $162,000
708 65th Ave. N, $132,900
9734-07 Leyland Dr., $130,500
8121 Amalfi Pl., $130,000
158 Seawatch Dr., $125,000
9734 Leyland Dr., $123,900
9780-11 Leyland Dr., $122,000
158 Seawatch Dr., $118,750
312 69th Ave. N, $117,500
306 74th Ave. N, $117,000
6813 Porcher Dr., $112,000
6502 Wildwood Trail, $111,500
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $110,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $110,000
210 75th Ave N, $102,000
202 Maison Dr., $102,000
413 Maison Dr., $93,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $86,000
200 76th Ave. N, $85,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $80,000
201 75th Ave N, $75,000
210 75th Ave N, $75,000
9550 Shore Dr., $74,000
9550 Shore Dr., $72,500
9550 Shore Dr., $68,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
TBD 4th Ave. S, $115,000
Home
1410 A S Ocean Blvd., $575,000
213B N Oak St., $440,000
411 14th Ave. N, $403,000
616 Cypress Dr., $400,000
425 Ocean Palms Dr., $372,500
534 Pacific Commons Dr., $352,000
114 10th Ave. S, $350,000
260 Hull St., $342,900
513 Hollywood Dr. N, $329,900
259 Kessinger Dr., $329,000
909 Abernathy Place, $325,000
667 Sandberg St., $306,000
498 Pacific Commons Dr., $296,630
1579 Heathmuir Dr., $287,000
488 Pacific Commons Dr., $265,390
6001 - MH63B South Kings Hwy., $261,000
389 Kessinger Dr., $258,500
341 Rycola Circle, $257,100
479 Pacific Commons Dr., $253,090
391 Rycola Circle, $249,201
361 Rycola Circle, $247,064
1407 Ashton Glen Dr., $245,000
219 S Reindeer Rd., $241,115
325 N Reindeer Rd., $238,415
379 Rycola Circle, $232,414
1990 Rhea Dr., $220,000
1901 Tree Circle, $210,000
417 N 17th Ave. N, $205,000
448 Pampas Dr., $195,000
401 Oceanside Dr., $192,500
1800 East Lake Dr., $129,000
1798 Park Green Dr., $110,000
1181 Carnoustie Ct., $550,000
6001-MH17C S Kings Hwy., $460,000
2196 Wentworth Dr., $446,663
713 McLain Ct., $285,000
6001 - 1796 S Kings Hwy., $232,500
6001- 1760 S Kings Hwy., $129,000
Condo/townhouse
1317 S Ocean Blvd., $277,000
620 Melody Ln., $255,000
612 North Ocean Blvd., $195,000
136 Birch N Coppice Dr., $182,400
112 Birch N Coppice Dr., $173,000
1817 Crooked Pine Dr., $123,500
8745 Chandler Dr., $119,700
2166 Clearwater Dr., $116,000
1880 Auburn Ln., $114,000
1101 2nd Ave. N, $89,900
1880 Auburn Ln., $88,700
1890 Auburn Ln., $86,000
1890 Colony Dr., $83,500
1850 Colony Dr., $78,000
1880 Colony Dr., $62,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $146,200
5905 S Kings Hwy., $145,000
2060 Crossgate Blvd., $142,000
2050 Crossgate Blvd., $132,500
5905 South Kings Hwy., $95,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $81,777
720 Highway 17 Business,
Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
8 S Gasparilla Circle, $205,000
4454 Richmond Hill Dr., $160,000
32 Cane Break Way, $115,000
13 Gasparilla Circle, $110,000
Lot 5 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,500,000
Home
305 Catbriar Hollow Circle, $865,000
4494 Richmond Hill Dr., $735,000
181 Highwood Circle, $610,000
862 Woody Point Dr., $595,000
4704 Harness Ln., $562,000
309 Woodcreek Dr., $525,000
4495 Columbine Ct., $510,000
628 Whispering Pines Ct., $458,000
33 Isle of Palms Dr., $409,900
123 Waterhall Dr., $401,241
927 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $397,300
408 Wakefield Ct., $387,742
956 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $382,175
4558 Firethorne Dr., $375,000
322 Cypress Creek Dr., $367,500
706 Woodcrest Way, $356,900
1012 Joyful Ct., $352,000
1416 Winterfield Ct., $350,000
1145 N Blackmoor Dr., $344,000
144 Splendor Circle, $341,000
673 Elmwood Circle, $336,500
212 Castle Pines Ln., $300,000
113 Blarney Stone Ct., $285,000
1514 Medinah Ln., $272,200
3150 Shorecrest Bay Dr., $267,000
742 Mount Gilead Rd., $260,000
108 Purple Martin Dr., $235,000
132 Seville Dr., $235,000
208 Whitchurch St., $226,000
130 Jamestown Landing Rd., $218,500
9435 Old Palmetto Dr., $181,500
9703 Ashley Ln., $175,000
9406 Old Palmetto Rd., $175,000
764 Patrick Rd., $167,000
3894 Briggs Place, $165,000
90 Offshore Dr., $140,000
3108 Palmetto Dr., $95,000
547 Eden Ave., $70,000
70 Offshore Dr., $36,000
230 Dogwood Dr. S, $530,000
105 Crab Dr., $490,000
225B N Dogwood Dr., $475,000
321 North Waccamaw Dr., $385,000
533 Bay Drive Ext., $363,000
1308 Portobello Dr., $345,000
1 Topsail Ln., $62,000
359 E Canal Dr., $37,000
Condo/townhouse
48 Shady Oak Ln., $270,000
168 Stonegate Blvd., $264,900
501 Waltham Forest Dr., $255,000
1822 Laurel Trail, $200,900
707 Botany Loop, $196,000
791 Painted Bunting Dr., $189,900
901 Knoll Shores Ct., $185,000
799 Wilshire Ln., $177,000
903 N Waccamaw Dr., $163,000
120 Brentwood Dr., $158,250
5882 Longwood Dr., $142,500
120 Veranda Way, $133,000
6306 Sweetwater Blvd., $111,450
702 Indian Wells Ct., $92,327
611 Woodmoor Circle, $18,000
1990 N Waccamaw Dr., $380,000
1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $270,000
618 N Waccamaw Dr., $255,000
1310 N Waccamaw Dr., $240,000
1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $163,000
1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $135,000
920 N Waccamaw Dr., $129,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
913 Shine Ave., $479,900
5715 Porcher Dr., $465,000
1331 Hidden Harbor Rd., $425,000
1944 Parish Way, $409,900
3751 Rice Hope Ct., $395,000
2627 Sarasota St., $393,300
5707 Woodside Ave., $381,500
2010 Windrose Way, $375,000
977 William Curry Alley, $372,000
1747 Parish Way, $343,900
1188 Wyatt Ln., $340,000
2003 Suncrest Dr., $332,500
2664 Goldfinch Dr., $324,900
704 Pearl Pine Ct., $313,665
1814 Zodiac Court, $312,000
718 Pearl Pine Ct., $307,605
1461 Thames Ct., $300,000
2807 Ophelia Way, $273,630
3432 Branch St., $262,000
4750 Cloister Ln., $240,000
2832 Ophelia Way, $234,000
579 Bridgeport Dr., $230,000
294 Pilot House Dr., $200,000
437 Robert M Grissom Pkwy., $195,000
2623 Temperance Dr., $173,000
2450 Emory Rd., $172,000
Condo/townhouse
5310 N Ocean Blvd., $675,000
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $620,000
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $365,000
2504 N Ocean Blvd., $300,000
2701 N Ocean Blvd., $300,000
5523 N N Ocean Blvd., $295,401
2790 Howard Ave., $280,000
1460 Saint Thomas Circle, $275,000
811 Murray Ave., $269,900
5601 N Ocean Blvd., $260,000
790 Howard Ave., $257,500
2536 Heritage Loop, $255,000
5511 N Ocean Blvd., $230,000
4885 Magnolia Point Ln., $230,000
5200 North Ocean Blvd., $205,000
3628 Pecan St., $200,000
5515 N Ocean Blvd., $200,000
2504 N Ocean Blvd., $195,000
2000 N Ocean Blvd., $192,500
4890 Luster Leaf Circle, $192,500
4880 Dahlia Ct., $192,500
400 20th Ave. N, $185,000
605 Hibiscus Ave., $184,500
3758 Sweetgum St., $179,900
534 Juniper Dr., $177,500
3648 Cypress Circle, $161,900
1654 Low Country Pl., $161,000
4894 Luster Leaf Circle, $160,000
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $160,000
4869 Luster Leaf Circle, $155,500
3919 Spruce Dr., $155,500
4805 Luster Leaf Circle, $150,000
201 S Ocean Blvd., $149,900
4865 Magnolia Pointe Ln., $146,900
900 Courtyard Dr., $145,000
2501 S Ocean Blvd., $144,000
201 S Ocean Blvd., $140,000
3823 Myrtle Pointe Dr., $139,900
863 Palmetto Trail, $131,000
1905 S Ocean Blvd., $127,500
5523 N Ocean Blvd., $120,000
1200 N Ocean Blvd., $110,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $103,500
504 N Ocean Blvd. N, $100,000
3008 Church St., $99,900
2310 N Ocean Blvd., $98,000
1203-C Pinegrove Dr., $96,000
3015 Old Bryan Dr., $93,000
2406 N N Ocean Blvd., $92,000
3015 Old Bryan Dr., $87,500
3792 Hitchcock Way, $85,000
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $85,000
3015 Old Bryan Dr., $82,000
1301 Pridgen Rd., $77,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $76,000
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $76,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $72,500
1301 Pridgen Rd., $70,000
755 Burcale Rd., $69,000
201 77th Ave. N, $67,500
615 37th Ave. N, $64,000
2005 Greens Blvd., $59,900
1205 S Ocean Blvd. S, $59,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $50,000
2000 Greens Blvd., $50,000
Little River Rd., $20,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
1739 Serena Dr., $350,000
1609 Serena Dr., $250,000
820 Waterton Ave., $227,000
TBD Ed Smith Ave., $75,000
2809 Sourgrass Ln., $70,000
903 Shipmaster Ave., $66,000
1183 E Isle of Palms Dr., $63,000
TBD Singing Rose Rd., $54,000
912 Shipmaster Ave., $49,000
366 Saint Julian Ln., $47,500
Home
150 White Dove Ln., $2,195,000
306 Ave. of the Palms, $1,045,000
1518 Alameda Ct., $1,000,000
9021 Bellasera Circle, $755,000
2233 Macerata Loop, $625,000
552 Oxbow Dr., $622,000
7005 Turtle Cove Dr., $620,000
9489 Carrington Dr., $590,000
8524 Juxa Dr., $540,000
1610 Rachel Carson Pkwy., $499,900
9010 Loggerhead Ct., $475,000
548 Oxbow Dr., $455,000
1535 Biltmore Dr., $455,000
412 College Green Way, $413,239
438 Noah Ave., $409,597
706 Greta Loop, $387,540
3009 Ellesmere Circle, $373,115
4476 Parkland Dr., $370,000
2309 Clandon Dr., $351,000
2436 Craven Dr., $350,000
5159 Country Pine Dr., $344,837
6219 Chadderton Circle, $340,930
8005 Fort Hill Way, $331,550
8022 Fort Hill Way, $331,000
1620 Villena Dr., $329,415
5162 Country Pine Dr., $329,031
1105 Dowling St., $324,700
9004 Fripp Ct., $318,000
183 Campania St., $315,000
4490 Parkland Dr., $313,000
8023 Fort Hill Way, $309,000
8019 Fort Hill Way, $305,985
759 Little Fawn Way, $305,430
566 Carolina Farms Blvd., $305,000
944 Harrison Mill St., $302,445
952 Harrison Mill St., $300,860
1414 Bohicket Ct., $300,000
475 Pomo Dr., $300,000
5024 Wavering Place Loop, $290,100
1632 Villena Dr., $282,565
7971 Swansong Circle, $282,000
405 Caretta Ct., $273,000
859 Brant St., $270,000
157 Las Palmas Dr., $263,900
723 Dove Haven Ln., $263,500
219 Springlake Dr., $259,000
8037 Brogdon Dr, $257,330
8020 Brogdon Dr, $255,000
5095 Wavering Place Loop, $255,000
5103 Wavering Place Loop, $252,000
1027 Laurens Mill Dr., $252,000
5016 Cobblers Ct., $251,000
5077 Wavering Place Loop, $250,000
935 Willow Bend Dr., $249,000
2041 Haystack Way, $245,000
316 Bull Run Way, $244,000
1010 Harbison Circle, $242,620
220 Rocko Dr., $240,500
7008 Rivers Bridge Ct., $236,600
462 Dandelion Ln., $236,000
489 Emerson Dr., $235,000
1756 Berkley Village Loop, $235,000
1222 Ambling Way Dr., $228,900
1109 Hickory Knob Ct., $224,900
1631 Palmetto Palm Dr., $222,950
132 Legends Village Loop, $216,400
509 Hartwood Ln., $205,500
289 Bonnie Bridge Circle, $198,000
4648 Southgate Pkwy., $170,000
638 Gumbo Limbo Ln., $164,900
1317 Eagle Crest Dr., $144,900
Condo/townhouse
8634 San Marcello Dr., $548,500
8561 San Marcello Dr., $489,000
3285 Volterra Way, $257,000
838 Arezzo Way, $244,900
797 Salerno Circle, $220,000
1473 Lanterns Rest Rd., $210,000
816 Salerno Circle, $209,500
949 British Ln., $208,000
1475 Lanterns Rest Rd., $205,500
612 Waterway Village Blvd., $159,500
5051 Glenbrook Dr., $152,000
104 Cypress Point Ct., $149,900
1234 River Oaks Dr., $141,000
4810 Innis Brook Ct., $140,000
841 Sheridan Rd., $139,900
1533 Lanterns Rest Rd., $139,000
160 Sardis Dr., $132,900
4933 Crab Pond Ct., $132,000
241 Seabert Rd., $130,000
1234 River Oaks Dr., $128,000
4933 Crab Pond Ct., $125,000
4908 Britewater Ct., $117,000
4814 Innisbrook Ct., $114,500
545 White River Dr., $112,000
142 Westhaven Dr., $110,000
101 Fountain Pointe Ln., $109,000
2057 Silvercrest Dr., $107,000
118 Westhaven Dr., $105,000
485 White River Dr., $102,000
472 River Oaks Dr., $99,000
492 River Oaks Dr., $99,000
1302 River Oaks Dr., $82,500
3689 Claypond Village Ln., $80,500
Atlantic Beach/North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
5019 Bucks Bluff Dr., $70,000
4601 South Island Dr., $68,000
Lot 655 Morrall Dr., $56,000
1520 James Island Ave., $38,000
Lot 20 31st Ave. S, $220,000
Home
4109 Gray Heron Dr., $775,000
1608 S Ocean Blvd. S, $761,000
1708 Seawinds Pl., $649,900
5007 Buck Bluff Dr., $589,000
3807 Lake Dr., $585,000
2218 Via Palma Dr., $574,000
4750 Bucks Bluff Dr., $545,000
1723 Lake Egret Dr., $535,000
4911 Stonegate Dr., $535,000
1513 Magnolia Dr., $512,000
800 Saint Charles Rd., $502,500
2209 Via Palma Dr., $495,000
304 20th Ave. N, $456,500
3009 Winding River Rd., $455,000
1413 Hillside Dr. S, $445,200
4700 Stonegate Dr., $429,900
1308 Wading Heron Rd., $426,000
502 10th Ave. S, $420,000
502 14th Ave. S, $418,000
2410 Pointe Marsh Ln., $400,000
5304 Sea Coral Way, $370,000
1215 Spinnaker Dr., $366,000
4504 Moore St., $340,000
1014 Tilghman Forest Dr., $335,000
311 52nd Ave. N, $330,000
808 Lorenzo Dr., $319,900
3600 Club Course Dr., $317,500
829 Palmwood Circle, $314,900
502 16th Ave. S, $314,000
829 Palmwood Circle, $267,500
611 Loblolly Circle, $258,000
2009 Edge Dr., $255,000
724 Sweetgum Ln., $244,000
702 38th Ave. S, $200,000
Condo/townhouse
100 North Beach Blvd., $1,060,000
100 North Beach Blvd., $860,000
100 North Beach Blvd., $735,000
100 North Beach Blvd., $617,500
100 North Beach Blvd., $527,000
5700 N Ocean Blvd., $478,000
603 S Ocean Blvd., $447,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $445,000
1625 S Ocean Blvd., $414,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $405,000
4613 S Ocean Blvd., $392,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $390,000
5310 North Ocean Blvd., $355,000
4801 Harbor Pointe Dr., $345,000
5310 N Ocean Blvd., $342,500
1321 Ocean Blvd. S, $331,000
102 N Ocean Blvd., $330,000
6203 Catalina Dr., $310,000
517 S Ocean Blvd., $310,000
839 Madiera Dr., $309,900
300 N Ocean Blvd., $307,000
6244 Catalina Dr., $298,400
2151 Bridgeview Ct., $290,000
1321 S Ocean Blvd., $290,000
6014 Catalina Dr., $289,900
6095-114 Catalina Dr., $269,000
2501 S Ocean Blvd., $268,500
5508 N Ocean Blvd., $265,500
601 N Hillside Dr., $265,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $250,000
2241 Waterview Dr., $250,000
6095 Catalina Dr., $250,000
601 Hillside Dr., $249,900
503 N 20th Ave. N, $242,500
4719 Ocean Blvd. S, $232,500
601 Hillside Dr. N, $229,900
730 Madiera Dr., $229,500
3500 N Ocean Blvd., $215,000
2241 Waterview Dr., $212,500
1806 N Ocean Blvd., $209,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $205,000
210 N Ocean Blvd., $205,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $194,000
806 Conway St., $190,000
6015 Catalina Dr., $184,000
937 Villa Dr., $174,200
2711 S Ocean Blvd., $170,000
2405 S Ocean Blvd., $169,900
1221 Tidewater Dr., $169,000
3601 N Ocean Blvd., $163,500
932 Villa Dr., $160,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $155,000
6253 Catalina Dr., $154,900
4003 North Ocean Blvd., $150,000
1058 Sea Mountain Hwy., $150,000
867 Villa Dr., $149,000
703 S 1st Ave. S, $145,500
913 Villa Dr., $145,000
3401 Dunes St., $143,000
2801 S Ocean Blvd., $136,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $135,000
107 Toby Ct., $128,000
1900 Duffy St., $127,000
2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $125,000
5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $124,700
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $115,000
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $80,000
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $75,700
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $73,000
720 Highway 17 North,
1814-4 Highway 17 North,
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Lot 19 Vintage Dr., $172,500
11 Minnow Dr., $115,000
Lot 1 Blockade Dr., $115,000
Lot 66 Hunters Oak Ct., $95,000
Lot 221 Portrush Loop, $75,000
16 Northwoods Ct., $75,000
TBD Martin Luther King Rd., $60,000
Home
155 Sportsman Dr., $910,000
607 Springs Ave., $825,000
114 Doral Dr., $810,000
252 Portrush Loop, $775,000
450 Myrtle Ave., $650,000
98 Windy Ln., $640,000
61 Berkshire Loop, $587,000
215 Cottage Ct., $545,000
637 S Causeway Rd., $480,390
153 Watson Way, $455,000
199 River Birch Ln., $395,000
211 Southgate Ct., $395,000
158 Beaufain Ct., $380,000
14 Opera Ct., $362,000
451 Navigator Dr., $359,900
338 Camden Circle, $337,000
100 Berkshire Loop, $320,000
27 Carol Ln., $295,000
21 Captiva Cove Loop, $289,900
35 Hunters Green Ln., $260,000
Condo/townhouse
320 Myrtle Ave., $675,000
145 South Dunes Dr., $590,000
69 Golf Club Circle, $529,000
77 Golf Club Circle, $522,735
50 Billfish Ct., $460,000
407 B Tuckers Rd., $409,500
423 Parker Dr., $349,000
9 Lakeside Dr., $320,000
19 Sea Eagle Ct., $312,500
75 McKissick Dr., $290,000
601 Retreat Beach Circle, $279,900
120 Da Gullah Way, $279,000
141 Twelve Oaks Dr., $257,500
623 Pinehurst Ln., $255,000
14300 Ocean Highway, $244,900
629 Blue Stem Dr., $215,000
390 Pinehurst Ln., $199,900
270 Pinehurst Ln., $188,000
200 Stillwood Dr., $168,500
192 Egret Run Ln., $124,999
129 Egret Run Ln., $116,000
128 Egret Run Ln., $108,250
1 Norris Dr., $85,500
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
428 Chamberlin Rd., $85,500
10 Smith Blvd., $60,000
Lot 17 Ladd Dr., $12,500
Home
108 Obd Way, $435,000
2065 Timmerman Rd., $434,500
661 Evers Loop, $414,000
2848 McLeod Ln., $375,000
5159 Oat Fields Drive, $332,325
5053 Oat Fields Drive, $329,000
1409 Winyah Bay Rd., $327,565
4091 Edenborough Dr., $323,500
2650 High Brass Trail, $322,000
2494 Hunters Trail, $295,000
5025 Oat Fields Drive, $284,000
5622 Downybrook Rd., $280,000
4994 Oat Fields Drive, $279,000
5045 Oat Fields Drive, $276,965
5081 Oat Fields Drive, $274,475
4988 Oat Fields Drive, $273,100
417 Boone Trail, $270,000
1829 Rotunda Ct., $270,000
120 Ashton Circle, $270,000
5069 Capulet Circle, $240,000
401 Big Woods Ct., $237,500
2658 High Brass Trail, $233,000
508 Whale Ave., $229,000
980 Dunrobin Ln., $227,000
4030 Grousewood Dr., $222,900
284 Archdale St., $219,900
803 Berrywood Ct., $219,000
1409 Reid Ct., $216,000
7329 Guinevere Circle, $215,000
7237 Guinevere Circle, $210,000
410 Colin Claire Ct., $206,000
718 Dunlon Ct., $205,000
8231 Tartan Ln., $205,000
304 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $202,500
223 Rose Water Loop, $190,000
356 Harbour Reef Dr., $189,500
9360 Applesauce Dr., $188,500
644 W Oak Circle Dr., $188,000
6612 Greenslake Point, $185,100
28 Plantation Rd., $179,900
300 La Patos Dr., $175,000
4284 Jones Rd., $172,000
310 Killarney Dr., $169,900
312 Killarney Dr., $169,000
739 Tall Oaks Dr., $162,000
1134 Ganton Way, $148,500
483 Folly Estates Dr., $87,000
Condo/townhouse
212 Machrie Loop, $255,000
801 Monarch Dr., $251,000
407 Camberly Dr., $223,000
172-B Machrie Loop, $220,000
408-C Camberly Dr., $220,000
231 JE Edward Dr., $217,000
651 Riverward Dr., $166,500
132 Olde Towne Way, $159,000
629 Riverward Dr., $155,000
305 Resort Dr., $96,000
510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $85,000
922A Fairwood Lakes Dr., $85,000
1421 Turkey Ridge Rd., $82,000
6022 Dick Pond Rd., $75,000
500 Fairway Village Dr., $69,000
110 Horizon River Dr., $69,000
510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $66,000
Comments