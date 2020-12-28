Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By Staff reports

Oct. 25-Nov. 7

Holden Beach, N.C. 28462

Home

120 Ocean Blvd E, $724,900

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Home

200 Pireway Rd., $45,000

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

3318 Creek Harbor Ln., $260,000

449 Slippery Rock Way, $238,000

173 Carolina Farms Blvd., $235,000

9166 Village Lake Dr., $316,390

9137 Devaun Park Blvd., $302,340

716 NW Tartans Glen St., $265,000

Condo/townhouse

38 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $158,000

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Land

417 2nd St., $140,000

Condo/townhouse

1004 SW Great Egret Circle, $164,900

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

30 Richmond St., $580,000

6833 W Lindley Lane, $300,083

6819 W Lindley Lane, $260,065

Condo/townhouse

6492 SW Merceron St. SW, $215,000

Shallotte, N.C. 28470

Home

4557 Squirrel Ave., $204,070

192 Wild Raven St., $203,570

4434 Frogie Ln., $190,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 32 Luvan Blvd., $1,180,000

0000000 Black River Rd., $285,000

205 Greenwich Dr., $223,000

Lot 99 Shearwater Ct., $97,000

124 William Screven Rd., $73,900

Lot 104 Richfield Rd., $49,900

1151 Francis Parker Rd., $22,000

150 Millbank Rd., $20,000

1226 Francis Parker Rd., $15,000

17 Daisy Bank Circle, $10,000

Home

1009 DeBordieu Blvd., $2,850,000

190 Permit Ct., $1,325,000

126 Permit Ct., $816,667

3993 Center Rd., $570,000

9824 Pleasant Hill Dr., $404,000

56 William Screven St., $397,000

688 Julian St., $310,000

619 Prince St., $218,000

625 Prince St., $218,000

2221 Violet St., $194,000

1201 Landgrave St., $178,000

2913 South Island Rd., $170,000

3 Sedley Ct., $161,450

603 Britt St., $144,500

2936 Mary Hines Ln., $135,000

2803 Farrelly St., $50,000

Andrews 29510

Land

21.3 ace County Line Rd., $82,000

00 Ten Acre Rd., $32,000

Aynor 29511

Land

129 Gavin Hill Ct., $42,000

TBD Rosedale Dr., $35,000

Home

197 Highmeadow Ln., $257,000

3221 Bakers Chapel Rd., $48,600

Conway 29526

Land

Highway 22, $115,000

Lot 512 Clamour Ct., $80,000

1220 Woodstork Dr., $74,000

Lot 2 Chow Ln., $70,000

1001 Spoonbill Dr., $54,900

144 Barons Bluff Dr., $44,500

152 Barons Bluff Dr., $43,600

TBD Highway 66, $32,000

Lot B2 New Home Circle, $25,000

Lot B3 New Home Circle, $25,000

Lot 3-D Highway 813, $10,000

Lot 3-C Highway 813, $10,000

Lot 3-B Highway 813, $10,000

Home

1033 Wigeon Ct., $530,000

1503 Elm St., $525,000

5051 Highway 319 E, $425,000

1001 Limpkin Dr., $385,000

1028 Glossy Ibis Dr., $359,000

104 Three Oak Ln., $323,000

6731 Highway 1124, $310,000

310 Rivers Edge Dr., $295,000

253 Board Landing Circle, $289,900

281 Astoria Park Loop, $283,000

300 Crescent Dr., $283,000

437 Four Mile Rd., $281,145

290 Myrtle Grande Dr., $259,900

1340 Riverside Dr., $257,000

422 Stevia Ct., $255,829

557 Hillsborough Dr., $252,000

101 Laurelwood Ln., $251,000

1014 Dublin Dr., $250,900

725 Prestbury Dr., $249,500

116 Averyville Dr., $248,532

776 Lalton Dr., $242,500

219 Clear Lake Dr., $242,000

504 Sand Ridge Rd., $236,000

1117 Raven Cliff Ct., $235,000

3650 Crawford Ln., $235,000

1035 Hawks Nest Ln., $233,500

1848 Riverport Dr., $232,490

432 Sunforest Way, $230,000

351 Trestle Way, $227,500

619 Belmont Dr., $225,000

3050 Shandwick Dr., $222,900

637 Coquina Bay Dr., $218,990

279 Palm Terrace Loop, $218,973

127 Silver Peak Dr., $215,000

711 Weston Dr., $210,000

321 Brighton Pl., $208,192

715 Weston Dr., $205,000

5105 Columbia St., $202,000

206 Apex Dr., $201,000

1141 Midtown Village Dr., $199,700

173 Grier Crossing Dr., $189,000

1409 Tiger Grand Dr., $185,000

101 Linden Circle, $184,900

5219 Huston Rd., $182,900

1301 Carsens Ferry Dr., $180,000

211 Lander Dr., $175,000

216 Hamilton Way, $170,000

2511 Reta St., $160,000

362 Sean River Rd., $150,000

619 Jefferson Way, $137,500

715 14th Ave, $135,000

2866 Rebel Ridge Rd., $134,500

2831 Rebel Ridge Rd., $133,500

1763 Juniper Dr., $132,500

1007 Greencrest Ct., $94,000

169 Williamson Park Dr., $52,000

201 Williamson Park Dr., $51,900

Condo/townhouse

111 Cricket Ct., $130,000

100-D Myrtle Greens Dr., $84,000

3555 Highway 544, $67,000

Conway 29527

Land

111 Tee Jay Ct., $44,500

3994 Highway 378, $17,500

Home

5599 Rheuark Dr., $439,900

6087 Cates Bay Hwy., $238,089

643 Bald Eagle Dr., $230,000

195 Vineyard Lake Circle, $225,000

916 Hope Circle, $220,000

723 Golden Eagle Dr., $216,000

3144 Merganser Dr., $210,490

1067 Rosehaven Dr., $205,000

1409 Abberbury Dr., $205,000

3300 Merganser Dr., $203,425

436 Berley MC Rd., $199,300

1312 Ancona Ct., $187,534

139 Oakey Estates Dr., $185,000

1013 Whittemore St., $183,500

1217 Cymmer Ct., $181,900

3209 Merganser Dr., $180,490

452 Berley MC Rd., $175,500

1009 Donald St., $174,990

3008 Woodbury Ct., $174,990

264 Maiden’s Choice Dr., $164,165

1400 Leatherman Rd., $164,000

2691 Green Pond Circle, $160,000

117 Cottage Creek Circle, $160,000

112 Cottage Creek Circle, $159,900

5586 Fern Ridge Rd., $148,900

5592 Fern Ridge Rd., $146,900

714 Hill St., $144,000

5623 Cates Bay Hwy., $90,000

115 Juniper Ridge Rd., $83,380

5109 Krystal Ln., $60,000

4805 Juniper Bay Rd., $59,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

16043 Pee Dee Rd. S, $270,000

Green Sea 29545

Land

TBD Kickapoo Dr., $13,500

TBD Kickapoo Dr., $11,500

Home

1041 Green Sea Rd., $268,000

4714 Long Branch Swamp Rd., $189,000

Little River 29566

Land

1389 Division Ln., $99,000

Home

108 Waterfall Circle, $470,000

335 Galleon Dr., $452,595

3271 Hermitage Dr., $400,000

3304 Cedar Creek Run, $399,900

586 Beech Fork Dr., $379,451

3016 Calusa Dr., $378,236

3001 Calusa Dr., $366,533

742 Ricegrass Pl., $359,431

132 Swallowtail Ct., $345,000

1196 Maxwell Dr., $335,635

133 Bridgeway Dr., $325,000

3821 Park Pointe Ave., $323,902

165 Swallowtail Ct., $319,900

311 Switchgrass Loop, $314,359

3315 Cedar Creek Run, $306,000

428 Cypress Springs Way, $299,215

1191 Maxwell Dr., $298,585

324 Switchgrass Loop, $295,000

3459 Cedar Creek Run, $294,000

649 Vermillion Dr., $285,000

1195 Pyxie Moss Dr., $279,900

1076 Maxwell Dr., $275,000

4242 Arabella Way, $274,935

424 Cypress Springs Way, $274,650

3077 Alice Ln., $267,000

327 Hanna Ct., $266,400

384 Cypress Springs Way, $257,400

3167 Hermitage Dr., $255,000

1123 Maxwell Dr., $251,955

638 Vermillion Dr., $250,000

2892 Desert Rose St., $247,000

1115 Maxwell Dr., $244,616

1019 Maxwell Dr., $241,570

4380 Mandi Ave., $235,000

4189 Golf Ave., $233,500

309 Logan St., $231,400

327 Tall Palms Way, $230,000

723 Callant Dr., $229,900

347 Logan St., $222,500

132 Bendick Ct., $222,000

4414 Grande Harbour Blvd., $221,855

306 Logan St., $220,900

483 Aviary Ln., $206,115

4227 River Gate Ln., $195,000

3078 Alice Ln., $195,000

2552 Stones Edge Blvd., $173,000

3938 Pinebrook Circle, $119,000

119 Williamsburg Rd., $105,000

Condo/townhouse

4396 Baldwin Ave., $209,000

105 Goldenrod Circle, $206,000

4505 Lightkeepers Way, $186,500

4519 N Plantation Harbour Dr., $185,000

4503 W Harbour Ct., $180,000

118 Scotchbroom Dr., $138,000

3948 Tybre Downs Circle, $134,000

4506 W Harbour Ct., $127,000

4644 Green Briar Dr., $124,000

4261 Hibiscus Dr., $112,000

4338 Spa Dr., $95,000

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $50,000

Longs 29568

Land

TBD AP Thompson Rd., $300,000

784 Trap Shooter Circle, $28,000

Home

638 Tarrant St., $315,000

98 Kayla Circle, $298,000

1681 Sapphire Dr., $285,000

877 Snowberry Dr., $273,000

878 Snowberry Dr., $252,000

527 Quail Ct., $246,500

144 Cypress Tree Loop, $231,660

139 Heath Dr., $215,000

3008 Honey Clover Ct., $202,432

163 Golden Bear Circle, $200,000

419 Sage Cedar Place, $200,000

153 Oak Leaf Dr., $198,000

140 Cypress Tree Loop, $196,000

155 Golden Bear Circle, $195,000

188 Oak Leaf Dr., $190,000

518 Hyacinth Dr., $189,000

408 Sage Cedar Place, $189,000

1109 Eureka Trail, $187,000

458 Quinta St., $184,900

303 Corkwood Ct., $180,000

135 Tomoka Trail, $120,000

165 Watson Dr., $75,000

Condo/townhouse

710 Charter Dr., $140,000

649 Tupelo Ln., $95,000

615 Tupelo Ln., $82,000

619 Tupelo Ln., $60,000

Loris 29569

Land

1215 Hewitt Rd., $430,000

Highway 66, $140,000

1601 Carriage Dr., $60,000

TBD Pine Level Dr., $30,000

TBD Highway 45, $30,000

4317 Holly St., $22,000

2016 Spring Valley Ct., $21,000

Corner of Pink Dogwood Dr., $17,000

Lot 3 Highway 66, $15,833

Lot 1 Highway 9, $14,500

Home

5622 Main St., $568,750

181 Fox Bay Rd., $222,000

605 Blue Daisy Ct., $218,000

626 Timber Creek Dr., $196,120

3817 Red Bluff Rd., $181,000

209 Sweetbay Magnolia St., $171,000

119 Saint Barnabas Rd., $164,990

7167 Highway 66, $158,500

211 Perrin Dr., $156,000

3347 S Bend St., $145,000

4559 Dogwood St., $109,350

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

6304 N Ocean Blvd., $1,450,000

11 South Gate Rd., $639,000

770 Aqua St., $599,000

404 Pinecrest Dr., $538,000

7119 Sarteano Dr., $525,040

302 Surfview Pl., $525,000

6345 Torino Lane, $493,000

6502 Porcher Dr., $475,000

1299 Tarisa Ave., $473,515

1381 Tarisa Ave., $440,290

888 Antigua Dr., $385,000

6031 Tramonto St., $341,215

6027 Tramonto St., $336,665

926 Skimmer Bay Bend, $215,000

Condo/townhouse

130 Vista Del Mar Ln., $1,150,000

122 Vista Del Mar Ln., $1,060,000

8500 Margate Circle, $648,000

100 Lands End Blvd., $639,000

8500 Margate Circle, $610,000

9840 Queensway Blvd., $477,500

101 Ocean Creek Dr., $418,600

101 Ocean Creek Dr., $418,000

9840 Queensway Blvd., $407,000

100 Ocean Creek Dr., $370,000

101 Ocean Creek Dr., $367,000

161 Seawatch Dr., $329,900

420 Appledore Circle, $320,000

157 Seawatch Dr., $319,000

302 71st Ave. N, $312,500

313 Westbury Ct., $290,000

10100 Beach Club Dr., $288,000

9840 Queensway Blvd., $270,000

116 Gully Branch Ln., $265,000

9820 Queensway Blvd., $265,000

9570 Shore Dr., $265,000

9840 Queensway Blvd., $255,000

1100 Commons Blvd., $235,000

9650 Shore Dr., $225,000

7001 Porcher Dr., $223,750

9600 Shore Dr., $202,000

9581 Shore Dr., $195,000

9400 Shore Dr., $187,000

1100 Commons Blvd., $186,000

6921 Porcher Dr., $177,000

9400 Shore Dr., $175,000

501 Maison Dr., $164,900

9621 Shore Dr., $162,000

708 65th Ave. N, $132,900

9734-07 Leyland Dr., $130,500

8121 Amalfi Pl., $130,000

158 Seawatch Dr., $125,000

9734 Leyland Dr., $123,900

9780-11 Leyland Dr., $122,000

158 Seawatch Dr., $118,750

312 69th Ave. N, $117,500

306 74th Ave. N, $117,000

6813 Porcher Dr., $112,000

6502 Wildwood Trail, $111,500

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $110,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $110,000

210 75th Ave N, $102,000

202 Maison Dr., $102,000

413 Maison Dr., $93,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $86,000

200 76th Ave. N, $85,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $80,000

201 75th Ave N, $75,000

210 75th Ave N, $75,000

9550 Shore Dr., $74,000

9550 Shore Dr., $72,500

9550 Shore Dr., $68,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

TBD 4th Ave. S, $115,000

Home

1410 A S Ocean Blvd., $575,000

213B N Oak St., $440,000

411 14th Ave. N, $403,000

616 Cypress Dr., $400,000

425 Ocean Palms Dr., $372,500

534 Pacific Commons Dr., $352,000

114 10th Ave. S, $350,000

260 Hull St., $342,900

513 Hollywood Dr. N, $329,900

259 Kessinger Dr., $329,000

909 Abernathy Place, $325,000

667 Sandberg St., $306,000

498 Pacific Commons Dr., $296,630

1579 Heathmuir Dr., $287,000

488 Pacific Commons Dr., $265,390

6001 - MH63B South Kings Hwy., $261,000

389 Kessinger Dr., $258,500

341 Rycola Circle, $257,100

479 Pacific Commons Dr., $253,090

391 Rycola Circle, $249,201

361 Rycola Circle, $247,064

1407 Ashton Glen Dr., $245,000

219 S Reindeer Rd., $241,115

325 N Reindeer Rd., $238,415

379 Rycola Circle, $232,414

1990 Rhea Dr., $220,000

1901 Tree Circle, $210,000

417 N 17th Ave. N, $205,000

448 Pampas Dr., $195,000

401 Oceanside Dr., $192,500

1800 East Lake Dr., $129,000

1798 Park Green Dr., $110,000

1181 Carnoustie Ct., $550,000

6001-MH17C S Kings Hwy., $460,000

2196 Wentworth Dr., $446,663

713 McLain Ct., $285,000

6001 - 1796 S Kings Hwy., $232,500

6001- 1760 S Kings Hwy., $129,000

Condo/townhouse

1317 S Ocean Blvd., $277,000

620 Melody Ln., $255,000

612 North Ocean Blvd., $195,000

136 Birch N Coppice Dr., $182,400

112 Birch N Coppice Dr., $173,000

1817 Crooked Pine Dr., $123,500

8745 Chandler Dr., $119,700

2166 Clearwater Dr., $116,000

1880 Auburn Ln., $114,000

1101 2nd Ave. N, $89,900

1880 Auburn Ln., $88,700

1890 Auburn Ln., $86,000

1890 Colony Dr., $83,500

1850 Colony Dr., $78,000

1880 Colony Dr., $62,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $146,200

5905 S Kings Hwy., $145,000

2060 Crossgate Blvd., $142,000

2050 Crossgate Blvd., $132,500

5905 South Kings Hwy., $95,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $81,777

720 Highway 17 Business,

Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

8 S Gasparilla Circle, $205,000

4454 Richmond Hill Dr., $160,000

32 Cane Break Way, $115,000

13 Gasparilla Circle, $110,000

Lot 5 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,500,000

Home

305 Catbriar Hollow Circle, $865,000

4494 Richmond Hill Dr., $735,000

181 Highwood Circle, $610,000

862 Woody Point Dr., $595,000

4704 Harness Ln., $562,000

309 Woodcreek Dr., $525,000

4495 Columbine Ct., $510,000

628 Whispering Pines Ct., $458,000

33 Isle of Palms Dr., $409,900

123 Waterhall Dr., $401,241

927 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $397,300

408 Wakefield Ct., $387,742

956 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $382,175

4558 Firethorne Dr., $375,000

322 Cypress Creek Dr., $367,500

706 Woodcrest Way, $356,900

1012 Joyful Ct., $352,000

1416 Winterfield Ct., $350,000

1145 N Blackmoor Dr., $344,000

144 Splendor Circle, $341,000

673 Elmwood Circle, $336,500

212 Castle Pines Ln., $300,000

113 Blarney Stone Ct., $285,000

1514 Medinah Ln., $272,200

3150 Shorecrest Bay Dr., $267,000

742 Mount Gilead Rd., $260,000

108 Purple Martin Dr., $235,000

132 Seville Dr., $235,000

208 Whitchurch St., $226,000

130 Jamestown Landing Rd., $218,500

9435 Old Palmetto Dr., $181,500

9703 Ashley Ln., $175,000

9406 Old Palmetto Rd., $175,000

764 Patrick Rd., $167,000

3894 Briggs Place, $165,000

90 Offshore Dr., $140,000

3108 Palmetto Dr., $95,000

547 Eden Ave., $70,000

70 Offshore Dr., $36,000

230 Dogwood Dr. S, $530,000

105 Crab Dr., $490,000

225B N Dogwood Dr., $475,000

321 North Waccamaw Dr., $385,000

533 Bay Drive Ext., $363,000

1308 Portobello Dr., $345,000

1 Topsail Ln., $62,000

359 E Canal Dr., $37,000

Condo/townhouse

48 Shady Oak Ln., $270,000

168 Stonegate Blvd., $264,900

501 Waltham Forest Dr., $255,000

1822 Laurel Trail, $200,900

707 Botany Loop, $196,000

791 Painted Bunting Dr., $189,900

901 Knoll Shores Ct., $185,000

799 Wilshire Ln., $177,000

903 N Waccamaw Dr., $163,000

120 Brentwood Dr., $158,250

5882 Longwood Dr., $142,500

120 Veranda Way, $133,000

6306 Sweetwater Blvd., $111,450

702 Indian Wells Ct., $92,327

611 Woodmoor Circle, $18,000

1990 N Waccamaw Dr., $380,000

1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $270,000

618 N Waccamaw Dr., $255,000

1310 N Waccamaw Dr., $240,000

1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $163,000

1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $135,000

920 N Waccamaw Dr., $129,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

913 Shine Ave., $479,900

5715 Porcher Dr., $465,000

1331 Hidden Harbor Rd., $425,000

1944 Parish Way, $409,900

3751 Rice Hope Ct., $395,000

2627 Sarasota St., $393,300

5707 Woodside Ave., $381,500

2010 Windrose Way, $375,000

977 William Curry Alley, $372,000

1747 Parish Way, $343,900

1188 Wyatt Ln., $340,000

2003 Suncrest Dr., $332,500

2664 Goldfinch Dr., $324,900

704 Pearl Pine Ct., $313,665

1814 Zodiac Court, $312,000

718 Pearl Pine Ct., $307,605

1461 Thames Ct., $300,000

2807 Ophelia Way, $273,630

3432 Branch St., $262,000

4750 Cloister Ln., $240,000

2832 Ophelia Way, $234,000

579 Bridgeport Dr., $230,000

294 Pilot House Dr., $200,000

437 Robert M Grissom Pkwy., $195,000

2623 Temperance Dr., $173,000

2450 Emory Rd., $172,000

Condo/townhouse

5310 N Ocean Blvd., $675,000

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $620,000

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $365,000

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $300,000

2701 N Ocean Blvd., $300,000

5523 N N Ocean Blvd., $295,401

2790 Howard Ave., $280,000

1460 Saint Thomas Circle, $275,000

811 Murray Ave., $269,900

5601 N Ocean Blvd., $260,000

790 Howard Ave., $257,500

2536 Heritage Loop, $255,000

5511 N Ocean Blvd., $230,000

4885 Magnolia Point Ln., $230,000

5200 North Ocean Blvd., $205,000

3628 Pecan St., $200,000

5515 N Ocean Blvd., $200,000

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $195,000

2000 N Ocean Blvd., $192,500

4890 Luster Leaf Circle, $192,500

4880 Dahlia Ct., $192,500

400 20th Ave. N, $185,000

605 Hibiscus Ave., $184,500

3758 Sweetgum St., $179,900

534 Juniper Dr., $177,500

3648 Cypress Circle, $161,900

1654 Low Country Pl., $161,000

4894 Luster Leaf Circle, $160,000

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $160,000

4869 Luster Leaf Circle, $155,500

3919 Spruce Dr., $155,500

4805 Luster Leaf Circle, $150,000

201 S Ocean Blvd., $149,900

4865 Magnolia Pointe Ln., $146,900

900 Courtyard Dr., $145,000

2501 S Ocean Blvd., $144,000

201 S Ocean Blvd., $140,000

3823 Myrtle Pointe Dr., $139,900

863 Palmetto Trail, $131,000

1905 S Ocean Blvd., $127,500

5523 N Ocean Blvd., $120,000

1200 N Ocean Blvd., $110,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $103,500

504 N Ocean Blvd. N, $100,000

3008 Church St., $99,900

2310 N Ocean Blvd., $98,000

1203-C Pinegrove Dr., $96,000

3015 Old Bryan Dr., $93,000

2406 N N Ocean Blvd., $92,000

3015 Old Bryan Dr., $87,500

3792 Hitchcock Way, $85,000

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $85,000

3015 Old Bryan Dr., $82,000

1301 Pridgen Rd., $77,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $76,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $76,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $72,500

1301 Pridgen Rd., $70,000

755 Burcale Rd., $69,000

201 77th Ave. N, $67,500

615 37th Ave. N, $64,000

2005 Greens Blvd., $59,900

1205 S Ocean Blvd. S, $59,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $50,000

2000 Greens Blvd., $50,000

Little River Rd., $20,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

1739 Serena Dr., $350,000

1609 Serena Dr., $250,000

820 Waterton Ave., $227,000

TBD Ed Smith Ave., $75,000

2809 Sourgrass Ln., $70,000

903 Shipmaster Ave., $66,000

1183 E Isle of Palms Dr., $63,000

TBD Singing Rose Rd., $54,000

912 Shipmaster Ave., $49,000

366 Saint Julian Ln., $47,500

Home

150 White Dove Ln., $2,195,000

306 Ave. of the Palms, $1,045,000

1518 Alameda Ct., $1,000,000

9021 Bellasera Circle, $755,000

2233 Macerata Loop, $625,000

552 Oxbow Dr., $622,000

7005 Turtle Cove Dr., $620,000

9489 Carrington Dr., $590,000

8524 Juxa Dr., $540,000

1610 Rachel Carson Pkwy., $499,900

9010 Loggerhead Ct., $475,000

548 Oxbow Dr., $455,000

1535 Biltmore Dr., $455,000

412 College Green Way, $413,239

438 Noah Ave., $409,597

706 Greta Loop, $387,540

3009 Ellesmere Circle, $373,115

4476 Parkland Dr., $370,000

2309 Clandon Dr., $351,000

2436 Craven Dr., $350,000

5159 Country Pine Dr., $344,837

6219 Chadderton Circle, $340,930

8005 Fort Hill Way, $331,550

8022 Fort Hill Way, $331,000

1620 Villena Dr., $329,415

5162 Country Pine Dr., $329,031

1105 Dowling St., $324,700

9004 Fripp Ct., $318,000

183 Campania St., $315,000

4490 Parkland Dr., $313,000

8023 Fort Hill Way, $309,000

8019 Fort Hill Way, $305,985

759 Little Fawn Way, $305,430

566 Carolina Farms Blvd., $305,000

944 Harrison Mill St., $302,445

952 Harrison Mill St., $300,860

1414 Bohicket Ct., $300,000

475 Pomo Dr., $300,000

5024 Wavering Place Loop, $290,100

1632 Villena Dr., $282,565

7971 Swansong Circle, $282,000

405 Caretta Ct., $273,000

859 Brant St., $270,000

157 Las Palmas Dr., $263,900

723 Dove Haven Ln., $263,500

219 Springlake Dr., $259,000

8037 Brogdon Dr, $257,330

8020 Brogdon Dr, $255,000

5095 Wavering Place Loop, $255,000

5103 Wavering Place Loop, $252,000

1027 Laurens Mill Dr., $252,000

5016 Cobblers Ct., $251,000

5077 Wavering Place Loop, $250,000

935 Willow Bend Dr., $249,000

2041 Haystack Way, $245,000

316 Bull Run Way, $244,000

1010 Harbison Circle, $242,620

220 Rocko Dr., $240,500

7008 Rivers Bridge Ct., $236,600

462 Dandelion Ln., $236,000

489 Emerson Dr., $235,000

1756 Berkley Village Loop, $235,000

1222 Ambling Way Dr., $228,900

1109 Hickory Knob Ct., $224,900

1631 Palmetto Palm Dr., $222,950

132 Legends Village Loop, $216,400

509 Hartwood Ln., $205,500

289 Bonnie Bridge Circle, $198,000

4648 Southgate Pkwy., $170,000

638 Gumbo Limbo Ln., $164,900

1317 Eagle Crest Dr., $144,900

Condo/townhouse

8634 San Marcello Dr., $548,500

8561 San Marcello Dr., $489,000

3285 Volterra Way, $257,000

838 Arezzo Way, $244,900

797 Salerno Circle, $220,000

1473 Lanterns Rest Rd., $210,000

816 Salerno Circle, $209,500

949 British Ln., $208,000

1475 Lanterns Rest Rd., $205,500

612 Waterway Village Blvd., $159,500

5051 Glenbrook Dr., $152,000

104 Cypress Point Ct., $149,900

1234 River Oaks Dr., $141,000

4810 Innis Brook Ct., $140,000

841 Sheridan Rd., $139,900

1533 Lanterns Rest Rd., $139,000

160 Sardis Dr., $132,900

4933 Crab Pond Ct., $132,000

241 Seabert Rd., $130,000

1234 River Oaks Dr., $128,000

4933 Crab Pond Ct., $125,000

4908 Britewater Ct., $117,000

4814 Innisbrook Ct., $114,500

545 White River Dr., $112,000

142 Westhaven Dr., $110,000

101 Fountain Pointe Ln., $109,000

2057 Silvercrest Dr., $107,000

118 Westhaven Dr., $105,000

485 White River Dr., $102,000

472 River Oaks Dr., $99,000

492 River Oaks Dr., $99,000

1302 River Oaks Dr., $82,500

3689 Claypond Village Ln., $80,500

Atlantic Beach/North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

5019 Bucks Bluff Dr., $70,000

4601 South Island Dr., $68,000

Lot 655 Morrall Dr., $56,000

1520 James Island Ave., $38,000

Lot 20 31st Ave. S, $220,000

Home

4109 Gray Heron Dr., $775,000

1608 S Ocean Blvd. S, $761,000

1708 Seawinds Pl., $649,900

5007 Buck Bluff Dr., $589,000

3807 Lake Dr., $585,000

2218 Via Palma Dr., $574,000

4750 Bucks Bluff Dr., $545,000

1723 Lake Egret Dr., $535,000

4911 Stonegate Dr., $535,000

1513 Magnolia Dr., $512,000

800 Saint Charles Rd., $502,500

2209 Via Palma Dr., $495,000

304 20th Ave. N, $456,500

3009 Winding River Rd., $455,000

1413 Hillside Dr. S, $445,200

4700 Stonegate Dr., $429,900

1308 Wading Heron Rd., $426,000

502 10th Ave. S, $420,000

502 14th Ave. S, $418,000

2410 Pointe Marsh Ln., $400,000

5304 Sea Coral Way, $370,000

1215 Spinnaker Dr., $366,000

4504 Moore St., $340,000

1014 Tilghman Forest Dr., $335,000

311 52nd Ave. N, $330,000

808 Lorenzo Dr., $319,900

3600 Club Course Dr., $317,500

829 Palmwood Circle, $314,900

502 16th Ave. S, $314,000

829 Palmwood Circle, $267,500

611 Loblolly Circle, $258,000

2009 Edge Dr., $255,000

724 Sweetgum Ln., $244,000

702 38th Ave. S, $200,000

Condo/townhouse

100 North Beach Blvd., $1,060,000

100 North Beach Blvd., $860,000

100 North Beach Blvd., $735,000

100 North Beach Blvd., $617,500

100 North Beach Blvd., $527,000

5700 N Ocean Blvd., $478,000

603 S Ocean Blvd., $447,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $445,000

1625 S Ocean Blvd., $414,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $405,000

4613 S Ocean Blvd., $392,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $390,000

5310 North Ocean Blvd., $355,000

4801 Harbor Pointe Dr., $345,000

5310 N Ocean Blvd., $342,500

1321 Ocean Blvd. S, $331,000

102 N Ocean Blvd., $330,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $310,000

517 S Ocean Blvd., $310,000

839 Madiera Dr., $309,900

300 N Ocean Blvd., $307,000

6244 Catalina Dr., $298,400

2151 Bridgeview Ct., $290,000

1321 S Ocean Blvd., $290,000

6014 Catalina Dr., $289,900

6095-114 Catalina Dr., $269,000

2501 S Ocean Blvd., $268,500

5508 N Ocean Blvd., $265,500

601 N Hillside Dr., $265,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $250,000

2241 Waterview Dr., $250,000

6095 Catalina Dr., $250,000

601 Hillside Dr., $249,900

503 N 20th Ave. N, $242,500

4719 Ocean Blvd. S, $232,500

601 Hillside Dr. N, $229,900

730 Madiera Dr., $229,500

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $215,000

2241 Waterview Dr., $212,500

1806 N Ocean Blvd., $209,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $205,000

210 N Ocean Blvd., $205,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $194,000

806 Conway St., $190,000

6015 Catalina Dr., $184,000

937 Villa Dr., $174,200

2711 S Ocean Blvd., $170,000

2405 S Ocean Blvd., $169,900

1221 Tidewater Dr., $169,000

3601 N Ocean Blvd., $163,500

932 Villa Dr., $160,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $155,000

6253 Catalina Dr., $154,900

4003 North Ocean Blvd., $150,000

1058 Sea Mountain Hwy., $150,000

867 Villa Dr., $149,000

703 S 1st Ave. S, $145,500

913 Villa Dr., $145,000

3401 Dunes St., $143,000

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $136,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $135,000

107 Toby Ct., $128,000

1900 Duffy St., $127,000

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $125,000

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $124,700

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $115,000

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $80,000

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $75,700

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $73,000

720 Highway 17 North,

1814-4 Highway 17 North,

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 19 Vintage Dr., $172,500

11 Minnow Dr., $115,000

Lot 1 Blockade Dr., $115,000

Lot 66 Hunters Oak Ct., $95,000

Lot 221 Portrush Loop, $75,000

16 Northwoods Ct., $75,000

TBD Martin Luther King Rd., $60,000

Home

155 Sportsman Dr., $910,000

607 Springs Ave., $825,000

114 Doral Dr., $810,000

252 Portrush Loop, $775,000

450 Myrtle Ave., $650,000

98 Windy Ln., $640,000

61 Berkshire Loop, $587,000

215 Cottage Ct., $545,000

637 S Causeway Rd., $480,390

153 Watson Way, $455,000

199 River Birch Ln., $395,000

211 Southgate Ct., $395,000

158 Beaufain Ct., $380,000

14 Opera Ct., $362,000

451 Navigator Dr., $359,900

338 Camden Circle, $337,000

100 Berkshire Loop, $320,000

27 Carol Ln., $295,000

21 Captiva Cove Loop, $289,900

35 Hunters Green Ln., $260,000

Condo/townhouse

320 Myrtle Ave., $675,000

145 South Dunes Dr., $590,000

69 Golf Club Circle, $529,000

77 Golf Club Circle, $522,735

50 Billfish Ct., $460,000

407 B Tuckers Rd., $409,500

423 Parker Dr., $349,000

9 Lakeside Dr., $320,000

19 Sea Eagle Ct., $312,500

75 McKissick Dr., $290,000

601 Retreat Beach Circle, $279,900

120 Da Gullah Way, $279,000

141 Twelve Oaks Dr., $257,500

623 Pinehurst Ln., $255,000

14300 Ocean Highway, $244,900

629 Blue Stem Dr., $215,000

390 Pinehurst Ln., $199,900

270 Pinehurst Ln., $188,000

200 Stillwood Dr., $168,500

192 Egret Run Ln., $124,999

129 Egret Run Ln., $116,000

128 Egret Run Ln., $108,250

1 Norris Dr., $85,500

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

428 Chamberlin Rd., $85,500

10 Smith Blvd., $60,000

Lot 17 Ladd Dr., $12,500

Home

108 Obd Way, $435,000

2065 Timmerman Rd., $434,500

661 Evers Loop, $414,000

2848 McLeod Ln., $375,000

5159 Oat Fields Drive, $332,325

5053 Oat Fields Drive, $329,000

1409 Winyah Bay Rd., $327,565

4091 Edenborough Dr., $323,500

2650 High Brass Trail, $322,000

2494 Hunters Trail, $295,000

5025 Oat Fields Drive, $284,000

5622 Downybrook Rd., $280,000

4994 Oat Fields Drive, $279,000

5045 Oat Fields Drive, $276,965

5081 Oat Fields Drive, $274,475

4988 Oat Fields Drive, $273,100

417 Boone Trail, $270,000

1829 Rotunda Ct., $270,000

120 Ashton Circle, $270,000

5069 Capulet Circle, $240,000

401 Big Woods Ct., $237,500

2658 High Brass Trail, $233,000

508 Whale Ave., $229,000

980 Dunrobin Ln., $227,000

4030 Grousewood Dr., $222,900

284 Archdale St., $219,900

803 Berrywood Ct., $219,000

1409 Reid Ct., $216,000

7329 Guinevere Circle, $215,000

7237 Guinevere Circle, $210,000

410 Colin Claire Ct., $206,000

718 Dunlon Ct., $205,000

8231 Tartan Ln., $205,000

304 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $202,500

223 Rose Water Loop, $190,000

356 Harbour Reef Dr., $189,500

9360 Applesauce Dr., $188,500

644 W Oak Circle Dr., $188,000

6612 Greenslake Point, $185,100

28 Plantation Rd., $179,900

300 La Patos Dr., $175,000

4284 Jones Rd., $172,000

310 Killarney Dr., $169,900

312 Killarney Dr., $169,000

739 Tall Oaks Dr., $162,000

1134 Ganton Way, $148,500

483 Folly Estates Dr., $87,000

Condo/townhouse

212 Machrie Loop, $255,000

801 Monarch Dr., $251,000

407 Camberly Dr., $223,000

172-B Machrie Loop, $220,000

408-C Camberly Dr., $220,000

231 JE Edward Dr., $217,000

651 Riverward Dr., $166,500

132 Olde Towne Way, $159,000

629 Riverward Dr., $155,000

305 Resort Dr., $96,000

510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $85,000

922A Fairwood Lakes Dr., $85,000

1421 Turkey Ridge Rd., $82,000

6022 Dick Pond Rd., $75,000

500 Fairway Village Dr., $69,000

110 Horizon River Dr., $69,000

510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $66,000

